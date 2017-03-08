ProPublica

Here are More than 400 Officials Trump has Quietly Deployed Across the Government

By Al Shaw, Justin Elliott and Derek Kravitz, ProPublica, March 8, 2017

While President Trump has not moved to fill many jobs that require Senate confirmation, he has quietly installed hundreds of officials to serve as his eyes and ears at every major federal agency.

ProPublica has obtained a list of many of them. They include dozens of former lobbyists, Trump campaign staffers and some affiliated with the online far-right.

If you have any information about members of the Trump beachhead teams or their roles in the agencies, contact us at beachhead@propublica.org or via Signal at (774)-826-6240. Here is a guide for how to leak to ProPublica.

Noteworthy Beachhead Team Hires

Curtis Ellis

Special Assistant to the Secretary, Department of Labor

Curtis Ellis was a columnist for WorldNetDaily, a website best known for its years-long embrace of the false notion that President Obama was born outside of the United States. A column on the “The Radical Left’s Ethnic Cleansing of America” earned him a radio interview with top Trump aide Stephen Bannon last year.

Jon Perdue

Special Assistant, Department of the Treasury

Jon Perdue, a fellow at a little-known security think tank, wrote a book called “The War of All the People: The Nexus of Latin American Radicalism and Middle Eastern Terrorism.” He was inspired by his study of societal collapse to create a bow-and-arrow-cum-survivalist multi-tool called the Packbow, which he touted on a reality show for inventors.

Timothy Clark

Senior Adviser, Health and Human Services

Timothy Clark, ran a political consulting firm in California. His past clients included PhRMA, the powerful trade group that represents the pharmaceutical industry.

Chad Wolf

Adviser, Department of Homeland Security

A Bush-era Transportation Security Administration official turned lobbyist, Chad Wolf’s clients have included defense and homeland security contractors. He is currently serving as an advisor to the TSA.

Byron Anderson

Special Assistant to the Secretary, Department of Labor

Byron Anderson was a lobbyist for financial services firm Transamerica for over a decade. He fought regulations, such as a rule from the agency he now works at that would require financial advisers to act in the best interests of their clients.

Justin Mikolay

Special Assistant, Office of the Secretary of Defense

Justin Mikolay was previously a lobbyist for Palantir. His title at the tech firm, which has ties to intelligence agencies, was “evangelist.” Before that he was a speechwriter at the Pentagon.

