Search More Than 500 Cases of U.S. Citizens Detained by Immigration Agents

Experts have long warned that immigration dragnets will inevitably result not only in the erosion of rights for immigrants but also for citizens. Since the start of this Trump administration, we've watched those warnings come true.

So we have once again done what the government won’t: We have tallied and cataloged every case we can find of an immigration agent reportedly detaining a citizen during the current administration — more than 500 cases from Inauguration Day through Oct. 21, 2026.

Read our earlier reporting on U.S. citizens being detained.

We compiled our list by scouring social media, court records and local media, and we included an incident only if we could find at least two sources for it. We asked the Department of Homeland Security about each incident, and we searched for any federal criminal charges that were brought in relation to each incident. (DHS has repeatedly said it is not arresting U.S. citizens.)

Since the government itself does not track these cases, our list is almost certainly an undercount. Below, we're showing you every case we found — the reality that the administration denies — along with the receipts. Read more about how we reported this project.