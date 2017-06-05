The White House senior staff is sworn in at the White House on January 22, 2017 (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
Here Are the Financial Disclosures of 349 Officials Trump Has Installed Across the Government
We have been collecting disclosure forms that lay out Trump administration officials’ financial holdings and employment backgrounds.
We now have disclosures from 349 officials and we’re sharing them with you.
They are from White House staffers, President Trump’s Cabinet and from the hundreds of members of so-called beachhead teams that the administration has installed with little notice at federal agencies.
The disclosures are crucial to understanding potential conflicts. Many lobbyists and political consultants now work at the agencies they sought to influence.
Which officials are worthy of scrutiny? Help us figure it out. You can also contact us at disclosures@propublica.org. Here is a guide for how to leak to ProPublica.
Trump Administration Financial Disclosures
|Agency
|Name
|Position Title
|Grade Level
|Start Date
|End Date
|Defense
|Bradley A. Byers
|White House Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Defense
|Anthony G. DeMartino
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/26/2017
|Defense
|Sally Donnelly
|Special Advisor to the Secretary of Defense
|SES
|1/21/2017
|Defense
|Michael P. Duffey
|Special Assistant for White House Liaison
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Defense
|Michael C. Egan
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Defense
|Edmund P. Giambastiani III
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Defense
|John Troup C. Hemenway
|Special Assistant
|GS-09
|1/23/2017
|Defense
|Christopher T. Johnson
|1/30/2017
|Defense
|Justin T. Johnson
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/2017
|Defense
|Timothy R. Jost
|Special Assistant
|SES
|1/25/2017
|Defense
|Holly Lane
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/25/2017
|Defense
|Earl G. Matthews
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Defense
|Derek J. Maurer
|Special Assistant
|2/7/2017
|Defense
|Justin D. Mikolay
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/24/2017
|Defense
|Robert M. Scher †
|Special Assistant
|3/18/2017
|Defense
|Christopher M. Shank
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Defense
|Amber Smith
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/24/2017
|Defense
|Kevin M. Sweeney
|Chief of Staff to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Defense
|William J. Turenne
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/26/2017
|Defense
|Jonathan L. Ullyot
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Defense
|Molly L. Walsh
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Defense
|Thomas M. Williams
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/20/2017
|Defense
|Sergio de la Pena
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Education
|Derrick A. Bolen †
|Confidential Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-07
|1/20/2017
|Education
|Michael Jason Brickman
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|2/2/2017
|Education
|Deborah Cox-Roush
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/23/2017
|Education
|Sarah Delahunty
|Confidential Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|2/6/2017
|Education
|Kevin Richard Eck
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Education
|Matthew Robert Frendewey
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-14
|1/30/2017
|Education
|Holly Ham
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Education
|Ronald Holden
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/30/2017
|Education
|Alexandra October Hudson
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/30/2017
|Education
|Amy L. Jones
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Education
|Andrew James Kossack
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Education
|Ebony L. Lee
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|2/2/2017
|Education
|James F. Manning
|Senior Advisor to the Secretary
|1/20/2017
|Education
|Michael Joseph Oberlies
|Confidential Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/30/2017
|Education
|Cody James Reynolds
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Education
|Neil Thomas Ruddock III
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|2/6/2017
|Education
|Patrick Burke Shaheen
|Confidential Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/20/2017
|Education
|Jana C. Toner
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|2/6/2017
|Education
|Eric Michael Ventimiglia
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Education
|Patrick Young
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/23/2017
|Energy
|Tristin Abbey
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-14
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Justin Bis
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|G. Michael Brown
|Executive Advisor
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Samuel Buchan
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-12
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Hunter Budd
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Joshua Campbell
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Martin Dannenfelser
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Brett Fetterly
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Travis Scott Fisher
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Stanley Gerdes
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-14
|1/30/2017
|Energy
|William Greene
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Preston Wells Griffith
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Sarah Habansky
|Public Affairs Specialist
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Robert Haus
|Public Affairs Specialist
|GS-14
|1/26/2017
|Energy
|Kayla Hensley
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Roger A. Jarrell
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Suzan Jaworowski
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Patrick Johnson
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/23/2017
|Energy
|Mark Maddox
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/23/2017
|Energy
|Eric Mahroum
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/30/2017
|Energy
|Douglas Matheney
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Jacob L. McCurdy
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Taylor Playforth
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/23/2017
|Energy
|Daniel Simmons
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Cathy Tripodi
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/30/2017
|Energy
|Joseph F. Uddo
|White House Liaison
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Daniel Wilmot
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Kyle Yunaska
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/30/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|R. Layne Bangerter
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|Patrick J. Davis
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|Samantha Dravis
|Associate Administrator for Policy
|2/27/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|Douglas Ericksen
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|Holly W. Greaves
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/21/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|Amanda Gunasekara
|Senior Policy Advisor to the Administrator on Air and Radiation
|3/19/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|David W. Kreutzer †
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/2017
|3/31/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|Charles D. Munoz
|White House Liaison
|GS-15
|1/21/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|David W. Schnare †
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/21/2017
|3/18/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|Justin Schwab Jr.
