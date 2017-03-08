Here are More than 400 Officials Trump has Quietly Deployed Across the Government
While President Trump has not moved to fill many jobs that require Senate confirmation, he has quietly installed hundreds of officials to serve as his eyes and ears at every major federal agency.
ProPublica has obtained a list of many of them. They include dozens of former lobbyists, Trump campaign staffers and some affiliated with the online far-right. | Related story »
If you have any information about members of the Trump beachhead teams or their roles in the agencies, contact us at beachhead@propublica.org or via Signal at (774)-826-6240. Here is a guide for how to leak to ProPublica.
Noteworthy Beachhead Team Hires
Curtis Ellis
Special Assistant to the Secretary, Department of Labor
Curtis Ellis was a columnist for WorldNetDaily, a website best known for its years-long embrace of the false notion that President Obama was born outside of the United States. A column on the “The Radical Left’s Ethnic Cleansing of America” earned him a radio interview with top Trump aide Stephen Bannon last year.
Jon Perdue
Special Assistant, Department of the Treasury
Jon Perdue, a fellow at a little-known security think tank, wrote a book called “The War of All the People: The Nexus of Latin American Radicalism and Middle Eastern Terrorism.” He was inspired by his study of societal collapse to create a bow-and-arrow-cum-survivalist multi-tool called the Packbow, which he touted on a reality show for inventors.
Timothy Clark
Senior Adviser, Health and Human Services
Timothy Clark, ran a political consulting firm in California. His past clients included PhRMA, the powerful trade group that represents the pharmaceutical industry.
Chad Wolf
Adviser, Department of Homeland Security
A Bush-era Transportation Security Administration official turned lobbyist, Chad Wolf’s clients have included defense and homeland security contractors. He is currently serving as an advisor to the TSA.
Byron Anderson
Special Assistant to the Secretary, Department of Labor
Byron Anderson was a lobbyist for financial services firm Transamerica for over a decade. He fought regulations, such as a rule from the agency he now works at that would require financial advisers to act in the best interests of their clients.
Justin Mikolay
Special Assistant, Office of the Secretary of Defense
Justin Mikolay was previously a lobbyist for Palantir. His title at the tech firm, which has ties to intelligence agencies, was “evangelist.” Before that he was a speechwriter at the Pentagon.
Trump Beachhead Team Hires
|Agency
|Name
|Position Title
|Grade Level
|Start Date
|Agriculture
|Joe Alexander
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|David Blair
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Turner Bridgforth
|Deputy White House Liaison
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Nicholas Brusky
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Samuel Clovis
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Carly Couture
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Charles Crowe*
|Staff Assistant
|2/13/17
|Agriculture
|Jody Cummins
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Brian Dansel
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Brock Densel
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|George Dunlop
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Jacob French
|Staff Assistant
|GS-09
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Joseph Gilson
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-11
|1/22/17
|Agriculture
|Heidi Green
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/30/17
|Agriculture
|Donald Gutman
|Senior Advisor to OCFO
|SES
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Austin Harris
|Staff Assistant
|GS-09
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Bethany Hudson
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Kevin Jayne
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Dino LaVerghetta
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/22/17
|Agriculture
|Russell Laird
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/30/17
|Agriculture
|David Matthews
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Auria McAlicher*
|Special Assistant
|2/1/17
|Agriculture
|Brenton McNeely*
|White House Liaison
|2/6/17
|Agriculture
|Thomas Midanek
|White House Liaison
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Ella Mizrahi
|Staff Assistant
|GS-04
|1/30/17
|Agriculture
|Christopher OHagan
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Tim Page
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-12
|1/22/17
|Agriculture
|Cameron Quinn
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/30/17
|Agriculture
|Elias Rella
|Staff Assistant
|GS-07
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|James Renne
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/30/17
|Agriculture
|Michawn Rich
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/30/17
|Agriculture
|William Russell
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-13
|1/25/17
|Agriculture
|Campbell Shuford
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Joel Small
|Staff Assistant
|GS-07
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Stephen Vaden
|Senior Advisor to OGC
|SES
|1/22/17
|Agriculture
|Thayer Verschoor
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/30/17
|Agriculture
|Nicholas Westcott
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-11
|1/30/17
|Agriculture
|Joshua Whitehouse
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Robyn Whitney
|Staff Assistant
|GS-09
|1/20/17
|Agriculture
|Larry Young
|Senior Advisor to the Secretary
|SES
|1/30/17
|Commerce
|Todd Abrajano
|Director, Office of White House Liaison
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Commerce
|Eric Branstad
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/23/17
|Commerce
|Austin Browning
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-7
|1/20/17
