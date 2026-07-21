My Maddening Quest to Find Out if Blueberries Come From Farms Where Workers Were Harmed

Over the past year, I’ve reported about crimes against farmworkers who have come to the U.S. legally from Mexico and Central America. Over the past year, I’ve reported about crimes against farmworkers who have come to the U.S. legally from Mexico and Central America. I haven’t stopped thinking about how they suffered. Their wages were stolen, guns were pointed in their faces, and one woman I met was held captive, raped and nearly killed. I haven’t stopped thinking about how they suffered. Their wages were stolen, guns were pointed in their faces, and one woman I met was held captive, raped and nearly killed. Replay

As I wrote those stories, there was something else I couldn’t stop thinking about — something I keep thinking about: Whenever I go to the grocery store, I have no easy way of knowing if the fruits and vegetables I put in my cart are part of the problem I’ve documented. Footage from labor contractor Javier Sanchez Mendoza in 2018 on a blueberry farm. Mendoza was charged in a federal indictment and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in forced labor. via Facebook I eat a lot of blueberries, which happen to be the fruit grown most in the state where I live, Georgia, and the state where I tracked these abuses. During the long drives back and forth between my home in Atlanta and my reporting trips in the rural South, I had a lot of time to consider how little we know about the farms that feed us. Max Blau/ProPublica I struggled with the disconnect between the problems on America’s farms and the limited awareness of those problems in most American households. I felt that disconnect in my own kitchen, every time I reached for the berries in my fridge. I wanted to know: With enough digging, would it be possible to determine if the blueberries I’m buying come from farms with a record of mistreating workers? Federal regulators don’t require blueberry brands to disclose on their packaging any information about the individual farms they buy from. So I had to spend time — a lot of time — trying to figure that out. I started by looking at labels on the blueberry pints in my grocery stores. I snapped photos. I researched the brands. I read government records. Max Blau/ProPublica

If you look closely, you’ll see that the pints often list the state where the berries are grown or the city they’re distributed from. But not the farm itself. Mauricio Rodríguez Pons/ProPublica

As it turns out, the pints sold by a specific brand aren’t always sourced to a single farm. To keep up with demand, and to help keep prices low, brands buy berries from a whole bunch of farms and sell them under a single label. Illustration by Andrew B. Myers for ProPublica That makes it even harder to know if the berries you’re buying come from farms where workers were harmed.

I was able to trace one brand’s berries back from my grocery store to an individual farm. I’m not going to name that brand, though, because its practices are hardly unique. I was able to trace one brand’s berries back from my grocery store to an individual farm. I’m not going to name that brand, though, because its practices are hardly unique. Sure enough, I found that the brand did buy berries from a farm that had hired a labor contractor, and that contractor was responsible for some of the abuses in one of America’s largest labor trafficking prosecutions. Sure enough, I found that the brand did buy berries from a farm that had hired a labor contractor, and that contractor was responsible for some of the abuses in one of America’s largest labor trafficking prosecutions. Replay

That case, which I wrote about at length, revealed that thousands of foreign farmworkers had been illegally charged fees by labor contractors to work in the U.S. Some were forced to pick crops for little to no pay in what prosecutors described as a form of modern-day slavery. This wasn’t the first case of the abuse of farmworkers at the hands of labor contractors. Or the last. Many of these harms might have been prevented if the workers had received the protections they were promised by the U.S. government. And there have been no substantial reforms to address the abuses, either. Federal prosecutors entered as evidence photos of the housing that defendants had provided to farmworkers. Obtained by ProPublica Federal investigators seized a trove of passports that they say had been confiscated from farmworkers by the defendants. Obtained by ProPublica The reason contractors exist in the first place is because farmers struggle to find workers in the U.S. Many farmers speak only English. So they end up hiring contractors to bring foreign laborers to the U.S. and oversee their work. That outsourcing can shield farmers from responsibility for — or even awareness of — harm against their workers. Labor regulators have repeatedly failed to make sure that contractors do what the government requires them to do: keep workers safe and pay them what they’re promised.

Many farmers, brands and grocers were reluctant to talk to me about these abuses. I spoke with experts to see if there are ways for consumers to know if the people picking their blueberries are being mistreated. Many farmers, brands and grocers were reluctant to talk to me about these abuses. I spoke with experts to see if there are ways for consumers to know if the people picking their blueberries are being mistreated. Replay