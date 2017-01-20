ProPublica

Here Are the White House Visitor Records the Trump Administration Didn’t Want You to See

By Derek Kravitz, Leora Smith and Al Shaw, November 21, 2017

The Trump White House tried to block public access to visitor logs of five federal offices working directly for the president even though they were subject to public disclosure through the Freedom of Information Act. Property of the People, a Washington-based transparency group, successfully sued the administration to release the data and provided the documents to ProPublica. You can search them below. Related: Koch Lobbyists and Opus Dei — Who’s Dropping in on Trump Budget Czar Mick Mulvaney? | About the data | Download the data

If you have information about these meetings, or who attended them, contact us at visitors@propublica.org or via Signal at (573) 239-7440. Here's how to leak to ProPublica.

230 Days

2,169 Redactions

8,807 Meetings

  • Office of Management and Budget OMB
  • U.S. Trade Representative USTR
  • Office of National Drug Control Policy ONDCP
  • Council on Environmental Quality CEQ
  • Office of Science and Technology Policy OSTP
Office of Management and Budget
U.S. Trade Representative
Office of National Drug Control Policy
Council on Environmental Quality
Office of Science and Technology Policy
Jan. 20, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller Conference Call w/Beachhead Team
Jan. 23, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy NSD Front Office Weekly Meeting
Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller Meet with the Beachhead Team
Mark Sandy with Kelly A. Kinneen Coffee/Tea?
Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller PADs and DADs Meeting
Mark Sandy with Mark Sandy, John Saldivar Huddle with Mark Sandy
Jan. 24, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller OMB IT Issue
Mark Sandy with Sarah Spooner, Lorraine Hunt One-on-One w/Sarah Spooner
Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller Conference Call: Email Retention
Jan. 25, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar MOnthly DAD Luncheon
Mark Sandy with Deborah M. Robinson FW: Teleconference on the Federal Civilian Hiring Freeze
Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller Transition Check In
Jan. 26, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy Call with DSD Work
Mark Sandy with Jasmine C. Williams Meeting RE' New Team and Budget
Mark Sandy with John Gray, John Saldivar Meeting w/John Gray (Beachhead Team)
Mark Sandy with Andrew D. Hire Andrew-Mark weekly
Jan. 27, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller OMB 101
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar Interview w/redacted
Mark Sandy Meeting with the Department of the Navy (FSA Brief)
Jan. 30, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy NSD Front Office Weekly Meeting
Mark Sandy with Shaun L. Donovan PADs and DADs Meeting
Jan. 31, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy with Lorraine D. Hunt Human Capital Meet & Greet
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar NSD Weekly Staff Meeting
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar Conference Call with OPM
Feb. 1, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar DMAG: DoD FY17 Unfunded Requirements
Mark Sandy Hold for Follow-up and Return
Mark Sandy Hold for Meeting with Russ
Feb. 2, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy with John C. Pasquantino Quick discussion
Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller OMB Budget
Mark Sandy with Andrew D. Hire Andrew-Mark weekly
Mark Sandy with Jessica A. Andreasen Budget DAD Call
Mark Sandy with Katie B. Whitman FSIB Sponsored Super Bowl 51 Happy Hour
Feb. 3, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy Daily Hold
Mark Sandy DOD Budget Meeting
Mark Sandy Hold for BHT Follow-up
Mark Sandy with Benjamin W. Klay FW: OMB Interview w/redacted
Mark Sandy with Sarah W. Spooner OMB Hiring
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar Possible Huddle with Mark Sanyd
Feb. 6, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy NSD Front Office Weekly Meeting
Mark Sandy Daily Hold
Mark Sandy with Mark Sandy Call with DSD Work
Feb. 7, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar NSD Weekly Staff Meeting
Mark Sandy Daily Hold
Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller OMB BUdget
Feb. 8, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy Meetings
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar DMAG: Base Realignment and Closure
Mark Sandy Daily Hold
Mark Sandy with Jessica A. Andreasen VA Topline Review
Feb. 9, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy Daily Hold
Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller DADs Meeting
Mark Sandy with Jessica A. Andreasen NSD Topline Review
Mark Sandy with Andrew D. Hire Andrew-Mark weekly
Feb. 10, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar Meeting with redacted
Mark Sandy Hold for Lunch
Mark Sandy Daily Hold
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar, Mark Sandy NSD Topline Meeting with Mark Sandy
Mark Sandy with Ben Turpen, Barry King Meeting with Ben Turpen
Feb. 13, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy NSD Front Office Weekly Meeting
Mark Sandy Daily Hold
Feb. 14, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar NSD Weekly Staff Meeting
Mark Sandy Daily Hold
Feb. 15, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar DMAG: FY17 Budget Amendment
Mark Sandy Daily Hold
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar Meeting on VA Wrap Materials
Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller DADs Touch Base
Feb. 16, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
Mark Sandy Daily Hold
Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar, Sharon Weiner Exit Interview with Sharon Weiner
Mark Sandy with Mark Sandy, John Saldivar Huddle with Mark Sandy on NSD Wrap
Mark Sandy Sharon's Party
Mark Sandy with Andrew D. Hire Andrew-Mark weekly
Feb. 17, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Cornyn Mulvaney Wrap Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Welcome Reception
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Wrap
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Post and Courier Interview w/Emma D
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lancaster News Interview w/Hannah S
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Obamacare Prep Session
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Phone Call w/Tom Price
Mark Sandy with Jessica A. Andreasen Welcome Reception
Mark Sandy with Jessica A. Andreasen Wrap - NSD, VA, THSJ, EIML, HD
Mark Sandy Daily Hold
Feb. 18, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tom Price Depart EEOB for JBA
Feb. 19, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Keith Larson Radio Hit w/Keith Larson (WBT Charlotte)
Feb. 21, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Wrap - IED and Management
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Wrap Continued - IED and Management
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Wrap - ESW, NOW, and HTC
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Health Insurance Reading
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Hussion Tape-to-air Interview w/Patrick Hussion (WYFF News 4 in Greenville, SC
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Charles Jenkin Radio Hit w/Charles Jenkin
Feb. 22, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Linda Springer Meet w/Linda Springer (Senior Advisor)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Economic Forecast Meeting prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Condo Visit
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Manufacturing Working Groups (Regulatory Reform)
Feb. 23, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with George Will Meet w/George Will
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Paschal Donohoe Meet w/Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kathy McGettigan Meet w/Kathy McGettigan (OPM Acting Director)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OMB All Hands Meeting Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OMB All Hands Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Mike Needham
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Needham Open Budget Issues
Feb. 24, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Brison Meet w/President of Canada's Treasury Board - Minister Scott Brison
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OMB Budget Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Andrea Newman, Ed Bastian, Peter Carter Meet w/Andrea Newman, Ed Bastian, Peter Carter
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ricardo Rossello Meet w/Ricardo Rossello (Puerto Rico)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Eugene Scalia Phone Call w/Eugene Scalia
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Dana Rohrabacher Phone call w/Dana Rohrabacher
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CLT -> BWI
Feb. 26, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Weekly OMB Senior Staff Mtg
Feb. 27, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle White House Press Briefing and Questions
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Enzi Phone Call w/Chairman Enzi
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steve Scalise, John Bel Edwards Meet w/Whip Scalise and Gov. Edwards
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Michael Phelps Meet w/Michael Phelps
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bret Baier Fox News w/Bret Baier
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney ABC Good Morning America Hit
Feb. 28, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CBS This Morning Hit
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ray Washburne Call Ray Washburne
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Caitriona Perry Interview w/Caitriona Perry (RTE - Ireland's National Public Service Broadcaster)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Branch Chiefs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/redacted
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Campbell Meet w/Former Congressman John Campbell
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/redacted
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Diane Black Phone call w/Diane Black
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Eddie Calvo Meet w/Gov. Eddie Calvo (Guam)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Be at West Exec (Presidential Address to Joint Session of Congress)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma Dumain Post Joint Address Interview w/Emma Dumain (Post and Courier)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with James Astill, Henry Curr Phone Interview w/James Astill and Henry Curr (The Economist)
