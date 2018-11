Many law enforcement agencies across the U.S. may be pumping up their reported rape clearance rates using a little-known category called "exceptional clearance," according to an analysis by Newsy, Reveal and ProPublica. The designation allows police to clear cases when they have enough evidence to make an arrest and know who and where the suspect is, but can’t make an arrest for reasons outside their control. Experts say it's supposed to be used sparingly. Methodology | Read our story about exceptional clearance →