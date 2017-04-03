Donate

A User’s Guide to Democracy

Congress Works for You.
Here’s How to Be a Better Boss.

Eight personalized emails to teach you how to make a difference

Welcome to the User’s Guide to Democracy. We sat down with experts on Congress, voting, elections, and political campaigns, and asked all our questions about how things really work. Then we got rid of the jargon, and used what we learned to create an eight-step program to make you a more informed, more engaged, more confident voter.

Start by looking up your district:

Find your congressional district by address or ZIP Code

or skip this step →

Starting in September, we’ll be emailing you about once a week. Here’s what you can expect:

Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Facebook Mobile Phone Podcast Print RSS Search Search Twitter WhatsApp