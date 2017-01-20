Here Are the White House Visitor Records the Trump Administration Didn’t Want You to See
The Trump White House tried to block public access to visitor logs of five federal offices working directly for the president even though they were subject to public disclosure through the Freedom of Information Act. Property of the People, a Washington-based transparency group, successfully sued the administration to release the data and provided the documents to ProPublica. You can search them below. Related: Koch Lobbyists and Opus Dei — Who’s Dropping in on Trump Budget Czar Mick Mulvaney? | About the data | Download the data
If you have information about these meetings, or who attended them, contact us at visitors@propublica.org or via Signal at (573) 239-7440. Here's how to leak to ProPublica.
230 Days
2,169 Redactions
8,807 Meetings
- Office of Management and Budget OMB
- U.S. Trade Representative USTR
- Office of National Drug Control Policy ONDCP
- Council on Environmental Quality CEQ
- Office of Science and Technology Policy OSTP
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller
|Conference Call w/Beachhead Team
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy
|NSD Front Office Weekly Meeting
|Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller
|Meet with the Beachhead Team
|Mark Sandy with Kelly A. Kinneen
|Coffee/Tea?
|Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|Mark Sandy with Mark Sandy, John Saldivar
|Huddle with Mark Sandy
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller
|OMB IT Issue
|Mark Sandy with Sarah Spooner, Lorraine Hunt
|One-on-One w/Sarah Spooner
|Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller
|Conference Call: Email Retention
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|MOnthly DAD Luncheon
|Mark Sandy with Deborah M. Robinson
|FW: Teleconference on the Federal Civilian Hiring Freeze
|Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller
|Transition Check In
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy
|Call with DSD Work
|Mark Sandy with Jasmine C. Williams
|Meeting RE' New Team and Budget
|Mark Sandy with John Gray, John Saldivar
|Meeting w/John Gray (Beachhead Team)
|Mark Sandy with Andrew D. Hire
|Andrew-Mark weekly
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller
|OMB 101
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|Interview w/redacted
|Mark Sandy
|Meeting with the Department of the Navy (FSA Brief)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy
|NSD Front Office Weekly Meeting
|Mark Sandy with Shaun L. Donovan
|PADs and DADs Meeting
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy with Lorraine D. Hunt
|Human Capital Meet & Greet
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|NSD Weekly Staff Meeting
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|Conference Call with OPM
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|DMAG: DoD FY17 Unfunded Requirements
|Mark Sandy
|Hold for Follow-up and Return
|Mark Sandy
|Hold for Meeting with Russ
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy with John C. Pasquantino
|Quick discussion
|Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller
|OMB Budget
|Mark Sandy with Andrew D. Hire
|Andrew-Mark weekly
|Mark Sandy with Jessica A. Andreasen
|Budget DAD Call
|Mark Sandy with Katie B. Whitman
|FSIB Sponsored Super Bowl 51 Happy Hour
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy
|Daily Hold
|Mark Sandy
|DOD Budget Meeting
|Mark Sandy
|Hold for BHT Follow-up
|Mark Sandy with Benjamin W. Klay
|FW: OMB Interview w/redacted
|Mark Sandy with Sarah W. Spooner
|OMB Hiring
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|Possible Huddle with Mark Sanyd
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy
|NSD Front Office Weekly Meeting
|Mark Sandy
|Daily Hold
|Mark Sandy with Mark Sandy
|Call with DSD Work
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|NSD Weekly Staff Meeting
|Mark Sandy
|Daily Hold
|Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller
|OMB BUdget
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy
|Meetings
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|DMAG: Base Realignment and Closure
|Mark Sandy
|Daily Hold
|Mark Sandy with Jessica A. Andreasen
|VA Topline Review
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy
|Daily Hold
|Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller
|DADs Meeting
|Mark Sandy with Jessica A. Andreasen
|NSD Topline Review
|Mark Sandy with Andrew D. Hire
|Andrew-Mark weekly
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|Meeting with redacted
|Mark Sandy
|Hold for Lunch
|Mark Sandy
|Daily Hold
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar, Mark Sandy
|NSD Topline Meeting with Mark Sandy
|Mark Sandy with Ben Turpen, Barry King
|Meeting with Ben Turpen
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy
|NSD Front Office Weekly Meeting
|Mark Sandy
|Daily Hold
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|NSD Weekly Staff Meeting
|Mark Sandy
|Daily Hold
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|DMAG: FY17 Budget Amendment
|Mark Sandy
|Daily Hold
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar
|Meeting on VA Wrap Materials
|Mark Sandy with Julie L. Miller
|DADs Touch Base
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|Mark Sandy
|Daily Hold
|Mark Sandy with John A. Saldivar, Sharon Weiner
|Exit Interview with Sharon Weiner
|Mark Sandy with Mark Sandy, John Saldivar
|Huddle with Mark Sandy on NSD Wrap
|Mark Sandy
|Sharon's Party
|Mark Sandy with Andrew D. Hire
|Andrew-Mark weekly
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Cornyn
|Mulvaney Wrap Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Welcome Reception
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Wrap
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Post and Courier Interview w/Emma D
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lancaster News Interview w/Hannah S
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Obamacare Prep Session
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Phone Call w/Tom Price
|Mark Sandy with Jessica A. Andreasen
|Welcome Reception
|Mark Sandy with Jessica A. Andreasen
|Wrap - NSD, VA, THSJ, EIML, HD
|Mark Sandy
|Daily Hold
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tom Price
|Depart EEOB for JBA
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Keith Larson
|Radio Hit w/Keith Larson (WBT Charlotte)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Wrap - IED and Management
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Wrap Continued - IED and Management
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Wrap - ESW, NOW, and HTC
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Health Insurance Reading
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Hussion
|Tape-to-air Interview w/Patrick Hussion (WYFF News 4 in Greenville, SC
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Charles Jenkin
|Radio Hit w/Charles Jenkin
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Linda Springer
|Meet w/Linda Springer (Senior Advisor)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Economic Forecast Meeting prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Condo Visit
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Manufacturing Working Groups (Regulatory Reform)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with George Will
|Meet w/George Will
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Paschal Donohoe
|Meet w/Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kathy McGettigan
|Meet w/Kathy McGettigan (OPM Acting Director)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OMB All Hands Meeting Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OMB All Hands Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Mike Needham
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Needham
|Open Budget Issues
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Brison
|Meet w/President of Canada's Treasury Board - Minister Scott Brison
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OMB Budget Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Andrea Newman, Ed Bastian, Peter Carter
|Meet w/Andrea Newman, Ed Bastian, Peter Carter
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ricardo Rossello
|Meet w/Ricardo Rossello (Puerto Rico)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Eugene Scalia
|Phone Call w/Eugene Scalia
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Dana Rohrabacher
|Phone call w/Dana Rohrabacher
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CLT -> BWI
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Mtg
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|White House Press Briefing and Questions
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Enzi
|Phone Call w/Chairman Enzi
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steve Scalise, John Bel Edwards
|Meet w/Whip Scalise and Gov. Edwards
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Michael Phelps
|Meet w/Michael Phelps
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bret Baier
|Fox News w/Bret Baier
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|ABC Good Morning America Hit
