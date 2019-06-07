Anatomy of the Gambling Bill

AN ACT concerning revenue.



Be it enacted by the People of the State of Illinois,

represented in the General Assembly:



Article 5. Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois Retail Act



→ Grotto: This part of the bill has nothing to do with gambling, but it’s really interesting if you’re into tax policy. We don’t know much about it, other than it’s a proposal to tax online purchases. Know more about this? Have some thoughts? Let us know.

Section 5-1. Short title. This Article may be cited as the

Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois Retail Act. References

in this Article to "this Act" means this Article.



Section 5-5. Findings. The General Assembly finds that

certified service providers and certified automated systems

simplify use and occupation tax compliance for out-of-state

sellers, which fosters higher levels of accurate tax collection

and remittance and generates administrative savings and new

marginal tax revenue for both State and local taxing

jurisdictions. By making the services of certified service

providers and certified automated systems available to remote

retailers without charge as provided in this Act, the State

will substantially eliminate the burden on those remote

retailers to collect and remit both State and local taxing

jurisdiction use and occupation taxes. While providing a means

for remote retailers to collect and remit tax on an even basis

with Illinois retailers, this Act also protects existing local

tax revenue streams by retaining origin sourcing for all

transactions by retailers maintaining a physical presence in

Illinois.



Section 5-10. Definitions. As used in this Act:

"Certified service provider" means an agent certified by

the Department to perform the remote retailer's use and

occupation tax functions, as outlined in the contract between

the State and the certified service provider.

"Certified automated system" means an automated software

system that is certified by the State as meeting all

performance and tax calculation standards required by

Department rules.

"Department" means the Department of Revenue.

"Remote retailer" means a retailer as defined in Section 1

of the Retailers' Occupation Tax Act that has an obligation to

collect State and local retailers' occupation tax under

subsection (b) of Section 2 of the Retailers' Occupation Tax

Act.

"Retailers' occupation tax" means the tax levied under the

Retailers' Occupation Tax Act and all applicable local

retailers' occupation taxes collected by the Department in

conjunction with the State retailers' occupation tax.



Section 5-15. Certification of certified service

providers. The Department shall, no later than December 31,

2019, establish standards for the certification of certified

service providers and certified automated systems and may act

jointly with other states to accomplish these ends.

The Department may take other actions reasonably required

to implement the provisions of this Act, including the adoption

of rules and emergency rules and the procurement of goods and

services, which also may be coordinated jointly with other

states.



Section 5-20. Provision of databases. The Department

shall, no later than July 1, 2020:

(1) provide and maintain an electronic, downloadable

database of defined product categories that identifies the

taxability of each category;

(2) provide and maintain an electronic, downloadable

database of all retailers' occupation tax rates for the

jurisdictions in this State that levy a retailers'

occupation tax; and

(3) provide and maintain an electronic, downloadable

database that assigns delivery addresses in this State to

the applicable taxing jurisdictions.



Section 5-25. Certification. The Department shall, no

later than July 1, 2020:

(1) provide uniform minimum standards that companies

wishing to be designated as a certified service provider in

this State must meet; those minimum standards must include

an expedited certification process for companies that have

been certified in at least 5 other states;

(2) provide uniform minimum standards that certified

automated systems must meet; those minimum standards may

include an expedited certification process for automated

systems that have been certified in at least 5 other

states;

(3) establish a certification process to review the

systems of companies wishing to be designated as a

certified service provider in this State or of companies

wishing to use a certified automated process; this

certification process shall provide that companies that

meet all required standards and whose systems have been

tested and approved by the Department for properly

determining the taxability of items to be sold, the correct

tax rate to apply to a transaction, and the appropriate

jurisdictions to which the tax shall be remitted, shall be

certified;

(4) enter into a contractual relationship with each

company that qualifies as a certified service provider or

that will be using a certified automated system; those

contracts shall, at a minimum, provide:

(A) the responsibilities of the certified service

provider and the remote retailers that contract with

the certified service provider or the user of a

certified automated system related to liability for

proper collection and remittance of use and occupation

taxes;

(B) the responsibilities of the certified service

provider and the remote retailers that contract with

the certified service provider or the user of a

certified service provider related to record keeping

and auditing;

(C) for the protection and confidentiality of tax

information; and

(D) compensation equal to 1.75% of the tax dollars

collected and remitted to the State by a certified

service provider on a timely basis on behalf of remote

retailers; remote retailers using a certified service

provider may not claim the vendor's discount allowed

under the Retailers' Occupation Tax Act or the Service

Occupation Tax Act.

The provisions of this Section shall supersede the

provisions of the Illinois Procurement Code.



Section 5-30. Relief from liability. Beginning January 1,

2020, remote retailers using certified service providers or

certified automated systems and their certified service

providers or certified automated systems providers are

relieved from liability to the State for having charged and

collected the incorrect amount of use or occupation tax

resulting from a certified service provider or certified

automated system relying, at the time of the sale, on: (1)

erroneous data provided by the State in database files on tax

rates, boundaries, or taxing jurisdictions; or (2) erroneous

data provided by the State concerning the taxability of

products and services.

The Department shall, to the best of its ability, assign

addresses to the proper local taxing jurisdiction using a

9-digit zip code identifier. On an annual basis, the Department

shall make available to local taxing jurisdictions the taxing

jurisdiction boundaries determined by the Department for their

verification. If a jurisdiction fails to verify their taxing

jurisdiction boundaries to the Department in any given year,

the Department shall assign retailers' occupation tax revenue

from remote retail sales based on its best information. In that

case, tax revenues from remote retail sales remitted to a

taxing jurisdiction based on erroneous local tax boundary

information will be assigned to the correct taxing jurisdiction

on a prospective basis upon notice of the boundary error from a

local taxing jurisdiction. No certified service provider or

remote retailer using a certified automated system shall be

subject to a class action brought on behalf of customers and

arising from, or in any way related to, an overpayment of

retailers' occupation tax collected by the certified service

provider if, at the time of the sale, they relied on

information provided by the Department, regardless of whether

that claim is characterized as a tax refund claim. Nothing in

this Section affects a customer's right to seek a refund from

the remote retailer as provided in this Act.



Section 5-97. Severability. The provisions of this Act are

severable under Section 1.31 of the Statute on Statutes.



Article 10. Parking Excise Tax Act



→ Grotto: This increases the amount of taxes you pay when you park your car, or, as the bill says, “the gross amount of consideration for the use or privilege of parking a motor vehicle in or upon any parking lot or garage in the State.”

Section 10-1. Short title. This Article may be cited as the

Parking Excise Tax Act. References in this Article to "this

Act" mean this Article.



Section 10-5. Definitions.

"Booking intermediary" means any person or entity that

facilitates the processing and fulfillment of reservation

transactions between an operator and a person or entity

desiring parking in a parking lot or garage of that operator.

"Charge or fee paid for parking" means the gross amount of

consideration for the use or privilege of parking a motor

vehicle in or upon any parking lot or garage in the State,

collected by an operator and valued in money, whether received

in money or otherwise, including cash, credits, property, and

services, determined without any deduction for costs or

expenses, but not including charges that are added to the

charge or fee on account of the tax imposed by this Act or on

account of any other tax imposed on the charge or fee. "Charge

or fee paid for parking" excludes separately stated charges not

for the use or privilege or parking and excludes amounts

retained by or paid to a booking intermediary for services

provided by the booking intermediary. If any separately stated

charge is not optional, it shall be presumed that it is part of

the charge for the use or privilege or parking.

"Department" means the Department of Revenue.

"Operator" means any person who engages in the business of

operating a parking area or garage, or who, directly or through

an agreement or arrangement with another party, collects the

consideration for parking or storage of motor vehicles,

recreational vehicles, or other self-propelled vehicles, at

that parking place. This includes, but is not limited to, any

facilitator or aggregator that collects from the purchaser the

charge or fee paid for parking. "Operator" does not include a

bank, credit card company, payment processor, booking

intermediary, or person whose involvement is limited to

performing functions that are similar to those performed by a

bank, credit card company, payment processor, or booking

intermediary.

"Parking area or garage" means any real estate, building,

structure, premises, enclosure or other place, whether

enclosed or not, except a public way, within the State, where

motor vehicles, recreational vehicles, or other self-propelled

vehicles, are stored, housed or parked for hire, charge, fee or

other valuable consideration in a condition ready for use, or

where rent or compensation is paid to the owner, manager,

operator or lessee of the premises for the housing, storing,

sheltering, keeping or maintaining motor vehicles,

recreational vehicles, or other self-propelled vehicles.

"Parking area or garage" includes any parking area or garage,

whether the vehicle is parked by the owner of the vehicle or by

the operator or an attendant.

"Person" means any natural individual, firm, trust,

estate, partnership, association, joint stock company, joint

venture, corporation, limited liability company, or a

receiver, trustee, guardian, or other representative appointed

by order of any court.

"Purchase price" means the consideration paid for the

purchase of a parking space in a parking area or garage, valued

in money, whether received in money or otherwise, including

cash, gift cards, credits, and property, and shall be

determined without any deduction on account of the cost of

materials used, labor or service costs, or any other expense

whatsoever.

"Purchase price" includes any and all charges that the

recipient pays related to or incidental to obtaining the use or

privilege of using a parking space in a parking area or garage,

including but not limited to any and all related markups,

service fees, convenience fees, facilitation fees,

cancellation fees, overtime fees, or other such charges,

regardless of terminology. However, "purchase price" shall not

include consideration paid for:

(1) optional, separately stated charges not for the use

or privilege of using a parking space in the parking area

or garage;

(2) any charge for a dishonored check;

(3) any finance or credit charge, penalty or charge for

delayed payment, or discount for prompt payment;

(4) any purchase by a purchaser if the operator is

prohibited by federal or State Constitution, treaty,

convention, statute or court decision from collecting the

tax from such purchaser;

(5) the isolated or occasional sale of parking spaces

subject to tax under this Act by a person who does not hold

himself out as being engaged (or who does not habitually

engage) in selling of parking spaces; and

(6) any amounts added to a purchaser's bills because of

charges made pursuant to the tax imposed by this Act. If

credit is extended, then the amount thereof shall be

included only as and when payments are made.

"Purchaser" means any person who acquires a parking space

in a parking area or garage for use for valuable consideration.

"Use" means the exercise by any person of any right or

power over, or the enjoyment of, a parking space in a parking

area or garage subject to tax under this Act.



Section 10-10. Imposition of tax; calculation of tax.

(a) Beginning on January 1, 2020, a tax is imposed on the

privilege of using in this State a parking space in a parking

area or garage for the use of parking one or more motor

vehicles, recreational vehicles, or other self-propelled

vehicles, at the rate of:

(1) 6% of the purchase price for a parking space paid

for on an hourly, daily, or weekly basis; and

(2) 9% of the purchase price for a parking space paid

for on a monthly or annual basis.

(b) The tax shall be collected from the purchaser by the

operator.

(c) An operator that has paid or remitted the tax imposed

by this Act to another operator in connection with the same

parking transaction, or the use of the same parking space, that

is subject to tax under this Act, shall be entitled to a credit

for such tax paid or remitted against the amount of tax owed

under this Act, provided that the other operator is registered

under this Act. The operator claiming the credit shall have the

burden of proving it is entitled to claim a credit.

(d) If any operator erroneously collects tax or collects

more from the purchaser than the purchaser's liability for the

transaction, the purchaser shall have a legal right to claim a

refund of such amount from the operator. However, if such

amount is not refunded to the purchaser for any reason, the

operator is liable to pay such amount to the Department.

(e) The tax imposed by this Section is not imposed with

respect to any transaction in interstate commerce, to the

extent that the transaction may not, under the Constitution and

statutes of the United States, be made the subject of taxation

by this State.



Section 10-15. Filing of returns and deposit of proceeds.

On or before the last day of each calendar month, every

operator engaged in the business of providing to purchasers

parking areas and garages in this State during the preceding

calendar month shall file a return with the Department,

stating:

(1) the name of the operator;

(2) the address of its principal place of business and

the address of the principal place of business from which

it provides parking areas and garages in this State;

(3) the total amount of receipts received by the

operator during the preceding calendar month or quarter, as

the case may be, from sales of parking spaces to purchasers

in parking areas or garages during the preceding calendar

month or quarter;

(4) deductions allowed by law;

(5) the total amount of receipts received by the

operator during the preceding calendar month or quarter

upon which the tax was computed;

(6) the amount of tax due; and

(7) such other reasonable information as the

Department may require.

If an operator ceases to engage in the kind of business

that makes it responsible for filing returns under this Act,

then that operator shall file a final return under this Act

with the Department on or before the last day of the month

after discontinuing such business.

All returns required to be filed and payments required to

be made under this Act shall be by electronic means. Taxpayers

who demonstrate hardship in filing or paying electronically may

petition the Department to waive the electronic filing or

payment requirement, or both. The Department may require a

separate return for the tax under this Act or combine the

return for the tax under this Act with the return for other

taxes.

If the same person has more than one business registered

with the Department under separate registrations under this

Act, that person shall not file each return that is due as a

single return covering all such registered businesses but shall

file separate returns for each such registered business.

If the operator is a corporation, the return filed on

behalf of that corporation shall be signed by the president,

vice-president, secretary, or treasurer, or by a properly

accredited agent of such corporation.

The operator filing the return under this Act shall, at the

time of filing the return, pay to the Department the amount of

tax imposed by this Act less a discount of 1.75%, not to exceed

$1,000 per month, which is allowed to reimburse the operator

for the expenses incurred in keeping records, preparing and

filing returns, remitting the tax, and supplying data to the

Department on request.

If any payment provided for in this Section exceeds the

taxpayer's liabilities under this Act, as shown on an original

return, the Department may authorize the taxpayer to credit

such excess payment against liability subsequently to be

remitted to the Department under this Act, in accordance with

reasonable rules adopted by the Department. If the Department

subsequently determines that all or any part of the credit

taken was not actually due to the taxpayer, the taxpayer's

discount shall be reduced by an amount equal to the difference

between the discount as applied to the credit taken and that

actually due, and that taxpayer shall be liable for penalties

and interest on such difference.



Section 10-20. Exemptions. The tax imposed by this Act

shall not apply to:

(1) parking in a parking area or garage operated by the

federal government or its instrumentalities that has been

issued an active tax exemption number by the Department

under Section 1g of the Retailers' Occupation Tax Act; for

this exemption to apply, the parking area or garage must be

operated by the federal government or its

instrumentalities; the exemption under this paragraph (1)

does not apply if the parking area or garage is operated by

a third party, whether under a lease or other contractual

arrangement, or any other manner whatsoever;

(2) residential off-street parking for home or

apartment tenants or condominium occupants, if the

arrangement for such parking is provided in the home or

apartment lease or in a separate writing between the

landlord and tenant, or in a condominium agreement between

the condominium association and the owner, occupant, or

guest of a unit, whether the parking charge is payable to

the landlord, condominium association, or to the operator

of the parking spaces;

(3) parking by hospital employees in a parking space

that is owned and operated by the hospital for which they

work; and

(4) parking in a parking area or garage where 3 or

fewer motor vehicles are stored, housed, or parked for

hire, charge, fee or other valuable consideration, if the

operator of the parking area or garage does not act as the

operator of more than a total of 3 parking spaces located

in the State; if any operator of parking areas or garages,

including any facilitator or aggregator, acts as an

operator of more than 3 parking spaces in total that are

located in the State, then this exemption shall not apply

to any of those spaces.



Section 10-25. Collection of tax.

(a) Beginning with bills issued or charges collected for a

purchase of a parking space in a parking area or garage on and

after January 1, 2020, the tax imposed by this Act shall be

collected from the purchaser by the operator at the rate stated

in Section 10-10 and shall be remitted to the Department as

provided in this Act. All charges for parking spaces in a

parking area or garage are presumed subject to tax collection.

Operators shall collect the tax from purchasers by adding the

tax to the amount of the purchase price received from the

purchaser. The tax imposed by the Act shall when collected be

stated as a distinct item separate and apart from the purchase

price of the service subject to tax under this Act. However,

where it is not possible to state the tax separately the

Department may by rule exempt such purchases from this

requirement so long as purchasers are notified by language on

the invoice or notified by a sign that the tax is included in

the purchase price.

(b) Any person purchasing a parking space in a parking area

or garage subject to tax under this Act as to which there has

been no charge made to him of the tax imposed by Section 10-10,

shall make payment of the tax imposed by Section 10-10 of this

Act in the form and manner provided by the Department, such

payment to be made to the Department in the manner and form

required by the Department not later than the 20th day of the

month following the month of purchase of the parking space.



Section 10-30. Registration of operators.

(a) A person who engages in business as an operator of a

parking area or garage in this State shall register with the

Department. Application for a certificate of registration

shall be made to the Department, by electronic means, in the

form and manner prescribed by the Department and shall contain

any reasonable information the Department may require. Upon

receipt of the application for a certificate of registration in

proper form and manner, the Department shall issue to the

applicant a certificate of registration. Operators who

demonstrate that they do not have access to the Internet or

demonstrate hardship in applying electronically may petition

the Department to waive the electronic application

requirements.

(b) The Department may refuse to issue or reissue a

certificate of registration to any applicant for the reasons

set forth in Section 2505-380 of the Department of Revenue Law

of the Civil Administrative Code of Illinois.

(c) Any person aggrieved by any decision of the Department

under this Section may, within 20 days after notice of such

decision, protest and request a hearing, whereupon the

Department shall give notice to such person of the time and

place fixed for such hearing and shall hold a hearing in

conformity with the provisions of this Act and then issue its

final administrative decision in the matter to such person. In

the absence of such a protest within 20 days, the Department's

decision shall become final without any further determination

being made or notice given.



Section 10-35. Revocation of certificate of registration.

(a) The Department may, after notice and a hearing as

provided in this Act, revoke the certificate of registration of

any operator who violates any of the provisions of this Act or

any rule adopted pursuant to this Act. Before revocation of a

certificate of registration, the Department shall, within 90

days after non-compliance and at least 7 days prior to the date

of the hearing, give the operator so accused notice in writing

of the charge against him or her, and on the date designated

shall conduct a hearing upon this matter. The lapse of such

90-day period shall not preclude the Department from conducting

revocation proceedings at a later date if necessary. Any

hearing held under this Section shall be conducted by the

Director or by any officer or employee of the Department

designated in writing by the Director.

(b) The Department may revoke a certificate of registration

for the reasons set forth in Section 2505-380 of the Department

of Revenue Law of the Civil Administrative Code of Illinois.

(c) Upon the hearing of any such proceeding, the Director

or any officer or employee of the Department designated in

writing by the Director may administer oaths, and the

Department may procure by its subpoena the attendance of

witnesses and, by its subpoena duces tecum, the production of

relevant books and papers. Any circuit court, upon application

either of the operator or of the Department, may, by order duly

entered, require the attendance of witnesses and the production

of relevant books and papers before the Department in any

hearing relating to the revocation of certificates of

registration. Upon refusal or neglect to obey the order of the

court, the court may compel obedience thereof by proceedings

for contempt.

(d) The Department may, by application to any circuit

court, obtain an injunction requiring any person who engages in

business as an operator under this Act to obtain a certificate

of registration. Upon refusal or neglect to obey the order of

the court, the court may compel obedience by proceedings for

contempt.



Section 10-40. Valet services.

(a) Persons engaged in the business of providing valet

services are subject to the tax imposed by this Act on the

purchase price received in connection with their valet parking

operations.

(b) Persons engaged in the business of providing valet

services are entitled to take the credit in subsection (c) of

Section 10-10.

(c) Tips received by persons parking cars for persons

engaged in the business of providing valet services are not

subject to the tax imposed by this Act if the tips are retained

by the person receiving the tip. If the tips are turned over to

the valet business, the tips shall be included in the purchase

price.



Section 10-45. Tax collected as debt owed to State. The tax

herein required to be collected by any operator or valet

business and any such tax collected by that person, shall

constitute a debt owed by that person to this State.



Section 10-50. Incorporation by reference. All of the

provisions of Sections 1, 2a, 2b, 3 (except provisions relating

to transaction returns and except for provisions that are

inconsistent with this Act), in respect to all provisions

therein other than the State rate of tax) 4, 5, 5a, 5b, 5c, 5d,

5e, 5f, 5g, 5j, 6, 6a, 6b, 6c, 6d, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 11a, 12, and

13 of the Retailers' Occupation Tax Act that are not

inconsistent with this Act, and all provisions of the Uniform

Penalty and Interest Act shall apply, as far as practicable, to

the subject matter of this Act to the same extent as if such

provisions were included in this Act.



Section 10-55. Deposit of proceeds from parking excise tax.

The moneys received by the Department from the tax imposed by

this Act shall be deposited into the Capital Projects Fund.



Article 15. Amendatory Provisions



→ Grotto: This allows the Illinois Gaming Board and other agencies to make changes to the rules they use to regulate gambling so that they comply with other provisions of the bill. There could be some interesting stuff in here, but we haven’t had time to absorb it yet.

Section 15-5. The Illinois Administrative Procedure Act is

amended by changing Section 5-45 as follows:



(5 ILCS 100/5-45) (from Ch. 127, par. 1005-45)

Sec. 5-45. Emergency rulemaking.

(a) "Emergency" means the existence of any situation that

any agency finds reasonably constitutes a threat to the public

interest, safety, or welfare.

(b) If any agency finds that an emergency exists that

requires adoption of a rule upon fewer days than is required by

Section 5-40 and states in writing its reasons for that

finding, the agency may adopt an emergency rule without prior

notice or hearing upon filing a notice of emergency rulemaking

with the Secretary of State under Section 5-70. The notice

shall include the text of the emergency rule and shall be

published in the Illinois Register. Consent orders or other

court orders adopting settlements negotiated by an agency may

be adopted under this Section. Subject to applicable

constitutional or statutory provisions, an emergency rule

becomes effective immediately upon filing under Section 5-65 or

at a stated date less than 10 days thereafter. The agency's

finding and a statement of the specific reasons for the finding

shall be filed with the rule. The agency shall take reasonable

and appropriate measures to make emergency rules known to the

persons who may be affected by them.

(c) An emergency rule may be effective for a period of not

longer than 150 days, but the agency's authority to adopt an

identical rule under Section 5-40 is not precluded. No

emergency rule may be adopted more than once in any 24-month

period, except that this limitation on the number of emergency

rules that may be adopted in a 24-month period does not apply

to (i) emergency rules that make additions to and deletions

from the Drug Manual under Section 5-5.16 of the Illinois

Public Aid Code or the generic drug formulary under Section

3.14 of the Illinois Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, (ii)

emergency rules adopted by the Pollution Control Board before

July 1, 1997 to implement portions of the Livestock Management

Facilities Act, (iii) emergency rules adopted by the Illinois

Department of Public Health under subsections (a) through (i)

of Section 2 of the Department of Public Health Act when

necessary to protect the public's health, (iv) emergency rules

adopted pursuant to subsection (n) of this Section, (v)

emergency rules adopted pursuant to subsection (o) of this

Section, or (vi) emergency rules adopted pursuant to subsection

(c-5) of this Section. Two or more emergency rules having

substantially the same purpose and effect shall be deemed to be

a single rule for purposes of this Section.

(c-5) To facilitate the maintenance of the program of group

health benefits provided to annuitants, survivors, and retired

employees under the State Employees Group Insurance Act of

1971, rules to alter the contributions to be paid by the State,

annuitants, survivors, retired employees, or any combination

of those entities, for that program of group health benefits,

shall be adopted as emergency rules. The adoption of those

rules shall be considered an emergency and necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(d) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 1999 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 90-587

or 90-588 or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 1999

may be adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency

charged with administering that provision or initiative,

except that the 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules and the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125

do not apply to rules adopted under this subsection (d). The

adoption of emergency rules authorized by this subsection (d)

shall be deemed to be necessary for the public interest,

safety, and welfare.

(e) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2000 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 91-24

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2000 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (e). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (e) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(f) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2001 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 91-712

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2001 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (f). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (f) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(g) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2002 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 92-10

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2002 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (g). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (g) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(h) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2003 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 92-597

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2003 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (h). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (h) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(i) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2004 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 93-20

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2004 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (i). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (i) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(j) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2005 budget as provided under the Fiscal Year 2005 Budget

Implementation (Human Services) Act, emergency rules to

implement any provision of the Fiscal Year 2005 Budget

Implementation (Human Services) Act may be adopted in

accordance with this Section by the agency charged with

administering that provision, except that the 24-month

limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and the

provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to rules

adopted under this subsection (j). The Department of Public Aid

may also adopt rules under this subsection (j) necessary to

administer the Illinois Public Aid Code and the Children's

Health Insurance Program Act. The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (j) shall be deemed to be

necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(k) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2006 budget, emergency rules to implement any provision of

Public Act 94-48 or any other budget initiative for fiscal year

2006 may be adopted in accordance with this Section by the

agency charged with administering that provision or

initiative, except that the 24-month limitation on the adoption

of emergency rules and the provisions of Sections 5-115 and

5-125 do not apply to rules adopted under this subsection (k).

The Department of Healthcare and Family Services may also adopt

rules under this subsection (k) necessary to administer the

Illinois Public Aid Code, the Senior Citizens and Persons with

Disabilities Property Tax Relief Act, the Senior Citizens and

Disabled Persons Prescription Drug Discount Program Act (now

the Illinois Prescription Drug Discount Program Act), and the

Children's Health Insurance Program Act. The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (k) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(l) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2007 budget, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services

may adopt emergency rules during fiscal year 2007, including

rules effective July 1, 2007, in accordance with this

subsection to the extent necessary to administer the

Department's responsibilities with respect to amendments to

the State plans and Illinois waivers approved by the federal

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services necessitated by the

requirements of Title XIX and Title XXI of the federal Social

Security Act. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (l) shall be deemed to be necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(m) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2008 budget, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services

may adopt emergency rules during fiscal year 2008, including

rules effective July 1, 2008, in accordance with this

subsection to the extent necessary to administer the

Department's responsibilities with respect to amendments to

the State plans and Illinois waivers approved by the federal

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services necessitated by the

requirements of Title XIX and Title XXI of the federal Social

Security Act. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (m) shall be deemed to be necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(n) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2010 budget, emergency rules to implement any provision of

Public Act 96-45 or any other budget initiative authorized by

the 96th General Assembly for fiscal year 2010 may be adopted

in accordance with this Section by the agency charged with

administering that provision or initiative. The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (n) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare. The rulemaking authority granted in this subsection

(n) shall apply only to rules promulgated during Fiscal Year

2010.

(o) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2011 budget, emergency rules to implement any provision of

Public Act 96-958 or any other budget initiative authorized by

the 96th General Assembly for fiscal year 2011 may be adopted

in accordance with this Section by the agency charged with

administering that provision or initiative. The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (o) is deemed to

be necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare. The

rulemaking authority granted in this subsection (o) applies

only to rules promulgated on or after July 1, 2010 (the

effective date of Public Act 96-958) through June 30, 2011.

(p) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 97-689,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 97-689

may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (p) by the

agency charged with administering that provision or

initiative. The 150-day limitation of the effective period of

emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (p), and the effective period may continue through

June 30, 2013. The 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (p). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (p) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(q) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Articles 7, 8, 9, 11, and

12 of Public Act 98-104, emergency rules to implement any

provision of Articles 7, 8, 9, 11, and 12 of Public Act 98-104

may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (q) by the

agency charged with administering that provision or

initiative. The 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (q). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (q) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(r) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 98-651,

emergency rules to implement Public Act 98-651 may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (r) by the Department of

Healthcare and Family Services. The 24-month limitation on the

adoption of emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted

under this subsection (r). The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (r) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(s) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Sections 5-5b.1 and 5A-2 of

the Illinois Public Aid Code, emergency rules to implement any

provision of Section 5-5b.1 or Section 5A-2 of the Illinois

Public Aid Code may be adopted in accordance with this

subsection (s) by the Department of Healthcare and Family

Services. The rulemaking authority granted in this subsection

(s) shall apply only to those rules adopted prior to July 1,

2015. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Section, any

emergency rule adopted under this subsection (s) shall only

apply to payments made for State fiscal year 2015. The adoption

of emergency rules authorized by this subsection (s) is deemed

to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(t) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Article II of Public Act

99-6, emergency rules to implement the changes made by Article

II of Public Act 99-6 to the Emergency Telephone System Act may

be adopted in accordance with this subsection (t) by the

Department of State Police. The rulemaking authority granted in

this subsection (t) shall apply only to those rules adopted

prior to July 1, 2016. The 24-month limitation on the adoption

of emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (t). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (t) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(u) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the Burn Victims Relief

Act, emergency rules to implement any provision of the Act may

be adopted in accordance with this subsection (u) by the

Department of Insurance. The rulemaking authority granted in

this subsection (u) shall apply only to those rules adopted

prior to December 31, 2015. The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (u) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(v) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 99-516,

emergency rules to implement Public Act 99-516 may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (v) by the Department of

Healthcare and Family Services. The 24-month limitation on the

adoption of emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted

under this subsection (v). The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (v) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(w) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 99-796,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

99-796 may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (w) by

the Adjutant General. The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (w) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(x) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 99-906,

emergency rules to implement subsection (i) of Section 16-115D,

subsection (g) of Section 16-128A, and subsection (a) of

Section 16-128B of the Public Utilities Act may be adopted in

accordance with this subsection (x) by the Illinois Commerce

Commission. The rulemaking authority granted in this

subsection (x) shall apply only to those rules adopted within

180 days after June 1, 2017 (the effective date of Public Act

99-906). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (x) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(y) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-23,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-23 to Section 4.02 of the Illinois Act on the Aging,

Sections 5.5.4 and 5-5.4i of the Illinois Public Aid Code,

Section 55-30 of the Alcoholism and Other Drug Abuse and

Dependency Act, and Sections 74 and 75 of the Mental Health and

Developmental Disabilities Administrative Act may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (y) by the respective

Department. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (y) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(z) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-554,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-554 to Section 4.7 of the Lobbyist Registration Act may be

adopted in accordance with this subsection (z) by the Secretary

of State. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (z) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(aa) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

initial implementation of the changes made to Articles 5, 5A,

12, and 14 of the Illinois Public Aid Code under the provisions

of Public Act 100-581, the Department of Healthcare and Family

Services may adopt emergency rules in accordance with this

subsection (aa). The 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules does not apply to rules to initially implement

the changes made to Articles 5, 5A, 12, and 14 of the Illinois

Public Aid Code adopted under this subsection (aa). The

adoption of emergency rules authorized by this subsection (aa)

is deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(bb) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-587,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-587 to Section 4.02 of the Illinois Act on the Aging,

Sections 5.5.4 and 5-5.4i of the Illinois Public Aid Code,

subsection (b) of Section 55-30 of the Alcoholism and Other

Drug Abuse and Dependency Act, Section 5-104 of the Specialized

Mental Health Rehabilitation Act of 2013, and Section 75 and

subsection (b) of Section 74 of the Mental Health and

Developmental Disabilities Administrative Act may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (bb) by the respective

Department. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (bb) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(cc) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-587,

emergency rules may be adopted in accordance with this

subsection (cc) to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-587 to: Sections 14-147.5 and 14-147.6 of the Illinois

Pension Code by the Board created under Article 14 of the Code;

Sections 15-185.5 and 15-185.6 of the Illinois Pension Code by

the Board created under Article 15 of the Code; and Sections

16-190.5 and 16-190.6 of the Illinois Pension Code by the Board

created under Article 16 of the Code. The adoption of emergency

rules authorized by this subsection (cc) is deemed to be

necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(dd) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-864,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-864 to Section 3.35 of the Newborn Metabolic Screening Act

may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (dd) by the

Secretary of State. The adoption of emergency rules authorized

by this subsection (dd) is deemed to be necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(ee) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-1172 this

amendatory Act of the 100th General Assembly , emergency rules

implementing the Illinois Underground Natural Gas Storage

Safety Act may be adopted in accordance with this subsection by

the Department of Natural Resources. The adoption of emergency

rules authorized by this subsection is deemed to be necessary

for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(ff) (ee) In order to provide for the expeditious and

timely initial implementation of the changes made to Articles

5A and 14 of the Illinois Public Aid Code under the provisions

of Public Act 100-1181 this amendatory Act of the 100th General

Assembly , the Department of Healthcare and Family Services may

on a one-time-only basis adopt emergency rules in accordance

with this subsection (ff) (ee) . The 24-month limitation on the

adoption of emergency rules does not apply to rules to

initially implement the changes made to Articles 5A and 14 of

the Illinois Public Aid Code adopted under this subsection (ff)

(ee) . The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (ff) (ee) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(gg) (ff) In order to provide for the expeditious and

timely implementation of the provisions of Public Act 101-1

this amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly , emergency

rules may be adopted by the Department of Labor in accordance

with this subsection (gg) (ff) to implement the changes made by

Public Act 101-1 this amendatory Act of the 101st General

Assembly to the Minimum Wage Law. The adoption of emergency

rules authorized by this subsection (gg) (ff) is deemed to be

necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(hh) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the Leveling the Playing

Field for Illinois Retail Act, emergency rules may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (hh) to implement the

changes made by the Leveling the Playing Field for Illinois

Retail Act. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (hh) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(Source: P.A. 100-23, eff. 7-6-17; 100-554, eff. 11-16-17;

100-581, eff. 3-12-18; 100-587, Article 95, Section 95-5, eff.

6-4-18; 100-587, Article 110, Section 110-5, eff. 6-4-18;

100-864, eff. 8-14-18; 100-1172, eff. 1-4-19; 100-1181, eff.

3-8-19; 101-1, eff. 2-19-19; revised 4-2-19.)



Section 15-10. The Department of Commerce and Economic

Opportunity Law of the Civil Administrative Code of Illinois is

amended by adding Section 605-1025 as follows:



(20 ILCS 605/605-1025 new)

Sec. 605-1025. Data center investment.

(a) The Department shall issue certificates of exemption

from the Retailers' Occupation Tax Act, the Use Tax Act, the

Service Use Tax Act, and the Service Occupation Tax Act, all

locally-imposed retailers' occupation taxes administered and

collected by the Department, the Chicago non-titled Use Tax,

the Electricity Excise Tax Act, and a credit certification

against the taxes imposed under subsections (a) and (b) of

Section 201 of the Illinois Income Tax Act to qualifying

Illinois data centers.

(b) For taxable years beginning on or after January 1,

2019, the Department shall award credits against the taxes

imposed under subsections (a) and (b) of Section 201 of the

Illinois Income Tax Act as provided in Section 229 of the

Illinois Income Tax Act.

(c) For purposes of this Section:

"Data center" means a facility: (1) whose primary

services are the storage, management, and processing of

digital data; and (2) that is used to house (i) computer

and network systems, including associated components such

as servers, network equipment and appliances,

telecommunications, and data storage systems, (ii) systems

for monitoring and managing infrastructure performance,

(iii) Internet-related equipment and services, (iv) data

communications connections, (v) environmental controls,

(vi) fire protection systems, and (vii) security systems

and services.

"Qualifying Illinois data center" means a new or

existing data center that:

(1) is located in the State of Illinois;

(2) in the case of an existing data center, made a

capital investment of at least $250,000,000

collectively by the data center operator and the

tenants of all of its data centers over the 60-month

period immediately prior to January 1, 2020 or

committed to make a capital investment of at least

$250,000,000 over a 60-month period commencing before

January 1, 2020 and ending after January 1, 2020; or

(3) in the case of a new data center, makes a

capital investment of at least $250,000,000 over a

60-month period; and

(4) in the case of both existing and new data

centers, results in the creation of at least 20

full-time or full-time equivalent new jobs over a

period of 60 months by the data center operator and the

tenants of the data center, collectively, associated

with the operation or maintenance of the data center;

those jobs must have a total compensation equal to or

greater than 120% of the median wage paid to full-time

employees in the county where the data center is

located, as determined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor

Statistics; and

(5) is carbon neutral or attains certification

under one or more of the following green building

standards:

(A) BREEAM for New Construction or BREEAM

In-Use;

(B) ENERGY STAR;

(C) Envision;

(D) ISO 50001-energy management;

(E) LEED for Building Design and Construction

or LEED for Operations and Maintenance;

(F) Green Globes for New Construction or Green

Globes for Existing Buildings;

(G) UL 3223; or

(H) an equivalent program approved by the

Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

"Full-time equivalent job" means a job in which the new

employee works for the owner, operator, contractor, or

tenant of a data center or for a corporation under contract

with the owner, operator or tenant of a data center at a

rate of at least 35 hours per week. An owner, operator or

tenant who employs labor or services at a specific site or

facility under contract with another may declare one

full-time, permanent job for every 1,820 man hours worked

per year under that contract. Vacations, paid holidays, and

sick time are included in this computation. Overtime is not

considered a part of regular hours.

"Qualified tangible personal property" means:

electrical systems and equipment; climate control and

chilling equipment and systems; mechanical systems and

equipment; monitoring and secure systems; emergency

generators; hardware; computers; servers; data storage

devices; network connectivity equipment; racks; cabinets;

telecommunications cabling infrastructure; raised floor

systems; peripheral components or systems; software;

mechanical, electrical, or plumbing systems; battery

systems; cooling systems and towers; temperature control

systems; other cabling; and other data center

infrastructure equipment and systems necessary to operate

qualified tangible personal property, including fixtures;

and component parts of any of the foregoing, including

installation, maintenance, repair, refurbishment, and

replacement of qualified tangible personal property to

generate, transform, transmit, distribute, or manage

electricity necessary to operate qualified tangible

personal property; and all other tangible personal

property that is essential to the operations of a computer

data center. "Qualified tangible personal property" also

includes building materials physically incorporated in to

the qualifying data center.

To document the exemption allowed under this Section, the

retailer must obtain from the purchaser a copy of the

certificate of eligibility issued by the Department.

(d) New and existing data centers seeking a certificate of

exemption for new or existing facilities shall apply to the

Department in the manner specified by the Department. The

Department shall determine the duration of the certificate of

exemption awarded under this Act. The duration of the

certificate of exemption may not exceed 20 calendar years. The

Department and any data center seeking the exemption, including

a data center operator on behalf of itself and its tenants,

must enter into a memorandum of understanding that at a minimum

provides:

(1) the details for determining the amount of capital

investment to be made;

(2) the number of new jobs created;

(3) the timeline for achieving the capital investment

and new job goals;

(4) the repayment obligation should those goals not be

achieved and any conditions under which repayment by the

qualifying data center or data center tenant claiming the

exemption will be required;

(5) the duration of the exemption; and

(6) other provisions as deemed necessary by the

Department.

(e) Beginning July 1, 2021, and each year thereafter, the

Department shall annually report to the Governor and the

General Assembly on the outcomes and effectiveness of this

amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly that shall include

the following:

(1) the name of each recipient business;

(2) the location of the project;

(3) the estimated value of the credit;

(4) the number of new jobs and, if applicable, retained

jobs pledged as a result of the project; and

(5) whether or not the project is located in an

underserved area.

(f) New and existing data centers seeking a certificate of

exemption related to the rehabilitation or construction of data

centers in the State shall require the contractor and all

subcontractors to comply with the requirements of Section 30-22

of the Illinois Procurement Code as they apply to responsible

bidders and to present satisfactory evidence of that compliance

to the Department.

(g) New and existing data centers seeking a certificate of

exemption for the rehabilitation or construction of data

centers in the State shall require the contractor to enter into

a project labor agreement approved by the Department.

(h) Any qualifying data center issued a certificate of

exemption under this Section must annually report to the

Department the total data center tax benefits that are received

by the business. Reports are due no later than May 31 of each

year and shall cover the previous calendar year. The first

report is for the 2019 calendar year and is due no later than

May 31, 2020.

To the extent that a business issued a certificate of

exemption under this Section has obtained an Enterprise Zone

Building Materials Exemption Certificate or a High Impact

Business Building Materials Exemption Certificate, no

additional reporting for those building materials exemption

benefits is required under this Section.

Failure to file a report under this subsection (h) may

result in suspension or revocation of the certificate of

exemption. The Department shall adopt rules governing

suspension or revocation of the certificate of exemption,

including the length of suspension. Factors to be considered in

determining whether a data center certificate of exemption

shall be suspended or revoked include, but are not limited to,

prior compliance with the reporting requirements, cooperation

in discontinuing and correcting violations, the extent of the

violation, and whether the violation was willful or

inadvertent.

(i) The Department shall not issue any new certificates of

exemption under the provisions of this Section after July 1,

2029. This sunset shall not affect any existing certificates of

exemption in effect on July 1, 2029.



Section 15-20. The State Finance Act is amended by adding

Sections 5.891, 5.893, and 5.894 as follows:



(30 ILCS 105/5.891 new)

Sec. 5.891. The Transportation Renewal Fund.



(30 ILCS 105/5.893 new)

Sec. 5.893. The Regional Transportation Authority Capital

Improvement Fund.



(30 ILCS 105/5.894 new)

Sec. 5.894. The Downstate Mass Transportation Capital

Improvement Fund.



Section 15-25. The Illinois Income Tax Act is amended by

adding Section 229 as follows:



(35 ILCS 5/229 new)

Sec. 229. Data center construction employment tax credit.

(a) A taxpayer who has been awarded a credit by the

Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity under Section

605-1025 of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

Law of the Civil Administrative Code of Illinois is entitled to

a credit against the taxes imposed under subsections (a) and

(b) of Section 201 of this Act. The amount of the credit shall

be 20% of the wages paid during the taxable year to a full-time

or part-time employee of a construction contractor employed by

a certified data center if those wages are paid for the

construction of a new data center in a geographic area that

meets any one of the following criteria:

(1) the area has a poverty rate of at least 20%,

according to the latest federal decennial census;

(2) 75% or more of the children in the area participate

in the federal free lunch program, according to reported

statistics from the State Board of Education;

(3) 20% or more of the households in the area receive

assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance

Program (SNAP); or

(4) the area has an average unemployment rate, as

determined by the Department of Employment Security, that

is more than 120% of the national unemployment average, as

determined by the U.S. Department of Labor, for a period of

at least 2 consecutive calendar years preceding the date of

the application.

If the taxpayer is a partnership, a Subchapter S

corporation, or a limited liability company that has elected

partnership tax treatment, the credit shall be allowed to the

partners, shareholders, or members in accordance with the

determination of income and distributive share of income under

Sections 702 and 704 and subchapter S of the Internal Revenue

Code, as applicable. The Department, in cooperation with the

Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, shall adopt

rules to enforce and administer this Section. This Section is

exempt from the provisions of Section 250 of this Act.

(b) In no event shall a credit under this Section reduce

the taxpayer's liability to less than zero. If the amount of

the credit exceeds the tax liability for the year, the excess

may be carried forward and applied to the tax liability of the

5 taxable years following the excess credit year. The tax

credit shall be applied to the earliest year for which there is

a tax liability. If there are credits for more than one year

that are available to offset a liability, the earlier credit

shall be applied first.

(c) No credit shall be allowed with respect to any

certification for any taxable year ending after the revocation

of the certification by the Department of Commerce and Economic

Opportunity. Upon receiving notification by the Department of

Commerce and Economic Opportunity of the revocation of

certification, the Department shall notify the taxpayer that no

credit is allowed for any taxable year ending after the

revocation date, as stated in such notification. If any credit

has been allowed with respect to a certification for a taxable

year ending after the revocation date, any refund paid to the

taxpayer for that taxable year shall, to the extent of that

credit allowed, be an erroneous refund within the meaning of

Section 912 of this Act.



Section 15-30. The Use Tax Act is amended by changing

Sections 2 and 3-5 as follows:



(35 ILCS 105/2) (from Ch. 120, par. 439.2)

Sec. 2. Definitions.

"Use" means the exercise by any person of any right or

power over tangible personal property incident to the ownership

of that property, except that it does not include the sale of

such property in any form as tangible personal property in the

regular course of business to the extent that such property is

not first subjected to a use for which it was purchased, and

does not include the use of such property by its owner for

demonstration purposes: Provided that the property purchased

is deemed to be purchased for the purpose of resale, despite

first being used, to the extent to which it is resold as an

ingredient of an intentionally produced product or by-product

of manufacturing. "Use" does not mean the demonstration use or

interim use of tangible personal property by a retailer before

he sells that tangible personal property. For watercraft or

aircraft, if the period of demonstration use or interim use by

the retailer exceeds 18 months, the retailer shall pay on the

retailers' original cost price the tax imposed by this Act, and

no credit for that tax is permitted if the watercraft or

aircraft is subsequently sold by the retailer. "Use" does not

mean the physical incorporation of tangible personal property,

to the extent not first subjected to a use for which it was

purchased, as an ingredient or constituent, into other tangible

personal property (a) which is sold in the regular course of

business or (b) which the person incorporating such ingredient

or constituent therein has undertaken at the time of such

purchase to cause to be transported in interstate commerce to

destinations outside the State of Illinois: Provided that the

property purchased is deemed to be purchased for the purpose of

resale, despite first being used, to the extent to which it is

resold as an ingredient of an intentionally produced product or

by-product of manufacturing.

"Watercraft" means a Class 2, Class 3, or Class 4

watercraft as defined in Section 3-2 of the Boat Registration

and Safety Act, a personal watercraft, or any boat equipped

with an inboard motor.

"Purchase at retail" means the acquisition of the ownership

of or title to tangible personal property through a sale at

retail.

"Purchaser" means anyone who, through a sale at retail,

acquires the ownership of tangible personal property for a

valuable consideration.

"Sale at retail" means any transfer of the ownership of or

title to tangible personal property to a purchaser, for the

purpose of use, and not for the purpose of resale in any form

as tangible personal property to the extent not first subjected

to a use for which it was purchased, for a valuable

consideration: Provided that the property purchased is deemed

to be purchased for the purpose of resale, despite first being

used, to the extent to which it is resold as an ingredient of

an intentionally produced product or by-product of

manufacturing. For this purpose, slag produced as an incident

to manufacturing pig iron or steel and sold is considered to be

an intentionally produced by-product of manufacturing. "Sale

at retail" includes any such transfer made for resale unless

made in compliance with Section 2c of the Retailers' Occupation

Tax Act, as incorporated by reference into Section 12 of this

Act. Transactions whereby the possession of the property is

transferred but the seller retains the title as security for

payment of the selling price are sales.

"Sale at retail" shall also be construed to include any

Illinois florist's sales transaction in which the purchase

order is received in Illinois by a florist and the sale is for

use or consumption, but the Illinois florist has a florist in

another state deliver the property to the purchaser or the

purchaser's donee in such other state.

Nonreusable tangible personal property that is used by

persons engaged in the business of operating a restaurant,

cafeteria, or drive-in is a sale for resale when it is

transferred to customers in the ordinary course of business as

part of the sale of food or beverages and is used to deliver,

package, or consume food or beverages, regardless of where

consumption of the food or beverages occurs. Examples of those

items include, but are not limited to nonreusable, paper and

plastic cups, plates, baskets, boxes, sleeves, buckets or other

containers, utensils, straws, placemats, napkins, doggie bags,

and wrapping or packaging materials that are transferred to

customers as part of the sale of food or beverages in the

ordinary course of business.

The purchase, employment and transfer of such tangible

personal property as newsprint and ink for the primary purpose

of conveying news (with or without other information) is not a

purchase, use or sale of tangible personal property.

"Selling price" means the consideration for a sale valued

in money whether received in money or otherwise, including

cash, credits, property other than as hereinafter provided, and

services, but , prior to January 1, 2020, not including the

value of or credit given for traded-in tangible personal

property where the item that is traded-in is of like kind and

character as that which is being sold ; beginning January 1,

2020, "selling price" includes the portion of the value of or

credit given for traded-in motor vehicles of the First Division

as defined in Section 1-146 of the Illinois Vehicle Code of

like kind and character as that which is being sold that

exceeds $10,000. "Selling price" , and shall be determined

without any deduction on account of the cost of the property

sold, the cost of materials used, labor or service cost or any

other expense whatsoever, but does not include interest or

finance charges which appear as separate items on the bill of

sale or sales contract nor charges that are added to prices by

sellers on account of the seller's tax liability under the

"Retailers' Occupation Tax Act", or on account of the seller's

duty to collect, from the purchaser, the tax that is imposed by

this Act, or, except as otherwise provided with respect to any

cigarette tax imposed by a home rule unit, on account of the

seller's tax liability under any local occupation tax

administered by the Department, or, except as otherwise

provided with respect to any cigarette tax imposed by a home

rule unit on account of the seller's duty to collect, from the

purchasers, the tax that is imposed under any local use tax

administered by the Department. Effective December 1, 1985,

"selling price" shall include charges that are added to prices

by sellers on account of the seller's tax liability under the

Cigarette Tax Act, on account of the seller's duty to collect,

from the purchaser, the tax imposed under the Cigarette Use Tax

Act, and on account of the seller's duty to collect, from the

purchaser, any cigarette tax imposed by a home rule unit.

Notwithstanding any law to the contrary, for any motor

vehicle, as defined in Section 1-146 of the Vehicle Code, that

is sold on or after January 1, 2015 for the purpose of leasing

the vehicle for a defined period that is longer than one year

and (1) is a motor vehicle of the second division that: (A) is

a self-contained motor vehicle designed or permanently

converted to provide living quarters for recreational,

camping, or travel use, with direct walk through access to the

living quarters from the driver's seat; (B) is of the van

configuration designed for the transportation of not less than

7 nor more than 16 passengers; or (C) has a gross vehicle

weight rating of 8,000 pounds or less or (2) is a motor vehicle

of the first division, "selling price" or "amount of sale"

means the consideration received by the lessor pursuant to the

lease contract, including amounts due at lease signing and all

monthly or other regular payments charged over the term of the

lease. Also included in the selling price is any amount

received by the lessor from the lessee for the leased vehicle

that is not calculated at the time the lease is executed,

including, but not limited to, excess mileage charges and

charges for excess wear and tear. For sales that occur in

Illinois, with respect to any amount received by the lessor

from the lessee for the leased vehicle that is not calculated

at the time the lease is executed, the lessor who purchased the

motor vehicle does not incur the tax imposed by the Use Tax Act

on those amounts, and the retailer who makes the retail sale of

the motor vehicle to the lessor is not required to collect the

tax imposed by this Act or to pay the tax imposed by the

Retailers' Occupation Tax Act on those amounts. However, the

lessor who purchased the motor vehicle assumes the liability

for reporting and paying the tax on those amounts directly to

the Department in the same form (Illinois Retailers' Occupation

Tax, and local retailers' occupation taxes, if applicable) in

which the retailer would have reported and paid such tax if the

retailer had accounted for the tax to the Department. For

amounts received by the lessor from the lessee that are not

calculated at the time the lease is executed, the lessor must

file the return and pay the tax to the Department by the due

date otherwise required by this Act for returns other than

transaction returns. If the retailer is entitled under this Act

to a discount for collecting and remitting the tax imposed

under this Act to the Department with respect to the sale of

the motor vehicle to the lessor, then the right to the discount

provided in this Act shall be transferred to the lessor with

respect to the tax paid by the lessor for any amount received

by the lessor from the lessee for the leased vehicle that is

not calculated at the time the lease is executed; provided that

the discount is only allowed if the return is timely filed and

for amounts timely paid. The "selling price" of a motor vehicle

that is sold on or after January 1, 2015 for the purpose of

leasing for a defined period of longer than one year shall not

be reduced by the value of or credit given for traded-in

tangible personal property owned by the lessor, nor shall it be

reduced by the value of or credit given for traded-in tangible

personal property owned by the lessee, regardless of whether

the trade-in value thereof is assigned by the lessee to the

lessor. In the case of a motor vehicle that is sold for the

purpose of leasing for a defined period of longer than one

year, the sale occurs at the time of the delivery of the

vehicle, regardless of the due date of any lease payments. A

lessor who incurs a Retailers' Occupation Tax liability on the

sale of a motor vehicle coming off lease may not take a credit

against that liability for the Use Tax the lessor paid upon the

purchase of the motor vehicle (or for any tax the lessor paid

with respect to any amount received by the lessor from the

lessee for the leased vehicle that was not calculated at the

time the lease was executed) if the selling price of the motor

vehicle at the time of purchase was calculated using the

definition of "selling price" as defined in this paragraph.

Notwithstanding any other provision of this Act to the

contrary, lessors shall file all returns and make all payments

required under this paragraph to the Department by electronic

means in the manner and form as required by the Department.

This paragraph does not apply to leases of motor vehicles for

which, at the time the lease is entered into, the term of the

lease is not a defined period, including leases with a defined

initial period with the option to continue the lease on a

month-to-month or other basis beyond the initial defined

period.

The phrase "like kind and character" shall be liberally

construed (including but not limited to any form of motor

vehicle for any form of motor vehicle, or any kind of farm or

agricultural implement for any other kind of farm or

agricultural implement), while not including a kind of item

which, if sold at retail by that retailer, would be exempt from

retailers' occupation tax and use tax as an isolated or

occasional sale.

"Department" means the Department of Revenue.

"Person" means any natural individual, firm, partnership,

association, joint stock company, joint adventure, public or

private corporation, limited liability company, or a receiver,

executor, trustee, guardian or other representative appointed

by order of any court.

"Retailer" means and includes every person engaged in the

business of making sales at retail as defined in this Section.

A person who holds himself or herself out as being engaged

(or who habitually engages) in selling tangible personal

property at retail is a retailer hereunder with respect to such

sales (and not primarily in a service occupation)

notwithstanding the fact that such person designs and produces

such tangible personal property on special order for the

purchaser and in such a way as to render the property of value

only to such purchaser, if such tangible personal property so

produced on special order serves substantially the same

function as stock or standard items of tangible personal

property that are sold at retail.

A person whose activities are organized and conducted

primarily as a not-for-profit service enterprise, and who

engages in selling tangible personal property at retail

(whether to the public or merely to members and their guests)

is a retailer with respect to such transactions, excepting only

a person organized and operated exclusively for charitable,

religious or educational purposes either (1), to the extent of

sales by such person to its members, students, patients or

inmates of tangible personal property to be used primarily for

the purposes of such person, or (2), to the extent of sales by

such person of tangible personal property which is not sold or

offered for sale by persons organized for profit. The selling

of school books and school supplies by schools at retail to

students is not "primarily for the purposes of" the school

which does such selling. This paragraph does not apply to nor

subject to taxation occasional dinners, social or similar

activities of a person organized and operated exclusively for

charitable, religious or educational purposes, whether or not

such activities are open to the public.

A person who is the recipient of a grant or contract under

Title VII of the Older Americans Act of 1965 (P.L. 92-258) and

serves meals to participants in the federal Nutrition Program

for the Elderly in return for contributions established in

amount by the individual participant pursuant to a schedule of

suggested fees as provided for in the federal Act is not a

retailer under this Act with respect to such transactions.

Persons who engage in the business of transferring tangible

personal property upon the redemption of trading stamps are

retailers hereunder when engaged in such business.

The isolated or occasional sale of tangible personal

property at retail by a person who does not hold himself out as

being engaged (or who does not habitually engage) in selling

such tangible personal property at retail or a sale through a

bulk vending machine does not make such person a retailer

hereunder. However, any person who is engaged in a business

which is not subject to the tax imposed by the "Retailers'

Occupation Tax Act" because of involving the sale of or a

contract to sell real estate or a construction contract to

improve real estate, but who, in the course of conducting such

business, transfers tangible personal property to users or

consumers in the finished form in which it was purchased, and

which does not become real estate, under any provision of a

construction contract or real estate sale or real estate sales

agreement entered into with some other person arising out of or

because of such nontaxable business, is a retailer to the

extent of the value of the tangible personal property so

transferred. If, in such transaction, a separate charge is made

for the tangible personal property so transferred, the value of

such property, for the purposes of this Act, is the amount so

separately charged, but not less than the cost of such property

to the transferor; if no separate charge is made, the value of

such property, for the purposes of this Act, is the cost to the

transferor of such tangible personal property.

"Retailer maintaining a place of business in this State",

or any like term, means and includes any of the following

retailers:

(1) A retailer having or maintaining within this State,

directly or by a subsidiary, an office, distribution house,

sales house, warehouse or other place of business, or any

agent or other representative operating within this State

under the authority of the retailer or its subsidiary,

irrespective of whether such place of business or agent or

other representative is located here permanently or

temporarily, or whether such retailer or subsidiary is

licensed to do business in this State. However, the

ownership of property that is located at the premises of a

printer with which the retailer has contracted for printing

and that consists of the final printed product, property

that becomes a part of the final printed product, or copy

from which the printed product is produced shall not result

in the retailer being deemed to have or maintain an office,

distribution house, sales house, warehouse, or other place

of business within this State.

(1.1) (Blank). A retailer having a contract with a

person located in this State under which the person, for a

commission or other consideration based upon the sale of

tangible personal property by the retailer, directly or

indirectly refers potential customers to the retailer by

providing to the potential customers a promotional code or

other mechanism that allows the retailer to track purchases

referred by such persons. Examples of mechanisms that allow

the retailer to track purchases referred by such persons

include but are not limited to the use of a link on the

person's Internet website, promotional codes distributed

through the person's hand-delivered or mailed material,

and promotional codes distributed by the person through

radio or other broadcast media. The provisions of this

paragraph (1.1) shall apply only if the cumulative gross

receipts from sales of tangible personal property by the

retailer to customers who are referred to the retailer by

all persons in this State under such contracts exceed

$10,000 during the preceding 4 quarterly periods ending on

the last day of March, June, September, and December. A

retailer meeting the requirements of this paragraph (1.1)

shall be presumed to be maintaining a place of business in

this State but may rebut this presumption by submitting

proof that the referrals or other activities pursued within

this State by such persons were not sufficient to meet the

nexus standards of the United States Constitution during

the preceding 4 quarterly periods.

