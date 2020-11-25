Tracking the Trump Administration’s “Midnight Regulations”

Even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat, his White House and executive agencies are racing to finalize his policy priorities before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20. It’s common for outgoing administrations to rush through last-minute rules, but these “midnight regulations” can sometimes shortchange public input or thorough analysis, and they may tie the hands of the incoming president. ProPublica is tracking the most controversial and consequential regulations that are advancing through federal agencies and the White House in the Trump administration’s final days, which include rules proposed or moved along on or after the election or rules our reporting tells us are highly likely to be finalized soon. | Related: Trump Races to Weaken Environmental and Worker Protections, and Implement Other Last-Minute Policies, Before Jan. 20 →