|Commerce
|Michael Burgess
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-9
|1/20/17
|Commerce
|Dorsey Cameron
|Special Assistant
|GS-09
|1/25/17
|Commerce
|Earl Comstock
|Director, Office of Policy and Strategic Planning
|SES
|1/30/17
|Commerce
|James Edelen
|Senior Advisor
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Commerce
|John Guido
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-07
|1/23/17
|Commerce
|Rockas James
|Special Assistant
|GS-09
|1/25/17
|Consumer Product Safety Commission
|Patricia Hines Adkins††
|Executive Director
|SES
|Consumer Product Safety Commission
|Julia Erin Richardson††
|Director, Office of Congressional Relations
|GS-15
|Consumer Product Safety Commission
|Scott Wolfson††
|Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist
|GS-15
|Defense
|Deborah James*
|Defense
|Christopher Johnson*
|Defense
|Derek Maurer*
|Defense
|Robert Scher*
|Education
|Nathan Bailey*
|2/1/17
|Education
|Derrick Bolen
|Confidential Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-07
|1/20/17
|Education
|Jason Botel
|Senior WH Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Education
|Michael Brickman*
|2/2/17
|Education
|Stanley Buchesky
|Senior Advisor Budget and Finance
|SES
|1/20/17
|Education
|Michael Chamberlain*
|1/30/17
|Education
|Deborah Cox-Roush
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Education
|Sarah Delahunty*
|2/6/17
|Education
|Kevin Eck
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Education
|Gillum Ferguson
|Confidential Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-12
|1/30/17
|Education
|Matthew Frendewey*
|1/30/17
|Education
|Holly Ham
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Education
|Ronald Holden
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/30/17
|Education
|Alexandra Hudson
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/30/17
|Education
|Amy Jones
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Education
|Andrew Kossack
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Education
|Ebony Lee*
|2/2/17
|Education
|Michael Oberlies
|Confidential Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/30/17
|Education
|Beatriz Ramos
|Confidential Assistant to Secretary
|GS-12
|1/23/17
|Education
|Cody Reynolds
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Education
|Jeffrey Riemer*
|2/6/17
|Education
|Laura Rigas*
|2/6/17
|Education
|Neil Ruddock III*
|2/6/17
|Education
|Patrick Sheenan
|Confidential Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Education
|Lee Simmons*
|2/13/17
|Education
|Jana Toner*
|2/6/17
|Education
|Teresa Unrue*
|1/20/17
|Education
|Joshua Venable
|Senior Advisor to the Secretary
|SES
|1/20/17
|Education
|Eric Ventimiglia
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Education
|Jerry Ward
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Education
|Patrick Young
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Energy
|Tristan Abbey
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Justin Bis
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/17
|Energy
|G. Michael Brown
|Executive Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Sam Buchan
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Hunter Budd
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Joshua Campbell
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Martin Dannenfelser
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Brett Fetterly
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Travis Fisher
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Stanley Gerdes
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-14
|1/30/17
|Energy
|William Greene
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Wells Griffith
|Senior WH Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Sarah Habansky
|Public Affairs Specialist
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Bob Haus
|Public Affairs Specialist
|GS-14
|1/26/17
|Energy
|Kayla Hensley
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Roger Jarrell
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Suzanne Jaworowski
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Patrick Johnson
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/23/17
|Energy
|Mark Maddox
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Energy
|Eric Mahroum
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/30/17
|Energy
|Doug Matheney
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Jake McCurdy
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Taylor Playforth
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/23/17
|Energy
|Daniel Simmons
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Cathy Tripodi
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/30/17
|Energy
|Joseph Uddo
|WH Liaison
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Dan Wilmot
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Energy
|Kyle Yunaska
|Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/30/17
|Environmental Protection
|David Kreutzer
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/17
|Environmental Protection
|Layne Bangerter
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/17
|Environmental Protection
|Donald Benton
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/21/17
|Environmental Protection
|Patrick Davis
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/17
|Environmental Protection
|Douglas Ericksen
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/17
|Environmental Protection
|Holly Greaves
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/21/17
|Environmental Protection
|Charles Munoz
|White House Liaison
|GS-15
|1/21/17
|Environmental Protection
|David Schnare
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/21/17
|Environmental Protection
|Justin Schwab
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/17
|Environmental Protection
|George Sugiyama
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/17
|Export-Import Bank
|Troy Fuhriman
|Senior Counsel
|SL
|Export-Import Bank
|Jesse Law
|White House Liaison
|SL
|1/24/17
|General Services Admin.