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CBS This Morning Hit
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ray Washburne
|Call Ray Washburne
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Caitriona Perry
|Interview w/Caitriona Perry (RTE - Ireland's National Public Service Broadcaster)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Branch Chiefs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/redacted
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Campbell
|Meet w/Former Congressman John Campbell
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/redacted
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Diane Black
|Phone call w/Diane Black
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Eddie Calvo
|Meet w/Gov. Eddie Calvo (Guam)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Be at West Exec (Presidential Address to Joint Session of Congress)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma Dumain
|Post Joint Address Interview w/Emma Dumain (Post and Courier)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with James Astill, Henry Curr
|Phone Interview w/James Astill and Henry Curr (The Economist)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Michael Husfelt
|Meet w/Chaplain Michael Husfelt
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Andrew Abrams
|Meet w/Andrew Abrams and FBI HQ Team
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anand Shah
|Phone Call w/ Anand Shah
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matt Salmon
|Dinner w/Matt Salmon
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Roy Blunt
|Meet w/Roy Blunt
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Leahy
|Meet w/Patrick Leahy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rodney Frelinghuysen
|Meet w. Rodney Frelinghuysen
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Strategic Planning for Budget Roll-out
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Eric Boling
|Taped FOX News Hit - Cashin' In w/Eric Boling
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Michael Auslin and Richard Kraemer
|Meet w/Michael Auslin and Richard Kraemer
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jessica A. Andreasen
|FY18 Fiscal Goals
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lindsey Graham
|Phone Call w/Lindsey Graham
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ryan Zinke
|Phone Call w/Ryan Zinke
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Hugh Hewitt
|Phone Interview w/ Hugh Hewitt
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jessica A. Andreasen
|Appeals
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/redacted
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rex Tillerson
|Meet w/Rex Tillerson
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Serota
|Meet w/Scott Serota (CEO of BCBSA)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Morning Joe
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|FOIA and Records Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly,
|Meet w/John Kelly
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma Dumain
|Phone Interview w/Emma Dumain
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ken Calvert
|Phone Call w/Ken Calvert
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Diane Black
|Meet w/Diane Black and Chairman E
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ted Cruz
|Meet w/Ted Cruz
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Russ and Joe
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin
|Meet w/Steven Mnuchin
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|IT Security Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Budget Blueprint Revview
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Legislative Reference Division Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/redacted (Deputy GC Candidate)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Blueprint Edits
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Strategic Planning for Budget Roll-out
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|FBI Building Meeting Follow-up
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ted Cruz, Gary D. Cohn
|Dinner w/Ted Cruz, Gary D. Cohn
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Perry
|Call Rick Perry
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Phone Call: Cabinet Budget Run-Down
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Sunday Show: ABC
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kerrie Carr
|Meet w/Kerrie Carr
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Mtg
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Paul Larkin, Todd Graziano, David McIntosh
|Meet w/Paul Larkin (Heritage Foundation), Todd Graziano, and David McIntosh
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Radio Hit: 92.9 FM WLFJ
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Culberson
|Phone Call w/John Culberson
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rodney Frelinghuysen
|Meet w/Rodney Frelinghuysen
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Final Blueprint Review
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Business Roundtable (Address the Smart Regulation Committee)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Budget Roll-out Media Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Principals only Conference Call w/VPOTUS
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Gary D. Cohn
|Weekly Econ Principals Lunch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DCA -> LGA
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - Ireland-U.S. Council Dinner
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Health Care Recap call
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Penn Station -> Union Station (Acela)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Brian Kilmeade
|Phone Interview w/Brian Kilmeade
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Friends of Ireland Lunch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ben Carson
|Phone Call w/Ben Carson
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Sean Spicer
|Press Briefing w/Sean Spicer
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Leg. Phone Calls
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anne Anderson
|St. Patrick's Day Reception w/Ambassador Anne Anderson
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anne Anderson
|Celebratory Late Supper w/Ambassador Anne Anderson
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Enzi
|Phone Call w/Mike Enzi
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OMB Budget Update Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Brett Baier
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bret Baier
|Fiscal Goals Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Internal Call for Sunday Show Prep
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Meet the Press
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Face the Nation
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Debt Limit and CR Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Infrastructure Update Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bill Gates
|Meet w/Bill Gates
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Medicare Meeting (Part Two)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Marc and Senators
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Chris Giancarlo
|Phone Call w/Chris Giancarlo (US Commodity Futures Commission Acting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|NASA Bill Signing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeff Landry
|Lunch w/Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Marcus and Anthony
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Hoeven, Heidi Heitkamp, Fargo Diversion
|Meet w/John Hoeven, Heidi Heitkamp, and Fargo Diversion
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement: Conservative Action Project
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Russ
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|House Republican Conference - "Meet the Cabinet Member"
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|House Freedom Caucus
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement: House Republican Study Committee Members Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Conaway
|Meet w/Mike Conaway
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tom Garrett
|Phone Call w/Tom Garrett
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|USDS Discussion
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Joe McHugh
|Meet w/Joe McHugh (Ireland)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steve Southerland
|Meet w/Steve Southerland
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Taylor
|Meet w/John Taylore (Stanford University)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Paul Ryan
|Meet w/Paul Ryan
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Squawk Box
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|VA Update Meeting
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Chuck Todd
|News Hit: Meet the Press with Chuck Todd
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Joni Ernst, Chuck Grassley, Rod Blum