(1.2) (Blank). Beginning July 1, 2011, a retailer

having a contract with a person located in this State under

which:

(A) the retailer sells the same or substantially

similar line of products as the person located in this

State and does so using an identical or substantially

similar name, trade name, or trademark as the person

located in this State; and

(B) the retailer provides a commission or other

consideration to the person located in this State based

upon the sale of tangible personal property by the

retailer.

The provisions of this paragraph (1.2) shall apply only if

the cumulative gross receipts from sales of tangible

personal property by the retailer to customers in this

State under all such contracts exceed $10,000 during the

preceding 4 quarterly periods ending on the last day of

March, June, September, and December.

(2) (Blank). A retailer soliciting orders for tangible

personal property by means of a telecommunication or

television shopping system (which utilizes toll free

numbers) which is intended by the retailer to be broadcast

by cable television or other means of broadcasting, to

consumers located in this State.

(3) (Blank). A retailer, pursuant to a contract with a

broadcaster or publisher located in this State, soliciting

orders for tangible personal property by means of

advertising which is disseminated primarily to consumers

located in this State and only secondarily to bordering

jurisdictions.

(4) (Blank). A retailer soliciting orders for tangible

personal property by mail if the solicitations are

substantial and recurring and if the retailer benefits from

any banking, financing, debt collection,

telecommunication, or marketing activities occurring in

this State or benefits from the location in this State of

authorized installation, servicing, or repair facilities.

(5) (Blank). A retailer that is owned or controlled by

the same interests that own or control any retailer

engaging in business in the same or similar line of

business in this State.

(6) (Blank). A retailer having a franchisee or licensee

operating under its trade name if the franchisee or

licensee is required to collect the tax under this Section.

(7) (Blank). A retailer, pursuant to a contract with a

cable television operator located in this State,

soliciting orders for tangible personal property by means

of advertising which is transmitted or distributed over a

cable television system in this State.

(8) (Blank). A retailer engaging in activities in

Illinois, which activities in the state in which the retail

business engaging in such activities is located would

constitute maintaining a place of business in that state.

(9) Beginning October 1, 2018 through June 30, 2020 , a

retailer making sales of tangible personal property to

purchasers in Illinois from outside of Illinois if:

(A) the cumulative gross receipts from sales of

tangible personal property to purchasers in Illinois

are $100,000 or more; or

(B) the retailer enters into 200 or more separate

transactions for the sale of tangible personal

property to purchasers in Illinois.

The retailer shall determine on a quarterly basis,

ending on the last day of March, June, September, and

December, whether he or she meets the criteria of either

subparagraph (A) or (B) of this paragraph (9) for the

preceding 12-month period. If the retailer meets the

criteria of either subparagraph (A) or (B) for a 12-month

period, he or she is considered a retailer maintaining a

place of business in this State and is required to collect

and remit the tax imposed under this Act and file returns

for one year. At the end of that one-year period, the

retailer shall determine whether the retailer met the

criteria of either subparagraph (A) or (B) during the

preceding 12-month period. If the retailer met the criteria

in either subparagraph (A) or (B) for the preceding

12-month period, he or she is considered a retailer

maintaining a place of business in this State and is

required to collect and remit the tax imposed under this

Act and file returns for the subsequent year. If at the end

of a one-year period a retailer that was required to

collect and remit the tax imposed under this Act determines

that he or she did not meet the criteria in either

subparagraph (A) or (B) during the preceding 12-month

period, the retailer shall subsequently determine on a

quarterly basis, ending on the last day of March, June,

September, and December, whether he or she meets the

criteria of either subparagraph (A) or (B) for the

preceding 12-month period.

"Bulk vending machine" means a vending machine, containing

unsorted confections, nuts, toys, or other items designed

primarily to be used or played with by children which, when a

coin or coins of a denomination not larger than $0.50 are

inserted, are dispensed in equal portions, at random and

without selection by the customer.

(Source: P.A. 99-78, eff. 7-20-15; 100-587, eff. 6-4-18.)



(35 ILCS 105/3-5)

Sec. 3-5. Exemptions. Use of the following tangible

personal property is exempt from the tax imposed by this Act:

(1) Personal property purchased from a corporation,

society, association, foundation, institution, or

organization, other than a limited liability company, that is

organized and operated as a not-for-profit service enterprise

for the benefit of persons 65 years of age or older if the

personal property was not purchased by the enterprise for the

purpose of resale by the enterprise.

(2) Personal property purchased by a not-for-profit

Illinois county fair association for use in conducting,

operating, or promoting the county fair.

(3) Personal property purchased by a not-for-profit arts or

cultural organization that establishes, by proof required by

the Department by rule, that it has received an exemption under

Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and that is

organized and operated primarily for the presentation or

support of arts or cultural programming, activities, or

services. These organizations include, but are not limited to,

music and dramatic arts organizations such as symphony

orchestras and theatrical groups, arts and cultural service

organizations, local arts councils, visual arts organizations,

and media arts organizations. On and after July 1, 2001 (the

effective date of Public Act 92-35), however, an entity

otherwise eligible for this exemption shall not make tax-free

purchases unless it has an active identification number issued

by the Department.

(4) Personal property purchased by a governmental body, by

a corporation, society, association, foundation, or

institution organized and operated exclusively for charitable,

religious, or educational purposes, or by a not-for-profit

corporation, society, association, foundation, institution, or

organization that has no compensated officers or employees and

that is organized and operated primarily for the recreation of

persons 55 years of age or older. A limited liability company

may qualify for the exemption under this paragraph only if the

limited liability company is organized and operated

exclusively for educational purposes. On and after July 1,

1987, however, no entity otherwise eligible for this exemption

shall make tax-free purchases unless it has an active exemption

identification number issued by the Department.

(5) Until July 1, 2003, a passenger car that is a

replacement vehicle to the extent that the purchase price of

the car is subject to the Replacement Vehicle Tax.

(6) Until July 1, 2003 and beginning again on September 1,

2004 through August 30, 2014, graphic arts machinery and

equipment, including repair and replacement parts, both new and

used, and including that manufactured on special order,

certified by the purchaser to be used primarily for graphic

arts production, and including machinery and equipment

purchased for lease. Equipment includes chemicals or chemicals

acting as catalysts but only if the chemicals or chemicals

acting as catalysts effect a direct and immediate change upon a

graphic arts product. Beginning on July 1, 2017, graphic arts

machinery and equipment is included in the manufacturing and

assembling machinery and equipment exemption under paragraph

(18).

(7) Farm chemicals.

(8) Legal tender, currency, medallions, or gold or silver

coinage issued by the State of Illinois, the government of the

United States of America, or the government of any foreign

country, and bullion.

(9) Personal property purchased from a teacher-sponsored

student organization affiliated with an elementary or

secondary school located in Illinois.

(10) A motor vehicle that is used for automobile renting,

as defined in the Automobile Renting Occupation and Use Tax

Act.

(11) Farm machinery and equipment, both new and used,

including that manufactured on special order, certified by the

purchaser to be used primarily for production agriculture or

State or federal agricultural programs, including individual

replacement parts for the machinery and equipment, including

machinery and equipment purchased for lease, and including

implements of husbandry defined in Section 1-130 of the

Illinois Vehicle Code, farm machinery and agricultural

chemical and fertilizer spreaders, and nurse wagons required to

be registered under Section 3-809 of the Illinois Vehicle Code,

but excluding other motor vehicles required to be registered

under the Illinois Vehicle Code. Horticultural polyhouses or

hoop houses used for propagating, growing, or overwintering

plants shall be considered farm machinery and equipment under

this item (11). Agricultural chemical tender tanks and dry

boxes shall include units sold separately from a motor vehicle

required to be licensed and units sold mounted on a motor

vehicle required to be licensed if the selling price of the

tender is separately stated.

Farm machinery and equipment shall include precision

farming equipment that is installed or purchased to be

installed on farm machinery and equipment including, but not

limited to, tractors, harvesters, sprayers, planters, seeders,

or spreaders. Precision farming equipment includes, but is not

limited to, soil testing sensors, computers, monitors,

software, global positioning and mapping systems, and other

such equipment.

Farm machinery and equipment also includes computers,

sensors, software, and related equipment used primarily in the

computer-assisted operation of production agriculture

facilities, equipment, and activities such as, but not limited

to, the collection, monitoring, and correlation of animal and

crop data for the purpose of formulating animal diets and

agricultural chemicals. This item (11) is exempt from the

provisions of Section 3-90.

(12) Until June 30, 2013, fuel and petroleum products sold

to or used by an air common carrier, certified by the carrier

to be used for consumption, shipment, or storage in the conduct

of its business as an air common carrier, for a flight destined

for or returning from a location or locations outside the

United States without regard to previous or subsequent domestic

stopovers.

Beginning July 1, 2013, fuel and petroleum products sold to

or used by an air carrier, certified by the carrier to be used

for consumption, shipment, or storage in the conduct of its

business as an air common carrier, for a flight that (i) is

engaged in foreign trade or is engaged in trade between the

United States and any of its possessions and (ii) transports at

least one individual or package for hire from the city of

origination to the city of final destination on the same

aircraft, without regard to a change in the flight number of

that aircraft.

(13) Proceeds of mandatory service charges separately

stated on customers' bills for the purchase and consumption of

food and beverages purchased at retail from a retailer, to the

extent that the proceeds of the service charge are in fact

turned over as tips or as a substitute for tips to the

employees who participate directly in preparing, serving,

hosting or cleaning up the food or beverage function with

respect to which the service charge is imposed.

(14) Until July 1, 2003, oil field exploration, drilling,

and production equipment, including (i) rigs and parts of rigs,

rotary rigs, cable tool rigs, and workover rigs, (ii) pipe and

tubular goods, including casing and drill strings, (iii) pumps

and pump-jack units, (iv) storage tanks and flow lines, (v) any

individual replacement part for oil field exploration,

drilling, and production equipment, and (vi) machinery and

equipment purchased for lease; but excluding motor vehicles

required to be registered under the Illinois Vehicle Code.

(15) Photoprocessing machinery and equipment, including

repair and replacement parts, both new and used, including that

manufactured on special order, certified by the purchaser to be

used primarily for photoprocessing, and including

photoprocessing machinery and equipment purchased for lease.

(16) Until July 1, 2023, coal and aggregate exploration,

mining, off-highway hauling, processing, maintenance, and

reclamation equipment, including replacement parts and

equipment, and including equipment purchased for lease, but

excluding motor vehicles required to be registered under the

Illinois Vehicle Code. The changes made to this Section by

Public Act 97-767 apply on and after July 1, 2003, but no claim

for credit or refund is allowed on or after August 16, 2013

(the effective date of Public Act 98-456) for such taxes paid

during the period beginning July 1, 2003 and ending on August

16, 2013 (the effective date of Public Act 98-456).

(17) Until July 1, 2003, distillation machinery and

equipment, sold as a unit or kit, assembled or installed by the

retailer, certified by the user to be used only for the

production of ethyl alcohol that will be used for consumption

as motor fuel or as a component of motor fuel for the personal

use of the user, and not subject to sale or resale.

(18) Manufacturing and assembling machinery and equipment

used primarily in the process of manufacturing or assembling

tangible personal property for wholesale or retail sale or

lease, whether that sale or lease is made directly by the

manufacturer or by some other person, whether the materials

used in the process are owned by the manufacturer or some other

person, or whether that sale or lease is made apart from or as

an incident to the seller's engaging in the service occupation

of producing machines, tools, dies, jigs, patterns, gauges, or

other similar items of no commercial value on special order for

a particular purchaser. The exemption provided by this

paragraph (18) does not include machinery and equipment used in

(i) the generation of electricity for wholesale or retail sale;

(ii) the generation or treatment of natural or artificial gas

for wholesale or retail sale that is delivered to customers

through pipes, pipelines, or mains; or (iii) the treatment of

water for wholesale or retail sale that is delivered to

customers through pipes, pipelines, or mains. The provisions of

Public Act 98-583 are declaratory of existing law as to the

meaning and scope of this exemption. Beginning on July 1, 2017,

the exemption provided by this paragraph (18) includes, but is

not limited to, graphic arts machinery and equipment, as

defined in paragraph (6) of this Section.

(19) Personal property delivered to a purchaser or

purchaser's donee inside Illinois when the purchase order for

that personal property was received by a florist located

outside Illinois who has a florist located inside Illinois

deliver the personal property.

(20) Semen used for artificial insemination of livestock

for direct agricultural production.

(21) Horses, or interests in horses, registered with and

meeting the requirements of any of the Arabian Horse Club

Registry of America, Appaloosa Horse Club, American Quarter

Horse Association, United States Trotting Association, or

Jockey Club, as appropriate, used for purposes of breeding or

racing for prizes. This item (21) is exempt from the provisions

of Section 3-90, and the exemption provided for under this item

(21) applies for all periods beginning May 30, 1995, but no

claim for credit or refund is allowed on or after January 1,

2008 for such taxes paid during the period beginning May 30,

2000 and ending on January 1, 2008.

(22) Computers and communications equipment utilized for

any hospital purpose and equipment used in the diagnosis,

analysis, or treatment of hospital patients purchased by a

lessor who leases the equipment, under a lease of one year or

longer executed or in effect at the time the lessor would

otherwise be subject to the tax imposed by this Act, to a

hospital that has been issued an active tax exemption

identification number by the Department under Section 1g of the

Retailers' Occupation Tax Act. If the equipment is leased in a

manner that does not qualify for this exemption or is used in

any other non-exempt manner, the lessor shall be liable for the

tax imposed under this Act or the Service Use Tax Act, as the

case may be, based on the fair market value of the property at

the time the non-qualifying use occurs. No lessor shall collect

or attempt to collect an amount (however designated) that

purports to reimburse that lessor for the tax imposed by this

Act or the Service Use Tax Act, as the case may be, if the tax

has not been paid by the lessor. If a lessor improperly

collects any such amount from the lessee, the lessee shall have

a legal right to claim a refund of that amount from the lessor.

If, however, that amount is not refunded to the lessee for any

reason, the lessor is liable to pay that amount to the

Department.

(23) Personal property purchased by a lessor who leases the

property, under a lease of one year or longer executed or in

effect at the time the lessor would otherwise be subject to the

tax imposed by this Act, to a governmental body that has been

issued an active sales tax exemption identification number by

the Department under Section 1g of the Retailers' Occupation

Tax Act. If the property is leased in a manner that does not

qualify for this exemption or used in any other non-exempt

manner, the lessor shall be liable for the tax imposed under

this Act or the Service Use Tax Act, as the case may be, based

on the fair market value of the property at the time the

non-qualifying use occurs. No lessor shall collect or attempt

to collect an amount (however designated) that purports to

reimburse that lessor for the tax imposed by this Act or the

Service Use Tax Act, as the case may be, if the tax has not been

paid by the lessor. If a lessor improperly collects any such

amount from the lessee, the lessee shall have a legal right to

claim a refund of that amount from the lessor. If, however,

that amount is not refunded to the lessee for any reason, the

lessor is liable to pay that amount to the Department.

(24) Beginning with taxable years ending on or after

December 31, 1995 and ending with taxable years ending on or

before December 31, 2004, personal property that is donated for

disaster relief to be used in a State or federally declared

disaster area in Illinois or bordering Illinois by a

manufacturer or retailer that is registered in this State to a

corporation, society, association, foundation, or institution

that has been issued a sales tax exemption identification

number by the Department that assists victims of the disaster

who reside within the declared disaster area.

(25) Beginning with taxable years ending on or after

December 31, 1995 and ending with taxable years ending on or

before December 31, 2004, personal property that is used in the

performance of infrastructure repairs in this State, including

but not limited to municipal roads and streets, access roads,

bridges, sidewalks, waste disposal systems, water and sewer

line extensions, water distribution and purification

facilities, storm water drainage and retention facilities, and

sewage treatment facilities, resulting from a State or

federally declared disaster in Illinois or bordering Illinois

when such repairs are initiated on facilities located in the

declared disaster area within 6 months after the disaster.

(26) Beginning July 1, 1999, game or game birds purchased

at a "game breeding and hunting preserve area" as that term is

used in the Wildlife Code. This paragraph is exempt from the

provisions of Section 3-90.

(27) A motor vehicle, as that term is defined in Section

1-146 of the Illinois Vehicle Code, that is donated to a

corporation, limited liability company, society, association,

foundation, or institution that is determined by the Department

to be organized and operated exclusively for educational

purposes. For purposes of this exemption, "a corporation,

limited liability company, society, association, foundation,

or institution organized and operated exclusively for

educational purposes" means all tax-supported public schools,

private schools that offer systematic instruction in useful

branches of learning by methods common to public schools and

that compare favorably in their scope and intensity with the

course of study presented in tax-supported schools, and

vocational or technical schools or institutes organized and

operated exclusively to provide a course of study of not less

than 6 weeks duration and designed to prepare individuals to

follow a trade or to pursue a manual, technical, mechanical,

industrial, business, or commercial occupation.

(28) Beginning January 1, 2000, personal property,

including food, purchased through fundraising events for the

benefit of a public or private elementary or secondary school,

a group of those schools, or one or more school districts if

the events are sponsored by an entity recognized by the school

district that consists primarily of volunteers and includes

parents and teachers of the school children. This paragraph

does not apply to fundraising events (i) for the benefit of

private home instruction or (ii) for which the fundraising

entity purchases the personal property sold at the events from

another individual or entity that sold the property for the

purpose of resale by the fundraising entity and that profits

from the sale to the fundraising entity. This paragraph is

exempt from the provisions of Section 3-90.

(29) Beginning January 1, 2000 and through December 31,

2001, new or used automatic vending machines that prepare and

serve hot food and beverages, including coffee, soup, and other

items, and replacement parts for these machines. Beginning

January 1, 2002 and through June 30, 2003, machines and parts

for machines used in commercial, coin-operated amusement and

vending business if a use or occupation tax is paid on the

gross receipts derived from the use of the commercial,

coin-operated amusement and vending machines. This paragraph

is exempt from the provisions of Section 3-90.

(30) Beginning January 1, 2001 and through June 30, 2016,

food for human consumption that is to be consumed off the

premises where it is sold (other than alcoholic beverages, soft

drinks, and food that has been prepared for immediate

consumption) and prescription and nonprescription medicines,

drugs, medical appliances, and insulin, urine testing

materials, syringes, and needles used by diabetics, for human

use, when purchased for use by a person receiving medical

assistance under Article V of the Illinois Public Aid Code who

resides in a licensed long-term care facility, as defined in

the Nursing Home Care Act, or in a licensed facility as defined

in the ID/DD Community Care Act, the MC/DD Act, or the

Specialized Mental Health Rehabilitation Act of 2013.

(31) Beginning on August 2, 2001 (the effective date of

Public Act 92-227), computers and communications equipment

utilized for any hospital purpose and equipment used in the

diagnosis, analysis, or treatment of hospital patients

purchased by a lessor who leases the equipment, under a lease

of one year or longer executed or in effect at the time the

lessor would otherwise be subject to the tax imposed by this

Act, to a hospital that has been issued an active tax exemption

identification number by the Department under Section 1g of the

Retailers' Occupation Tax Act. If the equipment is leased in a

manner that does not qualify for this exemption or is used in

any other nonexempt manner, the lessor shall be liable for the

tax imposed under this Act or the Service Use Tax Act, as the

case may be, based on the fair market value of the property at

the time the nonqualifying use occurs. No lessor shall collect

or attempt to collect an amount (however designated) that

purports to reimburse that lessor for the tax imposed by this

Act or the Service Use Tax Act, as the case may be, if the tax

has not been paid by the lessor. If a lessor improperly

collects any such amount from the lessee, the lessee shall have

a legal right to claim a refund of that amount from the lessor.

If, however, that amount is not refunded to the lessee for any

reason, the lessor is liable to pay that amount to the

Department. This paragraph is exempt from the provisions of

Section 3-90.

(32) Beginning on August 2, 2001 (the effective date of

Public Act 92-227), personal property purchased by a lessor who

leases the property, under a lease of one year or longer

executed or in effect at the time the lessor would otherwise be

subject to the tax imposed by this Act, to a governmental body

that has been issued an active sales tax exemption

identification number by the Department under Section 1g of the

Retailers' Occupation Tax Act. If the property is leased in a

manner that does not qualify for this exemption or used in any

other nonexempt manner, the lessor shall be liable for the tax

imposed under this Act or the Service Use Tax Act, as the case

may be, based on the fair market value of the property at the

time the nonqualifying use occurs. No lessor shall collect or

attempt to collect an amount (however designated) that purports

to reimburse that lessor for the tax imposed by this Act or the

Service Use Tax Act, as the case may be, if the tax has not been

paid by the lessor. If a lessor improperly collects any such

amount from the lessee, the lessee shall have a legal right to

claim a refund of that amount from the lessor. If, however,

that amount is not refunded to the lessee for any reason, the

lessor is liable to pay that amount to the Department. This

paragraph is exempt from the provisions of Section 3-90.

(33) On and after July 1, 2003 and through June 30, 2004,

the use in this State of motor vehicles of the second division

with a gross vehicle weight in excess of 8,000 pounds and that

are subject to the commercial distribution fee imposed under

Section 3-815.1 of the Illinois Vehicle Code. Beginning on July

1, 2004 and through June 30, 2005, the use in this State of

motor vehicles of the second division: (i) with a gross vehicle

weight rating in excess of 8,000 pounds; (ii) that are subject

to the commercial distribution fee imposed under Section

3-815.1 of the Illinois Vehicle Code; and (iii) that are

primarily used for commercial purposes. Through June 30, 2005,

this exemption applies to repair and replacement parts added

after the initial purchase of such a motor vehicle if that

motor vehicle is used in a manner that would qualify for the

rolling stock exemption otherwise provided for in this Act. For

purposes of this paragraph, the term "used for commercial

purposes" means the transportation of persons or property in

furtherance of any commercial or industrial enterprise,

whether for-hire or not.

(34) Beginning January 1, 2008, tangible personal property

used in the construction or maintenance of a community water

supply, as defined under Section 3.145 of the Environmental

Protection Act, that is operated by a not-for-profit

corporation that holds a valid water supply permit issued under

Title IV of the Environmental Protection Act. This paragraph is

exempt from the provisions of Section 3-90.

(35) Beginning January 1, 2010, materials, parts,

equipment, components, and furnishings incorporated into or

upon an aircraft as part of the modification, refurbishment,

completion, replacement, repair, or maintenance of the

aircraft. This exemption includes consumable supplies used in

the modification, refurbishment, completion, replacement,

repair, and maintenance of aircraft, but excludes any

materials, parts, equipment, components, and consumable

supplies used in the modification, replacement, repair, and

maintenance of aircraft engines or power plants, whether such

engines or power plants are installed or uninstalled upon any

such aircraft. "Consumable supplies" include, but are not

limited to, adhesive, tape, sandpaper, general purpose

lubricants, cleaning solution, latex gloves, and protective

films. This exemption applies only to the use of qualifying

tangible personal property by persons who modify, refurbish,

complete, repair, replace, or maintain aircraft and who (i)

hold an Air Agency Certificate and are empowered to operate an

approved repair station by the Federal Aviation

Administration, (ii) have a Class IV Rating, and (iii) conduct

operations in accordance with Part 145 of the Federal Aviation

Regulations. The exemption does not include aircraft operated

by a commercial air carrier providing scheduled passenger air

service pursuant to authority issued under Part 121 or Part 129

of the Federal Aviation Regulations. The changes made to this

paragraph (35) by Public Act 98-534 are declarative of existing

law.

(36) Tangible personal property purchased by a

public-facilities corporation, as described in Section

11-65-10 of the Illinois Municipal Code, for purposes of

constructing or furnishing a municipal convention hall, but

only if the legal title to the municipal convention hall is

transferred to the municipality without any further

consideration by or on behalf of the municipality at the time

of the completion of the municipal convention hall or upon the

retirement or redemption of any bonds or other debt instruments

issued by the public-facilities corporation in connection with

the development of the municipal convention hall. This

exemption includes existing public-facilities corporations as

provided in Section 11-65-25 of the Illinois Municipal Code.

This paragraph is exempt from the provisions of Section 3-90.

(37) Beginning January 1, 2017, menstrual pads, tampons,

and menstrual cups.

(38) Merchandise that is subject to the Rental Purchase

Agreement Occupation and Use Tax. The purchaser must certify

that the item is purchased to be rented subject to a rental

purchase agreement, as defined in the Rental Purchase Agreement

Act, and provide proof of registration under the Rental

Purchase Agreement Occupation and Use Tax Act. This paragraph

is exempt from the provisions of Section 3-90.

(39) Tangible personal property purchased by a purchaser

who is exempt from the tax imposed by this Act by operation of

federal law. This paragraph is exempt from the provisions of

Section 3-90.

(40) Qualified tangible personal property used in the

construction or operation of a data center that has been

granted a certificate of exemption by the Department of

Commerce and Economic Opportunity, whether that tangible

personal property is purchased by the owner, operator, or

tenant of the data center or by a contractor or subcontractor

of the owner, operator, or tenant. Data centers that would have

qualified for a certificate of exemption prior to January 1,

2020 had this amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly been

in effect, may apply for and obtain an exemption for subsequent

purchases of computer equipment or enabling software purchased

or leased to upgrade, supplement, or replace computer equipment

or enabling software purchased or leased in the original

investment that would have qualified.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity shall

grant a certificate of exemption under this item (40) to

qualified data centers as defined by Section 605-1025 of the

Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Law of the

Civil Administrative Code of Illinois.

For the purposes of this item (40):

"Data center" means a building or a series of buildings

rehabilitated or constructed to house working servers in

one physical location or multiple sites within the State of

Illinois.

"Qualified tangible personal property" means:

electrical systems and equipment; climate control and

chilling equipment and systems; mechanical systems and

equipment; monitoring and secure systems; emergency

generators; hardware; computers; servers; data storage

devices; network connectivity equipment; racks; cabinets;

telecommunications cabling infrastructure; raised floor

systems; peripheral components or systems; software;

mechanical, electrical, or plumbing systems; battery

systems; cooling systems and towers; temperature control

systems; other cabling; and other data center

infrastructure equipment and systems necessary to operate

qualified tangible personal property, including fixtures;

and component parts of any of the foregoing, including

installation, maintenance, repair, refurbishment, and

replacement of qualified tangible personal property to

generate, transform, transmit, distribute, or manage

electricity necessary to operate qualified tangible

personal property; and all other tangible personal

property that is essential to the operations of a computer

data center. The term "qualified tangible personal

property" also includes building materials physically

incorporated in to the qualifying data center. To document

the exemption allowed under this Section, the retailer must

obtain from the purchaser a copy of the certificate of

eligibility issued by the Department of Commerce and

Economic Opportunity.

This item (40) is exempt from the provisions of Section

3-90.

(Source: P.A. 99-180, eff. 7-29-15; 99-855, eff. 8-19-16;

100-22, eff. 7-6-17; 100-437, eff. 1-1-18; 100-594, eff.

6-29-18; 100-863, eff. 8-14-18; 100-1171, eff. 1-4-19; revised

1-8-19.)



Section 15-35. The Service Use Tax Act is amended by

changing Section 3-5 as follows:



(35 ILCS 110/3-5)

Sec. 3-5. Exemptions. Use of the following tangible

personal property is exempt from the tax imposed by this Act:

(1) Personal property purchased from a corporation,

society, association, foundation, institution, or

organization, other than a limited liability company, that is

organized and operated as a not-for-profit service enterprise

for the benefit of persons 65 years of age or older if the

personal property was not purchased by the enterprise for the

purpose of resale by the enterprise.

(2) Personal property purchased by a non-profit Illinois

county fair association for use in conducting, operating, or

promoting the county fair.

(3) Personal property purchased by a not-for-profit arts or

cultural organization that establishes, by proof required by

the Department by rule, that it has received an exemption under

Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and that is

organized and operated primarily for the presentation or

support of arts or cultural programming, activities, or

services. These organizations include, but are not limited to,

music and dramatic arts organizations such as symphony

orchestras and theatrical groups, arts and cultural service

organizations, local arts councils, visual arts organizations,

and media arts organizations. On and after July 1, 2001 ( the

effective date of Public Act 92-35) this amendatory Act of the

92nd General Assembly , however, an entity otherwise eligible

for this exemption shall not make tax-free purchases unless it

has an active identification number issued by the Department.

(4) Legal tender, currency, medallions, or gold or silver

coinage issued by the State of Illinois, the government of the

United States of America, or the government of any foreign

country, and bullion.

(5) Until July 1, 2003 and beginning again on September 1,

2004 through August 30, 2014, graphic arts machinery and

equipment, including repair and replacement parts, both new and

used, and including that manufactured on special order or

purchased for lease, certified by the purchaser to be used

primarily for graphic arts production. Equipment includes

chemicals or chemicals acting as catalysts but only if the

chemicals or chemicals acting as catalysts effect a direct and

immediate change upon a graphic arts product. Beginning on July

1, 2017, graphic arts machinery and equipment is included in

the manufacturing and assembling machinery and equipment

exemption under Section 2 of this Act.

(6) Personal property purchased from a teacher-sponsored

student organization affiliated with an elementary or

secondary school located in Illinois.

(7) Farm machinery and equipment, both new and used,

including that manufactured on special order, certified by the

purchaser to be used primarily for production agriculture or

State or federal agricultural programs, including individual

replacement parts for the machinery and equipment, including

machinery and equipment purchased for lease, and including

implements of husbandry defined in Section 1-130 of the

Illinois Vehicle Code, farm machinery and agricultural

chemical and fertilizer spreaders, and nurse wagons required to

be registered under Section 3-809 of the Illinois Vehicle Code,

but excluding other motor vehicles required to be registered

under the Illinois Vehicle Code. Horticultural polyhouses or

hoop houses used for propagating, growing, or overwintering

plants shall be considered farm machinery and equipment under

this item (7). Agricultural chemical tender tanks and dry boxes

shall include units sold separately from a motor vehicle

required to be licensed and units sold mounted on a motor

vehicle required to be licensed if the selling price of the

tender is separately stated.

Farm machinery and equipment shall include precision

farming equipment that is installed or purchased to be

installed on farm machinery and equipment including, but not

limited to, tractors, harvesters, sprayers, planters, seeders,

or spreaders. Precision farming equipment includes, but is not

limited to, soil testing sensors, computers, monitors,

software, global positioning and mapping systems, and other

such equipment.

Farm machinery and equipment also includes computers,

sensors, software, and related equipment used primarily in the

computer-assisted operation of production agriculture

facilities, equipment, and activities such as, but not limited

to, the collection, monitoring, and correlation of animal and

crop data for the purpose of formulating animal diets and

agricultural chemicals. This item (7) is exempt from the

provisions of Section 3-75.

(8) Until June 30, 2013, fuel and petroleum products sold

to or used by an air common carrier, certified by the carrier

to be used for consumption, shipment, or storage in the conduct

of its business as an air common carrier, for a flight destined

for or returning from a location or locations outside the

United States without regard to previous or subsequent domestic

stopovers.

Beginning July 1, 2013, fuel and petroleum products sold to

or used by an air carrier, certified by the carrier to be used

for consumption, shipment, or storage in the conduct of its

business as an air common carrier, for a flight that (i) is

engaged in foreign trade or is engaged in trade between the

United States and any of its possessions and (ii) transports at

least one individual or package for hire from the city of

origination to the city of final destination on the same

aircraft, without regard to a change in the flight number of

that aircraft.

(9) Proceeds of mandatory service charges separately

stated on customers' bills for the purchase and consumption of

food and beverages acquired as an incident to the purchase of a

service from a serviceman, to the extent that the proceeds of

the service charge are in fact turned over as tips or as a

substitute for tips to the employees who participate directly

in preparing, serving, hosting or cleaning up the food or

beverage function with respect to which the service charge is

imposed.

(10) Until July 1, 2003, oil field exploration, drilling,

and production equipment, including (i) rigs and parts of rigs,

rotary rigs, cable tool rigs, and workover rigs, (ii) pipe and

tubular goods, including casing and drill strings, (iii) pumps

and pump-jack units, (iv) storage tanks and flow lines, (v) any

individual replacement part for oil field exploration,

drilling, and production equipment, and (vi) machinery and

equipment purchased for lease; but excluding motor vehicles

required to be registered under the Illinois Vehicle Code.

(11) Proceeds from the sale of photoprocessing machinery

and equipment, including repair and replacement parts, both new

and used, including that manufactured on special order,

certified by the purchaser to be used primarily for

photoprocessing, and including photoprocessing machinery and

equipment purchased for lease.

(12) Until July 1, 2023, coal and aggregate exploration,

mining, off-highway hauling, processing, maintenance, and

reclamation equipment, including replacement parts and

equipment, and including equipment purchased for lease, but

excluding motor vehicles required to be registered under the

Illinois Vehicle Code. The changes made to this Section by

Public Act 97-767 apply on and after July 1, 2003, but no claim

for credit or refund is allowed on or after August 16, 2013

(the effective date of Public Act 98-456) for such taxes paid

during the period beginning July 1, 2003 and ending on August

16, 2013 (the effective date of Public Act 98-456).

(13) Semen used for artificial insemination of livestock

for direct agricultural production.

(14) Horses, or interests in horses, registered with and

meeting the requirements of any of the Arabian Horse Club

Registry of America, Appaloosa Horse Club, American Quarter

Horse Association, United States Trotting Association, or

Jockey Club, as appropriate, used for purposes of breeding or

racing for prizes. This item (14) is exempt from the provisions

of Section 3-75, and the exemption provided for under this item

(14) applies for all periods beginning May 30, 1995, but no

claim for credit or refund is allowed on or after January 1,

2008 ( the effective date of Public Act 95-88) this amendatory

Act of the 95th General Assembly for such taxes paid during the

period beginning May 30, 2000 and ending on January 1, 2008

( the effective date of Public Act 95-88) this amendatory Act of

the 95th General Assembly .

(15) Computers and communications equipment utilized for

any hospital purpose and equipment used in the diagnosis,

analysis, or treatment of hospital patients purchased by a

lessor who leases the equipment, under a lease of one year or

longer executed or in effect at the time the lessor would

otherwise be subject to the tax imposed by this Act, to a

hospital that has been issued an active tax exemption

identification number by the Department under Section 1g of the

Retailers' Occupation Tax Act. If the equipment is leased in a

manner that does not qualify for this exemption or is used in

any other non-exempt manner, the lessor shall be liable for the

tax imposed under this Act or the Use Tax Act, as the case may

be, based on the fair market value of the property at the time

the non-qualifying use occurs. No lessor shall collect or

attempt to collect an amount (however designated) that purports

to reimburse that lessor for the tax imposed by this Act or the

Use Tax Act, as the case may be, if the tax has not been paid by

the lessor. If a lessor improperly collects any such amount

from the lessee, the lessee shall have a legal right to claim a

refund of that amount from the lessor. If, however, that amount

is not refunded to the lessee for any reason, the lessor is

liable to pay that amount to the Department.

(16) Personal property purchased by a lessor who leases the

property, under a lease of one year or longer executed or in

effect at the time the lessor would otherwise be subject to the

tax imposed by this Act, to a governmental body that has been

issued an active tax exemption identification number by the

Department under Section 1g of the Retailers' Occupation Tax

Act. If the property is leased in a manner that does not

qualify for this exemption or is used in any other non-exempt

manner, the lessor shall be liable for the tax imposed under

this Act or the Use Tax Act, as the case may be, based on the

fair market value of the property at the time the

non-qualifying use occurs. No lessor shall collect or attempt

to collect an amount (however designated) that purports to

reimburse that lessor for the tax imposed by this Act or the

Use Tax Act, as the case may be, if the tax has not been paid by

the lessor. If a lessor improperly collects any such amount

from the lessee, the lessee shall have a legal right to claim a

refund of that amount from the lessor. If, however, that amount

is not refunded to the lessee for any reason, the lessor is

liable to pay that amount to the Department.

(17) Beginning with taxable years ending on or after

December 31, 1995 and ending with taxable years ending on or

before December 31, 2004, personal property that is donated for

disaster relief to be used in a State or federally declared

disaster area in Illinois or bordering Illinois by a

manufacturer or retailer that is registered in this State to a

corporation, society, association, foundation, or institution

that has been issued a sales tax exemption identification

number by the Department that assists victims of the disaster

who reside within the declared disaster area.

(18) Beginning with taxable years ending on or after

December 31, 1995 and ending with taxable years ending on or

before December 31, 2004, personal property that is used in the

performance of infrastructure repairs in this State, including

but not limited to municipal roads and streets, access roads,

bridges, sidewalks, waste disposal systems, water and sewer

line extensions, water distribution and purification

facilities, storm water drainage and retention facilities, and

sewage treatment facilities, resulting from a State or

federally declared disaster in Illinois or bordering Illinois

when such repairs are initiated on facilities located in the

declared disaster area within 6 months after the disaster.

(19) Beginning July 1, 1999, game or game birds purchased

at a "game breeding and hunting preserve area" as that term is

used in the Wildlife Code. This paragraph is exempt from the

provisions of Section 3-75.

(20) A motor vehicle, as that term is defined in Section

1-146 of the Illinois Vehicle Code, that is donated to a

corporation, limited liability company, society, association,

foundation, or institution that is determined by the Department

to be organized and operated exclusively for educational

purposes. For purposes of this exemption, "a corporation,

limited liability company, society, association, foundation,

or institution organized and operated exclusively for

educational purposes" means all tax-supported public schools,

private schools that offer systematic instruction in useful

branches of learning by methods common to public schools and

that compare favorably in their scope and intensity with the

course of study presented in tax-supported schools, and

vocational or technical schools or institutes organized and

operated exclusively to provide a course of study of not less

than 6 weeks duration and designed to prepare individuals to

follow a trade or to pursue a manual, technical, mechanical,

industrial, business, or commercial occupation.

(21) Beginning January 1, 2000, personal property,

including food, purchased through fundraising events for the

benefit of a public or private elementary or secondary school,

a group of those schools, or one or more school districts if

the events are sponsored by an entity recognized by the school

district that consists primarily of volunteers and includes

parents and teachers of the school children. This paragraph

does not apply to fundraising events (i) for the benefit of

private home instruction or (ii) for which the fundraising

entity purchases the personal property sold at the events from

another individual or entity that sold the property for the

purpose of resale by the fundraising entity and that profits

from the sale to the fundraising entity. This paragraph is

exempt from the provisions of Section 3-75.

(22) Beginning January 1, 2000 and through December 31,

2001, new or used automatic vending machines that prepare and

serve hot food and beverages, including coffee, soup, and other

items, and replacement parts for these machines. Beginning

January 1, 2002 and through June 30, 2003, machines and parts

for machines used in commercial, coin-operated amusement and

vending business if a use or occupation tax is paid on the

gross receipts derived from the use of the commercial,

coin-operated amusement and vending machines. This paragraph

is exempt from the provisions of Section 3-75.

(23) Beginning August 23, 2001 and through June 30, 2016,

food for human consumption that is to be consumed off the

premises where it is sold (other than alcoholic beverages, soft

drinks, and food that has been prepared for immediate

consumption) and prescription and nonprescription medicines,

drugs, medical appliances, and insulin, urine testing

materials, syringes, and needles used by diabetics, for human

use, when purchased for use by a person receiving medical

assistance under Article V of the Illinois Public Aid Code who

resides in a licensed long-term care facility, as defined in

the Nursing Home Care Act, or in a licensed facility as defined

in the ID/DD Community Care Act, the MC/DD Act, or the

Specialized Mental Health Rehabilitation Act of 2013.

(24) Beginning on August 2, 2001 ( the effective date of

Public Act 92-227) this amendatory Act of the 92nd General

Assembly , computers and communications equipment utilized for

any hospital purpose and equipment used in the diagnosis,

analysis, or treatment of hospital patients purchased by a

lessor who leases the equipment, under a lease of one year or

longer executed or in effect at the time the lessor would

otherwise be subject to the tax imposed by this Act, to a

hospital that has been issued an active tax exemption

identification number by the Department under Section 1g of the

Retailers' Occupation Tax Act. If the equipment is leased in a

manner that does not qualify for this exemption or is used in

any other nonexempt manner, the lessor shall be liable for the

tax imposed under this Act or the Use Tax Act, as the case may

be, based on the fair market value of the property at the time

the nonqualifying use occurs. No lessor shall collect or

attempt to collect an amount (however designated) that purports

to reimburse that lessor for the tax imposed by this Act or the

Use Tax Act, as the case may be, if the tax has not been paid by

the lessor. If a lessor improperly collects any such amount

from the lessee, the lessee shall have a legal right to claim a

refund of that amount from the lessor. If, however, that amount

is not refunded to the lessee for any reason, the lessor is

liable to pay that amount to the Department. This paragraph is

exempt from the provisions of Section 3-75.

(25) Beginning on August 2, 2001 ( the effective date of

Public Act 92-227) this amendatory Act of the 92nd General

Assembly , personal property purchased by a lessor who leases

the property, under a lease of one year or longer executed or

in effect at the time the lessor would otherwise be subject to

the tax imposed by this Act, to a governmental body that has

been issued an active tax exemption identification number by

the Department under Section 1g of the Retailers' Occupation

Tax Act. If the property is leased in a manner that does not

qualify for this exemption or is used in any other nonexempt

manner, the lessor shall be liable for the tax imposed under

this Act or the Use Tax Act, as the case may be, based on the

fair market value of the property at the time the nonqualifying

use occurs. No lessor shall collect or attempt to collect an

amount (however designated) that purports to reimburse that

lessor for the tax imposed by this Act or the Use Tax Act, as

the case may be, if the tax has not been paid by the lessor. If

a lessor improperly collects any such amount from the lessee,

the lessee shall have a legal right to claim a refund of that

amount from the lessor. If, however, that amount is not

refunded to the lessee for any reason, the lessor is liable to

pay that amount to the Department. This paragraph is exempt

from the provisions of Section 3-75.

(26) Beginning January 1, 2008, tangible personal property

used in the construction or maintenance of a community water

supply, as defined under Section 3.145 of the Environmental

Protection Act, that is operated by a not-for-profit

corporation that holds a valid water supply permit issued under

Title IV of the Environmental Protection Act. This paragraph is

exempt from the provisions of Section 3-75.

(27) Beginning January 1, 2010, materials, parts,

equipment, components, and furnishings incorporated into or

upon an aircraft as part of the modification, refurbishment,

completion, replacement, repair, or maintenance of the

aircraft. This exemption includes consumable supplies used in

the modification, refurbishment, completion, replacement,

repair, and maintenance of aircraft, but excludes any

materials, parts, equipment, components, and consumable

supplies used in the modification, replacement, repair, and

maintenance of aircraft engines or power plants, whether such

engines or power plants are installed or uninstalled upon any

such aircraft. "Consumable supplies" include, but are not

limited to, adhesive, tape, sandpaper, general purpose

lubricants, cleaning solution, latex gloves, and protective

films. This exemption applies only to the use of qualifying

tangible personal property transferred incident to the

modification, refurbishment, completion, replacement, repair,

or maintenance of aircraft by persons who (i) hold an Air

Agency Certificate and are empowered to operate an approved

repair station by the Federal Aviation Administration, (ii)

have a Class IV Rating, and (iii) conduct operations in

accordance with Part 145 of the Federal Aviation Regulations.

The exemption does not include aircraft operated by a

commercial air carrier providing scheduled passenger air

service pursuant to authority issued under Part 121 or Part 129

of the Federal Aviation Regulations. The changes made to this

paragraph (27) by Public Act 98-534 are declarative of existing

law.

(28) Tangible personal property purchased by a

public-facilities corporation, as described in Section

11-65-10 of the Illinois Municipal Code, for purposes of

constructing or furnishing a municipal convention hall, but

only if the legal title to the municipal convention hall is

transferred to the municipality without any further

consideration by or on behalf of the municipality at the time

of the completion of the municipal convention hall or upon the

retirement or redemption of any bonds or other debt instruments

issued by the public-facilities corporation in connection with

the development of the municipal convention hall. This

exemption includes existing public-facilities corporations as

provided in Section 11-65-25 of the Illinois Municipal Code.

This paragraph is exempt from the provisions of Section 3-75.

(29) Beginning January 1, 2017, menstrual pads, tampons,

and menstrual cups.

(30) Tangible personal property transferred to a purchaser

who is exempt from the tax imposed by this Act by operation of

federal law. This paragraph is exempt from the provisions of

Section 3-75.

(31) Qualified tangible personal property used in the

construction or operation of a data center that has been

granted a certificate of exemption by the Department of

Commerce and Economic Opportunity, whether that tangible

personal property is purchased by the owner, operator, or

tenant of the data center or by a contractor or subcontractor

of the owner, operator, or tenant. Data centers that would have

qualified for a certificate of exemption prior to January 1,

2020 had this amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly been

in effect, may apply for and obtain an exemption for subsequent

purchases of computer equipment or enabling software purchased

or leased to upgrade, supplement, or replace computer equipment

or enabling software purchased or leased in the original

investment that would have qualified.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity shall

grant a certificate of exemption under this item (31) to

qualified data centers as defined by Section 605-1025 of the

Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Law of the

Civil Administrative Code of Illinois.

For the purposes of this item (31):

"Data center" means a building or a series of buildings

rehabilitated or constructed to house working servers in

one physical location or multiple sites within the State of

Illinois.

"Qualified tangible personal property" means:

electrical systems and equipment; climate control and

chilling equipment and systems; mechanical systems and

equipment; monitoring and secure systems; emergency

generators; hardware; computers; servers; data storage

devices; network connectivity equipment; racks; cabinets;

telecommunications cabling infrastructure; raised floor

systems; peripheral components or systems; software;

mechanical, electrical, or plumbing systems; battery

systems; cooling systems and towers; temperature control

systems; other cabling; and other data center

infrastructure equipment and systems necessary to operate

qualified tangible personal property, including fixtures;

and component parts of any of the foregoing, including

installation, maintenance, repair, refurbishment, and

replacement of qualified tangible personal property to

generate, transform, transmit, distribute, or manage

electricity necessary to operate qualified tangible

personal property; and all other tangible personal

property that is essential to the operations of a computer

data center. The term "qualified tangible personal

property" also includes building materials physically

incorporated in to the qualifying data center. To document

the exemption allowed under this Section, the retailer must

obtain from the purchaser a copy of the certificate of

eligibility issued by the Department of Commerce and

Economic Opportunity.

This item (31) is exempt from the provisions of Section

3-75.

(Source: P.A. 99-180, eff. 7-29-15; 99-855, eff. 8-19-16;

100-22, eff. 7-6-17; 100-594, eff. 6-29-18; 100-1171, eff.

1-4-19; revised 1-8-19.)



Section 15-40. The Service Occupation Tax Act is amended by

changing Section 3-5 as follows:



(35 ILCS 115/3-5)

Sec. 3-5. Exemptions. The following tangible personal

property is exempt from the tax imposed by this Act:

(1) Personal property sold by a corporation, society,

association, foundation, institution, or organization, other

than a limited liability company, that is organized and

operated as a not-for-profit service enterprise for the benefit

of persons 65 years of age or older if the personal property

was not purchased by the enterprise for the purpose of resale

by the enterprise.

(2) Personal property purchased by a not-for-profit

Illinois county fair association for use in conducting,

operating, or promoting the county fair.

(3) Personal property purchased by any not-for-profit arts

or cultural organization that establishes, by proof required by

the Department by rule, that it has received an exemption under

Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and that is

organized and operated primarily for the presentation or

support of arts or cultural programming, activities, or

services. These organizations include, but are not limited to,

music and dramatic arts organizations such as symphony

orchestras and theatrical groups, arts and cultural service

organizations, local arts councils, visual arts organizations,

and media arts organizations. On and after July 1, 2001 ( the

effective date of Public Act 92-35) this amendatory Act of the

92nd General Assembly , however, an entity otherwise eligible

for this exemption shall not make tax-free purchases unless it

has an active identification number issued by the Department.

(4) Legal tender, currency, medallions, or gold or silver

coinage issued by the State of Illinois, the government of the

United States of America, or the government of any foreign

country, and bullion.

(5) Until July 1, 2003 and beginning again on September 1,

2004 through August 30, 2014, graphic arts machinery and

equipment, including repair and replacement parts, both new and

used, and including that manufactured on special order or

purchased for lease, certified by the purchaser to be used

primarily for graphic arts production. Equipment includes

chemicals or chemicals acting as catalysts but only if the

chemicals or chemicals acting as catalysts effect a direct and

immediate change upon a graphic arts product. Beginning on July

1, 2017, graphic arts machinery and equipment is included in

the manufacturing and assembling machinery and equipment

exemption under Section 2 of this Act.

(6) Personal property sold by a teacher-sponsored student

organization affiliated with an elementary or secondary school

located in Illinois.

(7) Farm machinery and equipment, both new and used,

including that manufactured on special order, certified by the

purchaser to be used primarily for production agriculture or

State or federal agricultural programs, including individual

replacement parts for the machinery and equipment, including

machinery and equipment purchased for lease, and including

implements of husbandry defined in Section 1-130 of the

Illinois Vehicle Code, farm machinery and agricultural

chemical and fertilizer spreaders, and nurse wagons required to

be registered under Section 3-809 of the Illinois Vehicle Code,

but excluding other motor vehicles required to be registered

under the Illinois Vehicle Code. Horticultural polyhouses or

hoop houses used for propagating, growing, or overwintering

plants shall be considered farm machinery and equipment under

this item (7). Agricultural chemical tender tanks and dry boxes

shall include units sold separately from a motor vehicle

required to be licensed and units sold mounted on a motor

vehicle required to be licensed if the selling price of the

tender is separately stated.

Farm machinery and equipment shall include precision

farming equipment that is installed or purchased to be

installed on farm machinery and equipment including, but not

limited to, tractors, harvesters, sprayers, planters, seeders,

or spreaders. Precision farming equipment includes, but is not

limited to, soil testing sensors, computers, monitors,

software, global positioning and mapping systems, and other

such equipment.

Farm machinery and equipment also includes computers,

sensors, software, and related equipment used primarily in the

computer-assisted operation of production agriculture

facilities, equipment, and activities such as, but not limited

to, the collection, monitoring, and correlation of animal and

crop data for the purpose of formulating animal diets and

agricultural chemicals. This item (7) is exempt from the

provisions of Section 3-55.

(8) Until June 30, 2013, fuel and petroleum products sold

to or used by an air common carrier, certified by the carrier

to be used for consumption, shipment, or storage in the conduct

of its business as an air common carrier, for a flight destined

for or returning from a location or locations outside the

United States without regard to previous or subsequent domestic

stopovers.

Beginning July 1, 2013, fuel and petroleum products sold to

or used by an air carrier, certified by the carrier to be used

for consumption, shipment, or storage in the conduct of its

business as an air common carrier, for a flight that (i) is

engaged in foreign trade or is engaged in trade between the

United States and any of its possessions and (ii) transports at

least one individual or package for hire from the city of

origination to the city of final destination on the same

aircraft, without regard to a change in the flight number of

that aircraft.

(9) Proceeds of mandatory service charges separately

stated on customers' bills for the purchase and consumption of

food and beverages, to the extent that the proceeds of the

service charge are in fact turned over as tips or as a

substitute for tips to the employees who participate directly

in preparing, serving, hosting or cleaning up the food or

beverage function with respect to which the service charge is

imposed.

(10) Until July 1, 2003, oil field exploration, drilling,

and production equipment, including (i) rigs and parts of rigs,

rotary rigs, cable tool rigs, and workover rigs, (ii) pipe and

tubular goods, including casing and drill strings, (iii) pumps

and pump-jack units, (iv) storage tanks and flow lines, (v) any

individual replacement part for oil field exploration,

drilling, and production equipment, and (vi) machinery and

equipment purchased for lease; but excluding motor vehicles

required to be registered under the Illinois Vehicle Code.

(11) Photoprocessing machinery and equipment, including

repair and replacement parts, both new and used, including that

manufactured on special order, certified by the purchaser to be

used primarily for photoprocessing, and including

photoprocessing machinery and equipment purchased for lease.

(12) Until July 1, 2023, coal and aggregate exploration,

mining, off-highway hauling, processing, maintenance, and

reclamation equipment, including replacement parts and

equipment, and including equipment purchased for lease, but

excluding motor vehicles required to be registered under the

Illinois Vehicle Code. The changes made to this Section by

Public Act 97-767 apply on and after July 1, 2003, but no claim

for credit or refund is allowed on or after August 16, 2013

(the effective date of Public Act 98-456) for such taxes paid

during the period beginning July 1, 2003 and ending on August

16, 2013 (the effective date of Public Act 98-456).

(13) Beginning January 1, 1992 and through June 30, 2016,

food for human consumption that is to be consumed off the

premises where it is sold (other than alcoholic beverages, soft

drinks and food that has been prepared for immediate

consumption) and prescription and non-prescription medicines,

drugs, medical appliances, and insulin, urine testing

materials, syringes, and needles used by diabetics, for human

use, when purchased for use by a person receiving medical

assistance under Article V of the Illinois Public Aid Code who

resides in a licensed long-term care facility, as defined in

the Nursing Home Care Act, or in a licensed facility as defined

in the ID/DD Community Care Act, the MC/DD Act, or the

Specialized Mental Health Rehabilitation Act of 2013.

(14) Semen used for artificial insemination of livestock

for direct agricultural production.

(15) Horses, or interests in horses, registered with and

meeting the requirements of any of the Arabian Horse Club

Registry of America, Appaloosa Horse Club, American Quarter

Horse Association, United States Trotting Association, or

Jockey Club, as appropriate, used for purposes of breeding or

racing for prizes. This item (15) is exempt from the provisions

of Section 3-55, and the exemption provided for under this item

(15) applies for all periods beginning May 30, 1995, but no

claim for credit or refund is allowed on or after January 1,

2008 (the effective date of Public Act 95-88) for such taxes

paid during the period beginning May 30, 2000 and ending on

January 1, 2008 (the effective date of Public Act 95-88).

(16) Computers and communications equipment utilized for

any hospital purpose and equipment used in the diagnosis,

analysis, or treatment of hospital patients sold to a lessor

who leases the equipment, under a lease of one year or longer

executed or in effect at the time of the purchase, to a

hospital that has been issued an active tax exemption

identification number by the Department under Section 1g of the

Retailers' Occupation Tax Act.

(17) Personal property sold to a lessor who leases the

property, under a lease of one year or longer executed or in

effect at the time of the purchase, to a governmental body that

has been issued an active tax exemption identification number

by the Department under Section 1g of the Retailers' Occupation

Tax Act.

(18) Beginning with taxable years ending on or after

December 31, 1995 and ending with taxable years ending on or

before December 31, 2004, personal property that is donated for

disaster relief to be used in a State or federally declared

disaster area in Illinois or bordering Illinois by a

manufacturer or retailer that is registered in this State to a

corporation, society, association, foundation, or institution

that has been issued a sales tax exemption identification

number by the Department that assists victims of the disaster

who reside within the declared disaster area.

(19) Beginning with taxable years ending on or after

December 31, 1995 and ending with taxable years ending on or

before December 31, 2004, personal property that is used in the

performance of infrastructure repairs in this State, including

but not limited to municipal roads and streets, access roads,

bridges, sidewalks, waste disposal systems, water and sewer

line extensions, water distribution and purification

facilities, storm water drainage and retention facilities, and

sewage treatment facilities, resulting from a State or

federally declared disaster in Illinois or bordering Illinois

when such repairs are initiated on facilities located in the

declared disaster area within 6 months after the disaster.

(20) Beginning July 1, 1999, game or game birds sold at a

"game breeding and hunting preserve area" as that term is used

in the Wildlife Code. This paragraph is exempt from the

provisions of Section 3-55.

(21) A motor vehicle, as that term is defined in Section

1-146 of the Illinois Vehicle Code, that is donated to a

corporation, limited liability company, society, association,

foundation, or institution that is determined by the Department

to be organized and operated exclusively for educational

purposes. For purposes of this exemption, "a corporation,

limited liability company, society, association, foundation,

or institution organized and operated exclusively for

educational purposes" means all tax-supported public schools,

private schools that offer systematic instruction in useful

branches of learning by methods common to public schools and

that compare favorably in their scope and intensity with the

course of study presented in tax-supported schools, and

vocational or technical schools or institutes organized and

operated exclusively to provide a course of study of not less

than 6 weeks duration and designed to prepare individuals to

follow a trade or to pursue a manual, technical, mechanical,

industrial, business, or commercial occupation.

(22) Beginning January 1, 2000, personal property,

including food, purchased through fundraising events for the

benefit of a public or private elementary or secondary school,

a group of those schools, or one or more school districts if

the events are sponsored by an entity recognized by the school

district that consists primarily of volunteers and includes

parents and teachers of the school children. This paragraph

does not apply to fundraising events (i) for the benefit of

private home instruction or (ii) for which the fundraising

entity purchases the personal property sold at the events from

another individual or entity that sold the property for the

purpose of resale by the fundraising entity and that profits

from the sale to the fundraising entity. This paragraph is

exempt from the provisions of Section 3-55.

