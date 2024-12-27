Teresa Stratton, 61
My husbands ashes
I made me feel alone scared, empty. Now I wonder where he is and if he’s all still in his urn and if he’s OK and I hope he’s not in the dump
Adam Mora
My perscrption glasses were takin
Have been getting head akes.
My CD players. Phones. Personal paperwork. Had no time replacing it. Also jewelry was taken. Food. Clothes.
This has affected me.
Becuase they just come and throw our stuff away. And they just dont care. Like it was nothing to them.
Thank you.
Mario Van Rossen, 49
My tools, cause I use them to make a living, not to mention some of those tools were given to me by my father, and they made me feel close to my Dad that is now gone cause he passed away. But what really sucks is I used them to make a living so I could eat and buy what I need.
Kyra Gonzales
Updated pictures of my daughter and the only number to reach her at. I’ve been coping by not continuing my housing. I have nothing to get off the streets to.
Elijah Harris, 38
- Birth certificate
- Passport
- UPS/storage keys
- Money
- I’D/SSC
Set my progress to saving for a place back months.
Stephenie, 45
My purse was taken ... it had everything I needed to survive in it. Not having these things made my life so much harder & made my depression way worse.
Jeremy Foreman
My sence of self + the will to keep trying to better my self + get off these streets. So the most devastating object I lost was Jeremy Foreman.
Mary Yahner, 59
I had my kid’s baby shoes w/ me since we became homeless. It was all I had left of them {they are w/ family}. The police/city took them w/ the rest of our stuff. It broke my heart … I still cry my eyes out when I think of it. :( It just reminds you that you have no power/control left.
Brandon Lyons, 29
They took my baby pictures and my moms obituaries that was in my duffel bag. They also took my leather motorcycle vest worth 300$+ and my whole tent setup.
Damian Voorhees, 48
Birth certificate & Social Security card. Haven’t been able to attain a ID & haven't had ID over the last 1 1/2 years.
My parents wedding photos.
Last item I had of theirs.
Ismael Arias
Having a steady income & having nothing was very do to take in for the time being. Stuff from my tool’s to collecttables baseball cards to coins
Lindsay, 35
I’ve had so many blankets, sleeping bags, tarps, clothes, shoes, hobby items (such as coloring cooks, coloring pencils, books, notebooks, pens, pencils, medical supplies, food, back packs, tents, wallets, I.D.’s, money, cell phones, and other gifts that were very sentimental to me and it has impacted me by causing me to be more depressed, suicidal, and less out going than I used to be. I mostly just stay at camp waiting for the dreaded we got 15 mins. to pack and get out.
Jeffery Stafford, 33
My clothes because its hard to keep clean being on the streets so it made me feel insecure to ask people for help
Greg Adams
My seizure medication
Motorhome
All my belonging
It hurt my head
Karolyn Juanico
Tent
Sleeping with friends under well lit areas
Violette Loftis, 42
Because of the sweeps I can not keep anything. I cant get any sort of anything that I might get attached too. I have lost everything clear down to the clothes on my back. I now wear a purse that I wear 24-7. I have no trust and I live like an animal and have serious mental issues because of it. Help it get better.
Lady Hawkins, 45
I lost a necklace that my kids got for me for Mother's Day 2 yrs ago and that really affected me emotional.
Christian Smith
Dentures. Were thrown away and coping isn't somthing I can do. It’s made me feel ugly, unworthy, can’t go get a job with no teeth. So how can get off the streets until another pair can be made?
Ezra
Everthing I had each time was 4 survial — plus my Bible & my jewerly
Despair — tears
Angel
My grandma and daughter things that are not replaceable. Some of my tools, hygiene, makeup my art supplies, tent clothes, blankets, bikes, skate borads.
Ronald Brown, 61
6 May 2024.
Guitars & banjo: the way a street musician like me makes $. Nonsense no notice sweep of all good stuff — tent, bedding, battery pak, amplifier, H2O, etc.
Margarita Griego
Sleeping bag
Cell phone
Blankets
Tent
Food
Now have to go get all the above again, its a big set back.
Rebecca Huggins, 33
My tent was taken also my blankents, cooler, food, perscription medicines
It made it harder for me to be comfortable in this heat and took my shelter away from me made me feel less safe …
Beth Hale, 47
I lost many things during the sweeps we’ve been through but losing my wedding pictures has been the hardest thing. They were the last copies because evrytime we get copies we go through another sweep but this time there aren’t anymore in family because we’ve gotten all of them from all our family members.
Greg Kane, 47
My ID + Social Security card. Without those I cant even get a job
Drew Dinh, 40
Wallet, bike, clothes, tent, blanket, cast iron pans, food, stove and other items that are important to surviving. It made surviving day to day life difficult to be able to progress out of being homless and was a setback that made the depressive state I was in even worse. Then other people would take advantage of me even worse then they already have.
Harry Blankenship, 37
I lost my entire camp, tent, clothes, sentimental things, blankets, all of mine and my wife lost everything. So we had a hard time getting documents replaced as I am from California and its a process.
Edward Cline, 29
My granpas neckless that has been passed down
Important paperwork
Clothes tent, and waggon.
Gabriel Rodriguez
The letters from my grandmother before she passed away
I'm angry but I can’t do nothing about it
Larry Serben, 53
I lost my tent, Mr Heater blankets, bike, bike trailer several pairs of pants, and shirts.
I had to go without any shelter for that evening till the next day until I could get another tent and blankets!
Its really hard on people to replace the stuff we lose!!
Kayla
Something important to me that was taken from me was all of my clothes that my mom had just bought for me
It was really hard to tell her that all the clothes we went shopping together were lost before I even got to wear them.
Dawn, 57
Tho I have lost a lot of beloning to the taskforce. The one thing that sticks out the most missed is my Hope! Hope that I will make it out of this tramatic life style that I never choose to live. After I escaped a abusive relationship and found the safety and family at the park (Roeding) was short lived upon the introduction of the (HART team) Being harrased, harried and hounded has become my new reality. I feel I’ve survived one hellish scean only to have been ready and available exposed for a new type of trapped. Jail & fines becoming my new way of life. What I’ve lost & want back will have to be freedom from the newist threat of being a crimanl from having no home to run to. And feel a peaceful safe feeling.
Dawn
A homeless female
2024
Annette Collins, 58
I lost a valuable card collection
2 valuable swords
And all my possesions too many times
It totally devistated me and cause my depression to worsen. It took me months to get all the things they took back, by me having to repurchase them.
G. Bethel
During the city sweeps we have lost precious items, sentimental value which cannot be replaced such as family photos, letters, journals, diaries and gifts that were given to us out of love. All things that will never be again. How do you take someones possessions and label them trash? They might as well have put us in the garbage also. In particular, the photographs, moments and memories we cant get back no matter what, this hurt the most.
Kevin Grigsby, 38
I feel losing my sleeping gear was the wrost thing I lost it affected my job place to sleep. Then you have to start all over.
Luanne Loving, 66
All of my fishing gear, tent, wagon, lamps, lanterns, propane stove. I felt violated, I felt that no-one cared, and was very hurt and angry. I had to start over again collecting these things.
Harold Odom, 64
It’s a sense of loss that doesn’t go away. Knowing that my belongings are likely gone for good—or lost forever—fills me with a sadness that’s hard to bear. The thought of being thrown out and left with nothing... it’s overwhelming. I feel like I’m on the verge of breaking down.