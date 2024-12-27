PROPUBLICA Fearless Reporting for an Informed Society — Join Us.
I Have Lost Everything

Interviews by Asia Fields, Nicole Santa Cruz, Ruth Talbot and Maya Miller; design and development by Ruth Talbot; illustration by Matt Rota
A record number of Americans are living outside. Cities have responded by removing encampments from public spaces, a practice commonly referred to as “sweeps.” In the process, workers often take people’s belongings — including important documents, survival gear and irreplaceable mementos.
Over and over, people across the country told ProPublica they were devastated by such losses. We gave them notecards so they could explain in their own words how the sweeps have affected them.
Here are some of their stories.
A collage of items people told ProPublica they lost, including a cooler, a guitar, family photos, and medication. A collage of items people told ProPublica they lost, including a cooler, a guitar, family photos, and medication.
Click on any notecard to read full text
My husband's ashes

Teresa Stratton, 61

Portland, Oregon

Teresa Stratton, 61

Portland, Oregon
What They Wrote:

My husbands ashes

I made me feel alone scared, empty. Now I wonder where he is and if he’s all still in his urn and if he’s OK and I hope he’s not in the dump

Stratton was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.” Portland officials said they didn’t see an urn in photos taken by workers. The officials said that depending on how the ashes were stored, they could have been thrown away.
My perscription glasses

Adam Mora

Riverside, California

Adam Mora

Riverside, California
What They Wrote:

My perscrption glasses were takin

Have been getting head akes.

My CD players. Phones. Personal paperwork. Had no time replacing it. Also jewelry was taken. Food. Clothes.

This has affected me.

Becuase they just come and throw our stuff away. And they just dont care. Like it was nothing to them.

Thank you.

Riverside officials did not comment on specific cases but said they do their work with the “utmost professionalism and respect.” Mora was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
My tools

Mario Van Rossen, 49

Los Angeles, California

Mario Van Rossen, 49

Los Angeles, California
What They Wrote:

My tools, cause I use them to make a living, not to mention some of those tools were given to me by my father, and they made me feel close to my Dad that is now gone cause he passed away. But what really sucks is I used them to make a living so I could eat and buy what I need.

Van Rossen was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
Updated pictures of my daughter

Kyra Gonzales

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Kyra Gonzales

Albuquerque, New Mexico
What They Wrote:

Updated pictures of my daughter and the only number to reach her at. I’ve been coping by not continuing my housing. I have nothing to get off the streets to.

Passport

Elijah Harris, 38

Los Angeles, California

Elijah Harris, 38

Los Angeles, California
What They Wrote:

- Birth certificate

- Passport

- UPS/storage keys

- Money

- I’D/SSC

Set my progress to saving for a place back months.

Harris was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
My purse was taken

Stephenie, 45

Portland, Oregon

Stephenie, 45

Portland, Oregon
What They Wrote:

My purse was taken ... it had everything I needed to survive in it. Not having these things made my life so much harder & made my depression way worse.

Stephenie was featured in “Cities Say They Store Property Taken From Homeless Encampments. People Rarely Get Their Things Back.”
My sense of self

Jeremy Foreman

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Jeremy Foreman

Albuquerque, New Mexico
What They Wrote:

My sence of self + the will to keep trying to better my self + get off these streets. So the most devastating object I lost was Jeremy Foreman.

It broke my heart

Mary Yahner, 59

Phoenix, Arizona

Mary Yahner, 59

Phoenix, Arizona
What They Wrote:

I had my kid’s baby shoes w/ me since we became homeless. It was all I had left of them {they are w/ family}. The police/city took them w/ the rest of our stuff. It broke my heart … I still cry my eyes out when I think of it. :( It just reminds you that you have no power/control left.

Yahner was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
my moms obituaries

Brandon Lyons, 29

Riverside, California

Brandon Lyons, 29

Riverside, California
What They Wrote:

They took my baby pictures and my moms obituaries that was in my duffel bag. They also took my leather motorcycle vest worth 300$+ and my whole tent setup.

Lyons was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
Birth certificate and social security card

Damian Voorhees, 48

New York, New York

Damian Voorhees, 48

New York, New York
What They Wrote:

Birth certificate & Social Security card. Haven’t been able to attain a ID & haven't had ID over the last 1 1/2 years.