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|Jahan Wilcox
|Strategic Communications Advisor
|Export-Import Bank
|Jesse Law
|White House Liaison
|SL
|1/24/2017
|Federal Communications Commission
|Carolyn Roddy
|Attorney-Advisor (Special Counsel)
|2/21/2017
|General Services Administration
|Michael R. Downing
|Senior Advisor
|GS-14
|1/20/2017
|General Services Administration
|Phillip Brennan Hart III
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/2017
|General Services Administration
|John E. Jaggers III †
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|3/13/2017
|General Services Administration
|Emily W. Murphy
|White House Liaison
|SES
|1/24/2017
|General Services Administration
|Michael R. Solomon
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|General Services Administration
|John J. St. John
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/2017
|General Services Administration
|Thomas D. Stoner
|Senior Advisor
|GS-12
|1/30/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Victoria Barton
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Deana (Deidre) Bass
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Robert Bowes
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Alexander Coffey
|Special Assistant
|GS-11
|1/20/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Sheila Greenwood
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/26/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Anne Gribbin
|Special Assistant
|GS-09
|1/20/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Stephanie Holderfield
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Andrew Hughes
|White House Liaison
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Maren Kasper
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Jonathan McCall
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Lynne Patton
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Housing and Urban Development
|Timothy Petty
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Interior
|Caroline Boulton
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-09
|1/24/2017
|Interior
|Micah D. Chambers
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/20/2017
|Interior
|Natalie D. Davis
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/23/2017
|Interior
|Scott C. Hommel
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/27/2017
|Interior
|Benjamin Keel
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-12
|1/20/2017
|Interior
|Katharine MacGregor
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Interior
|Lori K. Mashburn
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/26/2017
|Interior
|Russell W. Roddy
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-14
|1/26/2017
|Interior
|Wadi Yakhour
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-09
|1/20/2017
|Justice
|Gary Barnett
|Counsel
|GS-15
|1/23/2017
|Justice
|Noel Francisco
|Principal Deputy Solicitor General
|SES
|1/23/2017
|Justice
|Curtis E. Gannon
|Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Office of Legal Counsel
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Justice
|Lauren Goldschmidt
|Attorney Advisor
|GS-11
|1/20/2017
|Justice
|Mary Blanche N. Hankey
|White House Liaison
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Justice
|Chad Mizelle
|Counsel
|GS-14
|1/20/2017
|Justice
|Rachel Parker
|Chief of Staff and Counsel
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Justice
|Scott Stewart
|Counsel
|GS-14
|1/20/2017
|Justice
|Rachael Tucker
|Counselor
|GS-15
|1/23/2017
|Labor
|Byron E. Anderson
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Labor
|Robert I. Blau
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|1/31/2017
|Labor
|Derrick A. Bolen
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|2/2/2017
|Labor
|Geoffrey G. Burr
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Labor
|Robert F. Bozzuto
|White House Liaison
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Labor
|Todd M. Cheewing
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-09
|1/20/2017
|Labor
|Molly E. Conway
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|2/6/2017
|Labor
|Curtis W. Ellis
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Labor
|Eric L. Evans
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-14
|1/22/2017
|Labor
|Janelle A. Gardner
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Labor
|Russell M. Kopley
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/2017
|Labor
|Timothy L. Lineberger
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/22/2017
|Labor
|Patrick M. Mannix
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/22/2017
|Labor
|Nathan P. Mehrens
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Labor
|Wayne D. Palmer
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Labor
|Andrew M. Patterson
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/2017
|Labor
|Jillian B. Rogers
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/20/2017
|Labor
|Gavin J. Smith
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/22/2017
|Labor
|Daniel J. Tiso
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-07
|1/22/2017
|Labor
|Mark A. Zelden