(23) Beginning January 1, 2000 and through December 31,

2001, new or used automatic vending machines that prepare and

serve hot food and beverages, including coffee, soup, and other

items, and replacement parts for these machines. Beginning

January 1, 2002 and through June 30, 2003, machines and parts

for machines used in commercial, coin-operated amusement and

vending business if a use or occupation tax is paid on the

gross receipts derived from the use of the commercial,

coin-operated amusement and vending machines. This paragraph

is exempt from the provisions of Section 3-55.

(24) Beginning on August 2, 2001 ( the effective date of

Public Act 92-227) this amendatory Act of the 92nd General

Assembly , computers and communications equipment utilized for

any hospital purpose and equipment used in the diagnosis,

analysis, or treatment of hospital patients sold to a lessor

who leases the equipment, under a lease of one year or longer

executed or in effect at the time of the purchase, to a

hospital that has been issued an active tax exemption

identification number by the Department under Section 1g of the

Retailers' Occupation Tax Act. This paragraph is exempt from

the provisions of Section 3-55.

(25) Beginning on August 2, 2001 ( the effective date of

Public Act 92-227) this amendatory Act of the 92nd General

Assembly , personal property sold to a lessor who leases the

property, under a lease of one year or longer executed or in

effect at the time of the purchase, to a governmental body that

has been issued an active tax exemption identification number

by the Department under Section 1g of the Retailers' Occupation

Tax Act. This paragraph is exempt from the provisions of

Section 3-55.

(26) Beginning on January 1, 2002 and through June 30,

2016, tangible personal property purchased from an Illinois

retailer by a taxpayer engaged in centralized purchasing

activities in Illinois who will, upon receipt of the property

in Illinois, temporarily store the property in Illinois (i) for

the purpose of subsequently transporting it outside this State

for use or consumption thereafter solely outside this State or

(ii) for the purpose of being processed, fabricated, or

manufactured into, attached to, or incorporated into other

tangible personal property to be transported outside this State

and thereafter used or consumed solely outside this State. The

Director of Revenue shall, pursuant to rules adopted in

accordance with the Illinois Administrative Procedure Act,

issue a permit to any taxpayer in good standing with the

Department who is eligible for the exemption under this

paragraph (26). The permit issued under this paragraph (26)

shall authorize the holder, to the extent and in the manner

specified in the rules adopted under this Act, to purchase

tangible personal property from a retailer exempt from the

taxes imposed by this Act. Taxpayers shall maintain all

necessary books and records to substantiate the use and

consumption of all such tangible personal property outside of

the State of Illinois.

(27) Beginning January 1, 2008, tangible personal property

used in the construction or maintenance of a community water

supply, as defined under Section 3.145 of the Environmental

Protection Act, that is operated by a not-for-profit

corporation that holds a valid water supply permit issued under

Title IV of the Environmental Protection Act. This paragraph is

exempt from the provisions of Section 3-55.

(28) Tangible personal property sold to a

public-facilities corporation, as described in Section

11-65-10 of the Illinois Municipal Code, for purposes of

constructing or furnishing a municipal convention hall, but

only if the legal title to the municipal convention hall is

transferred to the municipality without any further

consideration by or on behalf of the municipality at the time

of the completion of the municipal convention hall or upon the

retirement or redemption of any bonds or other debt instruments

issued by the public-facilities corporation in connection with

the development of the municipal convention hall. This

exemption includes existing public-facilities corporations as

provided in Section 11-65-25 of the Illinois Municipal Code.

This paragraph is exempt from the provisions of Section 3-55.

(29) Beginning January 1, 2010, materials, parts,

equipment, components, and furnishings incorporated into or

upon an aircraft as part of the modification, refurbishment,

completion, replacement, repair, or maintenance of the

aircraft. This exemption includes consumable supplies used in

the modification, refurbishment, completion, replacement,

repair, and maintenance of aircraft, but excludes any

materials, parts, equipment, components, and consumable

supplies used in the modification, replacement, repair, and

maintenance of aircraft engines or power plants, whether such

engines or power plants are installed or uninstalled upon any

such aircraft. "Consumable supplies" include, but are not

limited to, adhesive, tape, sandpaper, general purpose

lubricants, cleaning solution, latex gloves, and protective

films. This exemption applies only to the transfer of

qualifying tangible personal property incident to the

modification, refurbishment, completion, replacement, repair,

or maintenance of an aircraft by persons who (i) hold an Air

Agency Certificate and are empowered to operate an approved

repair station by the Federal Aviation Administration, (ii)

have a Class IV Rating, and (iii) conduct operations in

accordance with Part 145 of the Federal Aviation Regulations.

The exemption does not include aircraft operated by a

commercial air carrier providing scheduled passenger air

service pursuant to authority issued under Part 121 or Part 129

of the Federal Aviation Regulations. The changes made to this

paragraph (29) by Public Act 98-534 are declarative of existing

law.

(30) Beginning January 1, 2017, menstrual pads, tampons,

and menstrual cups.

(31) Tangible personal property transferred to a purchaser

who is exempt from tax by operation of federal law. This

paragraph is exempt from the provisions of Section 3-55.

(32) Qualified tangible personal property used in the

construction or operation of a data center that has been

granted a certificate of exemption by the Department of

Commerce and Economic Opportunity, whether that tangible

personal property is purchased by the owner, operator, or

tenant of the data center or by a contractor or subcontractor

of the owner, operator, or tenant. Data centers that would have

qualified for a certificate of exemption prior to January 1,

2020 had this amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly been

in effect, may apply for and obtain an exemption for subsequent

purchases of computer equipment or enabling software purchased

or leased to upgrade, supplement, or replace computer equipment

or enabling software purchased or leased in the original

investment that would have qualified.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity shall

grant a certificate of exemption under this item (32) to

qualified data centers as defined by Section 605-1025 of the

Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Law of the

Civil Administrative Code of Illinois.

For the purposes of this item (32):

"Data center" means a building or a series of buildings

rehabilitated or constructed to house working servers in

one physical location or multiple sites within the State of

Illinois.

"Qualified tangible personal property" means:

electrical systems and equipment; climate control and

chilling equipment and systems; mechanical systems and

equipment; monitoring and secure systems; emergency

generators; hardware; computers; servers; data storage

devices; network connectivity equipment; racks; cabinets;

telecommunications cabling infrastructure; raised floor

systems; peripheral components or systems; software;

mechanical, electrical, or plumbing systems; battery

systems; cooling systems and towers; temperature control

systems; other cabling; and other data center

infrastructure equipment and systems necessary to operate

qualified tangible personal property, including fixtures;

and component parts of any of the foregoing, including

installation, maintenance, repair, refurbishment, and

replacement of qualified tangible personal property to

generate, transform, transmit, distribute, or manage

electricity necessary to operate qualified tangible

personal property; and all other tangible personal

property that is essential to the operations of a computer

data center. The term "qualified tangible personal

property" also includes building materials physically

incorporated in to the qualifying data center. To document

the exemption allowed under this Section, the retailer must

obtain from the purchaser a copy of the certificate of

eligibility issued by the Department of Commerce and

Economic Opportunity.

This item (32) is exempt from the provisions of Section

3-55.

(Source: P.A. 99-180, eff. 7-29-15; 99-855, eff. 8-19-16;

100-22, eff. 7-6-17; 100-594, eff. 6-29-18; 100-1171, eff.

1-4-19; revised 1-8-19.)



Section 15-45. The Retailers' Occupation Tax Act is amended

by changing Sections 1, 2, 2-5, 2-12, and 2a as follows:



(35 ILCS 120/1) (from Ch. 120, par. 440)

Sec. 1. Definitions. "Sale at retail" means any transfer of

the ownership of or title to tangible personal property to a

purchaser, for the purpose of use or consumption, and not for

the purpose of resale in any form as tangible personal property

to the extent not first subjected to a use for which it was

purchased, for a valuable consideration: Provided that the

property purchased is deemed to be purchased for the purpose of

resale, despite first being used, to the extent to which it is

resold as an ingredient of an intentionally produced product or

byproduct of manufacturing. For this purpose, slag produced as

an incident to manufacturing pig iron or steel and sold is

considered to be an intentionally produced byproduct of

manufacturing. Transactions whereby the possession of the

property is transferred but the seller retains the title as

security for payment of the selling price shall be deemed to be

sales.

"Sale at retail" shall be construed to include any transfer

of the ownership of or title to tangible personal property to a

purchaser, for use or consumption by any other person to whom

such purchaser may transfer the tangible personal property

without a valuable consideration, and to include any transfer,

whether made for or without a valuable consideration, for

resale in any form as tangible personal property unless made in

compliance with Section 2c of this Act.

Sales of tangible personal property, which property, to the

extent not first subjected to a use for which it was purchased,

as an ingredient or constituent, goes into and forms a part of

tangible personal property subsequently the subject of a "Sale

at retail", are not sales at retail as defined in this Act:

Provided that the property purchased is deemed to be purchased

for the purpose of resale, despite first being used, to the

extent to which it is resold as an ingredient of an

intentionally produced product or byproduct of manufacturing.

"Sale at retail" shall be construed to include any Illinois

florist's sales transaction in which the purchase order is

received in Illinois by a florist and the sale is for use or

consumption, but the Illinois florist has a florist in another

state deliver the property to the purchaser or the purchaser's

donee in such other state.

Nonreusable tangible personal property that is used by

persons engaged in the business of operating a restaurant,

cafeteria, or drive-in is a sale for resale when it is

transferred to customers in the ordinary course of business as

part of the sale of food or beverages and is used to deliver,

package, or consume food or beverages, regardless of where

consumption of the food or beverages occurs. Examples of those

items include, but are not limited to nonreusable, paper and

plastic cups, plates, baskets, boxes, sleeves, buckets or other

containers, utensils, straws, placemats, napkins, doggie bags,

and wrapping or packaging materials that are transferred to

customers as part of the sale of food or beverages in the

ordinary course of business.

The purchase, employment and transfer of such tangible

personal property as newsprint and ink for the primary purpose

of conveying news (with or without other information) is not a

purchase, use or sale of tangible personal property.

A person whose activities are organized and conducted

primarily as a not-for-profit service enterprise, and who

engages in selling tangible personal property at retail

(whether to the public or merely to members and their guests)

is engaged in the business of selling tangible personal

property at retail with respect to such transactions, excepting

only a person organized and operated exclusively for

charitable, religious or educational purposes either (1), to

the extent of sales by such person to its members, students,

patients or inmates of tangible personal property to be used

primarily for the purposes of such person, or (2), to the

extent of sales by such person of tangible personal property

which is not sold or offered for sale by persons organized for

profit. The selling of school books and school supplies by

schools at retail to students is not "primarily for the

purposes of" the school which does such selling. The provisions

of this paragraph shall not apply to nor subject to taxation

occasional dinners, socials or similar activities of a person

organized and operated exclusively for charitable, religious

or educational purposes, whether or not such activities are

open to the public.

A person who is the recipient of a grant or contract under

Title VII of the Older Americans Act of 1965 (P.L. 92-258) and

serves meals to participants in the federal Nutrition Program

for the Elderly in return for contributions established in

amount by the individual participant pursuant to a schedule of

suggested fees as provided for in the federal Act is not

engaged in the business of selling tangible personal property

at retail with respect to such transactions.

"Purchaser" means anyone who, through a sale at retail,

acquires the ownership of or title to tangible personal

property for a valuable consideration.

"Reseller of motor fuel" means any person engaged in the

business of selling or delivering or transferring title of

motor fuel to another person other than for use or consumption.

No person shall act as a reseller of motor fuel within this

State without first being registered as a reseller pursuant to

Section 2c or a retailer pursuant to Section 2a.

"Selling price" or the "amount of sale" means the

consideration for a sale valued in money whether received in

money or otherwise, including cash, credits, property, other

than as hereinafter provided, and services, but , prior to

January 1, 2020, not including the value of or credit given for

traded-in tangible personal property where the item that is

traded-in is of like kind and character as that which is being

sold ; beginning January 1, 2020, "selling price" includes the

portion of the value of or credit given for traded-in motor

vehicles of the First Division as defined in Section 1-146 of

the Illinois Vehicle Code of like kind and character as that

which is being sold that exceeds $10,000. "Selling price" , and

shall be determined without any deduction on account of the

cost of the property sold, the cost of materials used, labor or

service cost or any other expense whatsoever, but does not

include charges that are added to prices by sellers on account

of the seller's tax liability under this Act, or on account of

the seller's duty to collect, from the purchaser, the tax that

is imposed by the Use Tax Act, or, except as otherwise provided

with respect to any cigarette tax imposed by a home rule unit,

on account of the seller's tax liability under any local

occupation tax administered by the Department, or, except as

otherwise provided with respect to any cigarette tax imposed by

a home rule unit on account of the seller's duty to collect,

from the purchasers, the tax that is imposed under any local

use tax administered by the Department. Effective December 1,

1985, "selling price" shall include charges that are added to

prices by sellers on account of the seller's tax liability

under the Cigarette Tax Act, on account of the sellers' duty to

collect, from the purchaser, the tax imposed under the

Cigarette Use Tax Act, and on account of the seller's duty to

collect, from the purchaser, any cigarette tax imposed by a

home rule unit.

Notwithstanding any law to the contrary, for any motor

vehicle, as defined in Section 1-146 of the Vehicle Code, that

is sold on or after January 1, 2015 for the purpose of leasing

the vehicle for a defined period that is longer than one year

and (1) is a motor vehicle of the second division that: (A) is

a self-contained motor vehicle designed or permanently

converted to provide living quarters for recreational,

camping, or travel use, with direct walk through access to the

living quarters from the driver's seat; (B) is of the van

configuration designed for the transportation of not less than

7 nor more than 16 passengers; or (C) has a gross vehicle

weight rating of 8,000 pounds or less or (2) is a motor vehicle

of the first division, "selling price" or "amount of sale"

means the consideration received by the lessor pursuant to the

lease contract, including amounts due at lease signing and all

monthly or other regular payments charged over the term of the

lease. Also included in the selling price is any amount

received by the lessor from the lessee for the leased vehicle

that is not calculated at the time the lease is executed,

including, but not limited to, excess mileage charges and

charges for excess wear and tear. For sales that occur in

Illinois, with respect to any amount received by the lessor

from the lessee for the leased vehicle that is not calculated

at the time the lease is executed, the lessor who purchased the

motor vehicle does not incur the tax imposed by the Use Tax Act

on those amounts, and the retailer who makes the retail sale of

the motor vehicle to the lessor is not required to collect the

tax imposed by the Use Tax Act or to pay the tax imposed by this

Act on those amounts. However, the lessor who purchased the

motor vehicle assumes the liability for reporting and paying

the tax on those amounts directly to the Department in the same

form (Illinois Retailers' Occupation Tax, and local retailers'

occupation taxes, if applicable) in which the retailer would

have reported and paid such tax if the retailer had accounted

for the tax to the Department. For amounts received by the

lessor from the lessee that are not calculated at the time the

lease is executed, the lessor must file the return and pay the

tax to the Department by the due date otherwise required by

this Act for returns other than transaction returns. If the

retailer is entitled under this Act to a discount for

collecting and remitting the tax imposed under this Act to the

Department with respect to the sale of the motor vehicle to the

lessor, then the right to the discount provided in this Act

shall be transferred to the lessor with respect to the tax paid

by the lessor for any amount received by the lessor from the

lessee for the leased vehicle that is not calculated at the

time the lease is executed; provided that the discount is only

allowed if the return is timely filed and for amounts timely

paid. The "selling price" of a motor vehicle that is sold on or

after January 1, 2015 for the purpose of leasing for a defined

period of longer than one year shall not be reduced by the

value of or credit given for traded-in tangible personal

property owned by the lessor, nor shall it be reduced by the

value of or credit given for traded-in tangible personal

property owned by the lessee, regardless of whether the

trade-in value thereof is assigned by the lessee to the lessor.

In the case of a motor vehicle that is sold for the purpose of

leasing for a defined period of longer than one year, the sale

occurs at the time of the delivery of the vehicle, regardless

of the due date of any lease payments. A lessor who incurs a

Retailers' Occupation Tax liability on the sale of a motor

vehicle coming off lease may not take a credit against that

liability for the Use Tax the lessor paid upon the purchase of

the motor vehicle (or for any tax the lessor paid with respect

to any amount received by the lessor from the lessee for the

leased vehicle that was not calculated at the time the lease

was executed) if the selling price of the motor vehicle at the

time of purchase was calculated using the definition of

"selling price" as defined in this paragraph. Notwithstanding

any other provision of this Act to the contrary, lessors shall

file all returns and make all payments required under this

paragraph to the Department by electronic means in the manner

and form as required by the Department. This paragraph does not

apply to leases of motor vehicles for which, at the time the

lease is entered into, the term of the lease is not a defined

period, including leases with a defined initial period with the

option to continue the lease on a month-to-month or other basis

beyond the initial defined period.

The phrase "like kind and character" shall be liberally

construed (including but not limited to any form of motor

vehicle for any form of motor vehicle, or any kind of farm or

agricultural implement for any other kind of farm or

agricultural implement), while not including a kind of item

which, if sold at retail by that retailer, would be exempt from

retailers' occupation tax and use tax as an isolated or

occasional sale.

"Gross receipts" from the sales of tangible personal

property at retail means the total selling price or the amount

of such sales, as hereinbefore defined. In the case of charge

and time sales, the amount thereof shall be included only as

and when payments are received by the seller. Receipts or other

consideration derived by a seller from the sale, transfer or

assignment of accounts receivable to a wholly owned subsidiary

will not be deemed payments prior to the time the purchaser

makes payment on such accounts.

"Department" means the Department of Revenue.

"Person" means any natural individual, firm, partnership,

association, joint stock company, joint adventure, public or

private corporation, limited liability company, or a receiver,

executor, trustee, guardian or other representative appointed

by order of any court.

The isolated or occasional sale of tangible personal

property at retail by a person who does not hold himself out as

being engaged (or who does not habitually engage) in selling

such tangible personal property at retail, or a sale through a

bulk vending machine, does not constitute engaging in a

business of selling such tangible personal property at retail

within the meaning of this Act; provided that any person who is

engaged in a business which is not subject to the tax imposed

by this Act because of involving the sale of or a contract to

sell real estate or a construction contract to improve real

estate or a construction contract to engineer, install, and

maintain an integrated system of products, but who, in the

course of conducting such business, transfers tangible

personal property to users or consumers in the finished form in

which it was purchased, and which does not become real estate

or was not engineered and installed, under any provision of a

construction contract or real estate sale or real estate sales

agreement entered into with some other person arising out of or

because of such nontaxable business, is engaged in the business

of selling tangible personal property at retail to the extent

of the value of the tangible personal property so transferred.

If, in such a transaction, a separate charge is made for the

tangible personal property so transferred, the value of such

property, for the purpose of this Act, shall be the amount so

separately charged, but not less than the cost of such property

to the transferor; if no separate charge is made, the value of

such property, for the purposes of this Act, is the cost to the

transferor of such tangible personal property. Construction

contracts for the improvement of real estate consisting of

engineering, installation, and maintenance of voice, data,

video, security, and all telecommunication systems do not

constitute engaging in a business of selling tangible personal

property at retail within the meaning of this Act if they are

sold at one specified contract price.

A person who holds himself or herself out as being engaged

(or who habitually engages) in selling tangible personal

property at retail is a person engaged in the business of

selling tangible personal property at retail hereunder with

respect to such sales (and not primarily in a service

occupation) notwithstanding the fact that such person designs

and produces such tangible personal property on special order

for the purchaser and in such a way as to render the property

of value only to such purchaser, if such tangible personal

property so produced on special order serves substantially the

same function as stock or standard items of tangible personal

property that are sold at retail.

Persons who engage in the business of transferring tangible

personal property upon the redemption of trading stamps are

engaged in the business of selling such property at retail and

shall be liable for and shall pay the tax imposed by this Act

on the basis of the retail value of the property transferred

upon redemption of such stamps.

"Bulk vending machine" means a vending machine, containing

unsorted confections, nuts, toys, or other items designed

primarily to be used or played with by children which, when a

coin or coins of a denomination not larger than $0.50 are

inserted, are dispensed in equal portions, at random and

without selection by the customer.

"Remote retailer" means a retailer located outside of this

State that does not maintain within this State, directly or by

a subsidiary, an office, distribution house, sales house,

warehouse or other place of business, or any agent or other

representative operating within this State under the authority

of the retailer or its subsidiary, irrespective of whether such

place of business or agent is located here permanently or

temporarily or whether such retailer or subsidiary is licensed

to do business in this State.

(Source: P.A. 98-628, eff. 1-1-15; 98-1080, eff. 8-26-14.)



(35 ILCS 120/2) (from Ch. 120, par. 441)

Sec. 2. Tax imposed.

(a) A tax is imposed upon persons engaged in the business

of selling at retail tangible personal property, including

computer software, and including photographs, negatives, and

positives that are the product of photoprocessing, but not

including products of photoprocessing produced for use in

motion pictures for public commercial exhibition. Beginning

January 1, 2001, prepaid telephone calling arrangements shall

be considered tangible personal property subject to the tax

imposed under this Act regardless of the form in which those

arrangements may be embodied, transmitted, or fixed by any

method now known or hereafter developed. Sales of (1)

electricity delivered to customers by wire; (2) natural or

artificial gas that is delivered to customers through pipes,

pipelines, or mains; and (3) water that is delivered to

customers through pipes, pipelines, or mains are not subject to

tax under this Act. The provisions of this amendatory Act of

the 98th General Assembly are declaratory of existing law as to

the meaning and scope of this Act.

(b) Beginning on July 1, 2020, a remote retailer is engaged

in the occupation of selling at retail in Illinois for purposes

of this Act, if:

(1) the cumulative gross receipts from sales of

tangible personal property to purchasers in Illinois are

$100,000 or more; or

(2) the retailer enters into 200 or more separate

transactions for the sale of tangible personal property to

purchasers in Illinois.

Remote retailers that meet or exceed the threshold in

either paragraph (1) or (2) above shall be liable for all

applicable State and locally imposed retailers' occupation

taxes on all retail sales to Illinois purchasers.

The remote retailer shall determine on a quarterly basis,

ending on the last day of March, June, September, and December,

whether he or she meets the criteria of either paragraph (1) or

(2) of this subsection for the preceding 12-month period. If

the retailer meets the criteria of either paragraph (1) or (2)

for a 12-month period, he or she is considered a retailer

maintaining a place of business in this State and is required

to collect and remit the tax imposed under this Act and all

retailers' occupation tax imposed by local taxing

jurisdictions in Illinois, provided such local taxes are

administered by the Department, and to file all applicable

returns for one year. At the end of that one-year period, the

retailer shall determine whether the retailer met the criteria

of either paragraph (1) or (2) for the preceding 12-month

period. If the retailer met the criteria in either paragraph

(1) or (2) for the preceding 12-month period, he or she is

considered a retailer maintaining a place of business in this

State and is required to collect and remit all applicable State

and local retailers' occupation taxes and file returns for the

subsequent year. If, at the end of a one-year period, a

retailer that was required to collect and remit the tax imposed

under this Act determines that he or she did not meet the

criteria in either paragraph (1) or (2) during the preceding

12-month period, then the retailer shall subsequently

determine on a quarterly basis, ending on the last day of

March, June, September, and December, whether he or she meets

the criteria of either paragraph (1) or (2) for the preceding

12-month period.

(Source: P.A. 98-583, eff. 1-1-14.)



(35 ILCS 120/2-5)

Sec. 2-5. Exemptions. Gross receipts from proceeds from the

sale of the following tangible personal property are exempt

from the tax imposed by this Act:

(1) Farm chemicals.

(2) Farm machinery and equipment, both new and used,

including that manufactured on special order, certified by

the purchaser to be used primarily for production

agriculture or State or federal agricultural programs,

including individual replacement parts for the machinery

and equipment, including machinery and equipment purchased

for lease, and including implements of husbandry defined in

Section 1-130 of the Illinois Vehicle Code, farm machinery

and agricultural chemical and fertilizer spreaders, and

nurse wagons required to be registered under Section 3-809

of the Illinois Vehicle Code, but excluding other motor

vehicles required to be registered under the Illinois

Vehicle Code. Horticultural polyhouses or hoop houses used

for propagating, growing, or overwintering plants shall be

considered farm machinery and equipment under this item

(2). Agricultural chemical tender tanks and dry boxes shall

include units sold separately from a motor vehicle required

to be licensed and units sold mounted on a motor vehicle

required to be licensed, if the selling price of the tender

is separately stated.

Farm machinery and equipment shall include precision

farming equipment that is installed or purchased to be

installed on farm machinery and equipment including, but

not limited to, tractors, harvesters, sprayers, planters,

seeders, or spreaders. Precision farming equipment

includes, but is not limited to, soil testing sensors,

computers, monitors, software, global positioning and

mapping systems, and other such equipment.

Farm machinery and equipment also includes computers,

sensors, software, and related equipment used primarily in

the computer-assisted operation of production agriculture

facilities, equipment, and activities such as, but not

limited to, the collection, monitoring, and correlation of

animal and crop data for the purpose of formulating animal

diets and agricultural chemicals. This item (2) is exempt

from the provisions of Section 2-70.

(3) Until July 1, 2003, distillation machinery and

equipment, sold as a unit or kit, assembled or installed by

the retailer, certified by the user to be used only for the

production of ethyl alcohol that will be used for

consumption as motor fuel or as a component of motor fuel

for the personal use of the user, and not subject to sale

or resale.

(4) Until July 1, 2003 and beginning again September 1,

2004 through August 30, 2014, graphic arts machinery and

equipment, including repair and replacement parts, both

new and used, and including that manufactured on special

order or purchased for lease, certified by the purchaser to

be used primarily for graphic arts production. Equipment

includes chemicals or chemicals acting as catalysts but

only if the chemicals or chemicals acting as catalysts

effect a direct and immediate change upon a graphic arts

product. Beginning on July 1, 2017, graphic arts machinery

and equipment is included in the manufacturing and

assembling machinery and equipment exemption under

paragraph (14).

(5) A motor vehicle that is used for automobile

renting, as defined in the Automobile Renting Occupation

and Use Tax Act. This paragraph is exempt from the

provisions of Section 2-70.

(6) Personal property sold by a teacher-sponsored

student organization affiliated with an elementary or

secondary school located in Illinois.

(7) Until July 1, 2003, proceeds of that portion of the

selling price of a passenger car the sale of which is

subject to the Replacement Vehicle Tax.

(8) Personal property sold to an Illinois county fair

association for use in conducting, operating, or promoting

the county fair.

(9) Personal property sold to a not-for-profit arts or

cultural organization that establishes, by proof required

by the Department by rule, that it has received an

exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue

Code and that is organized and operated primarily for the

presentation or support of arts or cultural programming,

activities, or services. These organizations include, but

are not limited to, music and dramatic arts organizations

such as symphony orchestras and theatrical groups, arts and

cultural service organizations, local arts councils,

visual arts organizations, and media arts organizations.

On and after July 1, 2001 (the effective date of Public Act

92-35), however, an entity otherwise eligible for this

exemption shall not make tax-free purchases unless it has

an active identification number issued by the Department.

(10) Personal property sold by a corporation, society,

association, foundation, institution, or organization,

other than a limited liability company, that is organized

and operated as a not-for-profit service enterprise for the

benefit of persons 65 years of age or older if the personal

property was not purchased by the enterprise for the

purpose of resale by the enterprise.

(11) Personal property sold to a governmental body, to

a corporation, society, association, foundation, or

institution organized and operated exclusively for

charitable, religious, or educational purposes, or to a

not-for-profit corporation, society, association,

foundation, institution, or organization that has no

compensated officers or employees and that is organized and

operated primarily for the recreation of persons 55 years

of age or older. A limited liability company may qualify

for the exemption under this paragraph only if the limited

liability company is organized and operated exclusively

for educational purposes. On and after July 1, 1987,

however, no entity otherwise eligible for this exemption

shall make tax-free purchases unless it has an active

identification number issued by the Department.

(12) (Blank).

(12-5) On and after July 1, 2003 and through June 30,

2004, motor vehicles of the second division with a gross

vehicle weight in excess of 8,000 pounds that are subject

to the commercial distribution fee imposed under Section

3-815.1 of the Illinois Vehicle Code. Beginning on July 1,

2004 and through June 30, 2005, the use in this State of

motor vehicles of the second division: (i) with a gross

vehicle weight rating in excess of 8,000 pounds; (ii) that

are subject to the commercial distribution fee imposed

under Section 3-815.1 of the Illinois Vehicle Code; and

(iii) that are primarily used for commercial purposes.

Through June 30, 2005, this exemption applies to repair and

replacement parts added after the initial purchase of such

a motor vehicle if that motor vehicle is used in a manner

that would qualify for the rolling stock exemption

otherwise provided for in this Act. For purposes of this

paragraph, "used for commercial purposes" means the

transportation of persons or property in furtherance of any

commercial or industrial enterprise whether for-hire or

not.

(13) Proceeds from sales to owners, lessors, or

shippers of tangible personal property that is utilized by

interstate carriers for hire for use as rolling stock

moving in interstate commerce and equipment operated by a

telecommunications provider, licensed as a common carrier

by the Federal Communications Commission, which is

permanently installed in or affixed to aircraft moving in

interstate commerce.

(14) Machinery and equipment that will be used by the

purchaser, or a lessee of the purchaser, primarily in the

process of manufacturing or assembling tangible personal

property for wholesale or retail sale or lease, whether the

sale or lease is made directly by the manufacturer or by

some other person, whether the materials used in the

process are owned by the manufacturer or some other person,

or whether the sale or lease is made apart from or as an

incident to the seller's engaging in the service occupation

of producing machines, tools, dies, jigs, patterns,

gauges, or other similar items of no commercial value on

special order for a particular purchaser. The exemption

provided by this paragraph (14) does not include machinery

and equipment used in (i) the generation of electricity for

wholesale or retail sale; (ii) the generation or treatment

of natural or artificial gas for wholesale or retail sale

that is delivered to customers through pipes, pipelines, or

mains; or (iii) the treatment of water for wholesale or

retail sale that is delivered to customers through pipes,

pipelines, or mains. The provisions of Public Act 98-583

are declaratory of existing law as to the meaning and scope

of this exemption. Beginning on July 1, 2017, the exemption

provided by this paragraph (14) includes, but is not

limited to, graphic arts machinery and equipment, as

defined in paragraph (4) of this Section.

(15) Proceeds of mandatory service charges separately

stated on customers' bills for purchase and consumption of

food and beverages, to the extent that the proceeds of the

service charge are in fact turned over as tips or as a

substitute for tips to the employees who participate

directly in preparing, serving, hosting or cleaning up the

food or beverage function with respect to which the service

charge is imposed.

(16) Tangible personal property sold to a purchaser if

the purchaser is exempt from use tax by operation of

federal law. This paragraph is exempt from the provisions

of Section 2-70.

(17) Tangible personal property sold to a common

carrier by rail or motor that receives the physical

possession of the property in Illinois and that transports

the property, or shares with another common carrier in the

transportation of the property, out of Illinois on a

standard uniform bill of lading showing the seller of the

property as the shipper or consignor of the property to a

destination outside Illinois, for use outside Illinois.

(18) Legal tender, currency, medallions, or gold or

silver coinage issued by the State of Illinois, the

government of the United States of America, or the

government of any foreign country, and bullion.

(19) Until July 1, 2003, oil field exploration,

drilling, and production equipment, including (i) rigs and

parts of rigs, rotary rigs, cable tool rigs, and workover

rigs, (ii) pipe and tubular goods, including casing and

drill strings, (iii) pumps and pump-jack units, (iv)

storage tanks and flow lines, (v) any individual

replacement part for oil field exploration, drilling, and

production equipment, and (vi) machinery and equipment

purchased for lease; but excluding motor vehicles required

to be registered under the Illinois Vehicle Code.

(20) Photoprocessing machinery and equipment,

including repair and replacement parts, both new and used,

including that manufactured on special order, certified by

the purchaser to be used primarily for photoprocessing, and

including photoprocessing machinery and equipment

purchased for lease.

(21) Until July 1, 2023, coal and aggregate

exploration, mining, off-highway hauling, processing,

maintenance, and reclamation equipment, including

replacement parts and equipment, and including equipment

purchased for lease, but excluding motor vehicles required

to be registered under the Illinois Vehicle Code. The

changes made to this Section by Public Act 97-767 apply on

and after July 1, 2003, but no claim for credit or refund

is allowed on or after August 16, 2013 (the effective date

of Public Act 98-456) for such taxes paid during the period

beginning July 1, 2003 and ending on August 16, 2013 (the

effective date of Public Act 98-456).

(22) Until June 30, 2013, fuel and petroleum products

sold to or used by an air carrier, certified by the carrier

to be used for consumption, shipment, or storage in the

conduct of its business as an air common carrier, for a

flight destined for or returning from a location or

locations outside the United States without regard to

previous or subsequent domestic stopovers.

Beginning July 1, 2013, fuel and petroleum products

sold to or used by an air carrier, certified by the carrier

to be used for consumption, shipment, or storage in the

conduct of its business as an air common carrier, for a

flight that (i) is engaged in foreign trade or is engaged

in trade between the United States and any of its

possessions and (ii) transports at least one individual or

package for hire from the city of origination to the city

of final destination on the same aircraft, without regard

to a change in the flight number of that aircraft.

(23) A transaction in which the purchase order is

received by a florist who is located outside Illinois, but

who has a florist located in Illinois deliver the property

to the purchaser or the purchaser's donee in Illinois.

(24) Fuel consumed or used in the operation of ships,

barges, or vessels that are used primarily in or for the

transportation of property or the conveyance of persons for

hire on rivers bordering on this State if the fuel is

delivered by the seller to the purchaser's barge, ship, or

vessel while it is afloat upon that bordering river.

(25) Except as provided in item (25-5) of this Section,

a motor vehicle sold in this State to a nonresident even

though the motor vehicle is delivered to the nonresident in

this State, if the motor vehicle is not to be titled in

this State, and if a drive-away permit is issued to the

motor vehicle as provided in Section 3-603 of the Illinois

Vehicle Code or if the nonresident purchaser has vehicle

registration plates to transfer to the motor vehicle upon

returning to his or her home state. The issuance of the

drive-away permit or having the out-of-state registration

plates to be transferred is prima facie evidence that the

motor vehicle will not be titled in this State.

(25-5) The exemption under item (25) does not apply if

the state in which the motor vehicle will be titled does

not allow a reciprocal exemption for a motor vehicle sold

and delivered in that state to an Illinois resident but

titled in Illinois. The tax collected under this Act on the

sale of a motor vehicle in this State to a resident of

another state that does not allow a reciprocal exemption

shall be imposed at a rate equal to the state's rate of tax

on taxable property in the state in which the purchaser is

a resident, except that the tax shall not exceed the tax

that would otherwise be imposed under this Act. At the time

of the sale, the purchaser shall execute a statement,

signed under penalty of perjury, of his or her intent to

title the vehicle in the state in which the purchaser is a

resident within 30 days after the sale and of the fact of

the payment to the State of Illinois of tax in an amount

equivalent to the state's rate of tax on taxable property

in his or her state of residence and shall submit the

statement to the appropriate tax collection agency in his

or her state of residence. In addition, the retailer must

retain a signed copy of the statement in his or her

records. Nothing in this item shall be construed to require

the removal of the vehicle from this state following the

filing of an intent to title the vehicle in the purchaser's

state of residence if the purchaser titles the vehicle in

his or her state of residence within 30 days after the date

of sale. The tax collected under this Act in accordance

with this item (25-5) shall be proportionately distributed

as if the tax were collected at the 6.25% general rate

imposed under this Act.

(25-7) Beginning on July 1, 2007, no tax is imposed

under this Act on the sale of an aircraft, as defined in

Section 3 of the Illinois Aeronautics Act, if all of the

following conditions are met:

(1) the aircraft leaves this State within 15 days

after the later of either the issuance of the final

billing for the sale of the aircraft, or the authorized

approval for return to service, completion of the

maintenance record entry, and completion of the test

flight and ground test for inspection, as required by

14 C.F.R. 91.407;

(2) the aircraft is not based or registered in this

State after the sale of the aircraft; and

(3) the seller retains in his or her books and

records and provides to the Department a signed and

dated certification from the purchaser, on a form

prescribed by the Department, certifying that the

requirements of this item (25-7) are met. The

certificate must also include the name and address of

the purchaser, the address of the location where the

aircraft is to be titled or registered, the address of

the primary physical location of the aircraft, and

other information that the Department may reasonably

require.

For purposes of this item (25-7):

"Based in this State" means hangared, stored, or

otherwise used, excluding post-sale customizations as

defined in this Section, for 10 or more days in each

12-month period immediately following the date of the sale

of the aircraft.

"Registered in this State" means an aircraft

registered with the Department of Transportation,

Aeronautics Division, or titled or registered with the

Federal Aviation Administration to an address located in

this State.

This paragraph (25-7) is exempt from the provisions of

Section 2-70.

(26) Semen used for artificial insemination of

livestock for direct agricultural production.

(27) Horses, or interests in horses, registered with

and meeting the requirements of any of the Arabian Horse

Club Registry of America, Appaloosa Horse Club, American

Quarter Horse Association, United States Trotting

Association, or Jockey Club, as appropriate, used for

purposes of breeding or racing for prizes. This item (27)

is exempt from the provisions of Section 2-70, and the

exemption provided for under this item (27) applies for all

periods beginning May 30, 1995, but no claim for credit or

refund is allowed on or after January 1, 2008 (the

effective date of Public Act 95-88) for such taxes paid

during the period beginning May 30, 2000 and ending on

January 1, 2008 (the effective date of Public Act 95-88).

(28) Computers and communications equipment utilized

for any hospital purpose and equipment used in the

diagnosis, analysis, or treatment of hospital patients

sold to a lessor who leases the equipment, under a lease of

one year or longer executed or in effect at the time of the

purchase, to a hospital that has been issued an active tax

exemption identification number by the Department under

Section 1g of this Act.

(29) Personal property sold to a lessor who leases the

property, under a lease of one year or longer executed or

in effect at the time of the purchase, to a governmental

body that has been issued an active tax exemption

identification number by the Department under Section 1g of

this Act.

(30) Beginning with taxable years ending on or after

December 31, 1995 and ending with taxable years ending on

or before December 31, 2004, personal property that is

donated for disaster relief to be used in a State or

federally declared disaster area in Illinois or bordering

Illinois by a manufacturer or retailer that is registered

in this State to a corporation, society, association,

foundation, or institution that has been issued a sales tax

exemption identification number by the Department that

assists victims of the disaster who reside within the

declared disaster area.

(31) Beginning with taxable years ending on or after

December 31, 1995 and ending with taxable years ending on

or before December 31, 2004, personal property that is used

in the performance of infrastructure repairs in this State,

including but not limited to municipal roads and streets,

access roads, bridges, sidewalks, waste disposal systems,

water and sewer line extensions, water distribution and

purification facilities, storm water drainage and

retention facilities, and sewage treatment facilities,

resulting from a State or federally declared disaster in

Illinois or bordering Illinois when such repairs are

initiated on facilities located in the declared disaster

area within 6 months after the disaster.

(32) Beginning July 1, 1999, game or game birds sold at

a "game breeding and hunting preserve area" as that term is

used in the Wildlife Code. This paragraph is exempt from

the provisions of Section 2-70.

(33) A motor vehicle, as that term is defined in

Section 1-146 of the Illinois Vehicle Code, that is donated

to a corporation, limited liability company, society,

association, foundation, or institution that is determined

by the Department to be organized and operated exclusively

for educational purposes. For purposes of this exemption,

"a corporation, limited liability company, society,

association, foundation, or institution organized and

operated exclusively for educational purposes" means all

tax-supported public schools, private schools that offer

systematic instruction in useful branches of learning by

methods common to public schools and that compare favorably

in their scope and intensity with the course of study

presented in tax-supported schools, and vocational or

technical schools or institutes organized and operated

exclusively to provide a course of study of not less than 6

weeks duration and designed to prepare individuals to

follow a trade or to pursue a manual, technical,

mechanical, industrial, business, or commercial

occupation.

(34) Beginning January 1, 2000, personal property,

including food, purchased through fundraising events for

the benefit of a public or private elementary or secondary

school, a group of those schools, or one or more school

districts if the events are sponsored by an entity

recognized by the school district that consists primarily

of volunteers and includes parents and teachers of the

school children. This paragraph does not apply to

fundraising events (i) for the benefit of private home

instruction or (ii) for which the fundraising entity

purchases the personal property sold at the events from

another individual or entity that sold the property for the

purpose of resale by the fundraising entity and that

profits from the sale to the fundraising entity. This

paragraph is exempt from the provisions of Section 2-70.

(35) Beginning January 1, 2000 and through December 31,

2001, new or used automatic vending machines that prepare

and serve hot food and beverages, including coffee, soup,

and other items, and replacement parts for these machines.

Beginning January 1, 2002 and through June 30, 2003,

machines and parts for machines used in commercial,

coin-operated amusement and vending business if a use or

occupation tax is paid on the gross receipts derived from

the use of the commercial, coin-operated amusement and

vending machines. This paragraph is exempt from the

provisions of Section 2-70.

(35-5) Beginning August 23, 2001 and through June 30,

2016, food for human consumption that is to be consumed off

the premises where it is sold (other than alcoholic

beverages, soft drinks, and food that has been prepared for

immediate consumption) and prescription and

nonprescription medicines, drugs, medical appliances, and

insulin, urine testing materials, syringes, and needles

used by diabetics, for human use, when purchased for use by

a person receiving medical assistance under Article V of

the Illinois Public Aid Code who resides in a licensed

long-term care facility, as defined in the Nursing Home

Care Act, or a licensed facility as defined in the ID/DD

Community Care Act, the MC/DD Act, or the Specialized

Mental Health Rehabilitation Act of 2013.

(36) Beginning August 2, 2001, computers and

communications equipment utilized for any hospital purpose

and equipment used in the diagnosis, analysis, or treatment

of hospital patients sold to a lessor who leases the

equipment, under a lease of one year or longer executed or

in effect at the time of the purchase, to a hospital that

has been issued an active tax exemption identification

number by the Department under Section 1g of this Act. This

paragraph is exempt from the provisions of Section 2-70.

(37) Beginning August 2, 2001, personal property sold

to a lessor who leases the property, under a lease of one

year or longer executed or in effect at the time of the

purchase, to a governmental body that has been issued an

active tax exemption identification number by the

Department under Section 1g of this Act. This paragraph is

exempt from the provisions of Section 2-70.

(38) Beginning on January 1, 2002 and through June 30,

2016, tangible personal property purchased from an

Illinois retailer by a taxpayer engaged in centralized

purchasing activities in Illinois who will, upon receipt of

the property in Illinois, temporarily store the property in

Illinois (i) for the purpose of subsequently transporting

it outside this State for use or consumption thereafter

solely outside this State or (ii) for the purpose of being

processed, fabricated, or manufactured into, attached to,

or incorporated into other tangible personal property to be

transported outside this State and thereafter used or

consumed solely outside this State. The Director of Revenue

shall, pursuant to rules adopted in accordance with the

Illinois Administrative Procedure Act, issue a permit to

any taxpayer in good standing with the Department who is

eligible for the exemption under this paragraph (38). The

permit issued under this paragraph (38) shall authorize the

holder, to the extent and in the manner specified in the

rules adopted under this Act, to purchase tangible personal

property from a retailer exempt from the taxes imposed by

this Act. Taxpayers shall maintain all necessary books and

records to substantiate the use and consumption of all such

tangible personal property outside of the State of

Illinois.

(39) Beginning January 1, 2008, tangible personal

property used in the construction or maintenance of a

community water supply, as defined under Section 3.145 of

the Environmental Protection Act, that is operated by a

not-for-profit corporation that holds a valid water supply

permit issued under Title IV of the Environmental

Protection Act. This paragraph is exempt from the

provisions of Section 2-70.

(40) Beginning January 1, 2010, materials, parts,

equipment, components, and furnishings incorporated into

or upon an aircraft as part of the modification,

refurbishment, completion, replacement, repair, or

maintenance of the aircraft. This exemption includes

consumable supplies used in the modification,

refurbishment, completion, replacement, repair, and

maintenance of aircraft, but excludes any materials,

parts, equipment, components, and consumable supplies used

in the modification, replacement, repair, and maintenance

of aircraft engines or power plants, whether such engines

or power plants are installed or uninstalled upon any such

aircraft. "Consumable supplies" include, but are not

limited to, adhesive, tape, sandpaper, general purpose

lubricants, cleaning solution, latex gloves, and

protective films. This exemption applies only to the sale

of qualifying tangible personal property to persons who

modify, refurbish, complete, replace, or maintain an

aircraft and who (i) hold an Air Agency Certificate and are

empowered to operate an approved repair station by the

Federal Aviation Administration, (ii) have a Class IV

Rating, and (iii) conduct operations in accordance with

Part 145 of the Federal Aviation Regulations. The exemption

does not include aircraft operated by a commercial air

carrier providing scheduled passenger air service pursuant

to authority issued under Part 121 or Part 129 of the

Federal Aviation Regulations. The changes made to this

paragraph (40) by Public Act 98-534 are declarative of

existing law.

(41) Tangible personal property sold to a

public-facilities corporation, as described in Section

11-65-10 of the Illinois Municipal Code, for purposes of

constructing or furnishing a municipal convention hall,

but only if the legal title to the municipal convention

hall is transferred to the municipality without any further

consideration by or on behalf of the municipality at the

time of the completion of the municipal convention hall or

upon the retirement or redemption of any bonds or other

debt instruments issued by the public-facilities

corporation in connection with the development of the

municipal convention hall. This exemption includes

existing public-facilities corporations as provided in

Section 11-65-25 of the Illinois Municipal Code. This

paragraph is exempt from the provisions of Section 2-70.

(42) Beginning January 1, 2017, menstrual pads,

tampons, and menstrual cups.

(43) Merchandise that is subject to the Rental Purchase

Agreement Occupation and Use Tax. The purchaser must

certify that the item is purchased to be rented subject to

a rental purchase agreement, as defined in the Rental

Purchase Agreement Act, and provide proof of registration

under the Rental Purchase Agreement Occupation and Use Tax

Act. This paragraph is exempt from the provisions of

Section 2-70.

(44) Qualified tangible personal property used in the

construction or operation of a data center that has been

granted a certificate of exemption by the Department of

Commerce and Economic Opportunity, whether that tangible

personal property is purchased by the owner, operator, or

tenant of the data center or by a contractor or

subcontractor of the owner, operator, or tenant. Data

centers that would have qualified for a certificate of

exemption prior to January 1, 2020 had this amendatory Act

of the 101st General Assembly been in effect, may apply for

and obtain an exemption for subsequent purchases of

computer equipment or enabling software purchased or

leased to upgrade, supplement, or replace computer

equipment or enabling software purchased or leased in the

original investment that would have qualified.

The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

shall grant a certificate of exemption under this item (44)

to qualified data centers as defined by Section 605-1025 of

the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Law of

the Civil Administrative Code of Illinois.

For the purposes of this item (44):

"Data center" means a building or a series of

buildings rehabilitated or constructed to house

working servers in one physical location or multiple

sites within the State of Illinois.

"Qualified tangible personal property" means:

electrical systems and equipment; climate control and

chilling equipment and systems; mechanical systems and

equipment; monitoring and secure systems; emergency

generators; hardware; computers; servers; data storage

devices; network connectivity equipment; racks;

cabinets; telecommunications cabling infrastructure;

raised floor systems; peripheral components or

systems; software; mechanical, electrical, or plumbing

systems; battery systems; cooling systems and towers;

temperature control systems; other cabling; and other

data center infrastructure equipment and systems

necessary to operate qualified tangible personal

property, including fixtures; and component parts of

any of the foregoing, including installation,

maintenance, repair, refurbishment, and replacement of

qualified tangible personal property to generate,

transform, transmit, distribute, or manage electricity

necessary to operate qualified tangible personal

property; and all other tangible personal property

that is essential to the operations of a computer data

center. The term "qualified tangible personal

property" also includes building materials physically

incorporated in to the qualifying data center. To

document the exemption allowed under this Section, the

retailer must obtain from the purchaser a copy of the

certificate of eligibility issued by the Department of

Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

This item (44) is exempt from the provisions of Section

2-70.

(Source: P.A. 99-180, eff. 7-29-15; 99-855, eff. 8-19-16;

100-22, eff. 7-6-17; 100-321, eff. 8-24-17; 100-437, eff.

1-1-18; 100-594, eff. 6-29-18; 100-863, eff. 8-14-18;

100-1171, eff. 1-4-19; revised 1-8-19.)



(35 ILCS 120/2-12)

Sec. 2-12. Location where retailer is deemed to be engaged

in the business of selling. The purpose of this Section is to

specify where a retailer is deemed to be engaged in the

business of selling tangible personal property for the purposes

of this Act, the Use Tax Act, the Service Use Tax Act, and the

Service Occupation Tax Act, and for the purpose of collecting

any other local retailers' occupation tax administered by the

Department. This Section applies only with respect to the

particular selling activities described in the following

paragraphs. The provisions of this Section are not intended to,

and shall not be interpreted to, affect where a retailer is

deemed to be engaged in the business of selling with respect to

any activity that is not specifically described in the

following paragraphs.

(1) If a purchaser who is present at the retailer's

place of business, having no prior commitment to the

retailer, agrees to purchase and makes payment for tangible

personal property at the retailer's place of business, then

the transaction shall be deemed an over-the-counter sale

occurring at the retailer's same place of business where

the purchaser was present and made payment for that

tangible personal property if the retailer regularly

stocks the purchased tangible personal property or similar

tangible personal property in the quantity, or similar

quantity, for sale at the retailer's same place of business

and then either (i) the purchaser takes possession of the

tangible personal property at the same place of business or

(ii) the retailer delivers or arranges for the tangible

personal property to be delivered to the purchaser.

(2) If a purchaser, having no prior commitment to the

retailer, agrees to purchase tangible personal property

and makes payment over the phone, in writing, or via the

Internet and takes possession of the tangible personal

property at the retailer's place of business, then the sale

shall be deemed to have occurred at the retailer's place of

business where the purchaser takes possession of the

property if the retailer regularly stocks the item or

similar items in the quantity, or similar quantities,

purchased by the purchaser.

(3) A retailer is deemed to be engaged in the business

of selling food, beverages, or other tangible personal

property through a vending machine at the location where

the vending machine is located at the time the sale is made

if (i) the vending machine is a device operated by coin,

currency, credit card, token, coupon or similar device; (2)

the food, beverage or other tangible personal property is

contained within the vending machine and dispensed from the

vending machine; and (3) the purchaser takes possession of

the purchased food, beverage or other tangible personal

property immediately.

(4) Minerals. A producer of coal or other mineral mined

in Illinois is deemed to be engaged in the business of

selling at the place where the coal or other mineral mined

in Illinois is extracted from the earth. With respect to

minerals (i) the term "extracted from the earth" means the

location at which the coal or other mineral is extracted

from the mouth of the mine, and (ii) a "mineral" includes

not only coal, but also oil, sand, stone taken from a

quarry, gravel and any other thing commonly regarded as a

mineral and extracted from the earth. This paragraph does

not apply to coal or another mineral when it is delivered

or shipped by the seller to the purchaser at a point

outside Illinois so that the sale is exempt under the

United States Constitution as a sale in interstate or

foreign commerce.

(5) A retailer selling tangible personal property to a

nominal lessee or bailee pursuant to a lease with a dollar

or other nominal option to purchase is engaged in the

business of selling at the location where the property is

first delivered to the lessee or bailee for its intended

use.

(6) Beginning on July 1, 2020, for the purposes of

determining the correct local retailers' occupation tax

rate, retail sales made by a remote retailer that meet or

exceed the thresholds established in paragraph (1) or (2)

of subsection (b) of Section 2 of this Act shall be deemed

to be made at the Illinois location to which the tangible

personal property is shipped or delivered or at which

possession is taken by the purchaser.

(Source: P.A. 98-1098, eff. 8-26-14; 99-126, eff. 7-23-15.)



(35 ILCS 120/2a) (from Ch. 120, par. 441a)

Sec. 2a. It is unlawful for any person to engage in the

business of selling tangible personal property at retail in

this State without a certificate of registration from the

Department. Application for a certificate of registration

shall be made to the Department upon forms furnished by it.

Each such application shall be signed and verified and shall

state: (1) the name and social security number of the

applicant; (2) the address of his principal place of business;

(3) the address of the principal place of business from which

he engages in the business of selling tangible personal

property at retail in this State and the addresses of all other

places of business, if any (enumerating such addresses, if any,

in a separate list attached to and made a part of the

application), from which he engages in the business of selling

tangible personal property at retail in this State; (4) the

name and address of the person or persons who will be

responsible for filing returns and payment of taxes due under

this Act; (5) in the case of a publicly traded corporation, the

name and title of the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating

Officer, and any other officer or employee with responsibility

for preparing tax returns under this Act, and, in the case of

all other corporations, the name, title, and social security

number of each corporate officer; (6) in the case of a limited

liability company, the name, social security number, and FEIN

number of each manager and member; and (7) such other

information as the Department may reasonably require. The

application shall contain an acceptance of responsibility

signed by the person or persons who will be responsible for

filing returns and payment of the taxes due under this Act. If

the applicant will sell tangible personal property at retail

through vending machines, his application to register shall

indicate the number of vending machines to be so operated. If

requested by the Department at any time, that person shall

verify the total number of vending machines he or she uses in

his or her business of selling tangible personal property at

retail.

The Department shall provide by rule for an expedited

business registration process for remote retailers required to

register and file under subsection (b) of Section 2 who use a

certified service provider to file their returns under this

Act. Such expedited registration process shall allow the

Department to register a taxpayer based upon the same

registration information required by the Streamlined Sales Tax

Governing Board for states participating in the Streamlined

Sales Tax Project.

The Department may deny a certificate of registration to

any applicant if a person who is named as the owner, a partner,

a manager or member of a limited liability company, or a

corporate officer of the applicant on the application for the

certificate of registration is or has been named as the owner,

a partner, a manager or member of a limited liability company,

or a corporate officer on the application for the certificate

of registration of another retailer that is in default for

moneys due under this Act or any other tax or fee Act

administered by the Department. For purposes of this paragraph

only, in determining whether a person is in default for moneys

due, the Department shall include only amounts established as a

final liability within the 20 years prior to the date of the

Department's notice of denial of a certificate of registration.

The Department may require an applicant for a certificate

of registration hereunder to, at the time of filing such

application, furnish a bond from a surety company authorized to

do business in the State of Illinois, or an irrevocable bank

letter of credit or a bond signed by 2 personal sureties who

have filed, with the Department, sworn statements disclosing

net assets equal to at least 3 times the amount of the bond to

be required of such applicant, or a bond secured by an

assignment of a bank account or certificate of deposit, stocks

or bonds, conditioned upon the applicant paying to the State of

Illinois all moneys becoming due under this Act and under any

other State tax law or municipal or county tax ordinance or

resolution under which the certificate of registration that is

issued to the applicant under this Act will permit the

applicant to engage in business without registering separately

under such other law, ordinance or resolution. In making a

determination as to whether to require a bond or other

security, the Department shall take into consideration whether

the owner, any partner, any manager or member of a limited

liability company, or a corporate officer of the applicant is

or has been the owner, a partner, a manager or member of a

limited liability company, or a corporate officer of another

retailer that is in default for moneys due under this Act or

any other tax or fee Act administered by the Department; and

whether the owner, any partner, any manager or member of a

limited liability company, or a corporate officer of the

applicant is or has been the owner, a partner, a manager or

member of a limited liability company, or a corporate officer

of another retailer whose certificate of registration has been

revoked within the previous 5 years under this Act or any other

tax or fee Act administered by the Department. If a bond or

other security is required, the Department shall fix the amount

of the bond or other security, taking into consideration the

amount of money expected to become due from the applicant under

this Act and under any other State tax law or municipal or

county tax ordinance or resolution under which the certificate

of registration that is issued to the applicant under this Act

will permit the applicant to engage in business without

registering separately under such other law, ordinance, or

resolution. The amount of security required by the Department

shall be such as, in its opinion, will protect the State of

Illinois against failure to pay the amount which may become due

from the applicant under this Act and under any other State tax

law or municipal or county tax ordinance or resolution under

which the certificate of registration that is issued to the

applicant under this Act will permit the applicant to engage in

business without registering separately under such other law,

ordinance or resolution, but the amount of the security

required by the Department shall not exceed three times the

amount of the applicant's average monthly tax liability, or

$50,000.00, whichever amount is lower.

No certificate of registration under this Act shall be

issued by the Department until the applicant provides the

Department with satisfactory security, if required, as herein

provided for.

Upon receipt of the application for certificate of

registration in proper form, and upon approval by the

Department of the security furnished by the applicant, if

required, the Department shall issue to such applicant a

certificate of registration which shall permit the person to

whom it is issued to engage in the business of selling tangible

personal property at retail in this State. The certificate of

registration shall be conspicuously displayed at the place of

business which the person so registered states in his

application to be the principal place of business from which he

engages in the business of selling tangible personal property

at retail in this State.

