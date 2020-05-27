Coronavirus Contracts
Tracking Federal Purchases to Fight the Coronavirus
The federal government is spending billions of dollars to combat the coronavirus, and spending shows no sign of slowing down. Explore who the U.S. is buying from, what it’s buying and how much it’s paying.
by Moiz Syed and Derek Willis, May 27, 2020. Updated May 27, 2020
$13.8B
Amount Committed
6,185
Contracts
3,492
Vendors
1,585
Sole-Source Contracts
Examples of What the U.S. Has Bought
Top Spending Categories
-
Medical and Surgical Instruments, Equipment and SuppliesContracts1,224Total$4.76B
-
Hospital and Surgical Clothing and Related Special Purpose ItemsContracts68Total$991M
-
Drugs and BiologicalsContracts59Total$678M
-
Biomedical Advanced Development R&DContracts24Total$626M
-
Operation of Government Owned Contractor-Operated R&D FacilitiesContracts8Total$557M
-
Fruits and VegetablesContracts119Total$540M
-
Financial ServicesContracts13Total$513M
-
Laboratory Equipment and SuppliesContracts165Total$487M
-
Commercialized Biomedical R&DContracts1Total$354M
Biggest Contracts
|Vendor
|Description
|Total Committed
|PHILIPS NORTH AMERICA LLC
|Medical and Surgical Instruments, Equipment and Supplies
|$647M
|JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|Drugs and Biologicals
|$605M
|HAMILTON MEDICAL, INC.
|Medical and Surgical Instruments, Equipment and Supplies
|$551M
|PARKDALE ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC.
|Medical and Surgical Instruments, Equipment and Supplies
|$543M
|RER SOLUTIONS, INC.
|Financial Services
|$500M
Top Vendors
|Vendor
|Contracts
|Total Committed
|PHILIPS ELECTRONICS NORTH AMERICA CORPORATION
|15
|$663M
|JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|1
|$605M
|HAMILTON MEDICAL, INC.
|4
|$556M
|PARKDALE ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC.
|1
|$543M
|HANESBRANDS INC.
|4
|$523M
Agency Spending
|Agency
|Contracts
|Total Committed
|Office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response - HHS
|131
|$5.96B
|Federal Emergency Management Agency
|203
|$1.56B
|Department of Veterans Affairs
|2097
|$1.51B
|Agricultural Marketing Service
|177
|$948M
|Department of the Army
|47
|$723M
Where Vendors Are Located
|State
|Vendors
|Total Committed
|Virginia
|241
|$1.32B
|Rhode Island
|16
|$888M
|California
|347
|$853M
|Georgia
|105
|$742M
|Illinois
|114
|$711M
Icons by Haisam Hussein, special to ProPublica.
About this dataThis data comes from the Federal Procurement Data System, which includes all contracts worth $10,000 or more. We look at all contracts that are tagged with the procurement code for COVID-19 or otherwise started in 2020 and contain “COVID-19” in the description. Department of Defense contracting data is subject to a 90-day delay before it appears in the data.
