Bailout Tracker

The Treasury is authorized to spend $475 billion of the TARP (In July 2010, the financial regulation overhaul reduced TARP’s spending cap to $475 billion from the original $700 billion.). It has created 13 different programs, to which it has promised $578 billion.

The government committed bailout money to 980 recipients. Those recipients have received a total of $442 billion. A total of $934 billion has been returned.

The Treasury has been earning a return on most of the TARP money invested or loaned. So far, the total return is: $52.5B.

The main sources of that revenue are $23.1 billion through dividend or interest payments, $20 billion from sales of equity or other assets that Treasury acquired (mostly stock in Citigroup); and $9.63 billion through stock warrants which Treasury received as part of most of the investments. When companies pay back the TARP investment, the warrants are either sold back to the company or auctioned off.

When those revenues are taken into account, the government's profit totals $1.1 billion.

While the Treasury has paid out money to 980 recipients, only 780 of those received funds via investments meant to return money to taxpayers. The rest received subsidies through TARP’s housing programs – that money (so far totaling $29.9 billion) isn’t coming back.

Of the 780 investments made by the Treasury, 636 have resulted in a profit. 138 of the investments resulted in a loss. So far, the profits amount to $48.3 billion, while the losses amount to $17.2 billion. 6 of the investments are still outstanding.