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|NASA
|Jonathan W. Dimock
|White House Liaison
|2/13/2017
|NASA
|Brandon T. Eden
|Special Assistant to the Administrator
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|NASA
|Rodney P. Liesveld
|Special Assistant to the Administrator
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|NASA
|Erik U. Noble
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/2017
|NASA
|Jeffrey L. Waksman
|Special Assistant to the Administrator
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|NASA
|Jennifer R. Wang
|Special Assistant to the Administrator
|GS-15
|1/20/2017
|Securities and Exchange Commission
|Christopher Carofine
|Writer-Editor
|SK-14
|2/9/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Thomas Chase Acheson
|Administrative Assistant
|2/13/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Mary Anne Bradfield
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Lucia Castellano
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/30/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Andrew J. Coffield
|Administrative Assistant
|2/6/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Cory Custer
|Special Advisor
|2/6/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Roma Daravi
|Special Advisor
|2/10/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Eric Reece Jones
|Senior Advisor to Administrator
|GS-14
|1/20/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Richard W. Kingan
|Deputy White House Liaison
|GS-09
|12/26/2016
|Small Business Administration
|Ryan A. Lambert
|Special Advisor
|2/6/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Nathan J. Miller
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/30/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Anthony M. Paranzino
|Special Advisor to the Chief of Staff
|GS-11
|1/20/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Zvi S. Rosen
|Special Assistant for Legal Affairs
|GS-15
|1/30/2017
|Small Business Administration
|Auborn (Joe) Shepard
|Associate Administrator for Investment and Innovation
|SES
|1/30/2017
|Trade and Development
|Stewart Atkins
|Special Assistant
|GS-09
|1/23/2017
|Trade and Development
|Peter Barrett
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/23/2017
|Trade and Development
|Randall Gentry
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/23/2017
|Trade and Development
|Ryan Leppert
|Special Assistant
|GS-11
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|William Clark Barrow
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|David Bohigian
|Special Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Bridget Brennan
|Special Assistant
|GS-11
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Jason Chung
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Mauricio Claver-Carone
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Kyle Hauptman
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Andrew Kerwin Maloney
|Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs
|Treasury
|Zachary McEntee
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-07
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Eli Miller
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Edgar Mkrtchian
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|J. Baylor Myers
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Stephen Pavlick
|Senior Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Jon Perdue
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Craig Phillips
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Reed Rubinstein
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Camilo Sandoval
|Special Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Andrew Smith
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Eric Stein
|Special Advisor
|GS-15
|1/24/2017
|Treasury
|Hannah Sutter
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-09
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Seth Unger
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/2017
|Treasury
|Sarah Wrennal-Montes
|Advisor
|GS-13
|1/23/2017
|U.S. Trade Representative
|Yecheil Feit
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/23/2017
|U.S. Trade Representative
|Garrison Griffin
|Special Assistant to the USTR
|GS-09
|1/20/2017
|U.S. Trade Representative
|Stephen P. Vaughn
|General Counsel
|SES
|1/20/2017
|Veterans Affairs
|Lydia B. Blaha
|Special Assistant/Deputy Press Secretary
|GS-12
|1/23/2017
|Labor
|Rene Alexander Acosta
|Secretary of Labor
|Office of the Vice President
|Jarrod P. Agen
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Communications to the Vice President
|1/30/2017
|White House Office
|Michael Ambrosini
|Special Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of the Chief of Staff
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Stacey Amin
|Special Assistant and Associate Counsel to the President
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Alexander J. Angelson
|Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Michael Anton
|Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications and Speechwriting
|White House Office
|Rene I. Augustine
|Special Assistant to the President and Clearance Counsel
