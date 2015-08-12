Lobbying Registration Database
It can seem like lobbyists run Washington from behind the scenes. But their work isn't completely opaque. They’re required to register with the House and the Senate when they lobby for a new client. Former members of Congress, former congressional staffers and former high-level regulators who now work as lobbyists—the so-called “revolving door” — are required to disclose their "covered" former positions. You can use this database to find out who's lobbying on whose behalf — and about what issues. Here's a guide.
Lobbyists Previously Employed on Capitol Hill:
Other Lobbyists:
|Issue
|Client
|Firm
|Lobbyists
|Date Filed
|Details The report was made in error. Not within monetary range of campaign law.
|
The Hubbard Organization, Inc.
Wholesale
|in-house lobbying
|Details Federal response to Hurricane Maria and oversight of PROMESA.
|
Cypress Advocacy, LLC on behalf of COFINA Seniors Coalition (informal coalition)
lobbying and consulting firm on behalf of coalition
|Crossroads Strategies, LLC
|Details Tax issues of importance to FSR members in connection with Federal policymakers ongoing consideration of tax reform (H.R. 1).
|
Financial Services Roundtable
Trade association for financial services firms.
|Capitol Counsel, LLC
|Details Energy and environmental issues/policy associated with power generation.
|
Northern Star Generation
Power generation company.
|Balch & Bingham, LLP
|Details HR 2077 - Restoring the Patient's Voice Act; HR 2999 Patients' Access to Treatment Act; S 1113 - Personal Care Products Safety Act; Patient Access Issues; NIH/Health Research Funding;
|
NATIONAL PSORIASIS FOUNDATION
Patient advocacy organization
|in-house lobbying
|Details developing democracy in Lebanon
|
Saving the Next Generation Foundation
helps economically disadvantaged children in the Middle East through programs including un
|The Friedlander Group
|Details Legislative and regulatory
|
PAUL HASTINGS LLP (formerly Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker LLP)
law firm
|PAUL HASTINGS LLP (formerly Paul, Hastings, Janofsky & Walker LLP)
|Details Issues affecting the New Markets Tax Credit
|
New Markets Tax Credit Coalition
National membership organization
|Ernst & Young LLP (Washington Council Ernst & Young)
|Details Pesticide regulatory framework, Endangered Species Act reform, conservation, biotechnology regulations, Renewable Fuel Standard, biofuel related legislation and regulations, farm bill
|
Syngenta Corporation
Producer of agriculture crop protection and seed products.
|Squire Patton Boggs
|Details Labor and healthcare standards for people with disabilities. Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
|
Opportunity Village
Non profit organization that provides services to individuals with disabilities
|Porter Group, LLC
|Details DACA and DREAM Act
|
Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce
Business association
|The Raben Group
|Details Abortion rights, reproductive rights
|
National Abortion Federation
Non-profit
|in-house lobbying
|Details Retransmission Consent Radio Issues
|
Univision Communications Inc.
Broadcast Television Network
|Becker & Poliakoff, P.A.
|Details Tax reform and budget. Infrastructure and regulatory reform.
|
WASHINGTON GAS LIGHT COMPANY
Utility
|in-house lobbying
|Details Assist client with government contracting and procurement issues relating to aircraft maintenance and other aviation-related matters.
|
AAR Corp.
Independent provider of commercial and governmental aircraft services.
|Barnes & Thornburg, LLP
|Details Raising awareness within USG of National Interest of Ukraine's mission in Ukraine to promote rule of law and civil rights.
|
National Interest of Ukraine
NGO promoting research and national interests of Ukrainians
|Blue Star Strategies LLC
|Details Education on Otsuka as a company Improving the U.S. mental health care delivery system Lack of innovative therapies for Renal patients who have CKD stage 1 and 2
|
Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Pharmaceutical research and development
|in-house lobbying
|Details Aerospace obsolescence sourcing
|
Crestwood Technology Group Corporation
Aerospace small business specializing in Material, Sourcing and Procurement, and Logistics
|Atlantic Strategies Group
|Details Issues related to FIRPTA
|
Lincoln Infrastructure USA Inc.
