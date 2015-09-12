Debt by Degrees
Which Colleges Help Poor Students Most?
by
Sisi Wei and Annie Waldman, ProPublica, Sept. 12, 2015, Updated March 16, 2017
Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows in unprecedented detail how much federal student loan debt college students from low-income families are being saddled with. Use this interactive database to search among 6,000 schools in the U.S. to see how much they support their poorest students financially.
Related: Colleges Flush With Cash Saddle Poorest Students With Debt »
Find Colleges by Name
Aaniiih Nakoda College
Aaron's Academy of Beauty
ABC Beauty Academy
ABC Beauty College Inc
Abcott Institute
Abdill Career College Inc
Abilene Christian University
Abington Memorial Hospital Dixon School of Nursing
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Academia Serrant Inc
Academy College
Academy Di Capelli-School of Cosmetology
Academy di Firenze
Academy for Careers and Technology
Academy for Nursing and Health Occupations
Academy for Salon Professionals
Academy for Salon Professionals
Academy of Art University
Academy of Careers and Technology
Academy of Career Training
Academy of Cosmetology
Academy of Cosmetology
Academy of Cosmetology
Academy of Cosmetology
Academy of Cosmetology and Esthetics NYC
Academy of Couture Art
Academy of Esthetics and Cosmetology
Academy of Hair Design-Beaumont
Academy of Hair Design-Grenada
Academy of Hair Design-Jackson
Academy of Hair Design-Jasper
Academy of Hair Design-Las Vegas
Academy of Hair Design-Lufkin
Academy of Hair Design-Oklahoma City
Academy of Hair Design-Pearl
Academy of Hair Design-Salem
Academy of Hair Design-Springfield
Academy of Hair Technology
Academy of Interactive Entertainment
Academy of Massage and Bodywork
Academy of Natural Therapy Inc
Academy of Palm Beach
Academy of Salon and Spa
Academy of Salon Professionals
Acaydia School of Aesthetics
Access Careers
Access Careers
Ace Computer Training Center
Ace Cosmetology and Barber Training Center
Acupuncture and Massage College
Adams State University
Adelphi University
Adirondack Beauty School
Adirondack Community College
Adrian College
Adrian's College of Beauty Turlock
Adult and Community Education-Hudson
Adult and Continuing Education-BCTS
Advance Beauty College
Advance Beauty Techs Academy
Advanced Barber College and Hair Design
Advanced Beauty College
Advanced Career Institute
Advanced College
Advanced College of Cosmetology
Advanced Computing Institute
Advanced Institute of Hair Design-Glendale
Advanced Institute of Hair Design-Madison
Advanced Technical Centers
Advanced Technology Institute
Advanced Training Associates
Advanced Training Institute
Advanced Welding Institute
Advance Science Institute
Advance Tech College
Adventist University of Health Sciences
Advertising Art Educational Services DBA School of Advertising Art
Aerosim Flight Academy
Aesthetic Science Institute
Aesthetics Institute of Cosmetology
Agnes Scott College
AIB College of Business
Aiken School of Cosmetology
Aiken Technical College
Ailano School of Cosmetology
AI Miami International University of Art and Design
Aims Community College
Akron Institute of Herzing University
Akron School of Practical Nursing
Alabama A & M University
Alabama Southern Community College
Alabama State College of Barber Styling
Alabama State University
Alamance Community College
Alamo City Barber College
Alaska Career College
Alaska Christian College
Alaska Pacific University
Albany BOCES-Adult Practical Nursing Program
Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Albany State University
Albany Technical College
Albert I Prince Technical High School
Albertus Magnus College
Albion College
Albright College
Alcorn State University
Alderson Broaddus University
Alexander Academy
Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design
Alexandria School of Scientific Therapeutics
Alexandria Technical & Community College
Alfred University
Alhambra Beauty College
Alice Lloyd College
Allan Hancock College
All Beauty College
All Beauty College
Allegany College of Maryland
Allegheny College
Allen College
Allen County Community College
Allen School-Brooklyn
Allen School-Jamaica
Allen School-Phoenix
Allen University
Alliance Computing Solutions
Alliant International University-San Diego
Allied American University
All-State Career-Baltimore
All-State Career School-Allied Health Campus
All-State Career School-Lester
All-State Career School-Pittsburgh
Allstate Hairstyling & Barber College
Alma College
Alpena Community College
Altoona Beauty School Inc
Alvareitas College of Cosmetology-Belleville
Alvareitas College of Cosmetology-Edwardsville
Alvareitas College of Cosmetology-Godfrey
Alvernia University
Alverno College
Alvin Community College
Amarillo College
Ambiance Beauty & Barber Academy Inc
Ambria College of Nursing
American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service
American Academy of Art
American Academy of Cosmetology
American Academy of Dramatic Arts-Los Angeles
American Academy of Dramatic Arts-New York
American Academy of Personal Training
American Advanced Technicians Institute
American Beauty Academy
American Beauty Academy
American Beauty College
American Beauty School
American Broadcasting School-Arlington
American Broadcasting School-Oklahoma City
American Broadcasting School-Online Program
American Business and Technology University
American Career College-Anaheim
American Career College-Long Beach
American Career College-Los Angeles
American Career College-Lynwood
American Career College-Ontario
American College for Medical Careers
American College of Hair Design Inc
American College of Hairstyling-Cedar Rapids
American College of Hairstyling-Des Moines
American College of Healthcare
American College of Healthcare
American College of Healthcare Sciences
American Educational College
American Hair Academy
American Health Institute
American Indian College Inc
American Indian OIC Inc
American Institute-Clifton
American Institute-Margate
American Institute of Alternative Medicine
American Institute of Beauty
American Institute of Interior Design
American Institute of Massage Therapy
American Institute of Medical Sciences & Education
American Institute of Medical Sonography
American Institute of Medical Technology
American Institute of Technology
American Institute-Toms River
American Institute-West Hartford
American InterContinental University-Atlanta
American InterContinental University-Houston
American InterContinental University-Online
American InterContinental University-South Florida
American International College
American Jewish University
American Medical Academy
American Medical Sciences Center
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
American National College
American National College
American National University
American National University-Canton
American National University-Cincinnati
American National University-Columbus
American National University-Dayton
American National University-Lexington
American National University-Youngstown
American Public University System
American River College
American Samoa Community College
American School of Business
American School of Technology
American Sentinel University
American Technical Institute
American Trade School
American University
American University of Health Sciences
American University of Puerto Rico
American University of Puerto Rico
AmeriTech College-Draper
AmeriTech College-Provo
Amherst College
Amridge University
Ancilla College
Anderson University
Anderson University
Andrew College
Andrews University
Angeles College
Angeles Institute
Angelina College
Angelo State University
Anna Maria College
Ann Arbor Institute of Massage Therapy
Anne Arundel Community College
Annenberg School of Nursing
Anoka-Ramsey Community College
Anoka Technical College
Antelope Valley College
Antilles School of Technical Careers
Antioch University-Los Angeles
Antioch University-Midwest
Antioch University-Santa Barbara
Antioch University-Seattle
Antonelli College-Cincinnati
Antonelli College-Hattiesburg
Antonelli College-Jackson
Antonelli Institute
Antonelli Medical and Professional Institute
Aparicio-Levy Technical College
Apex Academy of Hair Design Inc
Apex Technical School
Apollo Career Center
Appalachian Beauty School
Appalachian State University
Applied Technology Services
Aquinas College
Aquinas College
Arapahoe Community College
Arcadia University
Argosy University-Atlanta
Argosy University-Chicago
Argosy University-Dallas
Argosy University-Denver
Argosy University-Hawaii
Argosy University-Inland Empire
Argosy University-Los Angeles
Argosy University-Nashville
Argosy University-Orange County
Argosy University-Phoenix
Argosy University-Phoenix Online Division
Argosy University-Salt Lake City
Argosy University-San Diego
Argosy University-San Francisco Bay Area
Argosy University-Sarasota
Argosy University-Schaumburg
Argosy University-Seattle
Argosy University-Tampa
Argosy University-The Art Institute of California-Hollywood
Argosy University-The Art Institute of California-Inland Empire
Argosy University-The Art Institute of California-Los Angeles
Argosy University-The Art Institute of California-Orange County
Argosy University-The Art Institute of California-Sacramento
Argosy University-The Art Institute of California-San Diego
Argosy University-The Art Institute of California-San Francisco
Argosy University-The Art Institute of California-Silicon Valley
Argosy University-Twin Cities
Argosy University-Washington DC
Aria Health School of Nursing
Arizona Academy of Beauty-East
Arizona Academy of Beauty-North
Arizona Automotive Institute
Arizona Christian University
Arizona College-Glendale
Arizona College-Mesa
Arizona Culinary Institute
Arizona School of Integrative Studies
Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix
Arizona State University-Polytechnic
Arizona State University-Skysong
Arizona State University-Tempe
Arizona State University-West
Arizona Western College
Arkansas Baptist College
Arkansas Beauty College
Arkansas Beauty School
Arkansas Beauty School-Little Rock
Arkansas College of Barbering and Hair Design
Arkansas Northeastern College
Arkansas State University-Beebe
Arkansas State University-Main Campus
Arkansas State University Mid-South
Arkansas State University-Mountain Home
Arkansas State University-Newport
Arkansas Tech University
Arlington Career Institute
Arlington Medical Institute
Armstrong State University
Arnolds Beauty School
Arnot Ogden Medical Center
Arrojo Cosmetology School
Art Academy of Cincinnati
Art Center College of Design
Arthur's Beauty College Inc-Fort Smith
Arthur's Beauty College Inc-Jacksonville
Arthur's Beauty School Inc-Conway
Artistic Academy of Hair Design
Artistic Nails and Beauty Academy-Lakeland
Artistic Nails and Beauty Academy-Tampa
ASA College
Asbury University
Ashdown College of Health Sciences
Asher College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
Ashford University
Ashland Community and Technical College
Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center
Ashland University
Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus
Asian American International Beauty College
ASI Career Institute
ASM Beauty World Academy
Asnuntuck Community College
Aspen Beauty Academy of Laurel
Aspen University
Assabet Valley Regional Technical School
Associated Beth Rivkah Schools
Associated Technical College-Los Angeles
Associated Technical College-San Diego
Assumption College
Astrodome Career Centers
ATA Career Education
ATA College
Atelier Esthetique Institute of Esthetics
Atenas College
Athena Career Academy
Athens State University
Athens Technical College
ATI College-Norwalk
Atlanta Beauty & Barber Academy
Atlanta Institute of Music and Media
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Atlanta School of Massage
Atlanta Technical College
Atlantic Beauty & Spa Academy LLC
Atlantic Cape Community College
Atlantic Institute of Oriental Medicine
Atlantic Technical College
Atlantic University College
ATS Institute of Technology
Auburn Career Center
Auburn University
Auburn University at Montgomery
Augsburg College
Augustana College
Augustana University
Augusta School of Massage
Augusta Technical College
Augusta University
Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts-Austin
Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts-Boulder
Aultman College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Aurora University
Austin College
Austin Community College District
Austin Kade Academy
Austin Peay State University
Austin's School of Spa Technology
Automeca Technical College-Aguadilla
Automeca Technical College-Bayamon
Automeca Technical College-Caguas
Automeca Technical College-Ponce
Automotive Training Center-Exton
Automotive Training Center-Warminster
Autry Technology Center
Avalon School of Cosmetology
Avalon School of Cosmetology-Alameda
Avalon School of Cosmetology-Layton
Avalon School of Cosmetology-Mesa
Avalon School of Cosmetology-Phoenix
Avance Beauty College
Avant Gard The School
Aveda Fredric's Institute-Cincinnati
Aveda Fredric's Institute-Indianapolis
Aveda Institute-Baton Rouge
Aveda Institute-Boise
Aveda Institute-Chapel Hill
Aveda Institute-Chicago
Aveda Institute-Columbus
Aveda Institute-Covington
Aveda Institute-Denver
Aveda Institute-Des Moines
Aveda Institute-Lafayette
Aveda Institute-Los Angeles
Aveda Institute-Minneapolis
Aveda Institute-New Mexico
Aveda Institute-New York
Aveda Institute-Phoenix
Aveda Institute-Portland
Aveda Institute-Provo
Aveda Institute-San Antonio
Aveda Institute-South Florida
Aveda Institute-Tallahassee
Aveda Institute-Tucson
Aveda Institute-Twin Falls
Ave Maria University
Avenue Five Institute
Avera McKennan Hospital School of Radiologic Technology
Avera Sacred Heart Hospital
Averett University
Averett University-Non-Traditional Programs
Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Atlanta
Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Chesapeake
Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Dallas
Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Houston
Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Indianapolis
Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Kansas City
Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Las Vegas
Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Manassas
Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Orlando
Aviation Institute of Maintenance-Philadelphia
Aviator College of Aeronautical Science and Technology
Avi Career Training
Avila University
AVTEC-Alaska's Institute of Technology
Award Beauty School
A & W Healthcare Educators
Ayers Career College
Azure College
Azusa Pacific University
Azusa Pacific University College
Babson College
Bacone College
Bainbridge State College
Baker College
Baker College Center for Graduate Studies
Baker College of Allen Park
Baker College of Auburn Hills
Baker College of Cadillac
Baker College of Clinton Township
Baker College of Jackson
Baker College of Muskegon
Baker College of Owosso
Baker College of Port Huron
Bakersfield College
Baker University
Baldwin Beauty School-North Austin
Baldwin Beauty School-South Austin
Baldwin Park Adult & Community Education
Baldwin Wallace University
Ball State University
Baltimore City Community College
Baltimore School of Massage-Linthicum
Baltimore School of Massage-York
Baltimore Studio of Hair Design
Bancroft School of Massage Therapy
Baptist Health College-Little Rock
Baptist Health System School of Health Professions
Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
Barber Institute of Texas
Barber School of Pittsburgh
Bard College
Bard College at Simon's Rock
Barnard College
Barnes-Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing
Barone Beauty Academy
Bar Palma Beauty Careers Academy
Barrett and Company School of Hair Design
Barry University
Barstow Community College
Barton College
Barton County Community College
Bastyr University
Bates College
Bates Technical College
Baton Rouge Community College
Baton Rouge General Medical Center-School of Nursing
Baton Rouge General Medical Center-School of Radiologic Technology
Baton Rouge School of Computers
Bauder College
Bayamon Community College
Bay Area Medical Academy
Bay de Noc Community College
Baylor University
Bay Mills Community College
Bay Path University
Bayshire Academy of Beauty Craft Inc
Bay State College
Bay State School of Technology
Beacon College
Beal College
Beaufort County Community College
Beau Monde College of Hair Design
Beau Monde College of Hair Design-Beau Monde Academy of Cosmetology
Beaumont Adult School
Beautiful You School of Nail Technology
Beauty Academy
Beauty Academy of South Florida
Beauty Anatomy Institute of Cosmetology and Wellness
Beauty and Health Institute
Beauty College of America
Beauty School of Middletown
Beauty Schools of America
Beauty Schools of America-Hialeah
Beauty Schools of America-Homestead
Beauty Schools of America-Miami
Beauty Schools of America-North Miami Beach
Beauty Technical College Inc
Beaver Falls Beauty Academy
Becker College
Beckfield College-Florence
Beckfield College-Tri-County
Belanger School of Nursing
Belhaven University
Bella Capelli Academy
Bellarmine University
Belle Academy of Cosmetology
Bellefonte Academy of Beauty
Bellevue College
Bellevue University
Bellin College
Bellingham Technical College
Bell Mar Beauty College
Bellus Academy
Bellus Academy-El Cajon
Bellus Academy-National City
Bellus Academy-Poway
Belmont Abbey College
Belmont College
Belmont University
Beloit College
Bel-Rea Institute of Animal Technology
Bemidji State University
Benedict College
Benedictine College
Benedictine University
Benes International School of Beauty
Ben Franklin Career Center
Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology
Bennett Career Institute
Bennett College
Bennington College
Bentley University
Berea College
Bergen Community College
Bergin University of Canine Studies
Berkeley City College
Berkeley College-New York
Berkeley College-Woodland Park
Berklee College of Music
Berks Career & Technology Center
Berkshire Community College
Berks Technical Institute
Berk Trade and Business School
Berry College
Best Care Training Institute
Bethany College
Bethany College
Bethany Lutheran College
Bethel College-Indiana
Bethel College-North Newton
Bethel University
Bethel University
Bethune-Cookman University
Bevill State Community College
Beyond 21st Century Beauty Academy
Beyond Measure Barbering Institute
Bidwell Training Center Inc
Big Bend Community College
Big Sandy Community and Technical College
Biola University
Birmingham Southern College
Birthingway College of Midwifery
Birthwise Midwifery School
BIR Training Center
Bishop State Community College
Bismarck State College
Bitterroot School of Cosmetology
BJ's Beauty & Barber College
BJ's Beauty & Barber College
Blackburn College
Blackfeet Community College
Black Hawk College
Blackhawk Technical College
Black Hills Beauty College
Black Hills State University
Black River Technical College
Blackstone Valley Vocational Regional School District
Bladen Community College
Blades School of Hair Design
Blake Austin College
Blalock's Professional Beauty College
Blessing Hospital School of Medical Laboratory Technology
Blessing Hospital School of Radiologic Technology
Blessing Rieman College of Nursing
Blinn College
Bloomfield College
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania
Blue Cliff Career College
Blue Cliff College-Alexandria
Blue Cliff College-Fayetteville
Blue Cliff College-Gulfport
Blue Cliff College-Houma
Blue Cliff College-Lafayette
Blue Cliff College-Metairie
Blue Cliff College-Shreveport
Bluefield College
Bluefield State College
Bluegrass Community and Technical College
Blue Hills Regional Technical School
Blue Mountain College
Blue Mountain Community College
Blue Ridge Community and Technical College
Blue Ridge Community College
Blue Ridge Community College
Blue Sky School of Professional Massage and Therapeutic Bodywork
Blue Water College of Cosmetology Inc
Bluffton University
Bly's School of Cosmetology
B M Spurr School of Practical Nursing
Boca Beauty Academy
Body Therapy Institute
Boise Barber College
Boise State University
Bold Beauty Academy
Bonnie Joseph Academy of Cosmetology and Barbering
Bon Secours Memorial College of Nursing
Bon Secours St Mary's Hospital School of Medical Imaging
Boricua College
Borner's Barber College
Bos-Man's Barber College
Bossier Parish Community College
Boston Architectural College
Boston College
Boston University
Bowdoin College
Bowie State University
Bowling Green State University-Firelands
Bowling Green State University-Main Campus
Bradford School
Bradford School
Bradford-Union Technical Center
Bradley University
Bramson ORT College
Brand College
Brandeis University
Brandman University
Branford Academy of Hair and Cosmetology
Branford Hall Career Institute-Albany Campus
Branford Hall Career Institute-Amityville
Branford Hall Career Institute-Bohemia Campus
Branford Hall Career Institute-Branford Campus
Branford Hall Career Institute-Jersey City
Branford Hall Career Institute-North Brunswick
Branford Hall Career Institute-Parsippany
Branford Hall Career Institute-Southington Campus
Branford Hall Career Institute-Springfield Campus
Branford Hall Career Institute-Windsor Campus
Brazosport College
Brenau University
Brensten Education
Brescia University
Brevard College
Brewster Technical College
Brewton-Parker College
Briarcliffe College
Briar Cliff University
Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing
Bridgerland Applied Technology College
BridgeValley Community & Technical College
Bridgewater College
Bridgewater State University
Brigham Young University-Hawaii
Brigham Young University-Idaho
Brigham Young University-Provo
Brighton Center's Center for Employment Training
Brighton Institute of Cosmetology
Brightwood Career Institute-Broomall
Brightwood Career Institute-Harrisburg
Brightwood Career Institute-Philadelphia
Brightwood Career Institute-Philadelphia Mills
Brightwood Career Institute-Pittsburgh
Brightwood College-Arlington
Brightwood College-Bakersfield
Brightwood College-Baltimore
Brightwood College-Beaumont
Brightwood College-Beltsville
Brightwood College-Brownsville
Brightwood College-Charlotte
Brightwood College-Chula Vista
Brightwood College-Corpus Christi
Brightwood College-Dallas
Brightwood College-Dayton
Brightwood College-El Paso
Brightwood College-Fort Worth
Brightwood College-Fresno
Brightwood College-Friendswood
Brightwood College-Hammond
Brightwood College-Houston
Brightwood College-Indianapolis
Brightwood College-Laredo
Brightwood College-Las Vegas
Brightwood College-McAllen
Brightwood College-Modesto
Brightwood College-Nashville
Brightwood College-North Hollywood
Brightwood College-Palm Springs
Brightwood College-Riverside
Brightwood College-Sacramento
Brightwood College-San Antonio-Ingram
Brightwood College-San Antonio-San Pedro
Brightwood College-San Diego
Brightwood College-Towson
Brightwood College-Vista
Bristol Community College
Bristol Technical Education Center
Bristol University
Brittany Beauty School
Brittany Beauty School
Broadview Entertainment Arts University
Broadview University-Boise
Broadview University-Layton
Broadview University-Orem
Broadview University-West Jordan
Broken Arrow Beauty College-Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow Beauty College-Tulsa
Brookdale Community College
Brookhaven College
Brookline College-Albuquerque
Brookline College-Phoenix
Brookline College-Tempe
Brookline College-Tucson
Brooks Institute
Brookstone College-Charlotte
Brookstone College-Greensboro
Broome Delaware Tioga BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Broward College
Brown Aveda Institute-Mentor
Brown Aveda Institute-Rocky River
Brown College of Court Reporting
Brown Mackie College-Akron
Brown Mackie College-Albuquerque
Brown Mackie College-Atlanta
Brown Mackie College-Birmingham
Brown Mackie College-Boise
Brown Mackie College-Cincinnati
Brown Mackie College-Dallas
Brown Mackie College-Findlay
Brown Mackie College-Fort Wayne
Brown Mackie College-Greenville
Brown Mackie College-Hopkinsville
Brown Mackie College-Indianapolis
Brown Mackie College-Kansas City
Brown Mackie College-Louisville
Brown Mackie College-Merrillville
Brown Mackie College-Miami
Brown Mackie College-Michigan City
Brown Mackie College-North Canton
Brown Mackie College-Northern Kentucky
Brown Mackie College-Oklahoma City
Brown Mackie College-Phoenix
Brown Mackie College-Quad Cities
Brown Mackie College-Salina
Brown Mackie College-San Antonio
Brown Mackie College-South Bend
Brown Mackie College-St Louis
Brown Mackie College-Tucson
Brown Mackie College-Tulsa
Brownson Technical School
Brown University
Brunswick Community College
Bryan College-Dayton
Bryan College-Gold River
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Bryant & Stratton College-Akron
Bryant & Stratton College-Albany
Bryant & Stratton College-Amherst
Bryant & Stratton College-Bayshore
Bryant & Stratton College-Buffalo
Bryant & Stratton College-Cleveland
Bryant & Stratton College-Eastlake
Bryant & Stratton College-Greece
Bryant & Stratton College-Hampton
Bryant & Stratton College-Henrietta
Bryant & Stratton College-Milwaukee
Bryant & Stratton College-Online
Bryant & Stratton College-Parma
Bryant & Stratton College-Richmond
Bryant & Stratton College-Southtowns
Bryant & Stratton College-Syracuse
Bryant & Stratton College-Syracuse North
Bryant & Stratton College-Virginia Beach
Bryant & Stratton College-Wauwatosa
Bryant University
Bryan University
Bryan University
Bryan University
Bryan University
Bryan University
Bryn Athyn College of the New Church
Bryn Mawr College
Buchanan Beauty College
Buchanan Beauty College of Tullahoma
Buchanan Beauty College-Pleasantview
Buckeye Hills Career Center
Buckeye Joint Vocational School
Bucknell University
Buckner Barber School
Bucks County Community College
Bucks County School of Beauty Culture Inc
Buena Vista University
Bullard-Havens Technical High School
Bunker Hill Community College
Burlington College
Burnett International College
Business Informatics Center Inc
Butler Beauty Academy
Butler Community College
Butler County Community College
Butler Tech-D Russel Lee Career Center
Butler University
Butte Academy of Beauty Culture
Butte College
Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
Cabell County Career Technology Center
Cabrillo College
Cabrini University
Cactus Academy
Caddo Kiowa Technology Center
Cadillac Institute of Cosmetology
Cain's Barber College Inc
Cairn University-Langhorne
CALC Institute of Technology
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute
Caldwell University
California Baptist University
California Beauty School
California Career College
California Career Institute
California Career School
California College of the Arts
California College San Diego
California College San Diego
California Hair Design Academy
California Healing Arts College
California Institute of Integral Studies
California Institute of Technology
California Institute of the Arts
California Lutheran University
California Miramar University
California Nurses Educational Institute
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
California State University-Bakersfield
California State University-Channel Islands
California State University-Chico
California State University-Dominguez Hills
California State University-East Bay
California State University-Fresno
California State University-Fullerton
California State University-Long Beach
California State University-Los Angeles
California State University-Monterey Bay
California State University-Northridge
California State University-Sacramento
California State University-San Bernardino
California State University-San Marcos
California State University-Stanislaus
California University of Management and Sciences
California University of Pennsylvania
Calumet College of Saint Joseph
Calvin College
Cambria-Rowe Business College-Indiana
Cambria-Rowe Business College-Johnstown
Cambridge College
Cambridge Institute of Allied Health & Technology
Cambridge Institute of Allied Health & Technology
Cambridge Junior College-Woodland
Cambridge Junior College-Yuba City
Cambridge Technical Institute
Camden County College
Camelot College
Cameo Beauty Academy
Cameo College of Essential Beauty
Cameron College
Cameron University
Campbellsville University
Campbell University
Canada College
Canadian Valley Technology Center
Canisius College
Cankdeska Cikana Community College
Cannella School of Hair Design-Blue Island
Cannella School of Hair Design-Chicago
Cannella School of Hair Design-Chicago
Cannella School of Hair Design-Chicago
Cannella School of Hair Design-Elgin
Cannella School of Hair Design-Villa Park
Cannon Institute of Higher Learning
Canton City Schools Adult Career and Technical Education
Cape Cod Community College
Cape Coral Technical College
Cape Fear Community College
Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center
Capella University
Capilo School of Hair Design
Capital Area School of Practical Nursing
Capital Area Technical College
Capital Community College
Capital University
Capitol School of Hairstyling and Esthetics
Capitol Technology University
Capri Beauty College
Capri Beauty College
Capri College-Cedar Rapids
Capri College-Davenport
Capri College-Dubuque
Capri Cosmetology Learning Centers
Capri Institute of Hair Design-Brick
Capri Institute of Hair Design-Clifton
Capri Institute of Hair Design-Kenilworth
Capri Institute of Hair Design-Paramus
Capstone College
Cardiac and Vascular Institute of Ultrasound
Cardinal Stritch University
Cardiotech Ultrasound School
Career Academy of Beauty
Career Academy of Hair Design
Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County
Career Beauty College
Career Care Institute
Career Center of Southern Illinois
Career College Consultants
Career College of California
Career College of Northern Nevada
Career Development Institute Inc
Career Networks Institute
Career Point College
Career Point College
Career Quest Learning Centers-Jackson
Career Quest Learning Centers-Lansing
Career School of NY
Careers Unlimited
Career Technical College-Monroe
Career Technical College-Shreveport
Career Technical Institute
Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County
Career Training Academy-Lower Burrell
Career Training Academy-Monroeville
Career Training Academy-Pittsburgh
Caribbean Forensic and Technical College
Caribbean University-Bayamon
Caribbean University-Carolina
Caribbean University-Ponce
Caribbean University-Vega Baja
Carib Technological Institute
Carl Albert State College
Carleton College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
Carlos Albizu University-San Juan
