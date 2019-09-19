ER Inspector

By Lena V. Groeger, ProPublica. Updated September 19, 2019.

To get the best care possible, your choice of emergency room matters. Look up hospitals ahead of time so you can evaluate where to go in an emergency. Get data on hospital quality measures, such as wait times, patient ratings and citations for emergency room violations. How We've Updated ER Inspector | Download ProPublica's Emergency Room Planning Toolkit | About This Data

If you are having a heart attack or life-threatening emergency, call 911.

Find Emergency Rooms Near You

Important Note on Hospital Location

Our location data comes from Google Maps. If you think a hospital is missing or in the wrong place, let us know.

ER Wait Times & Violations by State

For each state, we chart the average amount of time that patients wait in emergency rooms before they get sent home or are admitted to the hospital. We also include the percentage of hospitals that have been cited for at least one ER-related violation, as identified during the investigation of a complaint, since 2015. For every measure, lower numbers are better. Experts caution that very small differences between hospitals for a given measure are unlikely to correspond to noticeable differences in the real world.

Alaska

Alaska

Time Until Sent Home
2:15
Time Before Admission
4:41
Violations
23%

Ala.

Alabama

Time Until Sent Home
2:09
Time Before Admission
3:56
Violations
17%

Ark.

Arkansas

Time Until Sent Home
1:57
Time Before Admission
3:32
Violations
22%

Ariz.

Arizona

Time Until Sent Home
2:49
Time Before Admission
4:54
Violations
10%

Calif.

California

Time Until Sent Home
2:40
Time Before Admission
5:34
Violations
13%

Colo.

Colorado

Time Until Sent Home
2:06
Time Before Admission
3:44
Violations
20%

Conn.

Connecticut

Time Until Sent Home
2:40
Time Before Admission
5:32
Violations
29%

D.C.

Dist. of Columbia

Time Until Sent Home
3:55
Time Before Admission
8:35
Violations
25%

Del.

Delaware

Time Until Sent Home
3:06
Time Before Admission
5:48
N/A

Fla.

Florida

Time Until Sent Home
2:23
Time Before Admission
4:47
Violations
24%

Ga.

Georgia

Time Until Sent Home
2:19
Time Before Admission
4:46
Violations
22%

Hawaii

Hawaii

Time Until Sent Home
2:10
Time Before Admission
4:46
Violations
4%

Iowa

Iowa

Time Until Sent Home
1:52
Time Before Admission
3:09
Violations
18%

Idaho

Idaho

Time Until Sent Home
2:02
Time Before Admission
3:34
Violations
19%

Ill.

Illinois

Time Until Sent Home
2:26
Time Before Admission
4:15
Violations
19%

Ind.

Indiana

Time Until Sent Home
2:10
Time Before Admission
3:58
Violations
14%

Kans.

Kansas

Time Until Sent Home
1:43
Time Before Admission
2:42
Violations
11%

Ky.

Kentucky

Time Until Sent Home
2:22
Time Before Admission
4:04
Violations
19%

La.

Louisiana

Time Until Sent Home
2:04
Time Before Admission
4:10
Violations
18%

Mass.

Massachusetts

Time Until Sent Home
2:44
Time Before Admission
5:31
Violations
19%

Md.

Maryland

Time Until Sent Home
3:14
Time Before Admission
6:22
Violations
35%

Maine

Maine

Time Until Sent Home
2:10
Time Before Admission
5:06
Violations
21%

Mich.

Michigan

Time Until Sent Home
2:18
Time Before Admission
4:26
Violations
13%

Minn.

Minnesota

Time Until Sent Home
1:53
Time Before Admission
3:12
Violations
17%

Mo.

Missouri

Time Until Sent Home
2:14
Time Before Admission
4:06
Violations
31%

Miss.

Mississippi

Time Until Sent Home
1:53
Time Before Admission
3:43
Violations
9%

Mont.

Montana

Time Until Sent Home
1:42
Time Before Admission
2:42
Violations
10%

N.C.

North Carolina

Time Until Sent Home
2:35
Time Before Admission
4:51
Violations
38%

N.D.

North Dakota

Time Until Sent Home
1:33
Time Before Admission
2:20
Violations
5%

Nebr.

Nebraska

Time Until Sent Home
1:38
Time Before Admission
2:02
Violations
15%

N.H.

New Hampshire

Time Until Sent Home
2:22
Time Before Admission
4:50
Violations
12%

N.J.

New Jersey

Time Until Sent Home
2:41
Time Before Admission
5:49
Violations
29%

N.M.

New Mexico

Time Until Sent Home
2:28
Time Before Admission
4:48
Violations
24%

Nev.

Nevada

Time Until Sent Home
2:27
Time Before Admission
4:40
Violations
3%

N.Y.

New York

Time Until Sent Home
2:49
Time Before Admission
6:10
Violations
53%

Ohio

Ohio

Time Until Sent Home
2:08
Time Before Admission
4:04
Violations
11%

Okla.

Oklahoma

Time Until Sent Home
1:50
Time Before Admission
3:26
Violations
12%

Ore.

Oregon

Time Until Sent Home
2:16
Time Before Admission
4:03
Violations
35%

Pa.

Pennsylvania

Time Until Sent Home
2:30
Time Before Admission
4:42
Violations
30%

P.R.

Puerto Rico

Time Until Sent Home
5:12
Time Before Admission
14:29
N/A

R.I.

Rhode Island

Time Until Sent Home
2:38
Time Before Admission
5:13
Violations
10%

S.C.

South Carolina

Time Until Sent Home
2:17
Time Before Admission
4:26
Violations
12%

S.D.

South Dakota

Time Until Sent Home
1:39
Time Before Admission
2:30
Violations
9%

Tenn.

Tennessee

Time Until Sent Home
2:16
Time Before Admission
4:01
Violations
29%

Tex.

Texas

Time Until Sent Home
2:05
Time Before Admission
4:04
Violations
15%

Utah

Utah

Time Until Sent Home
2:01
Time Before Admission
3:30
N/A

Va.

Virginia

Time Until Sent Home
2:18
Time Before Admission
4:39
Violations
14%

Vt.

Vermont

Time Until Sent Home
2:27
Time Before Admission
4:48
Violations
29%

Wis.

Wisconsin

Time Until Sent Home
2:01
Time Before Admission
3:23
Violations
28%

W.Va.

West Virginia

Time Until Sent Home
2:20
Time Before Admission
4:10
Violations
22%

Wyo.

Wyoming

Time Until Sent Home
1:55
Time Before Admission
3:03
Violations
18%

Local Stories

Notes

“Average time” refers to the median wait time (the midpoint of all patients' wait times). References to “doctor or medical practitioner” indicate a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician's assistant. CMS reports the CT scan quality measure as the percentage of patients who received a scan within 45 minutes. We have reversed that measure so that all measures follow a “lower is better” pattern.
Additional design and development by Mike Tigas and Sisi Wei.

Sources

All data comes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Detailed quality measures at the hospital, state and national level were last updated September 2019. Most data was collected between October 2017 and October 2018. Data on ER-related violations is from January 2015 to June 2019.

Additional Info

How We've Updated ER Inspector | Download ProPublica's Emergency Room Planning Toolkit | About This Data