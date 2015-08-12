Represent

Donate

Lobbying Registration Database

Updated daily. By Jeremy B. Merrill

58,769 lobbying registrations since 2004

44% involve at least one revolving-door lobbyist

27 new lobbying registrations this month

It can seem like lobbyists run Washington from behind the scenes. But their work isn't completely opaque. They’re required to register with the House and the Senate when they lobby for a new client. Former members of Congress, former congressional staffers and former high-level regulators who now work as lobbyists—the so-called “revolving door” — are required to disclose their "covered" former positions. You can use this database to find out who's lobbying on whose behalf — and about what issues. Here's a guide.

Top lobbying issues this month:

See all issues

New Lobbying Registrations By Quarter

Hundreds of new lobbying disclosures are filed every year. They typically spike at the beginning of the year and when new Congresses are sworn in every two years.

Latest Lobbying Registrations

Lobbyists Previously Employed on Capitol Hill: 
Other Lobbyists: 
Issue Client Firm Lobbyists Date Filed
Details The report was made in error. Not within monetary range of campaign law. The Hubbard Organization, Inc.
Wholesale 		in-house lobbying
Details Federal response to Hurricane Maria and oversight of PROMESA. Cypress Advocacy, LLC on behalf of COFINA Seniors Coalition (informal coalition)
lobbying and consulting firm on behalf of coalition 		Crossroads Strategies, LLC
Details Tax issues of importance to FSR members in connection with Federal policymakers ongoing consideration of tax reform (H.R. 1). Financial Services Roundtable
Trade association for financial services firms. 		Capitol Counsel, LLC
Details Energy and environmental issues/policy associated with power generation. Northern Star Generation
Power generation company. 		Balch & Bingham, LLP
Details HR 2077 - Restoring the Patient's Voice Act; HR 2999 Patients' Access to Treatment Act; S 1113 - Personal Care Products Safety Act; Patient Access Issues; NIH/Health Research Funding; NATIONAL PSORIASIS FOUNDATION
Patient advocacy organization 		in-house lobbying
Details developing democracy in Lebanon Saving the Next Generation Foundation
helps economically disadvantaged children in the Middle East through programs including un 		The Friedlander Group
Details Legislative and regulatory PAUL HASTINGS LLP (formerly Paul, Hastings, Janofsky &amp; Walker LLP)
law firm 		PAUL HASTINGS LLP (formerly Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker LLP)
Details Issues affecting the New Markets Tax Credit New Markets Tax Credit Coalition
National membership organization 		Ernst & Young LLP (Washington Council Ernst & Young)
Details Pesticide regulatory framework, Endangered Species Act reform, conservation, biotechnology regulations, Renewable Fuel Standard, biofuel related legislation and regulations, farm bill Syngenta Corporation
Producer of agriculture crop protection and seed products. 		Squire Patton Boggs
Details Federal response to Hurricane Maria and oversight of PROMESA. Cypress Advocacy, LLC on behalf of COFINA Seniors Coalition (informal coalition)
lobbying and consulting firm on behalf of coalition 		Crossroads Strategies, LLC
Details Labor and healthcare standards for people with disabilities. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. Opportunity Village
Non profit organization that provides services to individuals with disabilities 		Porter Group, LLC
Details DACA and DREAM Act Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce
Business association 		The Raben Group
Details Abortion rights, reproductive rights National Abortion Federation
Non-profit 		in-house lobbying
Details Retransmission Consent Radio Issues Univision Communications Inc.
Broadcast Television Network 		Becker & Poliakoff, P.A.
Details Tax reform and budget. Infrastructure and regulatory reform. WASHINGTON GAS LIGHT COMPANY
Utility 		in-house lobbying
Details Tax reform and budget. Infrastructure and regulatory reform. WASHINGTON GAS LIGHT COMPANY
utility 		in-house lobbying
Details Assist client with government contracting and procurement issues relating to aircraft maintenance and other aviation-related matters. AAR Corp.
Independent provider of commercial and governmental aircraft services. 		Barnes & Thornburg, LLP
Details Raising awareness within USG of National Interest of Ukraine's mission in Ukraine to promote rule of law and civil rights. National Interest of Ukraine
NGO promoting research and national interests of Ukrainians 		Blue Star Strategies LLC
Details Education on Otsuka as a company Improving the U.S. mental health care delivery system Lack of innovative therapies for Renal patients who have CKD stage 1 and 2 Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Pharmaceutical research and development 		in-house lobbying
Details Aerospace obsolescence sourcing Crestwood Technology Group Corporation
Aerospace small business specializing in Material, Sourcing and Procurement, and Logistics 		Atlantic Strategies Group
Details Issues related to FIRPTA Lincoln Infrastructure USA Inc.
Transportation infrastructure 		The Washington Tax & Public Policy Group (formerly The Washington Tax Group)
Details Exploration and production matters in Eastern Europe; H.Res 576. Frontera Resources Corporation
Oil and Gas Exploration and Production. 		AKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD
Details Federal response to Hurricane Maria and oversight of PROMESA. Cypress Advocacy, LLC on behalf of COFINA Seniors Coalition (informal coalition)
Lobbying and consulting on behalf of coalition. 		Petra Strategies LLC
Details RPM Act Specialty Equipment Market Association