Carlow University
Carl Sandburg College
Carlson College of Massage Therapy
Carnegie Institute
Carnegie Mellon University
Carolina College of Hair Design
Carolina School of Broadcasting
Carolinas College of Health Sciences
Carousel Beauty College-Dayton
Carousel Beauty College-Kettering
Carousel Beauty College-Middletown
Carousel Beauty College-Springfield
Carousel of Miami Valley Beauty College
Carrington College-Albuquerque
Carrington College-Boise
Carrington College-Citrus Heights
Carrington College-Las Vegas
Carrington College-Mesa
Carrington College-Mesquite
Carrington College-Phoenix
Carrington College-Pleasant Hill
Carrington College-Pomona
Carrington College-Portland
Carrington College-Reno
Carrington College-Sacramento
Carrington College-San Jose
Carrington College-San Leandro
Carrington College-Spokane
Carrington College-Stockton
Carrington College-Tucson
Carrington College-Westside
Carroll College
Carroll Community College
Carroll University
Carson-Newman University
Carsten Institute of Cosmetology
Carsten Institute of Cosmetology
Carteret Community College
Carthage College
Carthage R9 School District-Carthage Technical Center
Carver Career Center
Casal Aveda Institute
Casal Institute of Nevada
Casa Loma College-Van Nuys
Cascadia College
Case Western Reserve University
Casper College
Cass Career Center
Castleton University
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics
Catholic University of America
Cattaraugus Allegany BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Cayce/Reilly School of Massage
Cayuga County Community College
Cayuga Onondaga BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Cazenovia College
CBD College
CCI Training Center-Arlington
CC's Cosmetology College
CDA Technical Institute
CDE Career Institute
Cecil College
Cedar Crest College
Cedar Valley College
Cedarville University
Celebrity School of Beauty
Celebrity Stylist Beauty School
Centenary College
Centenary College of Louisiana
Center for Advanced Legal Studies
Center for Instruction Technology & Innovation (CiTi)
Center for Massage
Center for Natural Wellness School of Massage Therapy
CenterPoint Massage and Shiatsu Therapy School and Clinic
Centra College of Nursing
Central Alabama Community College
Central Arizona College
Central Baptist College
Central California School of Continuing Education
Central Career Institute LLC
Central Carolina Community College
Central Carolina Technical College
Central Christian College of Kansas
Central Coast College
Central College
Central College of Cosmetology
Central Community College
Central Connecticut State University
Central Georgia Technical College
Centralia College
Central Lakes College-Brainerd
Central Louisiana Technical Community College
Central Maine Community College
Central Methodist University-College of Graduate and Extended Studies
Central Methodist University-College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
Central Michigan University
Central New Mexico Community College
Central Ohio Technical College
Central Oregon Community College
Central Penn College
Central Pennsylvania Institute of Science and Technology
Central Piedmont Community College
Central School of Practical Nursing
Central School of Practical Nursing
Central State Beauty and Wellness College
Central State Massage Academy
Central State University
Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit LPN Career
Central Technology Center
Central Texas Beauty College-Round Rock
Central Texas Beauty College-Temple
Central Texas College
Central Virginia Community College
Central Washington University
Central Wyoming College
Centre College
Centro de Estudios Multidisciplinarios-Bayamon
Centro de Estudios Multidisciplinarios-Humacao
Centro de Estudios Multidisciplinarios-Mayaguez
Centro de Estudios Multidisciplinarios-San Juan
Centura College-Chesapeake
Centura College-Columbia
Centura College-Newport News
Centura College-Norfolk
Centura College-North Charleston
Centura College-Richmond Main
Centura College-Virginia Beach
Centura Institute
Century College
Century College
Cerritos College
Cerro Coso Community College
CES College
CET-Alexandria
CET-Chicago
CET-Coachella
CET-Durham
CET-El Centro
CET-El Paso
CET-Oxnard
CET-Sacramento
CET-Salinas
CET-San Bernardino
CET-San Diego
CET-Santa Maria
CET-Sobrato
CET-Soledad
CET-Watsonville
Chabot College
Chadron State College
Chaffey College
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Arizona
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Florida
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Georgia
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Illinois
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Indiana
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Missouri
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Ohio
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Texas
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Virginia
Chambersburg Beauty School
Chaminade University of Honolulu
Champion Beauty College
Champion Institute of Cosmetology
Champlain College
Champ's Barber School
Chandler-Gilbert Community College
Chapman University
Charles A Jones Career and Education Center
Charles and Sues School of Hair Design
Charles H McCann Technical School
Charles of Italy Beauty College
Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
Charles Stuart School of Diamond Setting
Charleston Cosmetology Institute
Charleston School of Beauty Culture
Charleston Southern University
Charlie's Guard-Detective Bureau and Academy Inc
Charlotte Technical Center
Charter College-Anchorage
Charter College-Canyon Country
Charter Oak State College
Charzanne Beauty College
Chatfield College
Chatham University
Chattahoochee Technical College
Chattahoochee Valley Community College
Chattanooga College Medical Dental and Technical Careers
Chattanooga State Community College
Cheeks International Academy of Beauty Culture-Cheyenne
Cheeks International Academy of Beauty Culture-Fort Collins
Cheeks International Academy of Beauty Culture-Greeley
Chemeketa Community College
Cheryl Fells School of Business
Chesapeake College
Chester Career College
Chester County Intermediate Unit
Chestnut Hill College
Cheyney University of Pennsylvania
Chicago ORT Technical Institute
Chicago State University
Chief Dull Knife College
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology
Chillicothe Beauty Academy Inc
Chipola College
Chippewa Valley Technical College
Chisholm Trail Technology Center
Choffin Career and Technical Center
CHOICE High School and Technical Center
Chowan University
Chris Beauty College
Christian Brothers University
Christine Valmy International School for Esthetics Skin Care & Makeup
Christine Valmy International School of Esthetics & Cosmetology
Christopher Newport University
Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
Cinta Aveda Institute
Circle in the Square Theater School
Cisco College
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
Citizens School of Nursing
Citrus College
Citrus Heights Beauty College
City College-Altamonte Springs
City College-Fort Lauderdale
City College-Gainesville
City College-Hollywood
City College-Miami
City College of San Francisco
City Colleges of Chicago-Harold Washington College
City Colleges of Chicago-Harry S Truman College
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
City Colleges of Chicago-Olive-Harvey College
City Colleges of Chicago-Richard J Daley College
City Colleges of Chicago-Wilbur Wright College
City Pointe Beauty Academy
City University of Seattle
City Vision University
Clackamas Community College
Claflin University
Claremont McKenna College
Claremore Beauty College
Clarendon College
Clarion County Career Center Practical Nursing Program
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Clark Atlanta University
Clark College
Clarke University
Clarksburg Beauty Academy and School of Massage Therapy
Clarkson College
Clarkson University
Clark State Community College
Clark University
Clary Sage College
Clatsop Community College
Clayton State University
Clearfield County Career and Technology Center
Clearwater Christian College
Cleary University
Clemson University
Cleveland Clinic Health System-School of Diagnostic Imaging
Cleveland Community College
Cleveland Institute of Art
Cleveland Institute of Dental-Medical Assistants-Cleveland
Cleveland Institute of Dental-Medical Assistants-Lyndhurst
Cleveland Institute of Dental-Medical Assistants-Mentor
Cleveland Institute of Music
Cleveland State Community College
Cleveland State University
Cleveland University-Kansas City
Clinton College
Clinton Community College
Clinton Essex Warren Washington BOCES
Clinton Technical School
Cloud County Community College
Clover Park Technical College
Clovis Adult Education
Clovis Community College
Cloyd's Barber School 2 Inc
Cloyd's Beauty School 1 Inc
Cloyd's Beauty School 3 Inc
Coachella Valley Beauty College
Coachella Valley Beauty College-Beaumont
Coahoma Community College
Coastal Bend College
Coastal Carolina Community College
Coastal Carolina University
Coastal Pines Technical College
Coast Career Institute
Coast Career Institute
Coastline Beauty College
Coastline Community College
COBA Academy
Cobb Beauty College Inc
Cochise County Community College District
Cochran School of Nursing
Coconino Community College
Coe College
Coffeyville Community College
Cogswell College
Coker College
Colby College
Colby Community College
Colby-Sawyer College
Colegio de Cinematografía Artes y Television
Colegio Educativo Tecnologico Industrial Inc
Colegio Mayor de Tecnologia Inc
Colegio Tecnico de Electricidad Galloza
Colegio Tecnologico y Comercial de Puerto Rico
Colegio Universitario de San Juan
Coleman University
Colgate University
Colleen O'Haras Beauty Academy
CollegeAmerica-Cheyenne
CollegeAmerica-Colorado Springs
CollegeAmerica-Denver
CollegeAmerica-Flagstaff
CollegeAmerica-Fort Collins
CollegeAmerica-Phoenix
College for Creative Studies
College of Alameda
College of Business and Technology-Cutler Bay
College of Business and Technology-Flagler
College of Business and Technology-Hialeah
College of Business and Technology-Kendall
College of Business and Technology-Miami Gardens
College of Central Florida
College of Charleston
College of Coastal Georgia
College of Cosmetology
College of Court Reporting Inc
College of DuPage
College of Hair Design
College of Hair Design Careers
College of Hair Design-Downtown
College of Hair Design-East Campus
College of Health Care Professions-Northwest
College of International Esthetics Inc
College of Lake County
College of Marin
College of Massage Therapy
College of Menominee Nation
College of Micronesia-FSM
College of Mount Saint Vincent
College of Our Lady of the Elms
College of Saint Benedict
College of Saint Elizabeth
College of Saint Mary
College of San Mateo
College of Southern Idaho
College of Southern Maryland
College of Southern Nevada
College of Staten Island CUNY
College of St Joseph
College of the Albemarle
College of the Atlantic
College of the Canyons
College of the Desert
College of the Holy Cross
College of the Mainland
College of the Marshall Islands
College of the Muscogee Nation
College of the Ouachitas
College of the Ozarks
College of the Redwoods
College of the Sequoias
College of the Siskiyous
College of Western Idaho
College of William and Mary
College of Wilmington
Collin County Community College District
Collins College
Collins School of Cosmetology
Colorado Academy of Veterinary Technology
Colorado Christian University
Colorado College
Colorado Heights University
Colorado Media School
Colorado Mesa University
Colorado Mountain College
Colorado Northwestern Community College
Colorado School of Healing Arts
Colorado School of Mines
Colorado School of Trades
Colorado State University-Fort Collins
Colorado State University-Global Campus
Colorado State University-Pueblo
Colorado Technical University-Colorado Springs
Colorado Technical University-Greenwood Village
Colorado Technical University-Online
Colorado Technical University-Sioux Falls
Colton-Redlands-Yucaipa Regional Occupational Program
Columbia Academy of Cosmetology
Columbia Area Career Center
Columbia Basin College
Columbia Central University-Caguas
Columbia Central University-Yauco
Columbia College
Columbia College
Columbia College
Columbia College
Columbia College
Columbia College-Chicago
Columbia College-Hollywood
Columbia College of Nursing
Columbia Gorge Community College
Columbia-Greene Community College
Columbia Institute
Columbia International University
Columbiana County Career and Technical Center
Columbia Southern University
Columbia State Community College
Columbia University in the City of New York
Columbus College of Art and Design
Columbus State Community College
Columbus State University
Columbus Technical College
Commonwealth Institute of Funeral Service
Commonwealth Technical Institute
Community Care College
Community Christian College
Community College of Allegheny County
Community College of Aurora
Community College of Beaver County
Community College of Denver
Community College of Philadelphia
Community College of Rhode Island
Community College of Vermont
Community Services Division-Alliance City
Compass Career College
Compass College of Cinematic Arts
Compu-Med Vocational Careers Corp
Computer Systems Institute
Computer Training Academy
Computer Tutor Business and Technical Institute
Concorde Career College-Aurora
Concorde Career College-Dallas
Concorde Career College-Garden Grove
Concorde Career College-Grand Prairie
Concorde Career College-Kansas City
Concorde Career College-Memphis
Concorde Career College-North Hollywood
Concorde Career College-Portland
Concorde Career College-San Antonio
Concorde Career College-San Bernardino
Concorde Career College-San Diego
Concorde Career Institute-Jacksonville
Concorde Career Institute-Miramar
Concorde Career Institute-Orlando
Concorde Career Institute-Tampa
Concordia College Alabama
Concordia College at Moorhead
Concordia College-New York
Concordia University-Chicago
Concordia University-Irvine
Concordia University-Nebraska
Concordia University-Portland
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Concordia University-Texas
Concordia University-Wisconsin
Concord University
Conlee's College of Cosmetology
Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy-Groton
Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy-Newington
Connecticut Center for Massage Therapy-Westport
Connecticut College
Connecticut Institute of Hair Design
Connors State College
Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences
Consolidated School of Business-Lancaster
Consolidated School of Business-York
Continental Academie of Hair Design-Hudson
Continental School of Beauty Culture-Batavia
Continental School of Beauty Culture-Buffalo
Continental School of Beauty Culture-Mattydale
Continental School of Beauty Culture-Rochester
Continental School of Beauty Culture-West Seneca
Contra Costa College
Converse College
Cooper Health System Center for Allied Health Education
Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Copper Mountain Community College
Coppin State University
Corban University
Corinth Academy of Cosmetology
Cornell College
Cornell University
Cornerstone University
Corning Community College
Cornish College of the Arts
Cortiva Institute-Boston
Cortiva Institute-Chicago
Cortiva Institute-Florida
Cortiva Institute-New Jersey
Cortiva Institute-Pennsylvania School of Muscle Therapy
Cortiva Institute-Scottsdale
Cortiva Institute-Seattle
Cortiva Institute-Seattle
Cortiva Institute-Tucson
Cosmetic Arts Institute
Cosmetology Academy of Texarkana
Cosmetology Career Center LLC
Cosmetology Career Institute
Cosmetology Careers Unlimited College of Hair Skin and Nails
Cosmetology Careers Unlimited College of Hair Skin and Nails
Cosmetology College of Franklin County
Cosmetology School of Arts and Science LLC
Cosmetology & Spa Academy
Cosmetology Training Center
Cosmix School of Makeup Artistry
Cosmo Beauty Academy
Cosmo Factory Cosmetology Academy
Cosmopolitan Beauty and Tech School
Cosmopolitan Beauty and Tech School
Cosmotech School of Cosmetology
Cossatot Community College of the University of Arkansas
Cosumnes River College
Cottey College
County College of Morris
Court Reporting Institute of Dallas
Court Reporting Institute of St Louis
Covenant College
Covenant School of Nursing and Allied Health
Cowley County Community College
Cox College
Coyne College
Cozmo Beauty School
Crafton Hills College
Crave Beauty Academy
Craven Community College
Crawford County Career and Technical Center Practical Nursing Program
Creations College of Cosmetology
Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology-North Dayton
Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology-South Dayton
Creative Touch Cosmetology School
Credence Institute of Beauty
Creighton University
Crescent City Bartending School
Crevier's Academy of Cosmetology Arts
Crowder College
Crowley's Ridge College
Crowley's Ridge Technical Institute
Crown College
CRU Institute
Cuesta College
Culinary Institute Inc
Culinary Institute of America
Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center
Culver-Stockton College
Cumberland County College
Cumberland University
CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College
CUNY Bronx Community College
CUNY Brooklyn College
CUNY City College
CUNY Graduate School and University Center
CUNY Hostos Community College
CUNY Hunter College
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
CUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY LaGuardia Community College
CUNY Lehman College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
CUNY Queensborough Community College
CUNY Queens College
CUNY York College
Curry College
Curtis Institute of Music
Curve Metric School of Hair Design
Cutter's Edge School of Cosmetology
Cuyahoga Community College District
Cuyahoga Valley Career Center
Cuyamaca College
CVPH Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology
CyberTex Institute of Technology
Cypress College
Dabney S Lancaster Community College
Dade Medical College-Hollywood
Dade Medical College-Homestead
Dade Medical College-Jacksonville
Dade Medical College-Miami
Dade Medical College-Miami Lakes
Dade Medical College-West Palm Beach
D A Dorsey Technical College
Daemen College
Dakota College at Bottineau
Dakota County Technical College
Dakota State University
Dakota Wesleyan University
Dallas Baptist University
Dallas Barber & Stylist College
Dallas Institute of Funeral Service
Dallas Nursing Institute
Dalton State College
Dance Theatre of Harlem Inc
Daniel Webster College
Danville Area Community College
Danville Community College
Danville Regional Medical Center School of Health Professions
Dartmouth College
Darton State College
Davenport University
David Pressley School of Cosmetology
David's Academy of Beauty
Davidson College
Davidson County Community College
Davis Applied Technology College
Davis College
Davis & Elkins College
Dawn Career Institute Inc
Dawson Community College
Daymar College-Bellevue
Daymar College-Bowling Green
Daymar College-Chillicothe
Daymar College-Jackson
Daymar College-Lancaster
Daymar College-Louisville
Daymar College-Louisville
Daymar College-Madisonville
Daymar College-New Boston
Daymar College-Online
Daymar College-Owensboro
Daymar College-Paducah Main
Daymar Institute-Clarksville
Daymar Institute-Murfreesboro
Daymar Institute-Nashville
Day Spa Career College
Daytona College
Daytona State College
Dayton Barber College
Dayton School of Medical Massage
DCI Career Institute
Dean College
Dean Institute of Technology
De Anza College
Debutantes School of Cosmetology and Nail Technology
Defiance College
Delaware Area Career Center
Delaware Chenango Madison Otsego BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Delaware College of Art and Design
Delaware County Community College
Delaware County Technical School-Practical Nursing Program
Delaware Learning Institute of Cosmetology
Delaware State University
Delaware Technical Community College-Owens
Delaware Technical Community College-Stanton/Wilmington
Delaware Technical Community College-Terry
Delaware Valley University
Delgado Community College
Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre
Del Mar College
Delmarva Beauty Academy
Delta Beauty College
Delta College
Delta College Inc
Delta College of Arts & Technology
Delta College of Arts & Technology-Lafayette Campus
Delta College-Slidell Campus
Delta Montrose Technical College
Delta School of Business and Technology
Delta State University
Delta Technical College
Demmons School of Beauty
Denham Springs Beauty School
Denison University
Denmark Technical College
Denver School of Nursing
DePaul University
DePauw University
DeSales University
Designer Barber & Stylist School
Design Institute of San Diego
Design's School of Cosmetology
Des Moines Area Community College
Detroit Business Institute-Downriver
DeVry College of New York
DeVry University-Arizona
DeVry University-California
DeVry University-Colorado
DeVry University-Florida
DeVry University-Georgia
DeVry University-Illinois
DeVry University-Indiana
DeVry University-Maryland
DeVry University-Michigan
DeVry University-Minnesota
DeVry University-Missouri
DeVry University-Nevada
DeVry University-New Jersey
DeVry University-North Carolina
DeVry University-Ohio
DeVry University-Oklahoma
DeVry University-Oregon
DeVry University-Pennsylvania
DeVry University-Tennessee
DeVry University-Texas
DeVry University-Utah
DeVry University-Virginia
DeVry University-Washington
DeVry University-Wisconsin
Dewey University-Arroyo
Dewey University-Bayamon
Dewey University-Carolina
Dewey University-Fajardo
Dewey University-Hatillo
Dewey University-Hato Rey
Dewey University-Hato Rey
Dewey University-Juana Díaz
Dewey University-Manati
Dewey University-Mayaguez
De Wolff College Hair Styling and Cosmetology
Diablo Valley College
Diamond Beauty College
Diamonds Cosmetology College
Dickinson College
Dickinson State University
Diesel Driving Academy-Baton Rouge
Diesel Driving Academy-Shreveport
DigiPen Institute of Technology
Digital Film Academy
Digital Media Arts College
DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology
Dillard University
Diman Regional Technical Institute
Dine College
Divers Academy International
Diversified Vocational College
Divers Institute of Technology
Divine Crown Academy of Cosmetology
Dixie Applied Technology College
Dixie State University
D'Jay's School of Beauty Arts and Sciences
D & L Academy of Hair Design
DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
D'Mart Institute
Doane University-Arts & Sciences
Doane University-Graduate and Professional Studies
Dodge City Community College
Dominican College of Blauvelt
Dominican University
Dominican University of California
Dominion School of Hair Design
Dongguk University-Los Angeles
Donna's Academy of Hair Design
Donnelly College
Don Roberts Beauty School
Don Roberts School of Hair Design
Dordt College
Dorsey Business Schools-Dearborn
Dorsey Business Schools-Farmington Hills
Dorsey Business Schools-Lansing
Dorsey Business Schools-Madison Heights
Dorsey Business Schools-Roseville
Dorsey Business Schools-Roseville Culinary Academy
Dorsey Business Schools-Saginaw
Dorsey Business Schools-Southgate
Dorsey Business Schools-Waterford Pontiac
Dorsey Business Schools-Wayne
Douglas Education Center
Douglas J Aveda Institute
Dowling College
Downey Adult School
Drake College of Business-Elizabeth
Drake College of Business-Newark
Drake University
Drew University
Drexel University
Drury University
Du Bois Business College-Du Bois
Du Bois Business College-Huntingdon
Du Bois Business College-Oil City
duCret School of Arts
Duke University
Duluth Business University
Dunwoody College of Technology
Duquesne University
Durham Beauty Academy
Durham Technical Community College
Dutchess BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Dutchess Community College
DuVall's School of Cosmetology
Dyersburg State Community College
D'Youville College
Eagle Gate College-Layton
Eagle Gate College-Murray
Eagle Gate College-Salt Lake City
Earlham College
East Arkansas Community College
East Carolina University
East Central College
East Central Community College
East Central University
Eastern Arizona College
Eastern Center for Arts and Technology
Eastern College of Health Vocations-Little Rock
Eastern College of Health Vocations-New Orleans
Eastern Connecticut State University
Eastern Florida State College
Eastern Gateway Community College
Eastern Hills Academy of Hair Design
Eastern Idaho Technical College
Eastern Illinois University
Eastern International College-Belleville
Eastern International College-Jersey City
Eastern Iowa Community College District
Eastern Kentucky University
Eastern Maine Community College
Eastern Mennonite University
Eastern Michigan University
Eastern Nazarene College
Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Campus
Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso Campus
Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center
Eastern Oklahoma State College
Eastern Oregon University
Eastern School of Acupuncture and Traditional Medicine
Eastern Shore Community College
Eastern Suffolk BOCES
Eastern University
Eastern Virginia Career College
Eastern Washington University
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College
Eastern Wyoming College
Eastfield College
East Georgia State College
Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools
East Los Angeles College
East Mississippi Community College
East San Gabriel Valley Regional Occupational Program
East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania
East Tennessee State University
East Texas Baptist University
East Valley Institute of Technology
East West College of Natural Medicine
East West College of the Healing Arts
East-West Healing Arts Institute
East-West University
Eastwick College-Hackensack
Eastwick College-Nutley
Eastwick College-Ramsey
Eckerd College
eClips School of Cosmetology and Barbering
Ecotech Institute
ECPI University
Edgecombe Community College
Edgewood College
EDIC College
Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
Edison State Community College
Edmonds Community College
EDP School of Computer Programming
EDP Univeristy of Puerto Rico Inc-San Juan
EDP University of Puerto Rico Inc-San Sebastian
Educational Technical College-Recinto de Bayamon
Educational Technical College-Recinto de Coamo
Educational Technical College-Recinto de san Sebastian
Educators of Beauty College of Cosmetology-La Salle
Educators of Beauty College of Cosmetology-Rockford
Educators of Beauty College of Cosmetology-Sterling
Edward Waters College
EHOVE Career Center
EINE Inc
Elaine Sterling Institute
Elaine Steven Beauty College
El Camino College-Compton Center
El Camino Community College District
El Centro College
Electrical Training Center
Elegance International
Elgin Community College
Elite College of Cosmetology
Elite Cosmetology School
Elite School of Cosmetology
Elite Welding Academy LLC
Eli Whitney Technical High School
Elizabeth City State University
Elizabeth Grady School of Esthetics and Massage Therapy
Elizabethtown College
Elizabethtown College School of Continuing and Professional Studies
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College
Ellsworth Community College
Elmhurst College
Elmira Business Institute
Elmira College
Elon University
El Paso Community College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Worldwide
Emerald Coast Technical College
Emerson College
Emil Fries Piano Hospital and Training Center
Emily Griffith Technical College
Emmanuel College
Emmanuel College
Emma's Beauty Academy-Juana Diaz
Emma's Beauty Academy-Mayaguez
Emory & Henry College
Emory University
Empire Beauty School-Arlington Heights
Empire Beauty School-Augusta
Empire Beauty School-Aurora
Empire Beauty School-Avondale
Empire Beauty School-Bloomfield
Empire Beauty School-Bloomington
Empire Beauty School-Bordentown
Empire Beauty School-Boston
Empire Beauty School-Brooklyn
Empire Beauty School-Buffalo
Empire Beauty School-Center City Philadelphia
Empire Beauty School-Chandler
Empire Beauty School-Chenoweth
Empire Beauty School-Cherry Hill
Empire Beauty School-Cincinnati
Empire Beauty School-Concord
Empire Beauty School-Dixie
Empire Beauty School-Dunwoody
Empire Beauty School-Eden Prairie
Empire Beauty School-Elizabethtown
Empire Beauty School-E Memphis
Empire Beauty School-Exton
Empire Beauty School-Flagstaff
Empire Beauty School-Florence
Empire Beauty School-Framingham
Empire Beauty School-Glen Burnie
Empire Beauty School-Green Bay
Empire Beauty School-Gwinnett
Empire Beauty School-Hanover
Empire Beauty School-Hanover Park
Empire Beauty School-Harrisburg
Empire Beauty School-Highland
Empire Beauty School-Hooksett
Empire Beauty School-Hurstborne
Empire Beauty School-Hyannis
Empire Beauty School-Indianapolis
Empire Beauty School-Jackson
Empire Beauty School-Jersey City
Empire Beauty School-Kennesaw
Empire Beauty School-Laconia
Empire Beauty School-Lakewood
Empire Beauty School-Lancaster
Empire Beauty School-Lauderhill
Empire Beauty School-Laurel Springs
Empire Beauty School-Lebanon
Empire Beauty School-Lehigh Valley
Empire Beauty School-Lisle
Empire Beauty School-Littleton
Empire Beauty School-Lowell
Empire Beauty School-Maine
Empire Beauty School-Malden
Empire Beauty School-Manhattan
Empire Beauty School-Manitowoc
Empire Beauty School-Matthews
Empire Beauty School-Michigan
Empire Beauty School-Midlothian
Empire Beauty School-Milwaukee
Empire Beauty School-Monroeville
Empire Beauty School-Morrow
Empire Beauty School-Nashville
Empire Beauty School-NE Philadelphia
Empire Beauty School-North Hills
Empire Beauty School-NW Phoenix
Empire Beauty School-Ocean
Empire Beauty School-Owings Mills
Empire Beauty School-Paradise Valley
Empire Beauty School-Paramus
Empire Beauty School-Peekskill
Empire Beauty School-Pineville
Empire Beauty School-Portsmouth
Empire Beauty School-Pottsville
Empire Beauty School-Prescott
Empire Beauty School-Providence
Empire Beauty School-Queens
Empire Beauty School-Reading
Empire Beauty School-Richmond
Empire Beauty School-Rochester
Empire Beauty School-Savannah
Empire Beauty School-Shamokin Dam
Empire Beauty School-Somersworth
Empire Beauty School-Speedway
Empire Beauty School-Springfield
Empire Beauty School-Spring Lake Park
Empire Beauty School-State College
Empire Beauty School-Stone Park
Empire Beauty School-St Paul
Empire Beauty School-Thornton
Empire Beauty School-Tucson
Empire Beauty School-Union
Empire Beauty School-Vernon Hills
Empire Beauty School-Virginia Beach
Empire Beauty School-Warminster
Empire Beauty School-Warwick
Empire Beauty School-West Greensboro
Empire Beauty School-West Mifflin
