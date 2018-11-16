HUD Inspect
Is Publicly Subsidized Housing Decent, Safe and Sanitary?
by Molly Parker, The Southern Illinoisan, Dan Nguyen, special to ProPublica, Sophie Chou, ProPublica and the 2018 ProPublica Hack Week Participants, November 16, 2018
In exchange for millions of federal dollars each year, apartment complexes subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development must pass inspections demonstrating that they are decent, safe and sanitary places to live. But thousands of residents across the country have discovered that passing scores on HUD inspections often don't match the reality of their living conditions. Look up housing complex scores near you. Related Story →
Failed Latest Inspections
Mapping Failure
Each dot below represents a housing development that failed its most recent HUD inspection.
Inspection Failure Rates by Year
The percent of properties that failed their HUD inspections has increased since 2014, combining both public housing and subsidized private multifamily complexes. In more recent years, the number of inspections of privately owned properties has decreased. HUD did not answer questions about this decline.
Failures by State
|Failure Rate, Most Recent Inspection
|State
|Public Housing (%)
|Private Multifamily Complex (%)
|Maryland
|29.2
|2.4
|New Jersey
|20.7
|6.4
|North Dakota
|17.4
|8.7
|Louisiana
|15.4
|6.4
|Indiana
|15.2
|2.5
|Arkansas
|14.4
|4.1
|Alaska
|14.3
|8.8
|Illinois
|13.4
|5.4
|Wisconsin
|13.4
|4.0
|New Mexico
|12.5
|3.3
|Utah
|12.5
|2.0
|Michigan
|12.0
|1.6
|New York
|11.9
|3.4
|Delaware
|11.1
|3.3
|Pennsylvania
|9.7
|1.7
|Connecticut
|9.6
|4.5
|Virginia
|9.5
|1.3
|California
|9.3
|2.9
|Rhode Island
|8.7
|1.3
|West Virginia
|8.6
|3.7
|Arizona
|8.2
|0.5
|Oklahoma
|8.0
|1.6
|Mississippi
|7.1
|5.3
|Alabama
|7.0
|1.9
|South Carolina
|6.9
|1.3
|Ohio
|6.5
|1.5
|North Carolina
|6.3
|1.0
|Washington
|5.3
|1.2
|Kentucky
|5.1
|2.0
|Florida
|4.9
|1.6
|Tennessee
|4.1
|3.3
|Georgia
|3.9
|2.8
|Kansas
|3.8
|2.6
|New Hampshire
|3.8
|0.0
|Maine
|3.7
|1.8
|Texas
|3.7
|2.8
|South Dakota
|3.6
|0.5
|Massachusetts
|3.5
|1.2
|Missouri
|2.9
|3.1
|Nebraska
|2.3
|0.9
|Colorado
|1.4
|1.9
|Oregon
|1.4
|1.6
|Hawaii
|0.0
|1.9
|Idaho
|0.0
|3.1
|Iowa
|0.0
|3.4
|Minnesota
|0.0
|2.6
|Montana
|0.0
|0.9
|Nevada
|0.0
|3.8
|Vermont
|0.0
|1.4
|Wyoming
|0.0
|0.0
Source: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Note: This database contains all inspection reports made available to the public by HUD from 2013 to March 2018. If a property is inspected multiple times within a short time period, it is possible that HUD has not publicly released all of those inspection scores. Data for multifamily complexes only includes facilities with an active HUD contract.
For a week in the summer of 2018, the news applications team at ProPublica, as well as members of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network staff, gathered in New York to build an interactive database together. Major parts of HUD Inspect were completed in that week.
The contributors participating in our “Hack Week” were: Katlyn Alapati, Setareh Baig, Lilia Chang, Sophie Chou, David Eads, Rachel Glickhouse, Corey Jeffers, Ryann Jones, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Ally Levine, Jeremy Merrill, Rahima Nasa, Beena Raghavendran, Frank Sharpe, Al Shaw, Mike Tigas, Sisi Wei and Derek Willis.