Trump Beachhead Team Hires

Find a staffer or agency:  
AgencyNamePosition TitleGrade LevelStart Date
AgricultureJoe AlexanderSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
AgricultureDavid BlairConfidential AssistantGS-121/20/17
AgricultureTurner BridgforthDeputy White House LiaisonGS-121/20/17
AgricultureNicholas BruskyConfidential AssistantGS-121/20/17
AgricultureSamuel ClovisSenior White House AdvisorSES1/20/17
AgricultureCarly CoutureConfidential AssistantGS-121/20/17
AgricultureCharles Crowe*Staff Assistant2/13/17
AgricultureJody CumminsConfidential AssistantGS-111/20/17
AgricultureBrian DanselSpecial AssistantGS-141/20/17
AgricultureBrock DenselConfidential AssistantGS-121/20/17
AgricultureGeorge DunlopSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
AgricultureJacob FrenchStaff AssistantGS-091/20/17
AgricultureJoseph GilsonConfidential AssistantGS-111/22/17
AgricultureHeidi GreenSenior AdvisorSES1/30/17
AgricultureDonald GutmanSenior Advisor to OCFOSES1/20/17
AgricultureAustin HarrisStaff AssistantGS-091/20/17
AgricultureBethany HudsonConfidential AssistantGS-111/20/17
AgricultureKevin JayneConfidential AssistantGS-131/20/17
AgricultureDino LaVerghettaSpecial AssistantGS-151/22/17
AgricultureRussell LairdSpecial AssistantGS-151/30/17
AgricultureDavid MatthewsConfidential AssistantGS-111/20/17
AgricultureAuria McAlicher*Special Assistant2/1/17
AgricultureBrenton McNeely*White House Liaison2/6/17
AgricultureThomas MidanekWhite House LiaisonGS-151/20/17
AgricultureElla MizrahiStaff AssistantGS-041/30/17
AgricultureChristopher OHaganConfidential AssistantGS-121/20/17
AgricultureTim PageConfidential AssistantGS-121/22/17
AgricultureCameron QuinnSpecial AssistantGS-151/30/17
AgricultureElias RellaStaff AssistantGS-071/20/17
AgricultureJames RenneSpecial AssistantGS-151/30/17
AgricultureMichawn RichSpecial AssistantGS-151/30/17
AgricultureWilliam RussellConfidential AssistantGS-131/25/17
AgricultureCampbell ShufordConfidential AssistantGS-111/20/17
AgricultureJoel SmallStaff AssistantGS-071/20/17
AgricultureStephen VadenSenior Advisor to OGCSES1/22/17
AgricultureThayer VerschoorSpecial AssistantGS-141/30/17
AgricultureNicholas WestcottConfidential AssistantGS-111/30/17
AgricultureJoshua WhitehouseConfidential AssistantGS-131/20/17
AgricultureRobyn WhitneyStaff AssistantGS-091/20/17
AgricultureLarry YoungSenior Advisor to the SecretarySES1/30/17
CommerceTodd AbrajanoDirector, Office of White House LiaisonGS-151/23/17
CommerceEric BranstadSenior White House AdvisorSES1/23/17
CommerceAustin BrowningConfidential Assistant GS-71/20/17
CommerceMichael BurgessConfidential Assistant GS-91/20/17
CommerceDorsey CameronSpecial AssistantGS-091/25/17
CommerceEarl ComstockDirector, Office of Policy and Strategic PlanningSES1/30/17
CommerceJames EdelenSenior AdvisorGS-131/20/17
CommerceJohn GuidoConfidential AssistantGS-071/23/17
CommerceRockas JamesSpecial AssistantGS-091/25/17
Consumer Product Safety CommissionPatricia Hines Adkins††Executive DirectorSES
Consumer Product Safety CommissionJulia Erin Richardson††Director, Office of Congressional RelationsGS-15
Consumer Product Safety CommissionScott Wolfson††Supervisory Public Affairs SpecialistGS-15
DefenseDeborah James*
DefenseChristopher Johnson*
DefenseDerek Maurer*
DefenseRobert Scher*
EducationNathan Bailey*2/1/17
EducationDerrick BolenConfidential Assistant to the SecretaryGS-071/20/17
EducationJason BotelSenior WH AdvisorSES1/20/17
EducationMichael Brickman*2/2/17
EducationStanley BucheskySenior Advisor Budget and FinanceSES1/20/17
EducationMichael Chamberlain*1/30/17
EducationDeborah Cox-RoushSpecial Assistant to the Secretary GS-151/23/17
EducationSarah Delahunty*2/6/17
EducationKevin EckSpecial Assistant to the Secretary GS-151/20/17
EducationGillum FergusonConfidential Assistant to the SecretaryGS-121/30/17
EducationMatthew Frendewey*1/30/17
EducationHolly HamSpecial Assistant to the Secretary GS-151/20/17
EducationRonald HoldenSpecial Assistant to the Secretary GS-151/30/17
EducationAlexandra HudsonSpecial Assistant to the Secretary GS-131/30/17
EducationAmy JonesSpecial Assistant to the Secretary GS-151/20/17
EducationAndrew KossackSpecial Assistant to the Secretary GS-151/20/17
EducationEbony Lee*2/2/17
EducationMichael OberliesConfidential Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/30/17
