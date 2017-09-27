Data Analysis: Bankruptcy and Race in America

In Western Tennessee, Chapter 7 Filing Rates Are Higher in Black Areas, But The Patterns Are Similar to White Filings Chapter 7 filings per 1,000 residents - black census tracts vs. white census tracts Note: The surge in filings in 2005 was due to the bankruptcy reform bill going into effect and also took place nationally.

In Western Tennessee, Chapter 13 Filing Rates Are Extremely High in Black Areas Chapter 13 filings per 1,000 residents - black census tracts vs. white census tracts Bankruptcy has worked this way in Western Tennessee for decades. Since 2001, the percentage of Chapter 7 filings has been fairly stable. The only exception was a spike prior to the passage of the 2005 bankruptcy reform bill (BAPCPA) and a dip in subsequent years. The chart below shows the chapter choice mix in the years just before the passage of BAPCPA and in recent years:

Western Tennessee Chapter Choice by Race Has Been Consistent for Decades Black Tracts White Tracts 2001-2004 20% 42% 2012-2015 18% 37%

Western Tennessee - With More Income, More Likelihood of Choosing Chapter 7 As elsewhere in the South, Chapter 13 filings in Western Tennessee are most common among low-income debtors. Below is a chart showing debtors’ chapter choice by narrow bands of monthly income (increments of $250) for the years 2011-2015. A debtor from a mostly black tract making around $3,000 per month was twice as likely as one making half that much to file under Chapter 7.

In Western Tennessee, Debtors With Higher Income Are Far More Likely to Choose Chapter 7 Note: Cases filed from 2011 to 2015 are included. Income is the monthly “current income” of the debtor in 2015 dollars. Omitted are debtors who declared current income of $0. These debtors, who accounted for 4 percent of black debtors and 5 percent of white debtors, tended to file under Chapter 7 in higher numbers (22 percent for black debtors and 46 percent for white debtors).

Western Tennessee - Discharge Rates are Very Low in the District, Especially for Black Debtors As is the case nationally, the discharge rate for Chapter 13 debtors from mostly black areas in Western Tennessee is lower than that of debtors from mostly white areas, even when comparing debtors at the same income level. Below is a chart showing the discharge rate for debtors in the same income group for cases filed from 2008 through 2010. (We grouped by slices of $20,000, so low-income is annual income below $20,000, low-mid income is between $20,000 and $40,000, etc.)

In Western Tennessee, the Chapter 13 Discharge Rate is Very Low, Especially for Black Debtors Income Filings in Black Tracts Filings in White Tracts Discharge Rate in Black Tracts Discharge Rate in White Tracts Low 8,595 2,917 11% 26% Low-Mid 8,560 4,055 24% 36% Mid 3,055 2,405 38% 47% Mid-High 1,063 1,231 44% 54% ALL 22,573 12,107 22% 40% Note: The discharge rate here is the percentage of all cases originally filed under Chapter 13 that ultimately resulted in discharge, including conversions to Chapter 7. This table includes cases filed from 2008 to 2010 because 2010 is the last year for which we have the final dispositions for almost all cases. The ALL line of the table includes cases where the Justice Department data did not have income information. Income is grouped by slices of $20,000. Low-income is annual income below $20,000, low-mid income is between $20,000 and $40,000, etc. The income groups here are different from the national census quintiles and so are not directly comparable to those national charts above. Together, the racial disparities in chapter choice and Chapter 13 discharge rate in the district combine for a striking result: Even though residents of mostly black areas file for bankruptcy in much higher numbers than residents of white areas, they actually receive far fewer discharges. Below is a breakdown of all filings regardless of chapter for the years 2008 through 2010. With Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 filings combined, there were almost 8,000 more filings by debtors from mostly black census tracts over these years, but debtors from mostly white tracts received almost 3,000 more discharges.

In Western Tennessee, More Bankruptcy Filings for Black Debtors, But Fewer Discharges Note: Includes cases filed from 2008-2010, under all chapters.

