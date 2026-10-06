Search More Than 500 Cases of U.S. Citizens Detained by Immigration Agents

Experts have long warned that immigration dragnets will inevitably result not only in the erosion of rights for immigrants but also for citizens. Since the start of this Trump administration, we've watched those warnings come true.
So we have once again done what the government won’t: We have tallied and cataloged every case we can find of an immigration agent reportedly detaining a citizen during the current administration — more than 500 cases from Inauguration Day through Oct. 21, 2026.
We compiled our list by scouring social media, court records and local media, and we included an incident only if we could find at least two sources for it. We asked the Department of Homeland Security about each incident, and we searched for any federal criminal charges that were brought in relation to each incident. (DHS has repeatedly said it is not arresting U.S. citizens.)
Since the government itself does not track these cases, our list is almost certainly an undercount. Below, we're showing you every case we found — the reality that the administration denies — along with the receipts. Read more about how we reported this project.
519
citizens
Incidents involving
Incidents in
Sort by
Each box represents a detained citizen.
Oct. 21, 2026•Santa Maria, Calif.
One
citizen
was
detained in
Santa Maria, California.
A citizen riding a bike was tasered, injured and handcuffed after colliding with an ICE vehicle in Long Beach, California. Video footage shows the ICE vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street then swerving toward the cyclist. DHS denied hitting the citizen and accused him of smashing the vehicle’s mirror, which is not captured on available video.
One citizen was injured and detained by ICE agents who were looking for someone who matched his description in Evanston, Illinois. A responding Evanston police officer said one agent had blood on his hands and the citizen was taken to the hospital. DHS claimed the man didn’t cooperate with “lawful commands” and agents detained him until he identified himself.
A citizen leaving a coffee shop in Annapolis, Maryland, was handcuffed, denied a phone call and held for almost two hours. DHS said it took the citizen to another location to interview him because “agitators” had gathered.
A citizen mother of four was detained in Lafayette, Louisiana, at a local law enforcement checkpoint outside her apartment, then transferred to ICE custody and booked into a detention facility before her attorney won her release. ICE and the local law enforcement agency that detained her still dispute her citizenship.
Jeury Concepcion, a 19-year-old citizen, was walking in front of a barbershop in the Bronx when three masked agents tackled him, mistaking him for someone else. The teen said that they released him far from home with his head bloodied, and that an agent apologized to him. A DHS statement said agents temporarily detained the teen to safely finish their questioning. A video associated with this incident appears in our main story.
A citizen was accused of assaulting an officer during the arrest of her husband in Asbury Park, New Jersey. She was detained for eight hours in Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility, before being released without any known charges. Videos showed her 9-year-old daughter and toddler left crying alone in her vehicle, with ICE agents standing guard until family arrived to pick them up.
A 25-year-old citizen from Denver, Colorado, was detained and deported after a traffic stop in Fredericksburg, Texas, when he was unable to provide identification or proof of citizenship. He was held without access to his phone or a lawyer for several days before he agreed to leave the country. He was allowed to cross back into the U.S. using his Colorado birth certificate in August.
We found and vetted cases from a number of sources, including English- and Spanish-language social media, DHS statements, court records and local news reports, in addition to our own reporting. We included an incident in our dataset only if we could find at least two sources for it. For additional details about the incident, like whether crowd control weapons were used, we accepted one source in some cases.
When DHS provided a response specific to an incident — including about whether it happened or the circumstances under which it happened — we noted that response in cases for which we offered detail beyond a simple count of detained citizens. DHS responses that generically denied ever detaining citizens or that are proven inaccurate by our reporting were not included.
As with our count a year ago, most of the detained Americans on our list fell into two broad categories. The first is Americans who were held because agents questioned their citizenship. This time, we found more than a hundred such cases. The second category is Americans arrested by immigration agents after being accused of assaulting or impeding officers at protests or during immigration arrests of others. In that category, we tallied roughly 300 Americans. In many of these cases, the government accused but never charged these individuals with assault. Sometimes agents detained people because of questions about their citizenship but later accused them of crimes. While public attention often focuses on ICE, the immigration dragnet often relied on officers from agencies across the government.
Since the government itself does not track these cases, our list is almost certainly an undercount. Except in a few cases in which DHS itself confirmed detentions, we only counted citizens we were able to individually identify. So, for example, while witnesses estimate as many as 200 citizens were detained in an Idaho raid last fall, we were only able to identify 30 individuals by time of publication. We encountered the same issues for many smaller raids and protests, such as a raid of a food plant in Cato, New York; protesters detained by ICE at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey; and a raid of a Hyundai-LG plant in Ellabell, Georgia.
ICE itself occasionally has stated higher numbers than we were able to confirm: It told Congress that 131 citizens were arrested for assaulting, obstructing or interfering this year in Minnesota’s Metro Surge. It didn’t name them. We cataloged fewer than a hundred.
We tagged each case with details like whether a minor was detained or a citizen was held after filming. Another trend we tracked was citizens held for more than a day without access to a lawyer or their family. When multiple citizens were detained in one incident or sometimes on the same day and city, we grouped them together.
Because we focused on the expanded presence of immigration agents in American communities, we restricted our count to warrantless arrests that took place outside of airports and away from the borders, where immigration agents have long had more authority. We also excluded cases of Americans who were arrested after a judicial warrant.
We did not include incidents where an agent shot, tackled or pepper-sprayed a citizen but didn’t detain them.
We also did not include immigration protesters arrested by police who were only enforcing local laws. We did, however, include some cases involving police working with immigration agents. We still have little visibility into how many citizens have been detained by police deputized to act as immigration agents.
We also found reports of more than 30 Americans who felt racially profiled by immigration agents, but we did not include them in our database because it was not clear they were held against their will.
How We Counted and Reviewed Court Cases
We searched every named adult in our list to see if they were charged with a federal crime in relation to their detention. We conducted searches, using several name combinations for people with double names or compound names, in federal district courts through the online platform PACER. We looked for a criminal case filed within two months of the noted date of a person’s detention in the judicial district in which the detention happened. We then noted — as of Sept. 15 — whether we found charges, what the charges were, and whether the person involved was sentenced or had their case dismissed or discharged.
How We Chose the Videos in This Report
We reviewed hundreds of videos of federal agents detaining American citizens across the country. While that included body camera footage, news clippings and helicopter footage, the vast majority of videos were made by bystanders and shared over social media. Many of the videos went viral and were recirculated across the internet by a range of third-party accounts. They touch on everyday American life in a range of settings, including workplaces, homes, protests, car washes, suburban sidewalks and the interiors of vehicles.
We tagged each video with how clearly it shows the incident and whether the citizen detained was clearly visible. We then categorized the videos by the kind of conduct they show, such as citizens being detained after recording. We provided DHS an opportunity to respond to each of the videos we included.
Given the violence and upsetting subject matter of many of the videos in this report, we also chose to provide an option for readers to turn off the videos.
We did not alter videos, nor did we add watermarks, blur faces or overlay captions on videos unless otherwise noted. Videos that include captions or watermarks are shown as they were obtained.
Additional research by: Darya Marchenkova, ProPublica.