No certificate of registration issued prior to July 1, 2017

to a taxpayer who files returns required by this Act on a

monthly basis or renewed prior to July 1, 2017 by a taxpayer

who files returns required by this Act on a monthly basis shall

be valid after the expiration of 5 years from the date of its

issuance or last renewal. No certificate of registration issued

on or after July 1, 2017 to a taxpayer who files returns

required by this Act on a monthly basis or renewed on or after

July 1, 2017 by a taxpayer who files returns required by this

Act on a monthly basis shall be valid after the expiration of

one year from the date of its issuance or last renewal. The

expiration date of a sub-certificate of registration shall be

that of the certificate of registration to which the

sub-certificate relates. Prior to July 1, 2017, a certificate

of registration shall automatically be renewed, subject to

revocation as provided by this Act, for an additional 5 years

from the date of its expiration unless otherwise notified by

the Department as provided by this paragraph. On and after July

1, 2017, a certificate of registration shall automatically be

renewed, subject to revocation as provided by this Act, for an

additional one year from the date of its expiration unless

otherwise notified by the Department as provided by this

paragraph.

Where a taxpayer to whom a certificate of registration is

issued under this Act is in default to the State of Illinois

for delinquent returns or for moneys due under this Act or any

other State tax law or municipal or county ordinance

administered or enforced by the Department, the Department

shall, not less than 60 days before the expiration date of such

certificate of registration, give notice to the taxpayer to

whom the certificate was issued of the account period of the

delinquent returns, the amount of tax, penalty and interest due

and owing from the taxpayer, and that the certificate of

registration shall not be automatically renewed upon its

expiration date unless the taxpayer, on or before the date of

expiration, has filed and paid the delinquent returns or paid

the defaulted amount in full. A taxpayer to whom such a notice

is issued shall be deemed an applicant for renewal. The

Department shall promulgate regulations establishing

procedures for taxpayers who file returns on a monthly basis

but desire and qualify to change to a quarterly or yearly

filing basis and will no longer be subject to renewal under

this Section, and for taxpayers who file returns on a yearly or

quarterly basis but who desire or are required to change to a

monthly filing basis and will be subject to renewal under this

Section.

The Department may in its discretion approve renewal by an

applicant who is in default if, at the time of application for

renewal, the applicant files all of the delinquent returns or

pays to the Department such percentage of the defaulted amount

as may be determined by the Department and agrees in writing to

waive all limitations upon the Department for collection of the

remaining defaulted amount to the Department over a period not

to exceed 5 years from the date of renewal of the certificate;

however, no renewal application submitted by an applicant who

is in default shall be approved if the immediately preceding

renewal by the applicant was conditioned upon the installment

payment agreement described in this Section. The payment

agreement herein provided for shall be in addition to and not

in lieu of the security that may be required by this Section of

a taxpayer who is no longer considered a prior continuous

compliance taxpayer. The execution of the payment agreement as

provided in this Act shall not toll the accrual of interest at

the statutory rate.

The Department may suspend a certificate of registration if

the Department finds that the person to whom the certificate of

registration has been issued knowingly sold contraband

cigarettes.

A certificate of registration issued under this Act more

than 5 years before January 1, 1990 (the effective date of

Public Act 86-383) shall expire and be subject to the renewal

provisions of this Section on the next anniversary of the date

of issuance of such certificate which occurs more than 6 months

after January 1, 1990 (the effective date of Public Act

86-383). A certificate of registration issued less than 5 years

before January 1, 1990 (the effective date of Public Act

86-383) shall expire and be subject to the renewal provisions

of this Section on the 5th anniversary of the issuance of the

certificate.

If the person so registered states that he operates other

places of business from which he engages in the business of

selling tangible personal property at retail in this State, the

Department shall furnish him with a sub-certificate of

registration for each such place of business, and the applicant

shall display the appropriate sub-certificate of registration

at each such place of business. All sub-certificates of

registration shall bear the same registration number as that

appearing upon the certificate of registration to which such

sub-certificates relate.

If the applicant will sell tangible personal property at

retail through vending machines, the Department shall furnish

him with a sub-certificate of registration for each such

vending machine, and the applicant shall display the

appropriate sub-certificate of registration on each such

vending machine by attaching the sub-certificate of

registration to a conspicuous part of such vending machine. If

a person who is registered to sell tangible personal property

at retail through vending machines adds an additional vending

machine or additional vending machines to the number of vending

machines he or she uses in his or her business of selling

tangible personal property at retail, he or she shall notify

the Department, on a form prescribed by the Department, to

request an additional sub-certificate or additional

sub-certificates of registration, as applicable. With each

such request, the applicant shall report the number of

sub-certificates of registration he or she is requesting as

well as the total number of vending machines from which he or

she makes retail sales.

Where the same person engages in 2 or more businesses of

selling tangible personal property at retail in this State,

which businesses are substantially different in character or

engaged in under different trade names or engaged in under

other substantially dissimilar circumstances (so that it is

more practicable, from an accounting, auditing or bookkeeping

standpoint, for such businesses to be separately registered),

the Department may require or permit such person (subject to

the same requirements concerning the furnishing of security as

those that are provided for hereinbefore in this Section as to

each application for a certificate of registration) to apply

for and obtain a separate certificate of registration for each

such business or for any of such businesses, under a single

certificate of registration supplemented by related

sub-certificates of registration.

Any person who is registered under the Retailers'

Occupation Tax Act as of March 8, 1963, and who, during the

3-year period immediately prior to March 8, 1963, or during a

continuous 3-year period part of which passed immediately

before and the remainder of which passes immediately after

March 8, 1963, has been so registered continuously and who is

determined by the Department not to have been either delinquent

or deficient in the payment of tax liability during that period

under this Act or under any other State tax law or municipal or

county tax ordinance or resolution under which the certificate

of registration that is issued to the registrant under this Act

will permit the registrant to engage in business without

registering separately under such other law, ordinance or

resolution, shall be considered to be a Prior Continuous

Compliance taxpayer. Also any taxpayer who has, as verified by

the Department, faithfully and continuously complied with the

condition of his bond or other security under the provisions of

this Act for a period of 3 consecutive years shall be

considered to be a Prior Continuous Compliance taxpayer.

Every Prior Continuous Compliance taxpayer shall be exempt

from all requirements under this Act concerning the furnishing

of a bond or other security as a condition precedent to his

being authorized to engage in the business of selling tangible

personal property at retail in this State. This exemption shall

continue for each such taxpayer until such time as he may be

determined by the Department to be delinquent in the filing of

any returns, or is determined by the Department (either through

the Department's issuance of a final assessment which has

become final under the Act, or by the taxpayer's filing of a

return which admits tax that is not paid to be due) to be

delinquent or deficient in the paying of any tax under this Act

or under any other State tax law or municipal or county tax

ordinance or resolution under which the certificate of

registration that is issued to the registrant under this Act

will permit the registrant to engage in business without

registering separately under such other law, ordinance or

resolution, at which time that taxpayer shall become subject to

all the financial responsibility requirements of this Act and,

as a condition of being allowed to continue to engage in the

business of selling tangible personal property at retail, may

be required to post bond or other acceptable security with the

Department covering liability which such taxpayer may

thereafter incur. Any taxpayer who fails to pay an admitted or

established liability under this Act may also be required to

post bond or other acceptable security with this Department

guaranteeing the payment of such admitted or established

liability.

No certificate of registration shall be issued to any

person who is in default to the State of Illinois for moneys

due under this Act or under any other State tax law or

municipal or county tax ordinance or resolution under which the

certificate of registration that is issued to the applicant

under this Act will permit the applicant to engage in business

without registering separately under such other law, ordinance

or resolution.

Any person aggrieved by any decision of the Department

under this Section may, within 20 days after notice of such

decision, protest and request a hearing, whereupon the

Department shall give notice to such person of the time and

place fixed for such hearing and shall hold a hearing in

conformity with the provisions of this Act and then issue its

final administrative decision in the matter to such person. In

the absence of such a protest within 20 days, the Department's

decision shall become final without any further determination

being made or notice given.

With respect to security other than bonds (upon which the

Department may sue in the event of a forfeiture), if the

taxpayer fails to pay, when due, any amount whose payment such

security guarantees, the Department shall, after such

liability is admitted by the taxpayer or established by the

Department through the issuance of a final assessment that has

become final under the law, convert the security which that

taxpayer has furnished into money for the State, after first

giving the taxpayer at least 10 days' written notice, by

registered or certified mail, to pay the liability or forfeit

such security to the Department. If the security consists of

stocks or bonds or other securities which are listed on a

public exchange, the Department shall sell such securities

through such public exchange. If the security consists of an

irrevocable bank letter of credit, the Department shall convert

the security in the manner provided for in the Uniform

Commercial Code. If the security consists of a bank certificate

of deposit, the Department shall convert the security into

money by demanding and collecting the amount of such bank

certificate of deposit from the bank which issued such

certificate. If the security consists of a type of stocks or

other securities which are not listed on a public exchange, the

Department shall sell such security to the highest and best

bidder after giving at least 10 days' notice of the date, time

and place of the intended sale by publication in the "State

Official Newspaper". If the Department realizes more than the

amount of such liability from the security, plus the expenses

incurred by the Department in converting the security into

money, the Department shall pay such excess to the taxpayer who

furnished such security, and the balance shall be paid into the

State Treasury.

The Department shall discharge any surety and shall release

and return any security deposited, assigned, pledged or

otherwise provided to it by a taxpayer under this Section

within 30 days after:

(1) such taxpayer becomes a Prior Continuous

Compliance taxpayer; or

(2) such taxpayer has ceased to collect receipts on

which he is required to remit tax to the Department, has

filed a final tax return, and has paid to the Department an

amount sufficient to discharge his remaining tax

liability, as determined by the Department, under this Act

and under every other State tax law or municipal or county

tax ordinance or resolution under which the certificate of

registration issued under this Act permits the registrant

to engage in business without registering separately under

such other law, ordinance or resolution. The Department

shall make a final determination of the taxpayer's

outstanding tax liability as expeditiously as possible

after his final tax return has been filed; if the

Department cannot make such final determination within 45

days after receiving the final tax return, within such

period it shall so notify the taxpayer, stating its reasons

therefor.

Section 15-50. The Cigarette Tax Act is amended by changing

Section 2 as follows:



(35 ILCS 130/2) (from Ch. 120, par. 453.2)

Sec. 2. Tax imposed; rate; collection, payment, and

distribution; discount.

(a) Beginning on July 1, 2019, in place of the aggregate

tax rate of 99 mills previously imposed by this Act, a tax is

imposed upon any person engaged in business as a retailer of

cigarettes at the rate of 149 mills per cigarette sold or

otherwise disposed of in the course of such business in this

State. A tax is imposed upon any person engaged in business as

a retailer of cigarettes in this State at the rate of 5 1/2

mills per cigarette sold, or otherwise disposed of in the

course of such business in this State. In addition to any other

tax imposed by this Act, a tax is imposed upon any person

engaged in business as a retailer of cigarettes in this State

at a rate of 1/2 mill per cigarette sold or otherwise disposed

of in the course of such business in this State on and after

January 1, 1947, and shall be paid into the Metropolitan Fair

and Exposition Authority Reconstruction Fund or as otherwise

provided in Section 29. On and after December 1, 1985, in

addition to any other tax imposed by this Act, a tax is imposed

upon any person engaged in business as a retailer of cigarettes

in this State at a rate of 4 mills per cigarette sold or

otherwise disposed of in the course of such business in this

State. Of the additional tax imposed by this amendatory Act of

1985, $9,000,000 of the moneys received by the Department of

Revenue pursuant to this Act shall be paid each month into the

Common School Fund. On and after the effective date of this

amendatory Act of 1989, in addition to any other tax imposed by

this Act, a tax is imposed upon any person engaged in business

as a retailer of cigarettes at the rate of 5 mills per

cigarette sold or otherwise disposed of in the course of such

business in this State. On and after the effective date of this

amendatory Act of 1993, in addition to any other tax imposed by

this Act, a tax is imposed upon any person engaged in business

as a retailer of cigarettes at the rate of 7 mills per

cigarette sold or otherwise disposed of in the course of such

business in this State. On and after December 15, 1997, in

addition to any other tax imposed by this Act, a tax is imposed

upon any person engaged in business as a retailer of cigarettes

at the rate of 7 mills per cigarette sold or otherwise disposed

of in the course of such business of this State. All of the

moneys received by the Department of Revenue pursuant to this

Act and the Cigarette Use Tax Act from the additional taxes

imposed by this amendatory Act of 1997, shall be paid each

month into the Common School Fund. On and after July 1, 2002,

in addition to any other tax imposed by this Act, a tax is

imposed upon any person engaged in business as a retailer of

cigarettes at the rate of 20.0 mills per cigarette sold or

otherwise disposed of in the course of such business in this

State. Beginning on June 24, 2012, in addition to any other tax

imposed by this Act, a tax is imposed upon any person engaged

in business as a retailer of cigarettes at the rate of 50 mills

per cigarette sold or otherwise disposed of in the course of

such business in this State. All moneys received by the

Department of Revenue under this Act and the Cigarette Use Tax

Act from the additional taxes imposed by this amendatory Act of

the 97th General Assembly shall be paid each month into the

Healthcare Provider Relief Fund.

(b) The payment of such taxes shall be evidenced by a stamp

affixed to each original package of cigarettes, or an

authorized substitute for such stamp imprinted on each original

package of such cigarettes underneath the sealed transparent

outside wrapper of such original package, as hereinafter

provided. However, such taxes are not imposed upon any activity

in such business in interstate commerce or otherwise, which

activity may not under the Constitution and statutes of the

United States be made the subject of taxation by this State.

Beginning on the effective date of this amendatory Act of

the 92nd General Assembly and through June 30, 2006, all of the

moneys received by the Department of Revenue pursuant to this

Act and the Cigarette Use Tax Act, other than the moneys that

are dedicated to the Common School Fund, shall be distributed

each month as follows: first, there shall be paid into the

General Revenue Fund an amount which, when added to the amount

paid into the Common School Fund for that month, equals

$33,300,000, except that in the month of August of 2004, this

amount shall equal $83,300,000; then, from the moneys

remaining, if any amounts required to be paid into the General

Revenue Fund in previous months remain unpaid, those amounts

shall be paid into the General Revenue Fund; then, beginning on

April 1, 2003, from the moneys remaining, $5,000,000 per month

shall be paid into the School Infrastructure Fund; then, if any

amounts required to be paid into the School Infrastructure Fund

in previous months remain unpaid, those amounts shall be paid

into the School Infrastructure Fund; then the moneys remaining,

if any, shall be paid into the Long-Term Care Provider Fund. To

the extent that more than $25,000,000 has been paid into the

General Revenue Fund and Common School Fund per month for the

period of July 1, 1993 through the effective date of this

amendatory Act of 1994 from combined receipts of the Cigarette

Tax Act and the Cigarette Use Tax Act, notwithstanding the

distribution provided in this Section, the Department of

Revenue is hereby directed to adjust the distribution provided

in this Section to increase the next monthly payments to the

Long Term Care Provider Fund by the amount paid to the General

Revenue Fund and Common School Fund in excess of $25,000,000

per month and to decrease the next monthly payments to the

General Revenue Fund and Common School Fund by that same excess

amount.

Beginning on July 1, 2006, all of the moneys received by

the Department of Revenue pursuant to this Act and the

Cigarette Use Tax Act, other than the moneys that are dedicated

to the Common School Fund and, beginning on the effective date

of this amendatory Act of the 97th General Assembly, other than

the moneys from the additional taxes imposed by this amendatory

Act of the 97th General Assembly that must be paid each month

into the Healthcare Provider Relief Fund, and other than the

moneys from the additional taxes imposed by this amendatory Act

of the 101st General Assembly that must be paid each month

under subsection (c), shall be distributed each month as

follows: first, there shall be paid into the General Revenue

Fund an amount that, when added to the amount paid into the

Common School Fund for that month, equals $29,200,000; then,

from the moneys remaining, if any amounts required to be paid

into the General Revenue Fund in previous months remain unpaid,

those amounts shall be paid into the General Revenue Fund; then

from the moneys remaining, $5,000,000 per month shall be paid

into the School Infrastructure Fund; then, if any amounts

required to be paid into the School Infrastructure Fund in

previous months remain unpaid, those amounts shall be paid into

the School Infrastructure Fund; then the moneys remaining, if

any, shall be paid into the Long-Term Care Provider Fund.

(c) Beginning on July 1, 2019, all of the moneys from the

additional taxes imposed by this amendatory Act of the 101st

General Assembly received by the Department of Revenue pursuant

to this Act and the Cigarette Use Tax Act shall be distributed

each month into the Capital Projects Fund.

(d) Moneys collected from the tax imposed on little cigars

under Section 10-10 of the Tobacco Products Tax Act of 1995

shall be included with the moneys collected under the Cigarette

Tax Act and the Cigarette Use Tax Act when making distributions

to the Common School Fund, the Healthcare Provider Relief Fund,

the General Revenue Fund, the School Infrastructure Fund, and

the Long-Term Care Provider Fund under this Section.

(e) If the When any tax imposed herein terminates or has

terminated, distributors who have bought stamps while such tax

was in effect and who therefore paid such tax, but who can

show, to the Department's satisfaction, that they sold the

cigarettes to which they affixed such stamps after such tax had

terminated and did not recover the tax or its equivalent from

purchasers, shall be allowed by the Department to take credit

for such absorbed tax against subsequent tax stamp purchases

from the Department by such distributor.

(f) The impact of the tax levied by this Act is imposed

upon the retailer and shall be prepaid or pre-collected by the

distributor for the purpose of convenience and facility only,

and the amount of the tax shall be added to the price of the

cigarettes sold by such distributor. Collection of the tax

shall be evidenced by a stamp or stamps affixed to each

original package of cigarettes, as hereinafter provided. Any

distributor who purchases stamps may credit any excess payments

verified by the Department against amounts subsequently due for

the purchase of additional stamps, until such time as no excess

payment remains.

(g) Each distributor shall collect the tax from the

retailer at or before the time of the sale, shall affix the

stamps as hereinafter required, and shall remit the tax

collected from retailers to the Department, as hereinafter

provided. Any distributor who fails to properly collect and pay

the tax imposed by this Act shall be liable for the tax. Any

distributor having cigarettes to which stamps have been affixed

in his possession for sale on the effective date of this

amendatory Act of 1989 shall not be required to pay the

additional tax imposed by this amendatory Act of 1989 on such

stamped cigarettes. Any distributor having cigarettes to which

stamps have been affixed in his or her possession for sale at

12:01 a.m. on the effective date of this amendatory Act of

1993, is required to pay the additional tax imposed by this

amendatory Act of 1993 on such stamped cigarettes. This

payment, less the discount provided in subsection (b), shall be

due when the distributor first makes a purchase of cigarette

tax stamps after the effective date of this amendatory Act of

1993, or on the first due date of a return under this Act after

the effective date of this amendatory Act of 1993, whichever

occurs first. Any distributor having cigarettes to which stamps

have been affixed in his possession for sale on December 15,

1997 shall not be required to pay the additional tax imposed by

this amendatory Act of 1997 on such stamped cigarettes.

Any distributor having cigarettes to which stamps have been

affixed in his or her possession for sale on July 1, 2002 shall

not be required to pay the additional tax imposed by this

amendatory Act of the 92nd General Assembly on those stamped

cigarettes.

(h) Any distributor having cigarettes in his or her

possession on July 1, 2019 to which tax stamps have been

affixed, and any distributor having stamps in his or her

possession on July 1, 2019 that have not been affixed to

packages of cigarettes before July 1, 2019, is required to pay

the additional tax that begins on July 1, 2019 imposed by this

amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly to the extent that

the volume of affixed and unaffixed stamps in the distributor's

possession on July 1, 2019 exceeds the average monthly volume

of cigarette stamps purchased by the distributor in calendar

year 2018. This payment, less the discount provided in

subsection (l), is due when the distributor first makes a

purchase of cigarette stamps on or after July 1, 2019 or on the

first due date of a return under this Act occurring on or after

July 1, 2019, whichever occurs first. Those distributors may

elect to pay the additional tax on packages of cigarettes to

which stamps have been affixed and on any stamps in the

distributor's possession that have not been affixed to packages

of cigarettes in their possession on July 1, 2019 over a period

not to exceed 12 months from the due date of the additional tax

by notifying the Department in writing. The first payment for

distributors making such election is due when the distributor

first makes a purchase of cigarette tax stamps on or after July

1, 2019 or on the first due date of a return under this Act

occurring on or after July 1, 2019, whichever occurs first.

Distributors making such an election are not entitled to take

the discount provided in subsection (l) on such payments.

(i) Any retailer having cigarettes in its his or her

possession on July 1, 2019 June 24, 2012 to which tax stamps

have been affixed is not required to pay the additional tax

that begins on July 1, 2019 June 24, 2012 imposed by this

amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly this amendatory

Act of the 97th General Assembly on those stamped cigarettes.

Any distributor having cigarettes in his or her possession on

June 24, 2012 to which tax stamps have been affixed, and any

distributor having stamps in his or her possession on June 24,

2012 that have not been affixed to packages of cigarettes

before June 24, 2012, is required to pay the additional tax

that begins on June 24, 2012 imposed by this amendatory Act of

the 97th General Assembly to the extent the calendar year 2012

average monthly volume of cigarette stamps in the distributor's

possession exceeds the average monthly volume of cigarette

stamps purchased by the distributor in calendar year 2011. This

payment, less the discount provided in subsection (b), is due

when the distributor first makes a purchase of cigarette stamps

on or after June 24, 2012 or on the first due date of a return

under this Act occurring on or after June 24, 2012, whichever

occurs first. Those distributors may elect to pay the

additional tax on packages of cigarettes to which stamps have

been affixed and on any stamps in the distributor's possession

that have not been affixed to packages of cigarettes over a

period not to exceed 12 months from the due date of the

additional tax by notifying the Department in writing. The

first payment for distributors making such election is due when

the distributor first makes a purchase of cigarette tax stamps

on or after June 24, 2012 or on the first due date of a return

under this Act occurring on or after June 24, 2012, whichever

occurs first. Distributors making such an election are not

entitled to take the discount provided in subsection (b) on

such payments.

(j) Distributors making sales of cigarettes to secondary

distributors shall add the amount of the tax to the price of

the cigarettes sold by the distributors. Secondary

distributors making sales of cigarettes to retailers shall

include the amount of the tax in the price of the cigarettes

sold to retailers. The amount of tax shall not be less than the

amount of taxes imposed by the State and all local

jurisdictions. The amount of local taxes shall be calculated

based on the location of the retailer's place of business shown

on the retailer's certificate of registration or

sub-registration issued to the retailer pursuant to Section 2a

of the Retailers' Occupation Tax Act. The original packages of

cigarettes sold to the retailer shall bear all the required

stamps, or other indicia, for the taxes included in the price

of cigarettes.

(k) The amount of the Cigarette Tax imposed by this Act

shall be separately stated, apart from the price of the goods,

by distributors, manufacturer representatives, secondary

distributors, and retailers, in all bills and sales invoices.

(l) (b) The distributor shall be required to collect the

tax taxes provided under paragraph (a) hereof, and, to cover

the costs of such collection, shall be allowed a discount

during any year commencing July 1st and ending the following

June 30th in accordance with the schedule set out hereinbelow,

which discount shall be allowed at the time of purchase of the

stamps when purchase is required by this Act, or at the time

when the tax is remitted to the Department without the purchase

of stamps from the Department when that method of paying the

tax is required or authorized by this Act. Prior to December 1,

1985, a discount equal to 1 2/3% of the amount of the tax up to

and including the first $700,000 paid hereunder by such

distributor to the Department during any such year; 1 1/3% of

the next $700,000 of tax or any part thereof, paid hereunder by

such distributor to the Department during any such year; 1% of

the next $700,000 of tax, or any part thereof, paid hereunder

by such distributor to the Department during any such year, and

2/3 of 1% of the amount of any additional tax paid hereunder by

such distributor to the Department during any such year shall

apply.

On and after December 1, 1985, a discount equal to 1.75% of

the amount of the tax payable under this Act up to and

including the first $3,000,000 paid hereunder by such

distributor to the Department during any such year and 1.5% of

the amount of any additional tax paid hereunder by such

distributor to the Department during any such year shall apply.

Two or more distributors that use a common means of

affixing revenue tax stamps or that are owned or controlled by

the same interests shall be treated as a single distributor for

the purpose of computing the discount.

(m) (c) The taxes herein imposed are in addition to all

other occupation or privilege taxes imposed by the State of

Illinois, or by any political subdivision thereof, or by any

municipal corporation.

(35 ILCS 130/29 rep.)

Section 15-55. The Cigarette Tax Act is amended by

repealing Section 29.



Section 15-60. The Cigarette Use Tax Act is amended by

changing Sections 2 and 35 as follows:



(35 ILCS 135/2) (from Ch. 120, par. 453.32)

Sec. 2. Beginning on July 1, 2019, in place of the

aggregate tax rate of 99 mills previously imposed by this Act,

a tax is imposed upon the privilege of using cigarettes in this

State at the rate of 149 mills per cigarette so used. A tax is

imposed upon the privilege of using cigarettes in this State,

at the rate of 6 mills per cigarette so used. On and after

December 1, 1985, in addition to any other tax imposed by this

Act, a tax is imposed upon the privilege of using cigarettes in

this State at a rate of 4 mills per cigarette so used. On and

after the effective date of this amendatory Act of 1989, in

addition to any other tax imposed by this Act, a tax is imposed

upon the privilege of using cigarettes in this State at the

rate of 5 mills per cigarette so used. On and after the

effective date of this amendatory Act of 1993, in addition to

any other tax imposed by this Act, a tax is imposed upon the

privilege of using cigarettes in this State at a rate of 7

mills per cigarette so used. On and after December 15, 1997, in

addition to any other tax imposed by this Act, a tax is imposed

upon the privilege of using cigarettes in this State at a rate

of 7 mills per cigarette so used. On and after July 1, 2002, in

addition to any other tax imposed by this Act, a tax is imposed

upon the privilege of using cigarettes in this State at a rate

of 20.0 mills per cigarette so used. Beginning on June 24,

2012, in addition to any other tax imposed by this Act, a tax

is imposed upon the privilege of using cigarettes in this State

at a rate of 50 mills per cigarette so used. The tax taxes

herein imposed shall be in addition to all other occupation or

privilege taxes imposed by the State of Illinois or by any

political subdivision thereof or by any municipal corporation.

If the When any tax imposed herein terminates or has

terminated, distributors who have bought stamps while such tax

was in effect and who therefore paid such tax, but who can

show, to the Department's satisfaction, that they sold the

cigarettes to which they affixed such stamps after such tax had

terminated and did not recover the tax or its equivalent from

purchasers, shall be allowed by the Department to take credit

for such absorbed tax against subsequent tax stamp purchases

from the Department by such distributors.

When the word "tax" is used in this Act, it shall include

any tax or tax rate imposed by this Act and shall mean the

singular of "tax" or the plural "taxes" as the context may

require.

Any retailer having cigarettes in its possession on July 1,

2019 to which tax stamps have been affixed is not required to

pay the additional tax that begins on July 1, 2019 imposed by

this amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly on those

stamped cigarettes. Any distributor having cigarettes in his or

her possession on July 1, 2019 to which tax stamps have been

affixed, and any distributor having stamps in his or her

possession on July 1, 2019 that have not been affixed to

packages of cigarettes before July 1, 2019, is required to pay

the additional tax that begins on July 1, 2019 imposed by this

amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly to the extent that

the volume of affixed and unaffixed stamps in the distributor's

possession on July 1, 2019 exceeds the average monthly volume

of cigarette stamps purchased by the distributor in calendar

year 2018. This payment, less the discount provided in Section

3, is due when the distributor first makes a purchase of

cigarette stamps on or after July 1, 2019 or on the first due

date of a return under this Act occurring on or after July 1,

2019, whichever occurs first. Those distributors may elect to

pay the additional tax on packages of cigarettes to which

stamps have been affixed and on any stamps in the distributor's

possession that have not been affixed to packages of cigarettes

in their possession on July 1, 2019 over a period not to exceed

12 months from the due date of the additional tax by notifying

the Department in writing. The first payment for distributors

making such election is due when the distributor first makes a

purchase of cigarette tax stamps on or after July 1, 2019 or on

the first due date of a return under this Act occurring on or

after July 1, 2019, whichever occurs first. Distributors making

such an election are not entitled to take the discount provided

in Section 3 on such payments.

Any distributor having cigarettes to which stamps have been

affixed in his possession for sale on the effective date of

this amendatory Act of 1989 shall not be required to pay the

additional tax imposed by this amendatory Act of 1989 on such

stamped cigarettes. Any distributor having cigarettes to which

stamps have been affixed in his or her possession for sale at

12:01 a.m. on the effective date of this amendatory Act of

1993, is required to pay the additional tax imposed by this

amendatory Act of 1993 on such stamped cigarettes. This payment

shall be due when the distributor first makes a purchase of

cigarette tax stamps after the effective date of this

amendatory Act of 1993, or on the first due date of a return

under this Act after the effective date of this amendatory Act

of 1993, whichever occurs first. Once a distributor tenders

payment of the additional tax to the Department, the

distributor may purchase stamps from the Department. Any

distributor having cigarettes to which stamps have been affixed

in his possession for sale on December 15, 1997 shall not be

required to pay the additional tax imposed by this amendatory

Act of 1997 on such stamped cigarettes.

Any distributor having cigarettes to which stamps have been

affixed in his or her possession for sale on July 1, 2002 shall

not be required to pay the additional tax imposed by this

amendatory Act of the 92nd General Assembly on those stamped

cigarettes.

Any retailer having cigarettes in his or her possession on

June 24, 2012 to which tax stamps have been affixed is not

required to pay the additional tax that begins on June 24, 2012

imposed by this amendatory Act of the 97th General Assembly on

those stamped cigarettes. Any distributor having cigarettes in

his or her possession on June 24, 2012 to which tax stamps have

been affixed, and any distributor having stamps in his or her

possession on June 24, 2012 that have not been affixed to

packages of cigarettes before June 24, 2012, is required to pay

the additional tax that begins on June 24, 2012 imposed by this

amendatory Act of the 97th General Assembly to the extent the

calendar year 2012 average monthly volume of cigarette stamps

in the distributor's possession exceeds the average monthly

volume of cigarette stamps purchased by the distributor in

calendar year 2011. This payment, less the discount provided in

Section 3, is due when the distributor first makes a purchase

of cigarette stamps on or after June 24, 2012 or on the first

due date of a return under this Act occurring on or after June

24, 2012, whichever occurs first. Those distributors may elect

to pay the additional tax on packages of cigarettes to which

stamps have been affixed and on any stamps in the distributor's

possession that have not been affixed to packages of cigarettes

over a period not to exceed 12 months from the due date of the

additional tax by notifying the Department in writing. The

first payment for distributors making such election is due when

the distributor first makes a purchase of cigarette tax stamps

on or after June 24, 2012 or on the first due date of a return

under this Act occurring on or after June 24, 2012, whichever

occurs first. Distributors making such an election are not

entitled to take the discount provided in Section 3 on such

payments.

(35 ILCS 135/35) (from Ch. 120, par. 453.65)

Sec. 35. Distribution of receipts. All moneys received by

the Department under this Act shall be distributed as provided

in subsection (a) of Section 2 of the Cigarette Tax Act.

Section 15-65. The Tobacco Products Tax Act of 1995 is

amended by changing Sections 10-5 and 10-10 as follows:



(35 ILCS 143/10-5)

Sec. 10-5. Definitions. For purposes of this Act:

"Business" means any trade, occupation, activity, or

enterprise engaged in, at any location whatsoever, for the

purpose of selling tobacco products.

"Cigarette" has the meaning ascribed to the term in Section

1 of the Cigarette Tax Act.

"Contraband little cigar" means:

(1) packages of little cigars containing 20 or 25

little cigars that do not bear a required tax stamp under

this Act;

(2) packages of little cigars containing 20 or 25

little cigars that bear a fraudulent, imitation, or

counterfeit tax stamp;

(3) packages of little cigars containing 20 or 25

little cigars that are improperly tax stamped, including

packages of little cigars that bear only a tax stamp of

another state or taxing jurisdiction; or

(4) packages of little cigars containing other than 20

or 25 little cigars in the possession of a distributor,

retailer or wholesaler, unless the distributor, retailer,

or wholesaler possesses, or produces within the time frame

provided in Section 10-27 or 10-28 of this Act, an invoice

from a stamping distributor, distributor, or wholesaler

showing that the tax on the packages has been or will be

paid.

"Correctional Industries program" means a program run by a

State penal institution in which residents of the penal

institution produce tobacco products for sale to persons

incarcerated in penal institutions or resident patients of a

State operated mental health facility.

"Department" means the Illinois Department of Revenue.

"Distributor" means any of the following:

(1) Any manufacturer or wholesaler in this State

engaged in the business of selling tobacco products who

sells, exchanges, or distributes tobacco products to

retailers or consumers in this State.

(2) Any manufacturer or wholesaler engaged in the

business of selling tobacco products from without this

State who sells, exchanges, distributes, ships, or

transports tobacco products to retailers or consumers

located in this State, so long as that manufacturer or

wholesaler has or maintains within this State, directly or

by subsidiary, an office, sales house, or other place of

business, or any agent or other representative operating

within this State under the authority of the person or

subsidiary, irrespective of whether the place of business

or agent or other representative is located here

permanently or temporarily.

(3) Any retailer who receives tobacco products on which

the tax has not been or will not be paid by another

distributor.

"Distributor" does not include any person, wherever

resident or located, who makes, manufactures, or fabricates

tobacco products as part of a Correctional Industries program

for sale to residents incarcerated in penal institutions or

resident patients of a State operated mental health facility.

"Electronic cigarette" means:

(1) any device that employs a battery or other

mechanism to heat a solution or substance to produce a

vapor or aerosol intended for inhalation;

(2) any cartridge or container of a solution or

substance intended to be used with or in the device or to

refill the device; or

(3) any solution or substance, whether or not it

contains nicotine, intended for use in the device.

"Electronic cigarette" includes, but is not limited to, any

electronic nicotine delivery system, electronic cigar,

electronic cigarillo, electronic pipe, electronic hookah, vape

pen, or similar product or device, and any component or part

that can be used to build the product or device. "Electronic

cigarette" does not include: cigarettes, as defined in Section

1 of the Cigarette Tax Act; any product approved by the United

States Food and Drug Administration for sale as a tobacco

cessation product, a tobacco dependence product, or for other

medical purposes that is marketed and sold solely for that

approved purpose; any asthma inhaler prescribed by a physician

for that condition that is marketed and sold solely for that

approved purpose; or any therapeutic product approved for use

under the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program

Act.

"Little cigar" means and includes any roll, made wholly or

in part of tobacco, where such roll has an integrated cellulose

acetate filter and weighs less than 4 pounds per thousand and

the wrapper or cover of which is made in whole or in part of

tobacco.

"Manufacturer" means any person, wherever resident or

located, who manufactures and sells tobacco products, except a

person who makes, manufactures, or fabricates tobacco products

as a part of a Correctional Industries program for sale to

persons incarcerated in penal institutions or resident

patients of a State operated mental health facility.

Beginning on January 1, 2013, "moist snuff" means any

finely cut, ground, or powdered tobacco that is not intended to

be smoked, but shall not include any finely cut, ground, or

powdered tobacco that is intended to be placed in the nasal

cavity.

"Person" means any natural individual, firm, partnership,

association, joint stock company, joint venture, limited

liability company, or public or private corporation, however

formed, or a receiver, executor, administrator, trustee,

conservator, or other representative appointed by order of any

court.

"Place of business" means and includes any place where

tobacco products are sold or where tobacco products are

manufactured, stored, or kept for the purpose of sale or

consumption, including any vessel, vehicle, airplane, train,

or vending machine.

"Retailer" means any person in this State engaged in the

business of selling tobacco products to consumers in this

State, regardless of quantity or number of sales.

"Sale" means any transfer, exchange, or barter in any

manner or by any means whatsoever for a consideration and

includes all sales made by persons.

"Stamp" or "stamps" mean the indicia required to be affixed

on a package of little cigars that evidence payment of the tax

on packages of little cigars containing 20 or 25 little cigars

under Section 10-10 of this Act. These stamps shall be the same

stamps used for cigarettes under the Cigarette Tax Act.

"Stamping distributor" means a distributor licensed under

this Act and also licensed as a distributor under the Cigarette

Tax Act or Cigarette Use Tax Act.

"Tobacco products" means any cigars, including little

cigars; cheroots; stogies; periques; granulated, plug cut,

crimp cut, ready rubbed, and other smoking tobacco; snuff

(including moist snuff) or snuff flour; cavendish; plug and

twist tobacco; fine-cut and other chewing tobaccos; shorts;

refuse scraps, clippings, cuttings, and sweeping of tobacco;

and other kinds and forms of tobacco, prepared in such manner

as to be suitable for chewing or smoking in a pipe or

otherwise, or both for chewing and smoking; but does not

include cigarettes as defined in Section 1 of the Cigarette Tax

Act or tobacco purchased for the manufacture of cigarettes by

cigarette distributors and manufacturers defined in the

Cigarette Tax Act and persons who make, manufacture, or

fabricate cigarettes as a part of a Correctional Industries

program for sale to residents incarcerated in penal

institutions or resident patients of a State operated mental

health facility.

Beginning on July 1, 2019, "tobacco products" also includes

electronic cigarettes.

"Wholesale price" means the established list price for

which a manufacturer sells tobacco products to a distributor,

before the allowance of any discount, trade allowance, rebate,

or other reduction. In the absence of such an established list

price, the manufacturer's invoice price at which the

manufacturer sells the tobacco product to unaffiliated

distributors, before any discounts, trade allowances, rebates,

or other reductions, shall be presumed to be the wholesale

price.

"Wholesaler" means any person, wherever resident or

located, engaged in the business of selling tobacco products to

others for the purpose of resale. "Wholesaler", when used in

this Act, does not include a person licensed as a distributor

under Section 10-20 of this Act unless expressly stated in this

Act.

(35 ILCS 143/10-10)

Sec. 10-10. Tax imposed.

(a) Except as otherwise provided in this Section with

respect to little cigars, on the first day of the third month

after the month in which this Act becomes law, a tax is imposed

on any person engaged in business as a distributor of tobacco

products, as defined in Section 10-5, at the rate of (i) 18% of

the wholesale price of tobacco products sold or otherwise

disposed of to retailers or consumers located in this State

prior to July 1, 2012 and (ii) 36% of the wholesale price of

tobacco products sold or otherwise disposed of to retailers or

consumers located in this State beginning on July 1, 2012;

except that, beginning on January 1, 2013, the tax on moist

snuff shall be imposed at a rate of $0.30 per ounce, and a

proportionate tax at the like rate on all fractional parts of

an ounce, sold or otherwise disposed of to retailers or

consumers located in this State ; and except that, beginning

July 1, 2019, the tax on electronic cigarettes shall be imposed

at the rate of 15% of the wholesale price of electronic

cigarettes sold or otherwise disposed of to retailers or

consumers located in this State . The tax is in addition to all

other occupation or privilege taxes imposed by the State of

Illinois, by any political subdivision thereof, or by any

municipal corporation. However, the tax is not imposed upon any

activity in that business in interstate commerce or otherwise,

to the extent to which that activity may not, under the

Constitution and Statutes of the United States, be made the

subject of taxation by this State, and except that, beginning

July 1, 2013, the tax on little cigars shall be imposed at the

same rate, and the proceeds shall be distributed in the same

manner, as the tax imposed on cigarettes under the Cigarette

Tax Act. The tax is also not imposed on sales made to the

United States or any entity thereof.

(b) Notwithstanding subsection (a) of this Section,

stamping distributors of packages of little cigars containing

20 or 25 little cigars sold or otherwise disposed of in this

State shall remit the tax by purchasing tax stamps from the

Department and affixing them to packages of little cigars in

the same manner as stamps are purchased and affixed to

cigarettes under the Cigarette Tax Act, unless the stamping

distributor sells or otherwise disposes of those packages of

little cigars to another stamping distributor. Only persons

meeting the definition of "stamping distributor" contained in

Section 10-5 of this Act may affix stamps to packages of little

cigars containing 20 or 25 little cigars. Stamping distributors

may not sell or dispose of little cigars at retail to consumers

or users at locations where stamping distributors affix stamps

to packages of little cigars containing 20 or 25 little cigars.

(c) The impact of the tax levied by this Act is imposed

upon distributors engaged in the business of selling tobacco

products to retailers or consumers in this State. Whenever a

stamping distributor brings or causes to be brought into this

State from without this State, or purchases from without or

within this State, any packages of little cigars containing 20

or 25 little cigars upon which there are no tax stamps affixed

as required by this Act, for purposes of resale or disposal in

this State to a person not a stamping distributor, then such

stamping distributor shall pay the tax to the Department and

add the amount of the tax to the price of such packages sold by

such stamping distributor. Payment of the tax shall be

evidenced by a stamp or stamps affixed to each package of

little cigars containing 20 or 25 little cigars.

Stamping distributors paying the tax to the Department on

packages of little cigars containing 20 or 25 little cigars

sold to other distributors, wholesalers or retailers shall add

the amount of the tax to the price of the packages of little

cigars containing 20 or 25 little cigars sold by such stamping

distributors.

(d) Beginning on January 1, 2013, the tax rate imposed per

ounce of moist snuff may not exceed 15% of the tax imposed upon

a package of 20 cigarettes pursuant to the Cigarette Tax Act.

(e) All moneys received by the Department under this Act

from sales occurring prior to July 1, 2012 shall be paid into

the Long-Term Care Provider Fund of the State Treasury. Of the

moneys received by the Department from sales occurring on or

after July 1, 2012, except for moneys received from the tax

imposed on the sale of little cigars, 50% shall be paid into

the Long-Term Care Provider Fund and 50% shall be paid into the

Healthcare Provider Relief Fund. Beginning July 1, 2013, all

moneys received by the Department under this Act from the tax

imposed on little cigars shall be distributed as provided in

subsection (a) of Section 2 of the Cigarette Tax Act.

Section 15-75. The Motor Vehicle Retail Installment Sales

Act is amended by changing Section 11.1 as follows:



(815 ILCS 375/11.1) (from Ch. 121 1/2, par. 571.1)

Sec. 11.1.

(a) A seller in a retail installment contract may add a

"documentary fee" for processing documents and performing

services related to closing of a sale. The maximum amount that

may be charged by a seller for a documentary fee is the base

documentary fee beginning January 1, 2008 until January 1,

2020 , of $150 , which shall be subject to an annual rate

adjustment equal to the percentage of change in the Bureau of

Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. Every retail

installment contract under this Act shall contain or be

accompanied by a notice containing the following information:

"DOCUMENTARY FEE. A DOCUMENTARY FEE IS NOT AN OFFICIAL FEE.

A DOCUMENTARY FEE IS NOT REQUIRED BY LAW, BUT MAY BE CHARGED TO

BUYERS FOR HANDLING DOCUMENTS AND PERFORMING SERVICES RELATED

TO CLOSING OF A SALE. THE BASE DOCUMENTARY FEE BEGINNING

JANUARY 1, 2008, WAS $150. THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT MAY BE

CHARGED FOR A DOCUMENTARY FEE IS THE BASE DOCUMENTARY FEE OF

$150 , WHICH SHALL BE SUBJECT TO AN ANNUAL RATE ADJUSTMENT EQUAL

TO THE PERCENTAGE OF CHANGE IN THE BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX. THIS NOTICE IS REQUIRED BY LAW."

(b) A seller in a retail installment contract may add a

"documentary fee" for processing documents and performing

services related to closing of a sale. The maximum amount that

may be charged by a seller for a documentary fee is the base

documentary fee beginning January 1, 2020, of $300, which shall

be subject to an annual rate adjustment equal to the percentage

of change in the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price

Index. Every retail installment contract under this Act shall

contain or be accompanied by a notice containing the following

information:

"DOCUMENTARY FEE. A DOCUMENTARY FEE IS NOT AN OFFICIAL FEE.

A DOCUMENTARY FEE IS NOT REQUIRED BY LAW, BUT MAY BE CHARGED TO

BUYERS FOR HANDLING DOCUMENTS AND PERFORMING SERVICES RELATED

TO CLOSING OF A SALE. THE BASE DOCUMENTARY FEE BEGINNING

JANUARY 1, 2020, WAS $300. THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT MAY BE

CHARGED FOR A DOCUMENTARY FEE IS THE BASE DOCUMENTARY FEE OF

$300, WHICH SHALL BE SUBJECT TO AN ANNUAL RATE ADJUSTMENT EQUAL

TO THE PERCENTAGE OF CHANGE IN THE BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS

CONSUMER PRICE INDEX. THIS NOTICE IS REQUIRED BY LAW."

Article 20. Illinois Works Jobs Program Act



→ Grotto: This is another nongambling provision, which appears to provide apprenticeship programs and other job-training opportunities related to the the capital program, Rebuild Illinois.

Section 20-1. Short title. This Article may be cited as the

Illinois Works Jobs Program Act. References in this Article to

"this Act" mean this Article.



Section 20-5. Findings. It is in the public policy interest

of the State to ensure that all Illinois residents have access

to State capital projects and careers in the construction

industry and building trades, including those who have been

historically underrepresented in those trades. To ensure that

those interests are met, the General Assembly hereby creates

the Illinois Works Preapprenticeship Program and the Illinois

Works Apprenticeship Initiative.



Section 20-10. Definitions.

"Apprentice" means a participant in an apprenticeship

program approved by and registered with the United States

Department of Labor's Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training.

"Apprenticeship program" means an apprenticeship and

training program approved by and registered with the United

States Department of Labor's Bureau of Apprenticeship and

Training.

"Bid credit" means a virtual dollar for a contractor or

subcontractor to use toward future bids for public works

contracts.

"Community-based organization" means a nonprofit

organization selected by the Department to participate in the

Illinois Works Preapprenticeship Program. To qualify as a

"community-based organization", the organization must

demonstrate the following:

(1) the ability to effectively serve diverse and

underrepresented populations, including by providing

employment services to such populations;

(2) knowledge of the construction and building trades;

(3) the ability to recruit, prescreen, and provide

preapprenticeship training to prepare workers for

employment in the construction and building trades; and

(4) a plan to provide the following:

(A) preparatory classes;

(B) workplace readiness skills, such as resume

preparation and interviewing techniques;

(C) strategies for overcoming barriers to entry

and completion of an apprenticeship program; and

(D) any prerequisites for acceptance into an

apprenticeship program.

"Contractor" means a person, corporation, partnership,

limited liability company, or joint venture entering into a

contract with the State or any State agency to construct a

public work.

"Department" means the Department of Commerce and Economic

Opportunity.

"Labor hours" means the total hours for workers who are

receiving an hourly wage and who are directly employed for the

public works project. "Labor hours" includes hours performed by

workers employed by the contractor and subcontractors on the

public works project. "Labor hours" does not include hours

worked by the forepersons, superintendents, owners, and

workers who are not subject to prevailing wage requirements.

"Minorities" means minority persons as defined in the

Business Enterprise for Minorities, Women, and Persons with

Disabilities Act.

"Public works" means all projects that constitute public

works under the Prevailing Wage Act.

"Subcontractor" means a person, corporation, partnership,

limited liability company, or joint venture that has contracted

with the contractor to perform all or part of the work to

construct a public work by a contractor.

"Underrepresented populations" means populations

identified by the Department that historically have had

barriers to entry or advancement in the workforce.

"Underrepresented populations" includes, but is not limited

to, minorities, women, and veterans.



Section 20-15. Illinois Works Preapprenticeship Program;

Illinois Works Bid Credit Program.

(a) The Illinois Works Preapprenticeship Program is

established and shall be administered by the Department. The

goal of the Illinois Works Preapprenticeship Program is to

create a network of community-based organizations throughout

the State that will recruit, prescreen, and provide

preapprenticeship skills training to create a qualified,

diverse pipeline of workers who are prepared for careers in the

construction and building trades. Upon completion of the

Illinois Works Preapprenticeship Program, the candidates will

be skilled and work-ready.

(b) There is created the Illinois Works Fund, a special

fund in the State treasury. The Illinois Works Fund shall be

administered by the Department. The Illinois Works Fund shall

be used to provide funding for community-based organizations

throughout the State. In addition to any other transfers that

may be provided for by law, on and after July 1, 2019 and until

June 30, 2020, at the direction of the Director of the

Governor's Office of Management and Budget, the State

Comptroller shall direct and the State Treasurer shall transfer

amounts not exceeding a total of $25,000,000 from the Rebuild

Illinois Projects Fund to the Illinois Works Fund.

(c) Each community-based organization that receives

funding from the Illinois Works Fund shall provide an annual

report to the Illinois Works Review Panel by April 1 of each

calendar year. The annual report shall include the following

information:

(1) a description of the community-based

organization's recruitment, screening, and training

efforts;

(2) the number of individuals who apply to, participate

in, and complete the community-based organization's

program, broken down by race, gender, age, and veteran

status; and

(3) the number of the individuals referenced in item

(2) of this subsection who are initially accepted and

placed into apprenticeship programs in the construction

and building trades.

(d) The Department shall create and administer the Illinois

Works Bid Credit Program that shall provide economic

incentives, through bid credits, to encourage contractors and

subcontractors to provide contracting and employment

opportunities to historically underrepresented populations in

the construction industry.

The Illinois Works Bid Credit Program shall allow

contractors and subcontractors to earn bid credits for use

toward future bids for public works projects in order to

increase the chances that the contractor and the subcontractors

will be selected.

Contractors or subcontractors may be eligible for bid

credits for employing apprentices who have completed the

Illinois Works Preapprenticeship Program. Contractors or

subcontractors shall earn bid credits at a rate established by

the Department and published on the Department's website,

including any appropriate caps.

The Illinois Works Credit Bank is hereby created and shall

be administered by the Department. The Illinois Works Credit

Bank shall track the bid credits.

A contractor or subcontractor who has been awarded bid

credits under any other State program for employing apprentices

who have completed the Illinois Works Preapprenticeship

Program is not eligible to receive bid credits under the

Illinois Works Bid Credit Program relating to the same

contract.

The Department shall report to the Illinois Works Review

Panel the following: (i) the number of bid credits awarded by

the Department; (ii) the number of bid credits submitted by the

contractor or subcontractor to the agency administering the

public works contract; and (iii) the number of bid credits

accepted by the agency for such contract. Any agency that

awards bid credits pursuant to the Illinois Works Credit Bank

Program shall report to the Department the number of bid

credits it accepted for the public works contract.

Upon a finding that a contractor or subcontractor has

reported falsified records to the Department in order to

fraudulently obtain bid credits, the Department shall

permanently bar the contractor or subcontractor from

participating in the Illinois Works Bid Credit Program and may

suspend the contractor or subcontractor from bidding on or

participating in any public works project. False or fraudulent

claims for payment relating to false bid credits may be subject

to damages and penalties under applicable law.

(e) The Department shall adopt any rules deemed necessary

to implement this Section.



Section 20-20. Illinois Works Apprenticeship Initiative.

(a) The Illinois Works Apprenticeship Initiative is

established and shall be administered by the Department.

(1) Subject to the exceptions set forth in subsection

(b) of this Section, apprentices shall be utilized on all

public works projects in accordance with this subsection

(a).

(2) For public works projects, the goal of the Illinois

Works Apprenticeship Initiative is that apprentices will

perform either 10% of the total labor hours actually worked

in each prevailing wage classification or 10% of the

estimated labor hours in each prevailing wage

classification, whichever is less.

(b) Before or during the term of a contract subject to this

Section, the Department may reduce or waive the goals set forth

in paragraph (2) of subsection (a). Prior to the Department

granting a request for a reduction or waiver, the Department

shall hold a public hearing and shall consult with the Business

Enterprise Council under the Business Enterprise for

Minorities, Women, and Persons with Disabilities Act and the

Chief Procurement Officer of the agency administering the

public works contract. The Department may grant a reduction or

waiver upon a determination that:

(1) the contractor or subcontractor has demonstrated

that insufficient apprentices are available;

(2) the reasonable and necessary requirements of the

contract do not allow the goal to be met;

(3) there is a disproportionately high ratio of

material costs to labor hours that makes meeting the goal

infeasible; or

(4) apprentice labor hour goals conflict with existing

requirements, including federal requirements, in

connection with the public work.

(c) Contractors and subcontractors must submit a

certification to the Department and the agency that is

administering the contract demonstrating that the contractor

or subcontractor has either:

(1) met the apprentice labor hour goals set forth in

paragraph (2) of subsection (a); or

(2) received a reduction or waiver pursuant to

subsection (b).

It shall be deemed to be a material breach of the contract

and entitle the State to declare a default, terminate the

contract, and exercise those remedies provided for in the

contract, at law, or in equity if the contractor or

subcontractor fails to submit the certification required in

this subsection or submits false or misleading information.

(d) No later than one year after the effective date of this

Act, and by April 1 of every calendar year thereafter, the

Department of Labor shall submit a report to the Illinois Works

Review Panel regarding the use of apprentices under the

Illinois Works Apprenticeship Initiative for public works

projects. To the extent it is available, the report shall

include the following information:

(1) the total number of labor hours on each project and

the percentage of labor hours actually worked by

apprentices on each public works project;

(2) the number of apprentices used in each public works

project, broken down by trade; and

(3) the number and percentage of minorities, women, and

veterans utilized as apprentices on each public works

project.

(e) The Department shall adopt any rules deemed necessary

to implement the Illinois Works Apprenticeship Initiative.

(f) The Illinois Works Apprenticeship Initiative shall not

interfere with any contracts or program in existence on the

effective date of this Act.



Section 20-25. The Illinois Works Review Panel.

(a) The Illinois Works Review Panel is created and shall be

comprised of 11 members, each serving 3-year terms. The Speaker

of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate

shall each appoint 2 members. The Minority Leader of the House

of Representatives and the Minority Leader of the Senate shall

each appoint one member. The Director of Commerce and Economic

Opportunity, or his or her designee, shall serve as a member.

The Governor shall appoint the following individuals to serve

as members: a representative from a contractor organization; a

representative from a labor organization; and 2 members of the

public with workforce development expertise, one of whom shall

be a representative of a nonprofit organization that addresses

workforce development.

(b) The members of the Illinois Works Review Panel shall

make recommendations to the Department regarding

identification and evaluation of community-based

organizations.

(c) The Illinois Works Review Panel shall meet, at least

quarterly, to review and evaluate (i) the Illinois Works

Preapprenticeship Program and the Illinois Works

Apprenticeship Initiative, (ii) ideas to diversify the

workforce in the construction industry in Illinois, and (iii)

workforce demographic data collected by the Illinois

Department of Labor.

(d) All State contracts shall include a requirement that

the contractor and subcontractor shall, upon reasonable

notice, appear before and respond to requests for information

from the Illinois Works Review Panel.

(e) By August 1, 2020, and every August 1 thereafter, the

Illinois Works Review Panel shall report to the General

Assembly on its evaluation of the Illinois Works

Preapprenticeship Program and the Illinois Works

Apprenticeship initiative, including any recommended

modifications.



Section 20-900. The State Finance Act is amended by adding

Section 5.895 as follows:



(30 ILCS 105/5.895 new)

Sec. 5.895. The Illinois Works Fund.



Section 20-905. The Illinois Procurement Code is amended by

changing Section 20-10 as follows:



(30 ILCS 500/20-10)

(Text of Section from P.A. 96-159, 96-588, 97-96, 97-895,

98-1076, 99-906 and 100-43)

Sec. 20-10. Competitive sealed bidding; reverse auction.

(a) Conditions for use. All contracts shall be awarded by

competitive sealed bidding except as otherwise provided in

Section 20-5.

(b) Invitation for bids. An invitation for bids shall be

issued and shall include a purchase description and the

material contractual terms and conditions applicable to the

procurement.

(c) Public notice. Public notice of the invitation for bids

shall be published in the Illinois Procurement Bulletin at

least 14 calendar days before the date set in the invitation

for the opening of bids.

(d) Bid opening. Bids shall be opened publicly or through

an electronic procurement system in the presence of one or more

witnesses at the time and place designated in the invitation

for bids. The name of each bidder, including earned and applied

bid credit from the Illinois Works Jobs Program Act, the amount

of each bid, and other relevant information as may be specified

by rule shall be recorded. After the award of the contract, the

winning bid and the record of each unsuccessful bid shall be

open to public inspection.

(e) Bid acceptance and bid evaluation. Bids shall be

unconditionally accepted without alteration or correction,

except as authorized in this Code. Bids shall be evaluated

based on the requirements set forth in the invitation for bids,

which may include criteria to determine acceptability such as

inspection, testing, quality, workmanship, delivery, and

suitability for a particular purpose. Those criteria that will

affect the bid price and be considered in evaluation for award,

such as discounts, transportation costs, and total or life

cycle costs, shall be objectively measurable. The invitation

for bids shall set forth the evaluation criteria to be used.

(f) Correction or withdrawal of bids. Correction or

withdrawal of inadvertently erroneous bids before or after

award, or cancellation of awards of contracts based on bid

mistakes, shall be permitted in accordance with rules. After

bid opening, no changes in bid prices or other provisions of

bids prejudicial to the interest of the State or fair

competition shall be permitted. All decisions to permit the

correction or withdrawal of bids based on bid mistakes shall be

supported by written determination made by a State purchasing

officer.

