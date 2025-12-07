Sick in a
Hospital
Town
Why were the people in Albany, Georgia, so sick, when the town’s most powerful institution was a hospital?
Part
One
The Business of Care
The story of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is the story of American health care.
Part
Two
The Making of a Monopoly
Founded in 1911 as a community hospital, a hundred years later Phoebe becomes a sprawling health care system and wages a yearslong battle to eliminate its competition.
Part
Three
Poor Grades, Poor Outcomes
Phoebe pays an exorbitant sum to acquire its rival hospital, and its debt increases and patients suffer.
Part
Four
The Last Safety Net
The board that oversees Phoebe decides not to release a report that finds the cost of care at the hospital is higher than its peers.
Part
Five
Too Big to Fight
Phoebe gets its way and sidelines its critics. Mrs. Parker learns what happened to her husband.