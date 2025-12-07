Sick in a Hospital Town

Chapter 9

“We’re Not the Enemy Sitting Up Here”

I learned about Dr. Parker’s death from Nyota Tucker. The hospital authority board member knew the Parker family because her daughter, who was chief of pediatrics at a large Boston hospital, was close to Andrea, the Parkers’ younger daughter. In a small town like Albany, the death of someone as important as Dr. Parker was big news. Phoebe issued a statement lamenting the loss of a beloved board member that didn’t mention he’d died in its care. The Albany Herald ran statements of appreciation from other leaders in the community and an obituary, without saying how and where he’d died. There was a flurry of posts on the not-always-reliable Phoebe Factoids Facebook page, alleging that something at the hospital had gone terribly wrong.

If true, the quality of care Phoebe provided was worse than I’d thought. Dr. Parker had not died like so many of the patients I’d learned about amid the chaos of the pandemic — Maude Burke, LaTosha Almond and Louise Williams. He wasn’t a poor, uninsured person unable to afford to take care of himself, like the people I’d met at the Samaritan clinic. He was a well-known, well-off, widely respected pillar of the community who seemed to have gone to the hospital for a routine, elective procedure. Even more than that, he was a member of the health system’s board. If he couldn’t get good care at Phoebe, then who could?

Tucker was sure that Mrs. Parker would hire a lawyer to demand answers from the hospital and file suit for restitution. She wasn’t sure what the CEO, Scott Steiner, would do, though. Would he help the Parkers get to the bottom of what happened or fight them? That, in her mind, would indicate how much Phoebe’s relationship with Albany had or had not changed.

She had no idea, however, that there was another clash looming between Phoebe and Albany, that it would play out in the open and that Tucker would wind up on the losing side.

In response to questions, a Phoebe spokesperson accused ProPublica of intentionally excluding positive patient stories. "Most patients have positive experiences at Phoebe," he said. "Ignoring that fact is wrong."

The issue was such a hyperlocal affair that I ignored it for the longest time. It involved the hospital’s plans to demolish the old Albany Middle School and use the property for the construction of the nurses’ living and learning center that had been Dr. Parker’s dream. Phoebe had acquired the building 20 years earlier, shortly after it had been replaced by a modern facility. Like so many of its properties, the hospital had done little to maintain it. Now Phoebe was saying that the school had fallen into such disrepair that demolishing it was much cheaper than restoring and adapting it. But to raze the school, Phoebe had to gain the approval of Albany’s Historic Preservation Commission, an eight-member panel of volunteers appointed by the city and county councils.

In a 4-3 vote, the commission denied Phoebe’s request. The majority argued that the school, which opened in 1925 for whites only, was one of the last remaining examples of Beaux Arts architecture in town and was on the commission’s register of historically significant structures. The city planning department also recommended that the building be preserved and urged Phoebe to consider one of its other properties for the project, including the old Palmyra building.

The hostility coming from the overwhelmingly white crowd felt so visceral to the preservationists that the one Black member of the commission, who’d voted in favor of the demolition, felt compelled to defend her colleagues on the other side. She told the crowd that there was more than bricks and mortar at stake, that landmarks held history.

“We’re not the enemy sitting up here,” she said. “I was born at Phoebe Putney hospital. My grandfather installed the first air conditioning at Phoebe Putney hospital.” She went on to say, “My aunt was one of the first African American social workers at the hospital.”

The editor of the Albany Herald, Carlton Fletcher, had weighed in with a column under the headline “Attempt to stop Phoebe/Albany Tech project beyond ridiculous.” He laid out an argument that was so similar to the one I had heard from Steiner that if I didn’t know better, I’d have thought he had written it. Opponents to the demolition were motivated by old grudges toward Wernick, Fletcher wrote. Their position was an example of “the depths to which some would sink to sabotage the health care facility’s moving forward.”

Tucker was paying close attention to the fight. She had no doubt the new nursing school would be good for Albany and Phoebe. But she didn’t think the preservationists were being unreasonable either, and she was increasingly troubled by the tone of the hospital’s campaign. Phoebe had plenty of other properties that could be used for the living and learning center, and even if the hospital was dead-set on tearing down the school, she hoped it, and Steiner, would proceed with the same together-we-rise spirit that they’d professed during the pandemic.

A week after the vote, Phoebe and the hospital authority filed an appeal with the City Commission, accusing the preservation commission of abusing its discretion. Tucker didn’t believe me when I asked her about the appeal. The authority, she said, had never held a vote to take such an action. I sent her a copy of the appeal, which showed that it had been filed by the authority and signed by Phoebe’s lawyer.

Tucker said she had no idea what was going on. The authority was independent of the hospital, or at least that’s what she’d been led to believe. Phoebe’s lawyer should not be acting on the authority’s behalf, she said. She called Glenn Singfield, the authority’s chair. According to Tucker, he told her he believed the members of the authority supported the hospital and had taken it upon himself to sign on to the appeal, at Phoebe’s request. She told him his actions “bordered on unethical behavior” and could be seen as a “violation of public trust.”

Singfield refused to talk to me about the phone call with Tucker but insisted that he was not doing the hospital’s bidding. He said the same to her and later, in a text, promised, “I will protect our independence.” He convened a special meeting of the authority for later that day to take a formal vote on what he’d already done without one. Tucker called as soon as the meeting was over and told me that several members expressed concern about the way Singfield had handled the appeal but still threw their support behind Phoebe. She was the only one who voted against the appeal.