The White House senior staff is sworn in at the White House on January 22, 2017 (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Here Are the Financial Disclosures of 349 Officials Trump Has Installed Across the Government

By Derek Kravitz, Al Shaw, Annie Waldman and Ariana Tobin, ProPublica, June 5, 2017

We have been collecting disclosure forms that lay out Trump administration officials’ financial holdings and employment backgrounds.

We now have disclosures from 349 officials and we’re sharing them with you.

They are from White House staffers, President Trump’s Cabinet and from the hundreds of members of so-called beachhead teams that the administration has installed with little notice at federal agencies.

The disclosures are crucial to understanding potential conflicts. Many lobbyists and political consultants now work at the agencies they sought to influence.

Which officials are worthy of scrutiny? Help us figure it out. You can also contact us at disclosures@propublica.org. Here is a guide for how to leak to ProPublica.

DefenseBradley A. Byers White House Senior AdvisorSES1/20/2017
DefenseAnthony G. DeMartino Special AssistantGS-151/26/2017
DefenseSally Donnelly Special Advisor to the Secretary of DefenseSES1/21/2017
DefenseMichael P. Duffey Special Assistant for White House LiaisonSES1/20/2017
DefenseMichael C. Egan Special AssistantGS-151/20/2017
DefenseEdmund P. Giambastiani III Special AssistantGS-151/20/2017
DefenseJohn Troup C. Hemenway Special AssistantGS-091/23/2017
DefenseChristopher T. Johnson 1/30/2017
DefenseJustin T. Johnson Special AssistantGS-131/20/2017
DefenseTimothy R. Jost Special AssistantSES1/25/2017
DefenseHolly Lane Special AssistantGS-121/25/2017
DefenseEarl G. Matthews Special AssistantGS-151/20/2017
DefenseDerek J. Maurer Special Assistant2/7/2017
DefenseJustin D. Mikolay Special AssistantGS-151/24/2017
DefenseRobert M. ScherSpecial Assistant3/18/2017
DefenseChristopher M. Shank Special AssistantGS-151/20/2017
DefenseAmber Smith Special AssistantGS-141/24/2017
DefenseKevin M. Sweeney Chief of Staff to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of DefenseSES1/20/2017
DefenseWilliam J. Turenne Special AssistantGS-151/26/2017
DefenseJonathan L. Ullyot Special AssistantGS-151/20/2017
DefenseMolly L. Walsh Special AssistantGS-151/20/2017
DefenseThomas M. Williams Special AssistantGS-141/20/2017
DefenseSergio de la Pena Special AssistantGS-151/20/2017
EducationDerrick A. BolenConfidential Assistant to the SecretaryGS-071/20/2017
EducationMichael Jason Brickman Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-152/2/2017
EducationDeborah Cox-Roush Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/23/2017
EducationSarah Delahunty Confidential Assistant to the SecretaryGS-112/6/2017
EducationKevin Richard Eck Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EducationMatthew Robert Frendewey Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-141/30/2017
EducationHolly Ham Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EducationRonald Holden Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/30/2017
EducationAlexandra October Hudson Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/30/2017
EducationAmy L. Jones Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EducationAndrew James Kossack Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EducationEbony L. Lee Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-152/2/2017
EducationJames F. Manning Senior Advisor to the Secretary1/20/2017
EducationMichael Joseph Oberlies Confidential Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/30/2017
EducationCody James Reynolds Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EducationNeil Thomas Ruddock III Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-152/6/2017
EducationPatrick Burke Shaheen Confidential Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/20/2017
EducationJana C. Toner Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-152/6/2017
EducationEric Michael Ventimiglia Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EducationPatrick Young Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/23/2017
EnergyTristin Abbey Assistant to the SecretaryGS-141/20/2017
EnergyJustin Bis Assistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/2017
EnergyG. Michael Brown Executive AdvisorSES1/20/2017
EnergySamuel Buchan Assistant to the SecretaryGS-121/20/2017
EnergyHunter Budd Assistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/2017
EnergyJoshua Campbell Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EnergyMartin Dannenfelser Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EnergyBrett Fetterly Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/20/2017
EnergyTravis Scott Fisher Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/20/2017
EnergyStanley Gerdes Assistant to the SecretaryGS-141/30/2017
EnergyWilliam Greene Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EnergyPreston Wells Griffith Senior White House AdvisorSES1/20/2017
EnergySarah Habansky Public Affairs SpecialistGS-151/20/2017
EnergyRobert Haus Public Affairs SpecialistGS-141/26/2017
EnergyKayla Hensley Assistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/2017
