Dollars for Docs

How Industry Dollars Reach Your Doctors

By Charles Ornstein, Lena Groeger, Mike Tigas, and Ryann Grochowski Jones, ProPublica. Updated December 13, 2016

Pharmaceutical and medical device companies are now required by law to release details of their payments to a variety of doctors and U.S. teaching hospitals for promotional talks, research and consulting, among other categories. Use this tool to search for general payments (excluding research and ownership interests) made from August 2013 to December 2015. | Related Story: We’ve Updated Dollars for Docs. Here’s What’s New. »

Cash
$6.25B

in disclosed payments

Doctor
810,716

doctors

Hospital
1,171

teaching hospitals

Company
1,866

companies

Totals listed below account for all payments from August 2013 to December 2015.

Top 50 Companies

Click on a company to see how its payments break down by drug, device or doctor. Or, see all companies »

Company Payments
GENENTECH, INC. $727M
DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS LLC $167M
STRYKER CORPORATION $153M
MEDTRONIC SOFAMOR DANEK USA, INC. $147M
ASTRAZENECA PHARMACEUTICALS LP $145M
PFIZER INC. $128M
ARTHREX, INC. $108M
MEDTRONIC VASCULAR, INC. $106M
JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC $106M
ALLERGAN INC. $105M
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. $103M
SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. $97.2M
ABBVIE, INC. $94.1M
TOPERA, INC. $93.1M
GLAXOSMITHKLINE, LLC. $86.3M
GILEAD SCIENCES INC $77.5M
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION $77M
ST. JUDE MEDICAL, INC. $75.2M
NUVASIVE, INC. $71.8M
MERCK SHARP & DOHME CORPORATION $71.1M
ZIMMER HOLDING INC $70.5M
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. $66.2M
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. $65.1M
TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, INC. $64.6M
CELGENE CORPORATION $62.8M
E.R. SQUIBB & SONS, L.L.C. $60.8M
AMGEN INC. $59.3M
NOVO NORDISK INC $55.8M
OTSUKA AMERICA PHARMACEUTICAL, INC. $55.5M
COVIDIEN LP $54.7M
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS AMERICA, INC. $53.9M
GENENTECH USA, INC. $50.8M
GENZYME CORPORATION $50.8M
COOK INCORPORATED $49.9M
MEDTRONIC USA, INC. $45.1M
ALCON LABORATORIES INC $40.9M
DEPUY ORTHOPAEDICS INC. $40.7M
BIOMET ORTHOPEDICS, LLC $39.2M
NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION $38.9M
MEDTRONIC NEUROVASCULAR $38.8M
SUNOVION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. $37.9M
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS NORTH AMERICA LLC $34.2M
FOREST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. $32.4M
ABBOTT LABORATORIES $32.4M
SANOFI-AVENTIS U.S. LLC $30.1M
COVIDIEN SALES LLC $27.6M
GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. $26.8M
LILLY USA, LLC $26.6M
SIEMENS MEDICAL SOLUTIONS USA, INC. $26.2M
BIOGEN IDEC INC. $26.2M

Highest-Earning Doctors

Name Payments
JACKSON
ROGER JACKSON

Orthopaedic Surgery of the Spine

 $54.1M
NARAYAN
SUJATA NARAYAN

Family Medicine

 $43.9M
BURKHART
STEPHEN BURKHART

Orthopaedic Surgery

 $43.4M
FOLEY
KEVIN FOLEY

Neurological Surgery

 $39.8M
UNDERWOOD
KAREN UNDERWOOD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine

 $28.5M

Doctors Paid the Most Often

Name Payments
STANKOVIC
ANA STANKOVIC

Nephrology

 2,839
ZANGENEH
FARHAD ZANGENEH

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

 2,433
BUSCH
ROBERT BUSCH

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism

 2,334
FRITZ
JOHN FRITZ

Family Medicine

 2,196
Sacks
Gerald Sacks

Specialist

 2,114

Teaching Hospitals Paid the Most

See all teaching hospitals »

Hospital Payments
CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
 		$681M
MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL
MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL
 		$92.5M
CLEVELAND CLINIC HOSPITAL
CLEVELAND CLINIC HOSPITAL
 		$38.7M
HOSPITAL OF THE UNIV OF PENNA
HOSPITAL OF THE UNIV OF PENNA
 		$30.6M
STRONG MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
STRONG MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
 		$30.1M

Payments in Your State

Click on a state to see payments made to doctors there.

State Payments
California $1.44B
New York $517M
Texas $435M
Florida $324M
Massachusetts $310M
Pennsylvania $256M
Ohio $223M
Illinois $197M
Tennessee $172M
North Carolina $169M
Georgia $159M
Missouri $158M
Arizona $153M
Michigan $142M
New Jersey $134M
Colorado $133M
Washington $129M
Maryland $106M
Virginia $99.1M
Minnesota $91.3M
Indiana $82.8M
Connecticut $64.3M
Utah $62.6M
Kentucky $57.7M
Wisconsin $50.4M
Alabama $50.1M
South Carolina $49.8M
Louisiana $48.7M
Oregon $42.8M
Nevada $40.6M
Oklahoma $38.8M
District of Columbia $38.4M
Iowa $31.3M
Arkansas $29.5M
Kansas $26.2M
Mississippi $24.6M
Nebraska $20.2M
Puerto Rico $19M
Rhode Island $16.8M
West Virginia $15.2M
New Hampshire $13.8M
Idaho $12.4M
Maine $11.9M
New Mexico $10.3M
Hawaii $10.2M
Delaware $9.03M
Montana $8.65M
South Dakota $7.53M
Vermont $4.89M
North Dakota $4.14M
Wyoming $3.16M
Alaska $1.8M
Virgin Islands $57,540
Armed Forces Pacific $22,457
Armed Forces Europe $17,761
Guam $16,803
Armed Forces Americas $4,148
Northern Mariana Islands $440
American Samoa $232

About the Dollars for Docs Data

Details behind our drug company money database.

Download the Data

The entire data set is available for purchase in the ProPublica Data Store.

Source

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Open Payments data.

Archive

Search for payments made by 17 drug companies between 2009 and 2013.

Patients, Take Action

We want to know how you've used or might use this information in your day to day lives. Have you talked to your doctor? Do you plan to? Tell us: propub.li/participate-d4d

Reporters, Use Our Data

Have questions about how you can best use Dollars for Docs for your own localized reporting? Contact us at communications@propublica.org.

Additional reporting, design & development by Madi Alexander, Al Shaw, Annie Waldman, Tobin Asher, Eric Sagara, Jeremy B. Merrill, Dan Nguyen, and Sisi Wei. Pharmacy, building, hospital and first aid icons from The Noun Project.

Note: We have made some effort to normalize the data and eliminate duplicates, but data is primarily as it has been reported by the companies to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. To purchase the normalized data, please visit the ProPublica Data Store. If you spot an error, please let us know at drugs@propublica.org.