Empire Beauty School-West Palm
Empire Beauty School-Williamsport
Empire Beauty School-Wyoming Valley
Empire Beauty School-York
Empire College
Employment Solutions-College for Technical Education
Emporia State University
Endicott College
Enid Beauty College
Enterprise State Community College
Entourage Institute of Beauty and Esthetics
E Q School of Hair Design
Eric Fisher Academy
Erie 1 BOCES
Erie 2 Chautauqua Cattaraugus BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Erie Community College
Erie Institute of Technology Inc
Erskine College
Erwin Technical College
Escuela de Artes Plasticas y Diseno de Puerto Rico
Escuela de Peritos Electricistas de Isabela Inc
Escuela De Troqueleria Y Herramentaje
Escuela Hotelera de San Juan
Escuela Tecnica de Electricidad
Essex County College
Estelle Skin Care and Spa Institute
Estes Institute of Cosmetology Arts and Science
Estrella Mountain Community College
Eternity Cosmetology School
ETI School of Skilled Trades
ETI Technical College
Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts & Sciences-Green Valley
Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts & Sciences-Summerlin
Eureka College
Eureka Institute of Health and Beauty
European Academy of Cosmetology and Hairdressing
European Massage Therapy School-Las Vegas
European Massage Therapy School-Skokie
Evangel University
Evans Hairstyling College-Cedar City
Evans Hairstyling College-Rexburg
Evans Hairstyling College-St George
Everest College-Alhambra
Everest College-Anaheim
Everest College-Arlington
Everest College-Atlanta West
Everest College-Aurora
Everest College-Bedford Park
Everest College-Bremerton
Everest College-Burr Ridge
Everest College-Chesapeake
Everest College-City of Industry
Everest College-Colorado Springs
Everest College-Dallas
Everest College-Earth City
Everest College-Everett
Everest College-Fort Worth
Everest College-Fort Worth South
Everest College-Gardena
Everest College-Henderson
Everest College-Kansas City
Everest College-McLean
Everest College-Melrose Park
Everest College-Merrillville
Everest College-Merrionette Park
Everest College-Mesa
Everest College-Newport News
Everest College-North Aurora
Everest College-Ontario
Everest College-Ontario Metro
Everest College-Phoenix
Everest College-Portland
Everest College-Renton
Everest College-Reseda
Everest College-Salt Lake City
Everest College-San Bernardino
Everest College-Santa Ana
Everest College-Seattle
Everest College-Skokie
Everest College-Springfield
Everest College-Tacoma
Everest College-Thornton
Everest College-Torrance
Everest College-Vancouver
Everest College-West Los Angeles
Everest College-Woodbridge
Everest Institute-Austin
Everest Institute-Bensalem
Everest Institute-Bissonnet
Everest Institute-Brighton
Everest Institute-Chelsea
Everest Institute-Cross Lanes
Everest Institute-Dearborn
Everest Institute-Detroit
Everest Institute-Eagan
Everest Institute-Gahanna
Everest Institute-Grand Rapids
Everest Institute-Greenspoint
Everest Institute-Hobby
Everest Institute-Jonesboro
Everest Institute-Kalamazoo
Everest Institute-Kendall
Everest Institute-Marietta
Everest Institute-Norcross
Everest Institute-North Miami
Everest Institute-Pittsburgh
Everest Institute-Rochester
Everest Institute-San Antonio
Everest Institute-Silver Spring
Everest Institute-Southfield
Everest Institute-South Plainfield
Everest Institute-Tigard
Everest University-Brandon
Everest University-Jacksonville
Everest University-Lakeland
Everest University-Largo
Everest University-Melbourne
Everest University-North Orlando
Everest University-Orange Park
Everest University-Pompano Beach
Everest University-South Orlando
Everest University-Tampa
Everett Community College
Everglades University
Evergreen Beauty and Barber College-Bellevue
Evergreen Beauty and Barber College-Everett
Evergreen Valley College
Eves College of Hairstyling
Excel Academies of Cosmetology
Excel Academies of Cosmetology-Kentwood
Excel Academies of Cosmetology-Merrillville
Excel Academies of Cosmetology-Troy
Excel Learning Center
Excel Learning Center-San Antonio
Excelsior College
Expertise Cosmetology Institute
Exposito School of Hair Design
Expression College for Digital Arts
Fab School
Fairfield University
Fairleigh Dickinson University-College at Florham
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Metropolitan Campus
Fairmont State University
Fairview Beauty Academy
Faris Technical Institute Inc
Farmingdale State College
Fashion Focus Hair Academy
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising-Los Angeles
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising-Orange County
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising-San Diego
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising-San Francisco
Fashion Institute of Technology
Faulkner University
Faust Institute of Cosmetology-Spirit Lake
Faust Institute of Cosmetology-Storm Lake
Fayette Beauty Academy
Fayette Beauty Academy-Ritz Beauty Academy
Fayette Beauty Academy-Ritz Beauty Academy
Fayette County Career & Technical Institute Practical Nursing Program
Fayette Institute of Technology
Fayetteville Beauty College
Fayetteville College of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences
Fayetteville State University
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Feather River Community College District
Federico Beauty Institute
Felician University
Ferris State University
Ferrum College
FINE Mortuary College
Finger Lakes Community College
Finger Lakes School of Massage
Finger Lakes School of Massage
Finger Lakes School of Massage
Finlandia University
Firelands Regional Medical Center School of Nursing
First Class Cosmetology School
First Coast Barber Academy
First Coast Technical College
First Institute Inc
Fisher College
Fisk University
Fitchburg State University
Five Towns College
Flagler College-St Augustine
Flagler College-Tallahassee
Flagler Technical Institute
Flair Beauty College
Flathead Valley Community College
Fletcher Technical Community College
Flint Hills Technical College
Flint Institute of Barbering Inc
Florence-Darlington Technical College
Florida Academy
Florida Academy of Health & Beauty
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida Barber Academy
Florida Career College-Miami
Florida College
Florida College of Natural Health-Bradenton
Florida College of Natural Health-Maitland
Florida College of Natural Health-Miami
Florida College of Natural Health-Pompano Beach
Florida Education Institute
Florida Gateway College
Florida Gulf Coast University
Florida Institute of Recording Sound and Technology
Florida Institute of Technology
Florida Institute of Technology-Online
Florida Institute of Ultrasound Inc
Florida International University
Florida Keys Community College
Florida Memorial University
Florida National University-Main Campus
Florida Panhandle Technical College
Florida School of Massage
Florida School of Traditional Midwifery
Florida Southern College
Florida SouthWestern State College
Florida State College at Jacksonville
Florida State University
Florida Technical College
Florida Vocational Institute
Focus-Hope Information Technologies Center
Folsom Lake College
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
Fontbonne University
Foothill College
Forbes Road Career and Technology Center
Fordham University
Forrest College
Forsyth Technical Community College
Fort Hays State University
Fortis College-Akron
Fortis College-Baton Rouge
Fortis College-Centerville
Fortis College-Cincinnati
Fortis College-Columbia
Fortis College-Columbus
Fortis College-Cutler Bay
Fortis College-Cuyahoga Falls
Fortis College-Dothan
Fortis College-Foley
Fortis College-Grand Prairie
Fortis College-Houston
Fortis College-Indianapolis
Fortis College-Landover
Fortis College-Largo
Fortis College-Mobile
Fortis College-Montgomery
Fortis College-Montgomery
Fortis College-Norfolk
Fortis College-Orange Park
Fortis College-Phoenix
Fortis College-Ravenna
Fortis College-Richmond
Fortis College-Salt Lake City
Fortis College-Smyrna
Fortis College-Winter Park
Fortis Institute
Fortis Institute-Baltimore
Fortis Institute-Birmingham
Fortis Institute-Cookeville
Fortis Institute-Erie
Fortis Institute-Fort Lauderdale
Fortis Institute-Forty Fort
Fortis Institute-Houston
Fortis Institute-Jacksonville
Fortis Institute-Lawrenceville
Fortis Institute-Miami
Fortis Institute-Mulberry
Fortis Institute-Nashville
Fortis Institute-Pensacola
Fortis Institute-Port Saint Lucie
Fortis Institute-Scranton
Fortis Institute-Towson
Fortis Institute-Wayne
Fort Lewis College
Fort Myers Technical College
Fort Peck Community College
Fort Pierce Beauty Academy
Fort Scott Community College
Fort Valley State University
Fort Worth Beauty School
Fosters Cosmetology College
Fountainhead College of Technology
Fountain of Youth Academy of Cosmetology
Four County Career Center
Four-D College
Four Rivers Career Center
Fox College
Fox Valley Technical College
Framingham State University
Franciscan University of Steubenville
Francis Marion University
Francis Tuttle Technology Center
Francois D College of Hair Skin and Nails
Franklin Academy
Franklin and Marshall College
Franklin Career Institute
Franklin College
Franklin County Career and Technology Center
Franklin Pierce University
Franklin Technology-MSSU
Franklin University
Franklin W Olin College of Engineering
Frank Phillips College
Fred D. Learey Technical College
Frederick Community College
Frederick School of Cosmetology
Fredrick and Charles Beauty College
Fred W Eberle Technical Center
Freed-Hardeman University
Fremont College
French Academy of Cosmetology
Fresno City College
Fresno Pacific University
Friends University
Frontier Community College
Front Range Community College
Frostburg State University
Fullerton College
Full Sail University
Fulton-Montgomery Community College
Furman University
Futura Career Institute
Future-Tech Institute
Gadsden State Community College
Galaxy Medical College
Galen College of Nursing-Cincinnati
Galen College of Nursing-Louisville
Galen College of Nursing-San Antonio
Galen College of Nursing-Tampa Bay
Gallaudet University
Gallery College of Beauty
Gallipolis Career College
Galveston College
Gannon University
Garden City Community College
Gardner-Webb University
Garnet Career Center
Garrett College
Gary Manuel Aveda Institute
Gaston College
Gateway Community and Technical College
Gateway Community College
GateWay Community College
Gateway Technical College
Gavilan College
Gem City College
Gemini School of Visual Arts & Communication
Gemological Institute of America-Carlsbad
Gemological Institute of America-New York
Gene Juarez Academy of Beauty-Federal Way
Gene Juarez Academy of Beauty-Mountlake Terrace
Genesee Community College
Genesee Valley BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Genesis Career College-Cookeville
Genesis Career College-Lebanon
Geneva College
Gentle Healing School of Massage
George C Wallace State Community College-Dothan
George C Wallace State Community College-Hanceville
George C Wallace State Community College-Selma
George Fox University
George Mason University
George Stone Technical Center
George T Baker Aviation Technical College
Georgetown College
Georgetown University
George Washington University
Georgia Beauty Academy
Georgia Career Institute
Georgia Christian University
Georgia College and State University
Georgia Gwinnett College
Georgia Highlands College
Georgia Institute of Cosmetology
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
Georgia Military College
Georgian Court University
Georgia Northwestern Technical College
Georgia Perimeter College
Georgia Piedmont Technical College
Georgia Southern University
Georgia Southwestern State University
Georgia State University
Gerbers Akron Beauty School
Germanna Community College
Gettysburg College
Gill-Tech Academy of Hair Design
Glendale Career College
Glendale Community College
Glendale Community College
Glen Dow Academy of Hair Design
Glen Oaks Community College
Glenville State College
Glenwood Beauty Academy
Global Health College
Global Institute
Globe Institute of Technology
Globelle Technical Institute
Globe University-Appleton
Globe University-Eau Claire
Globe University–Green Bay
Globe University-La Crosse
Globe University-Madison East
Globe University–Madison West
Globe University-Minneapolis
Globe University-Sioux Falls
Globe University–Wausau
Globe University-Woodbury
Gloria Francis School of Make-Up Artistry
Gnomon School of Visual Effects
Goddard College
Gogebic Community College
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
Golden State College of Court Reporting
Golden West College
Goldey-Beacom College
Golf Academy of America-Altamonte Springs
Golf Academy of America-Carlsbad
Golf Academy of America-Farmers Branch
Golf Academy of America-Myrtle Beach
Golf Academy of America-Phoenix
Gonzaga University
Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Science
Goodwin College
Gordon College
Gordon Cooper Technology Center
Gordon State College
Goshen College
Goucher College
Governors State University
Grabber School of Hair Design
Grace Bible College
Grace College and Theological Seminary
Grace College of Barbering
Grace International Beauty School
Graceland University-Lamoni
Grace University
Graduate School USA
Grady Health System Professional Schools
Graham Hospital School of Nursing
Graham Webb International Academy of Hair
Grambling State University
Grand Canyon University
Grand Rapids Community College
Grand River Technical School
Grand Valley State University
Grand View University
Granite State College
Grantham University
Gratz College
Grays Harbor College
Grayson College
Great Basin College
Great Bay Community College
Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center
Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center
Greater Lowell Technical School
Great Falls College Montana State University
Great Lakes Institute of Technology
Great Oaks Career Campuses
Great Plains Technology Center
Green Country Technology Center
Greene County Career and Technology Center
Greene County Vocational School District
Greenfield Community College
Green Mountain College
Green River College
Greensboro College
Greenville College
Greenville Technical College
Grinnell College
Grossmont College
G Skin & Beauty Institute
Guam Community College
Guilford College
Guilford Technical Community College
Gulf Coast State College
Gupton Jones College of Funeral Service
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts
Gustavus Adolphus College
GUTI The Premier Beauty & Wellness Academy
Guy's Shreveport Academy of Cosmetology Inc
Gwinnett College-Lilburn
Gwinnett College-Sandy Springs
Gwinnett Technical College
Gwynedd Mercy University
Hacienda La Puente Adult Education
HackensackUMC Mountainside School of Nursing
Hagerstown Community College
Hair Academy
Hair Academy 110
Hair Academy II
Hair Academy Inc-New Carrollton
Hair Academy of Safford
Hair Design Institute
Hair Design Institute
Hair Design Institute at Fifth Avenue-Brooklyn
Hair Design Institute at Fifth Avenue-New York
Hair Dynamics Education Center
Hair Expressions Academy
Hair Fashions By Kaye Beauty College-Indianapolis
Hair Fashions By Kaye Beauty College-Noblesville
Hairitage Hair Academy
Hairmasters Institute of Cosmetology
Hair Professionals Academy of Cosmetology
Hair Professionals Career College
Hair Professionals Career College
Hair Professionals School of Cosmetology
Halifax Community College
Hallmark Institute of Photography
Hallmark University
Hamilton College
Hamilton Fulton Montgomery BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Hamilton Technical College
Hamline University
Hampden-Sydney College
Hampshire College
Hampton University
Hamrick School
Hands on Therapy
Hannah E Mullins School of Practical Nursing
Hannibal-LaGrange University
Hanover College
Harcum College
Harding University
Hardin-Simmons University
Harford Community College
Harmon's Beauty School
Harrington College of Design
Harrisburg Area Community College-Harrisburg
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
Harrison College-Grove City
Harrison College-Indianapolis
Harrison College-Morrisville
Harris School of Business-Cherry Hill Campus
Harris School of Business-Dover Campus
Harris School of Business-Hamilton Campus
Harris School of Business-Linwood Campus
Harris School of Business-Upper Darby Campus
Harris School of Business-Voorhees Campus
Harris School of Business-Wilmington Campus
Harris-Stowe State University
Hartnell College
Hartwick College
Harvard University
Harvey Mudd College
Haskell Indian Nations University
Hastings Beauty School
Hastings College
Haverford College
Hawaii Community College
Hawaii Institute of Hair Design
Hawaii Medical College
Hawaii Pacific University
Hawkeye Community College
Hays Academy of Hair Design
Hays Academy of Hair Design
Haywood Community College
Hazard Community and Technical College
Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies
Hazleton Area Career Center
H Councill Trenholm State Community College
HDS Truck Driving Institute
Headlines Academy Inc
Headmasters School of Hair Design
Headquarters Academy of Hair Design Inc
Heads West Kentucky Beauty College
Heald College-Concord
Heald College-Fresno
Heald College-Hayward
Heald College-Honolulu
Heald College-Modesto
Heald College-Portland
Heald College-Rancho Cordova
Heald College-Roseville
Heald College-Salinas
Heald College-San Francisco
Heald College-San Jose
Heald College-Stockton
Healing Arts Center
Healing Arts Institute
Healing Hands School of Holistic Health
Healing Mountain Massage School
Healing Touch Career College
Health And Style Institute
Healthcare Preparatory Institute
Healthcare Training Institute
Healthcare Training Institute
Health Works Institute
Heartland Community College
Heidelberg University
Helena College University of Montana
Helene Fuld College of Nursing
Helms Career Institute
Helms College
Henderson Community College
Henderson State University
Hendrix College
Hennepin Technical College
Henrico County-Saint Marys Hospital School of Practical Nursing
Henris School of Hair Design
Henry Ford College
Heritage College-Cleveland
Heritage College-Columbus
Heritage College-Denver
Heritage College-Kansas City
Heritage College-Little Rock
Heritage College-Oklahoma City
Heritage College-Wichita
Heritage Institute-Ft Myers
Heritage Institute-Jacksonville
Heritage University
Herkimer County BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Herkimer County Community College
Herzing University-Atlanta
Herzing University-Birmingham
Herzing University-Brookfield
Herzing University-Kenner
Herzing University-Kenosha
Herzing University-Madison
Herzing University-Minneapolis
Herzing University-Toledo
Herzing University-Winter Park
Hesston College
Hibbing Community College
Hickey College
High Desert Medical College
Highland Community College
Highland Community College
Highlands College of Montana Tech
Highline College
High Plains Technology Center
High Point University
Hilbert College
Hill College
Hillsborough Community College
Hillsdale Beauty College
Hilltop Beauty School
Hillyard Technical Center
Hinds Community College
Hinton Barber and Beauty College
Hiram College
Hispanic American College
Hiwassee College
Hobart Institute of Welding Technology
Hobart William Smith Colleges
Hocking College
Hodges University
Hofstra University
Hohokus School of Trade and Technical Sciences
Holistic Massage Training Institute
Hollins University
Hollywood Cosmetology Center
Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers
Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers
Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers-Casselberry
Hollywood Institute of Beauty Careers-West Palm Beach
Holmes Community College
Holy Cross College
Holy Family University
Holy Name Medical Center School of Nursing
Holy Names University
Holyoke Community College
Homestead Schools
Hondros College
Honolulu Community College
Hood College
Hope College
Hope International University
Hopkinsville Community College
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Hot Springs Beauty College
Houghton College
Houghton Lake Institute of Cosmetology
Housatonic Community College
House of Heavilin Beauty College-Blue Springs
House of Heavilin Beauty College-Kansas City
House of Heavilin Beauty College-Raymore
Houston Baptist University
Houston Community College
Houston Training School-Gulfgate
Houston Training School-Main Campus
Houston Training Schools-Gessner
Houston Training Schools-Southwest
Howard College
Howard Community College
Howard Payne University
Howard University
Howell Cheney THS/CT Aero Tech School
HSHS St. John's Hospital School of Clinical Laboratory Science
Hudson County Community College
Hudson Valley Community College
Huertas College
Humacao Community College
Humboldt State University
Humphreys College-Stockton and Modesto Campuses
Hunter Business School
Huntingdon College
Huntingdon County Career and Technology Center
Huntington Junior College
Huntington University
Hussian College School of Art
Husson University
Huston-Tillotson University
Hutchinson Community College
Hypnosis Motivation Institute
IBMC College
IBMC College
ICDC College
ICPR Junior College-Arecibo
ICPR Junior College-General Institutional
ICPR Junior College-Manati
ICPR Junior College-Mayaguez
Idaho State University
Ideal Beauty Academy
Ideal Beauty Academy
IGlobal University
Ilisagvik College
Illinois Central College
Illinois College
Illinois Institute of Technology
Illinois Media School
Illinois Media School-Chicago Campus
Illinois State University
Illinois Valley Community College
Illinois Wesleyan University
Imagine-Paul Mitchell Partner School
Immaculata University
Immokalee Technical College
Imperial Valley College
Independence College of Cosmetology
Independence Community College
Independence University
Indiana County Technology Center
Indiana Institute of Technology
Indiana State University
Indiana University-Bloomington
Indiana University-East
Indiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-Northwest
Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Indiana University-South Bend
Indiana University-Southeast
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indian Capital Technology Center-Muskogee
Indian Capital Technology Center-Sallisaw
Indian Capital Technology Center-Stilwell
Indian Capital Technology Center-Tahlequah
Indian Hills Community College
Indian River State College
Industrial Management Training Institute
Industrial Technical College
Infinity Career College
Infinity Career College
InfoTech Career College
Inland Massage Institute
Inner State Beauty School
Innovations Design Academy
In Session Arts of Cosmetology Beauty School
Institucion Chaviano de Mayaguez
Institute for Business and Technology
Institute for Therapeutic Massage
Institute of Advanced Medical Esthetics
Institute of American Indian and Alaska Native Culture
Institute of Audio Research
Institute of Beauty Careers
Institute of Beauty Occupation and Technology Course
Institute of Culinary Education
Institute of Design and Construction
Institute of Hair Design
Institute of Hair Design
Institute of Health Sciences
Institute of Medical Careers
Institute of Production and Recording
Institute of Professional Careers
Institute of Technical Arts
Institute of Technology Inc
Institute of Technology Inc
Instituto de Banca y Comercio Inc
Instituto de Educacion Tecnica Ocupacional La Reine-Aguadilla
Instituto de Educacion Tecnica Ocupacional La Reine-Manati
Instituto Educativo Premier
Instituto Tecnologico de Puerto Rico-Recinto de Guayama
Instituto Tecnologico de Puerto Rico-Recinto de Manati
Instituto Tecnologico de Puerto Rico-Recinto de Ponce
Instituto Tecnologico de Puerto Rico-Recinto de San Juan
Integrity College of Health
Intellitec College-Colorado Springs
Intellitec College-Grand Junction
Interactive College of Technology
Interactive College of Technology
Interactive College of Technology
Interactive College of Technology-Chamblee
Interactive College of Technology-Gainesville
Interactive College of Technology-Morrow
Interactive College of Technology-Newport
InterAmerican Technical Institute
Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla
Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Arecibo
Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Barranquitas
Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Bayamon
Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Fajardo
Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Guayama
Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Metro
Inter American University of Puerto Rico-Ponce
Inter American University of Puerto Rico-San German
InterCoast Career Institute-Salem
InterCoast Career Institute-South Portland
InterCoast Colleges-Burbank
InterCoast Colleges-Carson
InterCoast Colleges-Elk Grove
InterCoast Colleges-Fairfield
InterCoast Colleges-Orange
InterCoast Colleges-Riverside
InterCoast Colleges-Roseville
InterCoast Colleges-West Covina
Interface College-Spokane
Interior Designers Institute
International Academy
International Academy of Design and Technology-Nashville
International Academy of Design and Technology-Sacramento
International Academy of Design and Technology-Troy
International Academy of Hair Design
International Academy of Style
International Air and Hospitality Academy
International Barber & Style College
International Beauty College
International Beauty School
International Beauty School 4
International Business College-El Paso
International Business College-El Paso
International Business College-Fort Wayne
International Business College-Indianapolis
International College of Beauty Arts & Sciences
International College of Broadcasting
International College of Cosmetology
International Cosmetology Academy
International Culinary Center-California
International Institute of Cosmetology
International Polytechnic Institute
International Professional School of Bodywork
International Salon and Spa Academy
International School of Beauty Inc
International School of Cosmetology-Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy
International School of Skin Nailcare & Massage Therapy
International Technical College
International Training Careers
International Yacht Restoration School
Inver Hills Community College
Iona College
Iowa Central Community College
Iowa Lakes Community College
Iowa School of Beauty-Des Moines
Iowa School of Beauty-Marshalltown
Iowa School of Beauty-Ottumwa
Iowa School of Beauty-Sioux City
Iowa State University
Iowa Wesleyan University
Iowa Western Community College
Irene's Myomassology Institute
Irvine Valley College
Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing
Island Drafting and Technical Institute
Isothermal Community College
Itasca Community College
Itawamba Community College
Ithaca College
ITI Technical College
ITT Technical Institute-Akron
ITT Technical Institute-Albany
ITT Technical Institute-Albuquerque
ITT Technical Institute-Arlington
ITT Technical Institute-Arlington Heights
ITT Technical Institute-Arnold
ITT Technical Institute-Atlanta
ITT Technical Institute-Aurora
ITT Technical Institute-Austin
ITT Technical Institute-Baton Rouge
ITT Technical Institute-Bessemer
ITT Technical Institute-Boise
ITT Technical Institute-Bradenton
ITT Technical Institute-Brooklyn Center
ITT Technical Institute-Canton
ITT Technical Institute-Cary
ITT Technical Institute-Cedar Rapids
ITT Technical Institute-Chantilly
ITT Technical Institute-Charlotte North
ITT Technical Institute-Charlotte South
ITT Technical Institute-Chattanooga
ITT Technical Institute-Clive
ITT Technical Institute-Clovis
ITT Technical Institute-Columbia
ITT Technical Institute-Columbus
ITT Technical Institute-Concord
ITT Technical Institute-Cordova
ITT Technical Institute-Corona
ITT Technical Institute-Culver City
ITT Technical Institute-Dayton
ITT Technical Institute-Dearborn
ITT Technical Institute-Deerfield Beach
ITT Technical Institute-DeSoto
ITT Technical Institute-Douglasville
ITT Technical Institute-Duluth
ITT Technical Institute-Dunmore
ITT Technical Institute-Durham
ITT Technical Institute-Earth City
ITT Technical Institute-Eden Prairie
ITT Technical Institute-Everett
ITT Technical Institute-Fort Lauderdale
ITT Technical Institute-Fort Myers
ITT Technical Institute-Fort Wayne
ITT Technical Institute-Germantown
ITT Technical Institute-Getzville
ITT Technical Institute-Green Bay
ITT Technical Institute-Greenfield
ITT Technical Institute-Greenville
ITT Technical Institute-Hanover
ITT Technical Institute-Harrisburg
ITT Technical Institute-Henderson
ITT Technical Institute-Hialeah
ITT Technical Institute-High Point
ITT Technical Institute-Hilliard
ITT Technical Institute-Houston North
ITT Technical Institute-Houston West
ITT Technical Institute-Huntington
ITT Technical Institute-Indianapolis
ITT Technical Institute-Indianapolis East
ITT Technical Institute-Jacksonville
ITT Technical Institute-Johnson City
ITT Technical Institute-Kansas City
ITT Technical Institute-Kennesaw
ITT Technical Institute-Knoxville
ITT Technical Institute-Lake Mary
ITT Technical Institute-Las Vegas
ITT Technical Institute-Lathrop
ITT Technical Institute-Levittown
ITT Technical Institute-Lexington
ITT Technical Institute-Little Rock
ITT Technical Institute-Liverpool
ITT Technical Institute-Louisville
ITT Technical Institute-Madison
ITT Technical Institute-Madison
ITT Technical Institute-Madison
ITT Technical Institute-Marlton
ITT Technical Institute-Maumee
ITT Technical Institute-Merrillville
ITT Technical Institute-Mobile
ITT Technical Institute-Murray
ITT Technical Institute-Myrtle Beach
ITT Technical Institute-Nashville
ITT Technical Institute-National City
ITT Technical Institute-Newburgh
ITT Technical Institute-Norfolk
ITT Technical Institute-North Charleston
ITT Technical Institute-Norwood
ITT Technical Institute-Norwood
ITT Technical Institute-Oak Brook
ITT Technical Institute-Oakland
ITT Technical Institute-Oklahoma City
ITT Technical Institute-Omaha
ITT Technical Institute-Orange
ITT Technical Institute-Orlando
ITT Technical Institute-Orland Park
ITT Technical Institute-Overland Park
ITT Technical Institute-Owings Mills
ITT Technical Institute-Oxnard
ITT Technical Institute-Pensacola
ITT Technical Institute-Philadelphia
ITT Technical Institute-Phoenix
ITT Technical Institute-Phoenix West
ITT Technical Institute-Pittsburgh
ITT Technical Institute-Plymouth Meeting
ITT Technical Institute-Portland
ITT Technical Institute-Rancho Cordova
ITT Technical Institute-Richardson
ITT Technical Institute-Richmond
ITT Technical Institute-Saint Rose
ITT Technical Institute-Salem
ITT Technical Institute-Salem
ITT Technical Institute-San Antonio
ITT Technical Institute-San Antonio East
ITT Technical Institute-San Bernardino
ITT Technical Institute-San Dimas
