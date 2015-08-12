Committee Races Pick a state Alabama Alaska American Samoa Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware District of Columbia Florida Georgia Guam Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Northern Mariana Islands Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Puerto Rico Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas U.S. Virgin Islands Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming

2020 Presidential Contribution Data by State

These downloadable files include quarterly records of itemized contributions to presidential candidates by state, where the donor's reported address is located within that state and the donor gave over $200. Donors who contribute less than $200 are not individually reported to the Federal Election Commission. For some Democratic candidates, a more complete donor record can be found in filings from conduit committees such as ActBlue or WinRed. Return to the 2020 Presidential Candidate Summaries →