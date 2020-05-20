CORONAVIRUS

The trajectory of each state's positive tests as a percentage of total tests, over the last two weeks.

Click a state to see more detail

States Are Reopening:
See How Coronavirus Cases Rise or Fall

by Lena V. Groeger and Ash Ngu, May 20, 2020

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Many states are lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions on social and business activity that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Questions linger, however, about whether some states meet criteria set by public health experts and the federal government for doing so. Experts are keeping a close eye on whether states that have reopened are seeing an uptick in cases or a worsening in other key metrics.

To give people context on state reopenings, and what happens afterward, we are tracking metrics derived from a set of guidelines published by the White House for states to achieve before loosening restrictions. Even if these criteria are met, without a vaccine, reopening may cause an increase in cases. What’s more, some states may meet all of the criteria and still have a high infection rate.

We plan on updating this data daily. Read more about how we chose these metrics.

Alabama
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Alaska
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Arizona
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Arkansas
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
California
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Colorado
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Connecticut
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Delaware
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
District of Columbia
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Florida
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Georgia
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Hawaii
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Idaho
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Illinois
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Indiana
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Iowa
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Kansas
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Kentucky
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Louisiana
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Maine
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Maryland
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Massachusetts
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Michigan
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Minnesota
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Mississippi
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Missouri
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Montana
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Nebraska
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Nevada
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
New Hampshire
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
New Jersey
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
New Mexico
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
New York
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
North Carolina
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
North Dakota
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Ohio
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Oklahoma
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Oregon
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Pennsylvania
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Rhode Island
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
South Carolina
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
South Dakota
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Tennessee
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Texas
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Utah
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Vermont
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Virginia
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Washington
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
West Virginia
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Wisconsin
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness
Wyoming
Positive tests
per 100K people
Percentage of tests
that are positive
Tests per 100K
people per day
ICU bed availability
Hospital visits for
flu-like illness

Sources The COVID Tracking Project, National Governors Association, CDC COVID-19 Module, CDC FluView

Notes Exact restrictions and rules for each state vary considerably, and counties or even cities may have their own rules in place. It has recently become clear that some states are combining different types of tests, which may make their positive test numbers appear better than they would otherwise. Here are more details on the five metrics we chose:

  • Positive tests per 100K people: A seven-day moving average of the number of positive tests, adjusted for population. We show an arrow representing the trend over the last two weeks. This metric comes from White House guidelines, and the data is updated daily.
  • Percentage of tests that are positive: A seven-day moving average of the percentage of total tests that are positive. We show an arrow representing the trend over the last two weeks. This metric comes from White House guidelines, and the data is updated daily.
  • Tests per 100K people per day: A seven-day moving average of the number of total tests, adjusted for population. We show a goal of 100 tests per 100,000 people per day. That number is taken from statements by the White House suggesting 30 tests per 1,000 people per month as a target.
  • While there have been several targets put forward by both the White House and public health experts for what would make a sufficient number of tests, our metric takes the White House’s 30 tests per 1,000 people per month target and uses it to derive a minimum daily goal. This data is updated daily.
  • ICU bed availability: The percentage of intensive care beds in the state’s hospitals that are available. The White House’s guidelines say that states should be able to “treat patients without crisis care.” We’ve chosen to use ICU bed availability to track this criteria. We show a goal of 30% availability, which is taken from the target set by New York state. This data comes from a subset of facilities in each state that report this information to the CDC, and it is updated daily.
  • Hospital visits for flu-like illness: The percentage of patient visits to health care providers for influenza-like illness. We show an arrow representing the trend over the last two weeks. This metric comes from White House guidelines. The data comes from a subset of facilities in each state that report this information to the CDC and is updated weekly.
