Illustration by Simone Noronha for ProPublica What Does Your Data Reveal About Sports Betting Apps? Help ProPublica Find Out. If you’ve bet on sports with FanDuel or DraftKings, you can help ProPublica understand how these apps respond to their users’ betting behavior. Use our browser extension to download your betting history, then drop the files here.

6 People have shared their data. Our goal is 250.

If you’re one of millions of Americans who have placed an online bet on a sporting event, you know how quickly you can go from celebrating your wins to feeling like the odds are stacked against you. ProPublica is trying to understand how sports betting apps incentivize users to keep playing and when they warn users to pump the brakes. To do that, we need your help: We’re aiming for at least 250 people to upload their gambling history from apps like FanDuel and DraftKings. We’re not quite there yet, so if you’ve used these apps, you can help our journalists. If you’ve worked in the industry, you can also help us by answering a few questions. (You can also reach us on Signal.)

How Do I Help? First, gather your data from sites like FanDuel or DraftKings. There are three ways of doing this. Any one of these works — you don’t need to do all three. In each case, the process will likely take 5 to 10 minutes, and you’ll need to be on a computer. If you can’t do this right now, you can share your email address below and we’ll email you in 24 hours with a reminder. Choose one option below: Download and install our browser extension This is our preferred data collection method. It does not collect any personally identifying information, and you control whether or not you upload it to us. You’ll need to log onto your accounts on a computer to use the extension. It works only in Chrome and Firefox. We are working to feature the plug-in in the Chrome Web Store and the Firefox Add-ons Store, but until then you will need to load it in a temporary way. The whole process should take about 5 to 10 minutes. First, pick a browser to install the plug-in on: Firefox Chrome Then pick a site to use the tool on: FanDuel DraftKings Request your data from DraftKings or FanDuel directly You can request your data from FanDuel through this form and DraftKings through this form. This option is available only to people who live in states with certain privacy laws. You can find out if you’re eligible by visiting the FanDuel and DraftKings links. Users have told us that it’s taken the companies more than 30 days to provide their data. Export your data from an app like Pikkit If you already use a third-party bet tracker like Pikkit, you can likely download or export your transaction history. Once you have the CSV file, you can simply upload it below. Get an email reminder to help at a later date: Email address Remind me

Sharing your transaction histories and insights about the apps can help us understand when companies provide boosts, invite you into VIP programs and push responsible gaming notices. Without this data, there is no way to know how the companies truly operate. We appreciate you sharing your records and take your privacy seriously. Our team may not be able to respond to everyone personally, but we will review everything you submit. We will contact you if we wish to publish any part of your submission.

↑ Drag your files here or click to choose them .csv .json, up to 100 MB each, 5 files max Your name: Your email: ProPublica will follow up if a reporter has questions. We won’t publish your name or add you to an email list. Are you part of a VIP program? Yes No Not sure Send my data

What Happens to Your Data

Your file goes straight to ProPublica; it isn’t shared with the sportsbooks or anyone outside our newsroom. We use these files to understand patterns across many bettors. If we want to write about your individual experience, a reporter will ask you first.