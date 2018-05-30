Driven Into Debt

The Ticket Trap

Where Chicago Issues Parking Tickets and Who Pays For Them

Last updated: Dec. 19, 2018 (Version 1.0)

This interactive database contains more than 54 million parking, standing and vehicle compliance tickets issued since 1996, obtained by ProPublica Illinois in partnership with WBEZ and made public for the first time. You can search for your address and compare your ward with others, and you can see how Chicago’s reliance on ticketing for revenue affects motorists across the city. About our data | Read our series on how Chicago ticket debt is burdening black and low-income communities. →

54.4 million tickets issued

$2.8 billion paid to the city of Chicago

$1.8 billion total outstanding debt

Which Ward Owes the Most

The ward with the most outstanding debt, based on where tickets were issued, is the city’s 42nd Ward, which includes some of the busiest parts of downtown and has the highest volume of tickets. The next eight wards with the largest outstanding debts for parking tickets are majority black. Note: There’s no statute of limitations governing how far back Chicago can go to collect on ticket debt. Our records date to 1996.

Ranked #1 out of 50 for amount due

42nd Ward

Ald. Brendan Reilly(312) 642-4242

$89.5 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #1)

66% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #11)

$231.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #1)

Ranked #2 out of 50 for amount due

28th Ward

Ald. Jason C. Ervin(773) 533-0900

$64 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #2)

53% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #38)

$62.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #10)

Ranked #3 out of 50 for amount due

27th Ward

Ald. Walter Burnett, Jr.(312) 432-1995

$56.3 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #3)

61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #23)

$90.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #5)

Ranked #4 out of 50 for amount due

24th Ward

Ald. Michael Scott, Jr.(773) 533-2400

$48.9 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #4)

47% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #50)

$37.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #25)

Ranked #5 out of 50 for amount due

37th Ward

Ald. Emma Mitts(773) 379-0960

$45.9 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #5)

47% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #49)

$37.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #23)

Ranked #6 out of 50 for amount due

20th Ward

Ald. Willie Cochran(773) 955-5610

$43.3 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #6)

48% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #45)

$34.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #31)

Ranked #7 out of 50 for amount due

16th Ward

Ald. Toni Foulkes(773) 863-0220

$42.4 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #7)

48% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #47)

$34.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #33)

Ranked #8 out of 50 for amount due

6th Ward

Ald. Roderick T. Sawyer(773) 635-0006

$40.8 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #8)

51% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #42)

$37.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #24)

Ranked #9 out of 50 for amount due

29th Ward

Ald. Chris Taliaferro(773) 237-6460

$40 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #9)

51% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #43)

$36.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #27)

Ranked #10 out of 50 for amount due

25th Ward

Ald. Daniel Solis(773) 523-4100

$40 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #10)

68% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #7)

$84.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #6)

Ranked #11 out of 50 for amount due

17th Ward

Ald. David H. Moore(773) 783-3672

$38.2 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #11)

50% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #44)

$33.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #34)

Ranked #12 out of 50 for amount due

4th Ward

Ald. Sophia D. King(773) 536-8103

$36.8 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #12)

63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #19)

$69.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #8)

Ranked #13 out of 50 for amount due

26th Ward

Ald. Roberto Maldonado(773) 395-0143

$36.1 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #13)

58% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #31)

$47.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #16)

Ranked #14 out of 50 for amount due

22nd Ward

Ald. Ricardo Muñoz(773) 762-1771

$35.7 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #14)

54% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #35)

$37.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #26)

Ranked #15 out of 50 for amount due

1st Ward

Ald. Proco Joe Moreno(773) 278-0101

$34.8 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #15)

70% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #6)

$84.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #7)

Ranked #16 out of 50 for amount due

15th Ward

Ald. Raymond A. Lopez(773) 306-0837

$34.8 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #16)

54% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #37)

$35 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #29)

Ranked #17 out of 50 for amount due

49th Ward

Ald. Joseph Moore(773) 338-5796

$34.3 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #17)

59% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #30)

$50.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #13)

Ranked #18 out of 50 for amount due

5th Ward

Ald. Leslie A. Hairston(773) 324-5555

$33.2 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #18)

61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #26)

$50.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #14)

Ranked #19 out of 50 for amount due

35th Ward

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa(773) 887-3772

$33 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #19)

61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #27)

$50.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #15)

Ranked #20 out of 50 for amount due

44th Ward

Ald. Thomas Tunney(773) 525-6034

$32.4 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #20)

74% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #2)

$123 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #2)

Ranked #21 out of 50 for amount due

7th Ward

Ald. Gregory I. Mitchell(773) 731-7777

$31.8 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #21)

48% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #46)

$27.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #38)

Ranked #22 out of 50 for amount due

2nd Ward

Ald. Brian Hopkins(312) 643-2299

$31.4 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #22)

71% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #4)

$101.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #3)

Ranked #23 out of 50 for amount due

8th Ward

Ald. Michelle A. Harris(773) 874-3300

$30 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #23)

53% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #39)

$30.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #35)

Ranked #24 out of 50 for amount due

12th Ward

Ald. George A. Cardenas(773) 523-8250

$29.4 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #24)

58% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #32)

$35.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #28)

Ranked #25 out of 50 for amount due

3rd Ward

Ald. Pat Dowell(773) 373-9273

$28.5 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #25)

59% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #29)

$39.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #21)

Ranked #26 out of 50 for amount due

33rd Ward

Ald. Deborah Mell(773) 478-8040

$28.1 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #26)

61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #25)

$44.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #19)

Ranked #27 out of 50 for amount due

21st Ward

Ald. Howard Brookins, Jr.(773) 881-9300

$28.1 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #27)

51% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #41)

$27.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #39)

Ranked #28 out of 50 for amount due

46th Ward

Ald. James Cappleman(773) 878-4646

$27.4 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #28)

67% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #8)

$63 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #9)

Ranked #29 out of 50 for amount due

31st Ward

Ald. Milagros Santiago(773) 278-0031

$26.9 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #29)

61% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #24)

$39.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #20)

Ranked #30 out of 50 for amount due

48th Ward

Ald. Harry Osterman(773) 784-5277

$24.7 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #30)

63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #18)

$46.5 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #18)

Ranked #31 out of 50 for amount due

34th Ward

Ald. Carrie M. Austin(773) 928-6961

$24.6 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #31)

47% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #48)

$20.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #44)

Ranked #32 out of 50 for amount due

14th Ward

Ald. Edward M. Burke(773) 471-1414

$24.3 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #32)

57% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #33)

$30.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #36)

Ranked #33 out of 50 for amount due

43rd Ward

Ald. Michele Smith(773) 348-9500

$23.2 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #33)

75% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #1)

$96.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #4)

Ranked #34 out of 50 for amount due

30th Ward

Ald. Ariel Reboyras(773) 794-3095

$22.3 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #34)

62% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #22)

$34.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #32)

Ranked #35 out of 50 for amount due

40th Ward

Ald. Patrick O'Connor(773) 769-1140

$22.1 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #35)

66% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #10)

$47.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #17)

Ranked #36 out of 50 for amount due

50th Ward

Ald. Debra L. Silverstein(773) 262-1050

$19.9 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #36)

65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #16)

$39 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #22)

Ranked #37 out of 50 for amount due

47th Ward

Ald. Ameya Pawar(773) 868-4747

$17.8 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #37)

72% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #3)

$56.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #11)

Ranked #38 out of 50 for amount due

32nd Ward

Ald. Scott Waguespack(773) 248-1330

$17.5 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #38)

71% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #5)

$53 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #12)

Ranked #39 out of 50 for amount due

23rd Ward

Ald. Silvana Tabares(773) 582-4444

$17.2 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #39)

63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #20)

$30.1 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #37)

Ranked #40 out of 50 for amount due

9th Ward

Ald. Anthony Beale(773) 785-1100

$16.9 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #40)

52% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #40)

$16.5 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #48)

Ranked #41 out of 50 for amount due

11th Ward

Ald. Patrick D. Thompson(773) 254-6677

$16.7 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #41)

67% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #9)

$34.9 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #30)

Ranked #42 out of 50 for amount due

10th Ward

Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza(773) 768-8138

$16.6 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #42)

54% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #36)

$18.2 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #45)

Ranked #43 out of 50 for amount due

36th Ward

Ald. Gilbert Villegas(773) 745-4636

$16.6 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #43)

60% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #28)

$23.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #43)

Ranked #44 out of 50 for amount due

45th Ward

Ald. John Arena(773) 286-4545

$12.4 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #44)

65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #15)

$24.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #41)

Ranked #45 out of 50 for amount due

39th Ward

Ald. Margaret Laurino(773) 736-5594

$12 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #45)

65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #14)

$24.3 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #42)

Ranked #46 out of 50 for amount due

18th Ward

Ald. Derrick G. Curtis(773) 284-5057

$10.5 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #46)

56% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #34)

$12.8 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #49)

Ranked #47 out of 50 for amount due

41st Ward

Ald. Anthony V. Napolitano(773) 631-2241

$10.3 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #47)

65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #12)

$26 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #40)

Ranked #48 out of 50 for amount due

13th Ward

Ald. Marty Quinn(773) 581-8000

$10.1 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #48)

63% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #21)

$16.6 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #47)

Ranked #49 out of 50 for amount due

38th Ward

Ald. Nicholas Sposato(773) 283-3838

$8.5 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #49)

65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #17)

$16.7 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #46)

Ranked #50 out of 50 for amount due

19th Ward

Ald. Matthew J. O'Shea(773) 238-8766

$6.5 million

total debt from tickets issued between Jan. 1, 1996, and May 14, 2018(Ranked #50)

65% of tickets paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #13)

$12.5 million paid from Jan. 1, 1996, to May 14, 2018(Ranked #50)