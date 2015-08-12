Legislators
Bills
Statements
Lobbying
Searching... close ✖
- Statements
- Congressional Survey on Hate Crimes
Congressional Survey on Hate Crimes
Last updated Nov. 15, 2019
As part of our Documenting Hate project, we’ve been collaborating with newsrooms around the country to report on hate crimes, bias incidents and white supremacist violence. We want to know what members of Congress really plan to do about this issue beyond offering thoughts and prayers, so working with journalists around the country, we’ve asked dozens of lawmakers to complete a survey on hate violence. We asked the following questions: Are hate crimes a problem in your state? Should Congress do something about hate crimes and white supremacist violence in your state? If so, what specifically? (If your state's legislators haven't been surveyed yet, you can help us. Here's how.)
|Date
|Member
|Party
|State / District
|Source
|Response
|Oct. 1
|Nita M. Lowey
|D
|NY-17
|Mark Lungariello, The Journal News (Read the story)
|"Yes, Congresswoman Lowey believes as the Department of Ju... (Read the full statement)
|Sept. 23
|Sean Patrick Maloney
|D
|NY-18
|Mark Lungariello, The Journal News (Read the story)
|“Hate has no place in the Hudson Valley. We must stand together against bigoted attack... (Read the full statement)
|Sept. 10
|A. Donald McEachin
|D
|VA-4
|Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow
|1. “Yes, hate crimes are a problem in Virginia, and I am gravely concerned by the ri... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 30
|Ann Kirkpatrick
|D
|AZ-2
|Jeannette Hinkle, The Arizona Republic (Read the story)
|“Hate crimes are an issue in our state. According to FBI reported data, Arizona ha... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 30
|Kyrsten Sinema
|D
|AZ
|Jeannette Hinkle, The Arizona Republic (Read the story)
|Spokeswoman: “Kyrsten believes that all Americans must unite as one nation against all form... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 30
|Martha McSally
|R
|AZ
|Jeannette Hinkle, The Arizona Republic (Read the story)
|“Hate crimes are definitely on the rise acros... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 30
|Raúl M. Grijalva
|D
|AZ-3
|Jeannette Hinkle, The Arizona Republic (Read the story)
|From The Arizona Republic: "Grijalva told The Republic that hate crime... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 30
|Lloyd Doggett
|D
|TX-35
|Taylor Goldenstein, Houston Chronicle (Read the story)
|1. "Yes." 2. "I support House bills to strengthen Justice and Homeland Security units respon... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 29
|Pete Olson
|R
|TX-22
|Taylor Goldenstein, Houston Chronicle (Read the story)
|1. "There have been reports of increases in hate crimes across the country, and Texas i... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 29
|Sylvia Garcia
|D
|TX-29
|Taylor Goldenstein, Houston Chronicle (Read the story)
|1. “As we saw on August 3rd, Texas is not immune from the increasing rate of hate crime... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 29
|Brian Babin
|R
|TX-36
|Taylor Goldenstein, Houston Chronicle (Read the story)
|1. "Hate crimes are a problem wherever they occur – including in Texas." 2. "Congress ... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 29
|Al Green
|D
|TX-9
|Ben Wermund, Houston Chronicle (Read the story)
|From the Houston Chronicle: "U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Houston Democrat, said Texas “absolutely” ha... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 28
|Lizzie Fletcher
|D
|TX-7
|Taylor Goldenstein, Houston Chronicle (Read the story)
|1. "Yes, in Texas and across the country." 2. "Yes, we have seen an increase in hate crime... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 28
|Gary Peters
|D
|MI
|Rose White, WZZM 13
|“Acts of hatred and bigotry toward our fellow Americans have no place in our ... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 26
|John Cornyn
|R
|TX
|Ben Wermund, Houston Chronicle (Read the story)
|From a spokesperson: "I’d point you to what Sen. Cornyn said in El Paso on 8/7 following the ... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 26
|Abigail Spanberger
|D
|VA-7
|Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow
|1. “Yes. The Virginia State Police reported a 50 percent increase in hate crime... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 26
|Donald Beyer
|D
|VA-8
|Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow
|"Sadly Virginia was the site of the infamous hate rally in Charlottesville two year... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 23
|Mark Warner
|D
|VA
|Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow
|"The surge of hate crimes and white supremacy is a problem not only in Virginia, but acros... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 23
|Tim Kaine
|D
|VA
|Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow
|1. "Yes, the rise of hate crimes is an undeniable threat to the safety of Virginia communitie... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 23
|Elaine Luria
|D
|VA-2
|Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow
|1. "Hate crimes are a nationwide challenge we must addres... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 23
|Gerald E. Connolly
|D
|VA-11
|Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow
|1. "As the tragedy in Charlottesville demonstrated, all communities acros... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 14
|Eliot L. Engel
|D
|NY-16
|Mark Lungariello, The Journal News (Read the story)
|1. "Yes. The Congressman is concerned with the growing trend of hate crime... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 14
|Jeff Merkley
|D
|OR
|Rob Davis, The Oregonian (Read the story)
|“White nationalism has no place in America—not on our street... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 14
|Greg Walden
|R
|OR-2
|Rob Davis, The Oregonian (Read the story)
|From a spokeswoman: "Congressman Walden’s position remains the same. As he reiterated in a ... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 13
|Peter A. DeFazio
|D
|OR-4
|Rob Davis, The Oregonian (Read the story)
|1. "As FBI Director Wray testified before Congress, white supremacist and violent extremist group... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 13
|Kurt Schrader
|D
|OR-5
|Rob Davis, The Oregonian (Read the story)
|"Hate crimes are certainly a problem in Oregon and recent reporting suggest... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 13
|Suzanne Bonamici
|D
|OR-1
|Rob Davis, The Oregonian (Read the story)
|1. "Even one hate crime in Oregon – or anywhere – is a seriou... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 13
|Earl Blumenauer
|D
|OR-3
|Rob Davis, The Oregonian (Read the story)
|1. “Hate crimes continue to be a problem in Oregon and throughout the US. The President’... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 12
|Ron Wyden
|D
|OR
|Rob Davis, The Oregonian (Read the story)
|1. "Yes, and nationwide." 2. "Yes. I have cosponsored the Disarm Hate Act, which would add tho... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 5
|Christopher A. Coons
|D
|DE
|Craig O'Donnell, Gatehouse Delaware (Read the story)
|1. "Addressing white nationalism and hate crimes isn't just a priority for Delaware, it'... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 5
|Thom Tillis
|R
|NC
|Teo Armus, Charlotte Observer (Read the story)
|"As FBI Director Christopher Wray noted at a hearing last week, domestic terrori... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 5
|Thomas R. Carper
|D
|DE
|Craig O'Donnell, Gatehouse Delaware (Read the story)
|“’E pluribus unum’ is the motto that adorns our nation’s seal. It reminds u... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 5
|Lisa Blunt Rochester
|D
|DE-1
|Craig O'Donnell, Gatehouse Delaware (Read the story)
|1. "Yes. FBI data from 2017 showed that hate crime... (Read the full statement)
|Aug. 2
|Alma Adams
|D
|NC-12
|Teo Armus, Charlotte Observer (Read the story)
|“Every day, people of color, immigrants, members of the LGBTQ community and far too many other... (Read the full statement)
|July 30
|George Holding
|R
|NC-2
|Teo Armus, Charlotte Observer (Read the story)
|“As a former U.S. Attorney, I have seen my fair share of brutal violence and believe that we mu... (Read the full statement)
|July 29
|Angus King
|ID
|ME
|Steve Collins, Sun Journal (Read the story)
|“The most recent available data shows that hate crimes are falling in Maine, which i... (Read the full statement)
|July 25
|Susan Collins
|R
|ME
|Steve Collins, Sun Journal (Read the story)
|“Hate-motivated crimes targeting religious, racial, and ethnic minoritie... (Read the full statement)
|July 25
|Chellie Pingree
|D
|ME-1
|Steve Collins, Sun Journal (Read the story)
|“I believe President Trump’s hate-filled rhetoric has had an impact on the nation. Since he’... (Read the full statement)
|July 23
|Jared Golden
|D
|ME-2
|Steve Collins, Sun Journal (Read the story)
|1. "Unfortunately, hate crimes are a problem across the country and Maine i... (Read the full statement)
|July 23
|Richard Hudson
|R
|NC-8
|Jason Michael Debruyn, WUNC
|Rep. Hudson’s spokeswoman: "As a member of the Helsinki Commission, Rep. Hudson ha... (Read the full statement)
|July 19
|Richard J. Durbin
|D
|IL
|Josh McGhee, The Chicago Reporter
|“Hate crimes are a serious problem in Illinois, and public official... (Read the full statement)
|July 19
|Tammy Duckworth
|D
|IL
|Josh McGhee, The Chicago Reporter
|“Hate crimes are a serious and dangerous problem. Full stop. They ... (Read the full statement)
|July 18
|Steve Scalise
|R
|LA-1
|Kevin Foster, WAFB (Read the story)
|“Violent attacks in our communities are never acceptable, but it’s especially painful when the... (Read the full statement)
|July 18
|Robin Kelly
|D
|IL-2
|Josh McGhee, Chicago Reporter
|1. “Since President Trump took office, we’ve tragically seen an increase in hate crime... (Read the full statement)
|July 17
|Martha Roby
|R
|AL-2
|Abigail Bazin, Southern Poverty Law Center
|"Crimes committed against human beings out of hatred are abhorrent and have no place in our ... (Read the full statement)
|July 11
|David E. Price
|D
|NC-4
|Jason Michael Debruyn, WUNC
|1. Yes. On February 10, 2015 Deah Shaddy Barakat, Yu... (Read the full statement)
|July 10
|Mark Walker
|R
|NC-6
|Jason Michael Debruyn, WUNC
|"Any crimes or acts of violence done in the name of radical, racial, or hateful ideologie... (Read the full statement)
|July 9
|Bill Cassidy
|R
|LA
|Kevin Foster, WAFB (Read the story)
|From a spokesman: “Cassidy believes any hate crime is a problem anywhere. Congress has already pa... (Read the full statement)