March 1, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Michael Husfelt Meet w/Chaplain Michael Husfelt
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Andrew Abrams Meet w/Andrew Abrams and FBI HQ Team
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anand Shah Phone Call w/ Anand Shah
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matt Salmon Dinner w/Matt Salmon
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Roy Blunt Meet w/Roy Blunt
March 2, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Leahy Meet w/Patrick Leahy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rodney Frelinghuysen Meet w. Rodney Frelinghuysen
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Strategic Planning for Budget Roll-out
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Eric Boling Taped FOX News Hit - Cashin' In w/Eric Boling
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Michael Auslin and Richard Kraemer Meet w/Michael Auslin and Richard Kraemer
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jessica A. Andreasen FY18 Fiscal Goals
March 3, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lindsey Graham Phone Call w/Lindsey Graham
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ryan Zinke Phone Call w/Ryan Zinke
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Hugh Hewitt Phone Interview w/ Hugh Hewitt
March 6, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jessica A. Andreasen Appeals
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/redacted
March 7, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rex Tillerson Meet w/Rex Tillerson
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Serota Meet w/Scott Serota (CEO of BCBSA)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Morning Joe
March 8, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney FOIA and Records Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly, Meet w/John Kelly
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma Dumain Phone Interview w/Emma Dumain
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ken Calvert Phone Call w/Ken Calvert
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Diane Black Meet w/Diane Black and Chairman E
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ted Cruz Meet w/Ted Cruz
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Russ and Joe
March 9, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin Meet w/Steven Mnuchin
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney IT Security Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Budget Blueprint Revview
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Legislative Reference Division Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/redacted (Deputy GC Candidate)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Blueprint Edits
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Strategic Planning for Budget Roll-out
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney FBI Building Meeting Follow-up
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ted Cruz, Gary D. Cohn Dinner w/Ted Cruz, Gary D. Cohn
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Perry Call Rick Perry
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Phone Call: Cabinet Budget Run-Down
March 10, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Sunday Show: ABC
March 12, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kerrie Carr Meet w/Kerrie Carr
March 13, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Weekly OMB Senior Staff Mtg
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Paul Larkin, Todd Graziano, David McIntosh Meet w/Paul Larkin (Heritage Foundation), Todd Graziano, and David McIntosh
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Radio Hit: 92.9 FM WLFJ
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Culberson Phone Call w/John Culberson
March 14, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rodney Frelinghuysen Meet w/Rodney Frelinghuysen
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Final Blueprint Review
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Business Roundtable (Address the Smart Regulation Committee)
March 15, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Budget Roll-out Media Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Principals only Conference Call w/VPOTUS
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Gary D. Cohn Weekly Econ Principals Lunch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DCA -> LGA
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - Ireland-U.S. Council Dinner
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Health Care Recap call
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Penn Station -> Union Station (Acela)
March 16, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Brian Kilmeade Phone Interview w/Brian Kilmeade
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Friends of Ireland Lunch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ben Carson Phone Call w/Ben Carson
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Sean Spicer Press Briefing w/Sean Spicer
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Leg. Phone Calls
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anne Anderson St. Patrick's Day Reception w/Ambassador Anne Anderson
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anne Anderson Celebratory Late Supper w/Ambassador Anne Anderson
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Enzi Phone Call w/Mike Enzi
March 17, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OMB Budget Update Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Brett Baier
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bret Baier Fiscal Goals Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
March 18, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Internal Call for Sunday Show Prep
March 19, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Meet the Press
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Face the Nation
March 20, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Debt Limit and CR Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Infrastructure Update Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bill Gates Meet w/Bill Gates
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Medicare Meeting (Part Two)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Marc and Senators
March 21, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Chris Giancarlo Phone Call w/Chris Giancarlo (US Commodity Futures Commission Acting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney NASA Bill Signing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeff Landry Lunch w/Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Marcus and Anthony
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Hoeven, Heidi Heitkamp, Fargo Diversion Meet w/John Hoeven, Heidi Heitkamp, and Fargo Diversion
March 22, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement: Conservative Action Project
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Russ
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney House Republican Conference - "Meet the Cabinet Member"
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney House Freedom Caucus
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement: House Republican Study Committee Members Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Conaway Meet w/Mike Conaway
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tom Garrett Phone Call w/Tom Garrett
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney USDS Discussion
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Joe McHugh Meet w/Joe McHugh (Ireland)
March 23, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steve Southerland Meet w/Steve Southerland
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Taylor Meet w/John Taylore (Stanford University)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Paul Ryan Meet w/Paul Ryan
March 24, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Squawk Box
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney VA Update Meeting
March 26, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Chuck Todd News Hit: Meet the Press with Chuck Todd
March 27, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Joni Ernst, Chuck Grassley, Rod Blum Meet w/Joni Ernst, Chuck Grassley, and Rod Blum
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Classified Programs Read-In
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Strategic Communications Planning Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Farm Programs Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeb Hensarling Phne Call w/Jeb Hensarling
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
March 28, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bo Thompson Radio Interview w/Bo Thompson (WBT Charlotte)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Minister Brison Phone Call w/Minister Brison (Canada)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeff Bell Meet w/Jeff Bell (Opus Dei)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Julie Levi Meet w/Julie Levi
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OEB's Blueprint Overview
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Travel Time to BWI
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney BWI -> CLT
March 30, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CLT -> BWI
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Travel time to EEOB
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Jones Meet w/MECACC group (Mike Jones)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Pastides, Steve Beckham Meet w/ Pastides and Steve Beckham
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney VA and Medicare Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Linda Springer Meet w/Linda Springer
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Egypt Funding Brief w/Rob
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Leg. Call Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Keven Cohen Radio Hit: Keven Cohen
March 31, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kashyap Patel Meet w/ Kashyap Patel
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tom Price Meet w/Tom Price
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Take Photo for Diplomatic Passport
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anand Shah Lunch w/ Anand Shah
April 1, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Larry Kudlow Radio Interview w/Larry Kudlow
April 3, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney HFC Meeting with VP
April 4, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Wilkins, Brad Wall Meet w/David Wilkins and Brad Wall
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Gauke Meet w/Mr. David Gauke MP (Chief Secretary to the UK Treasury)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Schumer Meeting Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Serota Phone Call w/Scott Serota (BCBSA
