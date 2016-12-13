Dollars for Docs
How Industry Dollars Reach Your Doctors
Pharmaceutical and medical device companies are now required by law to release details of their payments to a variety of doctors and U.S. teaching hospitals for promotional talks, research and consulting, among other categories. Use this tool to search for general payments (excluding research and ownership interests) made from August 2013 to December 2015. | Related Story: We’ve Updated Dollars for Docs. Here’s What’s New. »
Has Your Doctor Received Drug or Device Company Money?
in disclosed payments
doctors
teaching hospitals
companies
Totals listed below account for all payments from August 2013 to December 2015.
Top 50 Companies
Highest-Earning Doctors
|Name
|Payments
|
JACKSON
ROGER JACKSON
Orthopaedic Surgery of the Spine
|$54.1M
|
NARAYAN
SUJATA NARAYAN
Family Medicine
|$43.9M
|
BURKHART
STEPHEN BURKHART
Orthopaedic Surgery
|$43.4M
|
FOLEY
KEVIN FOLEY
Neurological Surgery
|$39.8M
|
UNDERWOOD
KAREN UNDERWOOD
Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
|$28.5M
Doctors Paid the Most Often
|Name
|Payments
|
STANKOVIC
ANA STANKOVIC
Nephrology
|2,839
|
ZANGENEH
FARHAD ZANGENEH
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
|2,433
|
BUSCH
ROBERT BUSCH
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
|2,334
|
FRITZ
JOHN FRITZ
Family Medicine
|2,196
|
Sacks
Gerald Sacks
Specialist
|2,114
Teaching Hospitals Paid the Most
Payments in Your State
About the Dollars for Docs Data
Details behind our drug company money database.
Download the Data
The entire data set is available for purchase in the ProPublica Data Store.
Source
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Open Payments data.
Archive
Search for payments made by 17 drug companies between 2009 and 2013.
Additional reporting, design & development by Madi Alexander, Al Shaw, Annie Waldman, Tobin Asher, Eric Sagara, Jeremy B. Merrill, Dan Nguyen, and Sisi Wei. Pharmacy, building, hospital and first aid icons from The Noun Project.
Note: We have made some effort to normalize the data and eliminate duplicates, but data is primarily as it has been reported by the companies to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. To purchase the normalized data, please visit the ProPublica Data Store. If you spot an error, please let us know at drugs@propublica.org.