EnergyRoger A. Jarrell Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EnergySuzan Jaworowski Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EnergyPatrick Johnson Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/23/2017
EnergyMark Maddox Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/23/2017
EnergyEric Mahroum Assistant to the SecretaryGS-101/30/2017
EnergyDouglas Matheney Assistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/2017
EnergyJacob L. McCurdy Assistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/2017
EnergyTaylor Playforth Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/23/2017
EnergyDaniel Simmons Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EnergyCathy Tripodi Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/30/2017
EnergyJoseph F. Uddo White House LiaisonGS-151/20/2017
EnergyDaniel Wilmot Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
EnergyKyle Yunaska Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/30/2017
Environmental Protection AgencyR. Layne Bangerter Senior AdvisorGS-151/21/2017
Environmental Protection AgencyPatrick J. Davis Senior AdvisorGS-151/21/2017
Environmental Protection AgencySamantha Dravis Associate Administrator for Policy2/27/2017
Environmental Protection AgencyDouglas Ericksen Senior AdvisorGS-151/21/2017
Environmental Protection AgencyHolly W. Greaves Senior AdvisorSES1/21/2017
Environmental Protection AgencyAmanda Gunasekara Senior Policy Advisor to the Administrator on Air and Radiation3/19/2017
Environmental Protection AgencyDavid W. KreutzerSenior AdvisorGS-151/21/20173/31/2017
Environmental Protection AgencyCharles D. Munoz White House LiaisonGS-151/21/2017
Environmental Protection AgencyDavid W. SchnareSenior AdvisorSES1/21/20173/18/2017
Environmental Protection AgencyJustin Schwab Jr. Senior AdvisorGS-151/21/2017
Environmental Protection AgencyJahan Wilcox Strategic Communications Advisor
Export-Import BankJesse Law White House LiaisonSL1/24/2017
Federal Communications CommissionCarolyn Roddy Attorney-Advisor (Special Counsel)2/21/2017
General Services AdministrationMichael R. Downing Senior AdvisorGS-141/20/2017
General Services AdministrationPhillip Brennan Hart III Senior AdvisorGS-151/23/2017
General Services AdministrationJohn E. Jaggers IIISenior AdvisorGS-151/20/20173/13/2017
General Services AdministrationEmily W. Murphy White House LiaisonSES1/24/2017
General Services AdministrationMichael R. Solomon Senior AdvisorGS-151/20/2017
General Services AdministrationJohn J. St. John Senior White House AdvisorSES1/20/2017
General Services AdministrationThomas D. Stoner Senior AdvisorGS-121/30/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentVictoria Barton Special AssistantGS-131/20/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentDeana (Deidre) Bass Senior AdvisorSES1/20/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentRobert Bowes Senior AdvisorGS-151/20/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentAlexander Coffey Special AssistantGS-111/20/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentSheila Greenwood Senior AdvisorSES1/26/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentAnne Gribbin Special AssistantGS-091/20/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentStephanie Holderfield Special AssistantGS-131/20/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentAndrew Hughes White House LiaisonGS-151/20/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentMaren Kasper Senior White House AdvisorSES1/20/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentJonathan McCall Special AssistantGS-131/20/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentLynne Patton Senior AdvisorSES1/20/2017
Housing and Urban DevelopmentTimothy Petty Senior AdvisorGS-151/20/2017
InteriorCaroline Boulton Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-091/24/2017
InteriorMicah D. Chambers Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/20/2017
InteriorNatalie D. Davis Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/23/2017
InteriorScott C. Hommel Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/27/2017
InteriorBenjamin Keel Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-121/20/2017
InteriorKatharine MacGregor Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
InteriorLori K. Mashburn Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/26/2017
InteriorRussell W. Roddy Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-141/26/2017
InteriorWadi Yakhour Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-091/20/2017
JusticeGary Barnett CounselGS-151/23/2017
JusticeNoel Francisco Principal Deputy Solicitor GeneralSES1/23/2017
JusticeCurtis E. Gannon Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Office of Legal CounselSES1/20/2017
JusticeLauren Goldschmidt Attorney AdvisorGS-111/20/2017
JusticeMary Blanche N. Hankey White House LiaisonGS-151/20/2017
JusticeChad Mizelle CounselGS-141/20/2017
JusticeRachel Parker Chief of Staff and CounselGS-151/20/2017
JusticeScott Stewart CounselGS-141/20/2017
JusticeRachael Tucker CounselorGS-151/23/2017
LaborByron E. Anderson Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