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Stephen Bannon
|Counselor to the President
|11/13/2016
|White House Office
|John F. Bash
|Associate White House Counsel
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Zina G. Bash
|Regulatory Reform, Legal and Immigration Policy, Domestic Policy Council
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Avrahm J. (Avi) Berkowitz
|Special Assistant to the President and Assistant to the Senior Advisor
|1/20/2017
|Interior
|David L. Bernhardt
|Deputy Secretary of the Interior
|White House Office
|Brian C. Blasé
|Special Assistant to the President for Healthcare Policy, National Economic Council
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Virginia M. Boney
|Special Assistant to the President and Senate Special Assistant
|1/23/2017
|White House Office
|Andrew Bremberg
|Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council
|1/20/2017
|Energy
|Danny Ray Brouillette
|Deputy Secretary of Energy
|White House Office
|James M. Burnham
|Senior Associate Counsel to the President
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Sean Cairncross
|Deputy Assistant to the President
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|James W. Carroll
|Special Assistant to the President and Senior Counsel
|1/20/2017
|Office of the Vice President
|Andeliz N. Castillo
|Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs for the Vice President
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Michael J. Catanzaro
|Special Assistant to the President for Domestic Energy and Environmental Policy, National Economic Council
|2/21/2017
|Transportation
|Elaine L. Chao
|Secretary of Transportation
|White House Office
|Steven N. Cheung
|Special Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Justin Clark
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs
|1/20/2017
|Office of the Director of National Intelligence
|Daniel Ray Coats
|Director of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence
|National Security Council
|Ezra Cohen-Watnick
|Senior Director for Intelligence
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Gary Cohn
|Director of the National Economic Council
|1/25/2017
|White House Office
|Kellyanne Conway
|Counselor to the President
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Reed Cordish
|Special Assistant to the President for Intragovernmental and Technology Initiatives
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Rick Dearborn
|Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Implementation
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Makan Delrahim
|Deputy Assistant and Deputy Counsel to the President
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|John DeStefano
|Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel
|1/20/2017
|Education
|Elisabeth P. (Betsy) DeVos
|Secretary of Education
|White House Office
|Uttam Dhillon
|Special Assistant to the President, Ethics Compliance Team
|1/31/2017
|White House Office
|Carlos Diaz-Rosillo
|Director of Policy and Interagency Coordination, Domestic Policy Council
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Jessica Ditto
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Communications Director
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Ann Donaldson
|Special Counsel to the President and Chief of Staff to the White House Counsel
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Sean E. Doocey
|Deputy Director of Presidential Personnel
|1/20/2017
|National Security Council
|John Eisenberg
|Deputy Assistant to the President, NSC Legal Advisor, and Deputy Counsel to the President for National Security Affairs, National Security Council
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Michael Ellis
|2/6/2017
|White House Office
|Boris Epshteyn †
|Special Assistant to the President and Assistant Communications Director for Surrogate Operations
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Helen Aguirre Ferré
|Special Assistant to the President and Director of Media Affairs
|1/23/2017
|White House Office
|Michael Flynn †
|Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor
|1/22/2017
|Office of the Vice President
|Stephen J. Ford
|Special Assistant to the President and Director of Speechwriting for the Vice President
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Scott Gast
|Special Assistant to the President, Ethics Compliance Team
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|George Gigicos
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Advance and Operations
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Robert T. Goad
|Education Policy, Domestic Policy Council
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Abe E. Goldschmidt
|Special Assistant to the President
|1/24/2017
|National Security Council
|Sebastian Gorka
|Strategic Initatives Group
|1/20/2017
|Homeland Security
|Claire M. Grady
|Under Secretary for Management at the Department of Homeland Security
|White House Office
|Alexander Gray
|Deputy Director for the Defense Industrial Base, National Trade Council
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Jason Greenblatt
|Special Representative for International Negotiations
