Coronavirus Bailouts
Tracking PPP Loans
Search Every Company Approved for Federal Loans Over $150k
As part of the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal government provided up to $659 billion in financial support to banks to make low-interest loans to companies and nonprofit organizations in response to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Search the loans approved by lenders and disclosed by the Small Business Administration (SBA).
by Moiz Syed and Derek Willis, July 7, 2020.
4.89M
Loans Approved
661,218
Organizations approved for loans between $150,000 - $10 million
Up to
$659B
Amount Approved
Number of loans by state
|State
|Total
|$150k or less
|$150k - $350k
|$350k - $1m
|$1m - 2m
|$2m - 5m
|$5m - 10m
|Alabama
|65,803
|57,931
|4,619
|2,331
|613
|256
|53
|Alaska
|11,167
|9,515
|978
|489
|118
|55
|12
|American Samoa
|223
|204
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|81,011
|69,685
|6,646
|3,353
|860
|409
|58
|Arkansas
|42,433
|38,177
|2,541
|1,269
|309
|118
|19
|California
|581,125
|493,436
|50,080
|26,572
|7,114
|3,276
|647
|Colorado
|104,403
|91,018
|7,893
|3,970
|989
|438
|95
|Connecticut
|60,948
|52,353
|4,920
|2,605
|699
|321
|50
|Delaware
|12,504
|10,431
|1,236
|608
|144
|72
|13
|District of Columbia
|12,484
|9,678
|1,474
|907
|271
|139
|15
|Florida
|393,016
|350,809
|25,988
|11,988
|2,855
|1,181
|195
|Georgia
|156,810
|138,519
|10,829
|5,298
|1,417
|624
|123
|Guam
|2,164
|1,868
|183
|90
|16
|7
|0
|Hawaii
|24,533
|21,305
|1,903
|951
|245
|109
|20
|Idaho
|30,168
|26,855
|2,013
|957
|221
|107
|15
|Illinois
|202,157
|174,745
|14,965
|8,487
|2,558
|1,147
|255
|Indiana
|79,147
|67,294
|6,542
|3,713
|1,005
|498
|95
|Iowa
|58,463
|52,527
|3,264
|1,820
|526
|278
|48
|Kansas
|51,873
|46,015
|3,196
|1,789
|529
|307
|37
|Kentucky
|48,370
|41,932
|3,656
|1,974
|500
|255
|53
|Louisiana
|73,827
|64,767
|5,128
|2,778
|752
|325
|77
|Maine
|27,198
|24,358
|1,731
|787
|207
|96
|19
|Maryland
|81,317
|68,398
|7,188
|4,004
|1,103
|538
|86
|Massachusetts
|112,996
|94,744
|10,249
|5,598
|1,538
|721
|146
|Michigan
|121,137
|101,166
|11,265
|5,996
|1,704
|821
|185
|Minnesota
|98,136
|84,417
|7,505
|4,281
|1,191
|610
|132
|Mississippi
|45,814
|41,924
|2,354
|1,108
|292
|119
|17
|Missouri
|91,494
|80,035
|6,516
|3,527
|874
|446
|96
|Montana
|23,102
|20,906
|1,380
|588
|155
|63
|10
|Nebraska
|42,497
|38,318
|2,394
|1,271
|329
|149
|36
|Nevada
|42,147
|36,605
|3,296
|1,615
|432
|174
|25
|New Hampshire
|23,829
|20,388
|2,014
|1,062
|238
|113
|14
|New Jersey
|147,548
|125,690
|12,239
|6,790
|1,822
|844
|163
|New Mexico
|21,927
|18,925
|1,848
|826
|216
|95
|17
|New York
|323,900
|277,012
|26,217
|14,216
|4,021
|1,979
|455
|North Carolina
|121,913
|105,589
|9,860
|4,700
|1,124
|540
|100
|North Dakota
|19,724
|17,546
|1,260
|624
|192
|88
|14
|Northern Mariana Islands
|473
|417
|35
|16
|4
|1
|0
|Ohio
|140,278
|117,390
|12,559
|7,119
|2,028
|972
|210
|Oklahoma
|64,278
|57,430
|3,935
|2,139
|485
|245
|44
|Oregon
|62,775
|53,551
|5,390
|2,785
|654
|341
|54
|Pennsylvania
|165,909
|139,814
|14,479
|8,059
|2,255
|1,096
|206
|Puerto Rico
|37,836
|35,895
|1,158
|570
|138
|65
|10
|Rhode Island
|17,163
|14,710
|1,410
|750
|201
|78
|14
|South Carolina
|63,168
|55,553
|4,630
|2,191
|559
|202
|33
|South Dakota
|22,507
|20,563
|1,111
|601
|146
|77
|9
|Tennessee
|93,287
|82,018
|6,561
|3,398
|856
|367
|87
|Texas
|389,387
|337,237
|30,145
|15,725
|4,005
|1,897
|378
|Utah
|50,691
|43,954
|3,905
|2,004
|547
|240
|41
|Vermont
|11,929
|10,387
|889
|482
|105
|59
|7
|Virginia
|109,227
|93,049
|9,239
|4,900
|1,306
|615
|118
|Virgin Islands
|1,896
|1,724
|121
|40
|9
|1
|1
|Washington
|101,051
|85,202
|9,158
|4,722
|1,229
|626
|114
|West Virginia
|17,325
|15,025
|1,313
|703
|176
|99
|9
|Wisconsin
|85,459
|73,104
|6,804
|3,874
|1,061
|514
|102
|Wyoming
|13,229
|11,866
|817
|426
|87
|25
|8
About this dataThis data comes from the Small Business Administration, and includes lender-approved loans under the Paycheck Protection Program of at least $150,000. The federal government released data on loan approvals of less than $150,000, and that data was used to calculate summary figures for states. Organizations with lender-approved loans of less than $150,000 do not appear in this data. Other loan programs, such as Economic Injury Disaster Loans, are not included in this database.
