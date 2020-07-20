What Coronavirus Job Losses Reveal About Racism in America

The data for Black, Asian, Native American, white, and two or more races excludes anyone with Hispanic ethnicity. While Hispanic is not counted as a race in the census questionnaire (any race can have Hispanic ethnicity), we include it as a separate racial group here. Asian includes Asian, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander.

About the data This data comes from the Current Population Survey run by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It is not seasonally adjusted. Because employment statistics for each group are based on a sample of the population, there is a degree of uncertainty, especially with small groups.

We only display groups where more than 100 people with jobs or looking for work were surveyed in each month from January to June 2020. To check this approach, we also calculated the standard error for each group. We found that all displayed groups had standard errors close to or below 4 percentage points, meaning that 95% of the time the true unemployment rate for the group will be within 7 to 8 percentage points of what is displayed. The majority of groups have standard errors of less than 2 percentage points, which means they are accurate to within a few percentage points. Still, caution should be used when comparing two groups with small differences in their employment rates.

Many of the groups we are not able to display are subgroups of workers who are Native American, Asian, or two or more races, because of the small sample size of these groups.

As COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the employment landscape, there are a few other factors that may influence the employment rate and these numbers. First, categories of who counts as employed or unemployed have become more ambiguous. In March, BLS noted that some people were misclassified as employed when they should have been counted as unemployed, leading to the employment rate to appear slightly higher than it should. Which means that the above visualization actually paints a rosier picture than reality. See BLS’ statement on the misclassification issue.

Second, it’s likely that many people have left the workforce completely in the last few months, because of illness, child care or working in industries that have been destroyed in the pandemic. These people would not be counted in the official unemployment rate, which only includes those who have a job or are actively looking for work. Again, this would suggest that the above visualization actually paints a rosier picture than reality.