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Tuesday Group
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch w/Tuesday Group
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Chuck Schumer Meet w/Chuck Schumer
April 5, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Biotechnology Innovation Organization
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matthew Cutts Meeting: Director Mulvaney/USDS
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - Grover Norquist's Center-Right Coalition Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Real Clear Politics Phone Interview
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Russ
April 6, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney House FSC Breakfast Club
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with redacted Inteview w/redacted (Comms Candidate)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with redacted Inteview w/redacted (Comms Candidate)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Government ReOrg Roll-Out Reading Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jim Donovan Lunch w/Jim Donovan
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Medicare and Federal Retirement Reforms Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Gene Dodaro Meet w/Gene Dodaro (US Comptroller)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CNBC Speakeasy Interview
April 7, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Richard Burr Phone Call w/Richard Burr
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Vince Coakley Hold: Radio Hit w/Vince Coakley
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Infrastructure Finance Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with redacted Inteview w/redacted (Comms Candidate)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch w/Marcus
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Film Government ReOrg Website Video
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Marcus' Send-Off Party
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Marcus
April 10, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Swearing in of Associate Justice Neil M. Gorshuch to the U.S. Supreme Court
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Skype in to Robert Dold's Class (University of Chicago)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Anthony
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PMC Meeting and Press Briefing Prep
April 11, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Strategic and Policy Forum Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Classified Discussion w/Rob
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Presidential Management Council Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Embargoed, On the Record Press Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steve Wynn Meet w/Steve Wynn
April 12, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Morning Joe
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Fox and Friends
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: CNN News Day
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with redacted Interview w/redacted (Economist Candidate)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Michael Wolff Interview w/Michael Wolff (100 Day Book)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with redacted Interview w/redacted (Economist Candidate)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney FY17 End Game
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Radio Interview: Mike Gallagher Show
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Radio Interview: Kilmeade and Friends
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Radio Interview: Laura Ingraham
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Hold: Press Briefing w/Spicer
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nick Timiraos, Peter Nicholas Interview w/Nick Timiraos and Peter Nicholas (WSJ)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Martha MacCallum
April 13, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Muriel Bowser Meet w/Mayor Muriel Bowswer (DC)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ben Cardin Phone Call w/Ben Cardin
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney BWI -> CLT
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly Phone Call w/John Kelly
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin Phone call w/Steven Mnuchin
April 14, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matt Bevin Phone Call w/Matt Bevin
April 15, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CLT -> EYW
April 18, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney EYW -> BWI (connect through MIA)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Serota Meet w/Scott Serota and BCBSA CEOs
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Phone Call w/DSD Work
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Debrief on FY17 Approprations
April 19, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Neely Kennedy, Bill Cassidy Phone Call w/John Kennedyand Bill Cassidy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Interview w/redacted (Controller, OFFM)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Invervew w/redacted (FCIO)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Scott Meet w/ Rick Scott
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Army Coprs of Engineers
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney EOP Funding
April 20, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Maya Macguineas Meet w/Maya MacGuineas (President of the COmmittee for a Repsonsible Federal Budget0
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mathias Cormann Meet w/Senator Mathias Cormann (Minster for Finance and Depute Leader of the G)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tharman Shanmugaratnam Meet w/Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Mandatory Proposals with USDA
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Reading Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Sensitive Issues Discussion
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Radio Interview: Bloomberg BNAw/Che
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Radio Interview: AP/Andrew Taylor
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - International Institute of Finance Policy Summit
April 21, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Max Elger Meet w/Mr. Max Elger (Swedish Secretary of State)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney WSJ Interview and Brown Bag Lunch Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney WSJ Interview and Brown Bag Lunch Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Off-the-Record Brown Bag Lunch w/Network Anchors
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jamie Dimon Meet w/Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Bloomberg News
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Sensitive issues Discussion (part 2)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle FW: OMB Meet and Greet
April 22, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Alexa A. Henning FW: Director Mulvaney Fox News Sunday Briefing Call
April 23, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: FOX
April 24, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Sensitive Issues (Part 3P
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steve Sutherland Phone Call w/ Steve Southerland
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney SC Electrics Co-Ops Rooftop Reception
April 25, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Jonny
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson, Greg Trusdale Meet w/Al Simpson and Greg Trusdale
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nancy Pelosi Phone Call w/Nancy Pelosi
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Jake Tapper (CNN)
April 26, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Perry Phone Call w/Rick Perry
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Frank Luntz, Ron Kramer Meet w/Frank Luntz and Ron Kramer
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson, Rob Talley Meet w/Al Simpson and Rob Talley
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Hoeven Phone Call w/John Hoeven
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lindsey Graham Phone Call w/Lindsey Graham
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Judy Woodruff Interview w/Judy Woodruff (PBS NewsHour)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney New Hit: Nexstar
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Sinclair
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: WWMT
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Bay News 9
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Telemundo
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lex Kerssemakers Meet w/Les Kerssemakers, CEO of Volvo Cars of North America
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly Phone call w/John Kelly
April 27, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: CNBC Squawk Box
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Marc Cadin Meet w/Marc Cadin (AALU)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: The Circus
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lauren Ashburn News Hit: EWTN w/Lauren Ashburn
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Secure Communications
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, Jonathan A. Slemrod Call with Puerto Rico Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon
April 28, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Deborah Rutter Meet w/Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DCA -> CLT
April 30, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CLT -> DCA
May 1, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: FY17 Omnibus
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - AALU Annual Meeting (AALU 60th Anniversary)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Mulvaney NSC Secure Phone Training
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney On the Recore, Off Camera Press Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson Call Al Simpson
May 2, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Carl Gershman Meet w/Carl Gershman (NED Predident)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Press Conference Call
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly Phone call w/ John Kelly
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lynda McLaughlin Interview: Hannity Call-in w/Lynda McLaughlin
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Vicki Lipnic Phone Call w/Vicki Lipnic (Acting Chair of the EEOC)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Daily Press Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Phone Call w/DSD
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CIC Recollection