|Michael Downing
|Senior Advisor
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|General Services Admin.
|Phillip Hart
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|General Services Admin.
|John Jaggers†
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|General Services Admin.
|Emily Murphy
|White House Liaison
|SES
|1/24/17
|General Services Admin.
|Michael Solomon
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|General Services Admin.
|John St. John
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|General Services Admin.
|Thomas Stoner
|Senior Advisor
|GS-12
|1/30/17
|Health and Human Services
|Anna Abram
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Alexander Aramanda
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Juanita Balenger
|Special Assistant
|GS-11
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Matthew Bowman
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/25/17
|Health and Human Services
|Brady Brookes
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|John Brooks
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Alexandra Campau
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Timothy Clark
|Senior Advisor to the Secretary
|SES
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Kamran Daravi
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Carla DiBlasio
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Heather Flick
|Senior Advisor to the Secretary
|SES
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Darcie Johnston
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/24/17
|Health and Human Services
|John Kalavritinos
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/24/17
|Health and Human Services
|Lance Leggitt
|Senior Advisor to the Secretary
|SES
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Keagan Lenihan
|Senior Advisor to the Secretary
|SES
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Matthew Lloyd
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Tyler McGuffee
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Marie Meszaros
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Dolly (Mari) Moorhead
|Special Assistant
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Patrick Murphy
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Brian Neale
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Randolph Pate
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Anna Pilato
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/24/17
|Health and Human Services
|Mary Powers
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/25/17
|Health and Human Services
|Nina Schaefer
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Health and Human Services
|Paula Stannard
|White House Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Heidi Stirrup
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Amanda Street
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/25/17
|Health and Human Services
|Beth Tignor
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Laura Trueman
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Steven Valentine
|Special Assistant
|GS-11
|1/23/17
|Health and Human Services
|Kyle Zebley
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Homeland Security
|John Barsa
|Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/17
|Homeland Security
|Brent Bombach
|Advisor
|GS-15
|1/26/17
|Homeland Security
|Kevin Carroll
|Special Advisor
|SES
|1/21/17
|Homeland Security
|Ben Cassidy
|Special Counsel
|GS-15
|1/24/17
|Homeland Security
|Tiffany Cissna
|WH Liaison
|SES
|1/28/17
|Homeland Security
|Jon Feere
|Advisor
|GS 15
|1/27/17
|Homeland Security
|Mario Flores
|Director, Trips and Advance
|GS-13
|1/23/17
|Homeland Security
|Katie Gorka
|Advisor
|GS 15
|1/25/17
|Homeland Security
|Gene Hamilton
|Special Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Homeland Security
|Harold Hanson
|Advisor
|SES
|1/23/17
|Homeland Security
|Matt Hayden
|Advisor
|GS 14
|1/27/17
|Homeland Security
|Elizabeth Johnson
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/26/17
|Homeland Security
|James Johnson
|Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Homeland Security
|Julie Kirchner
|Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Homeland Security
|Kathy Nuebel Kovarik
|Advisor
|GS-15
|1/26/17
|Homeland Security
|Scott Krause
|Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Homeland Security
|Alan Metzler
|Deputy COS, Ops
|SES
|1/20/17
|Homeland Security
|Emily Newman
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Homeland Security
|Kirstjen Nielsen
|Chief of Staff
|SES
|1/21/17
|Homeland Security
|Lora Ries
|Advisor
|GS-15
|1/21/17
|Homeland Security
|Tracy Short
|Advisor
|GS 15
|1/27/17
|Homeland Security
|Craig Symons
|Advisor
|1/20/17
|Homeland Security
|Thomas Szold
|Advisor
|GS-12
|1/26/17
|Homeland Security
|Erin Waters
|Advisor
|GS-12
|1/23/17
|Homeland Security
|Chad Wolf
|Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Homeland Security
|Frank Wuco
|Senior WH Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Mason Alexander
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Victoria Barton
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Deidre Bass
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Angela Beckles
|Special Assistant
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Robert Bowes
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|David Byrd
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Alexander Coffey
|Special Assistant
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Susan Dubin
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Nora Fitzpatrice
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15 Equivalent Unpaid
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Sheila Greenwood
