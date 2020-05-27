Coronavirus Contracts

Donate
Contracts Vendors Agencies Categories States
Coronavirus Contracts
Tracking Federal Purchases to Fight the Coronavirus

The federal government is spending billions of dollars to combat the coronavirus, and spending shows no sign of slowing down. Explore who the U.S. is buying from, what it’s buying and how much it’s paying.

by Moiz Syed and Derek Willis, May 27, 2020. Updated May 27, 2020

Search contract descriptions, companies and agencies.
For example: masks, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, assistant secretary for preparedness and response, drugs and biologicals
$13.8B
Amount Committed
6,185
Contracts
3,492
Vendors
1,585
Sole-Source Contracts

Examples of What the U.S. Has Bought

Top Spending Categories

All Categories ›

The Type of Vendors Getting Contracts

Biggest Contracts

Vendor Description Total Committed
PHILIPS NORTH AMERICA LLC Medical and Surgical Instruments, Equipment and Supplies $647M
JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC Drugs and Biologicals $605M
HAMILTON MEDICAL, INC. Medical and Surgical Instruments, Equipment and Supplies $551M
PARKDALE ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC. Medical and Surgical Instruments, Equipment and Supplies $543M
RER SOLUTIONS, INC. Financial Services $500M
All Contracts ›

Top Vendors

Vendor Contracts Total Committed
PHILIPS ELECTRONICS NORTH AMERICA CORPORATION 15 $663M
JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1 $605M
HAMILTON MEDICAL, INC. 4 $556M
PARKDALE ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC. 1 $543M
HANESBRANDS INC. 4 $523M
All Vendors ›

Agency Spending

Agency Contracts Total Committed
Office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response - HHS 131 $5.96B
Federal Emergency Management Agency 203 $1.56B
Department of Veterans Affairs 2097 $1.51B
Agricultural Marketing Service 177 $948M
Department of the Army 47 $723M
All Agencies ›

Where Vendors Are Located

State Vendors Total Committed
Virginia 241 $1.32B
Rhode Island 16 $888M
California 347 $853M
Georgia 105 $742M
Illinois 114 $711M
All States ›
Icons by Haisam Hussein, special to ProPublica.
About this data
This data comes from the Federal Procurement Data System, which includes all contracts worth $10,000 or more. We look at all contracts that are tagged with the procurement code for COVID-19 or otherwise started in 2020 and contain “COVID-19” in the description. Department of Defense contracting data is subject to a 90-day delay before it appears in the data.
Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Facebook Mobile Phone Podcast Print RSS Search Search Twitter WhatsApp
Current site Current page