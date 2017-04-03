What does Facebook consider hate speech?

Warning: contains anti-Islamic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies, because attacking the members of a religion is not acceptable, but attacking the religion itself is acceptable.

Warning: contains foul language and threats of violence. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the post up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains racially charged language and imagery. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies because there is no attack and no protected characteristic.

Warning: contains anti-Islamic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the post up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains homophobic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies. Standard hate speech protections do not apply to public figures.

Warning: contains anti-Islamic and homophobic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the comment up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains graphic and anti-Hispanic imagery. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the post up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains threats of violence imagery of the Ku Klux Klan. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the post up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains anti-Islamic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the post up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains anti-Semitic slur. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the comment up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains anti-Islamic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to remove the post – as a mistake.

Warning: contains graphic imagery and anti-Islamic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the post up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains graphic imagery. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies against hate speech, but would requires a warning for graphic content. There is no explicit attack against a protected group.

Warning: contains threats of violence and anti-Islamic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Took it down. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook's hate speech policies.

Warning: contains Nazi imagery. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies. There is no explicit attack on a protected group.

Facebook’s original decision: Took it down. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to remove the post – as a mistake.

Warning: contains anti-Semitic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the page up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains anti-Islamic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies against hate speech, because it is not an attack on the members of a religion. There is no explicit attack against a protected group.

Warning: contains threats of violence. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the event up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains anti-Semitic and racist language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies against mocking victims of violence or hate crimes. It was not initially taken down because the entire page was reported, rather than the post itself.

Warning: contains racial slurs. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Took it down. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies, and it was correctly removed. The poster is negatively targeting people with the slur “cracker.”

Warning: contains anti-transgender language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the post up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains anti-Semitic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This was either not reported or deleted by its author. Due to user privacy reasons, Facebook would not share when a user deletes his or her own content, so it combined those two groups.

Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This was either not reported or deleted by its author. Due to user privacy reasons, Facebook would not share when a user deletes his or her own content, so it combined those two groups.

Warning: contains gendered slurs. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies. Hate speech protections do not apply to public figures.

Warning: contains foul language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies. The company says Black Lives Matter activist Chanelle Helm is a public figure, and thus standard hate speech protections do not apply to her.

Warning: contains a racist slur. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: No action. Facebook’s response: This does violate Facebook policies. The user did not report this message, but blocked the responsible account. Facebook is working to improve reporting and ignoring capabilities in messenger.

Warning: contains a gendered slur. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: No action. Facebook’s response: This does violate Facebook policies. The user did not report this message, but blocked the responsible account. Facebook said it is working to make it easier for users to report hate speech from within Messenger chats.

Warning: contains threats of violence. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: No action. Facebook’s response: This does violate Facebook policies. The user did not report this message, but blocked the responsible account. Facebook said it is working to make it easier for users to report hate speech from within Messenger chats.

Warning: contains gendered slurs. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: No action. Facebook’s response: This does violate Facebook policies. The user did not report this message, but blocked the responsible account. Facebook said it is working to make it easier for users to report hate speech from within Messenger chats.

Warning: contains threats of violence. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies. It does not explicitly attack a protected category of people.

Warning: contains graphic language against women, threats of sexual violence. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the comment up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains foul language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Took it down. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies. Facebook says this decision – to take down the post – was a mistake.

Warning: contains anti-Semitic and foul language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies, because attacking the members of a religion is not acceptable, but attacking the religion itself is acceptable.

Warning: contains threats of sexual violence. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Took it down. Facebook’s response: This does not violate Facebook policies. Facebook says this decision – to take down the post – was a mistake. The caption attached to the photo is condemning sexual violence, and therefore the content, taken as a whole, is acceptable.

Warning: contains drawing of violence. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the post up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: Contains anti-Semitic language. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Took it down. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. It was removed after user reports.

Warning: Contains anti-Semitic language and imagery. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This violates Facebook policies. The company categorized its original decision – to leave the post up – as a mistake. It was removed after ProPublica asked for an explanation.

Warning: contains Nazi symbol. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Took it down. Facebook’s response: Facebook apologized to the author for its original decision to take the post down. It has been restored.

Warning: contains partial nudity. Click to view Facebook’s original decision: Left it up. Facebook’s response: This image does not violate Facebook policies because content that depicts, celebrates or jokes about non-consensual sexual touching violates rules on sexual violence and exploitation and criminal activity. Here, there is not enough context to demonstrate non-consensual sexual touching.

A Facebook page that was called “I acknowledge White Privilege exists.” Facebook’s original decision: Took it down. Facebook’s response: Facebook could not find this page and therefore could not comment.