LaborRobert I. Blau Special Assistant to the Secretary1/31/2017
LaborDerrick A. Bolen Special Assistant to the Secretary2/2/2017
LaborGeoffrey G. Burr Special Assistant to the SecretarySES1/20/2017
LaborRobert F. Bozzuto White House LiaisonSES1/20/2017
LaborTodd M. Cheewing Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-091/20/2017
LaborMolly E. Conway Special Assistant to the Secretary2/6/2017
LaborCurtis W. Ellis Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
LaborEric L. Evans Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-141/22/2017
LaborJanelle A. Gardner Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
LaborRussell M. Kopley Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/2017
LaborTimothy L. Lineberger Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/22/2017
LaborPatrick M. Mannix Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/22/2017
LaborNathan P. Mehrens Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
LaborWayne D. Palmer Senior White House AdvisorSES1/20/2017
LaborAndrew M. Patterson Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/2017
LaborJillian B. Rogers Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/20/2017
LaborGavin J. Smith Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/22/2017
LaborDaniel J. Tiso Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-071/22/2017
LaborMark A. Zelden Special Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/2017
NASAJonathan W. Dimock White House Liaison2/13/2017
NASABrandon T. Eden Special Assistant to the AdministratorGS-151/20/2017
NASARodney P. Liesveld Special Assistant to the AdministratorGS-151/20/2017
NASAErik U. Noble Senior White House AdvisorSES1/20/2017
NASAJeffrey L. Waksman Special Assistant to the AdministratorGS-151/20/2017
NASAJennifer R. Wang Special Assistant to the AdministratorGS-151/20/2017
Securities and Exchange CommissionChristopher Carofine Writer-EditorSK-142/9/2017
Small Business AdministrationThomas Chase Acheson Administrative Assistant2/13/2017
Small Business AdministrationMary Anne Bradfield Senior White House AdvisorSES1/20/2017
Small Business AdministrationLucia Castellano Senior AdvisorGS-151/30/2017
Small Business AdministrationAndrew J. Coffield Administrative Assistant2/6/2017
Small Business AdministrationCory Custer Special Advisor2/6/2017
Small Business AdministrationRoma Daravi Special Advisor2/10/2017
Small Business AdministrationEric Reece Jones Senior Advisor to AdministratorGS-141/20/2017
Small Business AdministrationRichard W. Kingan Deputy White House LiaisonGS-0912/26/2016
Small Business AdministrationRyan A. Lambert Special Advisor2/6/2017
Small Business AdministrationNathan J. Miller Senior AdvisorGS-151/30/2017
Small Business AdministrationAnthony M. Paranzino Special Advisor to the Chief of StaffGS-111/20/2017
Small Business AdministrationZvi S. Rosen Special Assistant for Legal AffairsGS-151/30/2017
Small Business AdministrationAuborn (Joe) Shepard Associate Administrator for Investment and InnovationSES1/30/2017
Trade and DevelopmentStewart Atkins Special AssistantGS-091/23/2017
Trade and DevelopmentPeter Barrett Senior AdvisorSES1/23/2017
Trade and DevelopmentRandall Gentry Special AssistantGS-141/23/2017
Trade and DevelopmentRyan Leppert Special AssistantGS-111/23/2017
TreasuryWilliam Clark Barrow Special AssistantGS-121/23/2017
TreasuryDavid Bohigian Special AdvisorGS-151/23/2017
TreasuryBridget Brennan Special AssistantGS-111/23/2017
TreasuryJason Chung AdvisorGS-141/23/2017
TreasuryMauricio Claver-Carone AdvisorGS-141/23/2017
TreasuryKyle Hauptman AdvisorGS-141/23/2017
TreasuryAndrew Kerwin Maloney Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs
TreasuryZachary McEntee Confidential AssistantGS-071/23/2017
TreasuryEli Miller Senior AdvisorSES1/23/2017
TreasuryEdgar Mkrtchian AdvisorGS-141/23/2017
TreasuryJ. Baylor Myers Special AssistantGS-121/23/2017
TreasuryStephen Pavlick Senior AdvisorGS-141/23/2017
TreasuryJon Perdue Special AssistantGS-121/23/2017
TreasuryCraig Phillips Senior AdvisorSES1/23/2017
TreasuryReed Rubinstein Senior AdvisorSES1/23/2017
TreasuryCamilo Sandoval Special AdvisorGS-151/23/2017
TreasuryAndrew Smith AdvisorGS-141/23/2017
TreasuryEric Stein Special AdvisorGS-151/24/2017
TreasuryHannah Sutter Confidential AssistantGS-091/23/2017
TreasurySeth Unger AdvisorGS-141/23/2017
TreasurySarah Wrennal-Montes AdvisorGS-131/23/2017
U.S. Trade RepresentativeYecheil Feit Senior AdvisorSES1/23/2017
U.S. Trade RepresentativeGarrison Griffin Special Assistant to the USTRGS-091/20/2017
U.S. Trade RepresentativeStephen P. Vaughn General CounselSES1/20/2017
Veterans AffairsLydia B. Blaha Special Assistant/Deputy Press SecretaryGS-121/23/2017
LaborRene Alexander Acosta Secretary of Labor
Office of the Vice PresidentJarrod P. Agen Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Communications to the Vice President1/30/2017
White House OfficeMichael Ambrosini Special Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of the Chief of Staff1/20/2017
White House OfficeStacey Amin Special Assistant and Associate Counsel to the President1/20/2017
White House OfficeAlexander J. Angelson Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant1/20/2017
