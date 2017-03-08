Chicago Area Disparities in Car Insurance Premiums
Some car insurers charge higher premiums in Chicago’s minority neighborhoods than in predominantly white neighborhoods with similar insurance losses. The areas outlined in black are more than 50 percent minority. Many insurers charge the same premiums throughout Chicago, but quote higher prices than in suburbs with similar risk. | Read the methodology » | Related story: Minority Neighborhoods Pay Higher Car Insurance Premiums Than White Areas With the Same Risk »
Minority-majority
Zip codes
Higher difference
between premium and risk
Minority-majority
Zip codes
Higher difference
between premium and risk
GEICO Indemnity company
GEICO Indemnity compa...
Metropolitan Group Property and Casualty Insurance company
Metropolitan Group Pr...
Progressive Direct Insurance company
Progressive Direct In...
Illinois Farmers Insurance company
Illinois Farmers Insu...
Progressive Universal Insurance company
Progressive Universal...
Progressive Northern Insurance company
Progressive Northern ...
Government Employees Insurance company
Government Employees ...
GEICO General Insurance company
GEICO General Insuran...
Allstate Indemnity company
Allstate Indemnity co...
American Standard Insurance Company of Wisconsin
American Standard Ins...
Farmers Automobile Insurance Association
Farmers Automobile In...
Owners Insurance company
Owners Insurance comp...
Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance company
Allstate Fire and Cas...
Metropolitan Casualty Insurance company
Metropolitan Casualty...
American Family Mutual Insurance company
American Family Mutua...
Metropolitan Property and Casualty Insurance company
Metropolitan Property...
First Liberty Insurance Corporation
First Liberty Insuran...
Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance company
Liberty Mutual Fire I...
State Farm Fire and Casualty company
State Farm Fire and C...
Erie Insurance Company
Erie Insurance Compan...
Economy Preferred Insurance company
Economy Preferred Ins...
Travelers Home and Marine Insurance company
Travelers Home and Ma...
State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance company
State Farm Mutual Aut...
Travelers Commercial Insurance company
Travelers Commercial ...
Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois
Safeco Insurance Comp...
GEICO Casualty company
GEICO Casualty compan...
Erie Insurance Exchange
Erie Insurance Exchan...
Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance company
Garrison Property and...
Country Mutual Insurance company
Country Mutual Insura...
USAA General Indemnity company
USAA General Indemnit...
Country Preferred Insurance company
Country Preferred Ins...
Trumbull Insurance company
Trumbull Insurance co...
United Services Automobile Association
United Services Autom...
USAA Casualty Insurance company
USAA Casualty Insuran...
Your Premium vs. Your Risk
If you live in California, Illinois, Missouri or Texas, search for your zip code to see quotes from different insurers for liability coverage for a 30-year-old woman who is a safe driver. The chart below shows how much she would pay in a neighborhood with similar insurance losses but a different racial composition.
Sources: California Department of Insurance, Illinois Department of Insurance, Missouri Department of Insurance, Texas Department of Insurance, Quadrant Information Services, American Community Survey. Car Icon: Trabant by David Alexander Slaager from the Noun Project