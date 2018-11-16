HUD Inspect

In exchange for millions of federal dollars each year, apartment complexes subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development must pass inspections demonstrating that they are decent, safe and sanitary places to live. But thousands of residents across the country have discovered that passing scores on HUD inspections often don't match the reality of their living conditions. Look up housing complex scores near you. Related Story →

HUD’s flawed oversight of living conditions in federally subsidized housing can leave people living among rats, roaches, mold and other dangerous conditions for years. The lack of solutions for small and midsized cities is the affordable housing crisis nobody’s talking about. Read the ongoing project here.

Are you a reporter who covers public housing in your community? Email [email protected] to sign up for a webinar in December with our reporting team and experts, and we’ll show you how to use this information to tell local stories about HUD.

The percent of properties that failed their HUD inspections has increased since 2014, combining both public housing and subsidized private multifamily complexes. In more recent years, the number of inspections of privately owned properties has decreased. HUD did not answer questions about this decline.

Source: U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Note: This database contains all inspection reports made available to the public by HUD from 2013 to March 2018. If a property is inspected multiple times within a short time period, it is possible that HUD has not publicly released all of those inspection scores. Data for multifamily complexes only includes facilities with an active HUD contract.

