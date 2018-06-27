The Immigrant Children’s Shelters Near You

Under President Trump’s new “zero tolerance” immigration policy 2,047 children remain separated from their parents, as of June 26. They are now held in shelters and foster homes run by the federal government and an assortment of nonprofit groups. These shelters were already home to an additional 8,886 children who crossed the border unaccompanied by older relatives before the “zero tolerance” policy was announced.

ProPublica is working with partners in the U.S. and in Latin America to fill in gaps in what we know about the facilities that hold immigrant children still alone in custody, and to tell the stories of the people affected by the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy. More about the map.

Use this map to find the facilities nearest you and to help us find out more about them.