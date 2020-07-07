Coronavirus Bailouts

Donate
Coronavirus Bailouts
Tracking PPP Loans
Search Every Company Approved for Federal Loans Over $150k

As part of the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal government provided up to $659 billion in financial support to banks to make low-interest loans to companies and nonprofit organizations in response to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Search the loans approved by lenders and disclosed by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

by Moiz Syed and Derek Willis, July 7, 2020.

Search for PPP loan applications by organization, lender, zip code and business type.
For example: trucking, hospice, television, Kasowitz Benson Torres, 90210, Sole Proprietorship
4.89M
Loans Approved
661,218
Organizations approved for loans between $150,000 - $10 million
Up to
$659B
Amount Approved

Number of loans by state

State Total $150k or less $150k - $350k $350k - $1m $1m - 2m $2m - 5m $5m - 10m
Alabama 65,803 57,931 4,619 2,331 613 256 53
Alaska 11,167 9,515 978 489 118 55 12
American Samoa 223 204 14 5 0 0 0
Arizona 81,011 69,685 6,646 3,353 860 409 58
Arkansas 42,433 38,177 2,541 1,269 309 118 19
California 581,125 493,436 50,080 26,572 7,114 3,276 647
Colorado 104,403 91,018 7,893 3,970 989 438 95
Connecticut 60,948 52,353 4,920 2,605 699 321 50
Delaware 12,504 10,431 1,236 608 144 72 13
District of Columbia 12,484 9,678 1,474 907 271 139 15
Florida 393,016 350,809 25,988 11,988 2,855 1,181 195
Georgia 156,810 138,519 10,829 5,298 1,417 624 123
Guam 2,164 1,868 183 90 16 7 0
Hawaii 24,533 21,305 1,903 951 245 109 20
Idaho 30,168 26,855 2,013 957 221 107 15
Illinois 202,157 174,745 14,965 8,487 2,558 1,147 255
Indiana 79,147 67,294 6,542 3,713 1,005 498 95
Iowa 58,463 52,527 3,264 1,820 526 278 48
Kansas 51,873 46,015 3,196 1,789 529 307 37
Kentucky 48,370 41,932 3,656 1,974 500 255 53
Louisiana 73,827 64,767 5,128 2,778 752 325 77
Maine 27,198 24,358 1,731 787 207 96 19
Maryland 81,317 68,398 7,188 4,004 1,103 538 86
Massachusetts 112,996 94,744 10,249 5,598 1,538 721 146
Michigan 121,137 101,166 11,265 5,996 1,704 821 185
Minnesota 98,136 84,417 7,505 4,281 1,191 610 132
Mississippi 45,814 41,924 2,354 1,108 292 119 17
Missouri 91,494 80,035 6,516 3,527 874 446 96
Montana 23,102 20,906 1,380 588 155 63 10
Nebraska 42,497 38,318 2,394 1,271 329 149 36
Nevada 42,147 36,605 3,296 1,615 432 174 25
New Hampshire 23,829 20,388 2,014 1,062 238 113 14
New Jersey 147,548 125,690 12,239 6,790 1,822 844 163
New Mexico 21,927 18,925 1,848 826 216 95 17
New York 323,900 277,012 26,217 14,216 4,021 1,979 455
North Carolina 121,913 105,589 9,860 4,700 1,124 540 100
North Dakota 19,724 17,546 1,260 624 192 88 14
Northern Mariana Islands 473 417 35 16 4 1 0
Ohio 140,278 117,390 12,559 7,119 2,028 972 210
Oklahoma 64,278 57,430 3,935 2,139 485 245 44
Oregon 62,775 53,551 5,390 2,785 654 341 54
Pennsylvania 165,909 139,814 14,479 8,059 2,255 1,096 206
Puerto Rico 37,836 35,895 1,158 570 138 65 10
Rhode Island 17,163 14,710 1,410 750 201 78 14
South Carolina 63,168 55,553 4,630 2,191 559 202 33
South Dakota 22,507 20,563 1,111 601 146 77 9
Tennessee 93,287 82,018 6,561 3,398 856 367 87
Texas 389,387 337,237 30,145 15,725 4,005 1,897 378
Utah 50,691 43,954 3,905 2,004 547 240 41
Vermont 11,929 10,387 889 482 105 59 7
Virginia 109,227 93,049 9,239 4,900 1,306 615 118
Virgin Islands 1,896 1,724 121 40 9 1 1
Washington 101,051 85,202 9,158 4,722 1,229 626 114
West Virginia 17,325 15,025 1,313 703 176 99 9
Wisconsin 85,459 73,104 6,804 3,874 1,061 514 102
Wyoming 13,229 11,866 817 426 87 25 8
About this data
This data comes from the Small Business Administration, and includes lender-approved loans under the Paycheck Protection Program of at least $150,000. The federal government released data on loan approvals of less than $150,000, and that data was used to calculate summary figures for states. Organizations with lender-approved loans of less than $150,000 do not appear in this data. Other loan programs, such as Economic Injury Disaster Loans, are not included in this database.
Journalists: Thank you for using this database. Please cite ProPublica by linking to this page. Questions? Contact us.
Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Facebook Mobile Phone Podcast Print RSS Search Search Twitter WhatsApp
Current site Current page