Private School Demographics

Demographics of U.S. Private Schools
Private schools in the United States are, on the whole, whiter than public schools, with fewer Black and Hispanic or Latino students.
- Private Schools in the United States
-
- Public Schools
-
- White
- Black
- Hisp.
- Asian Am.
- Am. Ind. / Ala. Nat.
- Haw. / Pac. Isl.
- Multi.
- Not spec.
Private Schools That are Much Whiter than Nearby Public Schools
These lists show large, majority-white private schools in each region where students least reflect the demographics of the surrounding school district. Schools are ranked by comparing the percentage of white students in the school against the percent white of white students in the local public schools.
South
-
Pillow Academy
92% white • Greenwood, Miss.
-
Evangelical Christain School
80% white • Cordova, Tenn.
-
David Posnack Jewish Day School
79% white • Davie, Fla.
-
Trinity Christian Academy
78% white • Addison, Tex.
-
Christian Brothers School
78% white • New Orleans, La.
-
Our Lady-Mercy Catholic School
77% white • Baton Rouge, La.
Northeast
-
Yeshiva Ktana of Passaic Boys’
99% white • Passaic, N.J.
-
Yeshiva Ktana of Passaic Girls
99% white • Passaic, N.J.
-
United Talmudical Academy
97% white • Spring Valley, N.Y.
-
Bais Faiga School for Girls
95% white • Lakewood, N.J.
-
Yeshiva Ohr Hatorah
95% white • Lakewood, N.J.
-
Yeshiva Orchos Chaim
95% white • Lakewood, N.J.
Midwest
-
Yeshiva Derech Hatorah
83% white • Cleveland Heights, Ohio
-
St. Louis University High School
69% white • Saint Louis, Mo.
-
Bishop Watterson High School
67% white • Columbus, Ohio
-
North Pointe Christian Schools
65% white • Grand Rapids, Mich.
-
Rockhurst High School
63% white • Kansas City, Mo.
-
St. Ignatius High School
62% white • Cleveland, Ohio
West
-
Yeshiva Rav Isacsohn / Torath Em
90% white • Los Angeles, Calif.
-
Rose & Alex Pilibos Armenian School
90% white • Los Angeles, Calif.
-
Agbu Manoogian-Demirdjian School
85% white • Canoga Park, Calif.
-
American Heritage Academy
70% white • Henderson, Nev.
-
Ontario Christian School
61% white • Ontario, Calif.
-
Convent & Stuart Hall Schools of the Sacred Heart
60% white • San Francisco, Calif.
Private Schools by State
- White
- Black
- Hisp.
- Asian Am.
- Am. Ind. / Ala. Nat.
- Haw. / Pac. Isl.
- Multi.
- Not spec.
|Private Schools
|Public Schools
|
Private Schools with
Data in 2021–22
|Students Attending
Private Schools*
|Percent Overall
Attending Private Schools*
|Alabama
|
|
|277
|45.6K
|7.8%
|Alaska
|
|
|30
|2.9K
|2.9%
|Arizona
|
|
|300
|47.5K
|5.5%
|Arkansas
|
|
|117
|17.7K
|4.5%
|California
|
|
|2,452
|396.4K
|8.2%
|Colorado
|
|
|282
|38.0K
|5.6%
|Connecticut
|
|
|251
|41.4K
|9.8%
|Delaware
|
|
|77
|11.1K
|12.4%
|District of Columbia
|
|
|61
|14.4K
|17.9%
|Florida
|
|
|1,937
|307.4K
|12.5%
|Georgia
|
|
|611
|103.5K
|7.8%
|Hawaii
|
|
|105
|26.7K
|17.8%
|Idaho
|
|
|124
|13.0K
|5.6%
|Illinois
|
|
|967
|143.0K
|8.8%
|Indiana
|
|
|596
|84.2K
|9.3%
|Iowa
|
|
|182
|36.1K
|8.8%
|Kansas
|
|
|157
|28.8K
|7.7%
|Kentucky
|
|
|270
|46.4K
|8.9%
|Louisiana
|
|
|283
|78.1K
|13.1%
|Maine
|
|
|102
|12.2K
|9.1%
|Maryland
|
|
|519
|91.7K
|12.3%
|Massachusetts
|
|
|506
|76.8K
|10.1%
|Michigan
|
|
|564
|90.3K
|7.7%
|Minnesota
|
|
|409
|59.2K
|8.1%
|Mississippi
|
|
|157
|31.1K
|8.9%
|Missouri
|
|
|488
|72.3K
|9.8%
|Montana
|
|
|104
|7.9K
|6.3%
|Nebraska
|
|
|173
|29.1K
|10.2%
|Nevada
|
|
|101
|17.4K
|4.8%
|New Hampshire
|
|
|149
|15.2K
|10.8%
|New Jersey
|
|
|783
|121.4K
|11.5%
|New Mexico
|
|
|130
|16.2K
|6.5%
|New York
|
|
|1,217
|241.1K
|11.8%
|North Carolina
|
|
|542
|94.7K
|7.5%
|North Dakota
|
|
|43
|7.8K
|9.1%
|Ohio
|
|
|978
|146.1K
|10.0%
|Oklahoma
|
|
|133
|22.4K
|4.7%
|Oregon
|
|
|262
|32.5K
|7.4%
|Pennsylvania
|
|
|1,545
|156.3K
|10.6%
|Rhode Island
|
|
|86
|12.6K
|11.1%
|South Carolina
|
|
|282
|42.2K
|7.0%
|South Dakota
|
|
|68
|10.5K
|8.8%
|Tennessee
|
|
|415
|75.6K
|9.2%
|Texas
|
|
|1,308
|186.0K
|4.4%
|Utah
|
|
|122
|11.8K
|2.3%
|Vermont
|
|
|95
|6.0K
|9.2%
|Virginia
|
|
|659
|85.9K
|8.6%
|Washington
|
|
|498
|73.2K
|8.3%
|West Virginia
|
|
|93
|9.2K
|4.4%
|Wisconsin
|
|
|708
|104.5K
|13.3%
|Wyoming
|
|
|27
|1.2K
|1.8%
*Figures are based on estimates by the National Center for Education Statistics, which attempts to account for schools that did not respond to the Private School Survey.
About This Data
Where is this data from?
Most of the data we use comes from the National Center for Education Statistics’ Private School Universe Survey, which has aimed to gather information about U.S. private schools every other year since 1989. Because the regulation of private schools is handled differently by state, there is no comprehensive list of every private school in the country. The PSS attempts to approximate such a list using various sources, including state education departments, private school associations and religious organizations, and, in some areas, online yellow pages and local government offices.
What schools are included?
Why are private schools listed under public school districts?
What changes has ProPublica made?
