2020 Presidential Candidate Summaries
Presidential campaigns report their financial activity to the Federal Election Commission on a regular schedule. Use this page to see how much the 2020 candidates have raised and spent. These figures are only from each candidate's official campaign; they do not include party committee or joint fundraising committee totals. The percent of money raised from small-dollar donors refers to the total amount given by individuals who have contributed less than $200 to that candidate.
|Candidate
|Date Through
|Receipts
|From Small-Dollar Donors
|Transfers In
|Spending
|Cash
|Loans
|Debts
|Tim Ryan (D)
|June 30
|$889,399
|29%
|$554,341
|$335,058
|Donald J. Trump (R)
|March 31
|$30,304,180
|54%
|$22,133,949
|$8,834,889
|$40,762,193
|$528,116
|Bernie Sanders (D)
|March 31
|$20,688,027
|84%
|$2,500,000
|$5,026,077
|$15,661,950
|Elizabeth Warren (D)
|March 31
|$16,482,752
|70%
|$10,415,000
|$5,267,562
|$11,215,191
|Kamala Harris (D)
|March 31
|$13,243,551
|37%
|$1,202,494
|$4,285,426
|$8,958,125
|$65,000
|Kirsten Gillibrand (D)
|March 31
|$12,601,580
|17%
|$9,600,000
|$2,433,078
|$10,168,502
|John Delaney (D)
|March 31
|$12,144,070
|17%
|$1,844,453
|$10,567,865
|$11,700,000
|$17,443,250
|Beto O'Rourke (D)
|March 31
|$9,373,261
|59%
|$2,511,056
|$6,862,206
|Amy Klobuchar (D)
|March 31
|$8,832,322
|35%
|$3,575,275
|$1,849,949
|$6,982,373
|Cory Booker (D)
|March 31
|$7,923,204
|16%
|$2,725,000
|$1,792,194
|$6,131,010
|$51,989
|Pete Buttigieg (D)
|March 31
|$7,410,219
|65%
|$844,668
|$6,565,551
|Tulsi Gabbard (D)
|March 31
|$4,495,770
|55%
|$2,500,000
|$1,706,544
|$2,789,226
|Jay Inslee (D)
|March 31
|$2,256,655
|34%
|$843,775
|$1,412,881
|$365,195
|John Hickenlooper (D)
|March 31
|$2,020,683
|10%
|$685,514
|$1,335,169
|Andrew Yang (D)
|March 31
|$1,778,936
|81%
|$665,965
|$1,151,702
|Marianne Williamson (D)
|March 31
|$1,546,975
|60%
|$997,471
|$549,504
|$105,017
|Julián Castro (D)
|March 31
|$1,100,641
|34%
|$625,497
|$677,655
|$19,285