(g) Award. The contract shall be awarded with reasonable

promptness by written notice to the lowest responsible and

responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria

set forth in the invitation for bids, except when a State

purchasing officer determines it is not in the best interest of

the State and by written explanation determines another bidder

shall receive the award. The explanation shall appear in the

appropriate volume of the Illinois Procurement Bulletin. The

written explanation must include:

(1) a description of the agency's needs;

(2) a determination that the anticipated cost will be

fair and reasonable;

(3) a listing of all responsible and responsive

bidders; and

(4) the name of the bidder selected, the total contract

price, and the reasons for selecting that bidder.

Each chief procurement officer may adopt guidelines to

implement the requirements of this subsection (g).

The written explanation shall be filed with the Legislative

Audit Commission and the Procurement Policy Board, and be made

available for inspection by the public, within 30 calendar days

after the agency's decision to award the contract.

(h) Multi-step sealed bidding. When it is considered

impracticable to initially prepare a purchase description to

support an award based on price, an invitation for bids may be

issued requesting the submission of unpriced offers to be

followed by an invitation for bids limited to those bidders

whose offers have been qualified under the criteria set forth

in the first solicitation.

(i) Alternative procedures. Notwithstanding any other

provision of this Act to the contrary, the Director of the

Illinois Power Agency may create alternative bidding

procedures to be used in procuring professional services under

Section 1-56, subsections (a) and (c) of Section 1-75 and

subsection (d) of Section 1-78 of the Illinois Power Agency Act

and Section 16-111.5(c) of the Public Utilities Act and to

procure renewable energy resources under Section 1-56 of the

Illinois Power Agency Act. These alternative procedures shall

be set forth together with the other criteria contained in the

invitation for bids, and shall appear in the appropriate volume

of the Illinois Procurement Bulletin.

(j) Reverse auction. Notwithstanding any other provision

of this Section and in accordance with rules adopted by the

chief procurement officer, that chief procurement officer may

procure supplies or services through a competitive electronic

auction bidding process after the chief procurement officer

determines that the use of such a process will be in the best

interest of the State. The chief procurement officer shall

publish that determination in his or her next volume of the

Illinois Procurement Bulletin.

An invitation for bids shall be issued and shall include

(i) a procurement description, (ii) all contractual terms,

whenever practical, and (iii) conditions applicable to the

procurement, including a notice that bids will be received in

an electronic auction manner.

Public notice of the invitation for bids shall be given in

the same manner as provided in subsection (c).

Bids shall be accepted electronically at the time and in

the manner designated in the invitation for bids. During the

auction, a bidder's price shall be disclosed to other bidders.

Bidders shall have the opportunity to reduce their bid prices

during the auction. At the conclusion of the auction, the

record of the bid prices received and the name of each bidder

shall be open to public inspection.

After the auction period has terminated, withdrawal of bids

shall be permitted as provided in subsection (f).

The contract shall be awarded within 60 calendar days after

the auction by written notice to the lowest responsible bidder,

or all bids shall be rejected except as otherwise provided in

this Code. Extensions of the date for the award may be made by

mutual written consent of the State purchasing officer and the

lowest responsible bidder.

This subsection does not apply to (i) procurements of

professional and artistic services, (ii) telecommunications

services, communication services, and information services,

and (iii) contracts for construction projects, including

design professional services.

(Source: P.A. 99-906, eff. 6-1-17; 100-43, eff. 8-9-17.)



(Text of Section from P.A. 96-159, 96-795, 97-96, 97-895,

98-1076, 99-906, and 100-43)

Sec. 20-10. Competitive sealed bidding; reverse auction.

(a) Conditions for use. All contracts shall be awarded by

competitive sealed bidding except as otherwise provided in

Section 20-5.

(b) Invitation for bids. An invitation for bids shall be

issued and shall include a purchase description and the

material contractual terms and conditions applicable to the

procurement.

(c) Public notice. Public notice of the invitation for bids

shall be published in the Illinois Procurement Bulletin at

least 14 calendar days before the date set in the invitation

for the opening of bids.

(d) Bid opening. Bids shall be opened publicly or through

an electronic procurement system in the presence of one or more

witnesses at the time and place designated in the invitation

for bids. The name of each bidder, including earned and applied

bid credit from the Illinois Works Jobs Program Act, the amount

of each bid, and other relevant information as may be specified

by rule shall be recorded. After the award of the contract, the

winning bid and the record of each unsuccessful bid shall be

open to public inspection.

(e) Bid acceptance and bid evaluation. Bids shall be

unconditionally accepted without alteration or correction,

except as authorized in this Code. Bids shall be evaluated

based on the requirements set forth in the invitation for bids,

which may include criteria to determine acceptability such as

inspection, testing, quality, workmanship, delivery, and

suitability for a particular purpose. Those criteria that will

affect the bid price and be considered in evaluation for award,

such as discounts, transportation costs, and total or life

cycle costs, shall be objectively measurable. The invitation

for bids shall set forth the evaluation criteria to be used.

(f) Correction or withdrawal of bids. Correction or

withdrawal of inadvertently erroneous bids before or after

award, or cancellation of awards of contracts based on bid

mistakes, shall be permitted in accordance with rules. After

bid opening, no changes in bid prices or other provisions of

bids prejudicial to the interest of the State or fair

competition shall be permitted. All decisions to permit the

correction or withdrawal of bids based on bid mistakes shall be

supported by written determination made by a State purchasing

officer.

(g) Award. The contract shall be awarded with reasonable

promptness by written notice to the lowest responsible and

responsive bidder whose bid meets the requirements and criteria

set forth in the invitation for bids, except when a State

purchasing officer determines it is not in the best interest of

the State and by written explanation determines another bidder

shall receive the award. The explanation shall appear in the

appropriate volume of the Illinois Procurement Bulletin. The

written explanation must include:

(1) a description of the agency's needs;

(2) a determination that the anticipated cost will be

fair and reasonable;

(3) a listing of all responsible and responsive

bidders; and

(4) the name of the bidder selected, the total contract

price, and the reasons for selecting that bidder.

Each chief procurement officer may adopt guidelines to

implement the requirements of this subsection (g).

The written explanation shall be filed with the Legislative

Audit Commission and the Procurement Policy Board, and be made

available for inspection by the public, within 30 days after

the agency's decision to award the contract.

(h) Multi-step sealed bidding. When it is considered

impracticable to initially prepare a purchase description to

support an award based on price, an invitation for bids may be

issued requesting the submission of unpriced offers to be

followed by an invitation for bids limited to those bidders

whose offers have been qualified under the criteria set forth

in the first solicitation.

(i) Alternative procedures. Notwithstanding any other

provision of this Act to the contrary, the Director of the

Illinois Power Agency may create alternative bidding

procedures to be used in procuring professional services under

subsections (a) and (c) of Section 1-75 and subsection (d) of

Section 1-78 of the Illinois Power Agency Act and Section

16-111.5(c) of the Public Utilities Act and to procure

renewable energy resources under Section 1-56 of the Illinois

Power Agency Act. These alternative procedures shall be set

forth together with the other criteria contained in the

invitation for bids, and shall appear in the appropriate volume

of the Illinois Procurement Bulletin.

(j) Reverse auction. Notwithstanding any other provision

of this Section and in accordance with rules adopted by the

chief procurement officer, that chief procurement officer may

procure supplies or services through a competitive electronic

auction bidding process after the chief procurement officer

determines that the use of such a process will be in the best

interest of the State. The chief procurement officer shall

publish that determination in his or her next volume of the

Illinois Procurement Bulletin.

An invitation for bids shall be issued and shall include

(i) a procurement description, (ii) all contractual terms,

whenever practical, and (iii) conditions applicable to the

procurement, including a notice that bids will be received in

an electronic auction manner.

Public notice of the invitation for bids shall be given in

the same manner as provided in subsection (c).

Bids shall be accepted electronically at the time and in

the manner designated in the invitation for bids. During the

auction, a bidder's price shall be disclosed to other bidders.

Bidders shall have the opportunity to reduce their bid prices

during the auction. At the conclusion of the auction, the

record of the bid prices received and the name of each bidder

shall be open to public inspection.

After the auction period has terminated, withdrawal of bids

shall be permitted as provided in subsection (f).

The contract shall be awarded within 60 calendar days after

the auction by written notice to the lowest responsible bidder,

or all bids shall be rejected except as otherwise provided in

this Code. Extensions of the date for the award may be made by

mutual written consent of the State purchasing officer and the

lowest responsible bidder.

This subsection does not apply to (i) procurements of

professional and artistic services, (ii) telecommunications

services, communication services, and information services,

and (iii) contracts for construction projects, including

design professional services.

(Source: P.A. 99-906, eff. 6-1-17; 100-43, eff. 8-9-17.)



Section 20-910. The Prevailing Wage Act is amended by

changing Section 5 as follows:



(820 ILCS 130/5) (from Ch. 48, par. 39s-5)

(Text of Section before amendment by P.A. 100-1177)

Sec. 5. Certified payroll.

(a) Any contractor and each subcontractor who participates

in public works shall:

(1) make and keep, for a period of not less than 3

years from the date of the last payment made before January

1, 2014 (the effective date of Public Act 98-328) and for a

period of 5 years from the date of the last payment made on

or after January 1, 2014 (the effective date of Public Act

98-328) on a contract or subcontract for public works,

records of all laborers, mechanics, and other workers

employed by them on the project; the records shall include

(i) the worker's name, (ii) the worker's address, (iii) the

worker's telephone number when available, (iv) the

worker's social security number, (v) the worker's

classification or classifications, (vi) the worker's skill

level, such as apprentice or journeyman, (vii) (vi) the

worker's gross and net wages paid in each pay period,

(viii) (vii) the worker's number of hours worked each day,

(ix) (viii) the worker's starting and ending times of work

each day, (x) (ix) the worker's hourly wage rate, (xi) (x)

the worker's hourly overtime wage rate, (xii) (xi) the

worker's hourly fringe benefit rates, (xiii) (xii) the name

and address of each fringe benefit fund, (xiv) (xiii) the

plan sponsor of each fringe benefit, if applicable, and

(xv) (xiv) the plan administrator of each fringe benefit,

if applicable; and

(2) no later than the 15th day of each calendar month

file a certified payroll for the immediately preceding

month with the public body in charge of the project. A

certified payroll must be filed for only those calendar

months during which construction on a public works project

has occurred. The certified payroll shall consist of a

complete copy of the records identified in paragraph (1) of

this subsection (a), but may exclude the starting and

ending times of work each day. The certified payroll shall

be accompanied by a statement signed by the contractor or

subcontractor or an officer, employee, or agent of the

contractor or subcontractor which avers that: (i) he or she

has examined the certified payroll records required to be

submitted by the Act and such records are true and

accurate; (ii) the hourly rate paid to each worker is not

less than the general prevailing rate of hourly wages

required by this Act; and (iii) the contractor or

subcontractor is aware that filing a certified payroll that

he or she knows to be false is a Class A misdemeanor. A

general contractor is not prohibited from relying on the

certification of a lower tier subcontractor, provided the

general contractor does not knowingly rely upon a

subcontractor's false certification. Any contractor or

subcontractor subject to this Act and any officer,

employee, or agent of such contractor or subcontractor

whose duty as such officer, employee, or agent it is to

file such certified payroll who willfully fails to file

such a certified payroll on or before the date such

certified payroll is required by this paragraph to be filed

and any person who willfully files a false certified

payroll that is false as to any material fact is in

violation of this Act and guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.

The public body in charge of the project shall keep the

records submitted in accordance with this paragraph (2) of

subsection (a) before January 1, 2014 (the effective date

of Public Act 98-328) for a period of not less than 3

years, and the records submitted in accordance with this

paragraph (2) of subsection (a) on or after January 1, 2014

(the effective date of Public Act 98-328) for a period of 5

years, from the date of the last payment for work on a

contract or subcontract for public works. The records

submitted in accordance with this paragraph (2) of

subsection (a) shall be considered public records, except

an employee's address, telephone number, and social

security number, and made available in accordance with the

Freedom of Information Act. The public body shall accept

any reasonable submissions by the contractor that meet the

requirements of this Section.

A contractor, subcontractor, or public body may retain

records required under this Section in paper or electronic

format.

(b) Upon 7 business days' notice, the contractor and each

subcontractor shall make available for inspection and copying

at a location within this State during reasonable hours, the

records identified in paragraph (1) of subsection (a) of this

Section to the public body in charge of the project, its

officers and agents, the Director of Labor and his deputies and

agents, and to federal, State, or local law enforcement

agencies and prosecutors.

(c) A contractor or subcontractor who remits contributions

to fringe benefit funds that are jointly maintained and jointly

governed by one or more employers and one or more labor

organizations in accordance with the federal Labor Management

Relations Act shall make and keep certified payroll records

that include the information required under items (i) through

(ix) (viii) of paragraph (1) of subsection (a) only. However,

the information required under items (x) (ix) through (xv)

(xiv) of paragraph (1) of subsection (a) shall be required for

any contractor or subcontractor who remits contributions to a

fringe benefit fund that is not jointly maintained and jointly

governed by one or more employers and one or more labor

organizations in accordance with the federal Labor Management

Relations Act.

(Text of Section after amendment by P.A. 100-1177)

Sec. 5. Certified payroll.

(a) Any contractor and each subcontractor who participates

in public works shall:

(1) make and keep, for a period of not less than 3

years from the date of the last payment made before January

1, 2014 (the effective date of Public Act 98-328) and for a

period of 5 years from the date of the last payment made on

or after January 1, 2014 (the effective date of Public Act

98-328) on a contract or subcontract for public works,

records of all laborers, mechanics, and other workers

employed by them on the project; the records shall include

(i) the worker's name, (ii) the worker's address, (iii) the

worker's telephone number when available, (iv) the last 4

digits of the worker's social security number, (v) the

worker's gender, (vi) the worker's race, (vii) the worker's

ethnicity, (viii) veteran status, (ix) the worker's

classification or classifications, (x) the worker's skill

level, such as apprentice or journeyman, (xi) (x) the

worker's gross and net wages paid in each pay period, (xii)

(xi) the worker's number of hours worked each day, (xiii)

(xii) the worker's starting and ending times of work each

day, (xiv) (xiii) the worker's hourly wage rate, (xv) (xiv)

the worker's hourly overtime wage rate, (xvi) (xv) the

worker's hourly fringe benefit rates, (xvii) (xvi) the name

and address of each fringe benefit fund, (xviii) (xvii) the

plan sponsor of each fringe benefit, if applicable, and

(xix) (xviii) the plan administrator of each fringe

benefit, if applicable; and

(2) no later than the 15th day of each calendar month

file a certified payroll for the immediately preceding

month with the public body in charge of the project until

the Department of Labor activates the database created

under Section 5.1 at which time certified payroll shall

only be submitted to that database, except for projects

done by State agencies that opt to have contractors submit

certified payrolls directly to that State agency. A State

agency that opts to directly receive certified payrolls

must submit the required information in a specified

electronic format to the Department of Labor no later than

10 days after the certified payroll was filed with the

State agency. A certified payroll must be filed for only

those calendar months during which construction on a public

works project has occurred. The certified payroll shall

consist of a complete copy of the records identified in

paragraph (1) of this subsection (a), but may exclude the

starting and ending times of work each day. The certified

payroll shall be accompanied by a statement signed by the

contractor or subcontractor or an officer, employee, or

agent of the contractor or subcontractor which avers that:

(i) he or she has examined the certified payroll records

required to be submitted by the Act and such records are

true and accurate; (ii) the hourly rate paid to each worker

is not less than the general prevailing rate of hourly

wages required by this Act; and (iii) the contractor or

subcontractor is aware that filing a certified payroll that

he or she knows to be false is a Class A misdemeanor. A

general contractor is not prohibited from relying on the

certification of a lower tier subcontractor, provided the

general contractor does not knowingly rely upon a

subcontractor's false certification. Any contractor or

subcontractor subject to this Act and any officer,

employee, or agent of such contractor or subcontractor

whose duty as such officer, employee, or agent it is to

file such certified payroll who willfully fails to file

such a certified payroll on or before the date such

certified payroll is required by this paragraph to be filed

and any person who willfully files a false certified

payroll that is false as to any material fact is in

violation of this Act and guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.

The public body in charge of the project shall keep the

records submitted in accordance with this paragraph (2) of

subsection (a) before January 1, 2014 (the effective date

of Public Act 98-328) for a period of not less than 3

years, and the records submitted in accordance with this

paragraph (2) of subsection (a) on or after January 1, 2014

(the effective date of Public Act 98-328) for a period of 5

years, from the date of the last payment for work on a

contract or subcontract for public works or until the

Department of Labor activates the database created under

Section 5.1, whichever is less. After the activation of the

database created under Section 5.1, the Department of Labor

rather than the public body in charge of the project shall

keep the records and maintain the database. The records

submitted in accordance with this paragraph (2) of

subsection (a) shall be considered public records, except

an employee's address, telephone number, social security

number, race, ethnicity, and gender, and made available in

accordance with the Freedom of Information Act. The public

body shall accept any reasonable submissions by the

contractor that meet the requirements of this Section.

A contractor, subcontractor, or public body may retain

records required under this Section in paper or electronic

format.

(b) Upon 7 business days' notice, the contractor and each

subcontractor shall make available for inspection and copying

at a location within this State during reasonable hours, the

records identified in paragraph (1) of subsection (a) of this

Section to the public body in charge of the project, its

officers and agents, the Director of Labor and his deputies and

agents, and to federal, State, or local law enforcement

agencies and prosecutors.

(c) A contractor or subcontractor who remits contributions

to fringe benefit funds that are jointly maintained and jointly

governed by one or more employers and one or more labor

organizations in accordance with the federal Labor Management

Relations Act shall make and keep certified payroll records

that include the information required under items (i) through

(viii) of paragraph (1) of subsection (a) only. However, the

information required under items (ix) through (xv) (xiv) of

paragraph (1) of subsection (a) shall be required for any

contractor or subcontractor who remits contributions to a

fringe benefit fund that is not jointly maintained and jointly

governed by one or more employers and one or more labor

organizations in accordance with the federal Labor Management

Relations Act.

Article 25. Sports Wagering Act



→ Grotto: This is a big one. It makes Illinois the first state in the Midwest to legalize sports gambling. The implications of this piece of the legislation are huge. It allows seven sporting venues with capacities of 17,000 or more to offer betting through mobile apps and kiosks. They have rooftop bars at Wrigley, why not rooftop gambling? This provision would also allow sports betting anywhere within a five-block radius of the stadiums. Instead of making a few bucks selling parking spaces, maybe people will open betting parlors in their basements. Who knows? After 18 months, three licenses will also be issued for online sports gambling. This presumably will allow companies to take bets over the internet, including your phone. There’s more. The legislation also creates a pilot program, allowing kiosks to be set up across the state to take bets. These could be in convenience stores, gas stations — anywhere lottery tickets are sold. There can be 2,500 locations the first year and another 2,500 after 18 months.

Section 25-1. Short title. This Article may be cited as the

Sports Wagering Act. References in this Article to "this Act"

mean this Article.



Section 25-5. Legislative findings. The General Assembly

recognizes the promotion of public safety is an important

consideration for sports leagues, teams, players, and fans at

large. All persons who present sporting contests are encouraged

to take reasonable measures to ensure the safety and security

of all involved or attending sporting contests. Persons who

present sporting contests are encouraged to establish codes of

conduct that forbid all persons associated with the sporting

contest from engaging in violent behavior and to hire, train,

and equip safety and security personnel to enforce those codes

of conduct. Persons who present sporting contests are further

encouraged to provide public notice of those codes of conduct.



Section 25-10. Definitions. As used in this Act:

"Adjusted gross sports wagering receipts" means a master

sports wagering licensee's gross sports wagering receipts,

less winnings paid to wagerers in such games.

"Athlete" means any current or former professional athlete

or collegiate athlete.

"Board" means the Illinois Gaming Board.

"Covered persons" includes athletes; umpires, referees,

and officials; personnel associated with clubs, teams,

leagues, and athletic associations; medical professionals

(including athletic trainers) who provide services to athletes

and players; and the family members and associates of these

persons where required to serve the purposes of this Act.

"Department" means the Department of the Lottery.

"Gaming facility" means a facility at which gambling

operations are conducted under the Illinois Gambling Act,

pari-mutuel wagering is conducted under the Illinois Horse

Racing Act of 1975, or sports wagering is conducted under this

Act.

"Official league data" means statistics, results,

outcomes, and other data related to a sports event obtained

pursuant to an agreement with the relevant sports governing

body, or an entity expressly authorized by the sports governing

body to provide such information to licensees, that authorizes

the use of such data for determining the outcome of tier 2

sports wagers on such sports events.

"Organization licensee" has the meaning given to that term

in the Illinois Horse Racing Act of 1975.

"Owners licensee" means the holder of an owners license

under the Illinois Gambling Act.

"Person" means an individual, partnership, committee,

association, corporation, or any other organization or group of

persons.

"Personal biometric data" means an athlete's information

derived from DNA, heart rate, blood pressure, perspiration

rate, internal or external body temperature, hormone levels,

glucose levels, hydration levels, vitamin levels, bone

density, muscle density, and sleep patterns.

"Prohibited conduct" includes any statement, action, and

other communication intended to influence, manipulate, or

control a betting outcome of a sporting contest or of any

individual occurrence or performance in a sporting contest in

exchange for financial gain or to avoid financial or physical

harm. "Prohibited conduct" includes statements, actions, and

communications made to a covered person by a third party, such

as a family member or through social media. "Prohibited

conduct" does not include statements, actions, or

communications made or sanctioned by a team or sports governing

body.

"Qualified applicant" means an applicant for a license

under this Act whose application meets the mandatory minimum

qualification criteria as required by the Board.

"Sporting contest" means a sports event or game on which

the State allows sports wagering to occur under this Act.

"Sports event" means a professional sport or athletic

event, a collegiate sport or athletic event, a motor race

event, or any other event or competition of relative skill

authorized by the Board under this Act.

"Sports facility" means a facility that hosts sports events

and holds a seating capacity greater than 17,000 persons.

"Sports governing body" means the organization that

prescribes final rules and enforces codes of conduct with

respect to a sports event and participants therein.

"Sports wagering" means accepting wagers on sports events

or portions of sports events, or on the individual performance

statistics of athletes in a sports event or combination of

sports events, by any system or method of wagering, including,

but not limited to, in person or over the Internet through

websites and on mobile devices. "Sports wagering" includes, but

is not limited to, single-game bets, teaser bets, parlays,

over-under, moneyline, pools, exchange wagering, in-game

wagering, in-play bets, proposition bets, and straight bets.

"Sports wagering account" means a financial record

established by a master sports wagering licensee for an

individual patron in which the patron may deposit and withdraw

funds for sports wagering and other authorized purchases and to

which the master sports wagering licensee may credit winnings

or other amounts due to that patron or authorized by that

patron.

"Tier 1 sports wager" means a sports wager that is

determined solely by the final score or final outcome of the

sports event and is placed before the sports event has begun.

"Tier 2 sports wager" means a sports wager that is not a

tier 1 sports wager.

"Wager" means a sum of money or thing of value risked on an

uncertain occurrence.

"Winning bidder" means a qualified applicant for a master

sports wagering license chosen through the competitive

selection process under Section 25-45.



Section 25-15. Board duties and powers.

(a) Except for sports wagering conducted under Section

25-70, the Board shall have the authority to regulate the

conduct of sports wagering under this Act.

(b) The Board may adopt any rules the Board considers

necessary for the successful implementation, administration,

and enforcement of this Act, except for Section 25-70. Rules

proposed by the Board may be adopted as emergency rules

pursuant to Section 5-45 of the Illinois Administrative

Procedure Act.

(c) The Board shall levy and collect all fees, surcharges,

civil penalties, and monthly taxes on adjusted gross sports

wagering receipts imposed by this Act and deposit all moneys

into the Sports Wagering Fund, except as otherwise provided

under this Act.

(d) The Board may exercise any other powers necessary to

enforce the provisions of this Act that it regulates and the

rules of the Board.

(e) The Board shall adopt rules for a license to be

employed by a master sports wagering licensee when the employee

works in a designated gaming area that has sports wagering or

performs duties in furtherance of or associated with the

operation of sports wagering by the master sports wagering

licensee (occupational license), which shall require an annual

license fee of $250. License fees shall be deposited into the

State Gaming Fund and used for the administration of this Act.

(f) The Board may require that licensees share, in real

time and at the sports wagering account level, information

regarding a wagerer, amount and type of wager, the time the

wager was placed, the location of the wager, including the

Internet protocol address, if applicable, the outcome of the

wager, and records of abnormal wagering activity. Information

shared under this subsection (f) must be submitted in the form

and manner as required by rule. If a sports governing body has

notified the Board that real-time information sharing for

wagers placed on its sports events is necessary and desirable,

licensees may share the same information in the form and manner

required by the Board by rule with the sports governing body or

its designee with respect to wagers on its sports events

subject to applicable federal, State, or local laws or

regulations, including, without limitation, privacy laws and

regulations. Such information may be provided in anonymized

form and may be used by a sports governing body solely for

integrity purposes. For purposes of this subsection (f),

"real-time" means a commercially reasonable periodic interval.

(g) A master sports wagering licensee, professional sports

team, league, or association, sports governing body, or

institution of higher education may submit to the Board in

writing a request to prohibit a type or form of wagering if the

master sports wagering licensee, professional sports team,

league, or association, sports governing body, or institution

of higher education believes that such wagering by type or form

is contrary to public policy, unfair to consumers, or affects

the integrity of a particular sport or the sports betting

industry. The Board shall grant the request upon a

demonstration of good cause from the requester and consultation

with licensees. The Board shall respond to a request pursuant

to this subsection (g) concerning a particular event before the

start of the event or, if it is not feasible to respond before

the start of the event, as soon as practicable.

(h) The Board and master sports wagering licensees may

cooperate with investigations conducted by sports governing

bodies or law enforcement agencies, including, but not limited

to, providing and facilitating the provision of account-level

betting information and audio or video files relating to

persons placing wagers.

(i) A master sports wagering licensee shall make

commercially reasonable efforts to promptly notify the Board

any information relating to:

(1) criminal or disciplinary proceedings commenced

against the master sports wagering licensee in connection

with its operations;

(2) abnormal wagering activity or patterns that may

indicate a concern with the integrity of a sports event or

sports events;

(3) any potential breach of the relevant sports

governing body's internal rules and codes of conduct

pertaining to sports wagering that a licensee has knowledge

of;

(4) any other conduct that corrupts a wagering outcome

of a sports event or sports events for purposes of

financial gain, including match fixing; and

(5) suspicious or illegal wagering activities,

including use of funds derived from illegal activity,

wagers to conceal or launder funds derived from illegal

activity, using agents to place wagers, and using false

identification.

A master sports wagering licensee shall also make

commercially reasonable efforts to promptly report information

relating to conduct described in paragraphs (2), (3), and (4)

of this subsection (i) to the relevant sports governing body.



Section 25-20. Licenses required.

(a) No person may engage in any activity in connection with

sports wagering in this State unless all necessary licenses

have been obtained in accordance with this Act and the rules of

the Board and the Department. The following licenses shall be

issued under this Act:

(1) master sports wagering license;

(2) occupational license;

(3) supplier license;

(4) management services provider license

(5) tier 2 official league data provider license; and

(6) central system provider license.

No person or entity may engage in a sports wagering

operation or activity without first obtaining the appropriate

license.

(b) An applicant for a license issued under this Act shall

submit an application to the Board in the form the Board

requires. The applicant shall submit fingerprints for a

national criminal records check by the Department of State

Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The

fingerprints shall be furnished by the applicant's officers and

directors (if a corporation), members (if a limited liability

company), and partners (if a partnership). The fingerprints

shall be accompanied by a signed authorization for the release

of information by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The

Board may require additional background checks on licensees

when they apply for license renewal, and an applicant convicted

of a disqualifying offense shall not be licensed.

(c) Each master sports wagering licensee shall display the

license conspicuously in the licensee's place of business or

have the license available for inspection by an agent of the

Board or a law enforcement agency.

(d) Each holder of an occupational license shall carry the

license and have some indicia of licensure prominently

displayed on his or her person when present in a gaming

facility licensed under this Act at all times, in accordance

with the rules of the Board.

(e) Each person licensed under this Act shall give the

Board written notice within 30 days after a material change to

information provided in the licensee's application for a

license or renewal.



Section 25-25. Sports wagering authorized.

(a) Notwithstanding any provision of law to the contrary,

the operation of sports wagering is only lawful when conducted

in accordance with the provisions of this Act and the rules of

the Illinois Gaming Board and the Department of the Lottery.

(b) A person placing a wager under this Act shall be at

least 21 years of age.

(c) A licensee under this Act may not accept a wager on a

minor league sports event.

(d) A licensee under this Act may not accept a wager for a

sports event involving an Illinois collegiate team.

(e) A licensee under this Act may only accept a wager from

a person physically located in the State.

(f) Master sports wagering licensees may use any data

source for determining the results of all tier 1 sports wagers.

(g) A sports governing body headquartered in the United

States may notify the Board that it desires to supply official

league data to master sports wagering licensees for determining

the results of tier 2 sports wagers. Such notification shall be

made in the form and manner as the Board may require. If a

sports governing body does not notify the Board of its desire

to supply official league data, a master sports wagering

licensee may use any data source for determining the results of

any and all tier 2 sports wagers on sports contests for that

sports governing body.

Within 30 days of a sports governing body notifying the

Board, master sports wagering licensees shall use only official

league data to determine the results of tier 2 sports wagers on

sports events sanctioned by that sports governing body, unless:

(1) the sports governing body or designee cannot provide a feed

of official league data to determine the results of a

particular type of tier 2 sports wager, in which case master

sports wagering licensees may use any data source for

determining the results of the applicable tier 2 sports wager

until such time as such data feed becomes available on

commercially reasonable terms; or (2) a master sports wagering

licensee can demonstrate to the Board that the sports governing

body or its designee cannot provide a feed of official league

data to the master sports wagering licensee on commercially

reasonable terms. During the pendency of the Board's

determination, such master sports wagering licensee may use any

data source for determining the results of any and all tier 2

sports wagers.

(h) A licensee under this Act may not accept wagers on a

kindergarten through 12th grade sports event.



Section 25-30. Master sports wagering license issued to an

organization licensee.

(a) An organization licensee may apply to the Board for a

master sports wagering license. To the extent permitted by

federal and State law, the Board shall actively seek to achieve

racial, ethnic, and geographic diversity when issuing master

sports wagering licenses to organization licensees and

encourage minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses,

veteran-owned businesses, and businesses owned by persons with

disabilities to apply for licensure. Additionally, the report

published under subsection (m) of Section 25-45 shall impact

the issuance of the master sports wagering license to the

extent permitted by federal and State law.

For the purposes of this subsection (a), "minority-owned

business", "women-owned business", and "business owned by

persons with disabilities" have the meanings given to those

terms in Section 2 of the Business Enterprise for Minorities,

Women, and Persons with Disabilities Act.

(b) Except as otherwise provided in this subsection (b),

the initial license fee for a master sports wagering license

for an organization licensee is 5% of its handle from the

preceding calendar year or the lowest amount that is required

to be paid as an initial license fee by an owners licensee

under subsection (b) of Section 25-35, whichever is greater. No

initial license fee shall exceed $10,000,000. An organization

licensee licensed on the effective date of this Act shall pay

the initial master sports wagering license fee by July 1, 2020.

For an organization licensee licensed after the effective date

of this Act, the master sports wagering license fee shall be

$5,000,000, but the amount shall be adjusted 12 months after

the organization licensee begins racing operations based on 5%

of its handle from the first 12 months of racing operations.

The master sports wagering license is valid for 4 years.

(c) The organization licensee may renew the master sports

wagering license for a period of 4 years by paying a $1,000,000

renewal fee to the Board.

(d) An organization licensee issued a master sports

wagering license may conduct sports wagering:

(1) at its facility at which inter-track wagering is

conducted pursuant to an inter-track wagering license

under the Illinois Horse Racing Act of 1975;

(2) at 3 inter-track wagering locations if the

inter-track wagering location licensee from which it

derives its license is an organization licensee that is

issued a master sports wagering license; and

(3) over the Internet or through a mobile application.

(e) The sports wagering offered over the Internet or

through a mobile application shall only be offered under either

the same brand as the organization licensee is operating under

or a brand owned by a direct or indirect holding company that

owns at least an 80% interest in that organization licensee on

the effective date of this Act.

(f) Until issuance of the first license under Section

25-45, an individual must create a sports wagering account in

person at a facility under paragraph (1) or (2) of subsection

(d) to participate in sports wagering offered over the Internet

or through a mobile application.



Section 25-35. Master sports wagering license issued to an

owners licensee.

(a) An owners licensee may apply to the Board for a master

sports wagering license. To the extent permitted by federal and

State law, the Board shall actively seek to achieve racial,

ethnic, and geographic diversity when issuing master sports

wagering licenses to owners licensees and encourage

minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses,

veteran-owned businesses, and businesses owned by persons with

disabilities to apply for licensure. Additionally, the report

published under subsection (m) of Section 25-45 shall impact

the issuance of the master sports wagering license to the

extent permitted by federal and State law.

For the purposes of this subsection (a), "minority-owned

business", "women-owned business", and "business owned by

persons with disabilities" have the meanings given to those

terms in Section 2 of the Business Enterprise for Minorities,

Women, and Persons with Disabilities Act.

(b) Except as otherwise provided in subsection (b-5), the

initial license fee for a master sports wagering license for an

owners licensee is 5% of its adjusted gross receipts from the

preceding calendar year. No initial license fee shall exceed

$10,000,000. An owners licensee licensed on the effective date

of this Act shall pay the initial master sports wagering

license fee by July 1, 2020. The master sports wagering license

is valid for 4 years.

(b-5) For an owners licensee licensed after the effective

date of this Act, the master sports wagering license fee shall

be $5,000,000, but the amount shall be adjusted 12 months after

the owners licensee begins gambling operations under the

Illinois Gambling Act based on 5% of its adjusted gross

receipts from the first 12 months of gambling operations. The

master sports wagering license is valid for 4 years.

(c) The owners licensee may renew the master sports

wagering license for a period of 4 years by paying a $1,000,000

renewal fee to the Board.

(d) An owners licensee issued a master sports wagering

license may conduct sports wagering:

(1) at its facility in this State that is authorized to

conduct gambling operations under the Illinois Gambling

Act; and

(2) over the Internet or through a mobile application.

(e) The sports wagering offered over the Internet or

through a mobile application shall only be offered under either

the same brand as the owners licensee is operating under or a

brand owned by a direct or indirect holding company that owns

at least an 80% interest in that owners licensee on the

effective date of this Act.

(f) Until issuance of the first license under Section

25-45, an individual must create a sports wagering account in

person at a facility under paragraph (1) of subsection (d) to

participate in sports wagering offered over the Internet or

through a mobile application.



Section 25-40. Master sports wagering license issued to a

sports facility.

(a) As used in this Section, "designee" means a master

sports wagering licensee under Section 25-30, 25-35, or 25-45

or a management services provider licensee.

(b) A sports facility or a designee contracted to operate

sports wagering at or within a 5-block radius of the sports

facility may apply to the Board for a master sports wagering

license. To the extent permitted by federal and State law, the

Board shall actively seek to achieve racial, ethnic, and

geographic diversity when issuing master sports wagering

licenses to sports facilities or their designees and encourage

minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses,

veteran-owned businesses, and businesses owned by persons with

disabilities to apply for licensure. Additionally, the report

published under subsection (m) of Section 25-45 shall impact

the issuance of the master sports wagering license to the

extent permitted by federal and State law.

For the purposes of this subsection (b), "minority-owned

business", "women-owned business", and "business owned by

persons with disabilities" have the meanings given to those

terms in Section 2 of the Business Enterprise for Minorities,

Women, and Persons with Disabilities Act.

(c) The Board may issue up to 7 master sports wagering

licenses to sports facilities or their designees that meet the

requirements for licensure as determined by rule by the Board.

If more than 7 qualified applicants apply for a master sports

wagering license under this Section, the licenses shall be

granted in the order in which the applications were received.

If a license is denied, revoked, or not renewed, the Board may

begin a new application process and issue a license under this

Section in the order in which the application was received.

(d) The initial license fee for a master sports wagering

license for a sports facility is $10,000,000. The master sports

wagering license is valid for 4 years.

(e) The sports facility or its designee may renew the

master sports wagering license for a period of 4 years by

paying a $1,000,000 renewal fee to the Board.

(f) A sports facility or its designee issued a master

sports wagering license may conduct sports wagering at or

within a 5-block radius of the sports facility.

(g) A sports facility or its designee issued a master

sports wagering license may conduct sports wagering over the

Internet within the sports facility or within a 5-block radius

of the sports facility.

(h) The sports wagering offered by a sports facility or its

designee over the Internet or through a mobile application

shall be offered under the same brand as the sports facility is

operating under, the brand the designee is operating under, or

a combination thereof.

(i) Until issuance of the first license under Section

25-45, an individual must register in person at a sports

facility or the designee's facility to participate in sports

wagering offered over the Internet or through a mobile

application.



Section 25-45. Master sports wagering license issued to an

online sports wagering operator.

(a) The Board shall issue 3 master sports wagering licenses

to online sports wagering operators for a nonrefundable license

fee of $20,000,000 pursuant to an open and competitive

selection process. The master sports wagering license issued

under this Section may be renewed every 4 years upon payment of

a $1,000,000 renewal fee. To the extent permitted by federal

and State law, the Board shall actively seek to achieve racial,

ethnic, and geographic diversity when issuing master sports

wagering licenses under this Section and encourage

minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses,

veteran-owned businesses, and businesses owned by persons with

disabilities to apply for licensure.

For the purposes of this subsection (a), "minority-owned

business", "women-owned business", and "business owned by

persons with disabilities" have the meanings given to those

terms in Section 2 of the Business Enterprise for Minorities,

Women, and Persons with Disabilities Act.

(b) Applications for the initial competitive selection

occurring after the effective date of this Act shall be

received by the Board within 540 days after the first license

is issued under this Act to qualify. The Board shall announce

the winning bidders for the initial competitive selection

within 630 days after the first license is issued under this

Act, and this time frame may be extended at the discretion of

the Board.

(c) The Board shall provide public notice of its intent to

solicit applications for master sports wagering licenses under

this Section by posting the notice, application instructions,

and materials on its website for at least 30 calendar days

before the applications are due. Failure by an applicant to

submit all required information may result in the application

being disqualified. The Board may notify an applicant that its

application is incomplete and provide an opportunity to cure by

rule. Application instructions shall include a brief overview

of the selection process and how applications are scored.

(d) To be eligible for a master sports wagering license

under this Section, an applicant must: (1) be at least 21 years

of age; (2) not have been convicted of a felony offense or a

violation of Article 28 of the Criminal Code of 1961 or the

Criminal Code of 2012 or a similar statute of any other

jurisdiction; (3) not have been convicted of a crime involving

dishonesty or moral turpitude; (4) have demonstrated a level of

skill or knowledge that the Board determines to be necessary in

order to operate sports wagering; and (5) have met standards

for the holding of a license as adopted by rules of the Board.

The Board may adopt rules to establish additional

qualifications and requirements to preserve the integrity and

security of sports wagering in this State and to promote and

maintain a competitive sports wagering market. After the close

of the application period, the Board shall determine whether

the applications meet the mandatory minimum qualification

criteria and conduct a comprehensive, fair, and impartial

evaluation of all qualified applications.

(e) The Board shall open all qualified applications in a

public forum and disclose the applicants' names. The Board

shall summarize the terms of the proposals and make the

summaries available to the public on its website.

(f) Not more than 90 days after the publication of the

qualified applications, the Board shall identify the winning

bidders. In granting the licenses, the Board may give favorable

consideration to qualified applicants presenting plans that

provide for economic development and community engagement. To

the extent permitted by federal and State law, the Board may

give favorable consideration to qualified applicants

demonstrating commitment to diversity in the workplace.

(g) Upon selection of the winning bidders, the Board shall

have a reasonable period of time to ensure compliance with all

applicable statutory and regulatory criteria before issuing

the licenses. If the Board determines a winning bidder does not

satisfy all applicable statutory and regulatory criteria, the

Board shall select another bidder from the remaining qualified

applicants.

(h) Nothing in this Section is intended to confer a

property or other right, duty, privilege, or interest entitling

an applicant to an administrative hearing upon denial of an

application.

(i) Upon issuance of a master sports wagering license to a

winning bidder, the information and plans provided in the

application become a condition of the license. A master sports

wagering licensee under this Section has a duty to disclose any

material changes to the application. Failure to comply with the

conditions or requirements in the application may subject the

master sports wagering licensee under this Section to

discipline, including, but not limited to, fines, suspension,

and revocation of its license, pursuant to rules adopted by the

Board.

(j) The Board shall disseminate information about the

licensing process through media demonstrated to reach large

numbers of business owners and entrepreneurs who are

minorities, women, veterans, and persons with disabilities.

(k) The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, in

conjunction with the Board, shall conduct ongoing, thorough,

and comprehensive outreach to businesses owned by minorities,

women, veterans, and persons with disabilities about

contracting and entrepreneurial opportunities in sports

wagering. This outreach shall include, but not be limited to:

(1) cooperating and collaborating with other State

boards, commissions, and agencies; public and private

universities and community colleges; and local governments

to target outreach efforts; and

(2) working with organizations serving minorities,

women, and persons with disabilities to establish and

conduct training for employment in sports wagering.

(l) The Board shall partner with the Department of Labor,

the Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, and

the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to identify

employment opportunities within the sports wagering industry

for job seekers and dislocated workers.

(m) By March 1, 2020, the Board shall prepare a request for

proposals to conduct a study of the online sports wagering

industry and market to determine whether there is a compelling

interest in implementing remedial measures, including the

application of the Business Enterprise Program under the

Business Enterprise for Minorities, Women, and Persons with

Disabilities Act or a similar program to assist minorities,

women, and persons with disabilities in the sports wagering

industry.

As a part of the study, the Board shall evaluate race and

gender-neutral programs or other methods that may be used to

address the needs of minority and women applicants and

minority-owned and women-owned businesses seeking to

participate in the sports wagering industry. The Board shall

submit to the General Assembly and publish on its website the

results of this study by August 1, 2020.

If, as a result of the study conducted under this

subsection (m), the Board finds that there is a compelling

interest in implementing remedial measures, the Board may adopt

rules, including emergency rules, to implement remedial

measures, if necessary and to the extent permitted by State and

federal law, based on the findings of the study conducted under

this subsection (m).



Section 25-50. Supplier license.

(a) The Board may issue a supplier license to a person to

sell or lease sports wagering equipment, systems, or other

gaming items to conduct sports wagering and offer services

related to the equipment or other gaming items and data to a

master sports wagering licensee while the license is active.

(b) The Board may adopt rules establishing additional

requirements for a supplier and any system or other equipment

utilized for sports wagering. The Board may accept licensing by

another jurisdiction that it specifically determines to have

similar licensing requirements as evidence the applicant meets

supplier licensing requirements.

(c) An applicant for a supplier license shall demonstrate

that the equipment, system, or services that the applicant

plans to offer to the master sports wagering licensee conforms

to standards established by the Board and applicable State law.

The Board may accept approval by another jurisdiction that it

specifically determines have similar equipment standards as

evidence the applicant meets the standards established by the

Board and applicable State law.

(d) Applicants shall pay to the Board a nonrefundable

license and application fee in the amount of $150,000. After

the initial 4-year term, the Board shall renew supplier

licenses annually thereafter. Renewal of a supplier license

shall be granted to a renewal applicant who has continued to

comply with all applicable statutory and regulatory

requirements, upon submission of the Board-issued renewal form

and payment of a $150,000 renewal fee.

(e) A supplier shall submit to the Board a list of all

sports wagering equipment and services sold, delivered, or

offered to a master sports wagering licensee in this State, as

required by the Board, all of which must be tested and approved

by an independent testing laboratory approved by the Board. A

master sports wagering licensee may continue to use supplies

acquired from a licensed supplier, even if a supplier's license

expires or is otherwise canceled, unless the Board finds a

defect in the supplies.



Section 25-55. Management services provider license.

(a) A master sports wagering licensee may contract with an

entity to conduct that operation in accordance with the rules

of the Board and the provisions of this Act. That entity shall

obtain a license as a management services provider before the

execution of any such contract, and the management services

provider license shall be issued pursuant to the provisions of

this Act and any rules adopted by the Board.

(b) Each applicant for a management services provider

license shall meet all requirements for licensure and pay a

nonrefundable license and application fee of $1,000,000. The

Board may adopt rules establishing additional requirements for

an authorized management services provider. The Board may

accept licensing by another jurisdiction that it specifically

determines to have similar licensing requirements as evidence

the applicant meets authorized management services provider

licensing requirements.

(c) Management services provider licenses shall be renewed

every 4 years to licensees who continue to be in compliance

with all requirements and who pay the renewal fee of $500,000.

(d) A person who shares in revenue shall be licensed under

this Section.



Section 25-60. Tier 2 official league data provider

license.

(a) A sports governing body or a sports league,

organization, or association or a vendor authorized by such

sports governing body or sports league, organization, or

association to distribute tier 2 official league data may apply

to the Board for a tier 2 official league data provider

license.

(b) A tier 2 official league data provider licensee may

provide a master sports wagering licensee with official league

data for tier 2 sports wagers. No sports governing body or

sports league, organization, or association or a vendor

authorized by such sports governing body or sports league,

organization, or association may provide tier 2 official league

data to a master sports wagering licensee without a tier 2

official league data provider license.

Notwithstanding the provisions of this Section, the

licensing and fee requirements of this Section shall not apply

if, under subsection (g) of Section 25-25, master sports

wagering licensees are not required to use official league data

to determine the results of tier 2 sports wagers.

(c) The initial license fee for a tier 2 official league

data provider license is payable to the Board at the end of the

first year of licensure based on the amount of data sold to

master sports wagering licensees as official league data as

follows:

(1) for data sales up to and including $500,000, the

fee is $30,000;

(2) for data sales in excess of $500,000 and up to and

including $750,000, the fee is $60,000;

(3) for data sales in excess of $750,000 and up to and

including $1,000,000, the fee is $125,000;

(4) for data sales in excess of $1,000,000 and up to

and including $1,500,000, the fee is $250,000;

(5) for data sales in excess of $1,500,000 and up to

and including $2,000,000, the fee is $375,000; and

(6) for data sales in excess of $2,000,000, the fee is

$500,000.

The license is valid for 3 years.

(d) The tier 2 official league data provider licensee may

renew the license for 3 years by paying a renewal fee to the

Board based on the amount of data sold to master sports

wagering licensees as official league data in the immediately

preceding year as provided in paragraphs (1) through (6) of

subsection (c).



Section 25-65. Sports wagering at a sports facility. Sports

wagering may be offered in person at or within a 5-block radius

of a sports facility if sports wagering is offered by a

designee, as defined in Section 25-40, and that designee has

received written authorization from the relevant sports team

that plays its home contests at the sports facility. If more

than one professional sports team plays its home contests at

the same sports facility, written authorization is required

from all sports teams that play home contests at the sports

facility.



Section 25-70. Lottery sports wagering pilot program.

(a) As used in this Section:

"Central system" means the hardware, software,

peripherals, and network components provided by the

Department's central system provider that link and support all

required sports lottery terminals and the central site and that

are unique and separate from the lottery central system for

draw and instant games.

"Central system provider" means an individual,

partnership, corporation, or limited liability company that

has been licensed for the purpose of providing and maintaining

a central system and the related management facilities

specifically for the management of sports lottery terminals.

"Electronic card" means a card purchased from a lottery

retailer.

"Lottery retailer" means a location licensed by the

Department to sell lottery tickets or shares.

"Sports lottery systems" means systems provided by the

central system provider consisting of sports wagering

products, risk management, operations, and support services.

"Sports lottery terminal" means a terminal linked to the

central system in which bills or coins are deposited or an

electronic card is inserted in order to place wagers on a

sports event and lottery offerings.

(b) The Department shall issue one central system provider

license pursuant to an open and competitive bidding process

that uses the following procedures:

(1) The Department shall make applications for the

central system provider license available to the public and

allow a reasonable time for applicants to submit

applications to the Department.

(2) During the filing period for central system

provider license applications, the Department may retain

professional services to assist the Department in

conducting the open and competitive bidding process.

(3) After receiving all of the bid proposals, the

Department shall open all of the proposals in a public

forum and disclose the prospective central system provider

names and venture partners, if any.

(4) The Department shall summarize the terms of the bid

proposals and may make this summary available to the

public.

(5) The Department shall evaluate the bid proposals

within a reasonable time and select no more than 3 final

applicants to make presentations of their bid proposals to

the Department.

(6) The final applicants shall make their

presentations to the Department on the same day during an

open session of the Department.

(7) As soon as practicable after the public

presentations by the final applicants, the Department, in

its discretion, may conduct further negotiations among the

3 final applicants. At the conclusion of such negotiations,

the Department shall select the winning bid.

(8) Upon selection of the winning bid, the Department

shall evaluate the winning bid within a reasonable period

of time for licensee suitability in accordance with all

applicable statutory and regulatory criteria.

(9) If the winning bidder is unable or otherwise fails

to consummate the transaction, (including if the

Department determines that the winning bidder does not

satisfy the suitability requirements), the Department may,

on the same criteria, select from the remaining bidders.

(10) The winning bidder shall pay $20,000,000 to the

Department upon being issued the central system provider

license.

(c) Every sports lottery terminal offered in this State for

play shall first be tested and approved pursuant to the rules

of the Department, and each sports lottery terminal offered in

this State for play shall conform to an approved model. For the

examination of sports lottery terminals and associated

equipment as required by this Section, the central system

provider may utilize the services of one or more independent

outside testing laboratories that have been accredited by a

national accreditation body and that, in the judgment of the

Department, are qualified to perform such examinations. Every

sports lottery terminal offered in this State for play must

meet minimum standards set by an independent outside testing

laboratory approved by the Department.

(d) During the first 360 days after the effective date of

this Act, sport lottery terminals may be placed in no more than

2,500 Lottery retail locations in the State. Sports lottery

terminals may be placed in an additional 2,500 Lottery retail

locations during the second year after the effective date of

this Act.

(e) A sports lottery terminal may not directly dispense

coins, cash, tokens, or any other article of exchange or value

except for receipt tickets. Tickets shall be dispensed by

pressing the ticket dispensing button on the sports lottery

terminal at the end of the placement of one's wager or wagers.

The ticket shall indicate the total amount wagered, odds for

each wager placed, and the cash award for each bet placed, the

time of day in a 24-hour format showing hours and minutes, the

date, the terminal serial number, the sequential number of the

ticket, and an encrypted validation number from which the

validity of the prize may be determined. The player shall turn

in this ticket to the appropriate person at a lottery retailer

to receive the cash award.

(f) No lottery retailer may cause or permit any person

under the age of 21 years to use a sports lottery terminal or

sports wagering application. A lottery retailer who knowingly

causes or permits a person under the age of 21 years to use a

sports lottery terminal or sports wagering application is

guilty of a business offense and shall be fined an amount not

to exceed $5,000.

(g) A sports lottery terminal shall only accept parlay

wagers and fixed odds parlay wagers. The Department shall, by

rule, establish the total amount, as a percentage, of all

wagers placed that a lottery retailer may retain.

(h) The Department shall have jurisdiction over and shall

supervise all lottery sports wagering operations governed by

this Section. The Department shall have all powers necessary

and proper to fully and effectively execute the provisions of

this Section, including, but not limited to, the following:

(1) To investigate applicants and determine the

eligibility of applicants for licenses and to select among

competing applicants the applicants which best serve the

interests of the citizens of Illinois.

(2) To have jurisdiction and supervision over all

lottery sports wagering operations in this State.

(3) To adopt rules for the purpose of administering the

provisions of this Section and to adopt rules and

conditions under which all lottery sports wagering in the

State shall be conducted. Such rules are to provide for the

prevention of practices detrimental to the public interest

and for the best interests of lottery sports wagering,

including rules (i) regarding the inspection of such

licensees necessary to operate a lottery retailer under any

laws or rules applicable to licensees, (ii) to impose

penalties for violations of the Act and its rules, and

(iii) establishing standards for advertising lottery

sports wagering.

(i) The Department shall adopt emergency rules to

administer this Section in accordance with Section 5-45 of the

Illinois Administrative Procedure Act. For the purposes of the

Illinois Administrative Procedure Act, the General Assembly

finds that the adoption of rules to implement this Section is

deemed an emergency and necessary to the public interest,

safety, and welfare.

(j) For the privilege of operating lottery sports wagering

under this Section, all proceeds minus net of proceeds returned

to players shall be electronically transferred daily or weekly,

at the discretion of the Director of the Lottery, into the

State Lottery Fund. After amounts owed to the central system

provider and licensed agents, as determined by the Department,

are paid from the moneys deposited into the State Lottery Fund

under this subsection, the remainder shall be transferred on

the 15th of each month to the Capital Projects Fund.

(k) This Section is repealed on January 1, 2024.



Section 25-75. Reporting prohibited conduct;

investigations of prohibited conduct.

(a) The Board shall establish a hotline or other method of

communication that allows any person to confidentially report

information about prohibited conduct to the Board.

(b) The Board shall investigate all reasonable allegations

of prohibited conduct and refer any allegations it deems

credible to the appropriate law enforcement entity.

(c) The identity of any reporting person shall remain

confidential unless that person authorizes disclosure of his or

her identity or until such time as the allegation of prohibited

conduct is referred to law enforcement.

(d) If the Board receives a complaint of prohibited conduct

by an athlete, the Board shall notify the appropriate sports

governing body of the athlete to review the complaint as

provided by rule.

(e) The Board shall adopt emergency rules to administer

this Section in accordance with Section 5-45 of the Illinois

Administrative Procedure Act.

(f) The Board shall adopt rules governing investigations of

prohibited conduct and referrals to law enforcement entities.



Section 25-80. Personal biometric data. A master sports

wagering licensee shall not purchase or use any personal

biometric data of an athlete unless the master sports wagering

licensee has received written permission from the athlete's

exclusive bargaining representative.



Section 25-85. Supplier diversity goals for sports

wagering.

(a) As used in this Section only, "licensee" means a

licensee under this Act other than an occupational licensee.

(b) The public policy of this State is to collaboratively

work with companies that serve Illinois residents to improve

their supplier diversity in a non-antagonistic manner.

(c) The Board and the Department shall require all

licensees under this Act to submit an annual report by April

15, 2020 and every April 15 thereafter, in a searchable Adobe

PDF format, on all procurement goals and actual spending for

businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, and persons

with disabilities and small business enterprises in the

previous calendar year. These goals shall be expressed as a

percentage of the total work performed by the entity submitting

the report, and the actual spending for all businesses owned by

women, minorities, veterans, and persons with disabilities and

small business enterprises shall also be expressed as a

percentage of the total work performed by the entity submitting

the report.

(d) Each licensee in its annual report shall include the

following information:

(1) an explanation of the plan for the next year to

increase participation;

(2) an explanation of the plan to increase the goals;

(3) the areas of procurement each licensee shall be

actively seeking more participation in the next year;

(4) an outline of the plan to alert and encourage

potential vendors in that area to seek business from the

licensee;

(5) an explanation of the challenges faced in finding

quality vendors and offer any suggestions for what the

Board could do to be helpful to identify those vendors;

(6) a list of the certifications the licensee

recognizes;

(7) the point of contact for any potential vendor who

wishes to do business with the licensee and explain the

process for a vendor to enroll with the licensee as a

businesses owned by women, minorities, veterans, or

persons with disabilities; and

(8) any particular success stories to encourage other

licensee to emulate best practices.

(e) Each annual report shall include as much State-specific

data as possible. If the submitting entity does not submit

State-specific data, then the licensee shall include any

national data it does have and explain why it could not submit

State-specific data and how it intends to do so in future

reports, if possible.

(f) Each annual report shall include the rules,

regulations, and definitions used for the procurement goals in

the licensee's annual report.

(g) The Board, Department, and all licensees shall hold an

annual workshop and job fair open to the public in 2020 and

every year thereafter on the state of supplier diversity to

collaboratively seek solutions to structural impediments to

achieving stated goals, including testimony from each licensee

as well as subject matter experts and advocates. The Board and

Department shall publish a database on their websites of the

point of contact for licensees they regulate under this Act for

supplier diversity, along with a list of certifications each

licensee recognizes from the information submitted in each

annual report. The Board and Department shall publish each

annual report on their websites and shall maintain each annual

report for at least 5 years.



Section 25-90. Tax; Sports Wagering Fund.

(a) For the privilege of holding a license to operate

sports wagering under this Act, this State shall impose and

collect 15% of a master sports wagering licensee's adjusted

gross sports wagering receipts from sports wagering. The

accrual method of accounting shall be used for purposes of

calculating the amount of the tax owed by the licensee.

The taxes levied and collected pursuant to this subsection

(a) are due and payable to the Board no later than the last day

of the month following the calendar month in which the adjusted

gross sports wagering receipts were received and the tax

obligation was accrued.

(a-5) In addition to the tax imposed under subsection (a)

of this Section, for the privilege of holding a license to

operate sports wagering under this Act, the State shall impose

and collect 2% of the adjusted gross receipts from sports

wagers that are placed within a home rule county with a

population of over 3,000,000 inhabitants, which shall be paid,

subject to appropriation from the General Assembly, from the

Sports Wagering Fund to that home rule county for the purpose

of enhancing the county's criminal justice system.