White House OfficeMichael Anton Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications and Speechwriting
White House OfficeRene I. Augustine Special Assistant to the President and Clearance Counsel1/20/2017
White House OfficeStephen Bannon Counselor to the President11/13/2016
White House OfficeJohn F. Bash Associate White House Counsel1/20/2017
White House OfficeZina G. Bash Regulatory Reform, Legal and Immigration Policy, Domestic Policy Council1/20/2017
White House OfficeAvrahm J. (Avi) Berkowitz Special Assistant to the President and Assistant to the Senior Advisor1/20/2017
InteriorDavid L. Bernhardt Deputy Secretary of the Interior
White House OfficeBrian C. Blasé Special Assistant to the President for Healthcare Policy, National Economic Council1/20/2017
White House OfficeVirginia M. Boney Special Assistant to the President and Senate Special Assistant1/23/2017
White House OfficeAndrew Bremberg Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council1/20/2017
EnergyDanny Ray Brouillette Deputy Secretary of Energy
White House OfficeJames M. Burnham Senior Associate Counsel to the President1/20/2017
White House OfficeSean Cairncross Deputy Assistant to the President1/20/2017
White House OfficeJames W. Carroll Special Assistant to the President and Senior Counsel1/20/2017
Office of the Vice PresidentAndeliz N. Castillo Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs for the Vice President1/20/2017
White House OfficeMichael J. Catanzaro Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Energy and Environmental Policy, National Economic Council2/21/2017
TransportationElaine L. Chao Secretary of Transportation
White House OfficeSteven N. Cheung Special Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director1/20/2017
White House OfficeJustin Clark Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs1/20/2017
Office of the Director of National IntelligenceDaniel Ray Coats Director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence
National Security CouncilEzra Cohen-Watnick Senior Director for Intelligence1/20/2017
White House OfficeGary Cohn Director of the National Economic Council1/25/2017
White House OfficeKellyanne Conway Counselor to the President1/20/2017
White House OfficeReed Cordish Special Assistant to the President for Intragovernmental and Technology Initiatives1/20/2017
White House OfficeRick Dearborn Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Implementation1/20/2017
White House OfficeMakan Delrahim Deputy Assistant and Deputy Counsel to the President1/20/2017
White House OfficeJohn DeStefano Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel1/20/2017
EducationElisabeth P. (Betsy) DeVos Secretary of Education
White House OfficeUttam Dhillon Special Assistant to the President, Ethics Compliance Team1/31/2017
White House OfficeCarlos Diaz-Rosillo Director of Policy and Interagency Coordination, Domestic Policy Council1/20/2017
White House OfficeJessica Ditto Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Communications Director1/20/2017
White House OfficeAnn Donaldson Special Counsel to the President and Chief of Staff to the White House Counsel1/20/2017
White House OfficeSean E. Doocey Deputy Director of Presidential Personnel1/20/2017
National Security CouncilJohn Eisenberg Deputy Assistant to the President, NSC Legal Advisor, and Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs, National Security Council1/20/2017
White House OfficeMichael Ellis 2/6/2017
White House OfficeBoris EpshteynSpecial Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director for Surrogate Operations1/20/2017
White House OfficeHelen Aguirre Ferré Special Assistant to the President and Director of Media Affairs1/23/2017
White House OfficeMichael FlynnAssistant to the President and National Security Advisor1/22/2017
Office of the Vice PresidentStephen J. Ford Special Assistant to the President and Director of Speechwriting for the Vice President1/20/2017
White House OfficeScott Gast Special Assistant to the President, Ethics Compliance Team1/20/2017
White House OfficeGeorge Gigicos Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Advance and Operations1/20/2017
White House OfficeRobert T. Goad Education Policy, Domestic Policy Council1/20/2017
White House OfficeAbe E. Goldschmidt Special Assistant to the President1/24/2017
National Security CouncilSebastian Gorka Strategic Initatives Group1/20/2017
Homeland SecurityClaire M. Grady Under Secretary for Management at the Department of Homeland Security
White House OfficeAlexander Gray Deputy Director for the Defense Industrial Base, National Trade Council1/20/2017
White House OfficeJason Greenblatt Special Representative for International Negotiations1/20/2017
U.S. Agency for International DevelopmentMark Andrew Green Administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development
White House OfficeDavid J. Gribbin Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy, National Economic Council1/26/2017
White House OfficeStephanie Grisham Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary1/20/2017
White House OfficeJoseph (Joe) Hagin Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations1/20/2017