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Sir Kim Darroch , Zanny Monton Beddoes Dinner and Roundtable w/Sir Kim Darroch and Zanny Minton Beddoes
May 3, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Fox and Friends
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Maria Bartiromo
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Meadows Meet w/ Mark Meadows
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Neomi Rao Meet w/Neomi Rao
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Diane Black, Mike Enzi Meeting: Diane Black and Chairman Enzi
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement: Budget Forum
May 4, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Radio Call In: High Hewitt Show
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Hoeven Phone Call w/John Hoeven
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Middle East Psoture Costs
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Zanny Minton-Beddoes Meet w/Zanny Minton-Beddoes (Editor in Chief of the Economist)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steve Southerland, Jeff Landry Lunch w/Steve Southerland and Jeff Landry
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: American Forest and Paper Association
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Perdue Phone Call w/ David Perdue
May 5, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: DOD Auditability
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Thad Cochran Phone Call w/ Thad Cochran
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with James Lankford Phone Call w/ James Lankford
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Budget Review Process
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Strategic Planning Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Government ReOrg
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle OMB Happy Hour
May 6, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - CATO Institure 40th Anniversary
May 7, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Dickerson News Hit: Face the Nation w/John Dickerson
May 8, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Leahy Phone Call w/Patrick Leahy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Spending/Debt Ceiling
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Kennedy Center Spring Gala (Black Tie) - John Lennon
May 9, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Valery Vavilov Meet w/Valery Vavilov (CEO of Bitfury)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bruce Westerman Phone Call w/Bruce Westerman
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Staff Lunch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Budget Update/School Lunch One-Pagers
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nita Lowey Phone Call w/Nita Lowey
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Pat Roberts Meet w/Pat Roberts
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Beasley Meet w/David Beasley (World Food Program Executive Director)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting? Nuclear/Westinghouse
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nat Pieper, Andi Newman Dinne w/Nat Pieper and Andi Newman
May 10, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Greg Rosston Meet w/Greg Rosston (Stanford)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kay Granger Meet w/Kay Granger
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Budget Volume Reading Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Henry McMaster Meet w/Henry McMaster
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DCA -> SJC (Connect through PHX)
May 11, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Interview: Uncommon Knowledge w/Peter Robinson
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement: Health and Technology Conference
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Marc Tessier-Lavigne Meet w/Marc Tessier-Lavigne (President of Stanford University)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch Discussion w/Hoover Scholars
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with George Shultz, Tom Stephenson Met w/Secretary George Shultz and Ambassador Tom Stephenson
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - Stanford Economics Class (Greg Rosston)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Michael Sosebee Coffe w/Michael Sosebee
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - GSB Class
May 12, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney SFO -> DCA (Connect through CLT)
May 15, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lindsey Graham Phone Call w/Lindsey Graham
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: NIH Brief
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Heidi Heitkamp Phone Call w/Heidi Heitkamp
May 16, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Richard Garneau Meet w/Richard Garneau (CEO of Resolute Forest Products)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Budget Hearing Prep: Budget
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Frank Luntz Meet w/Frank Luntz
May 17, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Leah V. Levell Budget Bootcamp
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Budget Hearing Prep: OIRA and management
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Event Prep (Federalist Society and Laffer Conference)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement: The Federalist Society's Annual Executive Branch Review
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - Laffer Conference
May 18, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement :RSC
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bill Shuster Meet w/Bill Shuster
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Virginia Foxx Meet w/Virginia Foxx
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mitch McConnell Meet w/Mitch McConnell
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Perdue Meet w/ David Perdue
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ron Johnson Meet w/Ron Johnson
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Conaway Meet w/Chariman Conaway
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Cathy McMorris Rodgers Phone Call w/Cathy McMorris Rodgers
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - Washington Monument Plaque Handover Ceremony
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Correspondence Signing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Roger Williams Dinner w/ Roger Williams
May 19, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Review Draft Testimony for FY18 Budget Hearings
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Charles Schwab Meet w/Charles Schwab
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Photo Op and Tour - US Government Publishing Office
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/redacted (Candidate for OIRA Associate Administrator
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/redacted (Candidate for OIRA Associate Administrator
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Reading Time: Hearing Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Army Coprs of Engineers
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting Time: Cybersecurity
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle OMB Happy Hour
May 22, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Briefing with Regional Media
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Briefing with Conservative Writers/Surro
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Peter Welch Phone Call w/Peter Welch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Diane Black Phone Call w/Diane Black
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Cat E. Curry Budget Caps Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Thad Cochran Phone Call w/Thad Cochran
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Paul Ryan Phone Call w/Paul Ryan
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rodney Frelinghuysen Phone Call w/Rodney Frelinghuysen
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Press Briefing Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Press Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nancy Pelosi Phone Call w/Nancy Pelosi
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Yarmuth Phone Call w/John Yarmuth
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Leahy Phone Call w/Patrick Leahy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nita Lowey Phone Call w/Patrick Leahy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Enzi Phone Call w/Mike Enzi
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bernie Sanders Phone Call w/Bernie Sanders
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Chuck Schumer Phone Call w/Chuck Schumer
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matt Bevin Phone Call w/Matt Bevin
May 23, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Nexstar
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Gray TV
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Sinclair
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: FNC, Fox
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Yitz Applbaum Meet w/Yitz Applbaum
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kay Granger Phone Call w/Kay Granger
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Press Briefing Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Press Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Editorial Board Call
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Chief of Staff Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeff Sessions Phone Call w/Attorney General Sessions
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OGOP HBC Member Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Budget Hearing Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Perry Phone Call w/Rick Perry
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin Meeting w/Steven Mnuchin
May 24, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Diane Black Meet w/Diane Black
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney House Budget Committee Hearing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Christiaan Alting von Geusau Meet w/Christiaan Alting von Geusau
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Hoeven Phone Call w/John Hoeven
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/European Paarliament's Comn
May 25, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Fox and Friends
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Maria Bartiromo
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Senate Budget Committee Hearing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Nationals Game (Federal Workforce Night)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Conservative Listening Session on the Budget