My parents wedding photos.

Last item I had of theirs.

A New York City official said the Department of Sanitation only removes belongings when no one present claims them or a person states the items are no longer needed.
Baseball cards

Ismael Arias

Los Angeles, California

Ismael Arias

Los Angeles, California
What They Wrote:

Having a steady income & having nothing was very do to take in for the time being. Stuff from my tool’s to collecttables baseball cards to coins

Arias was featured in “Cities Say They Store Property Taken From Homeless Encampments. People Rarely Get Their Things Back.”
Coloring pencils, books, notebooks, pens, pencils, medical supplies, food, back packs, tents, wallets, I.D.s

Lindsay, 35

Knoxville, Tennessee

Lindsay, 35

Knoxville, Tennessee
What They Wrote:

I’ve had so many blankets, sleeping bags, tarps, clothes, shoes, hobby items (such as coloring cooks, coloring pencils, books, notebooks, pens, pencils, medical supplies, food, back packs, tents, wallets, I.D.’s, money, cell phones, and other gifts that were very sentimental to me and it has impacted me by causing me to be more depressed, suicidal, and less out going than I used to be. I mostly just stay at camp waiting for the dreaded we got 15 mins. to pack and get out.

My clothes

Jeffery Stafford, 33

Riverside, California

Jeffery Stafford, 33

Riverside, California
What They Wrote:

My clothes because its hard to keep clean being on the streets so it made me feel insecure to ask people for help

Stafford was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
My seizure medication

Greg Adams

Sacramento, California

Greg Adams

Sacramento, California
What They Wrote:

My seizure medication

Motorhome

All my belonging

It hurt my head

Adams was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.” Sacramento officials said that multiple agencies have jurisdiction over the area where the sweep occurred.
Tent

Karolyn Juanico

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Karolyn Juanico

Albuquerque, New Mexico
What They Wrote:

Tent

Sleeping with friends under well lit areas

I have no trust

Violette Loftis, 42

Portland, Oregon

Violette Loftis, 42

Portland, Oregon
What They Wrote:

Because of the sweeps I can not keep anything. I cant get any sort of anything that I might get attached too. I have lost everything clear down to the clothes on my back. I now wear a purse that I wear 24-7. I have no trust and I live like an animal and have serious mental issues because of it. Help it get better.

Loftis was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
I lost a necklace

Lady Hawkins, 45

Riverside, California

Lady Hawkins, 45

Riverside, California
What They Wrote:

I lost a necklace that my kids got for me for Mother's Day 2 yrs ago and that really affected me emotional.

Hawkins asked to be identified by the name she goes by in her community.
Dentures

Christian Smith

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Christian Smith

Albuquerque, New Mexico
What They Wrote:

Dentures. Were thrown away and coping isn't somthing I can do. It’s made me feel ugly, unworthy, can’t go get a job with no teeth. So how can get off the streets until another pair can be made?

Smith was featured in “Albuquerque Is Throwing Out the Belongings of Homeless People, Violating City Policy.” Albuquerque officials said that in the months since ProPublica’s previous story, the city has expanded its assistance programs for homeless people, including increasing the number of beds available at shelters and an addiction treatment center, and offering more rides to the property storage facility and shelters.
Bible and my jewelry

Ezra

Portland, Oregon

Ezra

Portland, Oregon
What They Wrote:

Everthing I had each time was 4 survial — plus my Bible & my jewerly

Despair — tears

Ezra asked to be identified by a name she goes by in her community because of safety concerns.
My grandma and daughter things

Angel

Los Angeles, California

Angel

Los Angeles, California
What They Wrote:

My grandma and daughter things that are not replaceable. Some of my tools, hygiene, makeup my art supplies, tent clothes, blankets, bikes, skate borads.

Angel was featured in “Cities Say They Store Property Taken From Homeless Encampments. People Rarely Get Their Things Back.”
Guitars

Ronald Brown, 61

Portland, Oregon

Ronald Brown, 61

Portland, Oregon
What They Wrote:

6 May 2024.

Guitars & banjo: the way a street musician like me makes $. Nonsense no notice sweep of all good stuff — tent, bedding, battery pak, amplifier, H2O, etc.

