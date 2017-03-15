Across the Country, Reports of Swastika Graffiti

After years of decline, reports of anti-Semitic crimes began increasing in 2015, according to FBI data. Experts say the trends appears to have accelerated in recent months. ProPublica and its partners on the “Documenting Hate” project received hundreds of reports of anti-Semitic incidents that were said to have occurred between early November 2016 and early February 2017.

On the map are about 160 reports of vandalism that we corroborated with news reports. Most involved swastikas drawn on or near schools, across trees in public parks, sprayed across doors in residential neighborhoods or scratched into benches and books. You can review those incidents using the buttons below.by swiping left.