|1/20/2017
|U.S. Agency for International Development
|Mark Andrew Green
|Administrator for the U.S. Agency for International Development
|White House Office
|David J. Gribbin
|Special Assistant to the President for Infrastructure Policy, National Economic Council
|1/26/2017
|White House Office
|Stephanie Grisham
|Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Joseph (Joe) Hagin
|Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Julia Hahn
|Aide to the Chief Strategist
|White House Office
|Vince Haley
|Advisor for Policy, Strategy and Speechwriting, Domestic Policy Council
|1/20/2017
|Health and Human Services
|Eric David Hargan
|Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services
|Council of Economic Advisers
|Kevin Allen Hassett
|Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers
|White House Office
|Charles C. Herndon
|Special Assistant To The President and Director of White House Information Technology
|1/23/2017
|White House Office
|Hope Hicks
|White House Director of Strategic Communications
|1/22/2017
|Office of the Vice President
|Jonathan D. Hiler
|Assistant to the Vice President and Director of Legislative Affairs
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Benjamin Howard
|Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Hope Renee Hudson
|Chief of Staff to Kellyanne Conway
|2/16/2017
|White House Office
|Mallory Hunter
|Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Brian Jack
|Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Political Affairs
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Ryan Jarmula
|Advisor for Policy Development and Speechwriting, Domestic Policy Council
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Kenneth Ian Juster
|Deputy Assistant to the President for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council
|1/20/2017
|Transportation
|Derek T. Kan
|Under Secretary of Policy at the Department of Transportation
|White House Office
|Michael Jordan Karem
|Special Assistant and Deputy Director of Advance
|1/21/2017
|White House Office
|Gregory Katsas
|Deputy Counsel to the President
|1/21/2017
|Office of Policy Development
|Jeremy Katz
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director, National Economic Council
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Joseph Keith Kellogg
|Chief of Staff and Executive Secretary
|1/20/2017
|Homeland Security
|John Francis Kelly
|Secretary of Homeland Security
|White House Office
|Marcia N. Kelly
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of White House Management
|2/6/2017
|White House Office
|Shahira Knight
|Special Assistant to the President for Tax and Retirement Policy, National Economic Council
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Andrew D. (Andy) Koenig
|Special Assistant to the President and Policy Special Assistant
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Grace E. Koh
|Special Assistant to the President for Technology, Telecom, and Cyber-Security Policy, National Economic Council
|2/23/2017
|Office of Public Liasion
|Jennifer Korn
|Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director for the Office of Public Liaison
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Jared Kushner
|Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Planning
|1/22/2017
|White House Office
|Joseph Lai
|Special Assistant to the President and Senate Special Assistant
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Gerrit Lansing
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Chief Digital Officer
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Chris Liddell
|Director of Strategic Initiatives for the White House Strategic Development Group
|2/3/2017
|U.S. Trade Representative
|Robert Emmet Lighhthizer
|United States Trade Representative
|White House Office
|Matthew L. Lira
|Special Assistant to the President for Innovation Policy and Initiatives
|3/20/2017
|White House Office
|Jennifer R. Locetta
|Special Assistant to the President, Associate Director of Presidential Personnel
|1/20/2017
|Homeland Security
|William Brockmann Long
|Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency
|Office of the Vice President
|Marc E. Lotter
|Special Assistant to the President and Press Secretary to the Vice President
|1/20/2017
|Office of the Vice President
|Sarah Makin
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs for the Vice President
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Omarosa Manigault
|Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Ashley Hicks Marquis
|Special Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff of the National Economic Council
|2/2/2017
|White House Office
|Kirk R. Marshall
|Director of Organizational Structure and Human Capital, White House
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|John K. Mashburn
|Deputy Cabinet Secretary
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Nicholas T. Matich
|Special Assistant to the President and Associate White House Staff Secretary
|1/21/2017
|Defense
|James N. Mattis
|Secretary of Defense
|White House Office
|John D. McEntee
|Special Assistant to the President and Personal Aide to the President
|1/4/2017
