Paying the President

Since Watergate, presidents have actively sought to avoid conflicts between their public responsibilities and their private interests. Almost all presidents starting with Jimmy Carter have sold their companies or moved assets into blind trusts.
Donald Trump never did this, despite his expansive holdings. He stands to gain personally when groups pay his companies. Since 2015, campaign staff and government officials have spent millions at his properties. Use this interactive graphic to track the money we’ve tallied so far. | Related Story →
Federal government spending is incomplete because many government agencies have actively fought requests to disclose spending at Trump properties. The data we have so far was released, in part, after lawsuits. We’ll continue to update this page as we receive more data.
Federal government spending data does not include all expenses from the Secret Service or from Coast Guard protection details.
Some federal spending reports we received did not include transaction dates. These are not included in the timeline but are included in aggregate spending numbers.
Sources: Federal government spending was gathered by the Washington-based transparency group Property of the People using Freedom of Information Act requests of more than a dozen agencies and lawsuits against four of them. State government spending was compiled from state websites. Campaign finance data is from ProPublica’s FEC Itemizer, compiled from Federal Election Commission records.
$
January 20, 2017
Department of Defense officials spent
$
for lodging at Trump’s Las Vegas Hotel
Federal taxpayer data is incomplete because agencies are fighting disclosure. We will add more as it comes in.