May 26, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kyle Norton Meet w/Kyle Norton (Isobel Graduation Detail Leader)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DCA -> CLT
May 27, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - Isobel Graduation at GSSM
May 29, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Greg Summers Interview w/Greg Summers (Lancaster News)
May 30, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Governor Bryant Phone Call w/Governor Bryant
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: General Government Programs Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
May 31, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jim Yong Kim Meet w/ Jim Yong Kim (President of the World Bank)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Johny Isakson Phone Call w/Johny Isakson
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Washington Examiner Editorial Board
June 1, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement: Miami University Inside Washington Program
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Drug Pricing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement: Financial Services Roundtable's Lawyers Council
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Washington Examiner Magazine Profile
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Blake Farenthold Phone Call w/Blake Farenthold
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mo Brooks Phone Call w/ Mo Brooks
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney WSJ Interview
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Paris Climate Ceremony
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Russ/Mick Powwow
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeb Hensarling Phone Call w/Jeb Hensarling
June 2, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Linda Springer Meet w/Linda Springer
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Needham, Salim Furth Meet w/Mike Needham and Salim Furth
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Varney and Co
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Communications Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney New York Times Video Shoot
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Kathy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Call Tom Graves
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Lindsay
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with James J. Galkowski [On behalf of Dan Hanlon] OMB Happy Hour
June 3, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney 2017 Washington National Opera Gala
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Dinner at the Embassy of Luxembourg
June 4, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lindsey Graham Meeting w/Lindsey Graham
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeff Sessions Phone Call w/AG Sessions
June 5, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Randy Weber Meet w/Randy Weber
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Hubert Joly Meet w/Hubert Joly (CEO of Best Buy)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ann Marie Buerkle Phone Call w/Ann Marie Buerkle (Acting Chairman of us Consumer Product Safety)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: The Limbaugh Letter
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Sutton Meet w/Mark Sutton (CEO and Chairman of International Paper)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Soon-Shiong Meet w/ Patrick Soon-Shiong
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CIC Recollection
June 6, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Quick Chat w/Kathy - Core Principals
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Larry Merlo Meet w/Larry Merlo (CEO of CVS Health
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Elaine P. Ho USDS Demo Day!
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kevin McCarthy Lunch w/Kevin McCarthy and Interns
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ray Washburne Meet w/Ray Washburne
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Reading Time
June 7, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin Phone Call w/Steven Mnuchin
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Weekly Management Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David J. Skorton Meet w/Secretary David J. Skorton (Secretary of the Smithsonian)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Dan Gallagher Meet w/Dan Gallagher (CLO of Mylan)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rodney Frelinghuysen Call Rodney Frelinghuysen
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Train: DC (Union) -> NYC (Penn)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Marc T. Short Business Leaders Meeting
June 8, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - Lunch w/Committee to Unleash Prosperity
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney LGA -> CLT
June 11, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney MYR -> DCA (Through CLT)
June 12, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Drug Pricing Meeting Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: David Shulkin Call Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Shulkin Phone Call w/David Shulkin
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Cabinet Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DCA -> MYR (Through CLT)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Clemson Football National Championship Ceremony
June 14, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney MYR -> DCA (Through CLT)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Jim and Russ
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Rob and Russ
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney BE Day
June 15, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Mornings with Mick Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Mornings with Mick Reporter Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Weekly Management Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Rural Prosperity Task Force Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Perry, Lindsey Graham Lunch w/Rick Perry and Lindsey Graham
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Congressional Baseball Coaches
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson Meet w/Al Simpson and Cemex
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Burden Regulation Rollout
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: HHS Issues Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Legislative Strategy Discussion
June 16, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick McKenney Meet w/Rick McKenney (CEO of Unum)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Keith Rothfus Meet w/Keith Rothfus
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bob Dole Phone Call w/ Bob Dole
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mac Thornberry Phone Call w/Mac Thornberry
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: OACT AHCA Score
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Defense Topline Spending Options
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle OMB Happy Hour
June 19, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tim Cooke, Anne-Allen Welden Meeting with Tim Cooke
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Needham Working Lunch w/Mike Needham
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney House Committee on Appropriations Hearing Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Introduction to Director Mulvaney
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OAI Tech Day Roundtable w/POTUS
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OAI Tech Day Reception
June 20, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Review Appropriations Testimony
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with James Lankford Meet w/James Lankford
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Shelley Moore Capito Meet w/Se. Capito
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Boozman Meet w/John Boozman
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rodney Frelinghuysen Meet w/Chariman Frelinghuysen
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney MOX Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Administrative Costs and Reforms (With Tom Price)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Senate Bowling
June 21, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Dan Hilferty Meet w/Dan Hilferty (CEO of Independence)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Meadows, Jim Jordan Meet w/Mike Meadows and Jim Jordan
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Brown Bag: Summmer Intern Speaker Series
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Testify before House Committee on Appropriations (Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee)
June 22, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Weekly Management Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Sid Goodfriend RE American Corporate Partners - Veteran Mentoring Program
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Budget Amendment Package Review Editing Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DCA -> JFK
June 24, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney JFK -> DCA
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Steven Mnuchin's Wedding
June 25, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Congressional Ryder Cup Practice Round & Dinner
June 26, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Joe Wright Meet w/Mr. Joe Wright (Former OMB Director)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson Meet w/Al Simpson and Amerisource Bergen
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: DOD Efficiencies and Reform
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting w/Kathy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney 11:30-11:45am: Meeting w/Director Mul
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: FY19 Budget
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - Competitive Enterprise Institute
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Chief of Staff Time
June 27, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Robert B. Blair DoD Briefing for Director Mulvaney
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Donald Trump, Pat Roberts Phone Call w/POTUS and Pat Roberts
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kevin Hassett Meet w/Kevin Hassett (CEA Chair Nominee)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lisa Rein Interview w/Lisa Rein (Washington Post)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Sarah Pierce Meet w/Sarah Pierce (Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Petrucci, Alexandra M. M-Team Town Hall
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Kim Reynolds (IA) Meeting Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting w/Kathy and GC re: North Korea