EducationBeatriz RamosConfidential Assistant to SecretaryGS-121/23/17
EducationCody ReynoldsSpecial Assistant to the Secretary GS-151/20/17
EducationJeffrey Riemer*2/6/17
EducationLaura Rigas*2/6/17
EducationNeil Ruddock III*2/6/17
EducationPatrick SheenanConfidential Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/20/17
EducationLee Simmons*2/13/17
EducationJana Toner*2/6/17
EducationTeresa Unrue*1/20/17
EducationJoshua VenableSenior Advisor to the SecretarySES1/20/17
EducationEric VentimigliaSpecial Assistant to the Secretary GS-151/20/17
EducationJerry WardSpecial Assistant to the Secretary GS-151/20/17
EducationPatrick Young Special Assistant to the Secretary GS-151/23/17
EnergyTristan AbbeyAssistant to the SecretaryGS-141/20/17
EnergyJustin BisAssistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/17
EnergyG. Michael BrownExecutive AdvisorSES1/20/17
EnergySam BuchanAssistant to the SecretaryGS-121/20/17
EnergyHunter BuddAssistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/17
EnergyJoshua CampbellAssistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
EnergyMartin DannenfelserAssistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
EnergyBrett FetterlyAssistant to the SecretaryGS-111/20/17
EnergyTravis FisherAssistant to the SecretaryGS-131/20/17
EnergyStanley GerdesAssistant to the SecretaryGS-141/30/17
EnergyWilliam GreeneAssistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
EnergyWells GriffithSenior WH AdvisorSES1/20/17
EnergySarah HabanskyPublic Affairs SpecialistGS-151/20/17
EnergyBob HausPublic Affairs SpecialistGS-141/26/17
EnergyKayla HensleyAssistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/17
EnergyRoger JarrellAssistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
EnergySuzanne JaworowskiAssistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
EnergyPatrick JohnsonAssistant to the SecretaryGS-131/23/17
EnergyMark MaddoxAssistant to the SecretaryGS-151/23/17
EnergyEric MahroumAssistant to the SecretaryGS-101/30/17
EnergyDoug MatheneyAssistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/17
EnergyJake McCurdyAssistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/17
EnergyTaylor PlayforthAssistant to the SecretaryGS-131/23/17
EnergyDaniel SimmonsAssistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
EnergyCathy TripodiAssistant to the SecretaryGS-151/30/17
EnergyJoseph UddoWH LiaisonGS-151/20/17
EnergyDan WilmotAssistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
EnergyKyle YunaskaAssistant to the SecretaryGS-131/30/17
Environmental ProtectionDavid KreutzerSenior AdvisorGS-151/21/17
Environmental ProtectionLayne BangerterSenior AdvisorGS-151/21/17
Environmental ProtectionDonald BentonSenior White House AdvisorSES1/21/17
Environmental ProtectionPatrick DavisSenior AdvisorGS-151/21/17
Environmental ProtectionDouglas EricksenSenior AdvisorGS-151/21/17
Environmental ProtectionHolly GreavesSenior AdvisorSES1/21/17
Environmental ProtectionCharles MunozWhite House LiaisonGS-151/21/17
Environmental ProtectionDavid SchnareSenior AdvisorSES1/21/17
Environmental ProtectionJustin SchwabSenior AdvisorGS-151/21/17
Environmental ProtectionGeorge SugiyamaSenior AdvisorGS-151/21/17
Export-Import BankTroy FuhrimanSenior CounselSL
Export-Import BankJesse LawWhite House LiaisonSL1/24/17
General Services Admin.Michael DowningSenior AdvisorGS-141/20/17
General Services Admin.Phillip HartSenior AdvisorGS-151/23/17
General Services Admin.John Jaggers†Senior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
General Services Admin.Emily MurphyWhite House LiaisonSES1/24/17
General Services Admin.Michael SolomonSenior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
General Services Admin.John St. JohnSenior White House AdvisorSES1/20/17
General Services Admin.Thomas StonerSenior AdvisorGS-121/30/17
Health and Human ServicesAnna AbramSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
Health and Human ServicesAlexander AramandaSpecial AssistantGS-141/23/17
Health and Human ServicesJuanita BalengerSpecial AssistantGS-111/23/17
Health and Human ServicesMatthew BowmanSpecial AssistantGS-151/25/17
Health and Human ServicesBrady BrookesSpecial AssistantGS-131/20/17
Health and Human ServicesJohn BrooksSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
