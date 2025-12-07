Sick in a Hospital Town

Chapter 4

“It Was All About Being the Only Hospital”

Moore didn’t stay long in Albany. He knew the fight to overcome the competition from Palmyra would always be ugly. Closer to the end of his career than the beginning, he didn’t have the energy for it. But he knew someone who did, his 34-year-old protégé, Joel Wernick. The two men had met when Wernick was a star right guard on his high school football team in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and worked as a groundskeeper at the hospital that Moore ran. Wernick was brash and competitive, Moore told me, and he encouraged him to go to business school and pursue a job like his.

Wernick took Moore’s advice and became part of a growing number of hospital administrators who’d been trained in business, not medicine. “They were the kind of men — and the vast majority of them were men — who would walk into a room with a pregnant woman and immediately know how much her care was going to cost, rather than the kind of person who could walk into that same room and know immediately what care that woman would need for a safe delivery,” said Richard Ray, a former Phoebe vice president. “They’re both important, but they have different priorities.”

In 1988, Moore recommended Wernick to the Hospital Authority of Albany-Dougherty County, whose nine members approved Phoebe’s spending and operations. From the moment Wernick arrived in Albany, his No. 1 priority was to get rid of Palmyra. He had a powerful ally in the chair of the authority, William Harry Willson, who would hold the position for 31 years. A Harvard Business School graduate, Willson had converted his family’s pecan farm into a successful mail-order business, helped found a local bank and became the city’s leading philanthropist.

Albany’s economy had shifted from agriculture to industry. In 1968, Firestone had opened a factory that employed some 1,600 workers. Procter & Gamble had built a paper products plant in 1973. Within the city’s white establishment, old and new money were vying for influence. Willson and Phoebe represented the old, Palmyra the new. To hear Phoebe’s supporters explain it, Palmyra was driven by racism and greed. Not only did it provide scant care to the poor, but it had no obligations to invest any of the money it was making off of Albany into Albany. Meanwhile, as a public hospital, Phoebe was legally obligated to serve the poor, and in the years when the hospital ran a deficit, the county’s taxpayers were on the hook to make up the difference.

Willson moved to make Phoebe a business, too. Among his first instructions to Wernick was to reach out to Palmyra’s parent company and offer to buy it out. When the Hospital Corporation of America turned him down, they decided that the only way Phoebe could compete was to expand, and the only way it could expand was to change its governance.

The two persuaded Dougherty County to relinquish oversight of Phoebe and transfer it to a private management company that would also finance its operations. Under the new structure, the county would retain ownership of the actual building but lease it to the new entity for $1 a year.

That lease still stands as the county’s only leverage over how the hospital is run. County officials can revoke it without warning, although the conditions of the lease leave a lot to Phoebe’s discretion. It broadly requires that Phoebe provide quality care to the community at a reasonable cost — without defining what that means — that it spend 3% of its revenue on free and subsidized care for the poor and that it uphold Phoebe’s founding promise to treat all people, no matter their ability to pay.

First image: Hospital authority chair William Harry Willson, left, and Phoebe CEO Joel Wernick in 1988. Second image: The construction site for Phoebe’s medical tower two years later. Courtesy of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital In one image, two men with gray hair wearing suits pose together in an office. In another image, two men stand together in a large dirt clearing. Behind them is a towering white building. The man on the left has his hand raised over his eyes blocking the sun.

With that move, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital became the centerpiece of the Phoebe Putney Health System. Controlled by Wernick, the health system was now free to pursue business ventures in the wealthier suburbs outside the county limits with the same tax-free status as before but without the same burden of public scrutiny.

Under Wernick and Willson’s leadership, the hospital authority approved hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds for the construction of new clinics, office towers and medical wings, including some that weren’t in Dougherty County. Rather than staging hallway tirades to get doctors to refer their paying patients to Phoebe, Wernick bought their practices. He lobbied to prevent Palmyra from obtaining a state license to deliver babies by using Georgia’s strict certificate-of-need provisions, which put limits on the kinds of health care services that can be provided in any one market.

The laws are meant to prevent massive chains from squeezing out smaller hospitals, but in practice they often stifle the competition. Wernick refused to negotiate rates with managers of factories who complained that the costs to insure their workers in Albany were higher than in other cities. When Blue Cross, Georgia’s largest health insurer, moved to include Palmyra in its health care plans, Wernick threatened to withdraw from the network if it went ahead with the deal. It did not.

In 10 years, Wernick dramatically reshaped Phoebe from a small community hospital in a small city to a behemoth hospital system spread across the state. In 1998, a decade after Wernick arrived, The Wall Street Journal reported that the hospital’s profit margins were double the national industry average. Along the way, though, he had made enemies. In 2003, Phoebe’s chief of surgery and a local health care accountant started sending a series of anonymous faxes to businesses, accusing Phoebe and Wernick of an array of excessive and predatory behavior. The faxes, called Phoebe Factoids, were drawn from public records and leaks. A lot of the allegations they made were true — that Phoebe paid its executives high six-figure salaries; that it treated the members of its board of directors to all-expenses-paid trips to Europe and the Caribbean; and that it employed aggressive measures to collect medical debts from the poor. But the information was couched in so much spin and crude innuendo that it wasn’t easy to tell what was accurate and what wasn’t.

A Phoebe Factoid critical of Wernick and the hospital Obtained by ProPublica A comic with a photocopied quality to it shows a portion of a Monopoly board labeled “Phoebe.” A couple spaces on the Monopoly board read “Collect $800,000 As You Pass Go” and “Phoebe Northwest $22,000,000.”

For months, the Factoids held Albany in thrall. Wernick used his connections in the district attorney’s office — led by a Putney descendant — and a former FBI agent to help him investigate who was behind them. Once he knew who the authors were, Phoebe sued one of them for defamation. They brought their own suits against Wernick and Phoebe, accusing them of retaliation. Each side denied the allegations.

Eventually the faxes stopped, and the lawsuits were dismissed or dropped, but not before attracting attention from state and national media, which, in turn, got the attention of Iowa Republican Sen. Charles E. Grassley. The chair of the Senate Finance Committee, he was launching an investigation into whether nonprofit hospitals like Phoebe were giving enough back to their communities to justify what they were receiving in tax breaks.

The committee released its findings in 2006, and they were devastating. Among the 10 hospitals that answered the senator’s questions, eight of them submitted information about the amount of free and discounted care they provide to the poor. According to the committee, Phoebe’s terms were the least generous. It offered free services only to people whose income was under 125% of the poverty line and discounted care to those below 200%. Under those terms, a single mother with two dependent children who earned more than $21,000 a year would not qualify for free care. The other seven hospitals covered patients whose income was at least one and a half times that much.

Even more damning was how aggressively Phoebe pursued patients with medical debt. The hospital told the committee that it had filed lawsuits against more than 1,000 people during the previous five years and that nearly 40% of those suits involved people who owed less than $500.

Decades later, when I spoke with Dean Zerbe, who led the Grassley investigation, he got worked up again about Phoebe’s debt collection practices. “They weren’t doing that because they genuinely expected to collect $500,” he said. “When hospitals go after people like that, it’s because they don’t want them to come back.”