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Cubs v. Nationals Reception (Hosted by the Cubs and Ricketts Family)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Pruitt Phone Call w/Administrator Pruitt
June 28, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Emma and Russ
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Interview Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kim Reynolds Meet w/Kim Reynolds
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Grunwald Interview w/Mike Grunwald (Politico)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Dan Adams Meet w/Dan Adams (President and CEO of the Capital Corporation)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ann Marie Buerkle Phone Call w/Ann Marie Buerkle (Acting Chairman of us Consumer Product Safety)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting w/Jonny re: Leg. Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Paul Ryan Phone Call w/Paul Ryan
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Robert Aderholt Meeting w/Robert Aderholt
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Culberson Meeting w/John Culberson
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Stephen Hemsley Meet w/Stephen Hemsley (CEO of UnitedHealth)
June 29, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Weekly Management Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Micah Green Meet w/Micah Green (Banking lobbyist for Steptoe & Johnson and former president
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Chief of Staff Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly Phone Call w/John Kelly
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Lindsay
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rob Portman Meet w/Rob Portman
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tom Cole Meet w/Tom Cole
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Simpson Meet w/Mike Simpson
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Take Linda to Truman Bowling
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Send-off for Linda Springer
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Farewell Reception for Anne Anderson
June 30, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Housing Finance Update
July 5, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Sonny Perdue Meeting with Sonny Perdue
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Eric Cantor, Thane Carlston Meeting w/Eric Cantor, Thane Carlston, and
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Robert B. Blair Pre-Brief Meeting for Ambassadors Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bill McGinley Meeting w/Bill McGinley
July 6, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Weekly Management Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Sir Kim Darroch Lunch w/Sir Kim Darroch (British Ambassador)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Spring Guidance Review
July 7, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Newt Gingrich Meeting w/Newt Gingrich
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle OMB Happy Hour
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DCA -> CLT (MM and PM)
July 9, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CLT -> DCE (MM)
July 10, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney SC Senate campaign finance paperwork
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Review MSR Package
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly Lunch w/John Kelly
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney 60-Day Readiness Review Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Alexander Acosta Phone Call w/Alexander Acosta
July 11, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kireilis, Althea A. CXO Fellows Talk
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Carter Phone call w/ John Carter
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Pat Toomey Meet w/Pat Toomey
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch Break
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Cory Gardner Meet w/Cory Gardner
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bob Corker Meet w/Bob Corker
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tom Graves Phone Call w/Tom Graves
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Neomi Rao Swearing In
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lindsey Graham Phone Call w/Lindsey Graham
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Russ/Jonny/MM Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Chief of Staff Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kevin McCarthy CEO Dinner w/Kevin McCarthy
July 12, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Joe Hockey Meet w/Ambassador Joe Hockey (Australia)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson, Wallace Cheves, Greg Smith Meet w/Al Simpson, Wallace Cheves and Greg Smith
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Unified Agenda Discussion
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Mornings with Mick Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Phone Interview: Conservative Economists
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Grunwald Phone Interview: Politico (Mike Grunwald)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Michael
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Bastille Day Reception
July 13, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Mornings with Mick
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch w/BE Day Winners
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bruce Westerman Phone Call w/Bruce Westerman
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Joe Barton Phone Call w/Joe Barton
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeff Miller Meet w/Former Jeff Miller
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Andy Cecere Meet w/Andy Cecere (US Bank CEO)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matt Gaetz Phone Call w/Matt Gaetz
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Gary Palmer Phone Call w/Gary Palmer
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Larry O'Connor Radio Interview: Larry O'Connor (WMAL
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Phone Interview: Washington Examiner
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: SAP Process
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Weekly Management Update
July 14, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Squawk Box
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Varney and Co
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Trevor Pickitt Photo w/Treor Pickitt (last day of internship)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Arrive at Joint Base Andrews
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney National Governors Association Summer 2017 Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Canadian Reception with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney MM/CA Meeting (TBD)
July 17, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Weekly Comms Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Marc Cadin, Richard DeVita Meet w/Marc Cadin and Richard DeVita
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney WH Made in America Even Drop By
July 18, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - SC Business Council
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Neomi Rao Swearing In
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Elaine Chao, Rick Perry Transformational Projects: Infrastructure Lunch w/Secretaries Elaine Chao, Rick Perry, and Mick Mulvaney
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Kathy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Bloomberg Government Dinner Series
July 19, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney WSJ Bi-Weekly Conversation
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Dodd Frank Report
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/PhRMA's Board of Directors
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Hay Adams Lunch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Russ Vought Interior ReOrg
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anne Anderson Meet w/Anne Anderson (Ireland)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Rescheduled: PAD Updated Pre-Meet
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: offshore Marine Service Ass
July 20, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Fox and Friends
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Press Briefing Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Maria Bartiromo
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson, Brian Henneberry, Raymond Paul Meet w/Al Simpson, Brian Henneberry, and Raymond Paul (Koch)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Weekly Management Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Daily Press Briefing
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DOD Assessment
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Quick Mick Huddle
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Director Mulvaney's 50th Birthday Party
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Sensitive Issues Discussion w/Jonny
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DCA -> CLT (MM and FM
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
July 21, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lisa Murkowski Phone Call w/Lisa Murkowski
July 23, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CLT -> DCA (MM and FM)
July 24, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Moshe Kahlon Meet w/ Moshe Kahlon (Israel)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Weekly Comms Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Heather Bresch, Dan Gallagher Meet w/Heather Bresch (CEO of Mylan) and Dan Gallagher
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Frank Luntz Lunch w/Frank Luntz
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Cavuto Coast to Coast
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Debt Limit Planning
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OPM Meeting Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
July 25, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Prime Minister Belobradek Meeting Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Pavel Belobradek Meet w/Pavel Belobradek (Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney MM/Dustin Lunch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - OFCIO Open Data Act Roundtable
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Jonny
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OMB Annual Award Ceremony
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OMB Annual Awards Reception
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Media Day Hits
July 26, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with DeWitt Zemp, Meet w/DeWitt Zemp
