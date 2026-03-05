Skip to content
ProPublica Donate
Credit: Ben Hickey for ProPublica
Trump Team Financials

Explore Financial Disclosures From President Trump and 1,500 of His Appointees

Use this database to explore potential conflicts of interest for President Donald Trump and his team. The documents disclose positions officials have held outside government, their assets and their debts, among other things.

by Al Shaw and Brandon Roberts

1,573 Appointees

3,196 Documents

117K Assets Reported

$19B–$48B Asset Values

Wealthiest Officials

Based on minimum reported asset values.

Stephen Andrew Feinberg
Deputy Secretary, Department of Defense
$2B
Donald J. Trump
President of the United States, White House
$1.4B
Warren Stephens
Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Department of State
$1.1B
John Phelan
Secretary of the Navy, Department of Defense
$791M
Howard Lutnick
Secretary, Department of Commerce
$723M
West Cuthbert
Associate Deputy Secretary, Department of Health & Human Services
$605M
Melinda Hildebrand
Ambassador to the Republic of Costa Rica, Department of State
$603M
Scott Bessent
Secretary, Department of the Treasury
$521M
Charles Kushner
Ambassador to France & Monaco, Department of State
$514M
Kenneth Howery
Ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark, Department of State
$507M
Tilman Fertitta
Ambassador to Italy & San Marino, Department of State
$459M
Linda McMahon
Secretary, Department of Education
$413M
Benjamin Leon Jr.
Ambassador to Spain & Andorra, Department of State
$379M
Leandro Rizzuto
Ambassador to Organization of American States (OAS), Department of State
$358M
Paul Atkins
Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission
$324M
Jared Taylor Isaacman
Administrator, National Aeronautics & Space Administration
$314M
Frank John Bisignano
Commissioner, Social Security Administration
$250M
Michael Boren
Under Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment, Department of Agriculture
$222M
Richard Duke Buchan
Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Department of State
$213M
Kelly Loeffler
Administrator, Small Business Administration
$188M
Search by Category

Find common asset types and organizations.

Cybertruck

Think Tanks and Media

Heritage Foundation, Fox Corp., Federalist Society, Turning Point, America First, Hudson Institute, American Compass, Cato Institute, Trump Media, Newsmax

Cybertruck

Defense, Tech and Business

Palantir, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Chevron, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, L3Harris, Taiwan Semiconductor, Airbus, CACI, BlackRock, GEO Group, Anduril

Cybertruck

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, NFT, Coinbase, Robinhood, XRP, Solana, Cardano, Polygon, Polkadot

Cybertruck

Musk-Connected Companies

X (formerly Twitter), Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Boring Co., OpenAI

Browse by Agency

Based on the role in the most recent disclosure form in our data.

  • White House
  • Agriculture Department
  • Commerce Department
  • Defense Department
  • Education Department
  • Energy Department
  • Department of Health and Human Services
  • Department of Homeland Security
  • Department of Housing and Urban Development
  • Interior Department
  • Justice Department
  • Labor Department
  • State Department
  • Transportation Department
  • Treasury Department
  • Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Environmental Protection Agency
  • Office of Management and Budget
  • Office of Personnel Management
  • Federal Communications Commission
  • General Services Administration
  • Office of the Vice President
    We are still reporting on conflicts of interest in the Trump administration. Do you have information you can share about any of the people, assets or entities mentioned on this page? Or about current officials not found in our database who might have conflicts of interest? You can reach our tip line on Signal at 917-512-0201. Please be as specific, detailed and clear as you can.

    About the Data

    Most political appointees and senior officials in the executive branch are required by law to file public financial disclosure reports. These are documents that detail their financial holdings, positions they hold outside government, their spouse’s holdings, their liabilities and their recent financial transactions (such as buying or selling stock) during a defined reporting period.

    The most senior officials file their disclosures with an agency called the Office of Government Ethics, and others file them with a designated ethics official within their agency. The Ethics in Government Act allows members of the public and the press to request these documents.

    We’re publishing this information to give the public an important glimpse into the financial ties of a powerful and often hidden cadre of presidential appointees within the federal bureaucracy.

    The main document type included in the database is the OGE Form 278e, which appointees must file when they are nominated (for Senate-confirmed appointees) or when they enter government (all others), and then annually while in the position. Another common document included is the OGE Form 278-T, also known as a periodic transaction report, which all public filers must submit within 30 days of a transaction. We are also making other ethics documents available, such as ethics agreements, certificates of divestiture and other documents we have obtained under the Ethics in Government Act.

    Design and additional development by Jeff Frankl. Kate McQuarrie contributed reporting. Art direction by Andrea Wise and Alex Bandoni.

    Related Stories

    Read ProPublica reporting on the disclosure documents.

    Documents Reveal a Web of Financial Ties Between Trump Officials and the Industries They Help Regulate
    ProPublica is releasing a trove of disclosure records that detail the finances of more than 1,500 Trump appointees, including former lobbyists, industry executives and at least a dozen officials who declined to identify former clients.

    Top DOJ Official Shut Down Enforcement Against Crypto Companies While Holding Crypto Investments
    The second-highest official at the DOJ, Todd Blanche rose to prominence as Trump’s personal defense attorney. His actions violated the federal conflicts of interest law and his ethics agreement, experts told ProPublica.

    More Than a Dozen U.S. Officials Sold Stocks Before Trump’s Tariffs Sent the Market Plunging
    Records show well-timed trades by executive branch employees and congressional aides. Even if they had no insider information, ethics experts say such trading undermines faith in government and the markets.

    Headshots: Benjamin Black by Lauren Justice/Bloomberg/Getty Images; Pam Bondi by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Michael Boren by Alex Wong/Getty Images; Howard Brodie via LinkedIn; Richard Duke Buchan by Carlos R. Alvarez/Getty Images; Jared Taylor Isaacman by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Benjamin Leon Jr. by C.M. Guerrero/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images; Joseph Popolov via X; Leandro Rizzuto Jr. by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Donald Trump by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; JD Vance by Bloomberg/Getty Images. All others via the United States government.