White House OfficeJulia Hahn Aide to the Chief Strategist
White House OfficeVince Haley Advisor for Policy, Strategy and Speechwriting, Domestic Policy Council1/20/2017
Health and Human ServicesEric David Hargan Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services
Council of Economic AdvisersKevin Allen Hassett Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers
White House OfficeCharles C. Herndon Special Assistant To The President and Director of White House Information Technology1/23/2017
White House OfficeHope Hicks White House Director of Strategic Communications1/22/2017
Office of the Vice PresidentJonathan D. Hiler Assistant to the Vice President and Director of Legislative Affairs1/20/2017
White House OfficeBenjamin Howard Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant1/20/2017
White House OfficeHope Renee Hudson Chief of Staff to Kellyanne Conway2/16/2017
White House OfficeMallory Hunter Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff1/20/2017
White House OfficeBrian Jack Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs1/20/2017
White House OfficeRyan Jarmula Advisor for Policy Development and Speechwriting, Domestic Policy Council1/20/2017
White House OfficeKenneth Ian Juster Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council1/20/2017
TransportationDerek T. Kan Under Secretary of Policy at the Department of Transportation
White House OfficeMichael Jordan Karem Special Assistant and Deputy Director of Advance1/21/2017
White House OfficeGregory Katsas Deputy Counsel to the President1/21/2017
Office of Policy DevelopmentJeremy Katz Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director, National Economic Council1/20/2017
White House OfficeJoseph Keith Kellogg Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary1/20/2017
Homeland SecurityJohn Francis Kelly Secretary of Homeland Security
White House OfficeMarcia N. Kelly Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of White House Management2/6/2017
White House OfficeShahira Knight Special Assistant to the President for Tax and Retirement Policy, National Economic Council1/20/2017
White House OfficeAndrew D. (Andy) Koenig Special Assistant to the President and Policy Special Assistant1/20/2017
White House OfficeGrace E. Koh Special Assistant to the President for Technology, Telecom, and Cyber-Security Policy, National Economic Council2/23/2017
Office of Public LiasionJennifer Korn Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director for the Office of Public Liaison1/20/2017
White House OfficeJared Kushner Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Planning1/22/2017
White House OfficeJoseph Lai Special Assistant to the President and Senate Special Assistant1/20/2017
White House OfficeGerrit Lansing Deputy Assistant to the President and Chief Digital Officer1/20/2017
White House OfficeChris Liddell Director of Strategic Initiatives for the White House Strategic Development Group2/3/2017
U.S. Trade RepresentativeRobert Emmet Lighhthizer United States Trade Representative
White House OfficeMatthew L. Lira Special Assistant to the President for Innovation Policy and Initiatives3/20/2017
White House OfficeJennifer R. Locetta Special Assistant to the President, Associate Director of Presidential Personnel1/20/2017
Homeland SecurityWilliam Brockmann Long Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency
Office of the Vice PresidentMarc E. Lotter Special Assistant to the President and Press Secretary to the Vice President1/20/2017
Office of the Vice PresidentSarah Makin Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs for the Vice President1/20/2017
White House OfficeOmarosa Manigault Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison1/20/2017
White House OfficeAshley Hicks Marquis Special Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff of the National Economic Council2/2/2017
White House OfficeKirk R. Marshall Director of Organizational Structure and Human Capital, White House1/20/2017
White House OfficeJohn K. Mashburn Deputy Cabinet Secretary 1/20/2017
White House OfficeNicholas T. Matich Special Assistant to the President and Associate White House Staff Secretary1/21/2017
DefenseJames N. Mattis Secretary of Defense
White House OfficeJohn D. McEntee Special Assistant to the President and Personal Aide to the President1/4/2017
White House OfficeKathleen (K.T.) McFarlandAssistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor1/20/2017
General CounselDonald F. McGahn General Counsel1/20/2017
White House OfficeWilliam (Bill) McGinley Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary1/20/2017
Office of the Vice PresidentDaris Meeks Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Domestic Policy for the Vice President1/20/2017
White House OfficeJoyce Y. Meyer Deputy Assistant to the President and House Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs2/13/2017
White House OfficeStephen Miller Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Policy1/20/2017
TreasurySteven T. Mnuchin Secretary of the Treasury
Office of the Vice PresidentMatthew E. Morgan Deputy Assistant to the Vice President and Deputy Counsel1/20/2017
