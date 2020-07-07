Coronavirus Bailouts

Tracking PPP Loans

Search Every Company Approved for Federal Loans Over $150k

As part of the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal government provided up to $659 billion in financial support to banks to make low-interest loans to companies and nonprofit organizations in response to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Search the loans approved by lenders and disclosed by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

by Moiz Syed and Derek Willis, July 7, 2020.