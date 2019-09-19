ER Inspector

Our location data comes from Google Maps. If you think a hospital is missing or in the wrong place, let us know.

ER Wait Times & Violations by State

For each state, we chart the average amount of time that patients wait in emergency rooms before they get sent home or are admitted to the hospital. We also include the percentage of hospitals that have been cited for at least one ER-related violation, as identified during the investigation of a complaint, since 2015. For every measure, lower numbers are better. Experts caution that very small differences between hospitals for a given measure are unlikely to correspond to noticeable differences in the real world.