Private School Demographics

Look up the demographics of private schools across the country and see how they compare to the public schools nearby.

by Sergio Hernández, Nat Lash and Brandon Roberts

For example: Horace Mann School, Collegiate School

Demographics of U.S. Private Schools

Private schools in the United States are, on the whole, whiter than public schools, with fewer Black and Hispanic or Latino students.

Private Schools in the United States
Public Schools
  • White
  • Black
  • Hisp.
  • Asian Am.
  • Am. Ind. / Ala. Nat.
  • Haw. / Pac. Isl.
  • Multi.
  • Not spec.

Private Schools That are Much Whiter than Nearby Public Schools

These lists show large, majority-white private schools in each region where students least reflect the demographics of the surrounding school district. Schools are ranked by comparing the percentage of white students in the school against the percent white of white students in the local public schools.

South

Northeast

Midwest

West

Private Schools by State

  • White
  • Black
  • Hisp.
  • Asian Am.
  • Am. Ind. / Ala. Nat.
  • Haw. / Pac. Isl.
  • Multi.
  • Not spec.
Private Schools Public Schools Private Schools with
Data in 2021–22 		Students Attending
Private Schools*		 Percent Overall
Attending Private Schools*
Alabama
277 45.6K 7.8%
Alaska
30 2.9K 2.9%
Arizona
300 47.5K 5.5%
Arkansas
117 17.7K 4.5%
California
2,452 396.4K 8.2%
Colorado
282 38.0K 5.6%
Connecticut
251 41.4K 9.8%
Delaware
77 11.1K 12.4%
District of Columbia
61 14.4K 17.9%
Florida
1,937 307.4K 12.5%
Georgia
611 103.5K 7.8%
Hawaii
105 26.7K 17.8%
Idaho
124 13.0K 5.6%
Illinois
967 143.0K 8.8%
Indiana
596 84.2K 9.3%
Iowa
182 36.1K 8.8%
Kansas
157 28.8K 7.7%
Kentucky
270 46.4K 8.9%
Louisiana
283 78.1K 13.1%
Maine
102 12.2K 9.1%
Maryland
519 91.7K 12.3%
Massachusetts
506 76.8K 10.1%
Michigan
564 90.3K 7.7%
Minnesota
409 59.2K 8.1%
Mississippi
157 31.1K 8.9%
Missouri
488 72.3K 9.8%
Montana
104 7.9K 6.3%
Nebraska
173 29.1K 10.2%
Nevada
101 17.4K 4.8%
New Hampshire
149 15.2K 10.8%
New Jersey
783 121.4K 11.5%
New Mexico
130 16.2K 6.5%
New York
1,217 241.1K 11.8%
North Carolina
542 94.7K 7.5%
North Dakota
43 7.8K 9.1%
Ohio
978 146.1K 10.0%
Oklahoma
133 22.4K 4.7%
Oregon
262 32.5K 7.4%
Pennsylvania
1,545 156.3K 10.6%
Rhode Island
86 12.6K 11.1%
South Carolina
282 42.2K 7.0%
South Dakota
68 10.5K 8.8%
Tennessee
415 75.6K 9.2%
Texas
1,308 186.0K 4.4%
Utah
122 11.8K 2.3%
Vermont
95 6.0K 9.2%
Virginia
659 85.9K 8.6%
Washington
498 73.2K 8.3%
West Virginia
93 9.2K 4.4%
Wisconsin
708 104.5K 13.3%
Wyoming
27 1.2K 1.8%

*Figures are based on estimates by the National Center for Education Statistics, which attempts to account for schools that did not respond to the Private School Survey.

About This Data

Where is this data from?

Most of the data we use comes from the National Center for Education Statistics’ Private School Universe Survey, which has aimed to gather information about U.S. private schools every other year since 1989. Because the regulation of private schools is handled differently by state, there is no comprehensive list of every private school in the country. The PSS attempts to approximate such a list using various sources, including state education departments, private school associations and religious organizations, and, in some areas, online yellow pages and local government offices.

What schools are included?

Why are private schools listed under public school districts?

What changes has ProPublica made?

Jeff Frankl contributed design. Mollie Simon contributed research.