|White House Office
|Kathleen (K.T.) McFarland †
|Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor
|1/20/2017
|General Counsel
|Donald F. McGahn
|General Counsel
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|William (Bill) McGinley
|Assistant to the President and Cabinet Secretary
|1/20/2017
|Office of the Vice President
|Daris Meeks
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Domestic Policy for the Vice President
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Joyce Y. Meyer
|Deputy Assistant to the President and House Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs
|2/13/2017
|White House Office
|Stephen Miller
|Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the President for Policy
|1/20/2017
|Treasury
|Steven T. Mnuchin
|Secretary of the Treasury
|Office of the Vice President
|Matthew E. Morgan
|Deputy Assistant to the Vice President and Deputy Counsel
|1/20/2017
|Management and Budget
|John Michael "Mick" Mulvaney
|Director, Office of Management and Budget
|White House Office
|Stephen P. Munisteri
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director for the Office of Public Liaison
|2/14/2017
|White House Office
|Peter Navarro
|Director, National Trade Council
|1/20/2017
|Office of the Vice President
|Kristan K. Nevins
|Deputy Assistant to the President, Chief of Staff to Mrs. Karen Pence
|2/21/2017
|White House Office
|Anna Christina Niceta
|Special Assistant to the President and White House Social Secretary
|2/22/2017
|Office of the Vice President
|Joan V. O’Hara
|Deputy National Security Advisor to the Vice President
|2/17/2017
|White House Office
|Andrew Olmem
|Special Assistant to the President for Financial Policy, National Economic Council
|2/21/2017
|Office of the Vice President
|Mark R. Paoletta
|Assistant to the Vice President and Counsel
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Stefan C. Passantino
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Counsel to the President to Oversee Ethics Compliance Issues
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Timothy A. Pataki
|Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant
|1/30/2017
|Office of the Vice President
|Pamela Hughes Patenaude
|Deputy Assistant to the Vice President and Director of Scheduling
|Office of the Vice President
|Jennifer Pavlik
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Vice President
|1/20/2017
|Office of the Vice President
|Michael R. Pence
|Vice President of the United States
|1/20/2017
|Agriculture
|George Ervin Perdue
|Secretary of Agriculture
|Energy
|James Richard Perry
|Secretary of Energy
|Office of the Vice President
|Joshua Pitcock
|Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the Vice President
|1/20/2017
|Central Intelligence Agency
|Michael R. Pompeo
|Director of the Central Intelligence Agency
|White House Office
|Robert Porter
|White House Staff Secretary
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Dina Habib Powell
|Counselor to the President
|2/3/2017
|Health and Human Services
|Thomas E. Price
|Secretary of Health and Human Services
|White House Office
|Reinhold R. (Reince) Priebus
|Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff
|1/20/2017
|Environmental Protection Agency
|Edward Scott Pruitt
|Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency
|Labor
|Andrew F. Puzder †
|Secretary of Labor (nominee)
|White House Office
|Lindsay B. Reynolds
|Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff to the First Lady
|White House Office
|Michael A. (Mike) Roman
|Special Assistant to the President
|1/20/2017
|Transportation
|Jeffrey Adam Rosen
|Deputy Secretary of Transportation
|Commerce
|Wilbur L. Ross
|Secretary of Commerce
|White House Office
|Sarah Huckabee Sanders
|Deputy Press Secretary
|1/23/2017
|White House Office
|Dan Scavino
|Social Media Director
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Keith Schiller
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations
|2/5/2017
|White House Office
|Schuyler Schouten
|Special Assistant to the President and Associate Counsel to the President
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|James D. Schultz
|Special Assistant to the President, Ethics Compliance Team
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Bethany Scully
|Special Assistant to the President and Senate and House Special Assistant
|1/20/2017
|Justice
|Jefferson B. Sessions
|Attorney General
|White House Office
|Raj Shah
|Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Communications Director and Research Director
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Marc Short
|Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs
|1/20/2017
|Department of Veterans Affairs
|David J. Shulkin
|Secretary of Veterans Affairs
|Office of Public Liaison
|George A. Sifakis
|Assistant to the President and Director for the Office of Public Liaison
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Cindy Simms
|Senior White House Advisor, Office of Personnel Management
|2/2/2017
|White House Office
|Cliff Sims
|Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Sean Spicer
|Urban Affairs and Revitalization, Domestic Policy Council
