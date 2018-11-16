HUD Inspect

HUD's House of Cards

Is Publicly Subsidized Housing Decent, Safe and Sanitary?

by Molly Parker, The Southern Illinoisan, Dan Nguyen, special to ProPublica, Sophie Chou, ProPublica and the 2018 ProPublica Hack Week Participants, November 16, 2018

In exchange for millions of federal dollars each year, apartment complexes subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development must pass inspections demonstrating that they are decent, safe and sanitary places to live. But thousands of residents across the country have discovered that passing scores on HUD inspections often don't match the reality of their living conditions. Look up housing complex scores near you. Related Story →

51,097
Total Inspection Reports
8.4%
Public Housing Projects
Failed Latest Inspections
2.7%
Multifamily Projects
Failed Latest Inspections

Mapping Failure

Each dot below represents a housing development that failed its most recent HUD inspection.

Inspection Failure Rates by Year

The percent of properties that failed their HUD inspections has increased since 2014, combining both public housing and subsidized private multifamily complexes. In more recent years, the number of inspections of privately owned properties has decreased. HUD did not answer questions about this decline.

Note: Data for multifamily complexes only includes facilities with an active HUD contract.
Failures by State
Failure Rate, Most Recent Inspection
State Public Housing (%) Private Multifamily Complex (%)
Maryland 29.2 2.4
New Jersey 20.7 6.4
North Dakota 17.4 8.7
Louisiana 15.4 6.4
Indiana 15.2 2.5
Arkansas 14.4 4.1
Alaska 14.3 8.8
Illinois 13.4 5.4
Wisconsin 13.4 4.0
New Mexico 12.5 3.3
Utah 12.5 2.0
Michigan 12.0 1.6
New York 11.9 3.4
Delaware 11.1 3.3
Pennsylvania 9.7 1.7
Connecticut 9.6 4.5
Virginia 9.5 1.3
California 9.3 2.9
Rhode Island 8.7 1.3
West Virginia 8.6 3.7
Arizona 8.2 0.5
Oklahoma 8.0 1.6
Mississippi 7.1 5.3
Alabama 7.0 1.9
South Carolina 6.9 1.3
Ohio 6.5 1.5
North Carolina 6.3 1.0
Washington 5.3 1.2
Kentucky 5.1 2.0
Florida 4.9 1.6
Tennessee 4.1 3.3
Georgia 3.9 2.8
Kansas 3.8 2.6
New Hampshire 3.8 0.0
Maine 3.7 1.8
Texas 3.7 2.8
South Dakota 3.6 0.5
Massachusetts 3.5 1.2
Missouri 2.9 3.1
Nebraska 2.3 0.9
Colorado 1.4 1.9
Oregon 1.4 1.6
Hawaii 0.0 1.9
Idaho 0.0 3.1
Iowa 0.0 3.4
Minnesota 0.0 2.6
Montana 0.0 0.9
Nevada 0.0 3.8
Vermont 0.0 1.4
Wyoming 0.0 0.0

Local Reporters

HUD's House of Cards

HUD’s flawed oversight of living conditions in federally subsidized housing can leave people living among rats, roaches, mold and other dangerous conditions for years. The lack of solutions for small and midsized cities is the affordable housing crisis nobody’s talking about. Read the ongoing project here.

Source: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Note: This database contains all inspection reports made available to the public by HUD from 2013 to March 2018. If a property is inspected multiple times within a short time period, it is possible that HUD has not publicly released all of those inspection scores. Data for multifamily complexes only includes facilities with an active HUD contract.

For a week in the summer of 2018, the news applications team at ProPublica, as well as members of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network staff, gathered in New York to build an interactive database together. Major parts of HUD Inspect were completed in that week.

The contributors participating in our “Hack Week” were: Katlyn Alapati, Setareh Baig, Lilia Chang, Sophie Chou, David Eads, Rachel Glickhouse, Corey Jeffers, Ryann Jones, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Ally Levine, Jeremy Merrill, Rahima Nasa, Beena Raghavendran, Frank Sharpe, Al Shaw, Mike Tigas, Sisi Wei and Derek Willis.

