Skip to content
ProPublica Donate
ProPublica Donate

Sick in a

Hospital

Town

A five-part series by Ginger Thompson, with research by Doris Burke

Read

Start Part One

Listen

on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Credit: Katie Campbell/ProPublica, Ross Landenberger for ProPublica and Alyssa Pointer for ProPublica
Credit: Katie Campbell/ProPublica, courtesy of Doretha Moultrie, Almudena Toral/ProPublica and Alyssa Pointer for ProPublica

Why were the people in Albany, Georgia, so sick, when the town’s most powerful institution was a hospital?

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part

One

The Business of Care

The story of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is the story of American health care.

Start reading

Part

Two

The Making of a Monopoly

Founded in 1911 as a community hospital, a hundred years later Phoebe becomes a sprawling health care system and wages a yearslong battle to eliminate its competition.

Start reading

Part

Three

Poor Grades, Poor Outcomes

Phoebe pays an exorbitant sum to acquire its rival hospital, and its debt increases and patients suffer.

Start reading

Part

Four

The Last Safety Net

The board that oversees Phoebe decides not to release a report that finds the cost of care at the hospital is higher than its peers.

Start reading

Part

Five

Too Big to Fight

Phoebe gets its way and sidelines its critics. Mrs. Parker learns what happened to her husband.

Start reading

Journalism That Holds Power to Account

Sign up for ProPublica’s Big Story newsletter and get our latest stories delivered straight to your inbox.