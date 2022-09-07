ProPublica
A User's Guide to Democracy Congress Works for You. Here’s How to Be a Better Boss.

A User's Guide to Democracy

Congress Works for You.
Here’s How to Be a Better Boss.

Sign up for a series of personalized emails in which our journalists will help you answer questions like:

  • What are my current representatives doing about the issues I care about?
  • Who’s running for office in my district?
  • How can I hold my representatives accountable?
  • How does Congress even work, exactly?
  • How can I safely vote during this pandemic?

Start by looking up your district:

Find your congressional district by address

or skip this step →

Starting soon, we’ll email you about once a week.