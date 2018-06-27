Paying the President

About the data

Federal government spending is incomplete because many government agencies have actively fought requests to disclose spending at Trump properties. The data we have so far was released, in part, after lawsuits. We’ll continue to update this page as we receive more data.

Federal government spending data does not include all expenses from the Secret Service or from Coast Guard protection details.

Some federal spending reports we received did not include transaction dates. These are not included in the timeline but are included in aggregate spending numbers.

Sources: Federal government spending was gathered by the Washington-based transparency group Property of the People using Freedom of Information Act requests of more than a dozen agencies and lawsuits against four of them. State government spending was compiled from state websites. Campaign finance data is from ProPublica’s FEC Itemizer, compiled from Federal Election Commission records.