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/26/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Anne Gribbin
|Special Assistant
|GS-09
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Barbara Gruson
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Stephanie Holderfield
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Gregory Holmes
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Andrew Hughes
|White House Liaison
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Maren Kasper
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Jonathan McCall
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Michael Nason
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Lynne Patton
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Timothy Petty
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|William Russell
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Shermichael Singleton†
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Elvis Solivan
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Housing and Urban Development
|Richard Youngblood
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Thomas Baptiste*
|Interior
|Christine Bauserman
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Kathleen Benedetto
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/25/17
|Interior
|Megan Bloomgren*
|Interior
|Caroline Boulton
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-09
|1/24/17
|Interior
|Scott Cameron
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Interior
|James Cason
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Micah Chambers
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Marshall Critchfield
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Natalie Davis
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/23/17
|Interior
|Thomas Dickens
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Douglas Domenech
|White House Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Nancy Guiden
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Casey Hammond
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Scott Hommel
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/27/17
|Interior
|Virginia Johnson
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Daniel Jorjani
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Amanda Kaster
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Benjamin Keel
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Katharine MacGregor
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Downey Magallanes
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/30/17
|Interior
|Lori Mashburn
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/26/17
|Interior
|Ryan Nichols*
|Interior
|Ricky Puckett
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/24/17
|Interior
|Russell Roddy
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-14
|1/26/17
|Interior
|James Schindler
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Melissa Simpson
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Heather Swift
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-14
|1/26/17
|Interior
|Timothy Williams
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Interior
|Wadi Yakhour
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-09
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Gary Barnett
|Counsel
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Justice
|Jonathan Berry
|Counsel
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Noel Francisco
|Principal Deputy Solicitor General
|SES
|1/23/17
|Justice
|Curtis Gannon
|Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Office of Legal Counsel
|SES
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Lauren Goldschmidt
|Attorney Advisor
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Justice
|John Gore
|Deputy Assistant Attorney General Civil Rights
|SES
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Mary Blanche Hankey
|White House Liaison
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Trevor McFadden
|Deputy Assistant Attorney General Criminal Division
|SES
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Chad Mizelle
|Counsel
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Michael Murray
|Counsel
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Justice
|Ryan Newman
|Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Office of Legal Policy
|SES
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Jesse Panuccio
|Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General
|SES
|1/30/17
|Justice
|Rachael Parker
|Chief of Staff and Counsel
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Chad Readler
|Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Civil Division
|SES
|1/20/17
|Justice
|David Rybicki
|Senior Counselor
|SES
|1/23/17
|Justice
|Matthew Sheehan
|Counsel
|GS-15
|1 /20/17
|Justice
|Scott Stewart
|Counsel
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Brett Talley
|Deputy Assistant Attorney General to Office of Legal Policy
|SES
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Rachael Tucker
|Counselor
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Justice
|Tom Wheeler
|Principal Deouty Assistant Attorney General Civil Rights Division
|SES
|1/20/17
|Justice
|Jeff Wood
|Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General ENRD
|SES
|1/20/17
|Labor
|Byron Anderson
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Labor
|Geoffrey Burr
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|SES
|1/20/17
|Labor
|Robert Buzzuto
|White House Liaison
|SES
|1/20/17
|Labor
|Todd Cheewing
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-09
|1/20/17
|Labor
|Curtis Ellis
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Labor
|Eric Evans
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-14
|1/22/17