|Meet w/Joni Ernst, Chuck Grassley, and Rod Blum
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Classified Programs Read-In
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Strategic Communications Planning Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Farm Programs Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeb Hensarling
|Phne Call w/Jeb Hensarling
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bo Thompson
|Radio Interview w/Bo Thompson (WBT Charlotte)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Minister Brison
|Phone Call w/Minister Brison (Canada)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeff Bell
|Meet w/Jeff Bell (Opus Dei)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Julie Levi
|Meet w/Julie Levi
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OEB's Blueprint Overview
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Travel Time to BWI
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|BWI -> CLT
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CLT -> BWI
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Travel time to EEOB
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Jones
|Meet w/MECACC group (Mike Jones)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Pastides, Steve Beckham
|Meet w/ Pastides and Steve Beckham
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|VA and Medicare Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Linda Springer
|Meet w/Linda Springer
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Egypt Funding Brief w/Rob
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Leg. Call Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Keven Cohen
|Radio Hit: Keven Cohen
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kashyap Patel
|Meet w/ Kashyap Patel
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tom Price
|Meet w/Tom Price
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Take Photo for Diplomatic Passport
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anand Shah
|Lunch w/ Anand Shah
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Larry Kudlow
|Radio Interview w/Larry Kudlow
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|HFC Meeting with VP
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Wilkins, Brad Wall
|Meet w/David Wilkins and Brad Wall
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Gauke
|Meet w/Mr. David Gauke MP (Chief Secretary to the UK Treasury)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Schumer Meeting Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Serota
|Phone Call w/Scott Serota (BCBSA
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Tuesday Group
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch w/Tuesday Group
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Chuck Schumer
|Meet w/Chuck Schumer
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Biotechnology Innovation Organization
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matthew Cutts
|Meeting: Director Mulvaney/USDS
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - Grover Norquist's Center-Right Coalition Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Real Clear Politics Phone Interview
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Russ
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|House FSC Breakfast Club
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with redacted
|Inteview w/redacted (Comms Candidate)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with redacted
|Inteview w/redacted (Comms Candidate)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Government ReOrg Roll-Out Reading Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jim Donovan
|Lunch w/Jim Donovan
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Medicare and Federal Retirement Reforms Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Gene Dodaro
|Meet w/Gene Dodaro (US Comptroller)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CNBC Speakeasy Interview
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Richard Burr
|Phone Call w/Richard Burr
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Vince Coakley
|Hold: Radio Hit w/Vince Coakley
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Infrastructure Finance Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with redacted
|Inteview w/redacted (Comms Candidate)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch w/Marcus
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Film Government ReOrg Website Video
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Marcus' Send-Off Party
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Marcus
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Swearing in of Associate Justice Neil M. Gorshuch to the U.S. Supreme Court
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Skype in to Robert Dold's Class (University of Chicago)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Anthony
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PMC Meeting and Press Briefing Prep
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Strategic and Policy Forum Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Classified Discussion w/Rob
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Presidential Management Council Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Embargoed, On the Record Press Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steve Wynn
|Meet w/Steve Wynn
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Morning Joe
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Fox and Friends
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: CNN News Day
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with redacted
|Interview w/redacted (Economist Candidate)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Michael Wolff
|Interview w/Michael Wolff (100 Day Book)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with redacted
|Interview w/redacted (Economist Candidate)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|FY17 End Game
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Radio Interview: Mike Gallagher Show
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Radio Interview: Kilmeade and Friends
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Radio Interview: Laura Ingraham
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Hold: Press Briefing w/Spicer
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nick Timiraos, Peter Nicholas
|Interview w/Nick Timiraos and Peter Nicholas (WSJ)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Martha MacCallum
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Muriel Bowser
|Meet w/Mayor Muriel Bowswer (DC)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ben Cardin
|Phone Call w/Ben Cardin
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|BWI -> CLT
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly
|Phone Call w/John Kelly
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin
|Phone call w/Steven Mnuchin
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matt Bevin
|Phone Call w/Matt Bevin
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CLT -> EYW
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|EYW -> BWI (connect through MIA)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Serota
|Meet w/Scott Serota and BCBSA CEOs
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Phone Call w/DSD Work
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Debrief on FY17 Approprations
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Neely Kennedy, Bill Cassidy
|Phone Call w/John Kennedyand Bill Cassidy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Interview w/redacted (Controller, OFFM)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Invervew w/redacted (FCIO)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Scott
|Meet w/ Rick Scott
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Army Coprs of Engineers
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|EOP Funding
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Maya Macguineas
|Meet w/Maya MacGuineas (President of the COmmittee for a Repsonsible Federal Budget0
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mathias Cormann
|Meet w/Senator Mathias Cormann (Minster for Finance and Depute Leader of the G)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tharman Shanmugaratnam
|Meet w/Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Mandatory Proposals with USDA
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Reading Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Sensitive Issues Discussion
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Radio Interview: Bloomberg BNAw/Che
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Radio Interview: AP/Andrew Taylor
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - International Institute of Finance Policy Summit
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Max Elger
|Meet w/Mr. Max Elger (Swedish Secretary of State)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|WSJ Interview and Brown Bag Lunch Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|WSJ Interview and Brown Bag Lunch Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Off-the-Record Brown Bag Lunch w/Network Anchors
