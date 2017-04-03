A User’s Guide to Democracy
Congress Works for You.
Here’s How to Be a Better Boss.
Eight personalized emails to teach you how to make a difference
Welcome to the User’s Guide to Democracy. We sat down with experts on Congress, voting, elections, and political campaigns, and asked all our questions about how things really work. Then we got rid of the jargon, and used what we learned to create an eight-step program to make you a more informed, more engaged, more confident voter.
Start by looking up your district:
Find your congressional district by address or ZIP Code
Starting in September, we’ll be emailing you about once a week. Here’s what you can expect:
- What you need to know about how to vote where you live
- Personalized info on the candidates and campaigns in your Congressional district
- Tools and tactics for understanding political advertising and money in politics
- Specific insights into your Congress members' priorities and interests
- Customized voting reminders for election day and early voting dates
- “Action items” to help you put your new knowledge to work for the issues you care about