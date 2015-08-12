Sept. 10 A. Donald McEachin D VA-4 Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow 1. “Yes, hate crimes are a problem in Virginia, and I am gravely concerned by the ri... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 30 Ann Kirkpatrick D AZ-2 Jeannette Hinkle, The Arizona Republic (Read the story) “Hate crimes are an issue in our state. According to FBI reported data, Arizona ha... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 30 Kyrsten Sinema D AZ Jeannette Hinkle, The Arizona Republic (Read the story) Spokeswoman: “Kyrsten believes that all Americans must unite as one nation against all form... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 29 Pete Olson R TX-22 Taylor Goldenstein, Houston Chronicle (Read the story) 1. "There have been reports of increases in hate crimes across the country, and Texas i... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 29 Sylvia Garcia D TX-29 Taylor Goldenstein, Houston Chronicle (Read the story) 1. “As we saw on August 3rd, Texas is not immune from the increasing rate of hate crime... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 28 Lizzie Fletcher D TX-7 Taylor Goldenstein, Houston Chronicle (Read the story) 1. "Yes, in Texas and across the country." 2. "Yes, we have seen an increase in hate crime... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 28 Gary Peters D MI Rose White, WZZM 13 “Acts of hatred and bigotry toward our fellow Americans have no place in our ... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 26 John Cornyn R TX Ben Wermund, Houston Chronicle (Read the story) From a spokesperson: "I’d point you to what Sen. Cornyn said in El Paso on 8/7 following the ... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 26 Abigail Spanberger D VA-7 Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow 1. “Yes. The Virginia State Police reported a 50 percent increase in hate crime... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 26 Donald Beyer D VA-8 Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow "Sadly Virginia was the site of the infamous hate rally in Charlottesville two year... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 23 Mark Warner D VA Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow "The surge of hate crimes and white supremacy is a problem not only in Virginia, but acros... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 23 Tim Kaine D VA Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow 1. "Yes, the rise of hate crimes is an undeniable threat to the safety of Virginia communitie... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 23 Elaine Luria D VA-2 Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow 1. "Hate crimes are a nationwide challenge we must addres... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 23 Gerald E. Connolly D VA-11 Charlotte Woods, Charlottesville Tomorrow 1. "As the tragedy in Charlottesville demonstrated, all communities acros... (Read the full statement)

Aug. 13 Earl Blumenauer D OR-3 Rob Davis, The Oregonian (Read the story) 1. “Hate crimes continue to be a problem in Oregon and throughout the US. The President’... (Read the full statement)

July 30 George Holding R NC-2 Teo Armus, Charlotte Observer (Read the story) “As a former U.S. Attorney, I have seen my fair share of brutal violence and believe that we mu... (Read the full statement)

July 29 Angus King ID ME Steve Collins, Sun Journal (Read the story) “The most recent available data shows that hate crimes are falling in Maine, which i... (Read the full statement)

July 23 Richard Hudson R NC-8 Jason Michael Debruyn, WUNC Rep. Hudson’s spokeswoman: "As a member of the Helsinki Commission, Rep. Hudson ha... (Read the full statement)

July 19 Richard J. Durbin D IL Josh McGhee, The Chicago Reporter “Hate crimes are a serious problem in Illinois, and public official... (Read the full statement)

July 19 Tammy Duckworth D IL Josh McGhee, The Chicago Reporter “Hate crimes are a serious and dangerous problem. Full stop. They ... (Read the full statement)

July 18 Robin Kelly D IL-2 Josh McGhee, Chicago Reporter 1. “Since President Trump took office, we’ve tragically seen an increase in hate crime... (Read the full statement)

July 17 Martha Roby R AL-2 Abigail Bazin, Southern Poverty Law Center "Crimes committed against human beings out of hatred are abhorrent and have no place in our ... (Read the full statement)

July 11 David E. Price D NC-4 Jason Michael Debruyn, WUNC 1. Yes. On February 10, 2015 Deah Shaddy Barakat, Yu... (Read the full statement)

July 10 Mark Walker R NC-6 Jason Michael Debruyn, WUNC "Any crimes or acts of violence done in the name of radical, racial, or hateful ideologie... (Read the full statement)