(b) The Sports Wagering Fund is hereby created as special

fund in the State treasury. Except as otherwise provided in

this Act, all moneys collected under this Act by the Board

shall be deposited into the Sports Wagering Fund. On the 25th

of each month, any moneys remaining in the Sports Wagering Fund

shall be transferred to the Capital Projects Fund.



Section 25-95. Compulsive gambling. Each master sports

wagering licensee shall include a statement regarding

obtaining assistance with gambling problems, the text of which

shall be determined by rule by the Department of Human

Services, on the master sports wagering licensee's portal,

Internet website, or computer or mobile application.



Section 25-100. Voluntary self-exclusion program for

sports wagering. Any resident, or non-resident if allowed to

participate in sports wagering, may voluntarily prohibit

himself or herself from establishing a sports wagering account

with a licensee under this Act. The Board and Department shall

incorporate the voluntary self-exclusion program for sports

wagering into any existing self-exclusion program that it

operates on the effective date of this Act.



Section 25-105. Report to General Assembly. On or before

January 15, 2021 and every January 15 thereafter, the Board

shall provide a report to the General Assembly on sports

wagering conducted under this Act.



Section 25-110. Preemption. Nothing in this Act shall be

deemed to diminish the rights, privileges, or remedies of a

person under any other federal or State law, rule, or

regulation.



Section 25-900. The Illinois Administrative Procedure Act

is amended by changing Section 5-45 as follows:



(5 ILCS 100/5-45) (from Ch. 127, par. 1005-45)

Sec. 5-45. Emergency rulemaking.

(a) "Emergency" means the existence of any situation that

any agency finds reasonably constitutes a threat to the public

interest, safety, or welfare.

(b) If any agency finds that an emergency exists that

requires adoption of a rule upon fewer days than is required by

Section 5-40 and states in writing its reasons for that

finding, the agency may adopt an emergency rule without prior

notice or hearing upon filing a notice of emergency rulemaking

with the Secretary of State under Section 5-70. The notice

shall include the text of the emergency rule and shall be

published in the Illinois Register. Consent orders or other

court orders adopting settlements negotiated by an agency may

be adopted under this Section. Subject to applicable

constitutional or statutory provisions, an emergency rule

becomes effective immediately upon filing under Section 5-65 or

at a stated date less than 10 days thereafter. The agency's

finding and a statement of the specific reasons for the finding

shall be filed with the rule. The agency shall take reasonable

and appropriate measures to make emergency rules known to the

persons who may be affected by them.

(c) An emergency rule may be effective for a period of not

longer than 150 days, but the agency's authority to adopt an

identical rule under Section 5-40 is not precluded. No

emergency rule may be adopted more than once in any 24-month

period, except that this limitation on the number of emergency

rules that may be adopted in a 24-month period does not apply

to (i) emergency rules that make additions to and deletions

from the Drug Manual under Section 5-5.16 of the Illinois

Public Aid Code or the generic drug formulary under Section

3.14 of the Illinois Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, (ii)

emergency rules adopted by the Pollution Control Board before

July 1, 1997 to implement portions of the Livestock Management

Facilities Act, (iii) emergency rules adopted by the Illinois

Department of Public Health under subsections (a) through (i)

of Section 2 of the Department of Public Health Act when

necessary to protect the public's health, (iv) emergency rules

adopted pursuant to subsection (n) of this Section, (v)

emergency rules adopted pursuant to subsection (o) of this

Section, or (vi) emergency rules adopted pursuant to subsection

(c-5) of this Section. Two or more emergency rules having

substantially the same purpose and effect shall be deemed to be

a single rule for purposes of this Section.

(c-5) To facilitate the maintenance of the program of group

health benefits provided to annuitants, survivors, and retired

employees under the State Employees Group Insurance Act of

1971, rules to alter the contributions to be paid by the State,

annuitants, survivors, retired employees, or any combination

of those entities, for that program of group health benefits,

shall be adopted as emergency rules. The adoption of those

rules shall be considered an emergency and necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(d) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 1999 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 90-587

or 90-588 or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 1999

may be adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency

charged with administering that provision or initiative,

except that the 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules and the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125

do not apply to rules adopted under this subsection (d). The

adoption of emergency rules authorized by this subsection (d)

shall be deemed to be necessary for the public interest,

safety, and welfare.

(e) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2000 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 91-24

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2000 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (e). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (e) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(f) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2001 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 91-712

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2001 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (f). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (f) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(g) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2002 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 92-10

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2002 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (g). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (g) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(h) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2003 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 92-597

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2003 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (h). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (h) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(i) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2004 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 93-20

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2004 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (i). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (i) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(j) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2005 budget as provided under the Fiscal Year 2005 Budget

Implementation (Human Services) Act, emergency rules to

implement any provision of the Fiscal Year 2005 Budget

Implementation (Human Services) Act may be adopted in

accordance with this Section by the agency charged with

administering that provision, except that the 24-month

limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and the

provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to rules

adopted under this subsection (j). The Department of Public Aid

may also adopt rules under this subsection (j) necessary to

administer the Illinois Public Aid Code and the Children's

Health Insurance Program Act. The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (j) shall be deemed to be

necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(k) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2006 budget, emergency rules to implement any provision of

Public Act 94-48 or any other budget initiative for fiscal year

2006 may be adopted in accordance with this Section by the

agency charged with administering that provision or

initiative, except that the 24-month limitation on the adoption

of emergency rules and the provisions of Sections 5-115 and

5-125 do not apply to rules adopted under this subsection (k).

The Department of Healthcare and Family Services may also adopt

rules under this subsection (k) necessary to administer the

Illinois Public Aid Code, the Senior Citizens and Persons with

Disabilities Property Tax Relief Act, the Senior Citizens and

Disabled Persons Prescription Drug Discount Program Act (now

the Illinois Prescription Drug Discount Program Act), and the

Children's Health Insurance Program Act. The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (k) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(l) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2007 budget, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services

may adopt emergency rules during fiscal year 2007, including

rules effective July 1, 2007, in accordance with this

subsection to the extent necessary to administer the

Department's responsibilities with respect to amendments to

the State plans and Illinois waivers approved by the federal

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services necessitated by the

requirements of Title XIX and Title XXI of the federal Social

Security Act. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (l) shall be deemed to be necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(m) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2008 budget, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services

may adopt emergency rules during fiscal year 2008, including

rules effective July 1, 2008, in accordance with this

subsection to the extent necessary to administer the

Department's responsibilities with respect to amendments to

the State plans and Illinois waivers approved by the federal

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services necessitated by the

requirements of Title XIX and Title XXI of the federal Social

Security Act. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (m) shall be deemed to be necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(n) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2010 budget, emergency rules to implement any provision of

Public Act 96-45 or any other budget initiative authorized by

the 96th General Assembly for fiscal year 2010 may be adopted

in accordance with this Section by the agency charged with

administering that provision or initiative. The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (n) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare. The rulemaking authority granted in this subsection

(n) shall apply only to rules promulgated during Fiscal Year

2010.

(o) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2011 budget, emergency rules to implement any provision of

Public Act 96-958 or any other budget initiative authorized by

the 96th General Assembly for fiscal year 2011 may be adopted

in accordance with this Section by the agency charged with

administering that provision or initiative. The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (o) is deemed to

be necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare. The

rulemaking authority granted in this subsection (o) applies

only to rules promulgated on or after July 1, 2010 (the

effective date of Public Act 96-958) through June 30, 2011.

(p) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 97-689,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 97-689

may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (p) by the

agency charged with administering that provision or

initiative. The 150-day limitation of the effective period of

emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (p), and the effective period may continue through

June 30, 2013. The 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (p). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (p) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(q) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Articles 7, 8, 9, 11, and

12 of Public Act 98-104, emergency rules to implement any

provision of Articles 7, 8, 9, 11, and 12 of Public Act 98-104

may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (q) by the

agency charged with administering that provision or

initiative. The 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (q). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (q) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(r) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 98-651,

emergency rules to implement Public Act 98-651 may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (r) by the Department of

Healthcare and Family Services. The 24-month limitation on the

adoption of emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted

under this subsection (r). The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (r) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(s) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Sections 5-5b.1 and 5A-2 of

the Illinois Public Aid Code, emergency rules to implement any

provision of Section 5-5b.1 or Section 5A-2 of the Illinois

Public Aid Code may be adopted in accordance with this

subsection (s) by the Department of Healthcare and Family

Services. The rulemaking authority granted in this subsection

(s) shall apply only to those rules adopted prior to July 1,

2015. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Section, any

emergency rule adopted under this subsection (s) shall only

apply to payments made for State fiscal year 2015. The adoption

of emergency rules authorized by this subsection (s) is deemed

to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(t) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Article II of Public Act

99-6, emergency rules to implement the changes made by Article

II of Public Act 99-6 to the Emergency Telephone System Act may

be adopted in accordance with this subsection (t) by the

Department of State Police. The rulemaking authority granted in

this subsection (t) shall apply only to those rules adopted

prior to July 1, 2016. The 24-month limitation on the adoption

of emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (t). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (t) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(u) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the Burn Victims Relief

Act, emergency rules to implement any provision of the Act may

be adopted in accordance with this subsection (u) by the

Department of Insurance. The rulemaking authority granted in

this subsection (u) shall apply only to those rules adopted

prior to December 31, 2015. The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (u) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(v) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 99-516,

emergency rules to implement Public Act 99-516 may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (v) by the Department of

Healthcare and Family Services. The 24-month limitation on the

adoption of emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted

under this subsection (v). The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (v) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(w) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 99-796,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

99-796 may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (w) by

the Adjutant General. The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (w) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(x) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 99-906,

emergency rules to implement subsection (i) of Section 16-115D,

subsection (g) of Section 16-128A, and subsection (a) of

Section 16-128B of the Public Utilities Act may be adopted in

accordance with this subsection (x) by the Illinois Commerce

Commission. The rulemaking authority granted in this

subsection (x) shall apply only to those rules adopted within

180 days after June 1, 2017 (the effective date of Public Act

99-906). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (x) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(y) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-23,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-23 to Section 4.02 of the Illinois Act on the Aging,

Sections 5.5.4 and 5-5.4i of the Illinois Public Aid Code,

Section 55-30 of the Alcoholism and Other Drug Abuse and

Dependency Act, and Sections 74 and 75 of the Mental Health and

Developmental Disabilities Administrative Act may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (y) by the respective

Department. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (y) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(z) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-554,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-554 to Section 4.7 of the Lobbyist Registration Act may be

adopted in accordance with this subsection (z) by the Secretary

of State. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (z) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(aa) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

initial implementation of the changes made to Articles 5, 5A,

12, and 14 of the Illinois Public Aid Code under the provisions

of Public Act 100-581, the Department of Healthcare and Family

Services may adopt emergency rules in accordance with this

subsection (aa). The 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules does not apply to rules to initially implement

the changes made to Articles 5, 5A, 12, and 14 of the Illinois

Public Aid Code adopted under this subsection (aa). The

adoption of emergency rules authorized by this subsection (aa)

is deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(bb) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-587,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-587 to Section 4.02 of the Illinois Act on the Aging,

Sections 5.5.4 and 5-5.4i of the Illinois Public Aid Code,

subsection (b) of Section 55-30 of the Alcoholism and Other

Drug Abuse and Dependency Act, Section 5-104 of the Specialized

Mental Health Rehabilitation Act of 2013, and Section 75 and

subsection (b) of Section 74 of the Mental Health and

Developmental Disabilities Administrative Act may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (bb) by the respective

Department. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (bb) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(cc) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-587,

emergency rules may be adopted in accordance with this

subsection (cc) to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-587 to: Sections 14-147.5 and 14-147.6 of the Illinois

Pension Code by the Board created under Article 14 of the Code;

Sections 15-185.5 and 15-185.6 of the Illinois Pension Code by

the Board created under Article 15 of the Code; and Sections

16-190.5 and 16-190.6 of the Illinois Pension Code by the Board

created under Article 16 of the Code. The adoption of emergency

rules authorized by this subsection (cc) is deemed to be

necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(dd) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-864,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-864 to Section 3.35 of the Newborn Metabolic Screening Act

may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (dd) by the

Secretary of State. The adoption of emergency rules authorized

by this subsection (dd) is deemed to be necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(ee) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-1172 this

amendatory Act of the 100th General Assembly , emergency rules

implementing the Illinois Underground Natural Gas Storage

Safety Act may be adopted in accordance with this subsection by

the Department of Natural Resources. The adoption of emergency

rules authorized by this subsection is deemed to be necessary

for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(ff) (ee) In order to provide for the expeditious and

timely initial implementation of the changes made to Articles

5A and 14 of the Illinois Public Aid Code under the provisions

of Public Act 100-1181 this amendatory Act of the 100th General

Assembly , the Department of Healthcare and Family Services may

on a one-time-only basis adopt emergency rules in accordance

with this subsection (ff) (ee) . The 24-month limitation on the

adoption of emergency rules does not apply to rules to

initially implement the changes made to Articles 5A and 14 of

the Illinois Public Aid Code adopted under this subsection (ff)

(ee) . The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (ff) (ee) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(gg) (ff) In order to provide for the expeditious and

timely implementation of the provisions of Public Act 101-1

this amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly , emergency

rules may be adopted by the Department of Labor in accordance

with this subsection (gg) (ff) to implement the changes made by

Public Act 101-1 this amendatory Act of the 101st General

Assembly to the Minimum Wage Law. The adoption of emergency

rules authorized by this subsection (gg) (ff) is deemed to be

necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(ii) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Section 25-70 of the Sports

Wagering Act, emergency rules to implement Section 25-70 of the

Sports Wagering Act may be adopted in accordance with this

subsection (ii) by the Department of the Lottery as provided in

the Sports Wagering Act. The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (ii) is deemed to be necessary

for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(jj) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the Sports Wagering Act, emergency rules to

implement the Sports Wagering Act may be adopted in accordance

with this subsection (jj) by the Illinois Gaming Board. The

adoption of emergency rules authorized by this subsection (jj)

is deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(Source: P.A. 100-23, eff. 7-6-17; 100-554, eff. 11-16-17;

100-581, eff. 3-12-18; 100-587, Article 95, Section 95-5, eff.

6-4-18; 100-587, Article 110, Section 110-5, eff. 6-4-18;

100-864, eff. 8-14-18; 100-1172, eff. 1-4-19; 100-1181, eff.

3-8-19; 101-1, eff. 2-19-19; revised 4-2-19.)



Section 25-905. The State Finance Act is amended by adding

Section 5.896 as follows:



(30 ILCS 105/5.896 new)

Sec. 5.896. The Sports Wagering Fund.



Section 25-910. The Riverboat Gambling Act is amended by

changing Section 13 as follows:



(230 ILCS 10/13) (from Ch. 120, par. 2413)

Sec. 13. Wagering tax; rate; distribution.

(a) Until January 1, 1998, a tax is imposed on the adjusted

gross receipts received from gambling games authorized under

this Act at the rate of 20%.

(a-1) From January 1, 1998 until July 1, 2002, a privilege

tax is imposed on persons engaged in the business of conducting

riverboat gambling operations, based on the adjusted gross

receipts received by a licensed owner from gambling games

authorized under this Act at the following rates:

15% of annual adjusted gross receipts up to and

including $25,000,000;

20% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$25,000,000 but not exceeding $50,000,000;

25% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$50,000,000 but not exceeding $75,000,000;

30% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$75,000,000 but not exceeding $100,000,000;

35% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$100,000,000.

(a-2) From July 1, 2002 until July 1, 2003, a privilege tax

is imposed on persons engaged in the business of conducting

riverboat gambling operations, other than licensed managers

conducting riverboat gambling operations on behalf of the

State, based on the adjusted gross receipts received by a

licensed owner from gambling games authorized under this Act at

the following rates:

15% of annual adjusted gross receipts up to and

including $25,000,000;

22.5% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$25,000,000 but not exceeding $50,000,000;

27.5% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$50,000,000 but not exceeding $75,000,000;

32.5% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$75,000,000 but not exceeding $100,000,000;

37.5% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$100,000,000 but not exceeding $150,000,000;

45% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$150,000,000 but not exceeding $200,000,000;

50% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$200,000,000.

(a-3) Beginning July 1, 2003, a privilege tax is imposed on

persons engaged in the business of conducting riverboat

gambling operations, other than licensed managers conducting

riverboat gambling operations on behalf of the State, based on

the adjusted gross receipts received by a licensed owner from

gambling games authorized under this Act at the following

rates:

15% of annual adjusted gross receipts up to and

including $25,000,000;

27.5% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$25,000,000 but not exceeding $37,500,000;

32.5% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$37,500,000 but not exceeding $50,000,000;

37.5% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$50,000,000 but not exceeding $75,000,000;

45% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$75,000,000 but not exceeding $100,000,000;

50% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$100,000,000 but not exceeding $250,000,000;

70% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$250,000,000.

An amount equal to the amount of wagering taxes collected

under this subsection (a-3) that are in addition to the amount

of wagering taxes that would have been collected if the

wagering tax rates under subsection (a-2) were in effect shall

be paid into the Common School Fund.

The privilege tax imposed under this subsection (a-3) shall

no longer be imposed beginning on the earlier of (i) July 1,

2005; (ii) the first date after June 20, 2003 that riverboat

gambling operations are conducted pursuant to a dormant

license; or (iii) the first day that riverboat gambling

operations are conducted under the authority of an owners

license that is in addition to the 10 owners licenses initially

authorized under this Act. For the purposes of this subsection

(a-3), the term "dormant license" means an owners license that

is authorized by this Act under which no riverboat gambling

operations are being conducted on June 20, 2003.

(a-4) Beginning on the first day on which the tax imposed

under subsection (a-3) is no longer imposed, a privilege tax is

imposed on persons engaged in the business of conducting

riverboat gambling operations, other than licensed managers

conducting riverboat gambling operations on behalf of the

State, based on the adjusted gross receipts received by a

licensed owner from gambling games authorized under this Act at

the following rates:

15% of annual adjusted gross receipts up to and

including $25,000,000;

22.5% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$25,000,000 but not exceeding $50,000,000;

27.5% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$50,000,000 but not exceeding $75,000,000;

32.5% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$75,000,000 but not exceeding $100,000,000;

37.5% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$100,000,000 but not exceeding $150,000,000;

45% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$150,000,000 but not exceeding $200,000,000;

50% of annual adjusted gross receipts in excess of

$200,000,000.

(a-8) Riverboat gambling operations conducted by a

licensed manager on behalf of the State are not subject to the

tax imposed under this Section.

(a-10) The taxes imposed by this Section shall be paid by

the licensed owner to the Board not later than 5:00 o'clock

p.m. of the day after the day when the wagers were made.

(a-15) If the privilege tax imposed under subsection (a-3)

is no longer imposed pursuant to item (i) of the last paragraph

of subsection (a-3), then by June 15 of each year, each owners

licensee, other than an owners licensee that admitted 1,000,000

persons or fewer in calendar year 2004, must, in addition to

the payment of all amounts otherwise due under this Section,

pay to the Board a reconciliation payment in the amount, if

any, by which the licensed owner's base amount exceeds the

amount of net privilege tax paid by the licensed owner to the

Board in the then current State fiscal year. A licensed owner's

net privilege tax obligation due for the balance of the State

fiscal year shall be reduced up to the total of the amount paid

by the licensed owner in its June 15 reconciliation payment.

The obligation imposed by this subsection (a-15) is binding on

any person, firm, corporation, or other entity that acquires an

ownership interest in any such owners license. The obligation

imposed under this subsection (a-15) terminates on the earliest

of: (i) July 1, 2007, (ii) the first day after the effective

date of this amendatory Act of the 94th General Assembly that

riverboat gambling operations are conducted pursuant to a

dormant license, (iii) the first day that riverboat gambling

operations are conducted under the authority of an owners

license that is in addition to the 10 owners licenses initially

authorized under this Act, or (iv) the first day that a

licensee under the Illinois Horse Racing Act of 1975 conducts

gaming operations with slot machines or other electronic gaming

devices. The Board must reduce the obligation imposed under

this subsection (a-15) by an amount the Board deems reasonable

for any of the following reasons: (A) an act or acts of God,

(B) an act of bioterrorism or terrorism or a bioterrorism or

terrorism threat that was investigated by a law enforcement

agency, or (C) a condition beyond the control of the owners

licensee that does not result from any act or omission by the

owners licensee or any of its agents and that poses a hazardous

threat to the health and safety of patrons. If an owners

licensee pays an amount in excess of its liability under this

Section, the Board shall apply the overpayment to future

payments required under this Section.

For purposes of this subsection (a-15):

"Act of God" means an incident caused by the operation of

an extraordinary force that cannot be foreseen, that cannot be

avoided by the exercise of due care, and for which no person

can be held liable.

"Base amount" means the following:

For a riverboat in Alton, $31,000,000.

For a riverboat in East Peoria, $43,000,000.

For the Empress riverboat in Joliet, $86,000,000.

For a riverboat in Metropolis, $45,000,000.

For the Harrah's riverboat in Joliet, $114,000,000.

For a riverboat in Aurora, $86,000,000.

For a riverboat in East St. Louis, $48,500,000.

For a riverboat in Elgin, $198,000,000.

"Dormant license" has the meaning ascribed to it in

subsection (a-3).

"Net privilege tax" means all privilege taxes paid by a

licensed owner to the Board under this Section, less all

payments made from the State Gaming Fund pursuant to subsection

(b) of this Section.

The changes made to this subsection (a-15) by Public Act

94-839 are intended to restate and clarify the intent of Public

Act 94-673 with respect to the amount of the payments required

to be made under this subsection by an owners licensee to the

Board.

(b) Until January 1, 1998, 25% of the tax revenue deposited

in the State Gaming Fund under this Section shall be paid,

subject to appropriation by the General Assembly, to the unit

of local government which is designated as the home dock of the

riverboat. Beginning January 1, 1998, from the tax revenue

deposited in the State Gaming Fund under this Section, an

amount equal to 5% of adjusted gross receipts generated by a

riverboat shall be paid monthly, subject to appropriation by

the General Assembly, to the unit of local government that is

designated as the home dock of the riverboat. From the tax

revenue deposited in the State Gaming Fund pursuant to

riverboat gambling operations conducted by a licensed manager

on behalf of the State, an amount equal to 5% of adjusted gross

receipts generated pursuant to those riverboat gambling

operations shall be paid monthly, subject to appropriation by

the General Assembly, to the unit of local government that is

designated as the home dock of the riverboat upon which those

riverboat gambling operations are conducted.

(c) Appropriations, as approved by the General Assembly,

may be made from the State Gaming Fund to the Board (i) for the

administration and enforcement of this Act and the Video Gaming

Act, (ii) for distribution to the Department of State Police

and to the Department of Revenue for the enforcement of this

Act, and (iii) to the Department of Human Services for the

administration of programs to treat problem gambling ,

including problem gambling from sports wagering .

(c-5) Before May 26, 2006 (the effective date of Public Act

94-804) and beginning on the effective date of this amendatory

Act of the 95th General Assembly, unless any organization

licensee under the Illinois Horse Racing Act of 1975 begins to

operate a slot machine or video game of chance under the

Illinois Horse Racing Act of 1975 or this Act, after the

payments required under subsections (b) and (c) have been made,

an amount equal to 15% of the adjusted gross receipts of (1) an

owners licensee that relocates pursuant to Section 11.2, (2) an

owners licensee conducting riverboat gambling operations

pursuant to an owners license that is initially issued after

June 25, 1999, or (3) the first riverboat gambling operations

conducted by a licensed manager on behalf of the State under

Section 7.3, whichever comes first, shall be paid from the

State Gaming Fund into the Horse Racing Equity Fund.

(c-10) Each year the General Assembly shall appropriate

from the General Revenue Fund to the Education Assistance Fund

an amount equal to the amount paid into the Horse Racing Equity

Fund pursuant to subsection (c-5) in the prior calendar year.

(c-15) After the payments required under subsections (b),

(c), and (c-5) have been made, an amount equal to 2% of the

adjusted gross receipts of (1) an owners licensee that

relocates pursuant to Section 11.2, (2) an owners licensee

conducting riverboat gambling operations pursuant to an owners

license that is initially issued after June 25, 1999, or (3)

the first riverboat gambling operations conducted by a licensed

manager on behalf of the State under Section 7.3, whichever

comes first, shall be paid, subject to appropriation from the

General Assembly, from the State Gaming Fund to each home rule

county with a population of over 3,000,000 inhabitants for the

purpose of enhancing the county's criminal justice system.

(c-20) Each year the General Assembly shall appropriate

from the General Revenue Fund to the Education Assistance Fund

an amount equal to the amount paid to each home rule county

with a population of over 3,000,000 inhabitants pursuant to

subsection (c-15) in the prior calendar year.

(c-25) On July 1, 2013 and each July 1 thereafter,

$1,600,000 shall be transferred from the State Gaming Fund to

the Chicago State University Education Improvement Fund.

(c-30) On July 1, 2013 or as soon as possible thereafter,

$92,000,000 shall be transferred from the State Gaming Fund to

the School Infrastructure Fund and $23,000,000 shall be

transferred from the State Gaming Fund to the Horse Racing

Equity Fund.

(c-35) Beginning on July 1, 2013, in addition to any amount

transferred under subsection (c-30) of this Section,

$5,530,000 shall be transferred monthly from the State Gaming

Fund to the School Infrastructure Fund.

(d) From time to time, the Board shall transfer the

remainder of the funds generated by this Act into the Education

Assistance Fund, created by Public Act 86-0018, of the State of

Illinois.

(e) Nothing in this Act shall prohibit the unit of local

government designated as the home dock of the riverboat from

entering into agreements with other units of local government

in this State or in other states to share its portion of the

tax revenue.

(f) To the extent practicable, the Board shall administer

and collect the wagering taxes imposed by this Section in a

manner consistent with the provisions of Sections 4, 5, 5a, 5b,

5c, 5d, 5e, 5f, 5g, 5i, 5j, 6, 6a, 6b, 6c, 8, 9, and 10 of the

Retailers' Occupation Tax Act and Section 3-7 of the Uniform

Penalty and Interest Act.

(Source: P.A. 98-18, eff. 6-7-13.)



Section 25-915. The Criminal Code of 2012 is amended by

changing Sections 28-1, 28-3, and 28-5 as follows:



(720 ILCS 5/28-1) (from Ch. 38, par. 28-1)

Sec. 28-1. Gambling.

(a) A person commits gambling when he or she:

(1) knowingly plays a game of chance or skill for money

or other thing of value, unless excepted in subsection (b)

of this Section;

(2) knowingly makes a wager upon the result of any

game, contest, or any political nomination, appointment or

election;

(3) knowingly operates, keeps, owns, uses, purchases,

exhibits, rents, sells, bargains for the sale or lease of,

manufactures or distributes any gambling device;

(4) contracts to have or give himself or herself or

another the option to buy or sell, or contracts to buy or

sell, at a future time, any grain or other commodity

whatsoever, or any stock or security of any company, where

it is at the time of making such contract intended by both

parties thereto that the contract to buy or sell, or the

option, whenever exercised, or the contract resulting

therefrom, shall be settled, not by the receipt or delivery

of such property, but by the payment only of differences in

prices thereof; however, the issuance, purchase, sale,

exercise, endorsement or guarantee, by or through a person

registered with the Secretary of State pursuant to Section

8 of the Illinois Securities Law of 1953, or by or through

a person exempt from such registration under said Section

8, of a put, call, or other option to buy or sell

securities which have been registered with the Secretary of

State or which are exempt from such registration under

Section 3 of the Illinois Securities Law of 1953 is not

gambling within the meaning of this paragraph (4);

(5) knowingly owns or possesses any book, instrument or

apparatus by means of which bets or wagers have been, or

are, recorded or registered, or knowingly possesses any

money which he has received in the course of a bet or

wager;

(6) knowingly sells pools upon the result of any game

or contest of skill or chance, political nomination,

appointment or election;

(7) knowingly sets up or promotes any lottery or sells,

offers to sell or transfers any ticket or share for any

lottery;

(8) knowingly sets up or promotes any policy game or

sells, offers to sell or knowingly possesses or transfers

any policy ticket, slip, record, document or other similar

device;

(9) knowingly drafts, prints or publishes any lottery

ticket or share, or any policy ticket, slip, record,

document or similar device, except for such activity

related to lotteries, bingo games and raffles authorized by

and conducted in accordance with the laws of Illinois or

any other state or foreign government;

(10) knowingly advertises any lottery or policy game,

except for such activity related to lotteries, bingo games

and raffles authorized by and conducted in accordance with

the laws of Illinois or any other state;

(11) knowingly transmits information as to wagers,

betting odds, or changes in betting odds by telephone,

telegraph, radio, semaphore or similar means; or knowingly

installs or maintains equipment for the transmission or

receipt of such information; except that nothing in this

subdivision (11) prohibits transmission or receipt of such

information for use in news reporting of sporting events or

contests; or

(12) knowingly establishes, maintains, or operates an

Internet site that permits a person to play a game of

chance or skill for money or other thing of value by means

of the Internet or to make a wager upon the result of any

game, contest, political nomination, appointment, or

election by means of the Internet. This item (12) does not

apply to activities referenced in items (6) , and (6.1) , and

(15) of subsection (b) of this Section.

(b) Participants in any of the following activities shall

not be convicted of gambling:

(1) Agreements to compensate for loss caused by the

happening of chance including without limitation contracts

of indemnity or guaranty and life or health or accident

insurance.

(2) Offers of prizes, award or compensation to the

actual contestants in any bona fide contest for the

determination of skill, speed, strength or endurance or to

the owners of animals or vehicles entered in such contest.

(3) Pari-mutuel betting as authorized by the law of

this State.

(4) Manufacture of gambling devices, including the

acquisition of essential parts therefor and the assembly

thereof, for transportation in interstate or foreign

commerce to any place outside this State when such

transportation is not prohibited by any applicable Federal

law; or the manufacture, distribution, or possession of

video gaming terminals, as defined in the Video Gaming Act,

by manufacturers, distributors, and terminal operators

licensed to do so under the Video Gaming Act.

(5) The game commonly known as "bingo", when conducted

in accordance with the Bingo License and Tax Act.

(6) Lotteries when conducted by the State of Illinois

in accordance with the Illinois Lottery Law. This exemption

includes any activity conducted by the Department of

Revenue to sell lottery tickets pursuant to the provisions

of the Illinois Lottery Law and its rules.

(6.1) The purchase of lottery tickets through the

Internet for a lottery conducted by the State of Illinois

under the program established in Section 7.12 of the

Illinois Lottery Law.

(7) Possession of an antique slot machine that is

neither used nor intended to be used in the operation or

promotion of any unlawful gambling activity or enterprise.

For the purpose of this subparagraph (b)(7), an antique

slot machine is one manufactured 25 years ago or earlier.

(8) Raffles and poker runs when conducted in accordance

with the Raffles and Poker Runs Act.

(9) Charitable games when conducted in accordance with

the Charitable Games Act.

(10) Pull tabs and jar games when conducted under the

Illinois Pull Tabs and Jar Games Act.

(11) Gambling games conducted on riverboats when

authorized by the Riverboat Gambling Act.

(12) Video gaming terminal games at a licensed

establishment, licensed truck stop establishment, licensed

fraternal establishment, or licensed veterans

establishment when conducted in accordance with the Video

Gaming Act.

(13) Games of skill or chance where money or other

things of value can be won but no payment or purchase is

required to participate.

(14) Savings promotion raffles authorized under

Section 5g of the Illinois Banking Act, Section 7008 of the

Savings Bank Act, Section 42.7 of the Illinois Credit Union

Act, Section 5136B of the National Bank Act (12 U.S.C.

25a), or Section 4 of the Home Owners' Loan Act (12 U.S.C.

1463).

(15) Sports wagering when conducted in accordance with

the Sports Wagering Act.

(c) Sentence.

Gambling is a Class A misdemeanor. A second or subsequent

conviction under subsections (a)(3) through (a)(12), is a Class

4 felony.

(d) Circumstantial evidence.

In prosecutions under this Section circumstantial evidence

shall have the same validity and weight as in any criminal

prosecution.

(Source: P.A. 98-644, eff. 6-10-14; 99-149, eff. 1-1-16.)



(720 ILCS 5/28-3) (from Ch. 38, par. 28-3)

Sec. 28-3. Keeping a Gambling Place. A "gambling place" is

any real estate, vehicle, boat or any other property whatsoever

used for the purposes of gambling other than gambling conducted

in the manner authorized by the Riverboat Gambling Act , the

Sports Wagering Act, or the Video Gaming Act. Any person who

knowingly permits any premises or property owned or occupied by

him or under his control to be used as a gambling place commits

a Class A misdemeanor. Each subsequent offense is a Class 4

felony. When any premises is determined by the circuit court to

be a gambling place:

(a) Such premises is a public nuisance and may be proceeded

against as such, and

(b) All licenses, permits or certificates issued by the

State of Illinois or any subdivision or public agency thereof

authorizing the serving of food or liquor on such premises

shall be void; and no license, permit or certificate so

cancelled shall be reissued for such premises for a period of

60 days thereafter; nor shall any person convicted of keeping a

gambling place be reissued such license for one year from his

conviction and, after a second conviction of keeping a gambling

place, any such person shall not be reissued such license, and

(c) Such premises of any person who knowingly permits

thereon a violation of any Section of this Article shall be

held liable for, and may be sold to pay any unsatisfied

judgment that may be recovered and any unsatisfied fine that

may be levied under any Section of this Article.

(Source: P.A. 96-34, eff. 7-13-09.)



(720 ILCS 5/28-5) (from Ch. 38, par. 28-5)

Sec. 28-5. Seizure of gambling devices and gambling funds.

(a) Every device designed for gambling which is incapable

of lawful use or every device used unlawfully for gambling

shall be considered a "gambling device", and shall be subject

to seizure, confiscation and destruction by the Department of

State Police or by any municipal, or other local authority,

within whose jurisdiction the same may be found. As used in

this Section, a "gambling device" includes any slot machine,

and includes any machine or device constructed for the

reception of money or other thing of value and so constructed

as to return, or to cause someone to return, on chance to the

player thereof money, property or a right to receive money or

property. With the exception of any device designed for

gambling which is incapable of lawful use, no gambling device

shall be forfeited or destroyed unless an individual with a

property interest in said device knows of the unlawful use of

the device.

(b) Every gambling device shall be seized and forfeited to

the county wherein such seizure occurs. Any money or other

thing of value integrally related to acts of gambling shall be

seized and forfeited to the county wherein such seizure occurs.

(c) If, within 60 days after any seizure pursuant to

subparagraph (b) of this Section, a person having any property

interest in the seized property is charged with an offense, the

court which renders judgment upon such charge shall, within 30

days after such judgment, conduct a forfeiture hearing to

determine whether such property was a gambling device at the

time of seizure. Such hearing shall be commenced by a written

petition by the State, including material allegations of fact,

the name and address of every person determined by the State to

have any property interest in the seized property, a

representation that written notice of the date, time and place

of such hearing has been mailed to every such person by

certified mail at least 10 days before such date, and a request

for forfeiture. Every such person may appear as a party and

present evidence at such hearing. The quantum of proof required

shall be a preponderance of the evidence, and the burden of

proof shall be on the State. If the court determines that the

seized property was a gambling device at the time of seizure,

an order of forfeiture and disposition of the seized property

shall be entered: a gambling device shall be received by the

State's Attorney, who shall effect its destruction, except that

valuable parts thereof may be liquidated and the resultant

money shall be deposited in the general fund of the county

wherein such seizure occurred; money and other things of value

shall be received by the State's Attorney and, upon

liquidation, shall be deposited in the general fund of the

county wherein such seizure occurred. However, in the event

that a defendant raises the defense that the seized slot

machine is an antique slot machine described in subparagraph

(b) (7) of Section 28-1 of this Code and therefore he is exempt

from the charge of a gambling activity participant, the seized

antique slot machine shall not be destroyed or otherwise

altered until a final determination is made by the Court as to

whether it is such an antique slot machine. Upon a final

determination by the Court of this question in favor of the

defendant, such slot machine shall be immediately returned to

the defendant. Such order of forfeiture and disposition shall,

for the purposes of appeal, be a final order and judgment in a

civil proceeding.

(d) If a seizure pursuant to subparagraph (b) of this

Section is not followed by a charge pursuant to subparagraph

(c) of this Section, or if the prosecution of such charge is

permanently terminated or indefinitely discontinued without

any judgment of conviction or acquittal (1) the State's

Attorney shall commence an in rem proceeding for the forfeiture

and destruction of a gambling device, or for the forfeiture and

deposit in the general fund of the county of any seized money

or other things of value, or both, in the circuit court and (2)

any person having any property interest in such seized gambling

device, money or other thing of value may commence separate

civil proceedings in the manner provided by law.

(e) Any gambling device displayed for sale to a riverboat

gambling operation or used to train occupational licensees of a

riverboat gambling operation as authorized under the Riverboat

Gambling Act is exempt from seizure under this Section.

(f) Any gambling equipment, devices and supplies provided

by a licensed supplier in accordance with the Riverboat

Gambling Act which are removed from the riverboat for repair

are exempt from seizure under this Section.

(g) The following video gaming terminals are exempt from

seizure under this Section:

(1) Video gaming terminals for sale to a licensed

distributor or operator under the Video Gaming Act.

(2) Video gaming terminals used to train licensed

technicians or licensed terminal handlers.

(3) Video gaming terminals that are removed from a

licensed establishment, licensed truck stop establishment,

licensed fraternal establishment, or licensed veterans

establishment for repair.

(h) Property seized or forfeited under this Section is

subject to reporting under the Seizure and Forfeiture Reporting

Act.

(i) Any sports lottery terminals provided by a central

system provider that are removed from a lottery retailer for

repair under the Sports Wagering Act are exempt from seizure

under this Section.

(Source: P.A. 100-512, eff. 7-1-18.)



Article 30. State Fair Gaming Act



→ Grotto: This allows the gaming board to license an operator to run video slot and poker machines at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield and the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

Section 30-1. Short title. This Article may be cited as the

State Fair Gaming Act. References in this Article to "this Act"

mean this Article.



Section 30-5. Definitions. As used in this Act:

"Board" means the Illinois Gaming Board.

"State Fair" has the meaning given to that term in the

State Fair Act.



Section 30-10. Gambling at the State Fair.

(a) The Board shall issue a licensed establishment license

as provided under Section 25 of the Video Gaming Act to a

concessioner who will operate at the Illinois State Fairgrounds

and at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. The concessioner shall be

chosen under the Illinois Procurement Code for an operational

period not to exceed 3 years. At the conclusion of each 3-year

cycle, the Illinois Procurement Code shall be used to determine

the new concessioner.

(b) Moneys bid by the concessioner shall be deposited into

the State Fairgrounds Capital Improvements and Harness Racing

Fund.



Section 30-15. Video gaming at the State Fair.

(a) The concessioner issued a licensed establishment

license under Section 30-10 may operate: (1) up to 50 video

gaming terminals as provided in the Video Gaming Act during the

scheduled dates of the Illinois State Fair; and (2) up to 30

video gaming terminals as provided in the Video Gaming Act

during the scheduled dates of the DuQuoin State Fair.

(b) No more than 10 video gaming terminals may be placed in

any temporary pavilion where alcoholic beverages are served at

either State Fair.



Section 30-20. Revenue.

(a) Notwithstanding any other law to the contrary, a tax is

imposed at the rate of 35% of net terminal income received from

video gaming under this Act, which shall be remitted to the

Board and deposited into the State Fairgrounds Capital

Improvements and Harness Racing Fund.

(b) There is created within the State treasury the State

Fairgrounds Capital Improvements and Harness Racing Fund. The

Department of Agriculture shall use moneys in the State

Fairgrounds Capital Improvements and Harness Racing Fund as

follows and in the order of priority:

(1) to provide support for a harness race meeting

produced by an organization licensee under the Illinois

Horse Racing Act of 1975 and which shall consist of up to

30 days of live racing per year at the Illinois State

Fairgrounds in Springfield;

(2) to repair and rehabilitate fairgrounds'

backstretch facilities to such a level as determined by the

Department of Agriculture to be required to carry out a

program of live harness racing; and

(3) for the overall repair and rehabilitation of the

capital infrastructure of: (i) the Illinois State

Fairgrounds in Springfield, and (ii) the DuQuoin State

Fairgrounds in DuQuoin, and for no other purpose.

Notwithstanding any other law to the contrary, the entire

State share of tax revenues from the race meetings under

paragraph (1) of this subsection (c) shall be reinvested into

the State Fairgrounds Capital Improvements and Harness Racing

Fund.



Section 30-25. Rules. The Board and the Department of

Agriculture may adopt rules for the implementation of this Act.



Section 30-900. The State Finance Act is amended by adding

Section 5.897 as follows:



(30 ILCS 105/5.897 new)

Sec. 5.897. The State Fairgrounds Capital Improvements and

Harness Racing Fund.



Article 35. Amendatory Provisions



Section 35-3. The Illinois Administrative Procedure Act is

amended by changing Section 5-45 as follows:



(5 ILCS 100/5-45) (from Ch. 127, par. 1005-45)

Sec. 5-45. Emergency rulemaking.

(a) "Emergency" means the existence of any situation that

any agency finds reasonably constitutes a threat to the public

interest, safety, or welfare.

(b) If any agency finds that an emergency exists that

requires adoption of a rule upon fewer days than is required by

Section 5-40 and states in writing its reasons for that

finding, the agency may adopt an emergency rule without prior

notice or hearing upon filing a notice of emergency rulemaking

with the Secretary of State under Section 5-70. The notice

shall include the text of the emergency rule and shall be

published in the Illinois Register. Consent orders or other

court orders adopting settlements negotiated by an agency may

be adopted under this Section. Subject to applicable

constitutional or statutory provisions, an emergency rule

becomes effective immediately upon filing under Section 5-65 or

at a stated date less than 10 days thereafter. The agency's

finding and a statement of the specific reasons for the finding

shall be filed with the rule. The agency shall take reasonable

and appropriate measures to make emergency rules known to the

persons who may be affected by them.

(c) An emergency rule may be effective for a period of not

longer than 150 days, but the agency's authority to adopt an

identical rule under Section 5-40 is not precluded. No

emergency rule may be adopted more than once in any 24-month

period, except that this limitation on the number of emergency

rules that may be adopted in a 24-month period does not apply

to (i) emergency rules that make additions to and deletions

from the Drug Manual under Section 5-5.16 of the Illinois

Public Aid Code or the generic drug formulary under Section

3.14 of the Illinois Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, (ii)

emergency rules adopted by the Pollution Control Board before

July 1, 1997 to implement portions of the Livestock Management

Facilities Act, (iii) emergency rules adopted by the Illinois

Department of Public Health under subsections (a) through (i)

of Section 2 of the Department of Public Health Act when

necessary to protect the public's health, (iv) emergency rules

adopted pursuant to subsection (n) of this Section, (v)

emergency rules adopted pursuant to subsection (o) of this

Section, or (vi) emergency rules adopted pursuant to subsection

(c-5) of this Section. Two or more emergency rules having

substantially the same purpose and effect shall be deemed to be

a single rule for purposes of this Section.

(c-5) To facilitate the maintenance of the program of group

health benefits provided to annuitants, survivors, and retired

employees under the State Employees Group Insurance Act of

1971, rules to alter the contributions to be paid by the State,

annuitants, survivors, retired employees, or any combination

of those entities, for that program of group health benefits,

shall be adopted as emergency rules. The adoption of those

rules shall be considered an emergency and necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(d) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 1999 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 90-587

or 90-588 or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 1999

may be adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency

charged with administering that provision or initiative,

except that the 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules and the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125

do not apply to rules adopted under this subsection (d). The

adoption of emergency rules authorized by this subsection (d)

shall be deemed to be necessary for the public interest,

safety, and welfare.

(e) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2000 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 91-24

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2000 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (e). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (e) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(f) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2001 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 91-712

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2001 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (f). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (f) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(g) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2002 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 92-10

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2002 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (g). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (g) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(h) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2003 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 92-597

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2003 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (h). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (h) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(i) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the State's fiscal year 2004 budget,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 93-20

or any other budget initiative for fiscal year 2004 may be

adopted in accordance with this Section by the agency charged

with administering that provision or initiative, except that

the 24-month limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and

the provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to

rules adopted under this subsection (i). The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (i) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(j) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2005 budget as provided under the Fiscal Year 2005 Budget

Implementation (Human Services) Act, emergency rules to

implement any provision of the Fiscal Year 2005 Budget

Implementation (Human Services) Act may be adopted in

accordance with this Section by the agency charged with

administering that provision, except that the 24-month

limitation on the adoption of emergency rules and the

provisions of Sections 5-115 and 5-125 do not apply to rules

adopted under this subsection (j). The Department of Public Aid

may also adopt rules under this subsection (j) necessary to

administer the Illinois Public Aid Code and the Children's

Health Insurance Program Act. The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (j) shall be deemed to be

necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(k) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2006 budget, emergency rules to implement any provision of

Public Act 94-48 or any other budget initiative for fiscal year

2006 may be adopted in accordance with this Section by the

agency charged with administering that provision or

initiative, except that the 24-month limitation on the adoption

of emergency rules and the provisions of Sections 5-115 and

5-125 do not apply to rules adopted under this subsection (k).

The Department of Healthcare and Family Services may also adopt

rules under this subsection (k) necessary to administer the

Illinois Public Aid Code, the Senior Citizens and Persons with

Disabilities Property Tax Relief Act, the Senior Citizens and

Disabled Persons Prescription Drug Discount Program Act (now

the Illinois Prescription Drug Discount Program Act), and the

Children's Health Insurance Program Act. The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (k) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(l) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2007 budget, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services

may adopt emergency rules during fiscal year 2007, including

rules effective July 1, 2007, in accordance with this

subsection to the extent necessary to administer the

Department's responsibilities with respect to amendments to

the State plans and Illinois waivers approved by the federal

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services necessitated by the

requirements of Title XIX and Title XXI of the federal Social

Security Act. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (l) shall be deemed to be necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(m) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2008 budget, the Department of Healthcare and Family Services

may adopt emergency rules during fiscal year 2008, including

rules effective July 1, 2008, in accordance with this

subsection to the extent necessary to administer the

Department's responsibilities with respect to amendments to

the State plans and Illinois waivers approved by the federal

Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services necessitated by the

requirements of Title XIX and Title XXI of the federal Social

Security Act. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (m) shall be deemed to be necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(n) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2010 budget, emergency rules to implement any provision of

Public Act 96-45 or any other budget initiative authorized by

the 96th General Assembly for fiscal year 2010 may be adopted

in accordance with this Section by the agency charged with

administering that provision or initiative. The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (n) shall be

deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare. The rulemaking authority granted in this subsection

(n) shall apply only to rules promulgated during Fiscal Year

2010.

(o) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the State's fiscal year

2011 budget, emergency rules to implement any provision of

Public Act 96-958 or any other budget initiative authorized by

the 96th General Assembly for fiscal year 2011 may be adopted

in accordance with this Section by the agency charged with

administering that provision or initiative. The adoption of

emergency rules authorized by this subsection (o) is deemed to

be necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare. The

rulemaking authority granted in this subsection (o) applies

only to rules promulgated on or after July 1, 2010 (the

effective date of Public Act 96-958) through June 30, 2011.

(p) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 97-689,

emergency rules to implement any provision of Public Act 97-689

may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (p) by the

agency charged with administering that provision or

initiative. The 150-day limitation of the effective period of

emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (p), and the effective period may continue through

June 30, 2013. The 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (p). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (p) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(q) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Articles 7, 8, 9, 11, and

12 of Public Act 98-104, emergency rules to implement any

provision of Articles 7, 8, 9, 11, and 12 of Public Act 98-104

may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (q) by the

agency charged with administering that provision or

initiative. The 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (q). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (q) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(r) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 98-651,

emergency rules to implement Public Act 98-651 may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (r) by the Department of

Healthcare and Family Services. The 24-month limitation on the

adoption of emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted

under this subsection (r). The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (r) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(s) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Sections 5-5b.1 and 5A-2 of

the Illinois Public Aid Code, emergency rules to implement any

provision of Section 5-5b.1 or Section 5A-2 of the Illinois

Public Aid Code may be adopted in accordance with this

subsection (s) by the Department of Healthcare and Family

Services. The rulemaking authority granted in this subsection

(s) shall apply only to those rules adopted prior to July 1,

2015. Notwithstanding any other provision of this Section, any

emergency rule adopted under this subsection (s) shall only

apply to payments made for State fiscal year 2015. The adoption

of emergency rules authorized by this subsection (s) is deemed

to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(t) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Article II of Public Act

99-6, emergency rules to implement the changes made by Article

II of Public Act 99-6 to the Emergency Telephone System Act may

be adopted in accordance with this subsection (t) by the

Department of State Police. The rulemaking authority granted in

this subsection (t) shall apply only to those rules adopted

prior to July 1, 2016. The 24-month limitation on the adoption

of emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted under this

subsection (t). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by

this subsection (t) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(u) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of the Burn Victims Relief

Act, emergency rules to implement any provision of the Act may

be adopted in accordance with this subsection (u) by the

Department of Insurance. The rulemaking authority granted in

this subsection (u) shall apply only to those rules adopted

prior to December 31, 2015. The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (u) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(v) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 99-516,

emergency rules to implement Public Act 99-516 may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (v) by the Department of

Healthcare and Family Services. The 24-month limitation on the

adoption of emergency rules does not apply to rules adopted

under this subsection (v). The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (v) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(w) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 99-796,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

99-796 may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (w) by

the Adjutant General. The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (w) is deemed to be necessary for

the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(x) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 99-906,

emergency rules to implement subsection (i) of Section 16-115D,

subsection (g) of Section 16-128A, and subsection (a) of

Section 16-128B of the Public Utilities Act may be adopted in

accordance with this subsection (x) by the Illinois Commerce

Commission. The rulemaking authority granted in this

subsection (x) shall apply only to those rules adopted within

180 days after June 1, 2017 (the effective date of Public Act

99-906). The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (x) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(y) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-23,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-23 to Section 4.02 of the Illinois Act on the Aging,

Sections 5.5.4 and 5-5.4i of the Illinois Public Aid Code,

Section 55-30 of the Alcoholism and Other Drug Abuse and

Dependency Act, and Sections 74 and 75 of the Mental Health and

Developmental Disabilities Administrative Act may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (y) by the respective

Department. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (y) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(z) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-554,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-554 to Section 4.7 of the Lobbyist Registration Act may be

adopted in accordance with this subsection (z) by the Secretary

of State. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (z) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(aa) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

initial implementation of the changes made to Articles 5, 5A,

12, and 14 of the Illinois Public Aid Code under the provisions

of Public Act 100-581, the Department of Healthcare and Family

Services may adopt emergency rules in accordance with this

subsection (aa). The 24-month limitation on the adoption of

emergency rules does not apply to rules to initially implement

the changes made to Articles 5, 5A, 12, and 14 of the Illinois

Public Aid Code adopted under this subsection (aa). The

adoption of emergency rules authorized by this subsection (aa)

is deemed to be necessary for the public interest, safety, and

welfare.

(bb) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-587,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-587 to Section 4.02 of the Illinois Act on the Aging,

Sections 5.5.4 and 5-5.4i of the Illinois Public Aid Code,

subsection (b) of Section 55-30 of the Alcoholism and Other

Drug Abuse and Dependency Act, Section 5-104 of the Specialized

Mental Health Rehabilitation Act of 2013, and Section 75 and

subsection (b) of Section 74 of the Mental Health and

Developmental Disabilities Administrative Act may be adopted

in accordance with this subsection (bb) by the respective

Department. The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (bb) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(cc) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-587,

emergency rules may be adopted in accordance with this

subsection (cc) to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-587 to: Sections 14-147.5 and 14-147.6 of the Illinois

Pension Code by the Board created under Article 14 of the Code;

Sections 15-185.5 and 15-185.6 of the Illinois Pension Code by

the Board created under Article 15 of the Code; and Sections

16-190.5 and 16-190.6 of the Illinois Pension Code by the Board

created under Article 16 of the Code. The adoption of emergency

rules authorized by this subsection (cc) is deemed to be

necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(dd) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-864,

emergency rules to implement the changes made by Public Act

100-864 to Section 3.35 of the Newborn Metabolic Screening Act

may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (dd) by the

Secretary of State. The adoption of emergency rules authorized

by this subsection (dd) is deemed to be necessary for the

public interest, safety, and welfare.

(ee) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of Public Act 100-1172 this

amendatory Act of the 100th General Assembly , emergency rules

implementing the Illinois Underground Natural Gas Storage

Safety Act may be adopted in accordance with this subsection by

the Department of Natural Resources. The adoption of emergency

rules authorized by this subsection is deemed to be necessary

for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(ff) (ee) In order to provide for the expeditious and

timely initial implementation of the changes made to Articles

5A and 14 of the Illinois Public Aid Code under the provisions

of Public Act 100-1181 this amendatory Act of the 100th General

Assembly , the Department of Healthcare and Family Services may

on a one-time-only basis adopt emergency rules in accordance

with this subsection (ff) (ee) . The 24-month limitation on the

adoption of emergency rules does not apply to rules to

initially implement the changes made to Articles 5A and 14 of

the Illinois Public Aid Code adopted under this subsection (ff)

(ee) . The adoption of emergency rules authorized by this

subsection (ff) (ee) is deemed to be necessary for the public

interest, safety, and welfare.

(gg) (ff) In order to provide for the expeditious and

timely implementation of the provisions of Public Act 101-1

this amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly , emergency

rules may be adopted by the Department of Labor in accordance

with this subsection (gg) (ff) to implement the changes made by

Public Act 101-1 this amendatory Act of the 101st General

Assembly to the Minimum Wage Law. The adoption of emergency

rules authorized by this subsection (gg) (ff) is deemed to be

necessary for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(kk) In order to provide for the expeditious and timely

implementation of the provisions of subsection (c) of Section

20 of the Video Gaming Act, emergency rules to implement the

provisions of subsection (c) of Section 20 of the Video Gaming

Act may be adopted in accordance with this subsection (kk) by

the Illinois Gaming Board. The adoption of emergency rules

authorized by this subsection (kk) is deemed to be necessary

for the public interest, safety, and welfare.

(Source: P.A. 100-23, eff. 7-6-17; 100-554, eff. 11-16-17;

100-581, eff. 3-12-18; 100-587, Article 95, Section 95-5, eff.

6-4-18; 100-587, Article 110, Section 110-5, eff. 6-4-18;

100-864, eff. 8-14-18; 100-1172, eff. 1-4-19; 100-1181, eff.

3-8-19; 101-1, eff. 2-19-19; revised 4-2-19.)



Section 35-5. The Open Meetings Act is amended by changing

Section 2 as follows:



(5 ILCS 120/2) (from Ch. 102, par. 42)

Sec. 2. Open meetings.

(a) Openness required. All meetings of public bodies shall

be open to the public unless excepted in subsection (c) and

closed in accordance with Section 2a.

(b) Construction of exceptions. The exceptions contained

in subsection (c) are in derogation of the requirement that

public bodies meet in the open, and therefore, the exceptions

are to be strictly construed, extending only to subjects

clearly within their scope. The exceptions authorize but do not

require the holding of a closed meeting to discuss a subject

included within an enumerated exception.

(c) Exceptions. A public body may hold closed meetings to

consider the following subjects:

(1) The appointment, employment, compensation,

discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific

employees of the public body or legal counsel for the

public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint

lodged against an employee of the public body or against

legal counsel for the public body to determine its

validity. However, a meeting to consider an increase in

compensation to a specific employee of a public body that

is subject to the Local Government Wage Increase

Transparency Act may not be closed and shall be open to the

public and posted and held in accordance with this Act.

(2) Collective negotiating matters between the public

body and its employees or their representatives, or

deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more

classes of employees.

(3) The selection of a person to fill a public office,

as defined in this Act, including a vacancy in a public

office, when the public body is given power to appoint

under law or ordinance, or the discipline, performance or

removal of the occupant of a public office, when the public

body is given power to remove the occupant under law or

ordinance.

(4) Evidence or testimony presented in open hearing, or

in closed hearing where specifically authorized by law, to

a quasi-adjudicative body, as defined in this Act, provided

that the body prepares and makes available for public

inspection a written decision setting forth its

determinative reasoning.

(5) The purchase or lease of real property for the use

of the public body, including meetings held for the purpose

of discussing whether a particular parcel should be

acquired.

(6) The setting of a price for sale or lease of

property owned by the public body.

(7) The sale or purchase of securities, investments, or

investment contracts. This exception shall not apply to the

investment of assets or income of funds deposited into the

Illinois Prepaid Tuition Trust Fund.

(8) Security procedures, school building safety and

security, and the use of personnel and equipment to respond

to an actual, a threatened, or a reasonably potential

danger to the safety of employees, students, staff, the

public, or public property.

(9) Student disciplinary cases.

(10) The placement of individual students in special

education programs and other matters relating to

individual students.

(11) Litigation, when an action against, affecting or

on behalf of the particular public body has been filed and

is pending before a court or administrative tribunal, or

when the public body finds that an action is probable or

imminent, in which case the basis for the finding shall be

recorded and entered into the minutes of the closed

meeting.

