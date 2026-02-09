As federal immigration agents surge into communities and detain people, the number of cases filed by those claiming their detention is illegal has risen to historic highs. ProPublica is tracking the volume of these cases, known as habeas petitions, as they overwhelm legal advocates and government attorneys.

Immigrants filed more habeas cases in the first 13 months of the second Trump administration than in the past three administrations combined, including his first.

Immigration-related habeas cases filed by month, through the last complete month.

Cases Keep Growing Since January 2025, the number of detention challenges has risen steadily week over week. National State Note: Weeks with incomplete data shown in light blue.

Challenges Are Not Evenly Distributed