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Reorg/Reform Meeting Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Reorg/Reform Wrap Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kathleen McGettigan, Charles Phalen Meet w/ Kathleen McGettigan (OPM) and Charles Phalen
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Reorg Wrap Follow-Up
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: DOI Reorg
July 27, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Weekly Management Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Walker, Ron DeSantis Meet w/Mark Walker and Ron DeSantis
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mallory G. Hunter Cabinet Meeting - DNI Coats
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Legislative Strategy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Gillissie, Evan M. Farewell to Lindsay
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ryan Zinke Phone Call w/Ryan Zinke
July 28, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Wildfire
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bruce Westerman Phone Call w/Bruce Westerman
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Heather Wilson Meeting w/SecAF Heather Wilson
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Meadows, Jim Jo Call Mark Meadows and Jim Jo
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Healthcare
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Bloomberg
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney National Targeting Center Visit
July 29, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Sunday Show Prep
July 30, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Arrive: CNN Studio
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Sunday Show: CNN w/Jake Tapper
July 31, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Radio Hit: Charlotte WLNK
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Schlissel, Michael Drake Meet w/Mark Schlissel, Michael Drake
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Weekly Comms Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Keven Cohen Radio Hit: Keven Cohen
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Crapo Phone Call w/Mike Crapo
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
Aug. 1, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Robert R. Porter FW: Trade Policy Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: E-Verify
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney EBM - Sanctions Reading Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Prep fo Alexander Acosta Phone Call
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Alexander Acosta Phone Call w/Alexander Acosta
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Prep for WSJ B-Weekly Call
Aug. 2, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: Fox and Friends
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney News Hit: CNN 'New Day'
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: DATA Act Section 5 Pilot Report
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Jonny
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney WSJ Bi-Weekly Conversation
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Neomi Rao Meet w/Neomi Rao
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Shelley Moore Capito Phone Call w/Shelley Moore Capito
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Mick/Joe Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Alexander Acosta, Neomi Rao Meet w/Alexander Acosta and Neomi Rao
Aug. 3, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Weekly Management Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Enzi Phone Call w/Mike Enzi
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Perry, Neomi Rao Meet w/Mike Enzi and Neomi Rao
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Brown Bag Lunch w/WH TV Reporters
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Wilbur Ross, Neomi Rao Meet w/Wilbur Ross and Neomi Rao
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Decision Memo Reading Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Kathy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Cornyn Phone Call w/John Cornyn
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DCA -> MSP
Aug. 6, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Mick Flight: MSP -> CLT
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CLT -> PHF
Aug. 7, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Weekly Comms Meeting
Aug. 13, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CLT -> DCA
Aug. 14, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Weekly Comms Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Reading Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bill Evanina Meet w/Bill Evanina (Director of the DNI National Counterintelligence and Security
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Weekly Comms Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Boozman Phone Call w/John Boozman
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Arrive at Joint Base Andrews
Aug. 15, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OMB Softball Game
Aug. 16, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney LGA -> DCA
Aug. 17, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Weekly Management Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Gateway Project
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Leg. Time w/Jonny
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patel Meet w/ Patel
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: General Management Question
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Opioids
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anand Shah Phone Call w/ Anand Shah
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney COS Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Sandy Meet w/Mark Sandy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney OMB Reception (Hosted by Joe Hockey)
Aug. 18, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney TV Hit Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney TV Hit : Bottom Line Boris
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Depart for Fort McNair
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Travel Time
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DCA -> CLT
Aug. 20, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CLT -> DCA
Aug. 21, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Weekly Comms Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: ONDCP Reorg Ideas/FY19 Budget
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Prep for Opioid Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Solar Eclipse Viewing w/First Family
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney POTUS' Afghanistan and SE Asia Speech
Aug. 22, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Brian Rozental Director Mulvaney/Brian Rozental Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Amanda H. Robbins Gov Reorg
Aug. 23, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: R&D and Governmnet ReORge Follow-Up
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney NSD Meeting w/Director
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows Conference Call w/Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mary E. Salvi Meeting RE: Federal Pay
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows Meadows/Jordan Continued
Aug. 25, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Atlanta Fed News Video Shoot
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/Choice Hotels International
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Atlanta Fed News Video Re-Shoot
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney EOP Coordination Call for Hurricane Harvey
Aug. 28, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Weekly Comms Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson Meet w/Al Simpson and the National Pu
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Gottlieb Briefing w/FDA Scott Gottlieb
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney PADs and DADs Meeting
Aug. 29, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin Phone Call w/Steven Mnuchin
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney WSJ Bi-Weekly Conversation
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Space ReOrg
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin Phone Call w/Steven Mnuchin
Aug. 30, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matt Salmon, Sethuraman Panchanathan Meet w/Matt Salmon and Sethuraman Panchanathan (Arizone State University's Head
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney MM/Russ?emma/Kathy Huddle
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Comms Prep: Infrastructure Speeach and
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Taylor, Austin Scott Phone Call w/Scott Taylor and Austin Scott
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mo Brooks Phone Call w/ Mo Brooks
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Speaking Engagement - WH Conversation on Infrastructure
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Paid Leave
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Conference Call w/House LEadership and TX/LA Delegations
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nancy Berryhill Phone Call w/Nancy Berryhill
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Daily Debrief
Aug. 31, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Government ReOrg
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Weekly Management Update
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Mick/Kathy Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Lunch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Daily Debrief
Sept. 1, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Maribel Miller Director Mulvaney/Maribel Miller Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DSD Shanahan Meeting Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/DSD Shanahan
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Coomunications Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Fall Budget Sched
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Leahy Phone Call w/Patrick Leahy
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mitch McConnell Phone Call w/Mitch McConnell
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Briefing: Commission on E
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Lapse Planning
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney DCA -> CLT
Sept. 5, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney CLT -> DCA
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Metzner Phone Call w/David Metzner
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meeting: Fall Budget Schedule
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with James Lankford Phone Call w/James Lankford
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Ray Washburne OPIC Swearing in
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Daily Debrief
Sept. 6, 2017