Management and BudgetJohn Michael "Mick" Mulvaney Director, Office of Management and Budget
White House OfficeStephen P. Munisteri Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director for the Office of Public Liaison2/14/2017
White House OfficePeter Navarro Director, National Trade Council1/20/2017
Office of the Vice PresidentKristan K. Nevins Deputy Assistant to the President, Chief of Staff to Mrs. Karen Pence2/21/2017
White House OfficeAnna Christina Niceta Special Assistant to the President and White House Social Secretary2/22/2017
Office of the Vice PresidentJoan V. O’Hara Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President2/17/2017
White House OfficeAndrew Olmem Special Assistant to the President for Financial Policy, National Economic Council2/21/2017
Office of the Vice PresidentMark R. Paoletta Assistant to the Vice President and Counsel1/20/2017
White House OfficeStefan C. Passantino Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President to Oversee Ethics Compliance Issues1/20/2017
White House OfficeTimothy A. Pataki Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant1/30/2017
Office of the Vice PresidentPamela Hughes Patenaude Deputy Assistant to the Vice President and Director of Scheduling
Office of the Vice PresidentJennifer Pavlik Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President1/20/2017
Office of the Vice PresidentMichael R. Pence Vice President of the United States1/20/2017
AgricultureGeorge Ervin Perdue Secretary of Agriculture
EnergyJames Richard Perry Secretary of Energy
Office of the Vice PresidentJoshua Pitcock Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President1/20/2017
Central Intelligence AgencyMichael R. Pompeo Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
White House OfficeRobert Porter White House Staff Secretary1/20/2017
White House OfficeDina Habib Powell Counselor to the President2/3/2017
Health and Human ServicesThomas E. Price Secretary of Health and Human Services
White House OfficeReinhold R. (Reince) Priebus Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff1/20/2017
Environmental Protection AgencyEdward Scott Pruitt Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
LaborAndrew F. PuzderSecretary of Labor (nominee)
White House OfficeLindsay B. Reynolds Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the First Lady
White House OfficeMichael A. (Mike) Roman Special Assistant to the President1/20/2017
TransportationJeffrey Adam Rosen Deputy Secretary of Transportation
CommerceWilbur L. Ross Secretary of Commerce
White House OfficeSarah Huckabee Sanders Deputy Press Secretary1/23/2017
White House OfficeDan Scavino Social Media Director1/20/2017
White House OfficeKeith Schiller Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations2/5/2017
White House OfficeSchuyler Schouten Special Assistant to the President and Associate Counsel to the President1/20/2017
White House OfficeJames D. Schultz Special Assistant to the President, Ethics Compliance Team1/20/2017
White House OfficeBethany Scully Special Assistant to the President and Senate and House Special Assistant1/20/2017
JusticeJefferson B. Sessions Attorney General
White House OfficeRaj Shah Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Communications Director and Research Director1/20/2017
White House OfficeMarc Short Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs1/20/2017
Department of Veterans AffairsDavid J. Shulkin Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Office of Public LiaisonGeorge A. Sifakis Assistant to the President and Director for the Office of Public Liaison1/20/2017
White House OfficeCindy Simms Senior White House Advisor, Office of Personnel Management2/2/2017
White House OfficeCliff Sims Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant1/20/2017
White House OfficeSean Spicer Urban Affairs and Revitalization, Domestic Policy Council1/20/2017
White House OfficeBill Stepien Assistant to the President and Press Secretary1/21/2017
StateJohn Joseph Sullivan Deputy Secretary of State
White House OfficeKathryn (Katy) Talento Healthcare Policy, Domestic Policy Council1/20/2017
White House OfficePaul Teller Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant1/23/2017
Office of the Vice PresidentAndrea Thompson Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President1/20/2017
Department of StateRex W. Tillerson Secretary of State
White House OfficeKatie Walsh Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff1/20/2017
White House OfficeLindsay Walters Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary and Advisor to the Press Secretary
Federal Housing Finance AgencyMelvin Watt Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency
White House OfficeMadeleine Westerhout Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President1/20/2017
Air ForceHeather A. Wilson Secretary of the Air Force
White House OfficePaul Winfree Deputy Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Director of Budget Policy1/20/2017
White House OfficeRoss Worthington Advisor for Policy, Strategy and Speechwriting, Domestic Policy Council1/20/2017
InteriorRyan Zinke Secretary of the Interior

