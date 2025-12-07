Sick in a Hospital Town

June 1, 2022

On Wednesday, Mrs. Parker’s sixth day sitting vigil, Dr. James Palazzolo introduced himself, explaining that he was now the critical care specialist on call. Mrs. Parker had seen Palazzolo around the hospital over the years. She’d been put off a bit by his formal bearing until a close friend who had been Palazzolo’s patient told her how much she liked him. Palazzolo, in fact, was warm, but he hadn’t come to bring Mrs. Parker good news. He wanted to know whether Dr. Parker had signed a living will that explained how he wanted her and his doctors to manage the end of his life, in the event that he was unable to tell them himself.

Mrs. Parker froze for a second and then asked Palazzolo what he meant. She hadn’t been preparing for the end of her husband’s life. She’d been preparing for a “Grey’s Anatomy” moment. He seemed so close. He’d already opened his eyes.

Palazzolo asked her if she had spoken with a neurologist.

Mrs. Parker shook her head. Should she have? she wondered to herself. How was she supposed to know that? Palazzolo said that her husband was being seen by a neurologist and that he’d arrange for her to meet with him. She didn’t even know a neurologist had been involved in her husband’s care. Palazzolo explained that he wanted her to get a specialist’s opinion of her husband’s condition, but his reading of the medical records suggested that Dr. Parker’s brain damage was extensive. He wasn’t getting progressively better, and it seemed unlikely that he would.

Mrs. Parker suddenly didn’t know whom to believe. The previous doctors had told her that they were going to give her husband’s brain time to rest and recover and then would wake him. No one had raised the possibility that he wouldn’t recover. “Anthony opened his eyes,” she reminded Palazzolo.

That was a reflex, a spasm, the doctor said. It wasn’t a sign of brain activity. There hadn’t been any meaningful sign of brain activity since the surgery, he told her.

Mrs. Parker stood in stunned silence. Why hadn’t anyone told her that? She didn’t want to think the worst of Phoebe, that the hospital had been deliberately keeping the truth from her, but she couldn’t help herself.

Palazzolo asked her whether she and her husband had ever discussed what they would want the other to do under these kinds of circumstances. He encouraged her to summon her children to discuss next steps, and he repeated that he would make sure to have a neurologist meet with her before the end of the day.

Andrea, the Parkers’ middle child, arrived at the hospital soon after. They were sitting in a waiting area outside of Dr. Parker’s room when Dr. William Garrett, the neurologist on call, appeared in a white lab coat and bow tie. He invited the Parkers to talk in his office. The space, little bigger than a closet, was cramped and cluttered. Garrett sat behind a desk and turned his computer monitor toward them, calling up different models of the brain, and proceeded to show images and charts that explained the various kinds of damage that could have been caused during the four to 14 minutes Dr. Parker’s heart had stopped beating.

Andrea, taking notes, wrote, “4-14,” and then looked up. “We thought it had only been a few minutes, five at the most,” she said. “Now you’re saying it could have been 14?”

The neurologist told her that the records he’d seen from the day of the procedure weren’t clear, so he couldn’t be sure, but it looked to him like it might have taken much longer than five minutes to restore her dad’s heartbeat. Then he turned back to his models, describing something about inconclusive clinical trials, which made it hard to assess certain kinds of damage to the brain and the chances for recovery.

Mrs. Parker’s face went blank again. She was unable to absorb most of what Garrett was saying. What did those images on his computer have to do with Anthony? she thought to herself. Why is this man speaking to me like I’m one of his med students?

Andrea was also losing patience. She was scribbling the doctor’s words — “extensive posturing in all extremities,” “flexor response at day six,” “reminiscent of diffuse expression” — but she had no idea what they meant. When he told her that there was no single data point that he could use to provide a conclusive prognosis, she stopped him. “I know neurology isn’t an exact science,” she said, “but I don’t want to talk about models.”

Pointing at herself and then at her mother, she went on, “I want to talk about this case — about my dad, her husband.”

The doctor said he wished he knew more about the extent and severity of the brain damage, but he hadn’t been able to perform a scan because Phoebe didn’t have a mobile MRI machine and her dad was too unstable to be moved.

Based on the little he knew, Andrea asked, what would he do if this was his loved one?

Garrett turned away from his computer and toward Mrs. Parker. He told her that he was married to a sweet, beautiful woman whom he loved dearly, but that he didn’t think it would be useful to speculate on what he’d do in Mrs. Parker’s shoes. He told her that his clinical assessment of her husband’s condition was the same as Palazzolo’s. It wasn’t getting progressively better. As for what she should do, he said perhaps she wouldn’t have to do anything. Sometimes, he told her, God makes the decision for us.

The room went silent. Mrs. Parker could feel her daughter about to explode. Why was this doctor talking in circles? Was he hiding something? Was Phoebe hiding something? Suddenly its embrace seemed more like a trap.