Brown later clarified it was a mandolin, not a banjo, that he lost. Portland officials said they didn’t see instruments in the photos crews took of a sweep in the area. Brown was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
Sleeping bag, cell phone

Margarita Griego

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Margarita Griego

Albuquerque, New Mexico
What They Wrote:

Sleeping bag

Cell phone

Blankets

Tent

Food

Now have to go get all the above again, its a big set back.

Griego was featured in “Albuquerque Is Throwing Out the Belongings of Homeless People, Violating City Policy.” Albuquerque officials said that in the months since ProPublica’s previous story, the city has expanded its assistance programs for homeless people, including increasing the number of beds available at shelters and an addiction treatment center, and offering more rides to the property storage facility and shelters.
My shelter

Rebecca Huggins, 33

Phoenix, Arizona

Rebecca Huggins, 33

Phoenix, Arizona
What They Wrote:

My tent was taken also my blankents, cooler, food, perscription medicines

It made it harder for me to be comfortable in this heat and took my shelter away from me made me feel less safe …

Huggins was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
lost many things

Beth Hale, 47

Burien, Washington

Beth Hale, 47

Burien, Washington
What They Wrote:

I lost many things during the sweeps we’ve been through but losing my wedding pictures has been the hardest thing. They were the last copies because evrytime we get copies we go through another sweep but this time there aren’t anymore in family because we’ve gotten all of them from all our family members.

I can't even get a job

Greg Kane, 47

Phoenix, Arizona

Greg Kane, 47

Phoenix, Arizona
What They Wrote:

My ID + Social Security card. Without those I cant even get a job

Wallet, bike, clothes, tent, blanket

Drew Dinh, 40

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Drew Dinh, 40

Minneapolis, Minnesota
What They Wrote:

Wallet, bike, clothes, tent, blanket, cast iron pans, food, stove and other items that are important to surviving. It made surviving day to day life difficult to be able to progress out of being homless and was a setback that made the depressive state I was in even worse. Then other people would take advantage of me even worse then they already have.

Dinh was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
My entire camp

Harry Blankenship, 37

Knoxville, Tennessee

Harry Blankenship, 37

Knoxville, Tennessee
What They Wrote:

I lost my entire camp, tent, clothes, sentimental things, blankets, all of mine and my wife lost everything. So we had a hard time getting documents replaced as I am from California and its a process.

Important paperwork

Edward Cline, 29

Riverside, California

Edward Cline, 29

Riverside, California
What They Wrote:

My granpas neckless that has been passed down

Important paperwork

Clothes tent, and waggon.

The letters from my grandmother

Gabriel Rodriguez

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Gabriel Rodriguez

Albuquerque, New Mexico
What They Wrote:

The letters from my grandmother before she passed away

I'm angry but I can’t do nothing about it

Rodriguez was featured in “Albuquerque Is Throwing Out the Belongings of Homeless People, Violating City Policy.” Albuquerque officials said that in the months since ProPublica’s previous story, the city has expanded its assistance programs for homeless people, including increasing the number of beds available at shelters and an addiction treatment center, and offering more rides to the property storage facility and shelters.
My tent, Mr Heater

Larry Serben, 53

Portland, Oregon

Larry Serben, 53

Portland, Oregon
What They Wrote:

I lost my tent, Mr Heater blankets, bike, bike trailer several pairs of pants, and shirts.

I had to go without any shelter for that evening till the next day until I could get another tent and blankets!

Its really hard on people to replace the stuff we lose!!

My clothes that my mom had just bought for me

Kayla

San Francisco, California

Kayla

San Francisco, California
What They Wrote:

Something important to me that was taken from me was all of my clothes that my mom had just bought for me

It was really hard to tell her that all the clothes we went shopping together were lost before I even got to wear them.

Kayla was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
My hope!