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jamie Dimon
|Meet w/Jamie Dimon (Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Bloomberg News
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Sensitive issues Discussion (part 2)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|FW: OMB Meet and Greet
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Alexa A. Henning
|FW: Director Mulvaney Fox News Sunday Briefing Call
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: FOX
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Sensitive Issues (Part 3P
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steve Sutherland
|Phone Call w/ Steve Southerland
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|SC Electrics Co-Ops Rooftop Reception
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Jonny
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson, Greg Trusdale
|Meet w/Al Simpson and Greg Trusdale
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nancy Pelosi
|Phone Call w/Nancy Pelosi
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Jake Tapper (CNN)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Perry
|Phone Call w/Rick Perry
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Frank Luntz, Ron Kramer
|Meet w/Frank Luntz and Ron Kramer
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson, Rob Talley
|Meet w/Al Simpson and Rob Talley
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Hoeven
|Phone Call w/John Hoeven
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lindsey Graham
|Phone Call w/Lindsey Graham
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Judy Woodruff
|Interview w/Judy Woodruff (PBS NewsHour)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|New Hit: Nexstar
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Sinclair
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: WWMT
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Bay News 9
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Telemundo
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lex Kerssemakers
|Meet w/Les Kerssemakers, CEO of Volvo Cars of North America
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly
|Phone call w/John Kelly
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: CNBC Squawk Box
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Marc Cadin
|Meet w/Marc Cadin (AALU)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: The Circus
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lauren Ashburn
|News Hit: EWTN w/Lauren Ashburn
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Secure Communications
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, Jonathan A. Slemrod
|Call with Puerto Rico Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Deborah Rutter
|Meet w/Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DCA -> CLT
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CLT -> DCA
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: FY17 Omnibus
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - AALU Annual Meeting (AALU 60th Anniversary)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Mulvaney NSC Secure Phone Training
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|On the Recore, Off Camera Press Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson
|Call Al Simpson
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Carl Gershman
|Meet w/Carl Gershman (NED Predident)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Press Conference Call
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly
|Phone call w/ John Kelly
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lynda McLaughlin
|Interview: Hannity Call-in w/Lynda McLaughlin
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Vicki Lipnic
|Phone Call w/Vicki Lipnic (Acting Chair of the EEOC)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Daily Press Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Phone Call w/DSD
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CIC Recollection
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Sir Kim Darroch , Zanny Monton Beddoes
|Dinner and Roundtable w/Sir Kim Darroch and Zanny Minton Beddoes
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Fox and Friends
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Maria Bartiromo
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Meadows
|Meet w/ Mark Meadows
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Neomi Rao
|Meet w/Neomi Rao
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Diane Black, Mike Enzi
|Meeting: Diane Black and Chairman Enzi
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement: Budget Forum
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Radio Call In: High Hewitt Show
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Hoeven
|Phone Call w/John Hoeven
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Middle East Psoture Costs
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Zanny Minton-Beddoes
|Meet w/Zanny Minton-Beddoes (Editor in Chief of the Economist)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steve Southerland, Jeff Landry
|Lunch w/Steve Southerland and Jeff Landry
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: American Forest and Paper Association
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Perdue
|Phone Call w/ David Perdue
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: DOD Auditability
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Thad Cochran
|Phone Call w/ Thad Cochran
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with James Lankford
|Phone Call w/ James Lankford
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Budget Review Process
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Strategic Planning Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Government ReOrg
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|OMB Happy Hour
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - CATO Institure 40th Anniversary
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Dickerson
|News Hit: Face the Nation w/John Dickerson
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Leahy
|Phone Call w/Patrick Leahy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Spending/Debt Ceiling
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Kennedy Center Spring Gala (Black Tie) - John Lennon
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Valery Vavilov
|Meet w/Valery Vavilov (CEO of Bitfury)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bruce Westerman
|Phone Call w/Bruce Westerman
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Staff Lunch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Budget Update/School Lunch One-Pagers
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nita Lowey
|Phone Call w/Nita Lowey
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Pat Roberts
|Meet w/Pat Roberts
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Beasley
|Meet w/David Beasley (World Food Program Executive Director)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting? Nuclear/Westinghouse
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nat Pieper, Andi Newman
|Dinne w/Nat Pieper and Andi Newman
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Greg Rosston
|Meet w/Greg Rosston (Stanford)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kay Granger
|Meet w/Kay Granger
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Budget Volume Reading Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Henry McMaster
|Meet w/Henry McMaster
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DCA -> SJC (Connect through PHX)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Interview: Uncommon Knowledge w/Peter Robinson
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement: Health and Technology Conference
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Marc Tessier-Lavigne
|Meet w/Marc Tessier-Lavigne (President of Stanford University)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch Discussion w/Hoover Scholars
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with George Shultz, Tom Stephenson
|Met w/Secretary George Shultz and Ambassador Tom Stephenson
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - Stanford Economics Class (Greg Rosston)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Michael Sosebee
|Coffe w/Michael Sosebee
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - GSB Class
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|SFO -> DCA (Connect through CLT)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lindsey Graham
|Phone Call w/Lindsey Graham
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: NIH Brief
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Heidi Heitkamp
|Phone Call w/Heidi Heitkamp
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Richard Garneau
|Meet w/Richard Garneau (CEO of Resolute Forest Products)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Budget Hearing Prep: Budget
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Frank Luntz
|Meet w/Frank Luntz
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Leah V. Levell
|Budget Bootcamp
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Budget Hearing Prep: OIRA and management