|Labor
|Janelle Gardner
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Labor
|Russell Kopley
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/17
|Labor
|Timothy Lineberger
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/22/17
|Labor
|Patrick Mannix
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/22/17
|Labor
|Nathan Mehrens
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Labor
|James O'Connell
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-12
|1/22/17
|Labor
|Wayne Palmer
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Labor
|Andrew Patterson
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-10
|1/20/17
|Labor
|Jilian Rogers
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Labor
|James Sherk
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Labor
|Gavin Smith
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-11
|1/22/17
|Labor
|Daniel Tiso
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-07
|1/22/17
|Labor
|Mark Zelden
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Management and Budget
|John Baker
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-13
|1/23/17
|Management and Budget
|Kerrie Carr
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-11
|1/23/17
|Management and Budget
|Charles Dankert
|Advisor
|GS-13
|1/23/17
|Management and Budget
|Emma Doyle
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Management and Budget
|Jeffrey Freeland
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Management and Budget
|John Gray
|Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Management and Budget
|Daniel Hanlon
|Senior Advisor
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Management and Budget
|James Herz
|Advior
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Management and Budget
|Brenton McNeely
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Management and Budget
|Marcus Peacock
|Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Management and Budget
|Douglas Sellers
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-11
|1/23/17
|Management and Budget
|Russell Vought
|Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Management and Budget
|Michael Williams
|Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Management and Budget
|Ron Wilson
|Advisor
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|NASA
|Gregory Autry
|White House Liaison
|SES
|1/20/17
|NASA
|Brandon Eden
|Special Assistant to the Administrator
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|NASA
|Gregory Kennedy
|Senior Financial Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|NASA
|Rodney Liesveld
|Special Assistant to the Administrator
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|NASA
|Erik Noble
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|NASA
|Jeffrey Waksman
|Special Assistant to the Administrator
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|NASA
|Jennifer Wang
|Special Assistant to the Administrator
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|NEA
|William Maloney
|Utility
|GS-15
|1/25/17
|ONDCP
|Emily Mallory
|White House Liaison
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Bradley Byers
|White House Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Anthony DeMartino
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/26/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Sally Donnelly
|Special Advisor to the Secretary of Defense
|SES
|1/21/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Michael Duffey
|Special Assistant for White House Liaison
|SES
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Michael Egan
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Edmund Giambastiani
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|John Hemenway
|Special Assistant
|GS-09
|1/23/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Justin Johnson
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Timothy Jost
|DoD Special Assistant
|SES
|1/25/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Holly Lane
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/25/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Earl Matthews
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Justin Mikolay
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/24/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Christopher Shank
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Amber Smith
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/24/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Kevin Sweeney
|Chief of Staff to the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense
|SES
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|James Trainor
|DoD Special Assistant
|SES
|1/24/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|William Turenne
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/26/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Jonathan Ullyot
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Molly Walsh
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Thomas Williams
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Office of the Secretary of Defense
|Sergio de la Pena
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Personnel Management
|Kathleen Bullock
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/23/17
|Personnel Management
|Madeline Burr
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-11
|1/30/17
|Personnel Management
|Carrie Cabelka
|Special Assistant
|GS-15
|1/26/17
|Personnel Management
|Jason Simmons
|White House Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Personnel Management
|Aaron Willard
|White House Liaison
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Small Business Admin.
|Mary Anne Bradfield
|Senior WH Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Small Business Admin.