ITT Technical Institute-Seattle
ITT Technical Institute-South Bend
ITT Technical Institute-Southfield
ITT Technical Institute-Spokane Valley
ITT Technical Institute-Springfield
ITT Technical Institute-Springfield
ITT Technical Institute-Springfield
ITT Technical Institute-St Petersburg
ITT Technical Institute-Strongsville
ITT Technical Institute-Swartz Creek
ITT Technical Institute-Sylmar
ITT Technical Institute-Tallahassee
ITT Technical Institute-Tampa
ITT Technical Institute-Tarentum
ITT Technical Institute-Tempe
ITT Technical Institute-Torrance
ITT Technical Institute-Troy
ITT Technical Institute-Tucson
ITT Technical Institute-Tulsa
ITT Technical Institute-Waco
ITT Technical Institute-Warrensville Heights
ITT Technical Institute-Webster
ITT Technical Institute-West Chester
ITT Technical Institute-West Covina
ITT Technical Institute-Westminster
ITT Technical Institute-West Palm Beach
ITT Technical Institute-Wichita
ITT Technical Institute-Wilmington
ITT Technical Institute-Wyoming
ITT Technical Institute-Youngstown
IVAEM College
Ivy Tech Community College
Jackson College
Jackson State Community College
Jackson State University
Jacksonville Beauty Institute
Jacksonville College-Main Campus
Jacksonville State University
Jacksonville University
James A Rhodes State College
James H Faulkner State Community College
James Madison University
Jameson Health System
James Rumsey Technical Institute
James Sprunt Community College
Jamestown Business College
Jamestown Community College
Jarvis Christian College
Jay's Technical Institute
JB's Hair Design and Barber College
Jean Madeline Aveda Institute
Jefferson College
Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Jefferson Community and Technical College
Jefferson Community College
Jefferson County Dubois Area Vocational Technical Practical Nursing Program
Jefferson Davis Community College
Jefferson Lewis BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Jefferson Regional Medical Center School of Nursing
Jefferson State Community College
Jenny Lea Academy of Cosmetology
Jenny Lea Academy of Cosmetology
Jenny Lea Academy of Cosmetology
Jersey College
J Everett Light Career Center
J F Drake State Community and Technical College
JFK Muhlenberg Harold B & Dorothy A Snyder Schools-School of Nursing
J Michael Harrold Beauty Academy
Jna Institute of Culinary Arts
Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art
Joffrey Ballet School
John A Gupton College
John A Logan College
John Amico School of Hair Design
John Brown University
John Carroll University
John C Calhoun State Community College
John D Rockefeller IV Career Center
John F. Kennedy University
John Jay Beauty College
John Jay Beauty College
John Paolo's Xtreme Beauty Institute-Goldwell Product Artistry
John Paolo's Xtreme Beauty Institute-Goldwell Product Artistry
John Paul the Great Catholic University
Johns Hopkins University
Johnson College
Johnson County Community College
Johnson C Smith University
Johnson State College
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Denver
Johnson & Wales University-North Miami
Johnson & Wales University-Online
Johnson & Wales University-Providence
Johnston Community College
John Tyler Community College
John Wesley International Barber and Beauty College
John Wood Community College
Jolei's Hair Institute
Jolie Hair and Beauty Academy-Hazleton
Jolie Hair and Beauty Academy-Ludlow
Jolie Hair and Beauty Academy-Northfield
Jolie Hair and Beauty Academy-Wilkes-Barre
Jolie Health and Beauty Academy-Turnersville
Joliet Junior College
Jones College-Jacksonville
Jones County Junior College
Jones International University
Jonesville Beauty School
Josef's School of Hair Design Inc-Fargo Downtown
Josef's School of Hair Design Inc-Grand Forks
Josef's West Academy
Jose Maria Vargas University
Joseph F McCloskey School of Nursing at Schuylkill Health
Joseph's College Cosmetology
J Renee College
J Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Judson College
Judson University
Juniata College
Jupiter Beauty Academy
JZ Trend Academy Paul Mitchell Partner School
Kaizen Beauty Academy
Kalamazoo College
Kalamazoo Valley Community College
Kankakee Community College
Kansas City Art Institute
Kansas City Kansas Community College
Kansas State University
Kansas Wesleyan University
Kapiolani Community College
Kaplan Career Institute-Cleveland
Kaplan College-Jacksonville
Kaplan College-Lubbock
Kaplan University-Augusta Campus
Kaplan University-Cedar Falls Campus
Kaplan University-Cedar Rapids Campus
Kaplan University-Davenport Campus
Kaplan University-Des Moines Campus
Kaplan University-Hagerstown Campus
Kaplan University-Lincoln Campus
Kaplan University-Maine Campus
Kaplan University-Mason City Campus
Kaplan University-Omaha Campus
Kaskaskia College
Kauai Community College
Kay Harvey Academy of Hair Design
KC's School of Hair Design
KD Conservatory College of Film and Dramatic Arts
Kean University
Keene Beauty Academy
Keene State College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Kellogg Community College
Kendall College
Kennebec Valley Community College
Kennesaw State University
Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology and Nails-Columbia
Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology-Columbia
Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology-Florence
Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology-Greenville
Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology-North Augusta
Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology-Rock Hill
Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology-Spartanburg
Kent State University at Ashtabula
Kent State University at East Liverpool
Kent State University at Geauga
Kent State University at Kent
Kent State University at Salem
Kent State University at Stark
Kent State University at Trumbull
Kent State University at Tuscarawas
Kentucky Christian University
Kentucky State University
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Kenyon College
Kettering College
Kettering University
Keuka College
Keune Academy by 124
Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College
Key College
Keystone College
Keystone Technical Institute
Kiamichi Technology Center-Atoka
Kiamichi Technology Center-Durant
Kiamichi Technology Center-Hugo
Kiamichi Technology Center-Idabel
Kiamichi Technology Center-McAlester
Kiamichi Technology Center-Poteau
Kiamichi Technology Center-Spiro
Kiamichi Technology Center-Stigler
Kiamichi Technology Center-Talihina
Kilgore College
Kilian Community College
King's College
King's College
King University
Kirksville Area Technical Center
Kirkwood Community College
Kirtland Community College
Kishwaukee College
Kittanning Beauty Academy
Klamath Community College
Knox Beauty College
Knox College
Knox County Career Center
Knoxville Institute of Hair Design
Kussad Institute of Court Reporting
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania
Kuyper College
LaBarberia Institute of Hair
La Baron Hairdressing Academy-Brockton
La Baron Hairdressing Academy-New Bedford
La Baron Hairdressing Academy-Overland Park
La Belle Beauty Academy
La Belle Beauty School
Labette Community College
Laboure College
L'Academie de Cuisine
Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College
Lackawanna College
Lafayette College
LaGrange College
Laguna College of Art and Design
Laird Institute of Spa Therapy
La James College of Hairstyling and Cosmetology
La'James International College
La James International College-Cedar Falls
La James International College-Davenport
La James International College-East Moline
La James International College-Ft Dodge
La James International College-Iowa City
La James International College-Johnston
Lake Area Technical Institute
Lake Career and Technical Center
Lake Erie College
Lake Forest College
Lakeland College
Lake Land College
Lakeland Community College
Lake Lanier School of Massage
Lake Michigan College
Lake Region State College
Lakeshore Technical College
Lakes Region Community College
Lake-Sumter State College
Lake Superior College
Lake Superior State University
Lake Tahoe Community College
Lake Technical College
Lakeview College of Nursing
Lake Washington Institute of Technology
Lakewood School of Therapeutic Massage
Lamar Community College
Lamar Institute of Technology
Lamar State College-Orange
Lamar State College-Port Arthur
Lamar University
Lamson Institute
Lancaster Beauty School
Lancaster County Career and Technology Center
Lancaster School of Cosmetology
Lander University
Landmark College
Lane College
Lane Community College
Laney College
Langston University
Lanier Technical College
Lansdale School of Business
Lansdale School of Cosmetology Inc
Lansing Community College
Laramie County Community College
Laredo Beauty College Inc
Laredo Community College
La Roche College
Larry's Barber College
La Salle University
Lasell College
La Sierra University
Las Positas College
Lassen Community College
Latter-day Saints Business College
Laurel Business Institute
Laurel Technical Institute
Laurel Technical Institute
Laurus College
Lawrence & Company College of Cosmetology
Lawrence & Company College of Cosmetology
Lawrence Memorial Hospital School of Nursing
Lawrence Technological University
Lawrence University
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
Lebanon County Area Vocational Technical School
Lebanon Valley College
L'Ecole Culinaire-Kansas City
L'Ecole Culinaire-Memphis
L'Ecole Culinaire-St Louis
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Atlanta
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Austin
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Cambridge
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Chicago
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Dallas
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Las Vegas
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Miami
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Minneapolis
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Orlando
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Pasadena
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Portland
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Sacramento
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-San Francisco
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Scottsdale
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Seattle
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-St Louis
Leech Lake Tribal College
Lee College
Lee Professional Institute
Lees-McRae College
Lees School of Cosmetology
Lee University
Leeward Community College
LeGrand Institute of Cosmetology Inc
Lehigh Carbon Community College
Lehigh University
LeMelange Academy of Hair
Le Moyne College
Le Moyne-Owen College
Lenape Technical School Practical Nursing Program
Lenoir Community College
Lenoir-Rhyne University
Leons Beauty School Inc
Leon Studio One School of Hair Design
Leon Studio One School of Hair Design & Career Training Center
Lesley University
L'esprit Academy
Leston College
LeTourneau University
Levittown Beauty Academy
Lewis and Clark Community College
Lewis & Clark College
Lewis-Clark State College
Lewis University
Lexington Healing Arts Academy
Lex La-Ray Technical Center
Lia Schorr Institute of Cosmetic Skin Care Training
Liberty Technical College
Liberty University
Liceo de Arte-Dise-O y Comercio
Liceo de Arte y Tecnologia
Life University
Lighthouse Career Institute
Lil Lou's Barber College
LIM College
Limestone College
Lincoln College
Lincoln College of New England-Southington
Lincoln College of Technology-Columbia
Lincoln College of Technology-Denver
Lincoln College of Technology-Grand Prairie
Lincoln College of Technology-Indianapolis
Lincoln College of Technology-Marietta
Lincoln College of Technology-Melrose Park
Lincoln College of Technology-Nashville
Lincoln College of Technology-West Palm Beach
Lincoln Land Community College
Lincoln Memorial University
Lincoln Technical Institute-Allentown
Lincoln Technical Institute-Brockton
Lincoln Technical Institute-Center City Philadelphia
Lincoln Technical Institute-East Windsor
Lincoln Technical Institute-Edison
Lincoln Technical Institute-Fern Park
Lincoln Technical Institute-Hartford
Lincoln Technical Institute-Lincoln
Lincoln Technical Institute-Lowell
Lincoln Technical Institute-Mahwah
Lincoln Technical Institute-Moorestown
Lincoln Technical Institute-New Britain
Lincoln Technical Institute-Northeast Philadelphia
Lincoln Technical Institute-Paramus
Lincoln Technical Institute-Philadelphia
Lincoln Technical Institute-Shelton
Lincoln Technical Institute-Somerville
Lincoln Technical Institute-South Plainfield
Lincoln Technical Institute-Union
Lincoln Technical Institute-Whitestone
Lincoln Trail College
Lincoln University
Lincoln University
Lincoln University
Lindenwood University
Lindsey Hopkins Technical College
Lindsey Institute of Cosmetology
Lindsey Wilson College
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
Linfield College-School of Nursing
Linn-Benton Community College
Lipscomb University
Little Big Horn College
Little Priest Tribal College
LIU Brentwood
LIU Brooklyn
LIU Post
LIU Riverhead
Lively Technical Center
Living Arts College
Livingstone College
Lock Haven University
Logan University
Loma Linda University
Lone Star College System
Long Beach City College
Long Island Barber Institute
Long Island Beauty School-Hauppauge
Long Island Beauty School-Hempstead
Long Island Business Institute
Long Island Nail & Skin Care Institute
Longwood University
Lorain County Community College
Lorain County Joint Vocational School District
Loraines Academy & Spa
Loras College
Lord Fairfax Community College
Lorenzo Walker Technical College
Los Angeles City College
Los Angeles College of Music
Los Angeles County College of Nursing and Allied Health
Los Angeles Film School
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Mission College
Los Angeles ORT College-Los Angeles Campus
Los Angeles ORT College-Van Nuys Campus
Los Angeles Pierce College
Los Angeles Southwest College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Medanos College
Louisburg College
Louisiana Academy of Beauty
Louisiana College
Louisiana Culinary Institute
Louisiana Delta Community College
Louisiana State University-Alexandria
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Louisiana State University-Eunice
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-Shreveport
Louisiana State University-Shreveport
Louisiana Tech University
Lourdes University
Love Beauty School Inc
Lowell Academy Hairstyling Institute
Lower Columbia College
Loyola Marymount University
Loyola University Chicago
Loyola University Maryland
Loyola University New Orleans
L T International Beauty School
Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock Hair Academy
Luckes Beauty Academy
Luna Community College
Lurleen B Wallace Community College
Lu Ross Academy
Lutheran School of Nursing
Luther College
Luzerne County Community College
Lycoming College
Lyles Fresno College of Beauty
Lynchburg College
Lyndon State College
Lynnes Welding Training
Lynn University
Lyon College
Lytles Redwood Empire Beauty College Inc
Macalester College
MacCormac College
MacMurray College
Macomb Community College
Madera Beauty College
Madison Adult Career Center
Madison Area Technical College
Madison Media Institute
Madison Media Institute-Rockford Career College
Madison Oneida BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Madisonville Community College
Madonna University
Magnolia College of Cosmetology
Maharishi University of Management
Mahoning County Career and Technical Center
Maine College of Art
Maine College of Health Professions
Maine Maritime Academy
Mai-trix Beauty College
Make-up Designory
Malone University
Management Resources College
Manatee Technical College
Manchester Beauty College
Manchester Community College
Manchester Community College
Manchester University
Mandalyn Academy
Mandl School-The College of Allied Health
Manhattan Area Technical College
Manhattan College
Manhattan Hairstyling Academy
Manhattan Institute
Manhattan School of Computer Technology
Manhattan School of Music
Manhattanville College
Manor College
Mansfield Beauty Schools-Quincy
Mansfield Beauty Schools-Springfield
Mansfield University of Pennsylvania
Manthano Christian College
Manuel and Theresa's School of Hair Design-Bryan
Manuel and Theresa's School of Hair Design-Victoria
Maranatha Baptist University
Marchman Technical Education Center
Margaret H Rollins School of Nursing at Beebe Medical Center
Margaret's Hair Academy Inc
Maria College of Albany
Marian Court College
Marian Health Careers Center-Los Angeles Campus
Marian Health Careers Center-Van Nuys Campus
Marian University
Marian University
Maricopa Skill Center
Marietta College
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Burbank
Marinello Schools of Beauty-East Hartford
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Hemet
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Lake Forest
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Las Vegas
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Los Angeles
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Manhattan
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Meriden
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Moreno Valley
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Niantic
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Provo
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Reno
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Sacramento
Marinello Schools of Beauty-San Francisco
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Santa Clara
Marinello Schools of Beauty-Topeka
Marion County Community Technical and Adult Education Center
Marion Military Institute
Marion S Whelan School of Nursing of Geneva General Hospital
Marion Technical College
Marist College
MarJon School of Beauty ltd-Lockport
MarJon School of Beauty ltd-Tonawanda
Marketti Academy of Cosmetology
Marlboro College
Marlboro College Graduate & Professional Studies
Marquette University
Marshalltown Community College
Marshall University
Mars Hill University
Martin Community College
Martin Luther College
Martin Methodist College
Martin University
Mary Baldwin College
Marygrove College
Maryland Beauty Academy
Maryland Beauty Academy of Essex
Maryland Institute College of Art
Marylhurst University
Marymount California University
Marymount Manhattan College
Marymount University
Maryville College
Maryville University of Saint Louis
Marywood University
Massachusetts Bay Community College
Massachusetts College of Art and Design
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Massachusetts Maritime Academy
Massachusetts School of Barbering
Massage Therapy Institute of Colorado
Massage Therapy Trainining Institute
Massasoit Community College
Master Educators Beauty School
Masters of Cosmetology College
Mattia College
Mauna Loa Helicopters
Mayfield College
Mayland Community College
Mayo School of Health Sciences
Maysville Community and Technical College
Mayville State University
MBTI Business Training Institute
McCann School of Business & Technology
McDaniel College
McDowell Technical Community College
McHenry County College
MCI Institute of Technology
MCI Institute of Technology-Boca Raton
McKendree University
McLennan Community College
McMurry University
McNally Smith College of Music
McNeese State University
McPherson College
MCPHS University
M-DCPS The English Center
Mech-Tech College
Medaille College
Med-Assist School of Hawaii Inc
MediaTech Institute-Austin
MediaTech Institute-Dallas
MediaTech Institute-Houston
MediaTech Institute-Oceanside
Medical Allied Career Center
Medical Career Institute
Medical Institute of Palm Beach
Medical Professional Institute
Medical Training College
Medical University of South Carolina
Medina County Career Center
MedQuest College
Medspa Academies
MedTech College
MedTech College-Ft Wayne Campus
MedTech College-Greenwood Campus
MedTech College-Lexington Campus
Medtech Institute
MedTech Institute-Atlanta Campus
MedTech Institute-Orlando Campus
Memorial College of Nursing
Memorial Hospital School of Radiation Therapy Technology
Memphis College of Art
Memphis Institute of Barbering
Mendocino College
Menlo College
Merced College
Mercer County Career Center
Mercer County Community College
Mercer County Technical Education Center
Mercer University
Mercy College
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Mercy College of Ohio
Mercy Hospital School of Nursing
Mercyhurst University
Mercyhurst University-North East Campus
Mercy School of Nursing
Mercy-St Luke's School of Radiologic Technology
Meredith College
Meredith Manor International Equestrian Center
Meridian College
Meridian Community College
Meridian Institute of Surgical Assisting
Meridian Technology Center
Merkaz Bnos-Business School
Merrell University of Beauty Arts and Science
Merrillville Beauty College
Merrillville Beauty College-Flawless Barber Academy
Merrimack College
Merritt College
Merryfield School of Pet Grooming
Mesabi Range College
Mesa Community College
Mesalands Community College
Messiah College
Methodist College
Methodist University
Metro Beauty Academy
Metro Business College-Arnold
Metro Business College-Cape Girardeau
Metro Business College-Jefferson City
Metro Business College-Rolla
Metroplex Beauty School
Metropolitan Career Center Computer Technology Institute
Metropolitan College of New York
Metropolitan Community College Area
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
Metropolitan Learning Institute
Metropolitan State University
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Metro Technology Centers
MGH Institute of Health Professions
Miami Ad School-Minneapolis
Miami Ad School-New York
Miami Ad School-San Francisco
Miami Ad School-Wynwood
Miami Dade College
Miami-Jacobs Career College-Columbus
Miami-Jacobs Career College-Dayton
Miami-Jacobs Career College-Independence
Miami-Jacobs Career College-Sharonville
Miami-Jacobs Career College-Springboro
Miami-Jacobs Career College-Troy
Miami Lakes Educational Center and Technical College
Miami University-Hamilton
Miami University-Middletown
Miami University-Oxford
Miami Valley Career Technology Center
MIAT College of Technology
Michaels School of Hair Design and Esthetics-Paul Mitchell Partner School
Michigan Barber School Inc
Michigan Career and Technical Institute
Michigan College of Beauty-Monroe
Michigan College of Beauty-Troy
Michigan State University
Michigan Technological University
Mid-America Christian University
Mid-America College of Funeral Service
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Mid-America Technology Center
Mid City College
Mid-Del Technology Center
Middlebury College
Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey
Middle Georgia State University
Middlesex Community College
Middlesex Community College
Middlesex County College
Middle Tennessee State University
Mid-EastCTC-Adult Education
Midland College
Midlands Technical College
Midland University
Mid Michigan Community College
Mid-Plains Community College
Midstate College
Mid-State Technical College
Midway Paris Beauty School
Midway University
Midwest College of Oriental Medicine-Chicago
Midwest College of Oriental Medicine-Racine
Midwestern Career College
Midwestern State University
Midwest Institute
Midwest Technical Institute
Midwest Technical Institute-East Peoria
Midwest Technical Institute-Moline
Midwest Technical Institute-Ridgeland
Midwest Technical Institute-Springfield
Midwest Technical Institute-Springfield
Midwives College of Utah
Mifflin County Academy of Science and Technology
Milan Institute-Amarillo
Milan Institute-Bakersfield
Milan Institute-Clovis
Milan Institute-Las Vegas
Milan Institute-Merced
Milan Institute-Nampa
Milan Institute of Cosmetology-Amarillo
Milan Institute of Cosmetology-El Paso
Milan Institute of Cosmetology-Fairfield
Milan Institute of Cosmetology-La Quinta
Milan Institute of Cosmetology-Nampa
Milan Institute of Cosmetology-Reno
Milan Institute of Cosmetology-San Antonio Military
Milan Institute of Cosmetology-San Antonio Walzem
Milan Institute of Cosmetology-Visalia
Milan Institute-Palm Desert
Milan Institute-San Antonio Ingram
Milan Institute-Sparks
Milan Institute-Visalia
Mildred Elley-New York Campus
Mildred Elley-Pittsfield Campus
Mildred Elley School-Albany Campus
Miles College
Miles Community College
Millennia Atlantic University
Millennium Training Institute
Miller-Motte College-Cary
Miller-Motte College-Fayetteville
Miller-Motte College-Greenville
Miller-Motte College-Jacksonville
Miller-Motte College-Raleigh
Miller-Motte College-Wilmington
Miller-Motte Technical College-Augusta
Miller-Motte Technical College-Charleston
Miller-Motte Technical College-Chattanooga
Miller-Motte Technical College-Clarksville
Miller-Motte Technical College-Columbus
Miller-Motte Technical College-Conway
Miller-Motte Technical College-Gulfport
Miller-Motte Technical College-Lynchburg
Miller-Motte Technical College-Macon
Miller-Motte Technical College-Madison
Miller-Motte Technical College-Roanoke
Millersville University of Pennsylvania
Milligan College
Millikin University
Millsaps College
Mills College
Milwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee Career College
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Mims Classic Beauty College
Mind Body Institute
Mineral Area College
Mineral County Vocational Technical Center
Minneapolis Business College
Minneapolis College of Art and Design
Minneapolis Community and Technical College
Minneapolis Media Institute
Minnesota School of Business-Blaine
Minnesota School of Business-Brooklyn Center
Minnesota School of Business-Elk River
Minnesota School of Business-Lakeville
Minnesota School of Business-Moorhead
Minnesota School of Business-Plymouth
Minnesota School of Business-Richfield
Minnesota School of Business-Rochester
Minnesota School of Business-Waite Park
Minnesota School of Cosmetology-Plymouth Campus
Minnesota School of Cosmetology-Woodbury Campus
Minnesota State College-Southeast Technical
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Minnesota West Community and Technical College
Minot State University
MiraCosta College
Misericordia University
Mission College
Mississippi College
Mississippi College of Beauty Culture
Mississippi Delta Community College
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Mississippi Institute of Aesthetics Nails & Cosmetology
Mississippi State University
Mississippi University for Women
Mississippi Valley State University
Missouri Baptist University
Missouri College
Missouri College of Cosmetology North
Missouri School of Barbering & Hairstyling-St. Louis
Missouri Southern State University
Missouri State University-Springfield
Missouri State University-West Plains
Missouri Tech
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Missouri Valley College
Missouri Western State University
Mitchell College
Mitchell Community College
Mitchells Hairstyling Academy-Goldsboro
Mitchell's Hair Styling Academy-Raleigh
Mitchells Hairstyling Academy-Wilson
Mitchell Technical Institute
Mitsu Sato Hair Academy
M J Murphy Beauty College of Mount Pleasant
MJ's Barber Academy
MJ's Beauty Academy Inc
Moberly Area Community College
Model College of Hair Design
Modern Beauty Academy
Modern Beauty School Inc
Modern Hairstyling Institute-Arecibo
Modern Hairstyling Institute-Bayamon
Modern Hairstyling Institute-Carolina
Modern Technology School
Modern Welding School
Modesto Junior College
Mohave Community College
Mohawk Valley Community College
Moler Barber College
Moler Barber College
Moler Hollywood Beauty Academy
Moler-Pickens Beauty Academy
Molloy College
Monmouth College
Monmouth County Vocational School District
Monmouth University
Monongalia County Technical Education Center
Monroe 2 Orleans BOCES-Center for Workforce Development
Monroe College
Monroe Community College
Monroe County Community College
Montage Academy
Montana Academy of Salons
Montana State University
Montana State University-Billings
Montana State University-Northern
Montana Tech of the University of Montana
Montcalm Community College
Montclair State University
Monteclaro Escuela de Hoteleria y Artes Culinarias
Monterey Peninsula College
Montessori Casa International
Montessori Education Center of the Rockies
Montessori Education Institute of the Pacific Northwest
Montgomery Beauty School
Montgomery College
Montgomery Community College
Montgomery County Community College
Montreat College
Montserrat College of Art
Monty Tech
Moore Career College
Moore College of Art and Design
Moore Norman Technology Center
Moorpark College
Moraine Park Technical College
Moraine Valley Community College
Moravian College
Morehead State University
Morehouse College
Moreno Valley College
More Tech Institute
Morgan Community College
Morgan State University
Morgantown Beauty College Inc
Morningside College
Morris College
Morris County Vocational School District
Morrison Institute of Technology
Morrisville State College
Morthland College
Morton College
Motlow College
Motoring Technical Training Institute
MotoRing Technical Training Institute
Mott Community College
Moultrie Technical College
Mountain Empire Community College
Mountainland Applied Technology College
Mountain State College
Mountain State School of Massage
Mountain View College
Mount Aloysius College
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
Mount Holyoke College
Mount Ida College
Mount Marty College
Mount Mary University
Mount Mercy University
Mount Saint Joseph University
Mount Saint Mary College
Mount Saint Mary's University
Mount St Mary's University
Mount Vernon Nazarene University
Mount Wachusett Community College
Mount Washington College
Mountwest Community and Technical College
Mr Bela's School of Cosmetology Inc
Mr John's School of Cosmetology Esthetics & Nails-Decatur
Mr John's School of Cosmetology & Nails-Jacksonville
Mr Leon's School of Hair Design-Lewiston
Mr Leon's School of Hair Design-Moscow
Mr Wayne's School of Unisex Hair Design
Mt. Diablo Adult Education-Mt. Diablo USD
Mt Hood Community College
MTI Business College Inc
MTI College
Mt San Antonio College
Mt San Jacinto Community College District
Mt Sierra College
M T Training Center
Mueller College
Muhlenberg College
Murray State College
Murray State University
Musicians Institute
Muskegon Community College
Muskingum University
MyComputerCareer.com-Columbus
MyComputerCareer.com-Indianapolis
MyComputerCareer.com-Raleigh
My Le's Beauty College
My Le's Beauty College
Myotherapy College of Utah
Myotherapy Institute
MyrAngel Beauty Institute
Napa Valley College
Naropa University
NASCAR Technical Institute
Nash Community College
Nashua Community College
Nashville Barber and Style Academy
