Documenting Hate Hate crimes and bias incidents are a national problem, but there’s no reliable data on the nature or prevalence of the violence. We’re collecting and verifying reports to create a national database for use by journalists, researchers and civil-rights organizations. I'm a victim or a witness & I want to Tell My Story I'm a journalist & I want to Get Involved

What Data? The FBI is required by law to collect data about hate crimes, but local jurisdictions aren't required to report incidents up to the federal government. As a predictable consequence, the FBI's data is incomplete. We're assembling a trove of data provided by law enforcement, community groups, local jurisdictions, news reports, search trends, social media and other nonprofit organizations. Volunteers, including journalism students throughout the country, will follow-up to fill in data and authenticate the social media reports. Our database will be available, with privacy and security restrictions, to civil-rights groups and journalists, to enrich a national understanding and conversation about hate crimes and bias incident. Documenting Hate is modeled on our pioneering 2016 Electionland project monitoring what happened to voters at the polls.

How You Can Participate Victims: Have you been a victim of or witnessed a hate incident? Telling your story is important. Your contribution enables you, civil-rights groups, and reporters to get a clearer picture of what's actually happening, enabling us all to work on the problems at hand. We'll treat your information with utmost care. If you've got an incident or experience to share, please go to this form. Journalists: Reporters at local news outlets in the United States – TV, radio, online and print – can sign up to receive data and story leads to follow up on and report. You'll get real-time alerts about hate crimes, reporting recipes, tip sheets, and invitations to join community calls. We'll also promote stories you write using this data on the Documenting Hate site and social media accounts. Civil-Rights Groups: If you are a civil-rights group or service organization serving vulnerable communities and you gather incidents about hate crimes and bias harassment, we'd like to talk about data-sharing – both getting your data into our trove but also in giving you access to the data relevant to your service mission. If you aren't collecting stories but would like to, you can contact us to receive tools and guidance. We're also hiring – we need a Partner Manager to help us with our relationships with local newsrooms.