Debt by Degrees

Which Colleges Help Poor Students Most?

by Sisi Wei and Annie Waldman, ProPublica, Sept. 12, 2015, Updated March 16, 2017

Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows in unprecedented detail how much federal student loan debt college students from low-income families are being saddled with. Use this interactive database to search among 6,000 schools in the U.S. to see how much they support their poorest students financially. Related: Colleges Flush With Cash Saddle Poorest Students With Debt »

Head to Head: Which School Helps Poor Students More?

Find Colleges by Name

or

See Top Colleges

Use the menus below to change the school categories.

Percentage of Students Who Received Pell Grants »

Highest

1. 71.9% Clark Atlanta University
2. 58.6% Union Institute & University
3. 50.7% California Institute of Integral Studies
4. 50.6% American International College
5. 50.5% National Louis University
6. 50.5% Barry University
7. 49.8% Liberty University
8. 49.0% Regent University
9. 48.9% Trinity International University-Illinois
10. 48.3% Howard University

Lowest

115. 6.7% Washington University in St Louis
114. 10.8% Wake Forest University
113. 11.2% University of Notre Dame
112. 11.3% California Institute of Technology
111. 11.4% Tufts University
110. 11.5% Villanova University
109. 11.6% University of Dayton
108. 11.9% Yale University
107. 12.3% Alliant International University-San Diego
106. 12.5% University of Chicago

Avg. Cost for Low-Income Students »

Lowest

1. $2,473 Harvard University
2. $2,841 Stanford University
3. $3,186 Brown University
4. $3,630 Princeton University
5. $3,918 Yale University
6. $5,128 Massachusetts Institute of Technology
7. $6,468 Rice University
8. $6,696 California Institute of Technology
9. $6,905 Vanderbilt University
10. $7,529 Dartmouth College

Highest

114. $30,500 Clark Atlanta University
113. $29,820 Catholic University of America
112. $29,089 Tulane University of Louisiana
111. $29,010 The New School
110. $28,524 American University
109. $26,809 Hofstra University
108. $26,745 University of Dayton
107. $26,742 Immaculata University
106. $26,717 Azusa Pacific University
105. $26,588 Drexel University