Nashville College of Medical Careers
Nashville State Community College
Nassau Community College
National Academy of Beauty Arts-Farmington
National Academy of Beauty Arts-St Louis
National American University-Albuquerque
National American University-Albuquerque West
National American University-Austin
National American University-Austin South
National American University-Bellevue
National American University-Bloomington
National American University-Brooklyn Center
National American University-Burnsville
National American University-Centennial
National American University-Colorado Springs
National American University-Colorado Springs South
National American University-Denver
National American University-Ellsworth AFB Extension
National American University-Georgetown
National American University-Houston
National American University-Independence
National American University-Indianapolis
National American University-Lee's Summit
National American University-Lewisville
National American University-Mesquite
National American University-Overland Park
National American University-Rapid City
National American University-Richardson
National American University-Rochester
National American University-Roseville
National American University-Sioux Falls
National American University-Tigard
National American University-Tulsa
National American University-Weldon Spring
National American University-Wichita
National American University-Wichita West
National American University-Zona Rosa
National Aviation Academy of New England
National Aviation Academy of Tampa Bay
National Beauty College
National Beauty College
National Beauty College
National Career College
National Career Education
National Career Institute
National College-Nashville
National College-Stow
National College-Willoughby Hills
National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts
National Graduate School of Quality Management
National Holistic Institute
National Institute of Massotherapy
National Latino Education Institute
National Louis University
National Massage Therapy Institute
National Paralegal College
National Park Community College
National Personal Training Institute
National Personal Training Institute of Colorado
National Personal Training Institute of Colorado
National Personal Training Institute of Columbus
National Polytechnic College
National Tractor Trailer School Inc-Buffalo
National Tractor Trailer School Inc-Liverpool
National University
National University College-Arecibo
National University College-Bayamon
National University College-Caguas
National University College-Ponce
National University College-Rio Grande
National University of Health Sciences
Nationwide Beauty Academy
Naugatuck Valley Community College
Navajo Technical University
Navarro College
Nazareth College
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska Indian Community College
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Nebraska Wesleyan University
NeeCee's College of Cosmetology
Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater
Neilson Beauty College
Neosho Beauty College
Neosho County Community College
Networks Barber College
Neumann University
Neumont University
Nevada Career Institute
Nevada Regional Technical Center
Nevada State College
New Age Training
New Beginning College of Cosmetology
Newberry College
Newberry School of Beauty
Newbury College
New Castle Beauty Academy
New Castle School of Trades
New College of Florida
New Concept Massage and Beauty School
New Concepts School of Cosmetology
New Dimensions Beauty Academy Inc
New Dimensions School of Hair Design
New England College
New England College of Business and Finance
New England Culinary Institute
New England Hair Academy
New England Institute of Technology
New England School of Communications
New England School of Hair Design
New England School of Photography
New England Tractor Trailer Training School of Connecticut
New England Tractor Trailer Training School of CT-Bridgeport
New England Tractor Trailer Training School of Massachusetts
New England Tractor Trailer Training School of Rhode Island
New Hampshire Institute for Therapeutic Arts
New Hampshire Institute of Art
New Horizons Medical Institute
New Horizons Medical Institute-Winder
New Jersey City University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
New Life Business Institute
Newman University
New Mexico Highlands University
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
New Mexico Junior College
New Mexico Military Institute
New Mexico State University-Alamogordo
New Mexico State University-Carlsbad
New Mexico State University-Dona Ana
New Mexico State University-Grants
New Mexico State University-Main Campus
Newport School of Hairdressing-Main Campus
New Professions Technical Institute
New River Community and Technical College
New River Community College
Newschool of Architecture and Design
New School of Radio and Television
New Tyler Barber College Inc
New York Automotive and Diesel Institute
New York Career Institute
New York College of Health Professions
New York College of Traditional Chinese Medicine
New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts
New York Film Academy
New York Institute of Beauty
New York Institute of Massage Inc
New York Institute of Technology
New York Medical Career Training Center
New York Methodist Hospital Center for Allied Health Education
New York School for Medical and Dental Assistants
New York School of Esthetics & Day Spa
New York School of Interior Design
New York University
NHTI-Concord's Community College
Niagara County Community College
Niagara University
Nicholls State University
Nichols College
Nicolet Area Technical College
Nightingale College
Niles School of Cosmetology
Norco College
Norfolk State University
Normandale Community College
North Adrian's College of Beauty Inc
North American Trade Schools
North American University
Northampton County Area Community College
North Arkansas College
North Bennet Street School
North Carolina A & T State University
North Carolina Central University
North Carolina State University at Raleigh
North Carolina Wesleyan College
North Central College
North Central Institute
North Central Kansas Technical College
North Central Michigan College
North Central Missouri College
North Central State College
Northcentral Technical College
North Central Texas College
Northcentral University
North Central University
Northcoast Medical Training Academy
North Country Community College
North Dakota State College of Science
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
Northeast Alabama Community College
Northeast Catholic College
Northeast Community College
Northeastern Hospital School of Nursing
Northeastern Illinois University
Northeastern Junior College
Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College
Northeastern State University
Northeastern Technical College
Northeastern University
Northeastern University Global Network
Northeast Iowa Community College
Northeast Mississippi Community College
Northeast State Community College
Northeast Technical Institute
Northeast Technology Center-Afton
Northeast Technology Center-Claremore
Northeast Technology Center-Kansas
Northeast Technology Center-Pryor
Northeast Texas Community College
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
Northern Arizona University
Northern California Institute of Cosmetology Inc
Northern Essex Community College
Northern Illinois University
Northern Institute of Cosmetology
Northern Kentucky University
Northern Maine Community College
Northern Marianas College
Northern Michigan University
Northern New Mexico College
Northern Oklahoma College
Northern State University
Northern Tier Career Center
Northern Virginia Community College
Northern Virginia School of Therapeutic Massage
North Florida Academy
North Florida Community College
North Florida Cosmetology Institute Inc
North Georgia Technical College
North Greenville University
North Hennepin Community College
North Idaho College
North Iowa Area Community College
North Lake College
Northland Career Center
Northland College
Northland Community and Technical College
Northland International University
Northland Pioneer College
North Park University
North Seattle College
North Shore Community College
Northshore Technical Community College
NorthWest Arkansas Community College
North West Beauty School
Northwest Career College
Northwest Christian University
Northwest College
Northwest College-Beaverton
Northwest College-Clackamas
Northwest College-Eugene
North-West College-Glendale
Northwest College-Hillsboro
North-West College-Long Beach
Northwest College-Medford
Northwest College of Art & Design
North-West College-Pasadena
North-West College-Pomona
North-West College-Riverside
North-West College-Santa Ana
Northwest College-Tualatin
North-West College-West Covina
Northwest Educational Center
Northwestern College
Northwestern College-Chicago Campus
Northwestern College-Southwestern Campus
Northwestern Connecticut Community College
Northwestern Health Sciences University
Northwestern Michigan College
Northwestern Oklahoma State University
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Northwestern Technological Institute
Northwestern University
Northwest Florida State College
Northwest Hair Academy
Northwest HVAC/R Training Center
Northwest Indian College
Northwest Iowa Community College
Northwest Kansas Technical College
Northwest Louisiana Technical College
Northwest Mississippi Community College
Northwest Missouri State University
Northwest Nannies Institute
Northwest Nazarene University
Northwest Regional Technology Institute
Northwest School of Wooden Boat Building
Northwest-Shoals Community College
Northwest State Community College
Northwest Technical College
Northwest Technical Institute
Northwest Technology Center-Alva
Northwest Technology Center-Fairview
Northwest University
Northwest Vista College
Northwood University-Florida
Northwood University-Michigan
Northwood University-Texas
Norwalk Community College
Norwich Technical High School/Adult Licensed Practical Nurse Program
Norwich University
Nossi College of Art
Notre Dame College
Notre Dame de Namur University
Notre Dame of Maryland University
Nouvelle Institute
Nova Academy of Cosmetology
Nova College de Puerto Rico
Nova Southeastern University
NTMA Training Centers of Southern California
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College
Nunation School of Cosmetology
Nunez Community College
Nutek Academy of Beauty Inc
Nuvo College of Cosmetology
Nyack College
Oakland City University
Oakland Community College
Oakland University
Oakton Community College
Oakwood University
Oberlin College
O'Briens Aveda Institute
Occidental College
O C Collins Career Center
Ocean Corporation
Ocean County College
Ocean County Vocational-Technical School
Oceanside College of Beauty
Oconee Fall Line Technical College
Odessa College
Oehrlein School of Cosmetology
Ogden-Weber Applied Technology College
Ogeechee Technical College
Oglala Lakota College
Ogle School Hair Skin Nails-Arlington
Ogle School Hair Skin Nails-Dallas
Ogle School Hair Skin Nails-Denton
Ogle School Hair Skin Nails-Ft Worth
Ogle School Hair Skin Nails-Hurst
Ogle School Hair Skin Nails-North Dallas
Ogle School Hair Skin Nails-San Antonio
Ogle School Hair Skin Nails-Stafford
Oglethorpe University
Ohio Business College-Dayton
Ohio Business College-Hilliard
Ohio Business College-Sandusky
Ohio Business College-Sheffield
Ohio Center for Broadcasting-Valley View
Ohio Christian University
Ohio College of Massotherapy Inc
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio Institute of Allied Health
Ohio Media School-Cincinnati
Ohio Northern University
Ohio State Beauty Academy
Ohio State College of Barber Styling
Ohio State School of Cosmetology-Canal Winchester
Ohio State School of Cosmetology-Westerville
Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute
Ohio State University-Lima Campus
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Ohio State University-Mansfield Campus
Ohio State University-Marion Campus
Ohio State University-Newark Campus
Ohio Technical College
Ohio Technical College-PowerSport Institute
Ohio University-Chillicothe Campus
Ohio University-Eastern Campus
Ohio University-Lancaster Campus
Ohio University-Main Campus
Ohio University-Southern Campus
Ohio University-Zanesville Campus
Ohio Valley College of Technology
Ohio Valley University
Ohio Wesleyan University
Ohlone College
Oklahoma Baptist University
Oklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City Community College
Oklahoma City University
Oklahoma Panhandle State University
Oklahoma School of Photography
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City
Oklahoma Technical College
Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Old Dominion University
Old Town Barber College-Topeka
Old Town Barber College-Wichita
Oliver Finley Academy of Cosmetology
Olivet College
Olivet Nazarene University
Olney Central College
Olympian Academy of Cosmetology
Olympic College
Omaha School of Massage and Healthcare of Herzing University
Omega Institute of Cosmetology
Omega Studios' School of Applied Recording Arts & Sciences
Omnitech Institute
O'More College of Design
Onondaga Community College
Onondaga Cortland Madison BOCES
Onondaga School of Therapeutic Massage-Rochester
Onondaga School of Therapeutic Massage-Syracuse
Opelousas School of Cosmetology
Opportunities Industrialization Center
Oral Roberts University
Orangeburg Calhoun Technical College
Orange Coast College
Orange County Community College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Orange Technical College-Westside Campus
Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Orange Ulster BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Oregon Coast Community College
Oregon College of Art and Craft
Oregon Health & Science University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Oregon State University
Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
Orion College
Orion Institute
Orleans Niagara BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Orleans Technical Institute
Orlo School of Hair Design and Cosmetology
Otero Junior College
Otis College of Art and Design
Otsego Area BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Ottawa University-Jeffersonville
Ottawa University-Kansas City
Ottawa University-Milwaukee
Ottawa University-Online
Ottawa University-Ottawa
Ottawa University-Phoenix
Otterbein University
Ouachita Baptist University
Our Lady of the Lake College
Our Lady of the Lake University
Owensboro Community and Technical College
Owens Community College
Oxford Academy of Hair Design Inc
Oxnard College
Ozarka College
Ozarks Technical Community College
Pace University-New York
Pacific College
Pacific College of Oriental Medicine-Chicago
Pacific College of Oriental Medicine-New York
Pacific College of Oriental Medicine-San Diego
Pacific Lutheran University
Pacific Northwest College of Art
Pacific Oaks College
Pacific Rim Christian University
Pacific States University
Pacific Union College
Pacific University
Paier College of Art Inc
Paine College
Palace Beauty College
Palau Community College
Palladium Technical Academy
Palm Beach Academy of Health & Beauty
Palm Beach Atlantic University
Palm Beach State College
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Palmetto Beauty School
Palo Alto College
Palo Alto University
Palomar College
Palomar Institute of Cosmetology
Palo Verde College
Pamlico Community College
Panache Academy of Beauty
Panola College
Paradise Valley Community College
Paramount Beauty Academy
Paris Beauty College
Parisian Beauty School
Parisian Spa Institute
Paris II Educational Center
Paris Junior College
Park Avenue School of Cosmetology
Parker University
Parkland College
Park Place Premier Barber School
Park University
Park West Barber School
Paroba College of Cosmetology
Pasadena City College
P&A Scholars Beauty School
Pasco-Hernando State College
Passaic County Community College
Pat Goins Benton Road Beauty School
Pat Goins Ruston Beauty School
Patrick Henry Community College
Pat Wilson's Beauty College
Paul D Camp Community College
Paul Mitchell the School-Ardmore
Paul Mitchell the School-Arkansas
Paul Mitchell the School-Arlington
Paul Mitchell the School-Atlanta
Paul Mitchell the School-Austin
Paul Mitchell the School-Birmingham
Paul Mitchell the School-Boise
Paul Mitchell the School-Bradley
Paul Mitchell The School-Charleston
Paul Mitchell the School-Chicago
Paul Mitchell the School-Cincinnati
Paul Mitchell the School-Cleveland
Paul Mitchell the School-Colorado Springs
Paul Mitchell The School-Columbia
Paul Mitchell the School-Columbus
Paul Mitchell the School-Costa Mesa
Paul Mitchell the School-Danbury
Paul Mitchell the School-Delaware
Paul Mitchell the School-Denver
Paul Mitchell the School-East Bay
Paul Mitchell the School-Esani
Paul Mitchell the School-Escanaba
Paul Mitchell the School-Fayetteville
Paul Mitchell the School-Fort Myers
Paul Mitchell the School-Fresno
Paul Mitchell the School-Gastonia
Paul Mitchell the School-Great Lakes
Paul Mitchell the School-Green Bay
Paul Mitchell the School-Greenville
Paul Mitchell the School-Honolulu
Paul Mitchell the School-Houston
Paul Mitchell the School-Huntsville
Paul Mitchell the School-Indianapolis
Paul Mitchell the School-Jacksonville
Paul Mitchell the School-Jersey Shore
Paul Mitchell the School-Knoxville
Paul Mitchell the School-Las Vegas
Paul Mitchell the School-Lexington
Paul Mitchell the School-Lombard
Paul Mitchell the School-Louisville
Paul Mitchell the School-Mclean
Paul Mitchell the School-Memphis
Paul Mitchell the School-Miami
Paul Mitchell the School-Michigan
Paul Mitchell the School-Missouri Columbia
Paul Mitchell the School-Modesto
Paul Mitchell the School-Monroe
Paul Mitchell the School-Murfreesboro
Paul Mitchell the School-Nashville
Paul Mitchell the School-Normal
Paul Mitchell the School-North Haven
Paul Mitchell the School-Ogden
Paul Mitchell the School-Orlando
Paul Mitchell the School-Overland Park
Paul Mitchell the School-Pasadena
Paul Mitchell the School-Phoenix
Paul Mitchell the School-Portland
Paul Mitchell the School-Portsmouth
Paul Mitchell the School-Provo
Paul Mitchell The School-Raleigh
Paul Mitchell the School-Reno
Paul Mitchell the School-Rexburg
Paul Mitchell the School-Rhode Island
Paul Mitchell the School-Richland
Paul Mitchell the School-Sacramento
Paul Mitchell the School-Salt Lake City
Paul Mitchell the School-San Antonio
Paul Mitchell the School-San Diego
Paul Mitchell the School-Santa Barbara
Paul Mitchell the School-Schenectady
Paul Mitchell the School-Sherman Oaks
Paul Mitchell The School-Spokane
Paul Mitchell the School-Springfield
Paul Mitchell the School-St George
Paul Mitchell the School-St Louis
Paul Mitchell the School-Tampa
Paul Mitchell the School-Temecula
Paul Mitchell the School-Toledo
Paul Mitchell the School-Wichita
Paul Mitchell the School-Woodbridge
Paul Quinn College
Paul Smiths College of Arts and Science
P B Cosmetology Education Center
P C Age-Jersey City
PC AGE-Metropark
PCCenter
PCCTI IT and Healthcare
PCI Academy-Ames
PCI Academy-Plymouth
PCI College
PCI Health Training Center
Pearl River Community College
Peirce College
Pellissippi State Community College
Peloton College
Peninsula College
Penn Commercial Business/Technical School
Pennco Tech-Blackwood
Pennco Tech-Bristol
Pennsylvania Academy of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences-Du Bois
Pennsylvania Academy of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences-Johnstown
Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts
Pennsylvania College of Art and Design
Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences
Pennsylvania College of Technology
Pennsylvania Gunsmith School
Pennsylvania Highlands Community College
Pennsylvania Institute of Health and Technology
Pennsylvania Institute of Taxidermy Inc
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Abington
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Altoona
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Beaver
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Berks
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Brandywine
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State DuBois
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Fayette- Eberly
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Greater Allegheny
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Lehigh Valley
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Mont Alto
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State New Kensington
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Schuylkill
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Shenango
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Wilkes-Barre
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Worthington Scranton
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State York
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus
Penrose Academy
Pensacola School of Massage Therapy & Health Careers
Pensacola State College
Penta County Joint Vocational School
Pepperdine University
Perry Technical Institute
Peru State College
Pfeiffer University
Phagans Beauty College
Phagans Central Oregon Beauty College
Phagans Grants Pass College of Beauty
Phagans Medford Beauty School
Phagans Newport Academy of Cosmetology Careers
Phagans Salon Academy
Phagans School of Beauty
Phagans School of Hair Design
Phagans School of Hair Design-Portland
Philadelphia Technician Training
Philadelphia University
Philander Smith College
Phillips Beth Israel School of Nursing
Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas
Phoenix College
Pickaway Ross Joint Vocational School District
Pickens Technical College
Piedmont College
Piedmont Community College
Piedmont Technical College
Piedmont Virginia Community College
Pierce College-Fort Steilacoom
Pierce College-Puyallup
Pierpont Community and Technical College
Pike County Joint Vocational School District
Pike-Lincoln Technical Center
Pikes Peak Community College
Pima Community College
Pima Medical Institute-Albuquerque
Pima Medical Institute-Albuquerque West
Pima Medical Institute-Aurora
Pima Medical Institute-Chula Vista
Pima Medical Institute-Colorado Springs
Pima Medical Institute-Denver
Pima Medical Institute-East Valley
Pima Medical Institute-Houston
Pima Medical Institute-Las Vegas
Pima Medical Institute-Mesa
Pima Medical Institute-Renton
Pima Medical Institute-Seattle
Pima Medical Institute-Tucson
Pinellas Technical College-Clearwater
Pinellas Technical College-St. Petersburg
Pine Manor College
Pine Technical & Community College
Pineville Beauty School
Pinnacle Career Institute-Lawrence
Pinnacle Career Institute-North Kansas City
Pinnacle Career Institute-South Kansas City
Pinnacle College
Pinnacle Institute of Cosmetology
Pioneer Career and Technology Center
Pioneer Pacific College
Pioneer Technology Center
Pipo Academy of Hair Design
PITC Institute
Pitt Community College
Pittsburgh Career Institute
Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics
Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science Inc
Pittsburgh's Ohio Valley Hospital School of Nursing
Pittsburgh Technical Institute
Pittsburg State University
Pitzer College
Pivot Point Academy-Bloomingdale
Pivot Point Academy-Evanston
PJ's College of Cosmetology-Bowling Green
PJ's College of Cosmetology-Clarksville
PJ's College of Cosmetology-Glasgow
PJ's College of Cosmetology-Richmond
Platt College-Aurora
Platt College-Central OKC
Platt College-Lawton
Platt College-Los Angeles
Platt College-Moore
Platt College-North OKC
Platt College-Ontario
Platt College-Riverside
Platt College-San Diego
Platt College-Tulsa
Platt Technical High School
Plaza Beauty School
Plaza College
Plymouth State University
Point Loma Nazarene University
Point Park University
Point University
Polaris Career Center
Polk State College
Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico-Miami
Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico-Orlando
Pomeroy College of Nursing at Crouse Hospital
Pomona College
Pomona Unified School District Adult and Career Education
Ponca City Beauty College
Ponce Paramedical College Inc
Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico-Arecibo
Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez
Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico-Ponce
Pontotoc Technology Center
Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center
Portage Lakes Career Center
Porter and Chester Institute of Branford
Porter and Chester Institute of Stratford
Porterville College
Portfolio Center
Port Huron Cosmetology College
Portland Actors Conservatory
Portland Community College
Portland State University
Post University
Potomac State College of West Virginia University
Prairie State College
Prairie View A & M University
Pratt Community College
Pratt Institute-Main
Praxis Institute
Precision Manufacturing Institute
Preferred College of Nursing-Los Angeles
Preferred College of Nursing-Van Nuys
Premiere Career College
Preparing People Barber Styling College
Presbyterian College
Prescott College
Presentation College
Prestige Health & Beauty Sciences Academy
Prince George's Community College
Prince Institute-Great Lakes
Prince Institute-Southeast
Princeton University
Prism Career Institute-Cherry Hill
Prism Career Institute-Philadelphia
Prism Career Institute-Upper Darby
Prism Career Institute-West Atlantic City
Professional Beauty School
Professional Careers Institute
Professional Career Training Institute
Professional Cosmetology Education Center
Professional Electrical School Inc
Professional Golfers Career College
Professional Hands Institute
Professional Institute of Beauty
Professional Massage Training Center
Professional's Choice Hair Design Academy
Professional Skills Institute
Professional Technical Institution Inc
Profile Institute of Barber-Styling
Protege Academy
Providence Christian College
Providence College
Provo College
Pro Way Hair School
Pryor Beauty College
Pueblo Community College
Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music
Pulaski Technical College
Pulse Beauty Academy-A Paul Mitchell Partner School
Purdue University-Calumet Campus
Purdue University-Main Campus
Purdue University-North Central Campus
Pure Aesthetics
Putnam Career and Technical Center
Putnam Westchester BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Quality Technical and Beauty College
Queen City College
Queens University of Charlotte
Quest College
Quincy College
Quincy University
Quinebaug Valley Community College
Quinnipiac University
Quinsigamond Community College
Radford M Locklin Technical Center
Radford University
Radians College
Rainy River Community College
Ralph R Willis Career and Technical Center
Ramapo College of New Jersey
Randolph College
Randolph Community College
Randolph-Macon College
Ranger College
Ranken Technical College
Raphael's School of Beauty Culture Inc-Alliance
Raphael's School of Beauty Culture Inc-Boardman
Raphael's School of Beauty Culture Inc-Brunswick
Raphael's School of Beauty Culture Inc-Niles
Rappahannock Community College
Raritan Valley Community College
Rasmussen College-Florida
Rasmussen College-Illinois
Rasmussen College-Kansas
Rasmussen College-Minnesota
Rasmussen College-North Dakota
Rasmussen College-Wisconsin
Ravenscroft Beauty College
Razzle Dazzle College of Hair Design Inc
Reading Area Community College
Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences
Real Barbers College
Redlands Community College
Redondo Beach Beauty College
Red River Technology Center
Red Rocks Community College
Redstone College
Reed College
Reedley College
Reflections Academy of Beauty
Refrigeration School Inc
Regency Beauty Institute-Akron
Regency Beauty Institute-Arlington
Regency Beauty Institute-Aurora
Regency Beauty Institute-Austin
Regency Beauty Institute-Avon
Regency Beauty Institute-Baltimore Golden Ring
Regency Beauty Institute-Blaine
Regency Beauty Institute-Burnsville
Regency Beauty Institute-Canton
Regency Beauty Institute-Carrollwood
Regency Beauty Institute-Castleton
Regency Beauty Institute-Champaign
Regency Beauty Institute-Charlotte
Regency Beauty Institute-Chattanooga
Regency Beauty Institute-Clearwater
Regency Beauty Institute-Cleveland
Regency Beauty Institute-Columbia
Regency Beauty Institute-Columbus
Regency Beauty Institute-Copperwood
Regency Beauty Institute-Crystal Lake
Regency Beauty Institute-Cypresswood
Regency Beauty Institute-Dallas
Regency Beauty Institute-Darien
Regency Beauty Institute-Dayton
Regency Beauty Institute-Detroit Lakeside
Regency Beauty Institute-Detroit Southgate
Regency Beauty Institute-Duluth
Regency Beauty Institute-Durham
Regency Beauty Institute-Eastgate
Regency Beauty Institute-East Tucson
Regency Beauty Institute-Elgin
Regency Beauty Institute-El Paso
Regency Beauty Institute-Evansville
Regency Beauty Institute-Fairview Heights
Regency Beauty Institute-Fayetteville
Regency Beauty Institute-Flint
Regency Beauty Institute-Fort Collins
Regency Beauty Institute-Fort Myers
Regency Beauty Institute-Gaithersburg
Regency Beauty Institute-Grand Rapids
Regency Beauty Institute-Greenfield
Regency Beauty Institute-Greenwood
Regency Beauty Institute-Hoover
Regency Beauty Institute-Independence
Regency Beauty Institute-Jacksonville Orange Park
Regency Beauty Institute-Jacksonville Regency
Regency Beauty Institute-Joliet
Regency Beauty Institute-Knoxville
Regency Beauty Institute-Lakewood
Regency Beauty Institute-Lansing
Regency Beauty Institute-Lewisville
Regency Beauty Institute-Little Rock
Regency Beauty Institute-Madison
Regency Beauty Institute-Manassas
Regency Beauty Institute-Maplewood
Regency Beauty Institute-Mehlville
Regency Beauty Institute-Merrillville
Regency Beauty Institute-Mesa
Regency Beauty Institute-Mesquite
Regency Beauty Institute-Metro Center
Regency Beauty Institute-Nashville
Regency Beauty Institute-Newport News
Regency Beauty Institute-North Nashville
Regency Beauty Institute-North Olmsted
Regency Beauty Institute-North Tucson
Regency Beauty Institute-Olathe
Regency Beauty Institute-Pasadena
Regency Beauty Institute-Peoria
Regency Beauty Institute-Plano
Regency Beauty Institute-Ridgedale
Regency Beauty Institute-Roanoke
Regency Beauty Institute-Rockford
Regency Beauty Institute-Round Rock
Regency Beauty Institute-San Antonio
Regency Beauty Institute-Shreveport
Regency Beauty Institute-South Bend
Regency Beauty Institute-Spartanburg
Regency Beauty Institute-Springfield
Regency Beauty Institute-St Cloud
Regency Beauty Institute-St Peters
Regency Beauty Institute-SW Houston
Regency Beauty Institute-Tinley Park
Regency Beauty Institute-Toledo
Regency Beauty Institute-Tolleson
Regency Beauty Institute-Topeka
