30 Years of Jailhouse Snitch Scandals
More than 140 people have been exonerated in murder cases involving jailhouse informant testimony since the U.S. Supreme Court signed off on its constitutionality in 1966. Yet informant testimony is still allowed nationwide, and the limited reforms that exist have yet to prove effective.
1989
scandalProlific jailhouse informant Leslie Vernon White appears on “60 Minutes” and demonstrates on camera how he fabricates testimony. The previous year, the Los Angeles Times had written about White demonstrating to law enforcement how he could manufacture testimony, prompting legal groups in California to call for a grand jury to investigate. Defense attorneys compiled a list of over 200 cases in the preceding 10 years in which jailhouse informants testified.
exonerationsBetween 1980 and 1989, 49 people nationwide are wrongfully convicted of murder in cases in which jailhouse informants played a role, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. The registry only logs individuals who have been exonerated, making this likely only a fraction of the overall number of people who have been wrongly convicted in such cases.
1990
scandalA California grand jury report blasts the use of jailhouse informants by prosecutors and police. It calls for sweeping reforms, including the creation of a centralized database of informants that would list any benefits they received, the number of times they testified and all favorable actions taken on their behalf. The reforms are not implemented.
exonerationsBetween 1990 and 1999, 53 people are wrongfully convicted of murder in cases in which jailhouse informants played a role, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.
2000
reformAn Oklahoma appeals court institutes new rules for jailhouse informant testimony that require prosecutors to disclose key facts before trial: an informant’s full criminal history, any promises made in exchange for the testimony, other cases in which the informant testified and any recantations the informant has made. The court also mandated jury instructions on how to weigh the reliability of informant testimony.
exonerationsBetween 2000 and 2009, 30 people are wrongfully convicted of murder in cases in which jailhouse informants played a role, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.
2004
scandalThe Center on Wrongful Convictions at the Northwestern University School of Law releases a report titled “The Snitch System,” which documents the toll of false informant testimony. The report claims that cases involving informants — many of them jailhouse snitches — were responsible for 45.9% of death penalty exonerations since the punishment was reinstated in the 1970s.
2010
exonerationsSince 2010, at least five people have been wrongfully convicted of murder in cases in which jailhouse informants played a role, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. Fewer wrongful convictions have surfaced in this decade compared with previous ones because it can take years, and even decades, for wrongful convictions to come to light. Experts say this number will likely grow in the years to come.
2011
reformCalifornia passes a law that says that the uncorroborated testimony of a jailhouse informant can't be used against a defendant at trial. A court later weakens these protections by saying accomplices and informants may corroborate each others’ accounts.
2012
scandalThe Florida Innocence Commission recommends providing jurors with instructions on how to weigh the reliability of informant testimony and other reforms, such as clarifying disclosure rules.
2014
scandalA public defender in a high-profile murder case in Orange County, California, claims that his client’s constitutional rights were violated through the use of a long-standing jailhouse informant program. Orange County’s top prosecutors and law-enforcement officials are implicated, and according to a pending ACLU lawsuit against the county district attorney’s office and sheriff’s department, as many as 140 cases may be affected. Other murder cases are retried as a result.
reformThe Florida Supreme Court requires prosecutors to disclose a summary of jailhouse informants’ criminal histories; any previous history as an informant; and the compensation they expect to receive.
2017
scandalAn Orange County, California, grand jury asserts that the existence of an organized informant program run by the DA’s office and sheriff’s department “does not stand up to factual validation.” While it acknowledges wrongdoing in individual cases, its report dismisses claims that there was any sort of organized jailhouse informant program in place.
reformTexas passes a law requiring prosecutors to track informant testimony and disclose any benefits the informants received, such as compensation and sentence reductions.
2018
reformIllinois passes a law requiring pretrial reliability hearings for jailhouse informants testifying in murder, arson and sexual assualt cases. It also includes other disclosure requirements.
2019
scandalThe California Attorney General’s Office closes its investigation into the Orange County jailhouse informant scandal. No one is publicly disciplined.
reformNebraska enacts legislation mandating that defense attorneys be notified of an informant's criminal history, any benefits they will receive, any past history as an informant and any recantations.
reformTwenty-nine years after a Los Angeles County grand jury recommended the creation of a centralized database to track jailhouse informants, Connecticut — not California — passes such a law.
More than 140 people have been exonerated in murder cases involving jailhouse informant testimony since the U.S. Supreme Court signed off on its constitutionality in 1966. Yet informant testimony is still allowed nationwide, and the limited reforms that exist have yet to prove effective.
by Katie Zavadski and Moiz Syed, December 04, 2019
Among the Released
-
Convicted
1980
Sentence
25 to Life
State
New York
1999
Among the Released
-
Convicted
1988
Sentence
Life
State
Oklahoma
-
Convicted
1988
Sentence
Death
State
Oklahoma
-
Convicted
1983
Sentence
Life
State
Missouri
Among the Released
-
Convicted
1986
Sentence
Death
State
Missouri
-
Convicted
1982
Sentence
Death
State
Pennsylvania
Among the Released
-
Convicted
1990
Sentence
Life
State
California
2008
Among the Released
-
Convicted
1998
Sentence
Life
State
Texas
-
Convicted
1998
Sentence
Life
State
Texas
Among the Released
-
Convicted
2009
Sentence
Life without parole
State
Oklahoma
Among the Released
-
Convicted
1991
Sentence
Life
State
Virginia
-
Convicted
2000
Sentence
Life without parole
State
Colorado
Among the Released
-
Convicted
2012
Sentence
Life
State
Illinois
-
Convicted
2007
Sentence
Life
State
Georgia
Among the Released
-
Convicted
2001
Sentence
60 years
State
Connecticut
-
Convicted
2001
Sentence
Life without parole
State
Missouri
