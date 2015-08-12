2020 Presidential Contribution Data by State

Updated on July 24, 2019.

These downloadable files include quarterly records of itemized contributions to presidential candidates by state, where the donor's reported address is located within that state and the donor gave over $200. Donors who contribute less than $200 are not individually reported to the Federal Election Commission. For some Democratic candidates, a more complete donor record can be found in filings from conduit committees such as ActBlue or WinRed. Return to the 2020 Presidential Candidate Summaries →

State Download the CSVs
Alabama Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Alaska Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Arizona Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Arkansas Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
California Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Colorado Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Connecticut Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Delaware Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
District of Columbia Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Florida Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Georgia Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Guam Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Hawaii Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Idaho Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Illinois Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Indiana Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Iowa Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Kansas Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Kentucky Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Louisiana Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Maine Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Maryland Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Massachusetts Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Michigan Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Minnesota Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Mississippi Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Missouri Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Montana Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Nebraska Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Nevada Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
New Hampshire Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
New Jersey Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
New Mexico Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
New York Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
North Carolina Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
North Dakota Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Ohio Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Oklahoma Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Oregon Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Pennsylvania Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Puerto Rico Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Rhode Island Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
South Carolina Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
South Dakota Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Tennessee Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Texas Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
U.S. Virgin Islands Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Utah Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Vermont Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Virginia Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Washington Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
West Virginia Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Wisconsin Q1 2019 | Q2 2019
Wyoming Q1 2019 | Q2 2019