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Event Prep (Federalist Society and Laffer Conference)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement: The Federalist Society's Annual Executive Branch Review
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - Laffer Conference
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement :RSC
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bill Shuster
|Meet w/Bill Shuster
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Virginia Foxx
|Meet w/Virginia Foxx
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mitch McConnell
|Meet w/Mitch McConnell
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Perdue
|Meet w/ David Perdue
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ron Johnson
|Meet w/Ron Johnson
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Conaway
|Meet w/Chariman Conaway
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Cathy McMorris Rodgers
|Phone Call w/Cathy McMorris Rodgers
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - Washington Monument Plaque Handover Ceremony
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Correspondence Signing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Roger Williams
|Dinner w/ Roger Williams
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Review Draft Testimony for FY18 Budget Hearings
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Charles Schwab
|Meet w/Charles Schwab
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Photo Op and Tour - US Government Publishing Office
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/redacted (Candidate for OIRA Associate Administrator
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/redacted (Candidate for OIRA Associate Administrator
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Reading Time: Hearing Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Army Coprs of Engineers
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting Time: Cybersecurity
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|OMB Happy Hour
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Briefing with Regional Media
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Briefing with Conservative Writers/Surro
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Peter Welch
|Phone Call w/Peter Welch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Diane Black
|Phone Call w/Diane Black
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Cat E. Curry
|Budget Caps Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Thad Cochran
|Phone Call w/Thad Cochran
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Paul Ryan
|Phone Call w/Paul Ryan
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rodney Frelinghuysen
|Phone Call w/Rodney Frelinghuysen
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Press Briefing Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Press Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nancy Pelosi
|Phone Call w/Nancy Pelosi
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Yarmuth
|Phone Call w/John Yarmuth
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Leahy
|Phone Call w/Patrick Leahy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nita Lowey
|Phone Call w/Patrick Leahy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Enzi
|Phone Call w/Mike Enzi
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bernie Sanders
|Phone Call w/Bernie Sanders
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Chuck Schumer
|Phone Call w/Chuck Schumer
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matt Bevin
|Phone Call w/Matt Bevin
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Nexstar
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Gray TV
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Sinclair
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: FNC, Fox
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Yitz Applbaum
|Meet w/Yitz Applbaum
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kay Granger
|Phone Call w/Kay Granger
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Press Briefing Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Press Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Editorial Board Call
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Chief of Staff Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeff Sessions
|Phone Call w/Attorney General Sessions
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OGOP HBC Member Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Budget Hearing Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Perry
|Phone Call w/Rick Perry
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin
|Meeting w/Steven Mnuchin
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Diane Black
|Meet w/Diane Black
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|House Budget Committee Hearing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Christiaan Alting von Geusau
|Meet w/Christiaan Alting von Geusau
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Hoeven
|Phone Call w/John Hoeven
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/European Paarliament's Comn
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Fox and Friends
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Maria Bartiromo
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Senate Budget Committee Hearing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Nationals Game (Federal Workforce Night)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Conservative Listening Session on the Budget
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kyle Norton
|Meet w/Kyle Norton (Isobel Graduation Detail Leader)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DCA -> CLT
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - Isobel Graduation at GSSM
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Greg Summers
|Interview w/Greg Summers (Lancaster News)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Governor Bryant
|Phone Call w/Governor Bryant
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: General Government Programs Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jim Yong Kim
|Meet w/ Jim Yong Kim (President of the World Bank)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Johny Isakson
|Phone Call w/Johny Isakson
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Washington Examiner Editorial Board
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement: Miami University Inside Washington Program
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Drug Pricing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement: Financial Services Roundtable's Lawyers Council
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Washington Examiner Magazine Profile
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Blake Farenthold
|Phone Call w/Blake Farenthold
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mo Brooks
|Phone Call w/ Mo Brooks
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|WSJ Interview
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Paris Climate Ceremony
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Russ/Mick Powwow
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeb Hensarling
|Phone Call w/Jeb Hensarling
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Linda Springer
|Meet w/Linda Springer
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Needham, Salim Furth
|Meet w/Mike Needham and Salim Furth
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Varney and Co
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Communications Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|New York Times Video Shoot
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Kathy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Call Tom Graves
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Lindsay
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with James J. Galkowski
|[On behalf of Dan Hanlon] OMB Happy Hour
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|2017 Washington National Opera Gala
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Dinner at the Embassy of Luxembourg
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lindsey Graham
|Meeting w/Lindsey Graham
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeff Sessions
|Phone Call w/AG Sessions
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Randy Weber
|Meet w/Randy Weber
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Hubert Joly
|Meet w/Hubert Joly (CEO of Best Buy)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ann Marie Buerkle
|Phone Call w/Ann Marie Buerkle (Acting Chairman of us Consumer Product Safety)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: The Limbaugh Letter
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Sutton
|Meet w/Mark Sutton (CEO and Chairman of International Paper)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Soon-Shiong
|Meet w/ Patrick Soon-Shiong
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CIC Recollection
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Quick Chat w/Kathy - Core Principals
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Larry Merlo
|Meet w/Larry Merlo (CEO of CVS Health
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Elaine P. Ho
|USDS Demo Day!
