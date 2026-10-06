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Search More Than 500 Cases of U.S. Citizens Detained by Immigration Agents

by Nicole Foy, Ruth Talbot and Cengiz Yar, ProPublica; Liliana Michelena and Bianca Fortis for ProPublica; and Mariam Elba and Kahlie Wray, ProPublica

Experts have long warned that immigration dragnets will inevitably result not only in the erosion of rights for immigrants but also for citizens. Since the start of this Trump administration, we've watched those warnings come true.

So we have once again done what the government won’t: We have tallied and cataloged every case we can find of an immigration agent reportedly detaining a citizen during the current administration — more than 500 cases from Inauguration Day through Oct. 21, 2026.

Read our earlier reporting on U.S. citizens being detained.

We compiled our list by scouring social media, court records and local media, and we included an incident only if we could find at least two sources for it. We asked the Department of Homeland Security about each incident, and we searched for any federal criminal charges that were brought in relation to each incident. (DHS has repeatedly said it is not arresting U.S. citizens.)

Since the government itself does not track these cases, our list is almost certainly an undercount. Below, we're showing you every case we found — the reality that the administration denies — along with the receipts. Read more about how we reported this project.

519 citizens

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Oct. 21, 2026 Santa Maria, Calif.
One citizen was detained in Santa Maria, California.
sources
Oct. 17, 2026 Long Beach, Calif.
A citizen riding a bike was tasered, injured and handcuffed after colliding with an ICE vehicle in Long Beach, California. Video footage shows the ICE vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street then swerving toward the cyclist. DHS denied hitting the citizen and accused him of smashing the vehicle’s mirror, which is not captured on available video.
Oct. 15, 2026 Santa Maria, Calif.
One citizen was detained in Santa Maria, California.
Sept. 23, 2026 Naples Manor, Fla.
One citizen was detained in Naples Manor, Florida.
Sept. 20, 2026 Evanston, Ill.
One citizen was injured and detained by ICE agents who were looking for someone who matched his description in Evanston, Illinois. A responding Evanston police officer said one agent had blood on his hands and the citizen was taken to the hospital. DHS claimed the man didn’t cooperate with “lawful commands” and agents detained him until he identified himself.
Sept. 15, 2026 San Diego, Calif.
Two citizens were detained in San Diego, California.
Sept. 11, 2026 Alamo, Texas
Two citizens were detained in Alamo, Texas.
Aug. 10, 2026 Falls Church, Va.
One citizen was detained in Falls Church, Virginia.
Aug. 7, 2026 Norfolk, Va.
Two citizens were detained in Norfolk, Virginia.
July 23, 2026 Passaic, N.J.
One citizen was detained in Passaic, New Jersey.
July 14, 2026 Laguna Vista, Texas
One citizen was detained in Laguna Vista, Texas.
July 11, 2026 Olathe, Kan.
One citizen was detained in Olathe, Kansas.
July 9, 2026 Boise, Idaho
One citizen was detained in Boise, Idaho.
July 9, 2026 Oklahoma City, Okla.
One citizen was detained in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
July 7, 2026 Salt Lake City, Utah
One citizen was detained in Salt Lake City, Utah.
June 11, 2026 Bemidji, Minn.
Two citizens who are enrolled members of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe were detained in Bemidji, Minnesota, during a worksite raid.
June 7, 2026 Annapolis, Md.
A citizen leaving a coffee shop in Annapolis, Maryland, was handcuffed, denied a phone call and held for almost two hours. DHS said it took the citizen to another location to interview him because “agitators” had gathered.
June 5, 2026 Newark, N.J.
One citizen was detained in Newark, New Jersey.
June 2, 2026 Ventura, Calif.
A citizen documenting ICE activity in Ventura, California, was tackled and tasered while he was already pinned to the ground.
May 29, 2026 Newark, N.J.
One citizen was detained in Newark, New Jersey.
May 28, 2026 Newark, N.J.
One citizen was detained in Newark, New Jersey.
May 27, 2026 Newark, N.J.
Six citizens were detained in Newark, New Jersey.
May 26, 2026 Newark, N.J.
Two citizens were detained in Newark, New Jersey.
May 25, 2026 Robinson Township, Pa.
One citizen was detained in Robinson Township, Pennsylvania.
May 20, 2026 Lafayette, La.
A citizen mother of four was detained in Lafayette, Louisiana, at a local law enforcement checkpoint outside her apartment, then transferred to ICE custody and booked into a detention facility before her attorney won her release. ICE and the local law enforcement agency that detained her still dispute her citizenship.
May 6, 2026 New York, N.Y.
Jeury Concepcion, a 19-year-old citizen, was walking in front of a barbershop in the Bronx when three masked agents tackled him, mistaking him for someone else. The teen said that they released him far from home with his head bloodied, and that an agent apologized to him. A DHS statement said agents temporarily detained the teen to safely finish their questioning. A video associated with this incident appears in our main story.
April 16, 2026 New Orleans, La.
An immigration lawyer who is a citizen was detained and shackled in New Orleans, Louisiana, while trying to film her clients’ detention.
April 15, 2026 Asbury Park, N.J.
A citizen was accused of assaulting an officer during the arrest of her husband in Asbury Park, New Jersey. She was detained for eight hours in Delaney Hall, an ICE detention facility, before being released without any known charges. Videos showed her 9-year-old daughter and toddler left crying alone in her vehicle, with ICE agents standing guard until family arrived to pick them up.
April 11, 2026 McAllen, Texas
One citizen was detained in McAllen, Texas.
April 3, 2026 Fredericksburg, Texas
A 25-year-old citizen from Denver, Colorado, was detained and deported after a traffic stop in Fredericksburg, Texas, when he was unable to provide identification or proof of citizenship. He was held without access to his phone or a lawyer for several days before he agreed to leave the country. He was allowed to cross back into the U.S. using his Colorado birth certificate in August.