Regency Beauty Institute-Tri-County
Regency Beauty Institute-Westminster
Regency Beauty Institute-Winston-Salem
Regent University
Regina's College of Beauty
Regina's College of Beauty-Charlotte
Regina's College of Beauty-High Point
Regina's College of Beauty-Monroe
Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology
Regis College
Regis University
Reid State Technical College
Reinhardt University
Remington College-Baton Rouge Campus
Remington College-Cleveland Campus
Remington College-Columbia Campus
Remington College-Dallas Campus
Remington College-Fort Worth Campus
Remington College-Heathrow Campus
Remington College-Honolulu Campus
Remington College-Houston Campus
Remington College-Houston Southeast Campus
Remington College-Lafayette Campus
Remington College-Little Rock Campus
Remington College-Memphis Campus
Remington College-Mobile Campus
Remington College-Nashville Campus
Remington College-North Houston Campus
Remington College of Nursing Orlando
Remington College-Shreveport Campus
Remington College-Tampa Campus
Renaissance Academie
Rend Lake College
Rensselaer BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Renton Technical College
Research College of Nursing
Resurrection University
RGV Careers
Rhode Island College
Rhode Island School of Design
Rhodes College
Ricci's Academy of Cosmetology
Rice University
Richard Bland College of the College of William and Mary
Richland College
Richland Community College
Richmond Community College
Rich Mountain Community College
Rider University
Ridge Career Center
Ridgewater College
Ridley-Lowell Business & Technical Institute
Ridley-Lowell Business & Technical Institute-Binghamton
Ridley-Lowell Business & Technical Institute-Danbury
Ridley-Lowell Business & Technical Institute-New London
Ridley-Lowell Business & Technical Institute-Poughkeepsie
Ringling College of Art and Design
Rio Hondo College
Rio Salado College
Ripon College
Riverland Community College
RIVEROAK Technical College
River Parishes Community College
Riverside City College
Riverside College of Health Careers
Riverside County Office of Education
Rivertown School of Beauty Barber Skin Care and Nails
River Valley Community College
River Valley Cosmetology Institute
Rivier University
Rizzieri Aveda School for Beauty and Wellness
Rizzieri Institute
Roane-Jackson Technical Center
Roane State Community College
Roanoke-Chowan Community College
Roanoke College
Robert Fiance Beauty Schools-North Plainfield
Robert Fiance Beauty Schools-Perth Amboy
Robert Fiance Beauty Schools-West New York
Robert Morgan Educational Center and Technical College
Robert Morris University
Robert Morris University Illinois
Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery
Robert Paul Academy of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences
Roberts Wesleyan College
Robeson Community College
Rob Roy Academy-Fall River
Rob Roy Academy-New Bedford
Rob Roy Academy-Taunton
Rob Roy Academy-Worcester
Rochester College
Rochester Community and Technical College
Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester School of Hair Design
Rockford University
Rockhurst University
Rockingham Community College
Rockland Community College
Rockland County BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Rock Valley College
Rocky Mountain College
Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design
Rogers Academy of Hair Design
Rogers State University
Roger Williams University
Rogue Community College
Rolf Institute of Structural Integration
Rolla Technical Institute/Center
Rollins College
Roman Academy of Beauty Culture
Roosevelt University
Roseburg Beauty College
Rosedale Bible College
Rosedale Technical College
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Rosel School of Cosmetology
Roseman University of Health Sciences
Rosemead Beauty School
Rosemont College
Rose State College
Ross College-Sylvania
Rosslyn Training Academy of Cosmetology
Ross Medical Education Center-Ann Arbor
Ross Medical Education Center-Bowling Green
Ross Medical Education Center-Brighton
Ross Medical Education Center-Canton
Ross Medical Education Center-Charleston
Ross Medical Education Center-Cincinnati
Ross Medical Education Center-Davison
Ross Medical Education Center-Dayton
Ross Medical Education Center-Erlanger
Ross Medical Education Center-Evansville
Ross Medical Education Center-Flint
Ross Medical Education Center-Fort Wayne
Ross Medical Education Center-Granger
Ross Medical Education Center-Johnson City
Ross Medical Education Center-Kentwood
Ross Medical Education Center-Kokomo
Ross Medical Education Center-Lansing
Ross Medical Education Center-Madison Heights
Ross Medical Education Center-Morgantown
Ross Medical Education Center-New Baltimore
Ross Medical Education Center-Niles
Ross Medical Education Center-Ontario
Ross Medical Education Center-Owensboro
Ross Medical Education Center-Portage
Ross Medical Education Center-Port Huron
Ross Medical Education Center-Roosevelt Park
Ross Medical Education Center-Saginaw
Ross Medical Education Center-Taylor
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
Rowan College at Burlington County
Rowan College at Gloucester County
Rowan University
Roxborough Memorial Hospital School of Nursing
Roxbury Community College
Royale College of Beauty
Rudae's School of Beauty Culture-Ft Wayne
Rudae's School of Beauty Culture-Kokomo
Rudolf Steiner College
Rudy & Kelly Academy-A Paul Mitchell Partner School
Rush University
Rust College
Rutgers University-Camden
Rutgers University-Newark
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
RWM Fiber Optics
Ryder Memorial School for Practical Nursing
SABER College
Sacramento City College
Sacred Heart University
Saddleback College
SAE Institute of Technology-Atlanta
SAE Institute of Technology-Chicago
SAE Institute of Technology-Los Angeles
SAE Institute of Technology-Miami
SAE Institute of Technology-Nashville
SAE Institute of Technology-New York
Sage College
Sage School of Massage
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College
Saginaw Valley State University
Saint Ambrose University
Saint Anselm College
Saint Anthony College of Nursing
Saint Augustine College
Saint Augustine's University
Saint Catharine College
Saint Cloud State University
Saint Edward's University
Saint Elizabeth College of Nursing
Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing
Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing
Saint Francis Medical Center School of Nursing
Saint Francis University
Saint John Fisher College
Saint Johns River State College
Saint Johns University
Saint Josephs College
Saint Joseph's College-New York
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
Saint Joseph's University
Saint Leo University
Saint Louis Community College
Saint Louis University
Saint Luke's College of Health Sciences
Saint Martin's University
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College
Saint Mary's College
Saint Mary's College of California
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Saint Michael's College
Saint Norbert College
Saint Paul College
Saint Peter's University
Saint Vincent College
Saint Xavier University
Salem College
Salem College of Hairstyling
Salem Community College
Salem International University
Salem State University
Salina Area Technical College
Salinas Beauty College Inc
Saline County Career Center
Salisbury University
Salish Kootenai College
Salon 496 Barber Academy
Salon Academy
Salon Institute-Toledo Campus
Salon & Spa Institute
Salon Success Academy-Corona
Salon Success Academy-Fontana
Salon Success Academy-Redlands
Salon Success Academy-Riverside
Salon Success Academy-Upland
Salter College-Chicopee
Salter College-West Boylston
Salter School-Fall River
Salter School-New Bedford
Salter School of Nursing and Allied Health
Salt Lake Community College
Salve Regina University
Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing
Samford University
Sam Houston State University
Sampson Community College
Samuel Merritt University
San Antonio College
San Bernardino Valley College
Sandhills Community College
San Diego Christian College
San Diego City College
San Diego College
San Diego Culinary Institute
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
Sandusky Career Center
Sanford-Brown College-Atlanta
Sanford-Brown College-Brooklyn Center
Sanford-Brown College-Chicago
Sanford-Brown College-Dallas
Sanford-Brown College-Fenton
Sanford-Brown College-Houston
Sanford-Brown College-Las Vegas
Sanford-Brown College-Mendota Heights
Sanford-Brown College-Middleburg Heights
Sanford-Brown College-Online
Sanford-Brown College-Orlando
Sanford-Brown College-San Antonio
Sanford-Brown College-Seattle
Sanford-Brown College-Tampa
Sanford-Brown College-Tysons Corner
Sanford-Brown Institute-Ft Lauderdale
Sanford-Brown Institute-Garden City
Sanford-Brown Institute-Iselin
Sanford-Brown Institute-Jacksonville
Sanford-Brown Institute-New York
Sanford-Brown Institute-White Plains
Sanford Medical Center
San Francisco Art Institute
San Francisco Conservatory of Music
San Francisco Institute of Esthetics & Cosmetology Inc
San Francisco State University
San Jacinto Community College
San Joaquin Delta College
San Joaquin Valley College-Visalia
San Jose City College
San Jose State University
San Juan Bautista School of Medicine
San Juan College
Santa Ana Beauty Academy
Santa Ana Beauty College
Santa Ana College
Santa Barbara Business College-Bakersfield
Santa Barbara Business College-Santa Maria
Santa Barbara Business College-Ventura
Santa Barbara City College
Santa Clara University
Santa Fe College
Santa Fe Community College
Santa Fe University of Art and Design
Santa Monica College
Santa Rosa Junior College
Santiago Canyon College
Sarah Lawrence College
Sarasota School of Massage Therapy
Sauk Valley Community College
Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State University
Savannah Technical College
SBI Campus-An Affiliate of Sanford-Brown
Schenectady County Community College
Schiller International University
Schilling-Douglas School of Hair Design LLC
Schoolcraft College
School for Allied Health Professionals
School of Automotive Machinists
School of Missionary Aviation Technology
School of Professional Horticulture New York Botanical Garden
School of the Art Institute of Chicago
School of the Museum of Fine Arts-Boston
School of Visual Arts
Schreiner University
Schuyler Steuben Chemung Tioga Allegany BOCES
Schuylkill Technology Center
Scioto County Career Technical Center
Scott College of Cosmetology
Scottsdale Community College
Scripps College
Seacoast Career School-Manchester Campus
Seacoast Career Schools-Sanford Campus
Searcy Beauty College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
Seattle University
Seattle Vocational Institute
Sebring Career Schools-Houston
Sebring Career Schools-Huntsville
Seguin Beauty School-New Braunfels
Seguin Beauty School-Seguin
Seminar L'moros Bais Yaakov
Seminole State College
Seminole State College of Florida
Sentara College of Health Sciences
Sessions College for Professional Design
Seton Hall University
Seton Hill University
Setting the Standard Barbering and Natural Hair Academy
Sewanee-The University of the South
Seward County Community College and Area Technical School
Seymour Beauty Academy
Sharon Regional Health System School of Nursing
Sharp Edgez Barber Institute
Sharps Academy of Hair Styling
Shasta College
Shasta School of Cosmetology
Shawnee Beauty College
Shawnee Community College
Shawnee State University
Shawsheen Valley Regional Vocational Technical School
Shaw University
Shear Academy
Shear Ego International School of Hair Design
Shear Excellence Hair Academy
Shear Finesse Hairstyling Academy
Shelton State Community College
Shenandoah University
Shepherds College
Shepherd University
Sheridan College
Sheridan Technical College
Sherman Kendall Academy-Midvale
Sherman Kendall Academy-Salt Lake City
Sherrill's University of Barber & Cosmetology
Shimer College
Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
Shoreline Community College
Shorter College
Shorter University
Shorter University-College of Adult & Professional Programs
Sidneys Hair Dressing College
Siena College
Siena Heights University
Sierra College
Sierra College of Beauty
Sierra Nevada College
Sierra Valley College of Court Reporting
Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital School of Nursing
Sikeston Career and Technology Center
Silver Lake College of the Holy Family
Simmons College
Simpson College
Simpson University
Sinclair Community College
Sinte Gleska University
Sisseton Wahpeton College
Sitting Bull College
Skagit Valley College
Skidmore College
Skin Institute
Skin Science Institute
Skinworks School of Advanced Skincare
Skyline College
Skyline College-Roanoke
Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania
Smith College
Snead State Community College
Snow College
Sofia University
Sojourner-Douglass College
Soka University of America
Solano Community College
SOLEX College
SOLEX Medical Academy
Soma Institute-The National School of Clinical Massage Therapy
Somerset Community College
Somerset County Technology Center
Sonoma State University
South Arkansas Community College
South Baylo University
South Carolina State University
South Central Career Center
South Central College
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College
South Central Louisiana Technical College
South Coast College
South College
South College-Asheville
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
South Dakota State University
Southeast Arkansas College
Southeast Community College Area
Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary
Southeastern College-Jacksonville
Southeastern College-West Palm Beach
Southeastern Community College
Southeastern Community College
Southeastern Illinois College
Southeastern Institute-Charleston
Southeastern Institute-Charlotte
Southeastern Institute-Columbia
Southeastern Louisiana University
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Southeastern School of Cosmetology
Southeastern Technical College
Southeastern Technical Institute
Southeastern University
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College
Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Southeast Missouri State University
Southeast School of Cosmetology
Southeast Technical Institute
Southeast Texas Career Institute
Southern Adventist University
Southern Arkansas University Main Campus
Southern Arkansas University Tech
Southern California Health Institute
Southern California Institute of Architecture
Southern California Institute of Technology
Southern California University of Health Sciences
Southern California University SOMA
Southern Careers Institute-Austin
Southern Careers Institute-Brownsville
Southern Careers Institute-Corpus Christi
Southern Careers Institute-Harlingen
Southern Careers Institute-Pharr
Southern Careers Institute-San Antonio
Southern Careers Institute-San Antonio
Southern Connecticut State University
Southern Crescent Technical College
Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville
Southern Maine Community College
Southern Methodist University
Southern Nazarene University
Southern New Hampshire University
Southern Oklahoma Technology Center
Southern Oregon University
Southern Polytechnic State University
Southern School of Beauty Inc
Southern State Community College
Southern Technical College
Southern Technical College
Southern Texas Careers Academy
Southern Union State Community College
Southern University and A & M College
Southern University at New Orleans
Southern University at Shreveport
Southern Utah University
Southern Vermont College
Southern Virginia University
Southern Wesleyan University
Southern Westchester BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College
Southern Worcester County Regional Voc School District
South Florida Institute of Technology
South Florida State College
South Georgia State College
South Georgia Technical College
South Hills Beauty Academy Inc
South Hills School of Business & Technology
South Louisiana Beauty College
South Louisiana Community College
South Mountain Community College
South Piedmont Community College
South Plains College
South Puget Sound Community College
South Seattle College
Southside Regional Medical Center Professional Schools
Southside Virginia Community College
South Suburban College
South Texas Barber College Inc
South Texas College
South Texas Training Center
South Texas Vocational Technical Institute-Brownsville
South Texas Vocational Technical Institute-Corpus Christi
South Texas Vocational Technical Institute-McAllen
South Texas Vocational Technical Institute-Weslaco
South University-Austin
South University-Cleveland
South University-Columbia
South University-High Point
South University-Montgomery
South University-Novi
South University–Richmond
South University-Savannah
South University–Savannah Online
South University-Tampa
South University-The Art Institute of Dallas
South University-The Art Institute of Fort Worth
South University–Virginia Beach
South University-West Palm Beach
Southwest Applied Technology College
Southwest Baptist University
Southwest Collegiate Institute for the Deaf
Southwestern Adventist University
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Southwestern Christian College
Southwestern Christian University
Southwestern College
Southwestern College
Southwestern Community College
Southwestern Community College
Southwestern Illinois College
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute
Southwestern Michigan College
Southwestern Oklahoma State University
Southwestern Oregon Community College
Southwestern University
Southwest Georgia Technical College
Southwest Institute of Healing Arts
Southwest Minnesota State University
Southwest Mississippi Community College
Southwest School of Business and Technical Careers-San Antonio
Southwest Technology Center
Southwest Tennessee Community College
Southwest Texas Junior College
Southwest University at El Paso
Southwest University of Visual Arts-Albuquerque
Southwest University of Visual Arts-Tucson
Southwest Virginia Community College
Southwest Wisconsin Technical College
SOWELA Technical Community College
Spalding University
Spartanburg Community College
Spartanburg Methodist College
Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology
Spartan College of Aeronautics & Technology
Spa Tech Institute-Ipswich
Spa Tech Institute-Plymouth
Spa Tech Institute-Westboro
Spa Tech Institute-Westbrook
Specs Howard School of Media Arts
Spelman College
Spencerian College-Lexington
Spencerian College-Louisville
Spokane Community College
Spokane Falls Community College
Spoon River College
Spring Arbor University
Springfield Beauty Academy
Springfield College
Springfield College of Beauty
Springfield College-School of Professional and Continuing Studies
Springfield Technical Community College
Spring Hill College
Stage One-The Hair School
Stanbridge College
Standard Beauty College of Oklahoma
Standard Healthcare Services-College of Nursing
St Andrews University
Stanford University
Stanly Community College
Star Career Academy-Audubon
Star Career Academy–Brick
Star Career Academy-Clifton
Star Career Academy-Egg Harbor
Star Career Academy-Newark
Star Career Academy-New York
Star Career Academy-Philadelphia
Star Career Academy-Syosset
Star College of Cosmetology 2
Stark State College
Starting Points Inc
State Career College
State College of Beauty Culture Inc
State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota
State Fair Community College
State Technical College of Missouri
State University of New York at New Paltz
Staunton School of Cosmetology
Stautzenberger College-Brecksville
Stautzenberger College-Maumee
St Bonaventure University
St Catherine University
St Charles Community College
St Clair County Community College
St Cloud Technical and Community College
Stella and Charles Guttman Community College
StenoTech Career Institute-Piscataway
Stenotype Institute of Jacksonville Inc-Jacksonville
Stephen F Austin State University
Stephens College
Sterling College
Sterling College
Sterling Health Center
Stetson University
Steven Papageorge Hair Academy
Stevens-Henager College
Stevens-Henager College
Stevens-Henager College
Stevens-Henager College
Stevens-Henager College
Stevens-Henager College
Stevens-Henager College
Stevens Institute of Technology
Stevensons Academy of Hair Design
Stevenson University
Stevens-The Institute of Business & Arts
Stewart School
St Francis College
St Francis Medical Center-School of Radiologic Technology
St. Gregory's University
Stillman College
Stillwater Beauty Academy
St James Mercy Hospital School of Radiologic Science
St John's College
St. John's College
St. John's College-Department of Nursing
St John's University-New York
St Joseph School of Nursing
St Joseph School of Nursing
St Joseph's College of Nursing at St Joseph's Hospital Health Center
St Joseph's Medical Center School of Radiography
St Lawrence University
St Louis College of Health Careers-Fenton
St Louis College of Health Careers-St Louis
St Louis College of Pharmacy
St Louis Hair Academy
St Luke's College
St Lukes Hospital School of Nursing
St Margaret School of Nursing
St Mary's College of Maryland
St Mary's University
Stockton University
St Olaf College
Stone Academy-East Hartford
Stone Academy-Hamden
Stone Academy-Waterbury
Stone Child College
Stonehill College
Stony Brook University
St Paul's School of Nursing-Queens
St Paul's School of Nursing-Staten Island
St Petersburg College
St Philip's College
Strand College of Hair Design
Stratford University
Strayer University-Alabama
Strayer University-Arkansas
Strayer University-Delaware
Strayer University-District of Columbia
Strayer University-Florida
Strayer University-Georgia
Strayer University-Global Region
Strayer University-Louisiana
Strayer University-Maryland
Strayer University-Mississippi
Strayer University-New Jersey
Strayer University-North Carolina
Strayer University-Pennsylvania
Strayer University-South Carolina
Strayer University-Tennessee
Strayer University-Texas
Strayer University-Virginia
Strayer University-West Virginia
Stroudsburg School of Cosmetology
St. Thomas Aquinas College
St Thomas University
Studio Academy of Beauty
Studio Jewelers
St Vincent's College
Stylemaster College of Hair Design
Styles and Profiles Beauty College
Styletrends Barber and Hairstyling Academy
Success Schools
Suffolk Beauty Academy
Suffolk County Community College
Suffolk University
Sullivan and Cogliano Training Center
Sullivan College of Technology and Design
Sullivan County BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Sullivan County Community College
Sullivan University
Sul Ross State University
Summit Academy Opportunities Industrialization Center
Summit College
Summit Salon Academy
Summit Salon Academy
Summit Salon Academy-Cincinnati
Summit Salon Academy-Gainesville
Summit Salon Academy-Lexington
Summit Salon Academy-Perrysburg
Sumner College
Sumter Beauty College
Suncoast Technical College
Sunnyside Beauty Academy
Sunstate Academy
Sunstate Academy
SUNY at Albany
SUNY at Binghamton
SUNY at Fredonia
SUNY at Purchase College
SUNY Broome Community College
SUNY Buffalo State
SUNY College at Brockport
SUNY College at Cortland
SUNY College at Geneseo
SUNY College at Old Westbury
SUNY College at Oswego
SUNY College at Plattsburgh
SUNY College at Potsdam
SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
SUNY College of Technology at Alfred
SUNY College of Technology at Canton
SUNY College of Technology at Delhi
SUNY Downstate Medical Center
SUNY Empire State College
SUNY Maritime College
SUNY Oneonta
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
SUNY Westchester Community College
Surry Community College
Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center
Susquehanna University
Sussex County Community College
Sutter Beauty College
Swarthmore College
Swedish Institute a College of Health Sciences
Sweet Briar College
SW School of Business and Technical Careers
SW School of Business and Technical Careers-Cosmetology
Sylvain Melloul International Hair Academy
Syracuse City Schools Practical Nursing Program
Syracuse University
Tabor College
Tacoma Community College
Taft College
Talladega College
Tallahassee Community College
Tarleton State University
Tarrant County College District
Taylor Andrews Academy of Hair Design-West Jordan
Taylor Andrews Academy-Orem
Taylor Andrews Academy-St George
Taylor Business Institute
Taylor College
Taylor Technical Institute
Taylortown School of Beauty Inc
Taylor University
TDDS Technical Institute
Technical Career Institutes
Technical College of the Lowcountry
Technical Education Center-Osceola
Technical Institute of Cosmetology Arts and Sciences
Technical Learning Centers Inc
Temple College
Temple University
Tenaj Salon Institute
Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology-Shelby Drive
Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology-Stage Road
Tennessee Career Institute
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Athens
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Covington
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Crossville
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Crump
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Dickson
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Harriman
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Hartsville
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Hohenwald
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Jacksboro
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Jackson
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Livingston
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-McKenzie
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-McMinnville
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Memphis
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Morristown
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Murfreesboro
Tennessee College of Applied Technology Nashville
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Newbern
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Oneida-Huntsville
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Paris
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Pulaski
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Ripley
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville
Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Whiteville
Tennessee School of Beauty of Knoxville Inc
Tennessee State University
Tennessee Technological University
Tennessee Wesleyan College
Terra State Community College
Teterboro School of Aeronautics
Texarkana College
Texas A & M International University
Texas A & M University-College Station
Texas A & M University-Commerce
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
Texas A & M University-Texarkana
Texas Barber Colleges and Hairstyling Schools
Texas Beauty College
Texas Christian University
Texas College
Texas College of Cosmetology-Abilene
Texas College of Cosmetology-San Angelo
Texas County Technical College
Texas Health and Science University
Texas Health School
Texas Lutheran University
Texas Southern University
Texas State Technical College-Harlingen
Texas State Technical College-Marshall
Texas State Technical College-Waco
Texas State Technical College-West Texas
Texas State University
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Texas Vocational Schools Inc
Texas Wesleyan University
Texas Woman's University
Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
Thanh Le College School of Cosmetology
The Academy of Hair Design Six
The Academy of Radio and TV Broadcasting
The Academy Waukesha
The Ailey School
The Art Institute of Atlanta
The Art Institute of Austin
The Art Institute of Charleston
The Art Institute of Charlotte
The Art Institute of Cincinnati-AIC College of Design
The Art Institute of Colorado
The Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale
The Art Institute of Houston
The Art Institute of Indianapolis
The Art Institute of Las Vegas
The Art Institute of Michigan
The Art Institute of New York City
The Art Institute of Ohio-Cincinnati
The Art Institute of Philadelphia
The Art Institute of Phoenix
The Art Institute of Pittsburgh
The Art Institute of Pittsburgh-Online Division
The Art Institute of Portland
The Art Institute of Raleigh-Durham
The Art Institute of Salt Lake City
The Art Institute of San Antonio
The Art Institute of Seattle
The Art Institute of St Louis
The Art Institute of Tennessee-Nashville
The Art Institute of Tucson
The Art Institute of Virginia Beach
The Art Institute of Washington
The Art Institute of Washington-Dulles
The Art Institute of Wisconsin
The Art Institutes International–Kansas City
The Art Institutes International-Minnesota
The Art Institutes of York-PA
The Artisan College of Cosmetology
The Barber School
The Beauty Institute
The Beauty Institute-Schwarzkopf Professional-Bellingham
The Beauty Institute Schwarzkopf Professional - Boise
The Beauty Institute Schwarzkopf Professional - Coeur D'Alene
The Boston Conservatory
The California Maritime Academy
The Center for Cosmetology Education
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology at Los Angeles
The Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences
The Chrysm Insitute of Esthetics
The Collective School Of Music
The College of Health Care Professions-Austin
The College of Health Care Professions-Dallas
The College of Health Care Professions-Fort Worth
The College of Health Care Professions-San Antonio
The College of Health Care Professions-Southwest Houston
The College of Idaho
The College of New Jersey
The College of New Rochelle
The College of Saint Rose
The College of Saint Scholastica
The College of Westchester
The College of Wooster
The Colorlab Academy of Hair
The Community College of Baltimore County
The Creative Center
The Creative Circus
The English Center
The Evergreen State College
The Hair Academy
The Hair Design School-Charlotte
The Hair Design School-E Greensboro
The Hair Design School-N Memphis
The Hair Design School-S Memphis
The Hair Design School-Winston-Salem
The Illinois Institute of Art-Chicago
The Illinois Institute of Art-Schaumburg
The Institute of Beauty and Wellness
The International Culinary Center
The Juilliard School
The King’s College
The Lab-Paul Mitchell Partner School
The Landing School
The Master's College and Seminary
The Medical Arts School
The National Hispanic University
The New England Conservatory of Music
The New England Institute of Art
The New School
The Ohio Media School-Columbus
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
The Robert B Miller College
The Sage Colleges
The Salon Professional Academy-Altoona
