ProPublica Data Institute 2017

An intensive workshop on how to use data, design and code for journalism. From June 7th to 21st in New York City.

Yezmin Villarreal ( @YezYes ) is news editor at The Advocate, where she covers LGBT news and politics. She is interested in learning how to use data, coding, and design to do investigative stories about LGBT people and the issues they are affected by. She is particularly interested in studying how the LGBT community is being treated under the Trump administration.

Tasnim Shamma ( @TasnimS ) is the economy and innovation reporter at the National Public Radio member station WABE in Atlanta, where she covers technology and business. Prior to joining WABE in 2014, she was a Kroc fellow at NPR and then spent two years at WFAE in Charlotte, covering criminal justice and hosting a podcast called ‘A Trifling Place’ about the city’s history and Southern culture. She grew up in Queens and graduated from Princeton's Class of 2011, where she was executive editor for multimedia at The Daily Princetonian. She helps direct and is a proud alumna of the Princeton Summer Journalism Program for low-income high school students, which is focused on diversifying college and professional newsrooms.

Sandra Gomez-Aceves ( @SanGomez_News ) is a breaking news reporter at the Hartford Courant. She has a B.S. in Journalism with a concentration in political science from Southern Connecticut State University, where she graduated with honors earlier this year. While in college she interned at her hometown newspaper, The Record-Journal and was the News Director for SCSU TV, the campus television station. Sandra aspires to become a do-it-all journalist.

Meredith Clark ( @meredithclark ) will join the faculty at the University of Virginia in the Department of Media Studies in the fall of 2017. She was an assistant professor of digital and print news in the Mayborn School of Journalism at the University of North Texas from 2014 to 2017. Her research on Black Twitter landed her a spot on The Root 100 list of the country's most influential African Americans in 2015. Prior to pursuing a career in academia, she worked as a reporter, editor and columnist for papers including the Raleigh News & Observer and the Tallahassee Democrat. She's currently conducting research on the online news and commenting experiences of women and nonbinary people of color, and the retention and recruitment of people of color in U.S. newspaper newsrooms.

Mike Finch ( @Mike_Finch2 ) covers health care and medicine for the Daytona Beach News-Journal in Florida. He previously worked as a business reporter in Mobile, Ala. at the Press-Register and AL.com. Mike was a reporting intern at the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times and the Palm Beach Post. He studied political science at Florida International University. Mike is this year's Ida B. Wells Society fellow.

Kasha Patel ( @KashaPatel ) is an Earth science writer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center covering topics from the latest research about hurricanes to the unique applications of satellite data in emergency response, agriculture, and citizen science. She hosted a NASA mini TV/web series called "Earth Expeditions" that highlighted how NASA studies Earth with boats, airplanes, and even dog sleds. She is also a stand-up comic and specializes in science jokes, producing Science Comedy shows where only science jokes are allowed. She studied chemistry at from Wake Forest University and earned her M.S. in Science Journalism from Boston University. She will also be happy to play a game of Ultimate frisbee with you.

Julieta Rodrigo ( @juliveandlearn ) is a recent graduate from Florida International University, with Bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and International Relations. Born in Buenos Aires and raised in Miami, Florida, she has been surrounded by multiculturalism all of her life. She previously interned in the International News department at Telemundo, co-hosted a radio show in Spanish during her student exchange program in Argentina, and wrote for her university’s newspaper, Panther Press. After the Data Institute, she will pursue a journalism career, with a concentration in politics and foreign affairs.

Ellis Simani ( @emsimani ) is an aspiring journalist and developer from Seattle, Washington. A recent graduate of Claremont McKenna College, Ellis spent his time outside of the classroom reporting for the South Seattle Emerald and serving as a Digital Scholarship Fellow within the Claremont University Consortium’s Digital Humanities initiative. Ellis appreciates data for its utility in telling stories, but is inspired by its ability to encourage political participation and empower individuals to make informed decisions. When not in front of a computer screen, Ellis prioritizes spending time in libraries or traveling long distances on bicycles. This summer he’ll be joining The Seattle Times as the paper’s Digital and Interactives intern.

