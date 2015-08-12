2020 Presidential Candidate Summaries

Presidential campaigns report their financial activity to the Federal Election Commission on a regular schedule. Use this page to see how much the 2020 candidates have raised and spent. These figures are only from each candidate's official campaign; they do not include party committee or joint fundraising committee totals. The percent of money raised from small-dollar donors refers to the total amount given by individuals who have contributed less than $200 to that candidate.

Candidate Date Through Receipts From Small-Dollar Donors Transfers In Spending Cash Loans Debts
Tim Ryan (D) June 30 $889,399 29% $554,341 $335,058
Donald J. Trump (R) March 31 $30,304,180 54% $22,133,949 $8,834,889 $40,762,193 $528,116
Bernie Sanders (D) March 31 $20,688,027 84% $2,500,000 $5,026,077 $15,661,950
Elizabeth Warren (D) March 31 $16,482,752 70% $10,415,000 $5,267,562 $11,215,191
Kamala Harris (D) March 31 $13,243,551 37% $1,202,494 $4,285,426 $8,958,125 $65,000
Kirsten Gillibrand (D) March 31 $12,601,580 17% $9,600,000 $2,433,078 $10,168,502
John Delaney (D) March 31 $12,144,070 17% $1,844,453 $10,567,865 $11,700,000 $17,443,250
Beto O'Rourke (D) March 31 $9,373,261 59% $2,511,056 $6,862,206
Amy Klobuchar (D) March 31 $8,832,322 35% $3,575,275 $1,849,949 $6,982,373
Cory Booker (D) March 31 $7,923,204 16% $2,725,000 $1,792,194 $6,131,010 $51,989
Pete Buttigieg (D) March 31 $7,410,219 65% $844,668 $6,565,551
Tulsi Gabbard (D) March 31 $4,495,770 55% $2,500,000 $1,706,544 $2,789,226
Jay Inslee (D) March 31 $2,256,655 34% $843,775 $1,412,881 $365,195
John Hickenlooper (D) March 31 $2,020,683 10% $685,514 $1,335,169
Andrew Yang (D) March 31 $1,778,936 81% $665,965 $1,151,702
Marianne Williamson (D) March 31 $1,546,975 60% $997,471 $549,504 $105,017
Julián Castro (D) March 31 $1,100,641 34% $625,497 $677,655 $19,285