Health and Human ServicesAlexandra CampauSpecial AssistantGS-141/20/17
Health and Human ServicesTimothy ClarkSenior Advisor to the SecretarySES 1/20/17
Health and Human ServicesKamran DaraviSpecial AssistantGS-131/20/17
Health and Human ServicesCarla DiBlasioSpecial AssistantGS-131/23/17
Health and Human ServicesHeather FlickSenior Advisor to the SecretarySES 1/20/17
Health and Human ServicesDarcie JohnstonSpecial AssistantGS-141/24/17
Health and Human ServicesJohn KalavritinosSpecial AssistantGS-151/24/17
Health and Human ServicesLance LeggittSenior Advisor to the SecretarySES 1/23/17
Health and Human ServicesKeagan LenihanSenior Advisor to the SecretarySES 1/23/17
Health and Human ServicesMatthew LloydSpecial AssistantGS-141/23/17
Health and Human ServicesTyler McGuffeeSpecial AssistantGS-131/20/17
Health and Human ServicesMarie MeszarosSpecial AssistantGS-141/20/17
Health and Human ServicesDolly (Mari) MoorheadSpecial AssistantGS-111/20/17
Health and Human ServicesPatrick MurphySpecial AssistantGS-141/20/17
Health and Human ServicesBrian NealeSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
Health and Human ServicesRandolph PateSpecial AssistantGS-151/23/17
Health and Human ServicesAnna PilatoSpecial AssistantGS-151/24/17
Health and Human ServicesMary PowersSpecial AssistantGS-121/25/17
Health and Human ServicesNina SchaeferSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
Health and Human ServicesPaula StannardWhite House Senior AdvisorSES 1/23/17
Health and Human ServicesHeidi StirrupSpecial AssistantGS-141/23/17
Health and Human ServicesAmanda StreetSpecial AssistantGS-131/25/17
Health and Human ServicesBeth TignorSpecial AssistantGS-121/23/17
Health and Human ServicesLaura TruemanSpecial AssistantGS-151/23/17
Health and Human ServicesSteven ValentineSpecial AssistantGS-111/23/17
Health and Human ServicesKyle ZebleySpecial AssistantGS-121/20/17
Homeland SecurityJohn BarsaAdvisorGS-151/21/17
Homeland SecurityBrent BombachAdvisorGS-151/26/17
Homeland SecurityKevin CarrollSpecial AdvisorSES1/21/17
Homeland SecurityBen CassidySpecial CounselGS-151/24/17
Homeland SecurityTiffany CissnaWH LiaisonSES1/28/17
Homeland SecurityJon FeereAdvisorGS 151/27/17
Homeland SecurityMario FloresDirector, Trips and AdvanceGS-131/23/17
Homeland SecurityKatie GorkaAdvisorGS 151/25/17
Homeland SecurityGene HamiltonSpecial AdvisorSES1/20/17
Homeland SecurityHarold HansonAdvisorSES1/23/17
Homeland SecurityMatt HaydenAdvisorGS 14 1/27/17
Homeland SecurityElizabeth JohnsonAdvisorGS-14 1/26/17
Homeland SecurityJames JohnsonAdvisorGS-151/20/17
Homeland SecurityJulie KirchnerAdvisorGS-151/20/17
Homeland SecurityKathy Nuebel KovarikAdvisorGS-151/26/17
Homeland SecurityScott KrauseAdvisorGS-151/20/17
Homeland SecurityAlan MetzlerDeputy COS, OpsSES1/20/17
Homeland SecurityEmily NewmanAdvisorGS-14 1/23/17
Homeland SecurityKirstjen NielsenChief of StaffSES1/21/17
Homeland SecurityLora RiesAdvisorGS-151/21/17
Homeland SecurityTracy ShortAdvisorGS 151/27/17
Homeland SecurityCraig SymonsAdvisor1/20/17
Homeland SecurityThomas SzoldAdvisorGS-12 1/26/17
Homeland SecurityErin WatersAdvisorGS-12 1/23/17
Homeland SecurityChad WolfAdvisorGS-151/20/17
Homeland SecurityFrank WucoSenior WH AdvisorSES1/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentMason AlexanderSpecial AssistantGS-131/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentVictoria BartonSpecial AssistantGS-131/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentDeidre BassSenior AdvisorSES1/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentAngela BecklesSpecial AssistantGS-111/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentRobert BowesSenior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentDavid ByrdSenior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentAlexander CoffeySpecial AssistantGS-111/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentSusan DubinSenior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentNora FitzpatriceSenior AdvisorGS-15 Equivalent Unpaid1/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentSheila GreenwoodSenior AdvisorSES1/26/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentAnne GribbinSpecial AssistantGS-091/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentBarbara GrusonSpecial