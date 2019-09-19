ER Inspector
To get the best care possible, your choice of emergency room matters. Look up hospitals ahead of time so you can evaluate where to go in an emergency. Get data on hospital quality measures, such as wait times, patient ratings and citations for emergency room violations. How We've Updated ER Inspector | Download ProPublica's Emergency Room Planning Toolkit | About This Data
If you are having a heart attack or life-threatening emergency, call 911.
ER Wait Times & Violations by State
For each state, we chart the average amount of time that patients wait in emergency rooms before they get sent home or are admitted to the hospital. We also include the percentage of hospitals that have been cited for at least one ER-related violation, as identified during the investigation of a complaint, since 2015. For every measure, lower numbers are better. Experts caution that very small differences between hospitals for a given measure are unlikely to correspond to noticeable differences in the real world.
Notes
“Average time” refers to the median wait time (the midpoint of all patients' wait times). References to “doctor or medical practitioner” indicate a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician's assistant. CMS reports the CT scan quality measure as the percentage of patients who received a scan within 45 minutes. We have reversed that measure so that all measures follow a “lower is better” pattern.
Additional design and development by Mike Tigas and Sisi Wei.
Sources
All data comes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Detailed quality measures at the hospital, state and national level were last updated September 2019. Most data was collected between October 2017 and October 2018. Data on ER-related violations is from January 2015 to June 2019.
Additional Info
How We've Updated ER Inspector | Download ProPublica's Emergency Room Planning Toolkit | About This Data