|Lucia Castellano
|Senior Advisor to AA for OFO
|GS-15
|1/30/17
|Small Business Admin.
|Eric Reece Jones
|Senior Advisor to Admin
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|Small Business Admin.
|Richard Kingan
|Administrative Support Assistant
|GS-09
|1/30/17
|Small Business Admin.
|Nate Miller
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/30/17
|Small Business Admin.
|Christine Murphy
|Special Assistant
|GS-09
|1/30/17
|Small Business Admin.
|Anthony Paranzino
|Special Advisor to COS
|GS-11
|1/20/17
|Small Business Admin.
|Matt Parker
|WH Liaison
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Small Business Admin.
|ZVI Rosen
|Special Assistant for Legal Affairs
|GS-15
|1/30/17
|Small Business Admin.
|Joe Shepard
|Associate Administrator for Investment and Innovation
|SES
|1/30/17
|State
|Michael Dougherty
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|State
|John Eanes
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|State
|Emily Eng
|Staff Assistant
|GS-11
|1/26/17
|State
|Matthew Flynn
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|State
|Katherine Giblin
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/20/17
|State
|Charles Glazer
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|State
|Julia Haller
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|State
|Jennifer Hazelton
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|State
|Abigayle Jones
|Staff Assistant
|GS-12
|1/20/17
|State
|Federico Klein
|Staff Assistant
|GS-09
|1/23/17
|State
|Amanda Middlemas
|Special Assistant
|GS-13
|1/24/17
|State
|Hunter Morgen
|Staff Assistant
|GS-07
|1/20/17
|State
|Matthew Mowers
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|State
|Christina Perrone
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|State
|Margaret Peterlin
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/25/17
|State
|Pamela Pryor
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|State
|Jack Sewell
|Staff Assistant
|GS-07
|1/20/17
|State
|Jared Smith
|Staff Assistant
|GS-11
|1/23/17
|State
|Danielle Stoebe
|Staff Assistant
|GS-05
|1/20/17
|State
|Robert Wasinger
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|State
|Katheryn Wellner
|Special Advisor to Transition
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Trade and Development
|Stewart Atkins
|Special Assistant
|GS-09
|1/23/17
|Trade and Development
|Peter Barrett
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/23/17
|Trade and Development
|Randall Gentry
|Special Assistant
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Trade and Development
|Ryan Leppert
|Special Assistant
|GS-11
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Erika Baum
|Executive Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-15
|1/26/17
|Transportation
|Kirk Bell
|White House Liaison
|SES
|1/20/17
|Transportation
|Michael Britt
|Chief of Staff
|SES
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Monica Chinn
|Special Assistant to the Executive Secretariat
|GS-14
|1/25/17
|Transportation
|Finch Fulton
|Special Assistant for Transportation Policy
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Transportation
|Melissa Fwu
|Special Assistant to the Secretary
|GS-12
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Wendy Gehring
|Special Advisor
|SES
|1/27/17
|Transportation
|Laura Genero
|Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications
|SES
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Douglas Graham
|Speechwriter
|GS-14
|1/25/17
|Transportation
|Tina Henry
|Special Assistant for Scheduling
|GS-15
|1/30/17
|Transportation
|Christopher Hess
|Special Advisor
|GS-14
|1/24/17
|Transportation
|George Hittner
|Special Assistant for External Affairs
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Todd Inman
|Director of Operations
|SES
|1/20/17
|Transportation
|Ruth Knouse
|Director of Executive Secretariat
|SES
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Matthew Kopko
|Special Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Holly Lewis
|Special Assistant for Scheduling
|GS-13
|1/20/17
|Transportation
|Marianne McInerney
|Assistant to the Secretary and Director of Public Affairs
|SES
|1/20/17
|Transportation
|Allison Moore
|Press Secretary
|GS-13
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Owen Morgan
|Special Assistant (Briefing Book)
|GS-9
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Willis Morris
|Special Advisor to the Chief of Staff
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Keith Nelson
|Senior Advisor for Budget and Programs
|SES
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|James Owens
|Legal Advisor to the General Counsel
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Barry Plans
|Special Assistant for Digital Strategy
|GS-14
|1/30/17
