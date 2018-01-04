One Night on a Private Garbage Truck in New York City
New York's residential trash is hauled away by the city, but private companies collect trash thrown away by businesses. Every night, an army of private trucks zig-zag across the city, making hundreds of stops each. Facing far more dangerous conditions than city workers, these drivers often work longer hours for less money. Follow one driver's route in August 2016.
7:30 p.m.
Time
0
Miles Traveled
Source: GPS data via the Transform Don't Trash NYC Coalition