Trump Town

Tracking White House Staffers, Cabinet Members and Political Appointees Across the Government

by Derek Kravitz, Al Shaw and Claire Perlman, March 7, 2018

The Trump administration has appointed hundreds of staffers to powerful positions across the federal government. Some are old policy hands from conservative D.C. think tanks. Others have little-to-no government experience and come straight from the industries they are now tasked to regulate and oversee. We've collected personnel records for thousands of these appointees. Use this database to search for them by name, former employer and agency. | Related Story | Methodology: How We Created this Database

2,475

187

125

254

Find a staffer, agency or former employer

For example: Rebeckah Adcock, Agriculture, White House, Heritage Foundation, Trump Organization

Appointee Categories

Task force

Deregulatory Task Force Members

An executive order charges these task forces to identify “costly, burdensome, outdated or unnecessary regulations for repeal or revision.”

Approved

Staffers With Ethics Waivers

Employees that have received formal exemptions from either federal conflict-of-interest rules or from President Trump's executive order on lobbying.

Stopwatch

Special Government Employees

Experts, consultants and other advisers who serve in the federal government on a temporary basis and who can keep their private-sector jobs.

Do you know something about a political appointee or about the work they’re doing? Send us an email at [email protected] or send a Signal message to 347-244-2134.

Jeremy Merrill and Derek Willis contributed data analysis from ProPublica’s Represent project. Alex Mierjeski and David Jeans compiled biographical information on political appointees, fact-checked our data analyses and worked on obtaining White House financial disclosures. Marina Affo, Alison Gregor, Nikhil Kuchibhotla and Leora Smith filed and catalogued Freedom of Information Act requests to federal agencies. Dozens of ProPublica journalists supplied guidance when developing Trump Town. Appointee photos are via LinkedIn or government agency websites. Icons from the Noun Project: identification by Dev Patel, Scissors by Alexander Wiefel, Approved by Carlos Sarmento, Bell by Aleks, Stopwatch by Adrien Coquet.

