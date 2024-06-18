527 Explorer

 Skip to content
by Ruth Talbot, Brandon Roberts and Nat Lash

Every year, hundreds of millions of dollars flow through political organizations known as 527s. These organizations are not regulated by the Federal Election Commission and are not subject to FEC-style restrictions on who can contribute or how much they can give, though donations are not tax deductible. These groups are spending more and more, topping $1 billion in 2022. Use our database to explore who funds these organizations and how they’re spending the money.

    Contributions (All time)
    $9.28B
    Expenditures (All time)
    $9.15B

    Activity by State

    States and territories with the highest total contributions to organizations located there over the last two years of available data.

    District of Columbia
    107 recently active organizations
    		 $1B
    Massachusetts
    17 recently active organizations
    		 $370M
    Virginia
    47 recently active organizations
    		 $68M
    California
    104 recently active organizations
    		 $58M
    Illinois
    16 recently active organizations
    		 $39M
    North Carolina
    43 recently active organizations
    		 $31M
    New York
    42 recently active organizations
    		 $29M
    New Jersey
    30 recently active organizations
    		 $19M
    Maryland
    31 recently active organizations
    		 $14M
    Pennsylvania
    26 recently active organizations
    		 $8.5M
    Nevada
    7 recently active organizations
    		 $8.5M
    Wisconsin
    14 recently active organizations
    		 $8.2M
    Indiana
    33 recently active organizations
    		 $5.9M
    Florida
    54 recently active organizations
    		 $5.1M
    Ohio
    28 recently active organizations
    		 $3.9M
    Michigan
    44 recently active organizations
    		 $3.7M
    Washington
    16 recently active organizations
    		 $3.5M
    Texas
    42 recently active organizations
    		 $2.8M
    South Carolina
    15 recently active organizations
    		 $2.8M
    Colorado
    17 recently active organizations
    		 $2.4M

    Largest Organizations

    Organizations that received the highest total contributions in the last two years of available data.

    ActBlue Non-Federal
    Massachusetts
    		$230M
    Democratic Governors Association
    District of Columbia
    		$210M
    Republican Governors Association
    District of Columbia
    		$170M
    ActBlue Technical Services, Inc.
    Massachusetts
    		$130M
    Republican State Leadership Committee - RSLC
    District of Columbia
    		$81M
    AFSCME Working Families Fund
    District of Columbia
    		$72M
    Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee
    District of Columbia
    		$47M
    Put Michigan First
    District of Columbia
    		$38M
    Republican Attorneys General Association
    District of Columbia
    		$37M
    Democratic Attorneys General Association, Inc.
    District of Columbia
    		$35M
    EMILY's List Non-Federal
    District of Columbia
    		$29M
    Service Employees International Union Political Ed & Action Fund
    District of Columbia
    		$27M
    Alliance for Common Sense
    District of Columbia
    		$26M
    Nar State Exchange Account
    Illinois
    		$25M
    Aft Solidarity 527
    District of Columbia
    		$23M
    IBEW PAC Educational Fund
    District of Columbia
    		$21M
    The PAC for America's Future
    District of Columbia
    		$20M
    State Victory Action
    North Carolina
    		$17M
    DAGA People's Lawyer Project
    District of Columbia
    		$14M
    GOPAC, Inc.
    Virginia
    		$14M
    About This Data


    What is a 527?

    A 527 is a nonprofit formed under Section 527 of the Internal Revenue Code, which grants tax-exempt status to organizations whose primary purpose is attempting to influence the election of one or more people to public office at the national, state or local level. But contributions to these organizations are not considered tax-deductible, unlike gifts to charities.

    What organizations are in the 527 Explorer?

    This database covers tax-exempt political organizations organized under Section 527, excluding organizations that are regulated by the Federal Election Commission (like federal PACs are); that expect to receive less than $25,000 in annual contributions; that are nonpolitical nonprofits, like charities; or that are political committees for a state or local candidate or a political party. An organization’s state is taken from the address reported on its most recent form 8871.

    What organizations report itemized contributions and expenditures?

    Tax-exempt political organizations, other than qualified state or local political organizations, that have filed for tax-exempt status with the IRS under Section 527 must file Form 8872 to disclose any expenditures made or contributions received. A qualified state or local political organization is one whose political activities relate solely to state or local public office and that routinely files publicly available reports with one or more states. For state-by-state information on tax-exempt political organizations and their filings, see the IRS’ listings.

    Note: Only electronic filings are included in this data. While many organizations filed electronically before 2020, electronic filing for all organizations was only required beginning in January 2020. Therefore, some contributions and expenditures made prior to 2020 may not be reflected in this data.

    How are the totals calculated?

    An organization’s total contributions and expenditures are calculated by summing up the most recent report filed for each reporting period. However, organizations sometimes file reports for overlapping dates or reports that duplicate data. For any date range, the most recently filed report is marked. Duplicate contributions or expenditures (ones that have the exact same name, amount and date but show up in multiple reports) have been removed from the calculated totals.