Dawn, 57

Fresno, California

Dawn, 57

Fresno, California
What They Wrote:

Tho I have lost a lot of beloning to the taskforce. The one thing that sticks out the most missed is my Hope! Hope that I will make it out of this tramatic life style that I never choose to live. After I escaped a abusive relationship and found the safety and family at the park (Roeding) was short lived upon the introduction of the (HART team) Being harrased, harried and hounded has become my new reality. I feel I’ve survived one hellish scean only to have been ready and available exposed for a new type of trapped. Jail & fines becoming my new way of life. What I’ve lost & want back will have to be freedom from the newist threat of being a crimanl from having no home to run to. And feel a peaceful safe feeling.

Dawn

A homeless female

2024

The city of Fresno, which runs the Homeless Assistance Response Team, known as HART, did not respond to a request for comment.
All my possessions too many times

Annette Collins, 58

Portland, Oregon

Annette Collins, 58

Portland, Oregon
What They Wrote:

I lost a valuable card collection

2 valuable swords

And all my possesions too many times

It totally devistated me and cause my depression to worsen. It took me months to get all the things they took back, by me having to repurchase them.

Family photos, letters, journals

G. Bethel

New York, New York

G. Bethel

New York, New York
What They Wrote:

During the city sweeps we have lost precious items, sentimental value which cannot be replaced such as family photos, letters, journals, diaries and gifts that were given to us out of love. All things that will never be again. How do you take someones possessions and label them trash? They might as well have put us in the garbage also. In particular, the photographs, moments and memories we cant get back no matter what, this hurt the most.

Bethel asked to be identified only by a first initial and last name due to privacy concerns. A New York City official said the Department of Sanitation only removes belongings when no one present claims them or a person states the items are no longer needed.
Have to start all over

Kevin Grigsby, 38

Portland, Oregon

Kevin Grigsby, 38

Portland, Oregon
What They Wrote:

I feel losing my sleeping gear was the wrost thing I lost it affected my job place to sleep. Then you have to start all over.

I felt violated

Luanne Loving, 66

Portland, Oregon

Luanne Loving, 66

Portland, Oregon
What They Wrote:

All of my fishing gear, tent, wagon, lamps, lanterns, propane stove. I felt violated, I felt that no-one cared, and was very hurt and angry. I had to start over again collecting these things.

Loving was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.”
It's overwhelming

Harold Odom, 64

Seattle, Washington

Harold Odom, 64

Seattle, Washington
What They Wrote:

It’s a sense of loss that doesn’t go away. Knowing that my belongings are likely gone for good—or lost forever—fills me with a sadness that’s hard to bear. The thought of being thrown out and left with nothing... it’s overwhelming. I feel like I’m on the verge of breaking down.

Odom was featured in “Swept Away: What Cities Really Take When They Sweep Homeless Encampments.” Odom typed his response, and ProPublica placed it on a notecard background with his permission.
Cities’ Responses

We offered cities an opportunity to respond to this story and have noted when they provided relevant context or disputed specific details.

Cities broadly defended their encampment-removal policies, saying they try to balance the health and safety of the larger community with the rights of people experiencing homelessness. Many cities told ProPublica that allowing people to live outside is not compassionate and characterized removals as a step toward getting people into housing.

Cities emphasized that they typically give people notice before clearing their encampment. If someone doesn’t move by the scheduled time, several cities said they may allow more time or leave items and come back for them later. Some also have policies to store certain kinds of items after a sweep.

Officials in Portland, Oregon, called sweeps a necessary but “imperfect fix” that can be “stressful and disruptive for an already extremely vulnerable part of our community.”

You can read more about cities’ policies in our previous stories.

Transcriptions

Our transcriptions of people’s handwritten responses preserve the original spelling and punctuation. Capitalization has largely been standardized. Notecards that contained personal details that the writer did not want made public, such as a full name or contact information, have been edited to remove those details.

Verification

To confirm that sweeps did occur in a given geographic area around the time our sources said they did, we used additional interviews; media reports; and city or county data, records and encampment-removal schedules. We verified each person’s identity through public records. In one case, where a source had a common name and we had difficulty reconnecting with them, we confirmed that the name matched what was given to service providers. We published first names only or, in one case, a first initial and last name, when people said the publication of their full names would pose safety risks. In two cases that are noted, we published names by which those people are known but that are not their legal names.

We’re working on more stories about homelessness with local newsrooms in New York, Maine and Oregon. You can learn more about those projects and get in touch with our reporters.