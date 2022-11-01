About the Data

Data covers all spending during the 2021-2022 election cycle, from Nov. 4, 2020, to Nov. 8, 2022, and comes from the Federal Election Commission.

Which Companies Are Included?

This database includes disbursement data for Fortune 500 companies that have active political action committees registered with the FEC. Fortune 500 companies include the largest public and private companies based or operating in the United States by revenue. Read Fortune’s methodology for the Fortune 500.

Several Fortune 500 companies do not operate PACs and otherwise prohibit political spending. Those companies are not included. The database also does not include spending by Fortune 500 companies that do not operate a PAC but may support candidates indirectly, such as through trade associations or super PACs. We also do not include personal donations by company executives or employees.

Which Candidates Are Included?

This database tracks corporate contributions to the campaign committees for 139 House members and eight senators who objected to Arizona and Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election results. Contributions to candidates’ leadership PACs and joint fundraising committees are not included. See the breakdown of each chamber’s votes for Arizona (House • Senate) and Pennsylvania (House • Senate).