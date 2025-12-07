The first image shows a homey room where a little boy wearing glasses sits at a table next to his father, who is wearing a V-neck sweater and glasses. The father is carving meat on a table full of dishes of food. The second image shows a man mowing a green front lawn, and a little boy is following him with a small lawn mower. They are perfectly mimicking each other. They are in a suburban setting.

Late afternoon, May 26, 2022

Mrs. Parker felt her eyes well up as she arrived at the waiting room. Sixty-seven years old, compact, with a dark complexion and close-cropped hair, she had been a high school assistant principal for many years and had a lot of practice projecting confidence under pressure. But her wide, expressive eyes gave her away. The clerk took Mrs. Parker by the hand and promised to pass on any and every update she received about her husband.

Mrs. Parker took a seat in a less-crowded corner of the waiting room and pulled a bag of peppermints and her iPad from her purse, hoping she’d find enough reading to distract her. On the wall above her, she caught sight of a portrait of the late Dr. Carl Gordon, a towering figure in the hospital’s history and a friend of the Parkers.

Gordon had left Albany after high school in the mid-1940s to attend college. Afterward he joined the military, served in Korea and Vietnam, then returned to Albany in 1968 because there were no Black surgeons in the city. He told people that conditions at Phoebe had “improved 100%” since he’d left — by which he meant they were still bad, but less bad. Federal law had forced Phoebe to integrate its staff and patient wings. Dr. Gordon became the second Black physician granted privileges at Phoebe and, in 1993, its first Black chief of staff.

The Parkers moved to Albany two years later when Dr. Parker took over running Albany Tech. The two families became close, partly because they were among the handful of African Americans in high positions at major institutions, who’d bought homes in neighborhoods next to country clubs, and moved easily — or knew how to make it look like they moved easily — across the color line.

Looking up at the portrait, Mrs. Parker tapped out a text to Dr. Gordon’s son. “Your Dad,” she wrote, “is keeping me company and giving me comfort.”

Relationships like that made Phoebe feel like more than a hospital to the Parkers. In the weeks leading up to the procedure, they’d received well wishes from the hospital’s president and the health system’s CEO and chief medical officer, along with nurses who’d been students of hers and her husband. Phoebe had recently hired the Parkers’ elder daughter, Kim, who has a Ph.D. in public health, and had agreed to a $40 million deal with Albany Tech to significantly expand its nursing program. It was a project that Dr. Parker for years had pressed Phoebe to support. He believed it would create good jobs for a community badly in need of them, revitalize the school and address critical staffing shortages at the hospital.

The morning and afternoon passed with no word, except that the procedure was still underway. Around 4 p.m., Mrs. Parker asked for the umpteenth time about her husband. A nurse arrived from the catheter lab to tell her that there was nothing to worry about. It was not unusual for an ablation to take longer than expected because of the time required to map the arteries of a patient’s heart. The receptionist told Mrs. Parker that the waiting room would close soon, but that she could stay there as long as she needed.

Around 4:30, Betancourt arrived. He seemed a bit out of breath, but he was smiling. The procedure had gone well, he told Mrs. Parker. Her husband’s blood pressure was running low, but they were giving him some medication to stabilize it, and they were going to have him spend a night in the ICU so that he could be closely monitored.

He told her that her husband might be out of it for the next six to 12 hours but that he believed they had accomplished what they wanted. He asked Mrs. Parker to give him an hour to get her husband ready for transfer and then he’d take her back to see him. She could stay with him for a while, if she liked, but he said she should go home and get a good night’s sleep since Dr. Parker was unlikely to be awake before morning.

Relieved, Mrs. Parker dashed off texts to her three kids and eight siblings. She packed her iPad and sat back down to wait for Betancourt to return. When Betancourt reappeared, she thought he looked pale and panicked.

He pulled up a chair and told her there had been some complications. Her husband had gone into cardiac arrest.

Mrs. Parker felt the room spin and blinked hard to try to keep herself focused. Maybe she misunderstood the doctor. He was Cuban-born and -trained and spoke with a thick accent.

She thought to herself, “Did he just say Anthony had a heart attack?”

Before she could open her mouth to ask, Betancourt told her that he’d responded to the arrest as soon as it happened. As for how long her husband’s heart had stopped beating, it couldn’t have been more than five or six minutes.

“That’s not a lot of time,” she thought. “Is it?”