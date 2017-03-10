Vital Signs
Know More About Your Doctor
ProPublica has accumulated a wealth of data from across the U.S. about how medicine is really practiced. Get to know your health care provider better and sign up for notifications every time we update the data or if we spot something new or something important changes.
Information on 1,332,178 health care providers.
Office Visits and Costs
Find out how much your health care providers got paid for their services, and how frequently they saw patients in 2014.
$90.3B
in Medicare payments
980,945
providers
Drug and Device Company Payments
See how much drug and device companies paid your doctors for things like meals, speaking and consulting between August 2013 and December 2015.
$6.25B
in disclosed payments
810,716
doctors
Prescription Patterns and Habits
Learn about the variety of drugs your providers prescribed and whether their prescribing habits varied significantly from their peers in 2014.
$121.5B
in total prescription retail price
1.4B
prescriptions written nationwide
Surgical Performance
Explore our calculated death and complication rates for surgeons performing one of eight elective procedures in Medicare between 2009 and 2013.
16,019
surgeons rated
63,173
Medicare patients were readmitted with complications
Sources: Provider Standing data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services inspector general; Other data from ProPublica's apps: Treatment Tracker, Dollars for Docs, Prescriber Checkup and Surgeon Scorecard.
Incorrect Info? If you are a provider and you believe your address is incorrect, check the listing you created on the National Provider Identifier registry. If you change your listing, your changes will automatically be updated on our site next month. If you have other questions about this data, send a note to checkup@propublica.org.