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Bill Stepien
|Assistant to the President and Press Secretary
|1/21/2017
|State
|John Joseph Sullivan
|Deputy Secretary of State
|White House Office
|Kathryn (Katy) Talento
|Healthcare Policy, Domestic Policy Council
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Paul Teller
|Special Assistant to the President and House Special Assistant
|1/23/2017
|Office of the Vice President
|Andrea Thompson
|Deputy Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President
|1/20/2017
|Department of State
|Rex W. Tillerson
|Secretary of State
|White House Office
|Katie Walsh
|Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Lindsay Walters
|Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary and Advisor to the Press Secretary
|Federal Housing Finance Agency
|Melvin Watt
|Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency
|White House Office
|Madeleine Westerhout
|Special Assistant to the President and Executive Assistant to the President
|1/20/2017
|Air Force
|Heather A. Wilson
|Secretary of the Air Force
|White House Office
|Paul Winfree
|Deputy Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Director of Budget Policy
|1/20/2017
|White House Office
|Ross Worthington
|Advisor for Policy, Strategy and Speechwriting, Domestic Policy Council
|1/20/2017
|Interior
|Ryan Zinke
|Secretary of the Interior
We expect the disclosures to become even more relevant in a few days: On Wednesday, the government will release details on ethics waivers given to former lobbyists and others now working at government agencies.
At that point, we’ll be able to match up officials who have gotten waivers – usually former lobbyists – with their exact holdings.
Here’s an example of something we’ve found: The financial disclosures of Acting Under Secretary of Education James Manning show he previously consulted for USA Funds, an organization that was once the nation’s largest student loan guarantor.
In 2015, USA Funds sued the Education Department after the government instituted a rule limiting some fees guaranty agencies charge struggling borrowers. In March, two months after Manning joined the administration, the department rescinded the rule. USA Funds, which recently changed its name to Strada Education Network, dropped the case less than a week later.
Manning received $110,000 from USA Funds for consulting on issues related to the federal student loan program and higher education data analytics, according to his disclosure form. The form doesn’t say when Manning worked with the organization, but it shows he was a consultant from January 2015 to January 2017.
A department spokeswoman told ProPublica that Manning had recused himself from all matters involving his old employer. “Jim has not been involved in any discussions or decisions made at the department that have or will effect that company,” said spokeswoman Elizabeth Hill, adding that Manning “is a tremendous asset to the department.”
Manning did not respond to an email request for comment.
A spokesman for Strada Education Network said Manning had no involvement with the USA Funds lawsuit, and said his role at the department posed no conflict. “He served as a consultant on general higher education policy issues, and his consultancy ended before he was appointed to his current role at the Department earlier this year,” said Strada’s Robert Murray.
In January, Trump issued an executive order watering down Obama-era ethics rules. The order killed the requirement that lobbyist waivers be justified as in the public interest.
"Trump's executive order authorized waivers but provided no guidance and no standards for when a waiver is appropriate," said Kathleen Clark, an ethics lawyer and law professor at Washington University in St. Louis.
The Trump administration recently disclosed only those waivers that it has given to White House officials, 17 overall. No one yet knows how many more waivers have been given across the government.
Alison Gregor, Elisabeth Gawthrop and Kiara Alfonseca contributed to this report.
White House staffers’ financial disclosures were individually requested from the White House counsel’s office. (Some White House disclosure forms have yet to be processed by government attorneys and others have yet to be filed by the new employees.) Financial disclosures from Senate-confirmed Cabinet officials were pulled from the website of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. For political appointees working at federal agencies, ProPublica made individual requests to the agency ethics officers.
The list of political appointees at federal agencies represents Trump administration hires since Jan. 20, according to the Office of Personnel Management and 21 other agencies. As of June 5, 2017, 18 agencies have provided employee names, while three other agencies had no temporary employees to report. ProPublica sent FOIA requests to 24 federal agencies seeking the names of beachhead team members.
Grade level refers to the pay scale for federal employees. SES stands for Senior Executive Service, who serve in top government positions.
† Officials who have left the agency or office they originally worked for in the Trump administration