April Simpson ( @aprilleticia ) is the associate editor of Current where she reports on funding and innovation in public media. Prior to moving to Washington, D.C., April was a South-Florida-based journalist, a web producer for the Seattle Times and a reporter for the Boston Globe. April has reported from the Democratic Republic of Congo on a fellowship with the International Women's Media Foundation. She has also reported from Botswana on a Fulbright fellowship. April earned her B.A. from Smith College and MSc from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

April Joyner ( @aprjoy ) is a writer and editor fascinated by the intersection of business, technology and culture. She writes regularly for Technical.ly Brooklyn and has also contributed to Fast Company, Marie Claire, The New Yorker, OZY, and The Week. Before beginning her freelance career, she was a senior reporter at Inc. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, but remains a Virginian at heart.

April Ehrlich ( @AprilEhrlich ) covers city government, housing and homelessness in southwestern Oregon for The News-Review. She focuses on in-depth enterprise pieces that investigate poverty in rural Oregon while also producing daily updates on local government policies. She previously covered Idaho's new oil and gas industry and studied the energy industry as a fellow with the Institute for Journalism and Natural Resources. She spends her free time reporting for Jefferson Public Radio, hiking through nearby forests with a rambunctious border collie, and reading fiction at home with her two favorite cats.

Andrew Wang ( @andrew_L_wang ) is a small-business writer at NerdWallet. He’s been a reporter for 11 years and has worked at the Chicago Tribune and Crain’s Chicago Business. He is also a graduate of the Minority Editorial Training Program at the Los Angeles Times. Andrew has a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Duke University, a master’s in journalism from Northwestern University and an MBA, also from Northwestern. He lives in Pasadena, Calif.

We're thrilled to announce the 12 outstanding journalists who will be joining us for the ProPublica Data Institute this year. Find out more about the Data Institute »

Code of Conduct

1. Purpose

ProPublica believes the Data Institute should be truly open for everyone. As such, we are committed to providing a friendly, safe and welcoming environment for all, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, disability, ethnicity or religion.

This code of conduct outlines our expectations for participant behavior as well as the consequences for unacceptable behavior.

We expect all of our instructors and students to help us create a safe and positive workshop for everyone.

2. Expected Behavior

Be considerate, respectful, and collaborative.

Refrain from demeaning, discriminatory or harassing behavior and speech.

Be mindful of your surroundings and of your fellow participants. Alert the Data Institute organizers if you notice a dangerous situation or someone in distress.

3. Unacceptable Behavior

Unacceptable behaviors include: intimidating, harassing, abusive, discriminatory, derogatory or demeaning conduct by anyone participating in the Data Institute.

Harassment includes: offensive verbal comments related to gender, sexual orientation, race, religion, disability; inappropriate use of nudity and/or sexual images in public spaces (including presentation slides); deliberate intimidation, stalking or following; harassing photography or recording; sustained disruption of talks or other events; inappropriate physical contact, and unwelcome sexual attention.

4. Consequences of Unacceptable Behavior

Unacceptable behavior will not be tolerated whether by instructors, students or ProPublica staff.

Anyone asked to stop unacceptable behavior is expected to comply immediately.

If someone engages in unacceptable behavior, the Data Institute organizers may take any action we deem appropriate, up to and including discontinuation of any stipends and expulsion from the Institute.

5. What to Do If You Witness or Are Subject to Unacceptable Behavior

If you are subject to unacceptable behavior, notice that someone else is being subject to unacceptable behavior, or have any other concerns, please notify a Data Institute organizer as soon as possible.

The Data Institute organizers will be available to help participants contact building security or local law enforcement, to provide escorts, or to otherwise assist those experiencing unacceptable behavior to feel safe for the duration of the Institute.

Special thanks to the Portland Tech Workshops for creating their Code of Conduct and licensing it under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike.