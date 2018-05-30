The Ticket Trap
Where Chicago Issues Parking Tickets and Who Pays For Them
by David Eads and Melissa Sanchez
Last updated: Dec. 19, 2018 (Version 1.0)
This interactive database contains more than 54 million parking, standing and vehicle compliance tickets issued since 1996, obtained by ProPublica Illinois in partnership with WBEZ and made public for the first time. You can search for your address and compare your ward with others, and you can see how Chicago’s reliance on ticketing for revenue affects motorists across the city. About our data | Read our series on how Chicago ticket debt is burdening black and low-income communities. →
Which Ward Owes the Most
The ward with the most outstanding debt, based on where tickets were issued, is the city’s 42nd Ward, which includes some of the busiest parts of downtown and has the highest volume of tickets. The next eight wards with the largest outstanding debts for parking tickets are majority black. Note: There’s no statute of limitations governing how far back Chicago can go to collect on ticket debt. Our records date to 1996.
42nd Ward
Ald. Brendan Reilly(312) 642-4242
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$89.5 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #1)
66% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #11)
$231.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #1)
28th Ward
Ald. Jason C. Ervin(773) 533-0900
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$64 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #2)
53% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #38)
$62.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #10)
27th Ward
Ald. Walter Burnett, Jr.(312) 432-1995
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$56.3 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #3)
61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #23)
$90.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #5)
24th Ward
Ald. Michael Scott, Jr.(773) 533-2400
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$48.9 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #4)
47% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #50)
$37.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #25)
37th Ward
Ald. Emma Mitts(773) 379-0960
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$45.9 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #5)
47% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #49)
$37.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #23)
20th Ward
Ald. Willie Cochran(773) 955-5610
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$43.3 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #6)
48% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #45)
$34.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #31)
16th Ward
Ald. Toni Foulkes(773) 863-0220
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$42.4 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #7)
48% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #47)
$34.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #33)
6th Ward
Ald. Roderick T. Sawyer(773) 635-0006
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$40.8 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #8)
51% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #42)
$37.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #24)
29th Ward
Ald. Chris Taliaferro(773) 237-6460
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$40 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #9)
51% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #43)
$36.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #27)
25th Ward
Ald. Daniel Solis(773) 523-4100
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$40 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #10)
68% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #7)
$84.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #6)
17th Ward
Ald. David H. Moore(773) 783-3672
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$38.2 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #11)
50% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #44)
$33.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #34)
4th Ward
Ald. Sophia D. King(773) 536-8103
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$36.8 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #12)
63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #19)
$69.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #8)
26th Ward
Ald. Roberto Maldonado(773) 395-0143
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$36.1 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #13)
58% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #31)
$47.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #16)
22nd Ward
Ald. Ricardo Muñoz(773) 762-1771
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$35.7 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #14)
54% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #35)
$37.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #26)
1st Ward
Ald. Proco Joe Moreno(773) 278-0101
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$34.8 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #15)
70% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #6)
$84.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #7)
15th Ward
Ald. Raymond A. Lopez(773) 306-0837
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$34.8 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #16)
54% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #37)
$35 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #29)
49th Ward
Ald. Joseph Moore(773) 338-5796
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$34.3 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #17)
59% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #30)
$50.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #13)
5th Ward
Ald. Leslie A. Hairston(773) 324-5555
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$33.2 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #18)
61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #26)
$50.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #14)
35th Ward
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa(773) 887-3772
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$33 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #19)
61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #27)
$50.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #15)
44th Ward
Ald. Thomas Tunney(773) 525-6034
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$32.4 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #20)
74% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #2)
$123 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #2)
7th Ward
Ald. Gregory I. Mitchell(773) 731-7777
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$31.8 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #21)
48% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #46)
$27.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #38)
2nd Ward
Ald. Brian Hopkins(312) 643-2299
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$31.4 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #22)
71% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #4)
$101.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #3)
8th Ward
Ald. Michelle A. Harris(773) 874-3300
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$30 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #23)
53% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #39)
$30.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #35)
12th Ward
Ald. George A. Cardenas(773) 523-8250
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$29.4 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #24)
58% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #32)
$35.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #28)
3rd Ward
Ald. Pat Dowell(773) 373-9273
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$28.5 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #25)
59% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #29)
$39.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #21)
33rd Ward
Ald. Deborah Mell(773) 478-8040
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$28.1 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #26)
61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #25)
$44.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #19)
21st Ward
Ald. Howard Brookins, Jr.(773) 881-9300
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$28.1 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #27)
51% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #41)
$27.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #39)
46th Ward
Ald. James Cappleman(773) 878-4646
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$27.4 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #28)
67% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #8)
$63 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #9)
31st Ward
Ald. Milagros Santiago(773) 278-0031
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$26.9 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #29)
61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #24)
$39.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #20)
48th Ward
Ald. Harry Osterman(773) 784-5277
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$24.7 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #30)
63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #18)
$46.5 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #18)
34th Ward
Ald. Carrie M. Austin(773) 928-6961
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$24.6 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #31)
47% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #48)
$20.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #44)
14th Ward
Ald. Edward M. Burke(773) 471-1414
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$24.3 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #32)
57% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #33)
$30.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #36)
43rd Ward
Ald. Michele Smith(773) 348-9500
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$23.2 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #33)
75% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #1)
$96.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #4)
30th Ward
Ald. Ariel Reboyras(773) 794-3095
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$22.3 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #34)
62% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #22)
$34.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #32)
40th Ward
Ald. Patrick O'Connor(773) 769-1140
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$22.1 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #35)
66% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #10)
$47.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #17)
50th Ward
Ald. Debra L. Silverstein(773) 262-1050
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$19.9 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #36)
65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #16)
$39 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #22)
47th Ward
Ald. Ameya Pawar(773) 868-4747
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$17.8 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #37)
72% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #3)
$56.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #11)
32nd Ward
Ald. Scott Waguespack(773) 248-1330
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$17.5 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #38)
71% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #5)
$53 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #12)
23rd Ward
Ald. Silvana Tabares(773) 582-4444
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$17.2 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #39)
63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #20)
$30.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #37)
9th Ward
Ald. Anthony Beale(773) 785-1100
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$16.9 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #40)
52% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #40)
$16.5 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #48)
11th Ward
Ald. Patrick D. Thompson(773) 254-6677
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$16.7 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #41)
67% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #9)
$34.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #30)
10th Ward
Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza(773) 768-8138
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$16.6 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #42)
54% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #36)
$18.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #45)
36th Ward
Ald. Gilbert Villegas(773) 745-4636
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$16.6 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #43)
60% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #28)
$23.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #43)
45th Ward
Ald. John Arena(773) 286-4545
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$12.4 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #44)
65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #15)
$24.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #41)
39th Ward
Ald. Margaret Laurino(773) 736-5594
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$12 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #45)
65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #14)
$24.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #42)
18th Ward
Ald. Derrick G. Curtis(773) 284-5057
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$10.5 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #46)
56% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #34)
$12.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #49)
41st Ward
Ald. Anthony V. Napolitano(773) 631-2241
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$10.3 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #47)
65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #12)
$26 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #40)
13th Ward
Ald. Marty Quinn(773) 581-8000
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$10.1 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #48)
63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #21)
$16.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #47)
38th Ward
Ald. Nicholas Sposato(773) 283-3838
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$8.5 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #49)
65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #17)
$16.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #46)
19th Ward
Ald. Matthew J. O'Shea(773) 238-8766
Who lives here:
|Black
|Hispanic
|Asian
|White
$6.5 million
total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #50)
65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #13)
$12.5 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #50)