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kevin McCarthy
|Lunch w/Kevin McCarthy and Interns
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ray Washburne
|Meet w/Ray Washburne
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Reading Time
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin
|Phone Call w/Steven Mnuchin
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Weekly Management Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David J. Skorton
|Meet w/Secretary David J. Skorton (Secretary of the Smithsonian)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Dan Gallagher
|Meet w/Dan Gallagher (CLO of Mylan)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rodney Frelinghuysen
|Call Rodney Frelinghuysen
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Train: DC (Union) -> NYC (Penn)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Marc T. Short
|Business Leaders Meeting
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - Lunch w/Committee to Unleash Prosperity
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|LGA -> CLT
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|MYR -> DCA (Through CLT)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Drug Pricing Meeting Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: David Shulkin Call Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Shulkin
|Phone Call w/David Shulkin
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Cabinet Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DCA -> MYR (Through CLT)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Clemson Football National Championship Ceremony
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|MYR -> DCA (Through CLT)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Jim and Russ
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Rob and Russ
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|BE Day
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Mornings with Mick Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Mornings with Mick Reporter Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Weekly Management Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Rural Prosperity Task Force Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Perry, Lindsey Graham
|Lunch w/Rick Perry and Lindsey Graham
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Congressional Baseball Coaches
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson
|Meet w/Al Simpson and Cemex
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Burden Regulation Rollout
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: HHS Issues Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Legislative Strategy Discussion
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick McKenney
|Meet w/Rick McKenney (CEO of Unum)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Keith Rothfus
|Meet w/Keith Rothfus
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bob Dole
|Phone Call w/ Bob Dole
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mac Thornberry
|Phone Call w/Mac Thornberry
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: OACT AHCA Score
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Defense Topline Spending Options
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|OMB Happy Hour
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tim Cooke, Anne-Allen Welden
|Meeting with Tim Cooke
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Needham
|Working Lunch w/Mike Needham
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|House Committee on Appropriations Hearing Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Introduction to Director Mulvaney
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OAI Tech Day Roundtable w/POTUS
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OAI Tech Day Reception
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Review Appropriations Testimony
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with James Lankford
|Meet w/James Lankford
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Shelley Moore Capito
|Meet w/Se. Capito
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Boozman
|Meet w/John Boozman
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rodney Frelinghuysen
|Meet w/Chariman Frelinghuysen
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|MOX Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Administrative Costs and Reforms (With Tom Price)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Senate Bowling
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Dan Hilferty
|Meet w/Dan Hilferty (CEO of Independence)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Meadows, Jim Jordan
|Meet w/Mike Meadows and Jim Jordan
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Brown Bag: Summmer Intern Speaker Series
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Testify before House Committee on Appropriations (Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Weekly Management Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Sid Goodfriend RE American Corporate Partners - Veteran Mentoring Program
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Budget Amendment Package Review Editing Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DCA -> JFK
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|JFK -> DCA
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Steven Mnuchin's Wedding
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Congressional Ryder Cup Practice Round & Dinner
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Joe Wright
|Meet w/Mr. Joe Wright (Former OMB Director)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson
|Meet w/Al Simpson and Amerisource Bergen
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: DOD Efficiencies and Reform
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting w/Kathy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|11:30-11:45am: Meeting w/Director Mul
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: FY19 Budget
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - Competitive Enterprise Institute
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Chief of Staff Time
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Robert B. Blair
|DoD Briefing for Director Mulvaney
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Donald Trump, Pat Roberts
|Phone Call w/POTUS and Pat Roberts
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kevin Hassett
|Meet w/Kevin Hassett (CEA Chair Nominee)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lisa Rein
|Interview w/Lisa Rein (Washington Post)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Sarah Pierce
|Meet w/Sarah Pierce (Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Petrucci, Alexandra M.
|M-Team Town Hall
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Kim Reynolds (IA) Meeting Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting w/Kathy and GC re: North Korea
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Cubs v. Nationals Reception (Hosted by the Cubs and Ricketts Family)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Pruitt
|Phone Call w/Administrator Pruitt
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Emma and Russ
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Interview Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kim Reynolds
|Meet w/Kim Reynolds
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Grunwald
|Interview w/Mike Grunwald (Politico)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Dan Adams
|Meet w/Dan Adams (President and CEO of the Capital Corporation)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ann Marie Buerkle
|Phone Call w/Ann Marie Buerkle (Acting Chairman of us Consumer Product Safety)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting w/Jonny re: Leg. Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Paul Ryan
|Phone Call w/Paul Ryan
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Robert Aderholt
|Meeting w/Robert Aderholt
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Culberson
|Meeting w/John Culberson
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Stephen Hemsley
|Meet w/Stephen Hemsley (CEO of UnitedHealth)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Weekly Management Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Micah Green
|Meet w/Micah Green (Banking lobbyist for Steptoe & Johnson and former president
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Chief of Staff Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly
|Phone Call w/John Kelly
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Lindsay
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rob Portman
|Meet w/Rob Portman
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tom Cole
|Meet w/Tom Cole
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Simpson
|Meet w/Mike Simpson
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Take Linda to Truman Bowling
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Send-off for Linda Springer
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Farewell Reception for Anne Anderson
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Housing Finance Update
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Sonny Perdue
|Meeting with Sonny Perdue
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Eric Cantor, Thane Carlston
|Meeting w/Eric Cantor, Thane Carlston, and
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Robert B. Blair
|Pre-Brief Meeting for Ambassadors Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bill McGinley
|Meeting w/Bill McGinley
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Weekly Management Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Sir Kim Darroch
|Lunch w/Sir Kim Darroch (British Ambassador)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Spring Guidance Review
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Newt Gingrich
|Meeting w/Newt Gingrich
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|OMB Happy Hour
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DCA -> CLT (MM and PM)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CLT -> DCE (MM)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|SC Senate campaign finance paperwork
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Review MSR Package
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Kelly
|Lunch w/John Kelly
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|60-Day Readiness Review Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Alexander Acosta
|Phone Call w/Alexander Acosta
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kireilis, Althea A.
|CXO Fellows Talk
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Carter
|Phone call w/ John Carter
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Pat Toomey
|Meet w/Pat Toomey
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch Break
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Cory Gardner
|Meet w/Cory Gardner
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bob Corker
|Meet w/Bob Corker
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Tom Graves
|Phone Call w/Tom Graves
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Neomi Rao Swearing In
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lindsey Graham
|Phone Call w/Lindsey Graham
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Russ/Jonny/MM Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Chief of Staff Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kevin McCarthy
|CEO Dinner w/Kevin McCarthy
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Joe Hockey
|Meet w/Ambassador Joe Hockey (Australia)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson, Wallace Cheves, Greg Smith
|Meet w/Al Simpson, Wallace Cheves and Greg Smith
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Unified Agenda Discussion
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Mornings with Mick Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Phone Interview: Conservative Economists
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Grunwald
|Phone Interview: Politico (Mike Grunwald)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Michael
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Bastille Day Reception
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Mornings with Mick
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch w/BE Day Winners
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bruce Westerman
|Phone Call w/Bruce Westerman
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Joe Barton
|Phone Call w/Joe Barton
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jeff Miller
|Meet w/Former Jeff Miller
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Andy Cecere
|Meet w/Andy Cecere (US Bank CEO)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matt Gaetz
|Phone Call w/Matt Gaetz
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Gary Palmer
|Phone Call w/Gary Palmer
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Larry O'Connor
|Radio Interview: Larry O'Connor (WMAL
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Phone Interview: Washington Examiner
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: SAP Process
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Weekly Management Update
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Squawk Box
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Varney and Co
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Trevor Pickitt
|Photo w/Treor Pickitt (last day of internship)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Arrive at Joint Base Andrews
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|National Governors Association Summer 2017 Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Canadian Reception with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|MM/CA Meeting (TBD)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Weekly Comms Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Marc Cadin, Richard DeVita
|Meet w/Marc Cadin and Richard DeVita
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|WH Made in America Even Drop By
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - SC Business Council
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Neomi Rao Swearing In
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Elaine Chao, Rick Perry
|Transformational Projects: Infrastructure Lunch w/Secretaries Elaine Chao, Rick Perry, and Mick Mulvaney
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Kathy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Bloomberg Government Dinner Series
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|WSJ Bi-Weekly Conversation
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Dodd Frank Report
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/PhRMA's Board of Directors
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Hay Adams
|Lunch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Russ Vought
|Interior ReOrg
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anne Anderson
|Meet w/Anne Anderson (Ireland)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Rescheduled: PAD Updated Pre-Meet
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: offshore Marine Service Ass
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Fox and Friends
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Press Briefing Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Maria Bartiromo
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson, Brian Henneberry, Raymond Paul
|Meet w/Al Simpson, Brian Henneberry, and Raymond Paul (Koch)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Weekly Management Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Daily Press Briefing
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DOD Assessment
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Quick Mick Huddle
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Director Mulvaney's 50th Birthday Party
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Sensitive Issues Discussion w/Jonny
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DCA -> CLT (MM and FM
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Lisa Murkowski
|Phone Call w/Lisa Murkowski
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CLT -> DCA (MM and FM)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Moshe Kahlon
|Meet w/ Moshe Kahlon (Israel)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Weekly Comms Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Heather Bresch, Dan Gallagher
|Meet w/Heather Bresch (CEO of Mylan) and Dan Gallagher
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Frank Luntz
|Lunch w/Frank Luntz
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Cavuto Coast to Coast
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Debt Limit Planning
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OPM Meeting Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Prime Minister Belobradek Meeting Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Pavel Belobradek
|Meet w/Pavel Belobradek (Deputy Prime Minister of the Czech Republic)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|MM/Dustin Lunch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - OFCIO Open Data Act Roundtable
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Jonny
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OMB Annual Award Ceremony
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OMB Annual Awards Reception
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Media Day Hits
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with DeWitt Zemp,
|Meet w/DeWitt Zemp
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Reorg/Reform Meeting Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Reorg/Reform Wrap Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Kathleen McGettigan, Charles Phalen
|Meet w/ Kathleen McGettigan (OPM) and Charles Phalen
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Reorg Wrap Follow-Up
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: DOI Reorg
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Weekly Management Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Walker, Ron DeSantis
|Meet w/Mark Walker and Ron DeSantis
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mallory G. Hunter
|Cabinet Meeting - DNI Coats
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Legislative Strategy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Gillissie, Evan M.
