Sources: Provider Standing data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services inspector general; Other data from ProPublica's apps: Treatment Tracker, Dollars for Docs, Prescriber Checkup and Surgeon Scorecard.

Are you a developer? Check out our Vital Signs API.

Additional design and development by Mike Tigas and Lena Groeger. Icons by Miguel Montaner.

Incorrect Info? If you are a provider and you believe your address is incorrect, check the listing you created on the National Provider Identifier registry. If you change your listing, your changes will automatically be updated on our site next month. If you have other questions about this data, send a note to checkup@propublica.org.