(12) The establishment of reserves or settlement of

claims as provided in the Local Governmental and

Governmental Employees Tort Immunity Act, if otherwise the

disposition of a claim or potential claim might be

prejudiced, or the review or discussion of claims, loss or

risk management information, records, data, advice or

communications from or with respect to any insurer of the

public body or any intergovernmental risk management

association or self insurance pool of which the public body

is a member.

(13) Conciliation of complaints of discrimination in

the sale or rental of housing, when closed meetings are

authorized by the law or ordinance prescribing fair housing

practices and creating a commission or administrative

agency for their enforcement.

(14) Informant sources, the hiring or assignment of

undercover personnel or equipment, or ongoing, prior or

future criminal investigations, when discussed by a public

body with criminal investigatory responsibilities.

(15) Professional ethics or performance when

considered by an advisory body appointed to advise a

licensing or regulatory agency on matters germane to the

advisory body's field of competence.

(16) Self evaluation, practices and procedures or

professional ethics, when meeting with a representative of

a statewide association of which the public body is a

member.

(17) The recruitment, credentialing, discipline or

formal peer review of physicians or other health care

professionals, or for the discussion of matters protected

under the federal Patient Safety and Quality Improvement

Act of 2005, and the regulations promulgated thereunder,

including 42 C.F.R. Part 3 (73 FR 70732), or the federal

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of

1996, and the regulations promulgated thereunder,

including 45 C.F.R. Parts 160, 162, and 164, by a hospital,

or other institution providing medical care, that is

operated by the public body.

(18) Deliberations for decisions of the Prisoner

Review Board.

(19) Review or discussion of applications received

under the Experimental Organ Transplantation Procedures

Act.

(20) The classification and discussion of matters

classified as confidential or continued confidential by

the State Government Suggestion Award Board.

(21) Discussion of minutes of meetings lawfully closed

under this Act, whether for purposes of approval by the

body of the minutes or semi-annual review of the minutes as

mandated by Section 2.06.

(22) Deliberations for decisions of the State

Emergency Medical Services Disciplinary Review Board.

(23) The operation by a municipality of a municipal

utility or the operation of a municipal power agency or

municipal natural gas agency when the discussion involves

(i) contracts relating to the purchase, sale, or delivery

of electricity or natural gas or (ii) the results or

conclusions of load forecast studies.

(24) Meetings of a residential health care facility

resident sexual assault and death review team or the

Executive Council under the Abuse Prevention Review Team

Act.

(25) Meetings of an independent team of experts under

Brian's Law.

(26) Meetings of a mortality review team appointed

under the Department of Juvenile Justice Mortality Review

Team Act.

(27) (Blank).

(28) Correspondence and records (i) that may not be

disclosed under Section 11-9 of the Illinois Public Aid

Code or (ii) that pertain to appeals under Section 11-8 of

the Illinois Public Aid Code.

(29) Meetings between internal or external auditors

and governmental audit committees, finance committees, and

their equivalents, when the discussion involves internal

control weaknesses, identification of potential fraud risk

areas, known or suspected frauds, and fraud interviews

conducted in accordance with generally accepted auditing

standards of the United States of America.

(30) Those meetings or portions of meetings of a

fatality review team or the Illinois Fatality Review Team

Advisory Council during which a review of the death of an

eligible adult in which abuse or neglect is suspected,

alleged, or substantiated is conducted pursuant to Section

15 of the Adult Protective Services Act.

(31) Meetings and deliberations for decisions of the

Concealed Carry Licensing Review Board under the Firearm

Concealed Carry Act.

(32) Meetings between the Regional Transportation

Authority Board and its Service Boards when the discussion

involves review by the Regional Transportation Authority

Board of employment contracts under Section 28d of the

Metropolitan Transit Authority Act and Sections 3A.18 and

3B.26 of the Regional Transportation Authority Act.

(33) Those meetings or portions of meetings of the

advisory committee and peer review subcommittee created

under Section 320 of the Illinois Controlled Substances Act

during which specific controlled substance prescriber,

dispenser, or patient information is discussed.

(34) Meetings of the Tax Increment Financing Reform

Task Force under Section 2505-800 of the Department of

Revenue Law of the Civil Administrative Code of Illinois.

(35) Meetings of the group established to discuss

Medicaid capitation rates under Section 5-30.8 of the

Illinois Public Aid Code.

(36) Those deliberations or portions of deliberations

for decisions of the Illinois Gaming Board in which there

is discussed any of the following: (i) personal,

commercial, financial, or other information obtained from

any source that is privileged, proprietary, confidential,

or a trade secret; or (ii) information specifically

exempted from the disclosure by federal or State law .

→ Grotto: Here, the gaming board is given broad latitude to close its meetings to the public, power it has been seeking for some time. In two recent court cases, Cook County Circuit Court judges have found the board violated the Open Meetings Act. In fact, records show the board probably had been violating the act for years, since it regularly used the same improper procedures cited in the two court cases. This provision could make the board’s work less transparent as the massive gambling expansion gets underway.

(d) Definitions. For purposes of this Section:

"Employee" means a person employed by a public body whose

relationship with the public body constitutes an

employer-employee relationship under the usual common law

rules, and who is not an independent contractor.

"Public office" means a position created by or under the

Constitution or laws of this State, the occupant of which is

charged with the exercise of some portion of the sovereign

power of this State. The term "public office" shall include

members of the public body, but it shall not include

organizational positions filled by members thereof, whether

established by law or by a public body itself, that exist to

assist the body in the conduct of its business.

"Quasi-adjudicative body" means an administrative body

charged by law or ordinance with the responsibility to conduct

hearings, receive evidence or testimony and make

determinations based thereon, but does not include local

electoral boards when such bodies are considering petition

challenges.

(e) Final action. No final action may be taken at a closed

meeting. Final action shall be preceded by a public recital of

the nature of the matter being considered and other information

that will inform the public of the business being conducted.

(Source: P.A. 99-78, eff. 7-20-15; 99-235, eff. 1-1-16; 99-480,

eff. 9-9-15; 99-642, eff. 7-28-16; 99-646, eff. 7-28-16;

99-687, eff. 1-1-17; 100-201, eff. 8-18-17; 100-465, eff.

8-31-17; 100-646, eff. 7-27-18.)



Section 35-10. The State Officials and Employees Ethics Act

is amended by changing Section 5-45 as follows:



(5 ILCS 430/5-45)

Sec. 5-45. Procurement; revolving door prohibition.

→ Grotto: Changes in this section bar former employees of the gaming board from holding an ownership stake in a casino, video gambling operation or location, sports gambling company or horse racing track within two years of leaving the board. It also bars employees of the gaming board and the Illinois Racing Board from working for any gambling entity within a year of ending their employment. This comes after a number of gaming board employees went to work for video gambling companies, including employees who were present during closed-session meetings of the board, when key decisions were made without public knowledge. It’s been a source of controversy among people in the video gambling industry for some time now.

(a) No former officer, member, or State employee, or spouse

or immediate family member living with such person, shall,

within a period of one year immediately after termination of

State employment, knowingly accept employment or receive

compensation or fees for services from a person or entity if

the officer, member, or State employee, during the year

immediately preceding termination of State employment,

participated personally and substantially in the award of State

contracts, or the issuance of State contract change orders,

with a cumulative value of $25,000 or more to the person or

entity, or its parent or subsidiary.

(a-5) No officer, member, or spouse or immediate family

member living with such person shall, during the officer or

member's term in office or within a period of 2 years

immediately leaving office, hold an ownership interest, other

than a passive interest in a publicly traded company, in any

gaming license under the Illinois Gambling Act, the Video

Gaming Act, the Illinois Horse Racing Act of 1975, or the

Sports Wagering Act. Any member of the General Assembly or

spouse or immediate family member living with such person who

has an ownership interest, other than a passive interest in a

publicly traded company, in any gaming license under the

Illinois Gambling Act, the Illinois Horse Racing Act of 1975,

the Video Gaming Act, or the Sports Wagering Act at the time of

the effective date of this amendatory Act of the 101st General

Assembly shall divest himself or herself of such ownership

within one year after the effective date of this amendatory Act

of the 101st General Assembly. No State employee who works for

the Illinois Gaming Board or Illinois Racing Board or spouse or

immediate family member living with such person shall, during

State employment or within a period of 2 years immediately

after termination of State employment, hold an ownership

interest, other than a passive interest in a publicly traded

company, in any gaming license under the Illinois Gambling Act,

the Video Gaming Act, the Illinois Horse Racing Act of 1975, or

the Sports Wagering Act.

(b) No former officer of the executive branch or State

employee of the executive branch with regulatory or licensing

authority, or spouse or immediate family member living with

such person, shall, within a period of one year immediately

after termination of State employment, knowingly accept

employment or receive compensation or fees for services from a

person or entity if the officer or State employee, during the

year immediately preceding termination of State employment,

participated personally and substantially in making a

regulatory or licensing decision that directly applied to the

person or entity, or its parent or subsidiary.

(c) Within 6 months after the effective date of this

amendatory Act of the 96th General Assembly, each executive

branch constitutional officer and legislative leader, the

Auditor General, and the Joint Committee on Legislative Support

Services shall adopt a policy delineating which State positions

under his or her jurisdiction and control, by the nature of

their duties, may have the authority to participate personally

and substantially in the award of State contracts or in

regulatory or licensing decisions. The Governor shall adopt

such a policy for all State employees of the executive branch

not under the jurisdiction and control of any other executive

branch constitutional officer.

The policies required under subsection (c) of this Section

shall be filed with the appropriate ethics commission

established under this Act or, for the Auditor General, with

the Office of the Auditor General.

(d) Each Inspector General shall have the authority to

determine that additional State positions under his or her

jurisdiction, not otherwise subject to the policies required by

subsection (c) of this Section, are nonetheless subject to the

notification requirement of subsection (f) below due to their

involvement in the award of State contracts or in regulatory or

licensing decisions.

(e) The Joint Committee on Legislative Support Services,

the Auditor General, and each of the executive branch

constitutional officers and legislative leaders subject to

subsection (c) of this Section shall provide written

notification to all employees in positions subject to the

policies required by subsection (c) or a determination made

under subsection (d): (1) upon hiring, promotion, or transfer

into the relevant position; and (2) at the time the employee's

duties are changed in such a way as to qualify that employee.

An employee receiving notification must certify in writing that

the person was advised of the prohibition and the requirement

to notify the appropriate Inspector General in subsection (f).

(f) Any State employee in a position subject to the

policies required by subsection (c) or to a determination under

subsection (d), but who does not fall within the prohibition of

subsection (h) below, who is offered non-State employment

during State employment or within a period of one year

immediately after termination of State employment shall, prior

to accepting such non-State employment, notify the appropriate

Inspector General. Within 10 calendar days after receiving

notification from an employee in a position subject to the

policies required by subsection (c), such Inspector General

shall make a determination as to whether the State employee is

restricted from accepting such employment by subsection (a) or

(b). In making a determination, in addition to any other

relevant information, an Inspector General shall assess the

effect of the prospective employment or relationship upon

decisions referred to in subsections (a) and (b), based on the

totality of the participation by the former officer, member, or

State employee in those decisions. A determination by an

Inspector General must be in writing, signed and dated by the

Inspector General, and delivered to the subject of the

determination within 10 calendar days or the person is deemed

eligible for the employment opportunity. For purposes of this

subsection, "appropriate Inspector General" means (i) for

members and employees of the legislative branch, the

Legislative Inspector General; (ii) for the Auditor General and

employees of the Office of the Auditor General, the Inspector

General provided for in Section 30-5 of this Act; and (iii) for

executive branch officers and employees, the Inspector General

having jurisdiction over the officer or employee. Notice of any

determination of an Inspector General and of any such appeal

shall be given to the ultimate jurisdictional authority, the

Attorney General, and the Executive Ethics Commission.

(g) An Inspector General's determination regarding

restrictions under subsection (a) or (b) may be appealed to the

appropriate Ethics Commission by the person subject to the

decision or the Attorney General no later than the 10th

calendar day after the date of the determination.

On appeal, the Ethics Commission or Auditor General shall

seek, accept, and consider written public comments regarding a

determination. In deciding whether to uphold an Inspector

General's determination, the appropriate Ethics Commission or

Auditor General shall assess, in addition to any other relevant

information, the effect of the prospective employment or

relationship upon the decisions referred to in subsections (a)

and (b), based on the totality of the participation by the

former officer, member, or State employee in those decisions.

The Ethics Commission shall decide whether to uphold an

Inspector General's determination within 10 calendar days or

the person is deemed eligible for the employment opportunity.

(h) The following officers, members, or State employees

shall not, within a period of one year immediately after

termination of office or State employment, knowingly accept

employment or receive compensation or fees for services from a

person or entity if the person or entity or its parent or

subsidiary, during the year immediately preceding termination

of State employment, was a party to a State contract or

contracts with a cumulative value of $25,000 or more involving

the officer, member, or State employee's State agency, or was

the subject of a regulatory or licensing decision involving the

officer, member, or State employee's State agency, regardless

of whether he or she participated personally and substantially

in the award of the State contract or contracts or the making

of the regulatory or licensing decision in question:

(1) members or officers;

(2) members of a commission or board created by the

Illinois Constitution;

(3) persons whose appointment to office is subject to

the advice and consent of the Senate;

(4) the head of a department, commission, board,

division, bureau, authority, or other administrative unit

within the government of this State;

(5) chief procurement officers, State purchasing

officers, and their designees whose duties are directly

related to State procurement; and

(6) chiefs of staff, deputy chiefs of staff, associate

chiefs of staff, assistant chiefs of staff, and deputy

governors ; .

(7) employees of the Illinois Racing Board; and

(8) employees of the Illinois Gaming Board.

(i) For the purposes of this Section, with respect to

officers or employees of a regional transit board, as defined

in this Act, the phrase "person or entity" does not include:

(i) the United States government, (ii) the State, (iii)

municipalities, as defined under Article VII, Section 1 of the

Illinois Constitution, (iv) units of local government, as

defined under Article VII, Section 1 of the Illinois

Constitution, or (v) school districts.

(Source: P.A. 96-555, eff. 8-18-09; 97-653, eff. 1-13-12.)



Section 35-15. The Alcoholism and Other Drug Abuse and

Dependency Act is amended by changing Section 5-20 as follows:



(20 ILCS 301/5-20)

Sec. 5-20. Gambling disorders.

(a) Subject to appropriation, the Department shall

establish a program for public education, research, and

training regarding gambling disorders and the treatment and

prevention of gambling disorders. Subject to specific

appropriation for these stated purposes, the program must

include all of the following:

(1) Establishment and maintenance of a toll-free "800"

telephone number to provide crisis counseling and referral

services to families experiencing difficulty as a result of

gambling disorders.

(2) Promotion of public awareness regarding the

recognition and prevention of gambling disorders.

(3) Facilitation, through in-service training and

other means, of the availability of effective assistance

programs for gambling disorders.

(4) Conducting studies to identify adults and

juveniles in this State who have, or who are at risk of

developing, gambling disorders.

(b) Subject to appropriation, the Department shall either

establish and maintain the program or contract with a private

or public entity for the establishment and maintenance of the

program. Subject to appropriation, either the Department or the

private or public entity shall implement the toll-free

telephone number, promote public awareness, and conduct

in-service training concerning gambling disorders.

(c) Subject to appropriation, the Department shall produce

and supply the signs specified in Section 10.7 of the Illinois

Lottery Law, Section 34.1 of the Illinois Horse Racing Act of

1975, Section 4.3 of the Bingo License and Tax Act, Section 8.1

of the Charitable Games Act, and Section 13.1 of the Illinois

Riverboat Gambling Act.

(Source: P.A. 100-759, eff. 1-1-19.)



Section 35-20. The Illinois Lottery Law is amended by

changing Section 9.1 as follows:



(20 ILCS 1605/9.1)

Sec. 9.1. Private manager and management agreement.

(a) As used in this Section:

"Offeror" means a person or group of persons that responds

to a request for qualifications under this Section.

"Request for qualifications" means all materials and

documents prepared by the Department to solicit the following

from offerors:

(1) Statements of qualifications.

(2) Proposals to enter into a management agreement,

including the identity of any prospective vendor or vendors

that the offeror intends to initially engage to assist the

offeror in performing its obligations under the management

agreement.

"Final offer" means the last proposal submitted by an

offeror in response to the request for qualifications,

including the identity of any prospective vendor or vendors

that the offeror intends to initially engage to assist the

offeror in performing its obligations under the management

agreement.

"Final offeror" means the offeror ultimately selected by

the Governor to be the private manager for the Lottery under

subsection (h) of this Section.

(b) By September 15, 2010, the Governor shall select a

private manager for the total management of the Lottery with

integrated functions, such as lottery game design, supply of

goods and services, and advertising and as specified in this

Section.

(c) Pursuant to the terms of this subsection, the

Department shall endeavor to expeditiously terminate the

existing contracts in support of the Lottery in effect on the

effective date of this amendatory Act of the 96th General

Assembly in connection with the selection of the private

manager. As part of its obligation to terminate these contracts

and select the private manager, the Department shall establish

a mutually agreeable timetable to transfer the functions of

existing contractors to the private manager so that existing

Lottery operations are not materially diminished or impaired

during the transition. To that end, the Department shall do the

following:

(1) where such contracts contain a provision

authorizing termination upon notice, the Department shall

provide notice of termination to occur upon the mutually

agreed timetable for transfer of functions;

(2) upon the expiration of any initial term or renewal

term of the current Lottery contracts, the Department shall

not renew such contract for a term extending beyond the

mutually agreed timetable for transfer of functions; or

(3) in the event any current contract provides for

termination of that contract upon the implementation of a

contract with the private manager, the Department shall

perform all necessary actions to terminate the contract on

the date that coincides with the mutually agreed timetable

for transfer of functions.

If the contracts to support the current operation of the

Lottery in effect on the effective date of this amendatory Act

of the 96th General Assembly are not subject to termination as

provided for in this subsection (c), then the Department may

include a provision in the contract with the private manager

specifying a mutually agreeable methodology for incorporation.

(c-5) The Department shall include provisions in the

management agreement whereby the private manager shall, for a

fee, and pursuant to a contract negotiated with the Department

(the "Employee Use Contract"), utilize the services of current

Department employees to assist in the administration and

operation of the Lottery. The Department shall be the employer

of all such bargaining unit employees assigned to perform such

work for the private manager, and such employees shall be State

employees, as defined by the Personnel Code. Department

employees shall operate under the same employment policies,

rules, regulations, and procedures, as other employees of the

Department. In addition, neither historical representation

rights under the Illinois Public Labor Relations Act, nor

existing collective bargaining agreements, shall be disturbed

by the management agreement with the private manager for the

management of the Lottery.

(d) The management agreement with the private manager shall

include all of the following:

(1) A term not to exceed 10 years, including any

renewals.

(2) A provision specifying that the Department:

(A) shall exercise actual control over all

significant business decisions;

(A-5) has the authority to direct or countermand

operating decisions by the private manager at any time;

(B) has ready access at any time to information

regarding Lottery operations;

(C) has the right to demand and receive information

from the private manager concerning any aspect of the

Lottery operations at any time; and

(D) retains ownership of all trade names,

trademarks, and intellectual property associated with

the Lottery.

(3) A provision imposing an affirmative duty on the

private manager to provide the Department with material

information and with any information the private manager

reasonably believes the Department would want to know to

enable the Department to conduct the Lottery.

(4) A provision requiring the private manager to

provide the Department with advance notice of any operating

decision that bears significantly on the public interest,

including, but not limited to, decisions on the kinds of

games to be offered to the public and decisions affecting

the relative risk and reward of the games being offered, so

the Department has a reasonable opportunity to evaluate and

countermand that decision.

(5) A provision providing for compensation of the

private manager that may consist of, among other things, a

fee for services and a performance based bonus as

consideration for managing the Lottery, including terms

that may provide the private manager with an increase in

compensation if Lottery revenues grow by a specified

percentage in a given year.

(6) (Blank).

(7) A provision requiring the deposit of all Lottery

proceeds to be deposited into the State Lottery Fund except

as otherwise provided in Section 20 of this Act.

(8) A provision requiring the private manager to locate

its principal office within the State.

(8-5) A provision encouraging that at least 20% of the

cost of contracts entered into for goods and services by

the private manager in connection with its management of

the Lottery, other than contracts with sales agents or

technical advisors, be awarded to businesses that are a

minority-owned business, a women-owned business, or a

business owned by a person with disability, as those terms

are defined in the Business Enterprise for Minorities,

Women, and Persons with Disabilities Act.

(9) A requirement that so long as the private manager

complies with all the conditions of the agreement under the

oversight of the Department, the private manager shall have

the following duties and obligations with respect to the

management of the Lottery:

(A) The right to use equipment and other assets

used in the operation of the Lottery.

(B) The rights and obligations under contracts

with retailers and vendors.

(C) The implementation of a comprehensive security

program by the private manager.

(D) The implementation of a comprehensive system

of internal audits.

(E) The implementation of a program by the private

manager to curb compulsive gambling by persons playing

the Lottery.

(F) A system for determining (i) the type of

Lottery games, (ii) the method of selecting winning

tickets, (iii) the manner of payment of prizes to

holders of winning tickets, (iv) the frequency of

drawings of winning tickets, (v) the method to be used

in selling tickets, (vi) a system for verifying the

validity of tickets claimed to be winning tickets,

(vii) the basis upon which retailer commissions are

established by the manager, and (viii) minimum

payouts.

(10) A requirement that advertising and promotion must

be consistent with Section 7.8a of this Act.

(11) A requirement that the private manager market the

Lottery to those residents who are new, infrequent, or

lapsed players of the Lottery, especially those who are

most likely to make regular purchases on the Internet as

permitted by law.

(12) A code of ethics for the private manager's

officers and employees.

(13) A requirement that the Department monitor and

oversee the private manager's practices and take action

that the Department considers appropriate to ensure that

the private manager is in compliance with the terms of the

management agreement, while allowing the manager, unless

specifically prohibited by law or the management

agreement, to negotiate and sign its own contracts with

vendors.

(14) A provision requiring the private manager to

periodically file, at least on an annual basis, appropriate

financial statements in a form and manner acceptable to the

Department.

(15) Cash reserves requirements.

(16) Procedural requirements for obtaining the prior

approval of the Department when a management agreement or

an interest in a management agreement is sold, assigned,

transferred, or pledged as collateral to secure financing.

(17) Grounds for the termination of the management

agreement by the Department or the private manager.

(18) Procedures for amendment of the agreement.

(19) A provision requiring the private manager to

engage in an open and competitive bidding process for any

procurement having a cost in excess of $50,000 that is not

a part of the private manager's final offer. The process

shall favor the selection of a vendor deemed to have

submitted a proposal that provides the Lottery with the

best overall value. The process shall not be subject to the

provisions of the Illinois Procurement Code, unless

specifically required by the management agreement.

(20) The transition of rights and obligations,

including any associated equipment or other assets used in

the operation of the Lottery, from the manager to any

successor manager of the lottery, including the

Department, following the termination of or foreclosure

upon the management agreement.

(21) Right of use of copyrights, trademarks, and

service marks held by the Department in the name of the

State. The agreement must provide that any use of them by

the manager shall only be for the purpose of fulfilling its

obligations under the management agreement during the term

of the agreement.

(22) The disclosure of any information requested by the

Department to enable it to comply with the reporting

requirements and information requests provided for under

subsection (p) of this Section.

(e) Notwithstanding any other law to the contrary, the

Department shall select a private manager through a competitive

request for qualifications process consistent with Section

20-35 of the Illinois Procurement Code, which shall take into

account:

(1) the offeror's ability to market the Lottery to

those residents who are new, infrequent, or lapsed players

of the Lottery, especially those who are most likely to

make regular purchases on the Internet;

(2) the offeror's ability to address the State's

concern with the social effects of gambling on those who

can least afford to do so;

(3) the offeror's ability to provide the most

successful management of the Lottery for the benefit of the

people of the State based on current and past business

practices or plans of the offeror; and

(4) the offeror's poor or inadequate past performance

in servicing, equipping, operating or managing a lottery on

behalf of Illinois, another State or foreign government and

attracting persons who are not currently regular players of

a lottery.

(f) The Department may retain the services of an advisor or

advisors with significant experience in financial services or

the management, operation, and procurement of goods, services,

and equipment for a government-run lottery to assist in the

preparation of the terms of the request for qualifications and

selection of the private manager. Any prospective advisor

seeking to provide services under this subsection (f) shall

disclose any material business or financial relationship

during the past 3 years with any potential offeror, or with a

contractor or subcontractor presently providing goods,

services, or equipment to the Department to support the

Lottery. The Department shall evaluate the material business or

financial relationship of each prospective advisor. The

Department shall not select any prospective advisor with a

substantial business or financial relationship that the

Department deems to impair the objectivity of the services to

be provided by the prospective advisor. During the course of

the advisor's engagement by the Department, and for a period of

one year thereafter, the advisor shall not enter into any

business or financial relationship with any offeror or any

vendor identified to assist an offeror in performing its

obligations under the management agreement. Any advisor

retained by the Department shall be disqualified from being an

offeror. The Department shall not include terms in the request

for qualifications that provide a material advantage whether

directly or indirectly to any potential offeror, or any

contractor or subcontractor presently providing goods,

services, or equipment to the Department to support the

Lottery, including terms contained in previous responses to

requests for proposals or qualifications submitted to

Illinois, another State or foreign government when those terms

are uniquely associated with a particular potential offeror,

contractor, or subcontractor. The request for proposals

offered by the Department on December 22, 2008 as

"LOT08GAMESYS" and reference number "22016176" is declared

void.

(g) The Department shall select at least 2 offerors as

finalists to potentially serve as the private manager no later

than August 9, 2010. Upon making preliminary selections, the

Department shall schedule a public hearing on the finalists'

proposals and provide public notice of the hearing at least 7

calendar days before the hearing. The notice must include all

of the following:

(1) The date, time, and place of the hearing.

(2) The subject matter of the hearing.

(3) A brief description of the management agreement to

be awarded.

(4) The identity of the offerors that have been

selected as finalists to serve as the private manager.

(5) The address and telephone number of the Department.

(h) At the public hearing, the Department shall (i) provide

sufficient time for each finalist to present and explain its

proposal to the Department and the Governor or the Governor's

designee, including an opportunity to respond to questions

posed by the Department, Governor, or designee and (ii) allow

the public and non-selected offerors to comment on the

presentations. The Governor or a designee shall attend the

public hearing. After the public hearing, the Department shall

have 14 calendar days to recommend to the Governor whether a

management agreement should be entered into with a particular

finalist. After reviewing the Department's recommendation, the

Governor may accept or reject the Department's recommendation,

and shall select a final offeror as the private manager by

publication of a notice in the Illinois Procurement Bulletin on

or before September 15, 2010. The Governor shall include in the

notice a detailed explanation and the reasons why the final

offeror is superior to other offerors and will provide

management services in a manner that best achieves the

objectives of this Section. The Governor shall also sign the

management agreement with the private manager.

(i) Any action to contest the private manager selected by

the Governor under this Section must be brought within 7

calendar days after the publication of the notice of the

designation of the private manager as provided in subsection

(h) of this Section.

(j) The Lottery shall remain, for so long as a private

manager manages the Lottery in accordance with provisions of

this Act, a Lottery conducted by the State, and the State shall

not be authorized to sell or transfer the Lottery to a third

party.

(k) Any tangible personal property used exclusively in

connection with the lottery that is owned by the Department and

leased to the private manager shall be owned by the Department

in the name of the State and shall be considered to be public

property devoted to an essential public and governmental

function.

(l) The Department may exercise any of its powers under

this Section or any other law as necessary or desirable for the

execution of the Department's powers under this Section.

(m) Neither this Section nor any management agreement

entered into under this Section prohibits the General Assembly

from authorizing forms of gambling that are not in direct

competition with the Lottery. The forms of gambling authorized

by this amendatory Act of the 101st General Assembly constitute

authorized forms of gambling that are not in direct competition

with the Lottery.

(n) The private manager shall be subject to a complete

investigation in the third, seventh, and tenth years of the

agreement (if the agreement is for a 10-year term) by the

Department in cooperation with the Auditor General to determine

whether the private manager has complied with this Section and

the management agreement. The private manager shall bear the

cost of an investigation or reinvestigation of the private

manager under this subsection.

(o) The powers conferred by this Section are in addition

and supplemental to the powers conferred by any other law. If

any other law or rule is inconsistent with this Section,

including, but not limited to, provisions of the Illinois

Procurement Code, then this Section controls as to any

management agreement entered into under this Section. This

Section and any rules adopted under this Section contain full

and complete authority for a management agreement between the

Department and a private manager. No law, procedure,

proceeding, publication, notice, consent, approval, order, or

act by the Department or any other officer, Department, agency,

or instrumentality of the State or any political subdivision is

required for the Department to enter into a management

agreement under this Section. This Section contains full and

complete authority for the Department to approve any contracts

entered into by a private manager with a vendor providing

goods, services, or both goods and services to the private

manager under the terms of the management agreement, including

subcontractors of such vendors.

Upon receipt of a written request from the Chief

Procurement Officer, the Department shall provide to the Chief

Procurement Officer a complete and un-redacted copy of the

management agreement or any contract that is subject to the

Department's approval authority under this subsection (o). The

Department shall provide a copy of the agreement or contract to

the Chief Procurement Officer in the time specified by the

Chief Procurement Officer in his or her written request, but no

later than 5 business days after the request is received by the

Department. The Chief Procurement Officer must retain any

portions of the management agreement or of any contract

designated by the Department as confidential, proprietary, or

trade secret information in complete confidence pursuant to

subsection (g) of Section 7 of the Freedom of Information Act.

The Department shall also provide the Chief Procurement Officer

with reasonable advance written notice of any contract that is

pending Department approval.

Notwithstanding any other provision of this Section to the

contrary, the Chief Procurement Officer shall adopt

administrative rules, including emergency rules, to establish

a procurement process to select a successor private manager if

a private management agreement has been terminated. The

selection process shall at a minimum take into account the

criteria set forth in items (1) through (4) of subsection (e)

of this Section and may include provisions consistent with

subsections (f), (g), (h), and (i) of this Section. The Chief

Procurement Officer shall also implement and administer the

adopted selection process upon the termination of a private

management agreement. The Department, after the Chief

Procurement Officer certifies that the procurement process has

been followed in accordance with the rules adopted under this

subsection (o), shall select a final offeror as the private

manager and sign the management agreement with the private

manager.

Except as provided in Sections 21.5, 21.6, 21.7, 21.8,

21.9, and 21.10, and 21.11, 21.10 the Department shall

distribute all proceeds of lottery tickets and shares sold in

the following priority and manner:

(1) The payment of prizes and retailer bonuses.

(2) The payment of costs incurred in the operation and

administration of the Lottery, including the payment of

sums due to the private manager under the management

agreement with the Department.

(3) On the last day of each month or as soon thereafter

as possible, the State Comptroller shall direct and the

State Treasurer shall transfer from the State Lottery Fund

to the Common School Fund an amount that is equal to the

proceeds transferred in the corresponding month of fiscal

year 2009, as adjusted for inflation, to the Common School

Fund.

(4) On or before September 30 of each fiscal year,

deposit any estimated remaining proceeds from the prior

fiscal year, subject to payments under items (1), (2), and

(3) , into the Capital Projects Fund. Beginning in fiscal

year 2019, the amount deposited shall be increased or

decreased each year by the amount the estimated payment

differs from the amount determined from each year-end

financial audit. Only remaining net deficits from prior

fiscal years may reduce the requirement to deposit these

funds, as determined by the annual financial audit.

(p) The Department shall be subject to the following

reporting and information request requirements:

(1) the Department shall submit written quarterly

reports to the Governor and the General Assembly on the

activities and actions of the private manager selected

under this Section;

(2) upon request of the Chief Procurement Officer, the

Department shall promptly produce information related to

the procurement activities of the Department and the

private manager requested by the Chief Procurement

Officer; the Chief Procurement Officer must retain

confidential, proprietary, or trade secret information

designated by the Department in complete confidence

pursuant to subsection (g) of Section 7 of the Freedom of

Information Act; and

(3) at least 30 days prior to the beginning of the

Department's fiscal year, the Department shall prepare an

annual written report on the activities of the private

manager selected under this Section and deliver that report

to the Governor and General Assembly.

(Source: P.A. 99-933, eff. 1-27-17; 100-391, eff. 8-25-17;

100-587, eff. 6-4-18; 100-647, eff. 7-30-18; 100-1068, eff.

8-24-18; revised 9-20-18.)



Section 35-25. The Department of Revenue Law of the Civil

Administrative Code of Illinois is amended by changing Section

2505-305 as follows:



(20 ILCS 2505/2505-305) (was 20 ILCS 2505/39b15.1)

Sec. 2505-305. Investigators.

(a) The Department has the power to appoint investigators

to conduct all investigations, searches, seizures, arrests,

and other duties imposed under the provisions of any law

administered by the Department. Except as provided in

subsection (c), these investigators have and may exercise all

the powers of peace officers solely for the purpose of

enforcing taxing measures administered by the Department.

(b) The Director must authorize to each investigator

employed under this Section and to any other employee of the

Department exercising the powers of a peace officer a distinct

badge that, on its face, (i) clearly states that the badge is

authorized by the Department and (ii) contains a unique

identifying number. No other badge shall be authorized by the

Department.

(c) The Department may enter into agreements with the

Illinois Gaming Board providing that investigators appointed

under this Section shall exercise the peace officer powers set

forth in paragraph (20.6) of subsection (c) of Section 5 of the

Illinois Riverboat Gambling Act.

(Source: P.A. 96-37, eff. 7-13-09.)



Section 35-30. The State Finance Act is amended by changing

Section 6z-45 as follows:



(30 ILCS 105/6z-45)

Sec. 6z-45. The School Infrastructure Fund.

(a) The School Infrastructure Fund is created as a special

fund in the State Treasury.

In addition to any other deposits authorized by law,

beginning January 1, 2000, on the first day of each month, or

as soon thereafter as may be practical, the State Treasurer and

State Comptroller shall transfer the sum of $5,000,000 from the

General Revenue Fund to the School Infrastructure Fund, except

that, notwithstanding any other provision of law, and in

addition to any other transfers that may be provided for by

law, before June 30, 2012, the Comptroller and the Treasurer

shall transfer $45,000,000 from the General Revenue Fund into

the School Infrastructure Fund, and, for fiscal year 2013 only,

the Treasurer and the Comptroller shall transfer $1,250,000

from the General Revenue Fund to the School Infrastructure Fund

on the first day of each month; provided, however, that no such

transfers shall be made from July 1, 2001 through June 30,

2003.

(a-5) Money in the School Infrastructure Fund may be used

to pay the expenses of the State Board of Education, the

Governor's Office of Management and Budget, and the Capital

Development Board in administering programs under the School

Construction Law, the total expenses not to exceed $1,315,000

in any fiscal year.

(b) Subject to the transfer provisions set forth below,

money in the School Infrastructure Fund shall, if and when the

State of Illinois incurs any bonded indebtedness for the

construction of school improvements under subsection (e) of

Section 5 of the General Obligation Bond Act, be set aside and

used for the purpose of paying and discharging annually the

principal and interest on that bonded indebtedness then due and

payable, and for no other purpose.

In addition to other transfers to the General Obligation

Bond Retirement and Interest Fund made pursuant to Section 15

of the General Obligation Bond Act, upon each delivery of bonds

issued for construction of school improvements under the School

Construction Law, the State Comptroller shall compute and

certify to the State Treasurer the total amount of principal

of, interest on, and premium, if any, on such bonds during the

then current and each succeeding fiscal year. With respect to

the interest payable on variable rate bonds, such

certifications shall be calculated at the maximum rate of

interest that may be payable during the fiscal year, after

taking into account any credits permitted in the related

indenture or other instrument against the amount of such

interest required to be appropriated for that period.

On or before the last day of each month, the State

Treasurer and State Comptroller shall transfer from the School

Infrastructure Fund to the General Obligation Bond Retirement

and Interest Fund an amount sufficient to pay the aggregate of

the principal of, interest on, and premium, if any, on the

bonds payable on their next payment date, divided by the number

of monthly transfers occurring between the last previous

payment date (or the delivery date if no payment date has yet

occurred) and the next succeeding payment date. Interest

payable on variable rate bonds shall be calculated at the

maximum rate of interest that may be payable for the relevant

period, after taking into account any credits permitted in the

related indenture or other instrument against the amount of

such interest required to be appropriated for that period.

Interest for which moneys have already been deposited into the

capitalized interest account within the General Obligation

Bond Retirement and Interest Fund shall not be included in the

calculation of the amounts to be transferred under this

subsection.

(b-5) The money deposited into the School Infrastructure

Fund from transfers pursuant to subsections (c-30) and (c-35)

of Section 13 of the Illinois Riverboat Gambling Act shall be

applied, without further direction, as provided in subsection

(b-3) of Section 5-35 of the School Construction Law.

(c) The surplus, if any, in the School Infrastructure Fund

after payments made pursuant to subsections (a-5), (b), and

(b-5) of this Section shall, subject to appropriation, be used

as follows:

First - to make 3 payments to the School Technology

Revolving Loan Fund as follows:

Transfer of $30,000,000 in fiscal year 1999;

Transfer of $20,000,000 in fiscal year 2000; and

Transfer of $10,000,000 in fiscal year 2001.

Second - to pay any amounts due for grants for school

construction projects and debt service under the School

Construction Law.

Third - to pay any amounts due for grants for school

maintenance projects under the School Construction Law.

(Source: P.A. 100-23, eff. 7-6-17.)



Section 35-35. The Illinois Income Tax Act is amended by

changing Sections 201, 303, 304, and 710 as follows:



(35 ILCS 5/201) (from Ch. 120, par. 2-201)

Sec. 201. Tax imposed.

(a) In general. A tax measured by net income is hereby

imposed on every individual, corporation, trust and estate for

each taxable year ending after July 31, 1969 on the privilege

of earning or receiving income in or as a resident of this

State. Such tax shall be in addition to all other occupation or

privilege taxes imposed by this State or by any municipal

corporation or political subdivision thereof.

(b) Rates. The tax imposed by subsection (a) of this

Section shall be determined as follows, except as adjusted by

subsection (d-1):

(1) In the case of an individual, trust or estate, for

taxable years ending prior to July 1, 1989, an amount equal

to 2 1/2% of the taxpayer's net income for the taxable

year.

(2) In the case of an individual, trust or estate, for

taxable years beginning prior to July 1, 1989 and ending

after June 30, 1989, an amount equal to the sum of (i) 2

1/2% of the taxpayer's net income for the period prior to

July 1, 1989, as calculated under Section 202.3, and (ii)

3% of the taxpayer's net income for the period after June

30, 1989, as calculated under Section 202.3.

(3) In the case of an individual, trust or estate, for

taxable years beginning after June 30, 1989, and ending

prior to January 1, 2011, an amount equal to 3% of the

taxpayer's net income for the taxable year.

(4) In the case of an individual, trust, or estate, for

taxable years beginning prior to January 1, 2011, and

ending after December 31, 2010, an amount equal to the sum

of (i) 3% of the taxpayer's net income for the period prior

to January 1, 2011, as calculated under Section 202.5, and

(ii) 5% of the taxpayer's net income for the period after

December 31, 2010, as calculated under Section 202.5.

(5) In the case of an individual, trust, or estate, for

taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2011, and

ending prior to January 1, 2015, an amount equal to 5% of

the taxpayer's net income for the taxable year.

(5.1) In the case of an individual, trust, or estate,

for taxable years beginning prior to January 1, 2015, and

ending after December 31, 2014, an amount equal to the sum

of (i) 5% of the taxpayer's net income for the period prior

to January 1, 2015, as calculated under Section 202.5, and

(ii) 3.75% of the taxpayer's net income for the period

after December 31, 2014, as calculated under Section 202.5.

(5.2) In the case of an individual, trust, or estate,

for taxable years beginning on or after January 1, 2015,

and ending prior to July 1, 2017, an amount equal to 3.75%

of the taxpayer's net income for the taxable year.

(5.3) In the case of an individual, trust, or estate,

for taxable years beginning prior to July 1, 2017, and

ending after June 30, 2017, an amount equal to the sum of

(i) 3.75% of the taxpayer's net income for the period prior

to July 1, 2017, as calculated under Section 202.5, and

(ii) 4.95% of the taxpayer's net income for the period

after June 30, 2017, as calculated under Section 202.5.

(5.4) In the case of an individual, trust, or estate,

for taxable years beginning on or after July 1, 2017, an

amount equal to 4.95% of the taxpayer's net income for the

taxable year.

(6) In the case of a corporation, for taxable years

ending prior to July 1, 1989, an amount equal to 4% of the

taxpayer's net income for the taxable year.

(7) In the case of a corporation, for taxable years

beginning prior to July 1, 1989 and ending after June 30,

1989, an amount equal to the sum of (i) 4% of the

taxpayer's net income for the period prior to July 1, 1989,

as calculated under Section 202.3, and (ii) 4.8% of the

taxpayer's net income for the period after June 30, 1989,

as calculated under Section 202.3.

(8) In the case of a corporation, for taxable years

beginning after June 30, 1989, and ending prior to January

1, 2011, an amount equal to 4.8% of the taxpayer's net

income for the taxable year.

(9) In the case of a corporation, for taxable years

beginning prior to January 1, 2011, and ending after

December 31, 2010, an amount equal to the sum of (i) 4.8%

of the taxpayer's net income for the period prior to

January 1, 2011, as calculated under Section 202.5, and

(ii) 7% of the taxpayer's net income for the period after

December 31, 2010, as calculated under Section 202.5.

(10) In the case of a corporation, for taxable years

beginning on or after January 1, 2011, and ending prior to

January 1, 2015, an amount equal to 7% of the taxpayer's

net income for the taxable year.

(11) In the case of a corporation, for taxable years

beginning prior to January 1, 2015, and ending after

December 31, 2014, an amount equal to the sum of (i) 7% of

the taxpayer's net income for the period prior to January

1, 2015, as calculated under Section 202.5, and (ii) 5.25%

of the taxpayer's net income for the period after December

31, 2014, as calculated under Section 202.5.

(12) In the case of a corporation, for taxable years

beginning on or after January 1, 2015, and ending prior to

July 1, 2017, an amount equal to 5.25% of the taxpayer's

net income for the taxable year.

(13) In the case of a corporation, for taxable years

beginning prior to July 1, 2017, and ending after June 30,

2017, an amount equal to the sum of (i) 5.25% of the

taxpayer's net income for the period prior to July 1, 2017,

as calculated under Section 202.5, and (ii) 7% of the

taxpayer's net income for the period after June 30, 2017,

as calculated under Section 202.5.

(14) In the case of a corporation, for taxable years

beginning on or after July 1, 2017, an amount equal to 7%

of the taxpayer's net income for the taxable year.

The rates under this subsection (b) are subject to the

provisions of Section 201.5.

(b-5) Surcharge; sale or exchange of assets, properties,

and intangibles of organization gaming licensees. For each of

taxable years 2019 through 2027, a surcharge is imposed on all

taxpayers on income arising from the sale or exchange of

capital assets, depreciable business property, real property

used in the trade or business, and Section 197 intangibles (i)

of an organization licensee under the Illinois Horse Racing Act

of 1975 and (ii) of an organization gaming licensee under the

Illinois Gambling Act. The amount of the surcharge is equal to

the amount of federal income tax liability for the taxable year

attributable to those sales and exchanges. The surcharge

imposed shall not apply if:

(1) the organization gaming license, organization

license, or racetrack property is transferred as a result

of any of the following:

(A) bankruptcy, a receivership, or a debt

adjustment initiated by or against the initial

licensee or the substantial owners of the initial

licensee;

(B) cancellation, revocation, or termination of

any such license by the Illinois Gaming Board or the

Illinois Racing Board;

(C) a determination by the Illinois Gaming Board

that transfer of the license is in the best interests

of Illinois gaming;

(D) the death of an owner of the equity interest in

a licensee;

(E) the acquisition of a controlling interest in

the stock or substantially all of the assets of a

publicly traded company;

(F) a transfer by a parent company to a wholly

owned subsidiary; or

(G) the transfer or sale to or by one person to

another person where both persons were initial owners

of the license when the license was issued; or

(2) the controlling interest in the organization

gaming license, organization license, or racetrack

property is transferred in a transaction to lineal

descendants in which no gain or loss is recognized or as a

result of a transaction in accordance with Section 351 of

the Internal Revenue Code in which no gain or loss is

recognized; or

(3) live horse racing was not conducted in 2010 at a

racetrack located within 3 miles of the Mississippi River

under a license issued pursuant to the Illinois Horse

Racing Act of 1975.

The transfer of an organization gaming license,

organization license, or racetrack property by a person other

than the initial licensee to receive the organization gaming

license is not subject to a surcharge. The Department shall

adopt rules necessary to implement and administer this

subsection.

(c) Personal Property Tax Replacement Income Tax.

Beginning on July 1, 1979 and thereafter, in addition to such

income tax, there is also hereby imposed the Personal Property

Tax Replacement Income Tax measured by net income on every

corporation (including Subchapter S corporations), partnership

and trust, for each taxable year ending after June 30, 1979.

Such taxes are imposed on the privilege of earning or receiving

income in or as a resident of this State. The Personal Property

Tax Replacement Income Tax shall be in addition to the income

tax imposed by subsections (a) and (b) of this Section and in

addition to all other occupation or privilege taxes imposed by

this State or by any municipal corporation or political

subdivision thereof.

(d) Additional Personal Property Tax Replacement Income

Tax Rates. The personal property tax replacement income tax

imposed by this subsection and subsection (c) of this Section

in the case of a corporation, other than a Subchapter S

corporation and except as adjusted by subsection (d-1), shall

be an additional amount equal to 2.85% of such taxpayer's net

income for the taxable year, except that beginning on January

1, 1981, and thereafter, the rate of 2.85% specified in this

subsection shall be reduced to 2.5%, and in the case of a

partnership, trust or a Subchapter S corporation shall be an

additional amount equal to 1.5% of such taxpayer's net income

for the taxable year.

(d-1) Rate reduction for certain foreign insurers. In the

case of a foreign insurer, as defined by Section 35A-5 of the

Illinois Insurance Code, whose state or country of domicile

imposes on insurers domiciled in Illinois a retaliatory tax

(excluding any insurer whose premiums from reinsurance assumed

are 50% or more of its total insurance premiums as determined

under paragraph (2) of subsection (b) of Section 304, except

that for purposes of this determination premiums from

reinsurance do not include premiums from inter-affiliate

reinsurance arrangements), beginning with taxable years ending

on or after December 31, 1999, the sum of the rates of tax

imposed by subsections (b) and (d) shall be reduced (but not

increased) to the rate at which the total amount of tax imposed

under this Act, net of all credits allowed under this Act,

shall equal (i) the total amount of tax that would be imposed

on the foreign insurer's net income allocable to Illinois for

the taxable year by such foreign insurer's state or country of

domicile if that net income were subject to all income taxes

and taxes measured by net income imposed by such foreign

insurer's state or country of domicile, net of all credits

allowed or (ii) a rate of zero if no such tax is imposed on such

income by the foreign insurer's state of domicile. For the

purposes of this subsection (d-1), an inter-affiliate includes

a mutual insurer under common management.

(1) For the purposes of subsection (d-1), in no event

shall the sum of the rates of tax imposed by subsections

(b) and (d) be reduced below the rate at which the sum of:

(A) the total amount of tax imposed on such foreign

insurer under this Act for a taxable year, net of all

credits allowed under this Act, plus

(B) the privilege tax imposed by Section 409 of the

Illinois Insurance Code, the fire insurance company

tax imposed by Section 12 of the Fire Investigation

Act, and the fire department taxes imposed under

Section 11-10-1 of the Illinois Municipal Code,

equals 1.25% for taxable years ending prior to December 31,

2003, or 1.75% for taxable years ending on or after

December 31, 2003, of the net taxable premiums written for

the taxable year, as described by subsection (1) of Section

409 of the Illinois Insurance Code. This paragraph will in

no event increase the rates imposed under subsections (b)

and (d).

(2) Any reduction in the rates of tax imposed by this

subsection shall be applied first against the rates imposed

by subsection (b) and only after the tax imposed by

subsection (a) net of all credits allowed under this

Section other than the credit allowed under subsection (i)

has been reduced to zero, against the rates imposed by

subsection (d).

This subsection (d-1) is exempt from the provisions of

Section 250.

(e) Investment credit. A taxpayer shall be allowed a credit

against the Personal Property Tax Replacement Income Tax for

investment in qualified property.

(1) A taxpayer shall be allowed a credit equal to .5%

of the basis of qualified property placed in service during

the taxable year, provided such property is placed in

service on or after July 1, 1984. There shall be allowed an

additional credit equal to .5% of the basis of qualified

property placed in service during the taxable year,

provided such property is placed in service on or after

July 1, 1986, and the taxpayer's base employment within

Illinois has increased by 1% or more over the preceding

year as determined by the taxpayer's employment records

filed with the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Taxpayers who are new to Illinois shall be deemed to have

met the 1% growth in base employment for the first year in

which they file employment records with the Illinois

Department of Employment Security. The provisions added to

this Section by Public Act 85-1200 (and restored by Public

Act 87-895) shall be construed as declaratory of existing

law and not as a new enactment. If, in any year, the

increase in base employment within Illinois over the

preceding year is less than 1%, the additional credit shall

be limited to that percentage times a fraction, the

numerator of which is .5% and the denominator of which is

1%, but shall not exceed .5%. The investment credit shall

not be allowed to the extent that it would reduce a

taxpayer's liability in any tax year below zero, nor may

any credit for qualified property be allowed for any year

other than the year in which the property was placed in

service in Illinois. For tax years ending on or after

December 31, 1987, and on or before December 31, 1988, the

credit shall be allowed for the tax year in which the

property is placed in service, or, if the amount of the

credit exceeds the tax liability for that year, whether it

exceeds the original liability or the liability as later

amended, such excess may be carried forward and applied to

the tax liability of the 5 taxable years following the

excess credit years if the taxpayer (i) makes investments

which cause the creation of a minimum of 2,000 full-time

equivalent jobs in Illinois, (ii) is located in an

enterprise zone established pursuant to the Illinois

Enterprise Zone Act and (iii) is certified by the

Department of Commerce and Community Affairs (now

Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity) as

complying with the requirements specified in clause (i) and

(ii) by July 1, 1986. The Department of Commerce and

Community Affairs (now Department of Commerce and Economic

Opportunity) shall notify the Department of Revenue of all

such certifications immediately. For tax years ending

after December 31, 1988, the credit shall be allowed for

the tax year in which the property is placed in service,

or, if the amount of the credit exceeds the tax liability

for that year, whether it exceeds the original liability or

the liability as later amended, such excess may be carried

forward and applied to the tax liability of the 5 taxable

years following the excess credit years. The credit shall

be applied to the earliest year for which there is a

liability. If there is credit from more than one tax year

that is available to offset a liability, earlier credit

shall be applied first.

(2) The term "qualified property" means property

which:

(A) is tangible, whether new or used, including

buildings and structural components of buildings and

signs that are real property, but not including land or

improvements to real property that are not a structural

component of a building such as landscaping, sewer

lines, local access roads, fencing, parking lots, and

other appurtenances;

(B) is depreciable pursuant to Section 167 of the

Internal Revenue Code, except that "3-year property"

as defined in Section 168(c)(2)(A) of that Code is not

eligible for the credit provided by this subsection

(e);

(C) is acquired by purchase as defined in Section

179(d) of the Internal Revenue Code;

(D) is used in Illinois by a taxpayer who is

primarily engaged in manufacturing, or in mining coal

or fluorite, or in retailing, or was placed in service

on or after July 1, 2006 in a River Edge Redevelopment

Zone established pursuant to the River Edge

Redevelopment Zone Act; and

(E) has not previously been used in Illinois in

such a manner and by such a person as would qualify for

the credit provided by this subsection (e) or

subsection (f).

(3) For purposes of this subsection (e),

"manufacturing" means the material staging and production

of tangible personal property by procedures commonly

regarded as manufacturing, processing, fabrication, or

assembling which changes some existing material into new

shapes, new qualities, or new combinations. For purposes of

this subsection (e) the term "mining" shall have the same

meaning as the term "mining" in Section 613(c) of the

Internal Revenue Code. For purposes of this subsection (e),

the term "retailing" means the sale of tangible personal

property for use or consumption and not for resale, or

services rendered in conjunction with the sale of tangible

personal property for use or consumption and not for

resale. For purposes of this subsection (e), "tangible

personal property" has the same meaning as when that term

is used in the Retailers' Occupation Tax Act, and, for

taxable years ending after December 31, 2008, does not

include the generation, transmission, or distribution of

electricity.

(4) The basis of qualified property shall be the basis

used to compute the depreciation deduction for federal

income tax purposes.

(5) If the basis of the property for federal income tax

depreciation purposes is increased after it has been placed

in service in Illinois by the taxpayer, the amount of such

increase shall be deemed property placed in service on the

date of such increase in basis.

(6) The term "placed in service" shall have the same

meaning as under Section 46 of the Internal Revenue Code.

(7) If during any taxable year, any property ceases to

be qualified property in the hands of the taxpayer within

48 months after being placed in service, or the situs of

any qualified property is moved outside Illinois within 48

months after being placed in service, the Personal Property

Tax Replacement Income Tax for such taxable year shall be

increased. Such increase shall be determined by (i)

recomputing the investment credit which would have been

allowed for the year in which credit for such property was

originally allowed by eliminating such property from such

computation and, (ii) subtracting such recomputed credit

from the amount of credit previously allowed. For the

purposes of this paragraph (7), a reduction of the basis of

qualified property resulting from a redetermination of the

purchase price shall be deemed a disposition of qualified

property to the extent of such reduction.

(8) Unless the investment credit is extended by law,

the basis of qualified property shall not include costs

incurred after December 31, 2018, except for costs incurred

pursuant to a binding contract entered into on or before

December 31, 2018.

(9) Each taxable year ending before December 31, 2000,

a partnership may elect to pass through to its partners the

credits to which the partnership is entitled under this

subsection (e) for the taxable year. A partner may use the

credit allocated to him or her under this paragraph only

against the tax imposed in subsections (c) and (d) of this

Section. If the partnership makes that election, those

credits shall be allocated among the partners in the

partnership in accordance with the rules set forth in

Section 704(b) of the Internal Revenue Code, and the rules

promulgated under that Section, and the allocated amount of

the credits shall be allowed to the partners for that

taxable year. The partnership shall make this election on

its Personal Property Tax Replacement Income Tax return for

that taxable year. The election to pass through the credits

shall be irrevocable.

For taxable years ending on or after December 31, 2000,

a partner that qualifies its partnership for a subtraction

under subparagraph (I) of paragraph (2) of subsection (d)

of Section 203 or a shareholder that qualifies a Subchapter

S corporation for a subtraction under subparagraph (S) of

paragraph (2) of subsection (b) of Section 203 shall be

allowed a credit under this subsection (e) equal to its

share of the credit earned under this subsection (e) during

the taxable year by the partnership or Subchapter S

corporation, determined in accordance with the

determination of income and distributive share of income

under Sections 702 and 704 and Subchapter S of the Internal

Revenue Code. This paragraph is exempt from the provisions

of Section 250.

(f) Investment credit; Enterprise Zone; River Edge

Redevelopment Zone.

(1) A taxpayer shall be allowed a credit against the

tax imposed by subsections (a) and (b) of this Section for

investment in qualified property which is placed in service

in an Enterprise Zone created pursuant to the Illinois

Enterprise Zone Act or, for property placed in service on

or after July 1, 2006, a River Edge Redevelopment Zone

established pursuant to the River Edge Redevelopment Zone

Act. For partners, shareholders of Subchapter S

corporations, and owners of limited liability companies,

if the liability company is treated as a partnership for

purposes of federal and State income taxation, there shall

be allowed a credit under this subsection (f) to be

determined in accordance with the determination of income

and distributive share of income under Sections 702 and 704

and Subchapter S of the Internal Revenue Code. The credit

shall be .5% of the basis for such property. The credit

shall be available only in the taxable year in which the

property is placed in service in the Enterprise Zone or

River Edge Redevelopment Zone and shall not be allowed to

the extent that it would reduce a taxpayer's liability for

the tax imposed by subsections (a) and (b) of this Section

to below zero. For tax years ending on or after December

31, 1985, the credit shall be allowed for the tax year in

which the property is placed in service, or, if the amount

of the credit exceeds the tax liability for that year,

whether it exceeds the original liability or the liability

as later amended, such excess may be carried forward and

applied to the tax liability of the 5 taxable years

following the excess credit year. The credit shall be

applied to the earliest year for which there is a

liability. If there is credit from more than one tax year

that is available to offset a liability, the credit

accruing first in time shall be applied first.

(2) The term qualified property means property which:

(A) is tangible, whether new or used, including

buildings and structural components of buildings;

(B) is depreciable pursuant to Section 167 of the

Internal Revenue Code, except that "3-year property"

as defined in Section 168(c)(2)(A) of that Code is not

eligible for the credit provided by this subsection

(f);

(C) is acquired by purchase as defined in Section

179(d) of the Internal Revenue Code;

(D) is used in the Enterprise Zone or River Edge

Redevelopment Zone by the taxpayer; and

(E) has not been previously used in Illinois in

such a manner and by such a person as would qualify for

the credit provided by this subsection (f) or

subsection (e).