We expect the disclosures to become even more relevant in a few days: On Wednesday, the government will release details on ethics waivers given to former lobbyists and others now working at government agencies.

At that point, we’ll be able to match up officials who have gotten waivers – usually former lobbyists – with their exact holdings.

Here’s an example of something we’ve found: The financial disclosures of Acting Under Secretary of Education James Manning show he previously consulted for USA Funds, an organization that was once the nation’s largest student loan guarantor.

In 2015, USA Funds sued the Education Department after the government instituted a rule limiting some fees guaranty agencies charge struggling borrowers. In March, two months after Manning joined the administration, the department rescinded the rule. USA Funds, which recently changed its name to Strada Education Network, dropped the case less than a week later.

Manning received $110,000 from USA Funds for consulting on issues related to the federal student loan program and higher education data analytics, according to his disclosure form. The form doesn’t say when Manning worked with the organization, but it shows he was a consultant from January 2015 to January 2017.

A department spokeswoman told ProPublica that Manning had recused himself from all matters involving his old employer. “Jim has not been involved in any discussions or decisions made at the department that have or will effect that company,” said spokeswoman Elizabeth Hill, adding that Manning “is a tremendous asset to the department.”

Manning did not respond to an email request for comment.

A spokesman for Strada Education Network said Manning had no involvement with the USA Funds lawsuit, and said his role at the department posed no conflict. “He served as a consultant on general higher education policy issues, and his consultancy ended before he was appointed to his current role at the Department earlier this year,” said Strada’s Robert Murray.

In January, Trump issued an executive order watering down Obama-era ethics rules. The order killed the requirement that lobbyist waivers be justified as in the public interest.

"Trump's executive order authorized waivers but provided no guidance and no standards for when a waiver is appropriate," said Kathleen Clark, an ethics lawyer and law professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

The Trump administration recently disclosed only those waivers that it has given to White House officials, 17 overall. No one yet knows how many more waivers have been given across the government.

Alison Gregor, Elisabeth Gawthrop and Kiara Alfonseca contributed to this report.

White House staffers’ financial disclosures were individually requested from the White House counsel’s office. (Some White House disclosure forms have yet to be processed by government attorneys and others have yet to be filed by the new employees.) Financial disclosures from Senate-confirmed Cabinet officials were pulled from the website of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. For political appointees working at federal agencies, ProPublica made individual requests to the agency ethics officers.

The list of political appointees at federal agencies represents Trump administration hires since Jan. 20, according to the Office of Personnel Management and 21 other agencies. As of June 5, 2017, 18 agencies have provided employee names, while three other agencies had no temporary employees to report. ProPublica sent FOIA requests to 24 federal agencies seeking the names of beachhead team members.

Grade level refers to the pay scale for federal employees. SES stands for Senior Executive Service, who serve in top government positions.

† Officials who have left the agency or office they originally worked for in the Trump administration