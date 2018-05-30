Which Ward Owes the Most Where People Are Ticketed Most How Ticket Type Differs by Ward What Happens if You Don’t Pay Who Appeals and Wins

The ward with the most outstanding debt, based on where tickets were issued, is the city’s 42nd Ward, which includes some of the busiest parts of downtown and has the highest volume of tickets. The next eight wards with the largest outstanding debts for parking tickets are majority black. Note: There’s no statute of limitations governing how far back Chicago can go to collect on ticket debt. Our records date to 1996.

Ranked #1 out of 50 for amount due 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly (312) 642-4242 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $89.5 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #1) 66% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #11) $231.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #1)

Ranked #2 out of 50 for amount due 28th Ward Ald. Jason C. Ervin (773) 533-0900 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $64 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #2) 53% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #38) $62.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #10)

Ranked #3 out of 50 for amount due 27th Ward Ald. Walter Burnett, Jr. (312) 432-1995 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $56.3 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #3) 61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #23) $90.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #5)

Ranked #4 out of 50 for amount due 24th Ward Ald. Michael Scott, Jr. (773) 533-2400 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $48.9 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #4) 47% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #50) $37.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #25)

Ranked #5 out of 50 for amount due 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts (773) 379-0960 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $45.9 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #5) 47% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #49) $37.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #23)

Ranked #6 out of 50 for amount due 20th Ward Ald. Willie Cochran (773) 955-5610 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $43.3 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #6) 48% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #45) $34.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #31)

Ranked #7 out of 50 for amount due 16th Ward Ald. Toni Foulkes (773) 863-0220 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $42.4 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #7) 48% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #47) $34.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #33)

Ranked #8 out of 50 for amount due 6th Ward Ald. Roderick T. Sawyer (773) 635-0006 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $40.8 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #8) 51% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #42) $37.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #24)

Ranked #9 out of 50 for amount due 29th Ward Ald. Chris Taliaferro (773) 237-6460 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $40 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #9) 51% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #43) $36.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #27)

Ranked #10 out of 50 for amount due 25th Ward Ald. Daniel Solis (773) 523-4100 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $40 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #10) 68% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #7) $84.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #6)

Ranked #11 out of 50 for amount due 17th Ward Ald. David H. Moore (773) 783-3672 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $38.2 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #11) 50% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #44) $33.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #34)

Ranked #12 out of 50 for amount due 4th Ward Ald. Sophia D. King (773) 536-8103 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $36.8 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #12) 63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #19) $69.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #8)

Ranked #13 out of 50 for amount due 26th Ward Ald. Roberto Maldonado (773) 395-0143 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $36.1 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #13) 58% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #31) $47.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #16)

Ranked #14 out of 50 for amount due 22nd Ward Ald. Ricardo Muñoz (773) 762-1771 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $35.7 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #14) 54% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #35) $37.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #26)

Ranked #15 out of 50 for amount due 1st Ward Ald. Proco Joe Moreno (773) 278-0101 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $34.8 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #15) 70% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #6) $84.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #7)

Ranked #16 out of 50 for amount due 15th Ward Ald. Raymond A. Lopez (773) 306-0837 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $34.8 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #16) 54% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #37) $35 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #29)

Ranked #17 out of 50 for amount due 49th Ward Ald. Joseph Moore (773) 338-5796 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $34.3 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #17) 59% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #30) $50.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #13)

Ranked #18 out of 50 for amount due 5th Ward Ald. Leslie A. Hairston (773) 324-5555 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $33.2 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #18) 61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #26) $50.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #14)

Ranked #19 out of 50 for amount due 35th Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (773) 887-3772 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $33 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #19) 61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #27) $50.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #15)

Ranked #20 out of 50 for amount due 44th Ward Ald. Thomas Tunney (773) 525-6034 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $32.4 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #20) 74% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #2) $123 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #2)

Ranked #21 out of 50 for amount due 7th Ward Ald. Gregory I. Mitchell (773) 731-7777 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $31.8 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #21) 48% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #46) $27.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #38)

Ranked #22 out of 50 for amount due 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins (312) 643-2299 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $31.4 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #22) 71% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #4) $101.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #3)

Ranked #23 out of 50 for amount due 8th Ward Ald. Michelle A. Harris (773) 874-3300 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $30 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #23) 53% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #39) $30.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #35)

