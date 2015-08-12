2020 Presidential Contribution Data by State
These downloadable files include quarterly records of itemized contributions to presidential candidates by state, where the donor's reported address is located within that state and the donor gave over $200. Donors who contribute less than $200 are not individually reported to the Federal Election Commission. For some Democratic candidates, a more complete donor record can be found in filings from conduit committees such as ActBlue or WinRed. Return to the 2020 Presidential Candidate Summaries →
|State
|Download the CSVs
|Alabama
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Alaska
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Arizona
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Arkansas
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|California
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Colorado
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Connecticut
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Delaware
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|District of Columbia
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Florida
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Georgia
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Guam
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Hawaii
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Idaho
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Illinois
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Indiana
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Iowa
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Kansas
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Kentucky
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Louisiana
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Maine
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Maryland
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Massachusetts
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Michigan
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Minnesota
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Mississippi
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Missouri
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Montana
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Nebraska
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Nevada
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|New Hampshire
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|New Jersey
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|New Mexico
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|New York
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|North Carolina
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|North Dakota
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Ohio
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Oklahoma
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Oregon
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Pennsylvania
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Puerto Rico
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Rhode Island
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|South Carolina
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|South Dakota
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Tennessee
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Texas
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Utah
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Vermont
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Virginia
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Washington
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|West Virginia
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Wisconsin
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
|Wyoming
|Q1 2019 | Q2 2019