Transportation infrastructure
|The Washington Tax & Public Policy Group (formerly The Washington Tax Group)
|Details Exploration and production matters in Eastern Europe; H.Res 576.
|
Frontera Resources Corporation
Oil and Gas Exploration and Production.
|AKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD
|Details Federal response to Hurricane Maria and oversight of PROMESA.
|
Cypress Advocacy, LLC on behalf of COFINA Seniors Coalition (informal coalition)
Lobbying and consulting on behalf of coalition.
|Petra Strategies LLC
|Details RPM Act
|
Specialty Equipment Market Association
Trade association dedicated to helping businesses involved with vehicle customizations
|Webster, Chamberlain & Bean, LLP
|Details H.R.3266, S.1609 and H.R.3268, S.1603
|
EnRevo Pyro
EnRevo Pyro develops and implements advanced waste to Energy
|AMERICA-FIRST ENERGY CONSULTING SERVICES
|Details Transportation Policy and Appropriations
|
City of Diamond Bar, CA
California Municipality
|Prince Global Solutions, LLC
|Details Deductibility of interest on stadium bonds.
|
ATL Hawks, LLC
Sports & Entertainment
|HOLLAND & KNIGHT LLP
|Details Tax reform.
|
Altaba, Inc.
Investment.
|Federal Policy Group, LLC
|Details Issues related to the alternative fuel mixture credit
|
Ryan, LLC
Tax Services
|MILLER & CHEVALIER, CHTD
|Details EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program
|
A&J Capital
Financial services & advisory firm
|Becker & Poliakoff, P.A.
|Details Issues related to the Historic Tax Credit and tax reform.
|
Southbridge Associates II LLC
Real estate management and development.
|Capitol Counsel, LLC
|Details The registrant will engage in communications to promote a better understanding of the bank and its business interests. Registrant will monitor legislative activity that may impact the bank.
|
Sberbank CIB USA, Inc.
Trading in equities and fixed income instruments eligible for US clients (not derivatives)
|Venable LLP
|Details Border Security
|
OptaSense
Fiber optic sensing
|Rising Tide Associates
|Details Ethane issues generally.
|
American Ethane Company, LLC
Energy company.
|BOLD STRATEGIES, LLC
|Details Issues affecting the New Markets Tax Credit.
|
Florida Community Loan Fund
Community Development Financial Institution.
|Capitol Counsel, LLC
|Details State Department funding for program
|
National Law Center for Inter-American Free Trade
Legal advising
|Nexxus Consulting, LLC
|Details H.R. 2810 - National Defense Authorization Act - Microgrids and Energy Resilience initiatives; T&I Grid Modernization.
|
Schneider Electric, SE
Electric infrastructure equipment and services
|K&L GATES LLP
|Details Issues related to encouraging safe travel to and within the United States for both business and tourists.
|
CGCN GROUP, LLC FOR U.S. TRAVEL ASSOCIATION
Lobbying firm
|HILL EAST GROUP, LLC
|Details Foreign Operations Appropriations; Higher Education Act
|
THE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY IN CAIRO
Higher Education
|in-house lobbying
|Details Tax reform covering exempt organization.
|
Higher Education Tax Reform Group (Informal Coalition)
Education
|Capitol Tax Partners, LLP
|Details Advice related to potential investments in the United States
|
LONGi Solar Technology (U.S.) Inc.
Manufacturer of mono-crystalline solar modules
|Sidley Austin LLP
|Details Efforts to monitor and address pharmacy and drug pricing-related legislative and regulatory proposals, including, but not limited to, the 340B Program. (Jeff Miller -- Executive Branch Only)
|
Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC
Pharmacy Services
|McDermott Will & Emery LLP
|Details Working to pass legislation regarding osteoporosis testing; meetings with Congressional staff; emails, research.
|
National Osteoporosis Foundation
Health organization dedicated to preventing osteoporosis and broken bones.
|Donna M. Fiorentino, LLC
|Details Department of Labor standards for people with disabilities, CMS rules and how they affect people with disabilities. Healthcare issues for people with disabilities.
|
Missouri Employment Support & Advocacy
A 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation that employs adults with developmental disabilities
|Porter Group, LLC
|Details Issues related to pharmaceutical research and manufacturing.
|
Eli Lillly and Company
Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturing
|Ice Miller LLP
|Details S. 1693, Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017 and H.R. 1865, Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017
|
Craigslist, Inc.
American classified advertisements website.
|Sidley Austin LLP
|Details To advance broadband on tribal lands.
|
Akin Gump on behalf of Gila River Telecommunications, Inc.
Law firm
|SKLADANY CONSULTING LLC
|Details Implementation of The First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet)
|
TacSat Networks
Communications Company
|American Capitol Group
|Details Tax issues, FDA issues, Medicare Part D issues, Health Care Reform.
|
Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
Biopharmaceutical Company
|American Capitol Group
|Details Matters surrounding the purchase of the Chicago Stock Exchange
|
Sconset Strategies LLC
Government Relations, Public Relations firm
|Ben Barnes Group LP