Calendar

Attendees Topic
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Fall Schedule Budget Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Mick/Margaret Touch Base
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Senate Policy Lunch Prep
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Senate Policy LUnch
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jerry Howard Phone Call w/Jerry Howard (CEO of NAHB)
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Daily Debrief
John M. "Mick" Mulvaney Meet w/John Cornyn

About the Data

The White House complex -- formally called the Executive Office of the President, or EOP -- is made up of more than a dozen offices and about 4,000 staffers who craft White House policy and support the president. It includes the White House itself, the National Security Council, the Office of Management and Budget, and other federal agencies.

Property of the People, a Washington-based nonprofit transparency group, successfully sued to force the administration to release the visitor logs and calendars of top agency officials from five agencies within the White House complex: the Office of Management and Budget; the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative; the Office of National Drug Control Policy; the Office of Science and Technology Policy; and the Council on Environmental Quality.

The court held that these agencies are subject to public disclosure through the Freedom of Information Act, even if the White House itself is not. The Trump administration refuses to release visitor logs for the White House, citing "grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.”

The Obama White House also initially refused to release a list of its visitors, as had previous administrations. But in 2009, facing four lawsuits from government transparency groups and increasing public scrutiny, the Obama administration began voluntarily posting records of those who came in and out of the White House itself online.

The dataset covers the period between Jan. 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration, and about Sept. 6, although the date ranges differ by agency.

The government redacted the names of some White House complex visitors, citing privacy reasons. Property of the People and the government are negotiating for the release of names currently redacted in some of the visitor logs and calendars. We plan to publish additional data, likely disclosed on a quarterly basis, as it becomes available.

The government noted in its response to Property of the People’s open-records request that it couldn’t guarantee that every visitor’s name was logged. Because the visitor logs and calendars are produced by the agencies themselves, meeting details might be mislabeled or incorrect. In some cases, where we couldn’t confirm the proper spelling of handwritten names or other text, we noted entries as “illegible.”

