527 Explorer

All searches accept advanced syntax that lets you target more specific results. These are the available search operators and some examples of how to use them.

Search a term across all parameters. Any matches in the organization name, contributor or recipient name, contributor employer or occupation, expenditure purpose or leadership name will be returned.

States and territories with the highest total contributions to organizations located there over the last two years of available data.

About This Data

A 527 is a nonprofit formed under Section 527 of the Internal Revenue Code, which grants tax-exempt status to organizations whose primary purpose is attempting to influence the election of one or more people to public office at the national, state or local level. But contributions to these organizations are not considered tax-deductible, unlike gifts to charities.

This database covers tax-exempt political organizations organized under Section 527, excluding organizations that are regulated by the Federal Election Commission (like federal PACs are); that expect to receive less than $25,000 in annual contributions; that are nonpolitical nonprofits, like charities; or that are political committees for a state or local candidate or a political party. An organization’s state is taken from the address reported on its most recent form 8871.

Tax-exempt political organizations, other than qualified state or local political organizations, that have filed for tax-exempt status with the IRS under Section 527 must file Form 8872 to disclose any expenditures made or contributions received. A qualified state or local political organization is one whose political activities relate solely to state or local public office and that routinely files publicly available reports with one or more states. For state-by-state information on tax-exempt political organizations and their filings, see the IRS’ listings.

Note: Only electronic filings are included in this data. While many organizations filed electronically before 2020, electronic filing for all organizations was only required beginning in January 2020. Therefore, some contributions and expenditures made prior to 2020 may not be reflected in this data.

An organization’s total contributions and expenditures are calculated by summing up the most recent report filed for each reporting period. However, organizations sometimes file reports for overlapping dates or reports that duplicate data. For any date range, the most recently filed report is marked. Duplicate contributions or expenditures (ones that have the exact same name, amount and date but show up in multiple reports) have been removed from the calculated totals.