Ranked #24 out of 50 for amount due 12th Ward Ald. George A. Cardenas (773) 523-8250 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $29.4 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #24) 58% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #32) $35.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #28)

Ranked #25 out of 50 for amount due 3rd Ward Ald. Pat Dowell (773) 373-9273 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $28.5 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #25) 59% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #29) $39.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #21)

Ranked #26 out of 50 for amount due 33rd Ward Ald. Deborah Mell (773) 478-8040 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $28.1 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #26) 61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #25) $44.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #19)

Ranked #27 out of 50 for amount due 21st Ward Ald. Howard Brookins, Jr. (773) 881-9300 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $28.1 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #27) 51% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #41) $27.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #39)

Ranked #28 out of 50 for amount due 46th Ward Ald. James Cappleman (773) 878-4646 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $27.4 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #28) 67% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #8) $63 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #9)

Ranked #29 out of 50 for amount due 31st Ward Ald. Milagros Santiago (773) 278-0031 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $26.9 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #29) 61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #24) $39.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #20)

Ranked #30 out of 50 for amount due 48th Ward Ald. Harry Osterman (773) 784-5277 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $24.7 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #30) 63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #18) $46.5 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #18)

Ranked #31 out of 50 for amount due 34th Ward Ald. Carrie M. Austin (773) 928-6961 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $24.6 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #31) 47% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #48) $20.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #44)

Ranked #32 out of 50 for amount due 14th Ward Ald. Edward M. Burke (773) 471-1414 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $24.3 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #32) 57% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #33) $30.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #36)

Ranked #33 out of 50 for amount due 43rd Ward Ald. Michele Smith (773) 348-9500 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $23.2 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #33) 75% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #1) $96.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #4)

Ranked #34 out of 50 for amount due 30th Ward Ald. Ariel Reboyras (773) 794-3095 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $22.3 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #34) 62% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #22) $34.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #32)

Ranked #35 out of 50 for amount due 40th Ward Ald. Patrick O'Connor (773) 769-1140 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $22.1 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #35) 66% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #10) $47.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #17)

Ranked #36 out of 50 for amount due 50th Ward Ald. Debra L. Silverstein (773) 262-1050 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $19.9 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #36) 65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #16) $39 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #22)

Ranked #37 out of 50 for amount due 47th Ward Ald. Ameya Pawar (773) 868-4747 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $17.8 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #37) 72% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #3) $56.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #11)

Ranked #38 out of 50 for amount due 32nd Ward Ald. Scott Waguespack (773) 248-1330 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $17.5 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #38) 71% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #5) $53 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #12)

Ranked #39 out of 50 for amount due 23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares (773) 582-4444 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $17.2 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #39) 63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #20) $30.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #37)

Ranked #40 out of 50 for amount due 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale (773) 785-1100 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $16.9 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #40) 52% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #40) $16.5 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #48)

Ranked #41 out of 50 for amount due 11th Ward Ald. Patrick D. Thompson (773) 254-6677 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $16.7 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #41) 67% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #9) $34.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #30)

Ranked #42 out of 50 for amount due 10th Ward Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (773) 768-8138 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $16.6 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #42) 54% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #36) $18.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #45)

Ranked #43 out of 50 for amount due 36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas (773) 745-4636 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $16.6 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #43) 60% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #28) $23.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #43)

Ranked #44 out of 50 for amount due 45th Ward Ald. John Arena (773) 286-4545 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $12.4 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #44) 65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #15) $24.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #41)

Ranked #45 out of 50 for amount due 39th Ward Ald. Margaret Laurino (773) 736-5594 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $12 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #45) 65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #14) $24.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #42)

Ranked #46 out of 50 for amount due 18th Ward Ald. Derrick G. Curtis (773) 284-5057 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $10.5 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #46) 56% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #34) $12.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #49)

Ranked #47 out of 50 for amount due 41st Ward Ald. Anthony V. Napolitano (773) 631-2241 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $10.3 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #47) 65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #12) $26 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #40)

Ranked #48 out of 50 for amount due 13th Ward Ald. Marty Quinn (773) 581-8000 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $10.1 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #48) 63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #21) $16.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #47)

Ranked #49 out of 50 for amount due 38th Ward Ald. Nicholas Sposato (773) 283-3838 Who lives here: Black Hispanic Asian White $8.5 million total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018 (Ranked #49) 65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #17) $16.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #46)