AssistantGS-121/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentStephanie HolderfieldSpecial AssistantGS-131/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentGregory HolmesSpecial AssistantGS-131/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentAndrew HughesWhite House LiaisonGS-151/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentMaren KasperSenior White House AdvisorSES1/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentJonathan McCallSpecial AssistantGS-131/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentMichael NasonSenior AdvisorGS-151/23/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentLynne PattonSenior AdvisorSES1/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentTimothy PettySenior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentWilliam RussellSenior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentShermichael Singleton†Senior AdvisorSES1/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentElvis SolivanSpecial AssistantGS-141/20/17
Housing and Urban DevelopmentRichard YoungbloodSpecial AssistantGS-141/20/17
InteriorThomas Baptiste*
InteriorChristine BausermanSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/20/17
InteriorKathleen BenedettoSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/25/17
InteriorMegan Bloomgren*
InteriorCaroline BoultonSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-091/24/17
InteriorScott CameronSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
InteriorJames CasonSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
InteriorMicah ChambersSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/20/17
InteriorMarshall CritchfieldSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/20/17
InteriorNatalie DavisSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/23/17
InteriorThomas DickensSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/20/17
InteriorDouglas DomenechWhite House Senior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
InteriorNancy GuidenSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
InteriorCasey HammondSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
InteriorScott HommelSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/27/17
InteriorVirginia JohnsonSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
InteriorDaniel JorjaniSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
InteriorAmanda KasterSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/20/17
InteriorBenjamin KeelSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-121/20/17
InteriorKatharine MacGregorSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
InteriorDowney MagallanesSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/30/17
InteriorLori MashburnSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/26/17
InteriorRyan Nichols*
InteriorRicky PuckettSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/24/17
InteriorRussell RoddySpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-141/26/17
InteriorJames SchindlerSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-121/20/17
InteriorMelissa SimpsonSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
InteriorHeather SwiftSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-141/26/17
InteriorTimothy WilliamsSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/20/17
InteriorWadi YakhourSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-091/20/17
JusticeGary BarnettCounselGS-151/23/17
JusticeJonathan BerryCounselGS-141/20/17
JusticeNoel FranciscoPrincipal Deputy Solicitor General SES1/23/17
JusticeCurtis GannonPrincipal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Office of Legal Counsel SES1/20/17
JusticeLauren GoldschmidtAttorney AdvisorGS-111/20/17
JusticeJohn GoreDeputy Assistant Attorney General Civil Rights SES1/20/17
JusticeMary Blanche HankeyWhite House LiaisonGS-151/20/17
JusticeTrevor McFaddenDeputy Assistant Attorney General Criminal Division SES1/20/17
JusticeChad MizelleCounselGS-141/20/17
JusticeMichael MurrayCounselGS-151/23/17
JusticeRyan NewmanPrincipal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Office of Legal Policy SES1/20/17
JusticeJesse PanuccioPrincipal Deputy Associate Attorney GeneralSES1/30/17
JusticeRachael ParkerChief of Staff and CounselGS-151/20/17
JusticeChad ReadlerPrincipal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Civil DivisionSES1/20/17