Trade association dedicated to helping businesses involved with vehicle customizations 		Webster, Chamberlain & Bean, LLP
Details H.R.3266, S.1609 and H.R.3268, S.1603 EnRevo Pyro
​EnRevo Pyro develops and implements advanced waste to Energy 		AMERICA-FIRST ENERGY CONSULTING SERVICES
Details Transportation Policy and Appropriations City of Diamond Bar, CA
California Municipality 		Prince Global Solutions, LLC
Details Deductibility of interest on stadium bonds. ATL Hawks, LLC
Sports & Entertainment 		HOLLAND & KNIGHT LLP
Details Tax reform. Altaba, Inc.
Investment. 		Federal Policy Group, LLC
Details Issues related to the alternative fuel mixture credit Ryan, LLC
Tax Services 		MILLER & CHEVALIER, CHTD
Details EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program A&J Capital
Financial services & advisory firm 		Becker & Poliakoff, P.A.
Details Issues related to the Historic Tax Credit and tax reform. Southbridge Associates II LLC
Real estate management and development. 		Capitol Counsel, LLC
Details The registrant will engage in communications to promote a better understanding of the bank and its business interests. Registrant will monitor legislative activity that may impact the bank. Sberbank CIB USA, Inc.
Trading in equities and fixed income instruments eligible for US clients (not derivatives) 		Venable LLP
Details Border Security OptaSense
Fiber optic sensing 		Rising Tide Associates
Details Ethane issues generally. American Ethane Company, LLC
Energy company. 		BOLD STRATEGIES, LLC
Details Issues affecting the New Markets Tax Credit. Florida Community Loan Fund
Community Development Financial Institution. 		Capitol Counsel, LLC
Details State Department funding for program National Law Center for Inter-American Free Trade
Legal advising 		Nexxus Consulting, LLC
Details H.R. 2810 - National Defense Authorization Act - Microgrids and Energy Resilience initiatives; T&I Grid Modernization. Schneider Electric, SE
Electric infrastructure equipment and services 		K&L GATES LLP
Details Issues related to encouraging safe travel to and within the United States for both business and tourists. CGCN GROUP, LLC FOR U.S. TRAVEL ASSOCIATION
Lobbying firm 		HILL EAST GROUP, LLC
Details Foreign Operations Appropriations; Higher Education Act THE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY IN CAIRO
Higher Education 		in-house lobbying
Details Tax reform covering exempt organization. Higher Education Tax Reform Group (Informal Coalition)
Education 		Capitol Tax Partners, LLP
Details Advice related to potential investments in the United States LONGi Solar Technology (U.S.) Inc.
Manufacturer of mono-crystalline solar modules 		Sidley Austin LLP
Details Efforts to monitor and address pharmacy and drug pricing-related legislative and regulatory proposals, including, but not limited to, the 340B Program. (Jeff Miller -- Executive Branch Only) Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC
Pharmacy Services 		McDermott Will & Emery LLP
Details Working to pass legislation regarding osteoporosis testing; meetings with Congressional staff; emails, research. National Osteoporosis Foundation
Health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones. 		Donna M. Fiorentino, LLC
Details Department of Labor standards for people with disabilities, CMS rules and how they affect people with disabilities. Healthcare issues for people with disabilities. Missouri Employment Support & Advocacy
A 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation that employs adults with developmental disabilities 		Porter Group, LLC
Details Issues related to pharmaceutical research and manufacturing. Eli Lillly and Company
Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturing 		Ice Miller LLP
Details S. 1693, Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017 and H.R. 1865, Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017 Craigslist, Inc.
American classified advertisements website. 		Sidley Austin LLP
Details To advance broadband on tribal lands. Akin Gump on behalf of Gila River Telecommunications, Inc.
Law firm 		SKLADANY CONSULTING LLC
Details Implementation of The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) TacSat Networks
Communications Company 		American Capitol Group
Details Tax issues, FDA issues, Medicare Part D issues, Health Care Reform. Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Biopharmaceutical Company 		American Capitol Group
Details Matters surrounding the purchase of the Chicago Stock Exchange Sconset Strategies LLC
Government Relations, Public Relations firm 		Ben Barnes Group LP

When Do Lobbyists Have To Register?

Lobbying firms and lobbyists are required to register who they are, who their client is and what policy issues they are working on. The registrations are filed with the Secretary of the Senate and the Clerk of the House of Representatives. The rules about when firms (or organizations that employ their own lobbyists) have to register are complex, involving the amount of money spent in a quarter, the number of contacts with "covered officials" — executive branch employees, lawmakers and their staff — and the amount of time workers spend on non-lobbying activities. Because of this, some companies that might seem to be lobbying by an ordinary definition may not be included in this database.

Once a lobbying relationship has been registered, the lobbyists are required to file updates four times a year. Those updates aren't currently included in this database… yet.

Source: Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives and Secretary of the Senate

Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Facebook Mobile Phone Podcast Print RSS Search Search Twitter WhatsApp Resolving differences Check Building Arrow right Info circle Oops OOPS Pencil File text Bars Search Close Cogs Filter Compare Revolving Door
Current site Current page