The Trump administration has appointed hundreds of staffers to powerful positions across the federal government. Some are old policy hands from conservative D.C. think tanks. Others have little-to-no government experience and come straight from the industries they are now tasked to regulate and oversee. We've collected personnel records for thousands of these appointees. Use this database to search for them by name, former employer and agency. | Related Story | Methodology: How We Created this Database

In This Database 2,475 Appointees 187 Are Former Lobbyists 125 Worked at Conservative Think Tanks 254 Worked for Trump Campaign Groups

Jeremy Merrill and Derek Willis contributed data analysis from ProPublica’s Represent project. Alex Mierjeski and David Jeans compiled biographical information on political appointees, fact-checked our data analyses and worked on obtaining White House financial disclosures. Marina Affo, Alison Gregor, Nikhil Kuchibhotla and Leora Smith filed and catalogued Freedom of Information Act requests to federal agencies. Dozens of ProPublica journalists supplied guidance when developing Trump Town. Appointee photos are via LinkedIn or government agency websites. Icons from the Noun Project: identification by Dev Patel, Scissors by Alexander Wiefel, Approved by Carlos Sarmento, Bell by Aleks, Stopwatch by Adrien Coquet.