Chicago Area Disparities in Car Insurance Premiums

By Al Shaw, Jeff Larson and Julia Angwin, ProPublica, April 5, 2017

Some car insurers charge higher premiums in Chicago’s minority neighborhoods than in predominantly white neighborhoods with similar insurance losses. The areas outlined in black are more than 50 percent minority. Many insurers charge the same premiums throughout Chicago, but quote higher prices than in suburbs with similar risk. | Read the methodology » | Related story: Minority Neighborhoods Pay Higher Car Insurance Premiums Than White Areas With the Same Risk »

GEICO Indemnity company

Metropolitan Group Property and Casualty Insurance company

Progressive Direct Insurance company

Illinois Farmers Insurance company

Progressive Universal Insurance company

Progressive Northern Insurance company

Government Employees Insurance company

GEICO General Insurance company

Allstate Indemnity company

American Standard Insurance Company of Wisconsin

Farmers Automobile Insurance Association

Owners Insurance company

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance company

Metropolitan Casualty Insurance company

American Family Mutual Insurance company

Metropolitan Property and Casualty Insurance company

First Liberty Insurance Corporation

Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance company

State Farm Fire and Casualty company

Erie Insurance Company

Economy Preferred Insurance company

Travelers Home and Marine Insurance company

State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance company

Travelers Commercial Insurance company

Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois

GEICO Casualty company

Erie Insurance Exchange

Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance company

Country Mutual Insurance company

USAA General Indemnity company

Country Preferred Insurance company

Trumbull Insurance company

United Services Automobile Association

USAA Casualty Insurance company

Your Premium vs. Your Risk

If you live in California, Illinois, Missouri or Texas, search for your zip code to see quotes from different insurers for liability coverage for a 30-year-old woman who is a safe driver. The chart below shows how much she would pay in a neighborhood with similar insurance losses but a different racial composition.

Sources: California Department of Insurance, Illinois Department of Insurance, Missouri Department of Insurance, Texas Department of Insurance, Quadrant Information Services, American Community Survey. Car Icon: Trabant by David Alexander Slaager from the Noun Project