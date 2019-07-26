Political Operatives Got Donors to Give Millions. The Money Wasn’t Used As Promised. Here’s How They Did It.

This is a fundraising script developed for Conservative Majority Fund, a political action committee. Its aggressive fundraising calls have raised millions of dollars in donations from individuals, many of whom gave small amounts. But most of the money ended up lining the pockets of the PAC’s fundraising firm and political consultants. The PAC and its fundraisers did not respond to requests for comment. Read the full story →

We got our hands on a 2012 telephone solicitation script and built this interactive questionnaire. Could you have said no?