The Salon Professional Academy-Anderson
The Salon Professional Academy-Appleton
The Salon Professional Academy-Colorado Springs
The Salon Professional Academy-Eau Claire
The Salon Professional Academy-Evansville
The Salon Professional Academy-Fargo
The Salon Professional Academy-Ft Myers
The Salon Professional Academy-Grand Junction
The Salon Professional Academy-Huntsville
The Salon Professional Academy-Iowa City
The Salon Professional Academy-Kenosha
The Salon Professional Academy-Kokomo
The Salon Professional Academy-Lewisville
The Salon Professional Academy-Melbourne
The Salon Professional Academy-Nashville
The Salon Professional Academy-North Little Rock
The Salon Professional Academy-Onalaska
The Salon Professional Academy-San Jose
The Salon Professional Academy-Shorewood
The Salon Professional Academy-South Plainfield
The Salon Professional Academy-St Charles
The Salon Professional Academy-Tonawanda
The Salon Spa Academy
The Salter School-Malden Campus
The Salter School-Tewksbury Campus
The School of Hairstyling
The Spa School
The Temple-A Paul Mitchell Partner School
The University of Aesthetics & Cosmetology
The University of Alabama
The University of Findlay
The University of Montana
The University of Montana-Western
The University of Tampa
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Martin
The University of Texas at Arlington
The University of Texas at Austin
The University of Texas at Brownsville
The University of Texas at Dallas
The University of Texas at El Paso
The University of Texas at San Antonio
The University of Texas at Tyler
The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
The University of Texas Medical Branch
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
The University of the Arts
The University of Virginia's College at Wise
The University of West Florida
Thiel College
Thomas Aquinas College
Thomas College
Thomas Edison State University
Thomas Jefferson University
Thomas More College
Thomas More College of Liberal Arts
Thomas Nelson Community College
Thomas University
Three Rivers Community College
Three Rivers Community College
Thunderbird School of Global Management
Thuy Princess Beauty College
Tidewater Community College
Tidewater Tech-Trades
Tiffin Academy of Hair Design
Tiffin University
Tillamook Bay Community College
Tint School of Makeup and Cosmetology-Dallas
Tint School of Makeup and Cosmetology-Grand Prairie
Tint School of Makeup and Cosmetology-Irving
Tint School of Makeup & Cosmetology-Seattle
Toccoa Falls College
Tohono O'Odham Community College
Toledo Academy of Beauty Culture-East
Toledo Public Schools Adult and Continuing Education
Toledo Restaurant Training Center
Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia
Tom P Haney Technical Center
Tompkins Cortland Community College
Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy-Albuquerque
Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy-Allentown
Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy-Ambler
Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy-Atlanta
Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy-Colorado Springs
Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy-Cranston
Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy-Manteca
Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy-Modesto
Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy-Plano
Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy-Santa Monica
Toni & Guy Hairdressing Academy-Worcester
Top Nails & Hair Beauty School
Total Cosmetology Training Center
Total Image Beauty Academy
Total Look School of Cosmetology & Massage Therapy
Total Transformation Institute of Cosmetology
Tougaloo College
Touro College
Touro University Nevada
Touro University Worldwide
Towson University
Tramy Beauty School
Transformed Barber and Cosmetology Academy
Transylvania University
Travel Institute of the Pacific
Traviss Career Center
Traxlers School of Hair
Treasure Valley Community College
Trend Barber College
Trend Setters' Academy of Beauty Culture-Elizabethtown
Trend Setters' Academy of Beauty Culture-Louisville
Trend Setters' Academy of Beauty Culture-Louisville
Trendsetters School of Beauty & Barbering
Trend Setters School of Cosmetology
Trenz Beauty Academy
Trevecca Nazarene University
Triangle Tech Inc-Bethlehem
Triangle Tech Inc-Dubois
Triangle Tech Inc-Erie
Triangle Tech Inc-Greensburg
Triangle Tech Inc-Pittsburgh
Triangle Tech Inc-Sunbury
Tribeca Flashpoint College
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Bridgeview
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Chicago NE
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Chicago NW
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Danville
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Glendale Heights
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Highland
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Indianapolis
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Lafayette
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Libertyville
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Peoria
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Rockford
Tricoci University of Beauty Culture-Urbana
Tricoci University of Beauty Cuture LLC-Bloomington
Tri-County Adult Career Center
Tri-County Beauty Academy
Tri-County Community College
Tri County Regional Vocational Technical High School
Tri-County Technical College
Trident Technical College
Trident University International
Trine University
Trine University-Arizona Regional Campus
Trine University-Regional/Non-Traditional Campuses
Trinidad State Junior College
Trinity Christian College
Trinity College
Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences
Trinity College of Puerto Rico
Trinity Health System School of Nursing
Trinity International University-Florida
Trinity International University-Illinois
Trinity Lutheran College
Trinity School of Health and Allied Sciences
Trinity University
Trinity Valley Community College
Trinity Washington University
Tri-Rivers Career Center
Tri-State Cosmetology Institute
Tri-State Institute of Hair Design
Triton College
Trocaire College
Troy University
Truckee Meadows Community College
Truett-McConnell College
Truman State University
Trumbull Business College
Trumbull Career & Technical Center
Tucson College
Tucson College of Beauty
Tufts University
Tulane University of Louisiana
Tulare Beauty College
Tulsa Community College
Tulsa Technology Center-Broken Arrow Campus
Tulsa Technology Center-Lemley Campus
Tulsa Technology Center-Owasso Campus
Tulsa Technology Center-Peoria Campus
Tulsa Technology Center-Riverside Campus
Tulsa Technology Center-Sand Springs Campus
Tulsa Welding School-Jacksonville
Tulsa Welding School-Jacksonville
Tulsa Welding School-Tulsa
Tulsa Welding School-Tulsa
Tunxis Community College
Turning Point Beauty College
Turtle Mountain Community College
Tusculum College
Tuskegee University
Twin City Beauty College
Tyler Junior College
UEI College-Fresno
UEI College-Gardena
UEI College-Santa Cruz
Uintah Basin Applied Technology College
Ukiah Adult School
Ulster BOCES School of Practical Nursing
Ulster County Community College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Clearwater
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Ultrasound Medical Institute
Umpqua Community College
Union College
Union College
Union College
Union County College
Union County Vocational Technical School
Union Institute & University
Union University
Unitech Training Academy-Alexandria
Unitech Training Academy-Houma
Unitech Training Academy-Lafayette
Unitech Training Academy-Lake Charles
Unitech Training Academy-West Monroe
United Beauty College
United Education Institute-Huntington Park Campus
United Medical and Business Institute
United States Merchant Marine Academy
United States Sports Academy
United States University
United Technical Center
United Tribes Technical College
Unitek College
Unitek College
Unitek College
Unity College
Unity Cosmetology College
UnityPoint Health-Des Moines School of Radiologic Technology
Universal Career School
Universal College of Beauty Inc-Los Angeles 1
Universal College of Beauty Inc-Los Angeles 2
Universal College of Healing Arts
Universal Spa Training Academy
Universal Technical Institute-Auto Motorcycle & Marine Mechanics Institute Division-Orlando
Universal Technical Institute - Dallas Fort Worth
Universal Technical Institute of Arizona Inc
Universal Technical Institute of Arizona Inc-Motorcycle Mechanics Institute Division
Universal Technical Institute of California Inc
Universal Technical Institute of Illinois Inc
Universal Technical Institute of Massachusetts Inc
Universal Technical Institute of Northern California Inc
Universal Technical Institute of Pennsylvania Inc
Universal Technical Institute of Texas Inc.
Universal Technology College of Puerto Rico
Universal Therapeutic Massage Institute
Universal Training Institute
Universidad Adventista de las Antillas
Universidad Central de Bayamon
Universidad Central Del Caribe
Universidad Del Este
Universidad del Sagrado Corazon
Universidad Del Turabo
Universidad Metropolitana
Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico
University Academy of Hair Design
University at Buffalo
University of Advancing Technology
University of Aesthetics-Chicago
University of Akron Main Campus
University of Akron Wayne College
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Alabama in Huntsville
University of Alaska Anchorage
University of Alaska Fairbanks
University of Alaska Southeast
University of Antelope Valley
University of Arizona
University of Arkansas
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Arkansas at Monticello
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
University of Arkansas Community College-Batesville
University of Arkansas Community College-Hope
University of Arkansas Community College-Morrilton
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
University of Baltimore
University of Bridgeport
University of California-Berkeley
University of California-Davis
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Merced
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
University of California-Santa Barbara
University of California-Santa Cruz
University of Central Arkansas
University of Central Florida
University of Central Missouri
University of Central Oklahoma
University of Charleston
University of Chicago
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Cincinnati-Clermont College
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Colorado Boulder
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Connecticut
University of Connecticut-Avery Point
University of Connecticut-Stamford
University of Connecticut-Tri-Campus
University of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences-Harlingen
University of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences-La Joya
University of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences-McAllen
University of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences-San Antonio Jamar
University of Cosmetology Arts & Sciences-San Antonio Perrin
University of Dallas
University of Dayton
University of Delaware
University of Denver
University of Detroit Mercy
University of Dubuque
University of Evansville
University of Florida
University of Florida-Online
University of Georgia
University of Great Falls
University of Guam
University of Hartford
University of Hawaii at Hilo
University of Hawaii at Manoa
University of Hawaii Maui College
University of Hawaii-West Oahu
University of Holy Cross
University of Houston
University of Houston-Clear Lake
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston-Victoria
University of Idaho
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Illinois at Springfield
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Indianapolis
University of Iowa
University of Jamestown
University of Kansas
University of Kentucky
University of La Verne
University of Louisiana at Lafayette
University of Louisiana at Monroe
University of Louisville
University of Maine
University of Maine at Augusta
University of Maine at Farmington
University of Maine at Fort Kent
University of Maine at Machias
University of Maine at Presque Isle
University of Management and Technology
University of Mary
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
University of Maryland Baltimore
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
University of Maryland-University College
University of Mary Washington
University of Massachusetts-Amherst
University of Massachusetts-Boston
University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
University of Massachusetts-Lowell
University of Memphis
University of Miami
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of Michigan-Dearborn
University of Michigan-Flint
University of Minnesota-Crookston
University of Minnesota-Duluth
University of Minnesota-Morris
University of Minnesota-Rochester
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
University of Mississippi
University of Missouri-Columbia
University of Missouri-Kansas City
University of Missouri-St Louis
University of Mobile
University of Montevallo
University of Mount Olive
University of Mount Union
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
University of Nevada-Reno
University of New England
University of New Hampshire at Manchester
University of New Hampshire-Main Campus
University of New Haven
University of New Mexico-Gallup Campus
University of New Mexico-Los Alamos Campus
University of New Mexico-Main Campus
University of New Mexico-Taos Campus
University of New Mexico-Valencia County Campus
University of New Orleans
University of North Alabama
University of North Carolina at Asheville
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
University of North Carolina at Pembroke
University of North Carolina School of the Arts
University of North Carolina Wilmington
University of North Dakota
University of Northern Colorado
University of Northern Iowa
University of North Florida
University of North Georgia
University of North Texas
University of North Texas at Dallas
University of Northwestern Ohio
University of Northwestern-St Paul
University of Notre Dame
University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
University of Oregon
University of Pennsylvania
University of Phoenix-Alabama
University of Phoenix-Arizona
University of Phoenix-Arkansas
University of Phoenix-California
University of Phoenix-Colorado
University of Phoenix-Connecticut
University of Phoenix-Florida
University of Phoenix-Georgia
University of Phoenix-Hawaii
University of Phoenix-Idaho
University of Phoenix-Illinois
University of Phoenix-Indiana
University of Phoenix-Iowa
University of Phoenix-Kentucky
University of Phoenix-Louisiana
University of Phoenix-Maryland
University of Phoenix-Massachusetts
University of Phoenix-Michigan
University of Phoenix-Minnesota
University of Phoenix-Mississippi
University of Phoenix-Missouri
University of Phoenix-Nevada
University of Phoenix-New Jersey
University of Phoenix-New Mexico
University of Phoenix-North Carolina
University of Phoenix-Ohio
University of Phoenix-Oklahoma
University of Phoenix-Oregon
University of Phoenix-Pennsylvania
University of Phoenix-Puerto Rico
University of Phoenix-South Carolina
University of Phoenix-Tennessee
University of Phoenix-Texas
University of Phoenix-Utah
University of Phoenix-Virginia
University of Phoenix-Washington
University of Phoenix-Washington DC
University of Phoenix-Wisconsin
University of Pikeville
University of Pittsburgh-Bradford
University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg
University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown
University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Shadyside School of Nursing
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
University of Pittsburgh-Titusville
University of Portland
University of Puerto Rico-Aguadilla
University of Puerto Rico-Arecibo
University of Puerto Rico-Bayamon
University of Puerto Rico-Carolina
University of Puerto Rico-Cayey
University of Puerto Rico-Humacao
University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez
University of Puerto Rico-Medical Sciences
University of Puerto Rico-Ponce
University of Puerto Rico-Rio Piedras
University of Puerto Rico-Utuado
University of Puget Sound
University of Redlands
University of Rhode Island
University of Richmond
University of Rio Grande
University of Rochester
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne
University of Saint Joseph
University of Saint Mary
University of San Diego
University of San Francisco
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
University of Scranton
University of Sioux Falls
University of South Alabama
University of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
University of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Lancaster
University of South Carolina-Salkehatchie
University of South Carolina-Sumter
University of South Carolina-Union
University of South Carolina-Upstate
University of South Dakota
University of Southern California
University of Southern Indiana
University of Southern Maine
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Southernmost Florida
University of South Florida-Main Campus
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of Spa & Cosmetology Arts
University of St Francis
University of St Thomas
University of St Thomas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
University of the Cumberlands
University of the District of Columbia
University of the Incarnate Word
University of the Ozarks
University of the Pacific
University of the Potomac-VA Campus
University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus
University of the Sciences
University of the Southwest
University of the Virgin Islands
University of the West
University of Toledo
University of Tulsa
University of Utah
University of Valley Forge
University of Vermont
University of Virginia-Main Campus
University of Washington-Bothell Campus
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
University of West Alabama
University of Western States
University of West Georgia
University of Wisconsin Colleges
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
University of Wisconsin-Madison
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
University of Wisconsin-Stout
University of Wisconsin-Superior
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
University of Wyoming
Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School
Upper Iowa University
Upper Valley Career Center
Upstate Medical University
Urbana University
Urban College of Boston
Ursinus College
Ursuline College
U S Grant Joint Vocational School
Utah College of Massage Therapy-Aurora
Utah College of Massage Therapy-Dallas
Utah College of Massage Therapy-Houston
Utah College of Massage Therapy-Phoenix
Utah College of Massage Therapy-Salt Lake City
Utah College of Massage Therapy-Tempe
Utah College of Massage Therapy-Utah Valley
Utah College of Massage Therapy-Vegas
Utah College of Massage Therapy-Westminster
Utah State University
Utah Valley University
Utica College
Utica School of Commerce
Valdosta State University
Valencia College
Valley Beauty School
Valley City State University
Valley College-Beckley
Valley College-Martinsburg
Valley College of Medical Careers
Valley College-Princeton
Valley Forge Military College
Valley Grande Institute for Academic Studies
Valparaiso University
Vance-Granville Community College
Vanderbilt University
VanderCook College of Music
Vanguard College of Cosmetology-Baton Rouge
Vanguard College of Cosmetology-Metairie
Vanguard College of Cosmetology-Slidell
Vanguard-Sentinel Adult Career and Technology Center
Vanguard University of Southern California
Vanity School of Cosmetology
Vantage Career Center
Vassar College
Vatterott College-Appling Farms
Vatterott College-Berkeley
Vatterott College-Cleveland
Vatterott College-Des Moines
Vatterott College-Dividend
Vatterott College-ex'treme Institute by Nelly-St Louis
Vatterott College-Fairview Heights
Vatterott College-Joplin
Vatterott College-Kansas City
Vatterott College-Oklahoma City
Vatterott College-Quincy
Vatterott College-Springfield
Vatterott College-Spring Valley
Vatterott College-St Charles
Vatterott College-St Joseph
Vatterott College-Sunset Hills
Vatterott College-Tulsa
Vatterott College-Wichita
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Veeb Nassau County School of Practical Nursing
Velvatex College of Beauty Culture
Velvet Touch Academy of Cosmetology
Venango County Area Vocational Technical School
Ventura Adult and Continuing Education
Ventura College
Venus Beauty Academy
Vermilion Community College
Vermont Technical College
Vernon College
Vet Tech Institute
Vet Tech Institute of Houston
Vibe Barber College
VICI Aveda Institute
Victoria Beauty College Inc
Victoria College
Victoria's Academy of Cosmetology
Victor Valley Beauty College Inc
Victor Valley College
Victory Trade School
Villa Maria College
Villanova University
Vinal Technical High School
Vincennes Beauty College
Vincennes University
Virgil's Beauty College
Virginia Beach City Public Schools School of Practical Nursing
Virginia College-Augusta
Virginia College-Austin
Virginia College-Baton Rouge
Virginia College-Biloxi
Virginia College-Birmingham
Virginia College-Charleston
Virginia College-Columbia
Virginia College-Columbus
Virginia College-Florence
Virginia College-Fort Pierce
Virginia College-Greensboro
Virginia College-Greenville
Virginia College-Huntsville
Virginia College-Jackson
Virginia College-Jacksonville
Virginia College-Knoxville
Virginia College-Lubbock
Virginia College-Macon
Virginia College-Mobile
Virginia College-Montgomery
Virginia College-Pensacola
Virginia College-Richmond
Virginia College-Savannah
Virginia College-School of Business and Health-Chattanooga
Virginia College-Shreveport Bossier City
Virginia College-Spartanburg
Virginia College-Tulsa
Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Highlands Community College
Virginia Marti College of Art and Design
Virginia Military Institute
Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
Virginia School of Hair Design
Virginia School of Massage
Virginia Sewing Machines and School Center
Virginia State University
Virginia Union University
Virginia Wesleyan College
Virginia Western Community College
Visible Music College
Vista College
Vista College-Online
Viterbo University
Vogue Beauty and Barber School
Vogue College of Cosmetology
Vogue College of Cosmetology-McAllen
Vogue College of Cosmetology-San Antonio Fredericksburg
Vogue College of Cosmetology-Santa Fe
Volunteer Beauty Academy-Dyersburg
Volunteer Beauty Academy-Madison
Volunteer Beauty Academy-Nashville
Volunteer State Community College
Voorhees College
Wabash College
Wabash Valley College
W Academy of Salon and Spa
Wade College
Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy
Wagner College
Wake Forest University
Wake Technical Community College
Walden University
Waldorf College
Walla Walla Community College
Walla Walla University
Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration
Walsh University
Walters State Community College
Wards Corner Beauty Academy-Norfolk
Wards Corner Beauty Academy-Virginia Beach
Warner Pacific College
Warner Pacific College Adult Degree Program
Warner University
Warren County Career Center
Warren County Community College
Warrensburg Area Career Center
Warren Wilson College
Wartburg College
Washburn Institute of Technology
Washburn University
Washington Adventist University
Washington and Lee University
Washington Barber College Inc
Washington College
Washington County Adult Skill Center
Washington County Career Center-Adult Technical Training
Washington County Community College
Washington Hospital School of Nursing
Washington Hospital School of Radiologic Technology
Washington & Jefferson College
Washington Saratoga Warren Hamilton Essex BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Washington State Community College
Washington State University
Washington University in St Louis
Washtenaw Community College
Watkins College of Art Design & Film
Watts School of Nursing
Waubonsee Community College
Waukesha County Technical College
Wayland Baptist University
Wayne Community College
Wayne County Community College District
Wayne County Schools Career Center
Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
Waynesburg University
Waynes College of Beauty
Wayne State College
Wayne State University
Waynesville Career Center
Weatherford College
Webber International University
Webb Institute
Weber State University
Webster University
Welch College
Welder Training and Testing Institute
Wellesley College
Wells College
WellSpring School of Allied Health-Kansas City
WellSpring School of Allied Health-Lawrence
Wenatchee Valley College
Wentworth Institute of Technology
Wentworth Military Academy and College
Wesleyan College
Wesleyan University
Wesley College
Westchester School of Beauty Culture
West Chester University of Pennsylvania
West Coast Ultrasound Institute
West Coast University-Dallas
West Coast University-Los Angeles
West Coast University-Miami
West Coast University-Ontario
West Coast University-Orange County
Westech College
Western Area Career & Technology Center
Western Carolina University
Western Connecticut State University
Western Dakota Technical Institute
Western Governors University
Western Hills School of Beauty and Hair Design
Western Illinois University
Western International University
Western Iowa Tech Community College
Western Kentucky University
Western Michigan University
Western Nebraska Community College
Western Nevada College
Western New England University
Western New Mexico University
Western Oklahoma State College
Western Oregon University
Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing
Western Piedmont Community College
Western State Colorado University
Western Suffolk BOCES
Western Technical College
Western Technical College
Western Technical College
Western Technology Center
Western Texas College
Western Washington University
Western Wyoming Community College
Westfield State University
West Georgia Technical College
West Hills College-Coalinga
West Hills College-Lemoore
West Kentucky Community and Technical College
West Liberty University
West Los Angeles College
WestMed College
West Michigan College of Barbering and Beauty
Westminster College
Westminster College
Westminster College
Westmont College
Westmoreland County Community College
West Shore Community College
West Tennessee Business College
West Texas A & M University
West Valley College
West Virginia Business College-Wheeling
West Virginia Junior College-Bridgeport
West Virginia Junior College-Charleston
West Virginia Junior College-Morgantown
West Virginia Northern Community College
West Virginia State University
West Virginia University
West Virginia University at Parkersburg
West Virginia University Hospital Departments of Rad Tech and Nutrition
West Virginia University Institute of Technology
West Virginia Wesleyan College
Westwood College-Anaheim
Westwood College-Annandale
Westwood College-Arlington Ballston
Westwood College-Atlanta Peachtree Center Campus
Westwood College-Aurora Campus
Westwood College-Chicago Loop
Westwood College-Denver North
Westwood College-Dupage
Westwood College-Inland Empire
Westwood College-Los Angeles
Westwood College-Northlake
Westwood College-O'Hare Airport
Westwood College-River Oaks
Westwood College-South Bay
Wes Watkins Technology Center
W F Kaynor Technical High School
Wharton County Junior College
Whatcom Community College
Wheaton College
Wheaton College
Wheeling Jesuit University
Wheelock College
White Earth Tribal and Community College
White Mountains Community College
Whitman College
Whittier College
Whitworth University
Whitworth University-Adult Degree Programs
Wichita Area Technical College
Wichita State University
Wichita Technical Institute
Widener University-Delaware Law School
Widener University-Main Campus
Wilberforce University
Wiley College
Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center Practical Nursing
Wilkes Community College
Wilkes University
Willamette University
William Carey University
William Jessup University
William Jewell College
William Moore College of Technology
William Paterson University of New Jersey
William Peace University
William Penn University
William Rainey Harper College
Williams Baptist College
Williamsburg Technical College
Williams College
William T McFatter Technical College
William Woods University
Williston State College
Willoughby-Eastlake School of Practical Nursing
Wilmington College
Wilmington University
Wilson College
Wilson Community College
Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center
Windham Memorial Hospital-Radiologic Technology Program
Windham Technical High School
Windward Community College
Wingate University
Winona State University
Winston Salem Barber School
Winston-Salem State University
Winthrop University
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
Wisconsin Academy
Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Withlacoochee Technical Institute
Wittenberg University
Wofford College
Woodbury University
Wood County School of Practical Nursing
Woodland Community College
Woodruff Medical Training and Testing
Wood Tobe-Coburn School
Woodward Beauty College
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Worcester State University
Word of Life Bible Institute
Worsham College of Mortuary Science
Wor-Wic Community College
Wright Beauty Academy
Wright Beauty Academy
Wright Career College
Wright State University-Lake Campus
Wright State University-Main Campus
Wyo Tech-Blairsville
Wyotech-Daytona
Wyotech-Fremont
Wyotech-Laramie
Wyotech-Long Beach
Wytheville Community College
Xavier College School of Nursing
Xavier University
Xavier University of Louisiana
Xenon International Academy-Denver
Xenon International Academy-Omaha
Xtreme Career Institute
Yahweh Beauty Academy
Yakima Valley Community College
Yale University
Yavapai College
Yechanlaz Instituto Vocacional
Yeshivah Gedolah Rabbinical College
Yeshiva University
York College
York College Pennsylvania
York County Community College
York County School of Technology-Adult & Continuing Education
York Technical College
Yorktowne Business Institute
Young Harris College
Youngstown State University
YTI Career Institute-Altoona
YTI Career Institute-York
Yuba College
Yukon Beauty College Inc
Zane State College
Z Hair Academy
or
Pick a state
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Pick a state
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
See Top Colleges
Use the menus below to change the school categories.