|Transportation
|Michael Powers
|Senior Advisor for Management and Budget
|SES
|1/20/17
|Transportation
|Anthony Pugliese
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Transportation
|Mark Sanborn
|Special Assistant for Governmental Affairs
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Loren Smith
|Special Assistant for Governmental Affairs
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Transportation
|Tamara Somerville
|Senior Advisor to the Secretary
|SES
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|Jeb Wilkinson
|Special Assistant of Advance
|SES
|1/23/17
|Transportation
|David Nicholas Yonkovich
|Special Assistant
|GS-11
|1/20/07
|Treasury
|Smith Andrew
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Brennan Bridget
|Special Assistant
|GS-11
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Sandoval Camilo
|Special Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Phillips Craig
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Bohigian David
|Special Advisor
|GS-15
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Mkrtchian Edgar
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Miller Eli
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Stein Eric
|Special Advisor
|GS-15
|1/24/17
|Treasury
|Sutter Hannah
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-09
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Chung Jason
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Schlagenhauf Jeffrey
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Myers John
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Perdue Jon
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Hauptman Kyle
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Claver-Carone Mauricio
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Miller Max
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-09
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Rubinstein Reed
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Wrennal-Montes Sarah
|Advisor
|GS-13
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Unger Seth
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Pavlick Stephen
|Advisor
|GS-14
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Weyeneth Taylor
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-11
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|Barrow William
|Special Assistant
|GS-12
|1/23/17
|Treasury
|McEntee Zachary
|Confidential Assistant
|GS-07
|1/23/17
|US Trade Rep.
|Yecheil Feit
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/23/17
|US Trade Rep.
|Garrison Griffin
|Special Assistant to the USTR
|GS-09
|1/20/17
|US Trade Rep.
|Stephen Vaughn
|General Counsel
|SES
|1/20/17
|Veterans Affairs
|Lydia Blaha
|Special Assistant/Deputy Press Secretary
|GS-12
|1/23/17
|Veterans Affairs
|Lawrence Connell
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Veterans Affairs
|Lynda Davis
|Senior Advisor, Veteran Experience
|SES
|1/20/17
|Veterans Affairs
|Jacquelyn Hayes-Byrd*
|Senior Advisor
|2/6/17
|Veterans Affairs
|Thomas Leinenkugel
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/20/17
|Veterans Affairs
|Michael Lukach
|Special Assistant/White House Liaison
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Veterans Affairs
|Matthew Miller
|Senior White House Advisor
|SES
|1/23/17
|Veterans Affairs
|Bert Mizusawa
|Senior Advisor
|SES
|1/30/17
|Veterans Affairs
|Peter O'Rourke
|Senior Advisor Appeal Mod
|GS-15
|1/20/17
|Veterans Affairs
|Darin Selnick
|Senior Advisor VHA, Policy and Planning
|SES
|1/23/17
|Veterans Affairs
|Brooks Tucker
|Senior Advisor
|GS-15
|1/30/17
This list represents Trump administration hires primarily made between Jan. 20 and Jan. 30, according to the Office of Personnel Management. At least a few of the officials have since moved to other agencies or left the government.
Grade level refers to the pay scale for federal employees. SES stands for Senior Executive Service, who serve in top positions the government.
† Officials who have left the administration, according to our reporting
†† Obama-era officials temporarily hired to stay on during the Trump administration
* These names were obtained via Freedom of Information Act requests to other federal agencies. Some of these hires were made after Jan. 30 and others were not included in the list provided by the Office of Personnel Management. One employee, Brenton McNeely, appears twice on the list because he appears to have switched departments. ProPublica sent FOIA requests to 23 federal agencies seeking the names of beachhead team members. As of March 8, 2017, only six agencies have so far provided the names.
Ellis image: MSNBC, Perdue image: CNBC, Clark image: Clark Strategy Group, Wolf image: Wexler | Walker, Anderson image: LinkedIn, Mikolay image: LinkedIn