JusticeDavid RybickiSenior CounselorSES1/23/17
JusticeMatthew SheehanCounselGS-151 /20/17
JusticeScott StewartCounselGS-141/20/17
JusticeBrett TalleyDeputy Assistant Attorney General to Office of Legal Policy SES1/20/17
JusticeRachael TuckerCounselorGS-151/23/17
JusticeTom WheelerPrincipal Deouty Assistant Attorney General Civil Rights Division SES1/20/17
JusticeJeff WoodPrincipal Deputy Assistant Attorney General ENRDSES1/20/17
LaborByron AndersonSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
LaborGeoffrey BurrSpecial Assistant to the SecretarySES1/20/17
LaborRobert BuzzutoWhite House LiaisonSES1/20/17
LaborTodd CheewingSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-091/20/17
LaborCurtis EllisSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
LaborEric EvansSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-141/22/17
LaborJanelle GardnerSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
LaborRussell KopleySpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/17
LaborTimothy LinebergerSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/22/17
LaborPatrick MannixSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/22/17
LaborNathan MehrensSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
LaborJames O'ConnellSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-121/22/17
LaborWayne PalmerSenior White House AdvisorSES1/20/17
LaborAndrew PattersonSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-101/20/17
LaborJilian RogersSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-131/20/17
LaborJames SherkSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
LaborGavin SmithSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-111/22/17
LaborDaniel TisoSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-071/22/17
LaborMark ZeldenSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/20/17
Management and BudgetJohn BakerConfidential AssistantGS-131/23/17
Management and BudgetKerrie CarrConfidential AssistantGS-111/23/17
Management and BudgetCharles DankertAdvisorGS-131/23/17
Management and BudgetEmma DoyleSenior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
Management and BudgetJeffrey FreelandSenior AdvisorSES1/20/17
Management and BudgetJohn GrayAdvisorGS-151/23/17
Management and BudgetDaniel HanlonSenior AdvisorGS-131/20/17
Management and BudgetJames HerzAdviorGS-151/20/17
Management and BudgetBrenton McNeelySenior AdvisorSES1/20/17
Management and BudgetMarcus PeacockAdvisorGS-151/20/17
Management and BudgetDouglas SellersConfidential AssistantGS-111/23/17
Management and BudgetRussell VoughtAdvisorSES1/20/17
Management and BudgetMichael WilliamsAdvisorGS-151/20/17
Management and BudgetRon WilsonAdvisorGS-131/20/17
NASAGregory AutryWhite House LiaisonSES1/20/17
NASABrandon EdenSpecial Assistant to the AdministratorGS-151/20/17
NASAGregory Kennedy Senior Financial AdvisorSES1/20/17
NASARodney LiesveldSpecial Assistant to the AdministratorGS-151/20/17
NASAErik NobleSenior White House AdvisorSES1/20/17
NASAJeffrey WaksmanSpecial Assistant to the AdministratorGS-151/20/17
NASAJennifer WangSpecial Assistant to the AdministratorGS-151/20/17
NEAWilliam MaloneyUtilityGS-151/25/17
ONDCPEmily MalloryWhite House LiaisonGS-121/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseBradley ByersWhite House Senior AdvisorSES 1/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseAnthony DeMartinoSpecial AssistantGS-151/26/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseSally DonnellySpecial Advisor to the Secretary of DefenseSES 1/21/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseMichael DuffeySpecial Assistant for White House LiaisonSES 1/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseMichael EganSpecial Assistant GS-151/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseEdmund GiambastianiSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseJohn HemenwaySpecial AssistantGS-091/23/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseJustin JohnsonSpecial AssistantGS-131/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseTimothy JostDoD Special AssistantSES 1/25/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseHolly LaneSpecial AssistantGS-121/25/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseEarl MatthewsSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseJustin MikolaySpecial AssistantGS-151/24/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseChristopher ShankSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseAmber SmithSpecial AssistantGS-141/24/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseKevin SweeneyChief of Staff to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of DefenseSES 1/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseJames TrainorDoD Special AssistantSES 1/24/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseWilliam TurenneSpecial AssistantGS-151/26/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseJonathan UllyotSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseMolly WalshSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseThomas WilliamsSpecial AssistantGS-141/20/17
Office of the Secretary of DefenseSergio de la PenaSpecial AssistantGS-151/20/17
Personnel ManagementKathleen BullockSpecial AssistantGS-121/23/17
Personnel ManagementMadeline BurrConfidential AssistantGS-111/30/17
Personnel ManagementCarrie CabelkaSpecial AssistantGS-151/26/17
Personnel ManagementJason SimmonsWhite House Senior AdvisorSES1/20/17
Personnel ManagementAaron WillardWhite House LiaisonGS-151/20/17
Small Business Admin.Mary Anne BradfieldSenior WH AdvisorSES1/20/17
Small Business Admin.Lucia CastellanoSenior Advisor to AA for OFOGS-151/30/17
Small Business Admin.Eric Reece JonesSenior Advisor to AdminGS-141/20/17
Small Business Admin.Richard KinganAdministrative Support AssistantGS-091/30/17
Small Business Admin.Nate MillerSenior Advisor GS-151/30/17
Small Business Admin.Christine MurphySpecial Assistant GS-091/30/17
Small Business Admin.Anthony ParanzinoSpecial Advisor to COSGS-111/20/17
Small Business Admin.Matt ParkerWH LiaisonGS-151/20/17
Small Business Admin.ZVI RosenSpecial Assistant for Legal Affairs GS-151/30/17
Small Business Admin.Joe ShepardAssociate Administrator for Investment and InnovationSES1/30/17
StateMichael DoughertySenior AdvisorGS-151/23/17
StateJohn EanesSenior AdvisorSES1/20/17
StateEmily EngStaff AssistantGS-111/26/17
StateMatthew FlynnSpecial AssistantGS-141/20/17
StateKatherine GiblinSpecial AssistantGS-141/20/17
StateCharles GlazerSenior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
StateJulia HallerSenior AdvisorGS-151/23/17
StateJennifer HazeltonSpecial AssistantGS-141/23/17
StateAbigayle JonesStaff AssistantGS-121/20/17
StateFederico KleinStaff AssistantGS-091/23/17
StateAmanda MiddlemasSpecial AssistantGS-131/24/17
StateHunter MorgenStaff AssistantGS-071/20/17
StateMatthew MowersSenior AdvisorSES1/20/17
StateChristina PerroneSenior AdvisorGS-151/23/17
StateMargaret PeterlinSenior AdvisorSES1/25/17
StatePamela PryorSenior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
StateJack SewellStaff AssistantGS-071/20/17
StateJared SmithStaff AssistantGS-111/23/17
StateDanielle StoebeStaff AssistantGS-051/20/17
StateRobert WasingerSenior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
StateKatheryn WellnerSpecial Advisor to TransitionGS-151/23/17
Trade and DevelopmentStewart AtkinsSpecial AssistantGS-091/23/17
Trade and DevelopmentPeter BarrettSenior AdvisorSES1/23/17
Trade and DevelopmentRandall GentrySpecial AssistantGS-141/23/17
Trade and DevelopmentRyan LeppertSpecial AssistantGS-111/23/17
TransportationErika BaumExecutive Assistant to the SecretaryGS-151/26/17
TransportationKirk BellWhite House LiaisonSES1/20/17
TransportationMichael BrittChief of StaffSES1/23/17
TransportationMonica ChinnSpecial Assistant to the Executive Secretariat GS-141/25/17
TransportationFinch FultonSpecial Assistant for Transportation PolicyGS-151/20/17
TransportationMelissa FwuSpecial Assistant to the SecretaryGS-121/23/17
TransportationWendy GehringSpecial AdvisorSES1/27/17
TransportationLaura GeneroSenior Advisor for Strategic CommunicationsSES1/23/17
TransportationDouglas GrahamSpeechwriterGS-141/25/17
TransportationTina HenrySpecial Assistant for Scheduling GS-151/30/17
TransportationChristopher HessSpecial AdvisorGS-141/24/17
TransportationGeorge HittnerSpecial Assistant for External AffairsGS-151/23/17
TransportationTodd InmanDirector of OperationsSES1/20/17
TransportationRuth KnouseDirector of Executive SecretariatSES1/23/17
TransportationMatthew KopkoSpecial AdvisorGS-151/23/17
