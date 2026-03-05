Trump Team Financials
Explore Financial Disclosures From President Trump and 1,500 of His Appointees
Use this database to explore potential conflicts of interest for President Donald Trump and his team. The documents disclose positions officials have held outside government, their assets and their debts, among other things.
Wealthiest Officials
Based on minimum reported asset values.
Stephen Andrew Feinberg
Deputy Secretary, Department of Defense
$2B
Donald J. Trump
President of the United States, White House
$1.4B
Warren Stephens
Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Department of State
$1.1B
John Phelan
Secretary of the Navy, Department of Defense
$791M
Howard Lutnick
Secretary, Department of Commerce
$723M
West Cuthbert
Associate Deputy Secretary, Department of Health & Human Services
$605M
Melinda Hildebrand
Ambassador to the Republic of Costa Rica, Department of State
$603M
Scott Bessent
Secretary, Department of the Treasury
$521M
Charles Kushner
Ambassador to France & Monaco, Department of State
$514M
Kenneth Howery
Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, Department of State
$507M
Tilman Fertitta
Ambassador to Italy & San Marino, Department of State
$459M
Linda McMahon
Secretary, Department of Education
$413M
Benjamin Leon Jr.
Ambassador to Spain & Andorra, Department of State
$379M
Leandro Rizzuto
Ambassador to Organization of American States (OAS), Department of State
$358M
Paul Atkins
Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission
$324M
Jared Taylor Isaacman
Administrator, National Aeronautics & Space Administration
$314M
Frank John Bisignano
Commissioner, Social Security Administration
$250M
Michael Boren
Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment, Department of Agriculture
$222M
Richard Duke Buchan
Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Department of State
$213M
Kelly Loeffler
Administrator, Small Business Administration
$188M
Search by Category
Find common asset types and organizations.
Think Tanks and Media
Heritage Foundation, Fox Corp., Federalist Society, Turning Point, America First, Hudson Institute, American Compass, Cato Institute, Trump Media, Newsmax
Defense, Tech and Business
Palantir, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Chevron, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, L3Harris, Taiwan Semiconductor, Airbus, CACI, BlackRock, GEO Group, Anduril
Musk-Connected Companies
X (formerly Twitter), Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Boring Co., OpenAI
Browse by Agency