Private for-profit, 2-year
Private for-profit, 4-year
Private for-profit, less-than 2-year
Private not-for-profit, 2-year
Private not-for-profit, 4-year
Private not-for-profit, less-than 2-year
Public, 2-year
Public, 4-year
Public, less-than 2-year
Unclassified
Research Universities
Predominately Associate's Degrees Colleges
Predominately Bachelor's Degrees Colleges
Religious Schools
Medical & Nursing Schools
Tech & Engineering Schools
Business Schools
Art Schools
Law Schools
Master's Colleges
Tribal Colleges
Highest
1601.
$88,336
Aerosim Flight Academy
1600.
$72,401
Hallmark Institute of Photography
1599.
$59,156
The International Culinary Center
1598.
$47,994
First Coast Barber Academy
1597.
$44,012
Institute of Culinary Education
1596.
$43,156
Pennsylvania Institute of Taxidermy Inc
1595.
$38,791
International Culinary Center-California
1594.
$37,767
High Desert Medical College
1593.
$36,011
SAE Institute of Technology-New York
1592.
$35,832
Professional Massage Training Center
Lowest
1.
$3,114
B M Spurr School of Practical Nursing
2.
$6,027
Franklin Career Institute
3.
$6,325
Southeastern School of Cosmetology
4.
$6,584
Career School of NY
5.
$6,803
American Indian OIC Inc
6.
$7,766
Summit Academy Opportunities Industrialization Center
7.
$7,825
Northwest HVAC/R Training Center
8.
$8,105
EDP School of Computer Programming
9.
$8,126
CET-Coachella
10.
$8,323
CET-Watsonville
Highest
58.
$32,885
Hypnosis Motivation Institute
57.
$30,750
Gemological Institute of America-New York
56.
$27,737
Gemological Institute of America-Carlsbad
55.
$26,779
WestMed College
54.
$24,889
Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing
53.
$24,080
Blue Sky School of Professional Massage and Therapeutic Bodywork
52.
$23,325
Ohio Institute of Allied Health
51.
$22,394
Hobart Institute of Welding Technology
50.
$22,133
Precision Manufacturing Institute
49.
$19,216
Starting Points Inc
Lowest
1.
$1,063
Phagans School of Beauty
2.
$1,689
West Michigan College of Barbering and Beauty
3.
$2,677
Evans Hairstyling College-Cedar City
4.
$3,524
Collins School of Cosmetology
5.
$3,554
Avalon School of Cosmetology
6.
$4,199
Allstate Hairstyling & Barber College
7.
$4,602
Appalachian Beauty School
8.
$4,616
Charleston School of Beauty Culture
9.
$4,658
National Beauty College
10.
$4,774
Valley Beauty School
Highest
366.
$40,731
New England School of Photography
365.
$36,172
ATS Institute of Technology
364.
$35,287
Portfolio Center
363.
$31,442
Bellus Academy-Poway
362.
$29,567
Gnomon School of Visual Effects
361.
$29,467
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising-Orange County
360.
$29,067
Cardiotech Ultrasound School
359.
$28,413
Mueller College
358.
$28,087
Bellus Academy-El Cajon
357.
$27,730
Brown College of Court Reporting
Lowest
1.
-$5,686
Interface College-Spokane
2.
$6,632
Laurel Business Institute
3.
$7,120
Columbia College
4.
$7,419
Laurel Technical Institute
5.
$7,450
Consolidated School of Business-Lancaster
6.
$7,652
Interactive College of Technology
7.
$7,732
Everest Institute-Rochester
8.
$7,821
Laurel Technical Institute
9.
$8,072
Huntington Junior College
10.
$8,197
SBI Campus-An Affiliate of Sanford-Brown
Highest
542.
$77,100
Aviator College of Aeronautical Science and Technology
541.
$39,163
West Coast Ultrasound Institute
540.
$37,171
Global Health College
539.
$36,196
Prism Career Institute-Upper Darby
538.
$34,705
New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts
537.
$34,055
Fortis College-Norfolk
536.
$32,924
FINE Mortuary College
535.
$31,791
Oklahoma Technical College
534.
$31,218
Fortis Institute-Port Saint Lucie
533.
$31,180
Advertising Art Educational Services DBA School of Advertising Art
Lowest
1.
$2,003
CVPH Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology
2.
$4,771
Victory Trade School
3.
$5,412
DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
4.
$7,010
Word of Life Bible Institute
5.
$10,437
Michigan Barber School Inc
6.
$10,743
duCret School of Arts
7.
$10,774
Associated Beth Rivkah Schools
8.
$12,154
Arnot Ogden Medical Center
9.
$14,109
Employment Solutions-College for Technical Education
10.
$14,135
Northwest College-Tualatin
Highest
36.
$40,904
New York Methodist Hospital Center for Allied Health Education
35.
$33,187
North Bennet Street School
34.
$32,520
Holy Name Medical Center School of Nursing
33.
$32,443
Valley Forge Military College
32.
$24,491
Merkaz Bnos-Business School
31.
$22,905
St Margaret School of Nursing
30.
$22,838
The Ailey School
29.
$22,688
St Joseph School of Nursing
28.
$22,520
Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theater
27.
$21,867
Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing
Lowest
1.
$4,659
Jacksonville College-Main Campus
2.
$6,526
Institute of Design and Construction
3.
$7,399
Urban College of Boston
4.
$8,009
John A Gupton College
5.
$8,181
Alaska Christian College
6.
$8,382
Latter-day Saints Business College
7.
$8,812
Chatfield College
8.
$9,958
William Moore College of Technology
9.
$10,398
Rosedale Bible College
10.
$10,432
Orleans Technical Institute
Highest
68.
$39,615
American Academy of Dramatic Arts-New York
67.
$36,371
American Academy of Dramatic Arts-Los Angeles
66.
$31,674
The Landing School
65.
$26,926
Metropolitan Career Center Computer Technology Institute
64.
$26,352
Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics
63.
$26,052
Kilian Community College
62.
$25,392
Commonwealth Technical Institute
61.
$25,121
Delaware College of Art and Design
60.
$24,067
Remington College-Little Rock Campus
59.
$23,850
City College-Hollywood
Highest
92.
$23,493
Western Suffolk BOCES
91.
$23,480
Southwest Technology Center
90.
$19,092
Warren County Career Center
89.
$18,836
Florida Panhandle Technical College
88.
$18,692
Ridge Career Center
87.
$16,705
Tulsa Technology Center-Lemley Campus
86.
$16,368
Great Oaks Career Campuses
85.
$15,396
Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center
84.
$14,050
Erwin Technical College
83.
$13,485
Toledo Public Schools Adult and Continuing Education
Highest
897.
$18,036
River Valley Community College
896.
$16,430
Louisiana Delta Community College
895.
$16,278
Texas State Technical College-West Texas
894.
$16,131
East San Gabriel Valley Regional Occupational Program
893.
$15,925
Kansas City Kansas Community College
892.
$15,842
NHTI-Concord's Community College
891.
$15,399
Lakes Region Community College
890.
$15,190
Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute
889.
$14,986
North Hennepin Community College
888.
$14,703
Great Bay Community College
Lowest
1.
$3,356
Chief Dull Knife College
2.
$4,290
Fort Peck Community College
3.
$5,000
Bay Mills Community College
4.
$5,688
Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College
5.
$6,490
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College
6.
$6,732
Cankdeska Cikana Community College
7.
$6,839
Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College
8.
$8,056
Stone Child College
9.
$8,235
Sisseton Wahpeton College
10.
$8,268
Little Big Horn College
Highest
17.
$14,716
Tohono O'Odham Community College
16.
$11,517
Leech Lake Tribal College
15.
$11,267
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College
14.
$9,775
Nebraska Indian Community College
13.
$9,598
Ilisagvik College
12.
$9,269
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute
11.
$9,078
Aaniiih Nakoda College
10.
$8,268
Little Big Horn College
9.
$8,235
Sisseton Wahpeton College
8.
$8,056
Stone Child College
Lowest
1.
$14,056
National Paralegal College
2.
$15,060
Virginia College-Greensboro
3.
$16,344
Rasmussen College-Kansas
4.
$16,813
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Scottsdale
5.
$18,416
Center for Advanced Legal Studies
6.
$18,754
National American University-Houston
7.
$22,328
New England Culinary Institute
8.
$24,108
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Indiana
9.
$24,166
ITT Technical Institute-Pensacola
10.
$31,534
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
Highest
10.
$31,534
The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College
9.
$24,166
ITT Technical Institute-Pensacola
8.
$24,108
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Indiana
7.
$22,328
New England Culinary Institute
6.
$18,754
National American University-Houston
5.
$18,416
Center for Advanced Legal Studies
4.
$16,813
Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts-Scottsdale
3.
$16,344
Rasmussen College-Kansas
2.
$15,060
Virginia College-Greensboro
1.
$14,056
National Paralegal College
Lowest
1.
$11,766
Trident University International
2.
$14,359
University of Phoenix-Arizona
3.
$14,557
Capella University
4.
$15,467
Aspen University
5.
$16,411
Argosy University-Chicago
6.
$16,689
University of Management and Technology
7.
$18,115
Argosy University-Tampa
8.
$19,473
Argosy University-Sarasota
9.
$19,665
Argosy University-Denver
10.
$20,122
Argosy University-Atlanta
Highest
15.
$28,535
Walden University
14.
$27,654
Argosy University-Phoenix Online Division
13.
$25,442
Grand Canyon University
12.
$20,765
Argosy University-Orange County
11.
$20,456
Argosy University-Inland Empire
10.
$20,122
Argosy University-Atlanta
9.
$19,665
Argosy University-Denver
8.
$19,473
Argosy University-Sarasota
7.
$18,115
Argosy University-Tampa
6.
$16,689
University of Management and Technology
Lowest
1.
$11,340
Bryant & Stratton College-Albany
2.
$11,812
Bryant & Stratton College-Greece
3.
$12,280
Bryant & Stratton College-Buffalo
4.
$12,689
University of Southernmost Florida
5.
$13,372
Bryant & Stratton College-Syracuse North
6.
$14,113
Santa Barbara Business College-Santa Maria
7.
$15,168
Bryant & Stratton College-Hampton
8.
$15,255
Kaplan University-Augusta Campus
9.
$15,337
Florida Technical College
10.
$15,798
Bryant & Stratton College-Bayshore
Highest
71.
$34,703
Florida Career College-Miami
70.
$32,558
Tribeca Flashpoint College
69.
$30,090
Los Angeles Film School
68.
$29,677
Platt College-Riverside
67.
$28,924
Vista College-Online
66.
$28,486
Duluth Business University
65.
$27,742
Platt College-Tulsa
64.
$25,326
Daymar College-Bellevue
63.
$25,148
ITT Technical Institute-Johnson City
62.
$24,887
Lincoln College of New England-Southington
Lowest
1.
$9,534
National American University-Bloomington
2.
$10,600
Plaza College
3.
$10,827
Monroe College
4.
$11,875
Mount Washington College
5.
$11,913
National American University-Sioux Falls
6.
$12,438
Briarcliffe College
7.
$13,222
Bryant & Stratton College-Amherst
8.
$13,341
Bryant & Stratton College-Online
9.
$13,545
Minnesota School of Business-Blaine
10.
$13,550
University of Antelope Valley
Highest
203.
$30,873
Academy College
202.
$30,802
Kendall College
201.
$30,568
Platt College-Ontario
200.
$30,048
Strayer University-Texas
199.
$29,500
South University-Austin
198.
$28,488
Brookline College-Phoenix
197.
$27,858
DigiPen Institute of Technology
196.
$27,553
Westwood College-Arlington Ballston
195.
$27,455
College of Business and Technology-Kendall
194.
$27,137
Charter College-Anchorage
Lowest
1.
$9,276
Pacific College
2.
$14,245
Angeles College
3.
$14,680
Virginia College-Tulsa
4.
$14,739
Bryant & Stratton College-Wauwatosa
5.
$15,327
Virginia College-Spartanburg
6.
$15,706
Virginia College-Charleston
7.
$15,869
Fortis College-Cutler Bay
8.
$15,931
Stanbridge College
9.
$16,006
Acupuncture and Massage College
10.
$16,113
Bryant & Stratton College-Akron
Highest
59.
$36,982
West Coast University-Orange County
58.
$36,910
West Coast University-Dallas
57.
$36,598
Platt College-Aurora
56.
$35,100
West Coast University-Los Angeles
55.
$32,147
South College-Asheville
54.
$31,552
Hondros College
53.
$29,738
Platt College-Los Angeles
52.
$28,453
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Arizona
51.
$25,795
Chamberlain College of Nursing-Ohio
49.
$25,453
AmeriTech College-Draper
Lowest
1.
$14,035
Hamilton Technical College
2.
$17,614
The Art Institute of St Louis
3.
$19,991
Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology
4.
$20,843
Madison Media Institute
5.
$20,852
ITT Technical Institute-Lathrop
6.
$20,899
Neumont University
7.
$21,217
ITT Technical Institute-Everett
8.
$21,429
ITT Technical Institute-Salem
9.
$21,471
ITT Technical Institute-Arnold
10.
$21,486
ITT Technical Institute-San Dimas
Highest
62.
$25,830
University of Advancing Technology
61.
$24,943
ITT Technical Institute-Little Rock
60.
$24,941
Fountainhead College of Technology
59.
$24,904
ITT Technical Institute-Oak Brook
58.
$24,824
ITT Technical Institute-Albuquerque
57.
$24,780
ITT Technical Institute-Fort Wayne
56.
$24,556
ITT Technical Institute-Brooklyn Center
55.
$24,432
Southern California Institute of Technology
54.
$24,141
ITT Technical Institute-Lake Mary
53.
$24,133
ITT Technical Institute-Wyoming
Lowest
1.
$2,280
Western International University
2.
$7,331
Jamestown Business College
3.
$10,230
New England College of Business and Finance
4.
$11,339
National American University-Ellsworth AFB Extension
5.
$15,273
Globe University-Minneapolis
6.
$15,777
Jones International University
7.
$17,323
University of Phoenix-Mississippi
8.
$17,367
University of Phoenix-Alabama
9.
$17,505
University of Phoenix-North Carolina
10.
$17,578
University of Phoenix-New Jersey
Highest
51.
$33,023
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising-San Francisco
50.
$31,954
Strayer University-Alabama
49.
$30,744
LIM College
48.
$30,634
DeVry University-Wisconsin
47.
$30,145
Schiller International University
46.
$29,389
Strayer University-South Carolina
45.
$28,928
Strayer University-Maryland
44.
$28,535
Strayer University-Global Region
43.
$27,948
DeVry University-Tennessee
42.
$27,619
DeVry University-North Carolina
Lowest
1.
$11,865
Paier College of Art Inc
2.
$15,665
Sanford-Brown College-Las Vegas
3.
$15,810
Sanford-Brown College-Orlando
4.
$16,399
Sanford-Brown College-Chicago
5.
$16,526
Sanford-Brown College-San Antonio
6.
$17,691
Hussian College School of Art
7.
$17,696
Sanford-Brown College-Seattle
8.
$18,474
Sanford-Brown College-Tampa
9.
$19,313
Design Institute of San Diego
10.
$19,338
Broadview Entertainment Arts University
Highest
68.
$44,365
New York Film Academy
67.
$41,525
Southwest University of Visual Arts-Tucson
66.
$40,258
Southwest University of Visual Arts-Albuquerque
65.
$38,544
Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising-Los Angeles
64.
$36,157
The Creative Center
63.
$35,972
Platt College-San Diego
62.
$35,196
School of Visual Arts
61.
$34,740
Musicians Institute
60.
$32,127
Newschool of Architecture and Design
59.
$31,643
Los Angeles College of Music
Lowest
1.
$9,288
The National Hispanic University
2.
$9,568
American Public University System
3.
$9,726
Columbia Southern University
4.
$12,118
Grantham University
5.
$13,747
Colorado Technical University-Online
6.
$15,098
Argosy University-San Diego
7.
$15,517
American InterContinental University-Online
8.
$15,576
Kaplan University-Davenport Campus
9.
$15,940
Argosy University-Hawaii
10.
$16,719
University of Phoenix-Oklahoma
Highest
58.
$30,461
Full Sail University
57.
$30,447
Strayer University-North Carolina
56.
$30,230
Strayer University-Georgia
55.
$30,182
Strayer University-Tennessee
54.
$29,970
Post University
53.
$29,601
Strayer University-Virginia
52.
$29,291
Strayer University-Florida
51.
$28,756
South College
50.
$27,353
DeVry University-Colorado
49.
$27,101
DeVry University-Washington
Lowest
1.
$2,473
Harvard University
2.
$2,841
Stanford University
3.
$3,186
Brown University
4.
$3,630
Princeton University
5.
$3,918
Yale University
6.
$5,128
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
7.
$6,468
Rice University
8.
$6,696
California Institute of Technology
9.
$6,905
Vanderbilt University
10.
$7,529
Dartmouth College
Highest
114.
$30,500
Clark Atlanta University
113.
$29,820
Catholic University of America
112.
$29,089
Tulane University of Louisiana
111.
$29,010
The New School
110.
$28,524
American University
109.
$26,809
Hofstra University
108.
$26,745
University of Dayton
107.
$26,742
Immaculata University
106.
$26,717
Azusa Pacific University
105.
$26,588
Drexel University
Highest
445.
$40,648
Beacon College
444.
$33,467
American Jewish University
443.
$32,488
Marlboro College
442.
$32,431
Everglades University
441.
$32,409
University of Puget Sound
440.
$32,209
Morehouse College
439.
$31,659
Marymount Manhattan College
438.
$30,779
High Point University
437.
$30,307
Spelman College
436.
$29,132
East-West University
Lowest
1.
$4,390
Maria College of Albany
2.
$5,618
Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
3.
$9,924
Cabarrus College of Health Sciences
4.
$10,646
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
5.
$11,071
Trocaire College
6.
$12,787
Kettering College
7.
$14,738
Cox College
8.
$14,901
University of the Sciences
9.
$14,994
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
10.
$15,592
Adventist University of Health Sciences
Highest
45.
$29,243
Laboure College
44.
$28,908
Helene Fuld College of Nursing
43.
$28,681
MCPHS University
42.
$26,246
Palmer College of Chiropractic
41.
$25,344
Stevens-Henager College
40.
$25,124
Parker University
39.
$25,114
Independence University
38.
$24,420
Stevens-Henager College
37.
$24,261
CollegeAmerica-Denver
36.
$24,226
CollegeAmerica-Flagstaff
Lowest
1.
$2,813
Colorado Heights University
2.
$7,661
Cleary University
3.
$9,398
Northwood University-Texas
4.
$11,192
AIB College of Business
5.
$12,481
Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico-Orlando
6.
$15,080
Lincoln University
7.
$16,696
Northwood University-Michigan
8.
$19,109
Goldey-Beacom College
9.
$19,388
Babson College
10.
$19,610
Northwood University-Florida
Highest
15.
$25,957
Indiana Institute of Technology
14.
$24,243
Menlo College
13.
$23,186
Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico-Miami
12.
$21,927
Franklin University
11.
$20,689
Nichols College
10.
$19,610
Northwood University-Florida
9.
$19,388
Babson College
8.
$19,109
Goldey-Beacom College
7.
$16,696
Northwood University-Michigan
6.
$15,080
Lincoln University
Highest
49.
$46,416
Berklee College of Music
48.
$42,084
Southern California Institute of Architecture
47.
$41,115
Ringling College of Art and Design
46.
$38,856
Pratt Institute-Main
45.
$38,814
Art Center College of Design
44.
$38,518
California Institute of the Arts
43.
$37,790
The New England Conservatory of Music
42.
$37,018
School of the Art Institute of Chicago
41.
$35,101
San Francisco Art Institute
40.
$34,906
New York School of Interior Design
Lowest
1.
$2,029
University of the Southwest
2.
$6,466
Christian Brothers University
3.
$7,525
Western Governors University
4.
$7,956
Medaille College
5.
$8,732
Park University
6.
$8,886
Calumet College of Saint Joseph
7.
$9,355
Notre Dame of Maryland University
8.
$9,608
Chatham University
9.
$10,060
Daemen College
10.
$10,069
Heritage University
Highest
383.
$33,748
Oklahoma City University
382.
$32,847
Lynn University
381.
$32,809
The College of New Rochelle
380.
$32,696
Southern New Hampshire University
379.
$31,696
Franklin Pierce University
378.
$30,948
Sacred Heart University
377.
$30,535
Bryant University
376.
$30,287
Emerson College
375.
$29,923
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
374.
$28,872
New England College
Lowest
1.
$1,715
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
2.
$1,875
University of North Texas
3.
$3,364
California State University-Fullerton
4.
$3,834
California State University-Fresno
5.
$4,304
Texas A & M University-College Station
6.
$4,431
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
7.
$4,855
Indiana University-Bloomington
8.
$5,130
The University of Texas at El Paso
9.
$5,136
College of William and Mary
10.
$5,470
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Highest
191.
$21,233
University of Pittsburgh-Pittsburgh Campus
190.
$21,149
Colorado School of Mines
189.
$20,010
Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
188.
$18,470
Montclair State University
187.
$17,973
Texas Southern University
186.
$17,957
The University of Alabama
185.
$16,496
University of South Carolina-Columbia
184.
$16,488
University of Missouri-Kansas City
183.
$16,176
Temple University
182.
$16,089
University of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Highest
62.
$11,100
Kent State University at Ashtabula
61.
$10,844
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
60.
$10,791
Broward College
59.
$10,764
Kent State University at Trumbull
58.
$10,251
State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota
57.
$10,143
Ohio University-Southern Campus
56.
$10,115
Miami University-Middletown
55.
$10,103
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
54.
$9,547
Kent State University at Tuscarawas
53.
$9,506
Miami University-Hamilton
Lowest
1.
$1,726
Indian River State College
2.
$2,600
Farmingdale State College
3.
$2,868
Chipola College
4.
$3,288
United States Merchant Marine Academy
5.
$4,035
Daytona State College
6.
$4,306
CUNY York College
7.
$4,477
University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
8.
$4,827
St Mary's College of Maryland
9.
$4,967
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
10.
$5,020
Dalton State College
Highest
122.
$20,146
Pennsylvania College of Technology
121.
$17,627
Maine Maritime Academy
120.
$17,388
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Berks
119.
$17,106
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Altoona
118.
$16,747
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Erie-Behrend College
117.
$16,140
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Mont Alto
116.
$16,037
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton
115.
$15,069
Vermont Technical College
114.
$15,057
University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown
113.
$14,612
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Highest
263.
$21,326
Pennsylvania State University-World Campus
262.
$18,908
Rowan University
261.
$18,033
South Carolina State University
260.
$16,911
Stephen F Austin State University
259.
$16,141
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
258.
$15,937
West Chester University of Pennsylvania
257.
$15,642
Jacksonville State University
255.
$15,629
Christopher Newport University
255.
$15,629
University of the District of Columbia
254.
$15,621
Northeastern Illinois University
Highest
219.
$24,647
Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
218.
$23,389
Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center
217.
$23,188
Butler Tech-D Russel Lee Career Center
216.
$22,374
Cass Career Center
215.
$22,008
Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center
214.
$21,784
Clinton Technical School
213.
$21,579
Greene County Career and Technology Center
212.
$21,442
Blue Hills Regional Technical School
211.
$21,431
Southern Westchester BOCES-Practical Nursing Program
210.
$20,964
Southern Worcester County Regional Voc School District