TransportationHolly LewisSpecial Assistant for Scheduling GS-131/20/17
TransportationMarianne McInerneyAssistant to the Secretary and Director of Public AffairsSES1/20/17
TransportationAllison MoorePress SecretaryGS-131/23/17
TransportationOwen MorganSpecial Assistant (Briefing Book)GS-91/23/17
TransportationWillis MorrisSpecial Advisor to the Chief of StaffGS-151/23/17
TransportationKeith NelsonSenior Advisor for Budget and ProgramsSES1/23/17
TransportationJames OwensLegal Advisor to the General CounselGS-151/23/17
TransportationBarry PlansSpecial Assistant for Digital Strategy GS-141/30/17
TransportationMichael PowersSenior Advisor for Management and BudgetSES1/20/17
TransportationAnthony PuglieseSenior White House AdvisorSES1/20/17
TransportationMark SanbornSpecial Assistant for Governmental AffairsGS-151/23/17
TransportationLoren SmithSpecial Assistant for Governmental AffairsGS-151/20/17
TransportationTamara SomervilleSenior Advisor to the SecretarySES1/23/17
TransportationJeb WilkinsonSpecial Assistant of AdvanceSES1/23/17
TransportationDavid Nicholas YonkovichSpecial AssistantGS-111/20/07
TreasurySmith AndrewAdvisorGS-141/23/17
TreasuryBrennan BridgetSpecial AssistantGS-111/23/17
TreasurySandoval CamiloSpecial AdvisorGS-151/23/17
TreasuryPhillips CraigSenior AdvisorSES1/23/17
TreasuryBohigian DavidSpecial AdvisorGS-151/23/17
TreasuryMkrtchian EdgarAdvisorGS-141/23/17
TreasuryMiller EliSenior AdvisorSES1/23/17
TreasuryStein EricSpecial AdvisorGS-151/24/17
TreasurySutter HannahConfidential AssistantGS-091/23/17
TreasuryChung JasonAdvisorGS-141/23/17
TreasurySchlagenhauf JeffreyAdvisorGS-141/23/17
TreasuryMyers JohnSpecial AssistantGS-121/23/17
TreasuryPerdue JonSpecial AssistantGS-121/23/17
TreasuryHauptman KyleAdvisorGS-141/23/17
TreasuryClaver-Carone MauricioAdvisorGS-141/23/17
TreasuryMiller MaxConfidential AssistantGS-091/23/17
TreasuryRubinstein ReedSenior AdvisorSES1/23/17
TreasuryWrennal-Montes SarahAdvisorGS-131/23/17
TreasuryUnger SethAdvisorGS-141/23/17
TreasuryPavlick StephenAdvisorGS-141/23/17
TreasuryWeyeneth TaylorConfidential AssistantGS-111/23/17
TreasuryBarrow WilliamSpecial AssistantGS-121/23/17
TreasuryMcEntee ZacharyConfidential AssistantGS-071/23/17
US Trade Rep.Yecheil FeitSenior AdvisorSES1/23/17
US Trade Rep.Garrison GriffinSpecial Assistant to the USTRGS-091/20/17
US Trade Rep.Stephen VaughnGeneral CounselSES1/20/17
Veterans AffairsLydia BlahaSpecial Assistant/Deputy Press SecretaryGS-121/23/17
Veterans AffairsLawrence ConnellSenior AdvisorGS-151/20/17
Veterans AffairsLynda DavisSenior Advisor, Veteran ExperienceSES1/20/17
Veterans AffairsJacquelyn Hayes-Byrd*Senior Advisor2/6/17
Veterans AffairsThomas LeinenkugelSenior White House AdvisorSES1/20/17
Veterans AffairsMichael LukachSpecial Assistant/White House LiaisonGS-151/20/17
Veterans AffairsMatthew MillerSenior White House AdvisorSES1/23/17
Veterans AffairsBert MizusawaSenior AdvisorSES1/30/17
Veterans AffairsPeter O'RourkeSenior Advisor Appeal ModGS-151/20/17
Veterans AffairsDarin SelnickSenior Advisor VHA, Policy and PlanningSES1/23/17
Veterans AffairsBrooks TuckerSenior AdvisorGS-151/30/17

This list represents Trump administration hires primarily made between Jan. 20 and Jan. 30, according to the Office of Personnel Management. At least a few of the officials have since moved to other agencies or left the government.

Grade level refers to the pay scale for federal employees. SES stands for Senior Executive Service, who serve in top positions the government.

† Officials who have left the administration, according to our reporting

†† Obama-era officials temporarily hired to stay on during the Trump administration

* These names were obtained via Freedom of Information Act requests to other federal agencies. Some of these hires were made after Jan. 30 and others were not included in the list provided by the Office of Personnel Management. One employee, Brenton McNeely, appears twice on the list because he appears to have switched departments. ProPublica sent FOIA requests to 23 federal agencies seeking the names of beachhead team members. As of March 8, 2017, only six agencies have so far provided the names.

Ellis image: MSNBC, Perdue image: CNBC, Clark image: Clark Strategy Group, Wolf image: Wexler | Walker, Anderson image: LinkedIn, Mikolay image: LinkedIn