(3) The basis of qualified property shall be the basis

used to compute the depreciation deduction for federal

income tax purposes.

(4) If the basis of the property for federal income tax

depreciation purposes is increased after it has been placed

in service in the Enterprise Zone or River Edge

Redevelopment Zone by the taxpayer, the amount of such

increase shall be deemed property placed in service on the

date of such increase in basis.

(5) The term "placed in service" shall have the same

meaning as under Section 46 of the Internal Revenue Code.

(6) If during any taxable year, any property ceases to

be qualified property in the hands of the taxpayer within

48 months after being placed in service, or the situs of

any qualified property is moved outside the Enterprise Zone

or River Edge Redevelopment Zone within 48 months after

being placed in service, the tax imposed under subsections

(a) and (b) of this Section for such taxable year shall be

increased. Such increase shall be determined by (i)

recomputing the investment credit which would have been

allowed for the year in which credit for such property was

originally allowed by eliminating such property from such

computation, and (ii) subtracting such recomputed credit

from the amount of credit previously allowed. For the

purposes of this paragraph (6), a reduction of the basis of

qualified property resulting from a redetermination of the

purchase price shall be deemed a disposition of qualified

property to the extent of such reduction.

(7) There shall be allowed an additional credit equal

to 0.5% of the basis of qualified property placed in

service during the taxable year in a River Edge

Redevelopment Zone, provided such property is placed in

service on or after July 1, 2006, and the taxpayer's base

employment within Illinois has increased by 1% or more over

the preceding year as determined by the taxpayer's

employment records filed with the Illinois Department of

Employment Security. Taxpayers who are new to Illinois

shall be deemed to have met the 1% growth in base

employment for the first year in which they file employment

records with the Illinois Department of Employment

Security. If, in any year, the increase in base employment

within Illinois over the preceding year is less than 1%,

the additional credit shall be limited to that percentage

times a fraction, the numerator of which is 0.5% and the

denominator of which is 1%, but shall not exceed 0.5%.

(g) (Blank).

(h) Investment credit; High Impact Business.

(1) Subject to subsections (b) and (b-5) of Section 5.5

of the Illinois Enterprise Zone Act, a taxpayer shall be

allowed a credit against the tax imposed by subsections (a)

and (b) of this Section for investment in qualified

property which is placed in service by a Department of

Commerce and Economic Opportunity designated High Impact

Business. The credit shall be .5% of the basis for such

property. The credit shall not be available (i) until the

minimum investments in qualified property set forth in

subdivision (a)(3)(A) of Section 5.5 of the Illinois

Enterprise Zone Act have been satisfied or (ii) until the

time authorized in subsection (b-5) of the Illinois

Enterprise Zone Act for entities designated as High Impact

Businesses under subdivisions (a)(3)(B), (a)(3)(C), and

(a)(3)(D) of Section 5.5 of the Illinois Enterprise Zone

Act, and shall not be allowed to the extent that it would

reduce a taxpayer's liability for the tax imposed by

subsections (a) and (b) of this Section to below zero. The

credit applicable to such investments shall be taken in the

taxable year in which such investments have been completed.

The credit for additional investments beyond the minimum

investment by a designated high impact business authorized

under subdivision (a)(3)(A) of Section 5.5 of the Illinois

Enterprise Zone Act shall be available only in the taxable

year in which the property is placed in service and shall

not be allowed to the extent that it would reduce a

taxpayer's liability for the tax imposed by subsections (a)

and (b) of this Section to below zero. For tax years ending

on or after December 31, 1987, the credit shall be allowed

for the tax year in which the property is placed in

service, or, if the amount of the credit exceeds the tax

liability for that year, whether it exceeds the original

liability or the liability as later amended, such excess

may be carried forward and applied to the tax liability of

the 5 taxable years following the excess credit year. The

credit shall be applied to the earliest year for which

there is a liability. If there is credit from more than one

tax year that is available to offset a liability, the

credit accruing first in time shall be applied first.

Changes made in this subdivision (h)(1) by Public Act

88-670 restore changes made by Public Act 85-1182 and

reflect existing law.

(2) The term qualified property means property which:

(A) is tangible, whether new or used, including

buildings and structural components of buildings;

(B) is depreciable pursuant to Section 167 of the

Internal Revenue Code, except that "3-year property"

as defined in Section 168(c)(2)(A) of that Code is not

eligible for the credit provided by this subsection

(h);

(C) is acquired by purchase as defined in Section

179(d) of the Internal Revenue Code; and

(D) is not eligible for the Enterprise Zone

Investment Credit provided by subsection (f) of this

Section.

(3) The basis of qualified property shall be the basis

used to compute the depreciation deduction for federal

income tax purposes.

(4) If the basis of the property for federal income tax

depreciation purposes is increased after it has been placed

in service in a federally designated Foreign Trade Zone or

Sub-Zone located in Illinois by the taxpayer, the amount of

such increase shall be deemed property placed in service on

the date of such increase in basis.

(5) The term "placed in service" shall have the same

meaning as under Section 46 of the Internal Revenue Code.

(6) If during any taxable year ending on or before

December 31, 1996, any property ceases to be qualified

property in the hands of the taxpayer within 48 months

after being placed in service, or the situs of any

qualified property is moved outside Illinois within 48

months after being placed in service, the tax imposed under

subsections (a) and (b) of this Section for such taxable

year shall be increased. Such increase shall be determined

by (i) recomputing the investment credit which would have

been allowed for the year in which credit for such property

was originally allowed by eliminating such property from

such computation, and (ii) subtracting such recomputed

credit from the amount of credit previously allowed. For

the purposes of this paragraph (6), a reduction of the

basis of qualified property resulting from a

redetermination of the purchase price shall be deemed a

disposition of qualified property to the extent of such

reduction.

(7) Beginning with tax years ending after December 31,

1996, if a taxpayer qualifies for the credit under this

subsection (h) and thereby is granted a tax abatement and

the taxpayer relocates its entire facility in violation of

the explicit terms and length of the contract under Section

18-183 of the Property Tax Code, the tax imposed under

subsections (a) and (b) of this Section shall be increased

for the taxable year in which the taxpayer relocated its

facility by an amount equal to the amount of credit

received by the taxpayer under this subsection (h).

(i) Credit for Personal Property Tax Replacement Income

Tax. For tax years ending prior to December 31, 2003, a credit

shall be allowed against the tax imposed by subsections (a) and

(b) of this Section for the tax imposed by subsections (c) and

(d) of this Section. This credit shall be computed by

multiplying the tax imposed by subsections (c) and (d) of this

Section by a fraction, the numerator of which is base income

allocable to Illinois and the denominator of which is Illinois

base income, and further multiplying the product by the tax

rate imposed by subsections (a) and (b) of this Section.

Any credit earned on or after December 31, 1986 under this

subsection which is unused in the year the credit is computed

because it exceeds the tax liability imposed by subsections (a)

and (b) for that year (whether it exceeds the original

liability or the liability as later amended) may be carried

forward and applied to the tax liability imposed by subsections

(a) and (b) of the 5 taxable years following the excess credit

year, provided that no credit may be carried forward to any

year ending on or after December 31, 2003. This credit shall be

applied first to the earliest year for which there is a

liability. If there is a credit under this subsection from more

than one tax year that is available to offset a liability the

earliest credit arising under this subsection shall be applied

first.

If, during any taxable year ending on or after December 31,

1986, the tax imposed by subsections (c) and (d) of this

Section for which a taxpayer has claimed a credit under this

subsection (i) is reduced, the amount of credit for such tax

shall also be reduced. Such reduction shall be determined by

recomputing the credit to take into account the reduced tax

imposed by subsections (c) and (d). If any portion of the

reduced amount of credit has been carried to a different

taxable year, an amended return shall be filed for such taxable

year to reduce the amount of credit claimed.

(j) Training expense credit. Beginning with tax years

ending on or after December 31, 1986 and prior to December 31,

2003, a taxpayer shall be allowed a credit against the tax

imposed by subsections (a) and (b) under this Section for all

amounts paid or accrued, on behalf of all persons employed by

the taxpayer in Illinois or Illinois residents employed outside

of Illinois by a taxpayer, for educational or vocational

training in semi-technical or technical fields or semi-skilled

or skilled fields, which were deducted from gross income in the

computation of taxable income. The credit against the tax

imposed by subsections (a) and (b) shall be 1.6% of such

training expenses. For partners, shareholders of subchapter S

corporations, and owners of limited liability companies, if the

liability company is treated as a partnership for purposes of

federal and State income taxation, there shall be allowed a

credit under this subsection (j) to be determined in accordance

with the determination of income and distributive share of

income under Sections 702 and 704 and subchapter S of the

Internal Revenue Code.

Any credit allowed under this subsection which is unused in

the year the credit is earned may be carried forward to each of

the 5 taxable years following the year for which the credit is

first computed until it is used. This credit shall be applied

first to the earliest year for which there is a liability. If

there is a credit under this subsection from more than one tax

year that is available to offset a liability the earliest

credit arising under this subsection shall be applied first. No

carryforward credit may be claimed in any tax year ending on or

after December 31, 2003.

(k) Research and development credit. For tax years ending

after July 1, 1990 and prior to December 31, 2003, and

beginning again for tax years ending on or after December 31,

2004, and ending prior to January 1, 2022, a taxpayer shall be

allowed a credit against the tax imposed by subsections (a) and

(b) of this Section for increasing research activities in this

State. The credit allowed against the tax imposed by

subsections (a) and (b) shall be equal to 6 1/2% of the

qualifying expenditures for increasing research activities in

this State. For partners, shareholders of subchapter S

corporations, and owners of limited liability companies, if the

liability company is treated as a partnership for purposes of

federal and State income taxation, there shall be allowed a

credit under this subsection to be determined in accordance

with the determination of income and distributive share of

income under Sections 702 and 704 and subchapter S of the

Internal Revenue Code.

For purposes of this subsection, "qualifying expenditures"

means the qualifying expenditures as defined for the federal

credit for increasing research activities which would be

allowable under Section 41 of the Internal Revenue Code and

which are conducted in this State, "qualifying expenditures for

increasing research activities in this State" means the excess

of qualifying expenditures for the taxable year in which

incurred over qualifying expenditures for the base period,

"qualifying expenditures for the base period" means the average

of the qualifying expenditures for each year in the base

period, and "base period" means the 3 taxable years immediately

preceding the taxable year for which the determination is being

made.

Any credit in excess of the tax liability for the taxable

year may be carried forward. A taxpayer may elect to have the

unused credit shown on its final completed return carried over

as a credit against the tax liability for the following 5

taxable years or until it has been fully used, whichever occurs

first; provided that no credit earned in a tax year ending

prior to December 31, 2003 may be carried forward to any year

ending on or after December 31, 2003.

If an unused credit is carried forward to a given year from

2 or more earlier years, that credit arising in the earliest

year will be applied first against the tax liability for the

given year. If a tax liability for the given year still

remains, the credit from the next earliest year will then be

applied, and so on, until all credits have been used or no tax

liability for the given year remains. Any remaining unused

credit or credits then will be carried forward to the next

following year in which a tax liability is incurred, except

that no credit can be carried forward to a year which is more

than 5 years after the year in which the expense for which the

credit is given was incurred.

No inference shall be drawn from this amendatory Act of the

91st General Assembly in construing this Section for taxable

years beginning before January 1, 1999.

It is the intent of the General Assembly that the research

and development credit under this subsection (k) shall apply

continuously for all tax years ending on or after December 31,

2004 and ending prior to January 1, 2022, including, but not

limited to, the period beginning on January 1, 2016 and ending

on the effective date of this amendatory Act of the 100th

General Assembly. All actions taken in reliance on the

continuation of the credit under this subsection (k) by any

taxpayer are hereby validated.

(l) Environmental Remediation Tax Credit.

(i) For tax years ending after December 31, 1997 and on

or before December 31, 2001, a taxpayer shall be allowed a

credit against the tax imposed by subsections (a) and (b)

of this Section for certain amounts paid for unreimbursed

eligible remediation costs, as specified in this

subsection. For purposes of this Section, "unreimbursed

eligible remediation costs" means costs approved by the

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency ("Agency") under

Section 58.14 of the Environmental Protection Act that were

paid in performing environmental remediation at a site for

which a No Further Remediation Letter was issued by the

Agency and recorded under Section 58.10 of the

Environmental Protection Act. The credit must be claimed

for the taxable year in which Agency approval of the

eligible remediation costs is granted. The credit is not

available to any taxpayer if the taxpayer or any related

party caused or contributed to, in any material respect, a

release of regulated substances on, in, or under the site

that was identified and addressed by the remedial action

pursuant to the Site Remediation Program of the

Environmental Protection Act. After the Pollution Control

Board rules are adopted pursuant to the Illinois

Administrative Procedure Act for the administration and

enforcement of Section 58.9 of the Environmental

Protection Act, determinations as to credit availability

for purposes of this Section shall be made consistent with

those rules. For purposes of this Section, "taxpayer"

includes a person whose tax attributes the taxpayer has

succeeded to under Section 381 of the Internal Revenue Code

and "related party" includes the persons disallowed a

deduction for losses by paragraphs (b), (c), and (f)(1) of

Section 267 of the Internal Revenue Code by virtue of being

a related taxpayer, as well as any of its partners. The

credit allowed against the tax imposed by subsections (a)

and (b) shall be equal to 25% of the unreimbursed eligible

remediation costs in excess of $100,000 per site, except

that the $100,000 threshold shall not apply to any site

contained in an enterprise zone as determined by the

Department of Commerce and Community Affairs (now

Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity). The

total credit allowed shall not exceed $40,000 per year with

a maximum total of $150,000 per site. For partners and

shareholders of subchapter S corporations, there shall be

allowed a credit under this subsection to be determined in

accordance with the determination of income and

distributive share of income under Sections 702 and 704 and

subchapter S of the Internal Revenue Code.

(ii) A credit allowed under this subsection that is

unused in the year the credit is earned may be carried

forward to each of the 5 taxable years following the year

for which the credit is first earned until it is used. The

term "unused credit" does not include any amounts of

unreimbursed eligible remediation costs in excess of the

maximum credit per site authorized under paragraph (i).

This credit shall be applied first to the earliest year for

which there is a liability. If there is a credit under this

subsection from more than one tax year that is available to

offset a liability, the earliest credit arising under this

subsection shall be applied first. A credit allowed under

this subsection may be sold to a buyer as part of a sale of

all or part of the remediation site for which the credit

was granted. The purchaser of a remediation site and the

tax credit shall succeed to the unused credit and remaining

carry-forward period of the seller. To perfect the

transfer, the assignor shall record the transfer in the

chain of title for the site and provide written notice to

the Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue of the

assignor's intent to sell the remediation site and the

amount of the tax credit to be transferred as a portion of

the sale. In no event may a credit be transferred to any

taxpayer if the taxpayer or a related party would not be

eligible under the provisions of subsection (i).

(iii) For purposes of this Section, the term "site"

shall have the same meaning as under Section 58.2 of the

Environmental Protection Act.

(m) Education expense credit. Beginning with tax years

ending after December 31, 1999, a taxpayer who is the custodian

of one or more qualifying pupils shall be allowed a credit

against the tax imposed by subsections (a) and (b) of this

Section for qualified education expenses incurred on behalf of

the qualifying pupils. The credit shall be equal to 25% of

qualified education expenses, but in no event may the total

credit under this subsection claimed by a family that is the

custodian of qualifying pupils exceed (i) $500 for tax years

ending prior to December 31, 2017, and (ii) $750 for tax years

ending on or after December 31, 2017. In no event shall a

credit under this subsection reduce the taxpayer's liability

under this Act to less than zero. Notwithstanding any other

provision of law, for taxable years beginning on or after

January 1, 2017, no taxpayer may claim a credit under this

subsection (m) if the taxpayer's adjusted gross income for the

taxable year exceeds (i) $500,000, in the case of spouses

filing a joint federal tax return or (ii) $250,000, in the case

of all other taxpayers. This subsection is exempt from the

provisions of Section 250 of this Act.

For purposes of this subsection:

"Qualifying pupils" means individuals who (i) are

residents of the State of Illinois, (ii) are under the age of

21 at the close of the school year for which a credit is

sought, and (iii) during the school year for which a credit is

sought were full-time pupils enrolled in a kindergarten through

twelfth grade education program at any school, as defined in

this subsection.

"Qualified education expense" means the amount incurred on

behalf of a qualifying pupil in excess of $250 for tuition,

book fees, and lab fees at the school in which the pupil is

enrolled during the regular school year.

"School" means any public or nonpublic elementary or

secondary school in Illinois that is in compliance with Title

VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and attendance at which

satisfies the requirements of Section 26-1 of the School Code,

except that nothing shall be construed to require a child to

attend any particular public or nonpublic school to qualify for

the credit under this Section.

"Custodian" means, with respect to qualifying pupils, an

Illinois resident who is a parent, the parents, a legal

guardian, or the legal guardians of the qualifying pupils.

(n) River Edge Redevelopment Zone site remediation tax

credit.

(i) For tax years ending on or after December 31, 2006,

a taxpayer shall be allowed a credit against the tax

imposed by subsections (a) and (b) of this Section for

certain amounts paid for unreimbursed eligible remediation

costs, as specified in this subsection. For purposes of

this Section, "unreimbursed eligible remediation costs"

means costs approved by the Illinois Environmental

Protection Agency ("Agency") under Section 58.14a of the

Environmental Protection Act that were paid in performing

environmental remediation at a site within a River Edge

Redevelopment Zone for which a No Further Remediation

Letter was issued by the Agency and recorded under Section

58.10 of the Environmental Protection Act. The credit must

be claimed for the taxable year in which Agency approval of

the eligible remediation costs is granted. The credit is

not available to any taxpayer if the taxpayer or any

related party caused or contributed to, in any material

respect, a release of regulated substances on, in, or under

the site that was identified and addressed by the remedial

action pursuant to the Site Remediation Program of the

Environmental Protection Act. Determinations as to credit

availability for purposes of this Section shall be made

consistent with rules adopted by the Pollution Control

Board pursuant to the Illinois Administrative Procedure

Act for the administration and enforcement of Section 58.9

of the Environmental Protection Act. For purposes of this

Section, "taxpayer" includes a person whose tax attributes

the taxpayer has succeeded to under Section 381 of the

Internal Revenue Code and "related party" includes the

persons disallowed a deduction for losses by paragraphs

(b), (c), and (f)(1) of Section 267 of the Internal Revenue

Code by virtue of being a related taxpayer, as well as any

of its partners. The credit allowed against the tax imposed

by subsections (a) and (b) shall be equal to 25% of the

unreimbursed eligible remediation costs in excess of

$100,000 per site.

(ii) A credit allowed under this subsection that is

unused in the year the credit is earned may be carried

forward to each of the 5 taxable years following the year

for which the credit is first earned until it is used. This

credit shall be applied first to the earliest year for

which there is a liability. If there is a credit under this

subsection from more than one tax year that is available to

offset a liability, the earliest credit arising under this

subsection shall be applied first. A credit allowed under

this subsection may be sold to a buyer as part of a sale of

all or part of the remediation site for which the credit

was granted. The purchaser of a remediation site and the

tax credit shall succeed to the unused credit and remaining

carry-forward period of the seller. To perfect the

transfer, the assignor shall record the transfer in the

chain of title for the site and provide written notice to

the Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue of the

assignor's intent to sell the remediation site and the

amount of the tax credit to be transferred as a portion of

the sale. In no event may a credit be transferred to any

taxpayer if the taxpayer or a related party would not be

eligible under the provisions of subsection (i).

(iii) For purposes of this Section, the term "site"

shall have the same meaning as under Section 58.2 of the

Environmental Protection Act.

(o) For each of taxable years during the Compassionate Use

of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program, a surcharge is imposed on

all taxpayers on income arising from the sale or exchange of

capital assets, depreciable business property, real property

used in the trade or business, and Section 197 intangibles of

an organization registrant under the Compassionate Use of

Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act. The amount of the surcharge

is equal to the amount of federal income tax liability for the

taxable year attributable to those sales and exchanges. The

surcharge imposed does not apply if:

(1) the medical cannabis cultivation center

registration, medical cannabis dispensary registration, or

the property of a registration is transferred as a result

of any of the following:

(A) bankruptcy, a receivership, or a debt

adjustment initiated by or against the initial

registration or the substantial owners of the initial

registration;

(B) cancellation, revocation, or termination of

any registration by the Illinois Department of Public

Health;

(C) a determination by the Illinois Department of

Public Health that transfer of the registration is in

the best interests of Illinois qualifying patients as

defined by the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis

Pilot Program Act;

(D) the death of an owner of the equity interest in

a registrant;

(E) the acquisition of a controlling interest in

the stock or substantially all of the assets of a

publicly traded company;

(F) a transfer by a parent company to a wholly

owned subsidiary; or

(G) the transfer or sale to or by one person to

another person where both persons were initial owners

of the registration when the registration was issued;

or

(2) the cannabis cultivation center registration,

medical cannabis dispensary registration, or the

controlling interest in a registrant's property is

transferred in a transaction to lineal descendants in which

no gain or loss is recognized or as a result of a

transaction in accordance with Section 351 of the Internal

Revenue Code in which no gain or loss is recognized.

(Source: P.A. 100-22, eff. 7-6-17.)



(35 ILCS 5/303) (from Ch. 120, par. 3-303)

Sec. 303. (a) In general. Any item of capital gain or loss,

and any item of income from rents or royalties from real or

tangible personal property, interest, dividends, and patent or

copyright royalties, and prizes awarded under the Illinois

Lottery Law, and, for taxable years ending on or after December

31, 2019, wagering and gambling winnings from Illinois sources

as set forth in subsection (e-1) of this Section, to the extent

such item constitutes nonbusiness income, together with any

item of deduction directly allocable thereto, shall be

allocated by any person other than a resident as provided in

this Section.

(b) Capital gains and losses.

(1) Real property. Capital gains and losses from sales

or exchanges of real property are allocable to this State

if the property is located in this State.

(2) Tangible personal property. Capital gains and

losses from sales or exchanges of tangible personal

property are allocable to this State if, at the time of

such sale or exchange:

(A) The property had its situs in this State; or

(B) The taxpayer had its commercial domicile in

this State and was not taxable in the state in which

the property had its situs.

(3) Intangibles. Capital gains and losses from sales or

exchanges of intangible personal property are allocable to

this State if the taxpayer had its commercial domicile in

this State at the time of such sale or exchange.

(c) Rents and royalties.

(1) Real property. Rents and royalties from real

property are allocable to this State if the property is

located in this State.

(2) Tangible personal property. Rents and royalties

from tangible personal property are allocable to this

State:

(A) If and to the extent that the property is

utilized in this State; or

(B) In their entirety if, at the time such rents or

royalties were paid or accrued, the taxpayer had its

commercial domicile in this State and was not organized

under the laws of or taxable with respect to such rents

or royalties in the state in which the property was

utilized. The extent of utilization of tangible

personal property in a state is determined by

multiplying the rents or royalties derived from such

property by a fraction, the numerator of which is the

number of days of physical location of the property in

the state during the rental or royalty period in the

taxable year and the denominator of which is the number

of days of physical location of the property everywhere

during all rental or royalty periods in the taxable

year. If the physical location of the property during

the rental or royalty period is unknown or

unascertainable by the taxpayer, tangible personal

property is utilized in the state in which the property

was located at the time the rental or royalty payer

obtained possession.

(d) Patent and copyright royalties.

(1) Allocation. Patent and copyright royalties are

allocable to this State:

(A) If and to the extent that the patent or

copyright is utilized by the payer in this State; or

(B) If and to the extent that the patent or

copyright is utilized by the payer in a state in which

the taxpayer is not taxable with respect to such

royalties and, at the time such royalties were paid or

accrued, the taxpayer had its commercial domicile in

this State.

(2) Utilization.

(A) A patent is utilized in a state to the extent

that it is employed in production, fabrication,

manufacturing or other processing in the state or to

the extent that a patented product is produced in the

state. If the basis of receipts from patent royalties

does not permit allocation to states or if the

accounting procedures do not reflect states of

utilization, the patent is utilized in this State if

the taxpayer has its commercial domicile in this State.

(B) A copyright is utilized in a state to the

extent that printing or other publication originates

in the state. If the basis of receipts from copyright

royalties does not permit allocation to states or if

the accounting procedures do not reflect states of

utilization, the copyright is utilized in this State if

the taxpayer has its commercial domicile in this State.

(e) Illinois lottery prizes. Prizes awarded under the

Illinois Lottery Law are allocable to this State. Payments

received in taxable years ending on or after December 31, 2013,

from the assignment of a prize under Section 13.1 of the

Illinois Lottery Law are allocable to this State.

(e-1) Wagering and gambling winnings. Payments received in

taxable years ending on or after December 31, 2019 of winnings

from pari-mutuel wagering conducted at a wagering facility

licensed under the Illinois Horse Racing Act of 1975 and from

gambling games conducted on a riverboat or in a casino or

organization gaming facility licensed under the Illinois

Gambling Act are allocable to this State.

(e-5) Unemployment benefits. Unemployment benefits paid by

the Illinois Department of Employment Security are allocable to

this State.

(f) Taxability in other state. For purposes of allocation

of income pursuant to this Section, a taxpayer is taxable in

another state if:

(1) In that state he is subject to a net income tax, a

franchise tax measured by net income, a franchise tax for

the privilege of doing business, or a corporate stock tax;

or

(2) That state has jurisdiction to subject the taxpayer

to a net income tax regardless of whether, in fact, the

state does or does not.

(g) Cross references.

(1) For allocation of interest and dividends by persons

other than residents, see Section 301(c)(2).

(2) For allocation of nonbusiness income by residents,

see Section 301(a).

(Source: P.A. 97-709, eff. 7-1-12; 98-496, eff. 1-1-14.)



(35 ILCS 5/304) (from Ch. 120, par. 3-304)

Sec. 304. Business income of persons other than residents.

(a) In general. The business income of a person other than

a resident shall be allocated to this State if such person's

business income is derived solely from this State. If a person

other than a resident derives business income from this State

and one or more other states, then, for tax years ending on or

before December 30, 1998, and except as otherwise provided by

this Section, such person's business income shall be

apportioned to this State by multiplying the income by a

fraction, the numerator of which is the sum of the property

factor (if any), the payroll factor (if any) and 200% of the

sales factor (if any), and the denominator of which is 4

reduced by the number of factors other than the sales factor

which have a denominator of zero and by an additional 2 if the

sales factor has a denominator of zero. For tax years ending on

or after December 31, 1998, and except as otherwise provided by

this Section, persons other than residents who derive business

income from this State and one or more other states shall

compute their apportionment factor by weighting their

property, payroll, and sales factors as provided in subsection

(h) of this Section.

(1) Property factor.

(A) The property factor is a fraction, the numerator of

which is the average value of the person's real and

tangible personal property owned or rented and used in the

trade or business in this State during the taxable year and

the denominator of which is the average value of all the

person's real and tangible personal property owned or

rented and used in the trade or business during the taxable

year.

(B) Property owned by the person is valued at its

original cost. Property rented by the person is valued at 8

times the net annual rental rate. Net annual rental rate is

the annual rental rate paid by the person less any annual

rental rate received by the person from sub-rentals.

(C) The average value of property shall be determined

by averaging the values at the beginning and ending of the

taxable year but the Director may require the averaging of

monthly values during the taxable year if reasonably

required to reflect properly the average value of the

person's property.

(2) Payroll factor.

(A) The payroll factor is a fraction, the numerator of

which is the total amount paid in this State during the

taxable year by the person for compensation, and the

denominator of which is the total compensation paid

everywhere during the taxable year.

(B) Compensation is paid in this State if:

(i) The individual's service is performed entirely

within this State;

(ii) The individual's service is performed both

within and without this State, but the service

performed without this State is incidental to the

individual's service performed within this State; or

(iii) Some of the service is performed within this

State and either the base of operations, or if there is

no base of operations, the place from which the service

is directed or controlled is within this State, or the

base of operations or the place from which the service

is directed or controlled is not in any state in which

some part of the service is performed, but the

individual's residence is in this State.

(iv) Compensation paid to nonresident professional

athletes.

(a) General. The Illinois source income of a

nonresident individual who is a member of a

professional athletic team includes the portion of the

individual's total compensation for services performed

as a member of a professional athletic team during the

taxable year which the number of duty days spent within

this State performing services for the team in any

manner during the taxable year bears to the total

number of duty days spent both within and without this

State during the taxable year.

(b) Travel days. Travel days that do not involve

either a game, practice, team meeting, or other similar

team event are not considered duty days spent in this

State. However, such travel days are considered in the

total duty days spent both within and without this

State.

(c) Definitions. For purposes of this subpart

(iv):

(1) The term "professional athletic team"

includes, but is not limited to, any professional

baseball, basketball, football, soccer, or hockey

team.

(2) The term "member of a professional

athletic team" includes those employees who are

active players, players on the disabled list, and

any other persons required to travel and who travel

with and perform services on behalf of a

professional athletic team on a regular basis.

This includes, but is not limited to, coaches,

managers, and trainers.

(3) Except as provided in items (C) and (D) of

this subpart (3), the term "duty days" means all

days during the taxable year from the beginning of

the professional athletic team's official

pre-season training period through the last game

in which the team competes or is scheduled to

compete. Duty days shall be counted for the year in

which they occur, including where a team's

official pre-season training period through the

last game in which the team competes or is

scheduled to compete, occurs during more than one

tax year.

(A) Duty days shall also include days on

which a member of a professional athletic team

performs service for a team on a date that does

not fall within the foregoing period (e.g.,

participation in instructional leagues, the

"All Star Game", or promotional "caravans").

Performing a service for a professional

athletic team includes conducting training and

rehabilitation activities, when such

activities are conducted at team facilities.

(B) Also included in duty days are game

days, practice days, days spent at team

meetings, promotional caravans, preseason

training camps, and days served with the team

through all post-season games in which the team

competes or is scheduled to compete.

(C) Duty days for any person who joins a

team during the period from the beginning of

the professional athletic team's official

pre-season training period through the last

game in which the team competes, or is

scheduled to compete, shall begin on the day

that person joins the team. Conversely, duty

days for any person who leaves a team during

this period shall end on the day that person

leaves the team. Where a person switches teams

during a taxable year, a separate duty-day

calculation shall be made for the period the

person was with each team.

(D) Days for which a member of a

professional athletic team is not compensated

and is not performing services for the team in

any manner, including days when such member of

a professional athletic team has been

suspended without pay and prohibited from

performing any services for the team, shall not

be treated as duty days.

(E) Days for which a member of a

professional athletic team is on the disabled

list and does not conduct rehabilitation

activities at facilities of the team, and is

not otherwise performing services for the team

in Illinois, shall not be considered duty days

spent in this State. All days on the disabled

list, however, are considered to be included in

total duty days spent both within and without

this State.

(4) The term "total compensation for services

performed as a member of a professional athletic

team" means the total compensation received during

the taxable year for services performed:

(A) from the beginning of the official

pre-season training period through the last

game in which the team competes or is scheduled

to compete during that taxable year; and

(B) during the taxable year on a date which

does not fall within the foregoing period

(e.g., participation in instructional leagues,

the "All Star Game", or promotional caravans).

This compensation shall include, but is not

limited to, salaries, wages, bonuses as described

in this subpart, and any other type of compensation

paid during the taxable year to a member of a

professional athletic team for services performed

in that year. This compensation does not include

strike benefits, severance pay, termination pay,

contract or option year buy-out payments,

expansion or relocation payments, or any other

payments not related to services performed for the

team.

For purposes of this subparagraph, "bonuses"

included in "total compensation for services

performed as a member of a professional athletic

team" subject to the allocation described in

Section 302(c)(1) are: bonuses earned as a result

of play (i.e., performance bonuses) during the

season, including bonuses paid for championship,

playoff or "bowl" games played by a team, or for

selection to all-star league or other honorary

positions; and bonuses paid for signing a

contract, unless the payment of the signing bonus

is not conditional upon the signee playing any

games for the team or performing any subsequent

services for the team or even making the team, the

signing bonus is payable separately from the

salary and any other compensation, and the signing

bonus is nonrefundable.

(3) Sales factor.

(A) The sales factor is a fraction, the numerator of

which is the total sales of the person in this State during

the taxable year, and the denominator of which is the total

sales of the person everywhere during the taxable year.

(B) Sales of tangible personal property are in this

State if:

(i) The property is delivered or shipped to a

purchaser, other than the United States government,

within this State regardless of the f. o. b. point or

other conditions of the sale; or

(ii) The property is shipped from an office, store,

warehouse, factory or other place of storage in this

State and either the purchaser is the United States

government or the person is not taxable in the state of

the purchaser; provided, however, that premises owned

or leased by a person who has independently contracted

with the seller for the printing of newspapers,

periodicals or books shall not be deemed to be an

office, store, warehouse, factory or other place of

storage for purposes of this Section. Sales of tangible

personal property are not in this State if the seller

and purchaser would be members of the same unitary

business group but for the fact that either the seller

or purchaser is a person with 80% or more of total

business activity outside of the United States and the

property is purchased for resale.

(B-1) Patents, copyrights, trademarks, and similar

items of intangible personal property.

(i) Gross receipts from the licensing, sale, or

other disposition of a patent, copyright, trademark,

or similar item of intangible personal property, other

than gross receipts governed by paragraph (B-7) of this

item (3), are in this State to the extent the item is

utilized in this State during the year the gross

receipts are included in gross income.

(ii) Place of utilization.

(I) A patent is utilized in a state to the

extent that it is employed in production,

fabrication, manufacturing, or other processing in

the state or to the extent that a patented product

is produced in the state. If a patent is utilized

in more than one state, the extent to which it is

utilized in any one state shall be a fraction equal

to the gross receipts of the licensee or purchaser

from sales or leases of items produced,

fabricated, manufactured, or processed within that

state using the patent and of patented items

produced within that state, divided by the total of

such gross receipts for all states in which the

patent is utilized.

(II) A copyright is utilized in a state to the

extent that printing or other publication

originates in the state. If a copyright is utilized

in more than one state, the extent to which it is

utilized in any one state shall be a fraction equal

to the gross receipts from sales or licenses of

materials printed or published in that state

divided by the total of such gross receipts for all

states in which the copyright is utilized.

(III) Trademarks and other items of intangible

personal property governed by this paragraph (B-1)

are utilized in the state in which the commercial

domicile of the licensee or purchaser is located.

(iii) If the state of utilization of an item of

property governed by this paragraph (B-1) cannot be

determined from the taxpayer's books and records or

from the books and records of any person related to the

taxpayer within the meaning of Section 267(b) of the

Internal Revenue Code, 26 U.S.C. 267, the gross

receipts attributable to that item shall be excluded

from both the numerator and the denominator of the

sales factor.

(B-2) Gross receipts from the license, sale, or other

disposition of patents, copyrights, trademarks, and

similar items of intangible personal property, other than

gross receipts governed by paragraph (B-7) of this item

(3), may be included in the numerator or denominator of the

sales factor only if gross receipts from licenses, sales,

or other disposition of such items comprise more than 50%

of the taxpayer's total gross receipts included in gross

income during the tax year and during each of the 2

immediately preceding tax years; provided that, when a

taxpayer is a member of a unitary business group, such

determination shall be made on the basis of the gross

receipts of the entire unitary business group.

(B-5) For taxable years ending on or after December 31,

2008, except as provided in subsections (ii) through (vii),

receipts from the sale of telecommunications service or

mobile telecommunications service are in this State if the

customer's service address is in this State.

(i) For purposes of this subparagraph (B-5), the

following terms have the following meanings:

"Ancillary services" means services that are

associated with or incidental to the provision of

"telecommunications services", including but not

limited to "detailed telecommunications billing",

"directory assistance", "vertical service", and "voice

mail services".

"Air-to-Ground Radiotelephone service" means a

radio service, as that term is defined in 47 CFR 22.99,

in which common carriers are authorized to offer and

provide radio telecommunications service for hire to

subscribers in aircraft.

"Call-by-call Basis" means any method of charging

for telecommunications services where the price is

measured by individual calls.

"Communications Channel" means a physical or

virtual path of communications over which signals are

transmitted between or among customer channel

termination points.

"Conference bridging service" means an "ancillary

service" that links two or more participants of an

audio or video conference call and may include the

provision of a telephone number. "Conference bridging

service" does not include the "telecommunications

services" used to reach the conference bridge.

"Customer Channel Termination Point" means the

location where the customer either inputs or receives

the communications.

"Detailed telecommunications billing service"

means an "ancillary service" of separately stating

information pertaining to individual calls on a

customer's billing statement.

"Directory assistance" means an "ancillary

service" of providing telephone number information,

and/or address information.

"Home service provider" means the facilities based

carrier or reseller with which the customer contracts

for the provision of mobile telecommunications

services.

"Mobile telecommunications service" means

commercial mobile radio service, as defined in Section

20.3 of Title 47 of the Code of Federal Regulations as

in effect on June 1, 1999.

"Place of primary use" means the street address

representative of where the customer's use of the

telecommunications service primarily occurs, which

must be the residential street address or the primary

business street address of the customer. In the case of

mobile telecommunications services, "place of primary

use" must be within the licensed service area of the

home service provider.

"Post-paid telecommunication service" means the

telecommunications service obtained by making a

payment on a call-by-call basis either through the use

of a credit card or payment mechanism such as a bank

card, travel card, credit card, or debit card, or by

charge made to a telephone number which is not

associated with the origination or termination of the

telecommunications service. A post-paid calling

service includes telecommunications service, except a

prepaid wireless calling service, that would be a

prepaid calling service except it is not exclusively a

telecommunication service.

"Prepaid telecommunication service" means the

right to access exclusively telecommunications

services, which must be paid for in advance and which

enables the origination of calls using an access number

or authorization code, whether manually or

electronically dialed, and that is sold in

predetermined units or dollars of which the number

declines with use in a known amount.

"Prepaid Mobile telecommunication service" means a

telecommunications service that provides the right to

utilize mobile wireless service as well as other

non-telecommunication services, including but not

limited to ancillary services, which must be paid for

in advance that is sold in predetermined units or

dollars of which the number declines with use in a

known amount.

"Private communication service" means a

telecommunication service that entitles the customer

to exclusive or priority use of a communications

channel or group of channels between or among

termination points, regardless of the manner in which

such channel or channels are connected, and includes

switching capacity, extension lines, stations, and any

other associated services that are provided in

connection with the use of such channel or channels.

"Service address" means:

(a) The location of the telecommunications

equipment to which a customer's call is charged and

from which the call originates or terminates,

regardless of where the call is billed or paid;

(b) If the location in line (a) is not known,

service address means the origination point of the

signal of the telecommunications services first

identified by either the seller's

telecommunications system or in information

received by the seller from its service provider

where the system used to transport such signals is

not that of the seller; and

(c) If the locations in line (a) and line (b)

are not known, the service address means the

location of the customer's place of primary use.

"Telecommunications service" means the electronic

transmission, conveyance, or routing of voice, data,

audio, video, or any other information or signals to a

point, or between or among points. The term

"telecommunications service" includes such

transmission, conveyance, or routing in which computer

processing applications are used to act on the form,

code or protocol of the content for purposes of

transmission, conveyance or routing without regard to

whether such service is referred to as voice over

Internet protocol services or is classified by the

Federal Communications Commission as enhanced or value

added. "Telecommunications service" does not include:

(a) Data processing and information services

that allow data to be generated, acquired, stored,

processed, or retrieved and delivered by an

electronic transmission to a purchaser when such

purchaser's primary purpose for the underlying

transaction is the processed data or information;

(b) Installation or maintenance of wiring or

equipment on a customer's premises;

(c) Tangible personal property;

(d) Advertising, including but not limited to

directory advertising;

(e) Billing and collection services provided

to third parties;

(f) Internet access service;

(g) Radio and television audio and video

programming services, regardless of the medium,

including the furnishing of transmission,

conveyance and routing of such services by the

programming service provider. Radio and television

audio and video programming services shall include

but not be limited to cable service as defined in

47 USC 522(6) and audio and video programming

services delivered by commercial mobile radio

service providers, as defined in 47 CFR 20.3;

(h) "Ancillary services"; or

(i) Digital products "delivered

electronically", including but not limited to

software, music, video, reading materials or ring

tones.

"Vertical service" means an "ancillary service"

that is offered in connection with one or more

"telecommunications services", which offers advanced

calling features that allow customers to identify

callers and to manage multiple calls and call

connections, including "conference bridging services".

"Voice mail service" means an "ancillary service"

that enables the customer to store, send or receive

recorded messages. "Voice mail service" does not

include any "vertical services" that the customer may

be required to have in order to utilize the "voice mail

service".

(ii) Receipts from the sale of telecommunications

service sold on an individual call-by-call basis are in

this State if either of the following applies:

(a) The call both originates and terminates in

this State.

(b) The call either originates or terminates

in this State and the service address is located in

this State.

(iii) Receipts from the sale of postpaid

telecommunications service at retail are in this State

if the origination point of the telecommunication

signal, as first identified by the service provider's

telecommunication system or as identified by

information received by the seller from its service

provider if the system used to transport

telecommunication signals is not the seller's, is

located in this State.

(iv) Receipts from the sale of prepaid

telecommunications service or prepaid mobile

telecommunications service at retail are in this State

if the purchaser obtains the prepaid card or similar

means of conveyance at a location in this State.

Receipts from recharging a prepaid telecommunications

service or mobile telecommunications service is in

this State if the purchaser's billing information

indicates a location in this State.

(v) Receipts from the sale of private

communication services are in this State as follows:

(a) 100% of receipts from charges imposed at

each channel termination point in this State.

(b) 100% of receipts from charges for the total

channel mileage between each channel termination

point in this State.

(c) 50% of the total receipts from charges for

service segments when those segments are between 2

customer channel termination points, 1 of which is

located in this State and the other is located

outside of this State, which segments are

separately charged.

(d) The receipts from charges for service

segments with a channel termination point located

in this State and in two or more other states, and

which segments are not separately billed, are in

this State based on a percentage determined by

dividing the number of customer channel

termination points in this State by the total

number of customer channel termination points.

(vi) Receipts from charges for ancillary services

for telecommunications service sold to customers at

retail are in this State if the customer's primary

place of use of telecommunications services associated

with those ancillary services is in this State. If the

seller of those ancillary services cannot determine

where the associated telecommunications are located,

then the ancillary services shall be based on the

location of the purchaser.

(vii) Receipts to access a carrier's network or

from the sale of telecommunication services or

ancillary services for resale are in this State as

follows:

(a) 100% of the receipts from access fees

attributable to intrastate telecommunications

service that both originates and terminates in

this State.

(b) 50% of the receipts from access fees

attributable to interstate telecommunications

service if the interstate call either originates

or terminates in this State.

(c) 100% of the receipts from interstate end

user access line charges, if the customer's

service address is in this State. As used in this

subdivision, "interstate end user access line

charges" includes, but is not limited to, the

surcharge approved by the federal communications

commission and levied pursuant to 47 CFR 69.

(d) Gross receipts from sales of

telecommunication services or from ancillary

services for telecommunications services sold to

other telecommunication service providers for

resale shall be sourced to this State using the

apportionment concepts used for non-resale

receipts of telecommunications services if the

information is readily available to make that

determination. If the information is not readily

available, then the taxpayer may use any other

reasonable and consistent method.

(B-7) For taxable years ending on or after December 31,

2008, receipts from the sale of broadcasting services are

in this State if the broadcasting services are received in

this State. For purposes of this paragraph (B-7), the

following terms have the following meanings:

"Advertising revenue" means consideration received

by the taxpayer in exchange for broadcasting services

or allowing the broadcasting of commercials or

announcements in connection with the broadcasting of

film or radio programming, from sponsorships of the

programming, or from product placements in the

programming.

"Audience factor" means the ratio that the

audience or subscribers located in this State of a

station, a network, or a cable system bears to the

total audience or total subscribers for that station,

network, or cable system. The audience factor for film

or radio programming shall be determined by reference

to the books and records of the taxpayer or by

reference to published rating statistics provided the

method used by the taxpayer is consistently used from

year to year for this purpose and fairly represents the

taxpayer's activity in this State.

"Broadcast" or "broadcasting" or "broadcasting

services" means the transmission or provision of film

or radio programming, whether through the public

airwaves, by cable, by direct or indirect satellite

transmission, or by any other means of communication,

either through a station, a network, or a cable system.

"Film" or "film programming" means the broadcast

on television of any and all performances, events, or

productions, including but not limited to news,

sporting events, plays, stories, or other literary,

commercial, educational, or artistic works, either

live or through the use of video tape, disc, or any

other type of format or medium. Each episode of a

series of films produced for television shall

constitute separate "film" notwithstanding that the

series relates to the same principal subject and is

produced during one or more tax periods.

"Radio" or "radio programming" means the broadcast

on radio of any and all performances, events, or

productions, including but not limited to news,

sporting events, plays, stories, or other literary,

commercial, educational, or artistic works, either

live or through the use of an audio tape, disc, or any

other format or medium. Each episode in a series of

radio programming produced for radio broadcast shall

constitute a separate "radio programming"

notwithstanding that the series relates to the same

principal subject and is produced during one or more

tax periods.

(i) In the case of advertising revenue from

broadcasting, the customer is the advertiser and

the service is received in this State if the

commercial domicile of the advertiser is in this

State.

(ii) In the case where film or radio

programming is broadcast by a station, a network,

or a cable system for a fee or other remuneration

received from the recipient of the broadcast, the

portion of the service that is received in this

State is measured by the portion of the recipients

of the broadcast located in this State.

Accordingly, the fee or other remuneration for

such service that is included in the Illinois

numerator of the sales factor is the total of those

fees or other remuneration received from

recipients in Illinois. For purposes of this

paragraph, a taxpayer may determine the location

of the recipients of its broadcast using the

address of the recipient shown in its contracts

with the recipient or using the billing address of

the recipient in the taxpayer's records.

(iii) In the case where film or radio

programming is broadcast by a station, a network,

or a cable system for a fee or other remuneration

from the person providing the programming, the

portion of the broadcast service that is received

by such station, network, or cable system in this

State is measured by the portion of recipients of

the broadcast located in this State. Accordingly,

the amount of revenue related to such an

arrangement that is included in the Illinois

numerator of the sales factor is the total fee or

other total remuneration from the person providing

the programming related to that broadcast

multiplied by the Illinois audience factor for

that broadcast.

(iv) In the case where film or radio

programming is provided by a taxpayer that is a

network or station to a customer for broadcast in

exchange for a fee or other remuneration from that

customer the broadcasting service is received at

the location of the office of the customer from

which the services were ordered in the regular

course of the customer's trade or business.

Accordingly, in such a case the revenue derived by

the taxpayer that is included in the taxpayer's

Illinois numerator of the sales factor is the

revenue from such customers who receive the

broadcasting service in Illinois.

(v) In the case where film or radio programming

is provided by a taxpayer that is not a network or

station to another person for broadcasting in

exchange for a fee or other remuneration from that

person, the broadcasting service is received at

the location of the office of the customer from

which the services were ordered in the regular

course of the customer's trade or business.

Accordingly, in such a case the revenue derived by

the taxpayer that is included in the taxpayer's

Illinois numerator of the sales factor is the

revenue from such customers who receive the

broadcasting service in Illinois.

(B-8) Gross receipts from winnings under the Illinois

Lottery Law from the assignment of a prize under Section

13.1 of the Illinois Lottery Law are received in this

State. This paragraph (B-8) applies only to taxable years

ending on or after December 31, 2013.

(B-9) For taxable years ending on or after December 31,

2019, gross receipts from winnings from pari-mutuel

wagering conducted at a wagering facility licensed under

the Illinois Horse Racing Act of 1975 or from winnings from

gambling games conducted on a riverboat or in a casino or

organization gaming facility licensed under the Illinois

Gambling Act are in this State.

(C) For taxable years ending before December 31, 2008,

sales, other than sales governed by paragraphs (B), (B-1),

(B-2), and (B-8) are in this State if:

(i) The income-producing activity is performed in

this State; or

(ii) The income-producing activity is performed

both within and without this State and a greater

proportion of the income-producing activity is

performed within this State than without this State,

based on performance costs.

(C-5) For taxable years ending on or after December 31,

2008, sales, other than sales governed by paragraphs (B),

(B-1), (B-2), (B-5), and (B-7), are in this State if any of

the following criteria are met:

(i) Sales from the sale or lease of real property

are in this State if the property is located in this

State.

(ii) Sales from the lease or rental of tangible

personal property are in this State if the property is

located in this State during the rental period. Sales

from the lease or rental of tangible personal property

that is characteristically moving property, including,

but not limited to, motor vehicles, rolling stock,

aircraft, vessels, or mobile equipment are in this

State to the extent that the property is used in this

State.

(iii) In the case of interest, net gains (but not

less than zero) and other items of income from

intangible personal property, the sale is in this State

if:

(a) in the case of a taxpayer who is a dealer

in the item of intangible personal property within

the meaning of Section 475 of the Internal Revenue

Code, the income or gain is received from a

customer in this State. For purposes of this

subparagraph, a customer is in this State if the

customer is an individual, trust or estate who is a

resident of this State and, for all other

customers, if the customer's commercial domicile

is in this State. Unless the dealer has actual

knowledge of the residence or commercial domicile

of a customer during a taxable year, the customer

shall be deemed to be a customer in this State if

the billing address of the customer, as shown in

the records of the dealer, is in this State; or

(b) in all other cases, if the

income-producing activity of the taxpayer is

performed in this State or, if the

income-producing activity of the taxpayer is

performed both within and without this State, if a

greater proportion of the income-producing

activity of the taxpayer is performed within this

State than in any other state, based on performance

costs.

(iv) Sales of services are in this State if the

services are received in this State. For the purposes

of this section, gross receipts from the performance of

services provided to a corporation, partnership, or

trust may only be attributed to a state where that

corporation, partnership, or trust has a fixed place of

business. If the state where the services are received

is not readily determinable or is a state where the

corporation, partnership, or trust receiving the

service does not have a fixed place of business, the

services shall be deemed to be received at the location

of the office of the customer from which the services

were ordered in the regular course of the customer's

trade or business. If the ordering office cannot be

determined, the services shall be deemed to be received

at the office of the customer to which the services are

billed. If the taxpayer is not taxable in the state in

which the services are received, the sale must be

excluded from both the numerator and the denominator of

the sales factor. The Department shall adopt rules

prescribing where specific types of service are

received, including, but not limited to, publishing,

and utility service.

(D) For taxable years ending on or after December 31,

1995, the following items of income shall not be included

in the numerator or denominator of the sales factor:

dividends; amounts included under Section 78 of the

Internal Revenue Code; and Subpart F income as defined in

Section 952 of the Internal Revenue Code. No inference

shall be drawn from the enactment of this paragraph (D) in

construing this Section for taxable years ending before

December 31, 1995.

(E) Paragraphs (B-1) and (B-2) shall apply to tax years

ending on or after December 31, 1999, provided that a

taxpayer may elect to apply the provisions of these

paragraphs to prior tax years. Such election shall be made

in the form and manner prescribed by the Department, shall

be irrevocable, and shall apply to all tax years; provided

that, if a taxpayer's Illinois income tax liability for any

tax year, as assessed under Section 903 prior to January 1,

1999, was computed in a manner contrary to the provisions

of paragraphs (B-1) or (B-2), no refund shall be payable to

the taxpayer for that tax year to the extent such refund is

the result of applying the provisions of paragraph (B-1) or

(B-2) retroactively. In the case of a unitary business

group, such election shall apply to all members of such

group for every tax year such group is in existence, but

shall not apply to any taxpayer for any period during which

that taxpayer is not a member of such group.

(b) Insurance companies.

(1) In general. Except as otherwise provided by

paragraph (2), business income of an insurance company for

a taxable year shall be apportioned to this State by

multiplying such income by a fraction, the numerator of

which is the direct premiums written for insurance upon

property or risk in this State, and the denominator of

which is the direct premiums written for insurance upon

property or risk everywhere. For purposes of this

subsection, the term "direct premiums written" means the

total amount of direct premiums written, assessments and

annuity considerations as reported for the taxable year on

the annual statement filed by the company with the Illinois

Director of Insurance in the form approved by the National

Convention of Insurance Commissioners or such other form as

may be prescribed in lieu thereof.

(2) Reinsurance. If the principal source of premiums

written by an insurance company consists of premiums for

reinsurance accepted by it, the business income of such

company shall be apportioned to this State by multiplying

such income by a fraction, the numerator of which is the

sum of (i) direct premiums written for insurance upon

property or risk in this State, plus (ii) premiums written

for reinsurance accepted in respect of property or risk in

this State, and the denominator of which is the sum of

(iii) direct premiums written for insurance upon property

or risk everywhere, plus (iv) premiums written for

reinsurance accepted in respect of property or risk

everywhere. For purposes of this paragraph, premiums

written for reinsurance accepted in respect of property or

risk in this State, whether or not otherwise determinable,

may, at the election of the company, be determined on the

basis of the proportion which premiums written for

reinsurance accepted from companies commercially domiciled

in Illinois bears to premiums written for reinsurance

accepted from all sources, or, alternatively, in the

proportion which the sum of the direct premiums written for

insurance upon property or risk in this State by each

ceding company from which reinsurance is accepted bears to

the sum of the total direct premiums written by each such

ceding company for the taxable year. The election made by a

company under this paragraph for its first taxable year

ending on or after December 31, 2011, shall be binding for

that company for that taxable year and for all subsequent

taxable years, and may be altered only with the written

permission of the Department, which shall not be

unreasonably withheld.

(c) Financial organizations.

(1) In general. For taxable years ending before

December 31, 2008, business income of a financial

organization shall be apportioned to this State by

multiplying such income by a fraction, the numerator of

which is its business income from sources within this

State, and the denominator of which is its business income

from all sources. For the purposes of this subsection, the

business income of a financial organization from sources

within this State is the sum of the amounts referred to in

subparagraphs (A) through (E) following, but excluding the

adjusted income of an international banking facility as

determined in paragraph (2):

(A) Fees, commissions or other compensation for

financial services rendered within this State;

(B) Gross profits from trading in stocks, bonds or

other securities managed within this State;

(C) Dividends, and interest from Illinois

customers, which are received within this State;

(D) Interest charged to customers at places of

business maintained within this State for carrying

debit balances of margin accounts, without deduction

of any costs incurred in carrying such accounts; and

(E) Any other gross income resulting from the

operation as a financial organization within this

State. In computing the amounts referred to in

paragraphs (A) through (E) of this subsection, any

amount received by a member of an affiliated group

(determined under Section 1504(a) of the Internal

Revenue Code but without reference to whether any such

corporation is an "includible corporation" under

Section 1504(b) of the Internal Revenue Code) from

another member of such group shall be included only to

the extent such amount exceeds expenses of the

recipient directly related thereto.

(2) International Banking Facility. For taxable years

ending before December 31, 2008:

(A) Adjusted Income. The adjusted income of an

international banking facility is its income reduced

by the amount of the floor amount.

(B) Floor Amount. The floor amount shall be the

amount, if any, determined by multiplying the income of

the international banking facility by a fraction, not

greater than one, which is determined as follows:

(i) The numerator shall be:

The average aggregate, determined on a

quarterly basis, of the financial organization's

loans to banks in foreign countries, to foreign

domiciled borrowers (except where secured

primarily by real estate) and to foreign

governments and other foreign official

institutions, as reported for its branches,

agencies and offices within the state on its

"Consolidated Report of Condition", Schedule A,

Lines 2.c., 5.b., and 7.a., which was filed with

the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and

other regulatory authorities, for the year 1980,

minus

The average aggregate, determined on a

quarterly basis, of such loans (other than loans of

an international banking facility), as reported by

the financial institution for its branches,

agencies and offices within the state, on the

corresponding Schedule and lines of the

Consolidated Report of Condition for the current

taxable year, provided, however, that in no case

shall the amount determined in this clause (the

subtrahend) exceed the amount determined in the

preceding clause (the minuend); and

(ii) the denominator shall be the average

aggregate, determined on a quarterly basis, of the

international banking facility's loans to banks in

foreign countries, to foreign domiciled borrowers

(except where secured primarily by real estate)

and to foreign governments and other foreign

official institutions, which were recorded in its

financial accounts for the current taxable year.

(C) Change to Consolidated Report of Condition and

in Qualification. In the event the Consolidated Report

of Condition which is filed with the Federal Deposit

Insurance Corporation and other regulatory authorities

is altered so that the information required for

determining the floor amount is not found on Schedule

A, lines 2.c., 5.b. and 7.a., the financial institution

shall notify the Department and the Department may, by

regulations or otherwise, prescribe or authorize the

use of an alternative source for such information. The

financial institution shall also notify the Department

should its international banking facility fail to

qualify as such, in whole or in part, or should there

be any amendment or change to the Consolidated Report

of Condition, as originally filed, to the extent such

amendment or change alters the information used in

determining the floor amount.

(3) For taxable years ending on or after December 31,

2008, the business income of a financial organization shall

be apportioned to this State by multiplying such income by

a fraction, the numerator of which is its gross receipts

from sources in this State or otherwise attributable to

this State's marketplace and the denominator of which is

its gross receipts everywhere during the taxable year.

"Gross receipts" for purposes of this subp