|Farewell to Lindsay
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Ryan Zinke
|Phone Call w/Ryan Zinke
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Wildfire
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bruce Westerman
|Phone Call w/Bruce Westerman
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Heather Wilson
|Meeting w/SecAF Heather Wilson
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Meadows, Jim Jo
|Call Mark Meadows and Jim Jo
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Healthcare
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Bloomberg
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|National Targeting Center Visit
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Sunday Show Prep
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Arrive: CNN Studio
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Sunday Show: CNN w/Jake Tapper
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Radio Hit: Charlotte WLNK
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Schlissel, Michael Drake
|Meet w/Mark Schlissel, Michael Drake
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Weekly Comms Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Keven Cohen
|Radio Hit: Keven Cohen
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Crapo
|Phone Call w/Mike Crapo
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Robert R. Porter
|FW: Trade Policy Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: E-Verify
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|EBM - Sanctions Reading Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Prep fo Alexander Acosta Phone Call
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Alexander Acosta
|Phone Call w/Alexander Acosta
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Prep for WSJ B-Weekly Call
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: Fox and Friends
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|News Hit: CNN 'New Day'
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: DATA Act Section 5 Pilot Report
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Jonny
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|WSJ Bi-Weekly Conversation
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Neomi Rao
|Meet w/Neomi Rao
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Shelley Moore Capito
|Phone Call w/Shelley Moore Capito
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Mick/Joe Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Alexander Acosta, Neomi Rao
|Meet w/Alexander Acosta and Neomi Rao
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Weekly Management Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mike Enzi
|Phone Call w/Mike Enzi
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Rick Perry, Neomi Rao
|Meet w/Mike Enzi and Neomi Rao
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Brown Bag Lunch w/WH TV Reporters
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Wilbur Ross, Neomi Rao
|Meet w/Wilbur Ross and Neomi Rao
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Decision Memo Reading Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Kathy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Cornyn
|Phone Call w/John Cornyn
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DCA -> MSP
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Mick Flight: MSP -> CLT
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CLT -> PHF
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Weekly Comms Meeting
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CLT -> DCA
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Weekly Comms Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Reading Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Bill Evanina
|Meet w/Bill Evanina (Director of the DNI National Counterintelligence and Security
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Weekly Comms Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with John Boozman
|Phone Call w/John Boozman
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Arrive at Joint Base Andrews
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OMB Softball Game
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|LGA -> DCA
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Weekly Management Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Gateway Project
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Leg. Time w/Jonny
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patel
|Meet w/ Patel
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: General Management Question
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Opioids
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Anand Shah
|Phone Call w/ Anand Shah
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|COS Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mark Sandy
|Meet w/Mark Sandy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|OMB Reception (Hosted by Joe Hockey)
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|TV Hit Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|TV Hit : Bottom Line Boris
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Depart for Fort McNair
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Travel Time
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DCA -> CLT
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CLT -> DCA
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Weekly Comms Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: ONDCP Reorg Ideas/FY19 Budget
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Prep for Opioid Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Solar Eclipse Viewing w/First Family
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|POTUS' Afghanistan and SE Asia Speech
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Brian Rozental
|Director Mulvaney/Brian Rozental Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Amanda H. Robbins
|Gov Reorg
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: R&D and Governmnet ReORge Follow-Up
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|NSD Meeting w/Director
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows
|Conference Call w/Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mary E. Salvi
|Meeting RE: Federal Pay
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows
|Meadows/Jordan Continued
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Atlanta Fed News Video Shoot
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/Choice Hotels International
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Atlanta Fed News Video Re-Shoot
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|EOP Coordination Call for Hurricane Harvey
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Weekly Comms Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Al Simpson
|Meet w/Al Simpson and the National Pu
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Gottlieb
|Briefing w/FDA Scott Gottlieb
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|PADs and DADs Meeting
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin
|Phone Call w/Steven Mnuchin
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|WSJ Bi-Weekly Conversation
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Space ReOrg
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Steven Mnuchin
|Phone Call w/Steven Mnuchin
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Matt Salmon, Sethuraman Panchanathan
|Meet w/Matt Salmon and Sethuraman Panchanathan (Arizone State University's Head
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|MM/Russ?emma/Kathy Huddle
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Comms Prep: Infrastructure Speeach and
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Scott Taylor, Austin Scott
|Phone Call w/Scott Taylor and Austin Scott
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mo Brooks
|Phone Call w/ Mo Brooks
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Speaking Engagement - WH Conversation on Infrastructure
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Paid Leave
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Conference Call w/House LEadership and TX/LA Delegations
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Nancy Berryhill
|Phone Call w/Nancy Berryhill
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Daily Debrief
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Government ReOrg
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Weekly Management Update
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Mick/Kathy Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Lunch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Daily Debrief
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Maribel Miller
|Director Mulvaney/Maribel Miller Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DSD Shanahan Meeting Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/DSD Shanahan
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Coomunications Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Fall Budget Sched
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Patrick Leahy
|Phone Call w/Patrick Leahy
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Mitch McConnell
|Phone Call w/Mitch McConnell
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Briefing: Commission on E
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Lapse Planning
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|DCA -> CLT
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|CLT -> DCA
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with David Metzner
|Phone Call w/David Metzner
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meeting: Fall Budget Schedule
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with James Lankford
|Phone Call w/James Lankford
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Ray Washburne OPIC Swearing in
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Daily Debrief
Calendar
|Attendees
|Topic
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Fall Schedule Budget Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Mick/Margaret Touch Base
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Senate Policy Lunch Prep
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Senate Policy LUnch
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Jerry Howard
|Phone Call w/Jerry Howard (CEO of NAHB)
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney with Emma K. Doyle
|Weekly OMB Senior Staff Meeting
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Daily Debrief
|John M. "Mick" Mulvaney
|Meet w/John Cornyn
About the Data
The White House complex -- formally called the Executive Office of the President, or EOP -- is made up of more than a dozen offices and about 4,000 staffers who craft White House policy and support the president. It includes the White House itself, the National Security Council, the Office of Management and Budget, and other federal agencies.
Property of the People, a Washington-based nonprofit transparency group, successfully sued to force the administration to release the visitor logs and calendars of top agency officials from five agencies within the White House complex: the Office of Management and Budget; the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative; the Office of National Drug Control Policy; the Office of Science and Technology Policy; and the Council on Environmental Quality.
The court held that these agencies are subject to public disclosure through the Freedom of Information Act, even if the White House itself is not. The Trump administration refuses to release visitor logs for the White House, citing "grave national security risks and privacy concerns of the hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.”
The Obama White House also initially refused to release a list of its visitors, as had previous administrations. But in 2009, facing four lawsuits from government transparency groups and increasing public scrutiny, the Obama administration began voluntarily posting records of those who came in and out of the White House itself online.
The dataset covers the period between Jan. 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration, and about Sept. 6, although the date ranges differ by agency.
The government redacted the names of some White House complex visitors, citing privacy reasons. Property of the People and the government are negotiating for the release of names currently redacted in some of the visitor logs and calendars. We plan to publish additional data, likely disclosed on a quarterly basis, as it becomes available.
The government noted in its response to Property of the People’s open-records request that it couldn’t guarantee that every visitor’s name was logged. Because the visitor logs and calendars are produced by the agencies themselves, meeting details might be mislabeled or incorrect. In some cases, where we couldn’t confirm the proper spelling of handwritten names or other text, we noted entries as “illegible.”
