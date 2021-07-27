Video Evidence Shown in the Capitol Insurrection Criminal Cases

ProPublica and a coalition of 15 other news organizations including The Washington Post, The Associated Press, CBS and NBC have been suing for access to the video exhibits shown in the criminal cases against the accused Jan. 6 rioters. The coalition has been arguing for access before a series of federal judges in the District of Columbia, and the Department of Justice has been sending us new videos as we win our applications. Below we’ve organized these videos by case, and they are shown exactly as given to us by the DOJ. We’ll add more videos as we get them. Related: What Parler Saw During the Attack on the Capitol