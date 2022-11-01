Skip to content
ProPublica
Donate
ProPublica
Donate

 

Fortune 500 Companies Have Given Millions to Election Deniers Since Jan. 6

by Sergio Hernandez, additional reporting by Nat Lash

In the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, more than 100 major companies pledged to suspend political giving to the members of Congress who voted to invalidate Joe Biden’s presidential victory. Since then, many have resumed funding this group of lawmakers, often with little to no explanation.

ProPublica wanted to gauge corporate America’s continued support for these officials by tallying donations from a recognizable group: companies in the Fortune 500, whose political arms have sent these lawmakers during the 2021-2022 election cycle. Drill down to see each company’s top beneficiaries and individual contributions and how long companies kept their promises.

Choose a company:

Pct. of Company’s Total Giving

Corporate Donors

At least Fortune 500 companies have provided financial support to members of Congress who sought to invalidate the 2020 presidential election results. Together, the companies have poured a total of into those politicians’ war chests. By contrast, about 100 companies from the Fortune list have not given to these members through their corporate PACs.

Pledged to Suspend Contributions

CompanyNo. of ContributionsTotalPct. of Company’s Giving

Source: Fortune, Federal Election Commission

Candidates

In the 2021-2022 election cycle, members of Congress who sought to invalidate the 2020 election results have collected from corporate America’s largest companies.
CandidateState/DistrictTotal

Source: Fortune, Federal Election Commission

It took to begin donating to members of Congress who voted against certifying the election.

Source: Federal Election Commission, CNN

Donations

Altogether, in the 2021-2022 election cycle, gave at least to politicians who voted not to certify the 2020 election results.
CandidateState/DistrictTotal
CandidateState/DistrictContribution DateAmountPurposeFiling

Source: Federal Election Commission

Political Action Committees

At least political action committee linked to was registered with the Federal Election Commission and active during the 2021-2022 election cycle.
CommitteeLocationTreasurer

Source: Federal Election Commission

About the Data

Data covers all spending during the 2021-2022 election cycle, from Nov. 4, 2020, to Nov. 8, 2022, and comes from the Federal Election Commission.

Which Companies Are Included?

This database includes disbursement data for Fortune 500 companies that have active political action committees registered with the FEC. Fortune 500 companies include the largest public and private companies based or operating in the United States by revenue. Read Fortune’s methodology for the Fortune 500.

Several Fortune 500 companies do not operate PACs and otherwise prohibit political spending. Those companies are not included. The database also does not include spending by Fortune 500 companies that do not operate a PAC but may support candidates indirectly, such as through trade associations or super PACs. We also do not include personal donations by company executives or employees.

Which Candidates Are Included?

This database tracks corporate contributions to the campaign committees for 139 House members and eight senators who objected to Arizona and Pennsylvania’s 2020 presidential election results. Contributions to candidates’ leadership PACs and joint fundraising committees are not included. See the breakdown of each chamber’s votes for Arizona (HouseSenate) and Pennsylvania (HouseSenate).