Western Tennessee Statistical Analysis: Racial Disparities Persist Even Controlling for Income and Other Debtor Characteristics As with the national analysis, we used multivariate logistic regression to evaluate three key questions about the role of race in the district while holding constant debtor income and other characteristics. The analysis included cases from 2008-2010. Cases were identified as being in majority black or non-Hispanic white census tracts, and only cases in majority black or white census tracts were included in the analysis. Full regression results and model specifications are available in Appendix A. 1) How big was the racial disparity in the outcome of all bankruptcy filings? Using the methods employed to analyze the national data, we evaluated the disparity evident in both Chapter 7 and 13 filings in the Western District of Tennessee. For debtors living in mostly black areas, the odds of having a case dismissed were about 2-1/2 times as high as those for debtors living in mostly white areas, controlling for income and other financial characteristics of debtors.

Odds of Dismissal (All Filings) Discharged Cases Dismissed Cases Odds of Dismissal Standard Error White Tracts 12,371 7,178 0.580 Black Tracts 9,675 17,253 1.783 Unadjusted Odds Ratio 3.073 Modeled Odds Ratio 2.470 0.021 *** 2) How big was the racial disparity in the outcome of Chapter 13 filings? For debtors living in mostly black areas, the odds of having a Chapter 13 case dismissed were about 70 percent higher than those of debtors living in mostly white areas, controlling for income and other financial characteristics of debtors.

Odds of Dismissal for Chapter 13 filings Discharged Cases Dismissed Cases Odds of Dismissal Standard Error White Tracts 4,626 6,958 1.504 Black Tracts 4,848 16,829 3.471 Unadjusted Odds Ratio 2.308 Modeled Odds Ratio 1.720 0.027 *** 3) How big was the racial disparity in chapter choice? For debtors living in mostly black areas, the odds of filing under Chapter 13 were two-and-a-half times as high as those for debtors living in mostly white areas, controlling for income and other financial characteristics of debtors.

Odds of filing using Chapter 13 Chapter 7 Cases Chapter 13 Cases Odds of Chapter 13 Standard Error White Tracts 7,965 11,584 1.454 Black Tracts 5,251 21,677 4.128 Unadjusted Odds Ratio 2.838 Modeled Odds Ratio 2.509 0.023 ***

Western Tennessee - Many Black Debtors Are Ill-Suited to Chapter 13 The financial profile of debtors in the district shows that black debtors are particularly ill-served by the predominance of Chapter 13. Below is a breakdown of the median value of several financial categories, by race and chapter. We have bolded the most important categories.

Median Assets, Liabilities, and Income for Debtors, 2015 Total Assets Real Property Personal Property Total Liabilities Secured Claims Unsecured Nonpriority Claims Annual Income Black Tracts Chapter 7 $12,300 $0 $9,587 $50,965 $6,500 $29,972 $26,829 Black Tracts Chapter 13 $9,251 $0 $6,740 $23,576 $5,590 $9,961 $19,493 White Tracts Chapter 7 $20,250 $0 $10,891 $74,165 $13,963 $33,391 $28,764 White Tracts Chapter 13 $31,000 $0 $12,006 $54,303 $24,121 $14,796 $30,000 Clearly the median debtor, both black and white, is low-income, but black debtors filing under Chapter 13 stand out as particularly poor. The financial profile of Chapter 13 debtors in Western Tennessee is vastly different than that of Chapter 13 debtors nationally. Below are four metrics that underscore how ill-suited many district debtors are for Chapter 13: Debtors from mostly black census tracts in Western Tennessee who chose Chapter 13 had less income than those who chose Chapter 7. Usually, the inverse is true. Nationally, the median Chapter 7 debtor in 2015 had 82 percent of the median Chapter 13 debtor’s income. Debtors from mostly black tracts in Western Tennessee who chose Chapter 13 were poorer in terms of assets than those who chose Chapter 7. Nationally, the median Chapter 7 debtor in 2015 had 28 percent of the total assets of the median Chapter 13 debtor. Debtors from mostly black tracts in Western Tennessee who chose Chapter 13 actually had less in secured claims than those who chose Chapter 7. Nationally, the median Chapter 7 debtor in 2015 had 22 percent of the median Chapter 13 debtor’s secured debt. Debtors from mostly black tracts in Western Tennessee who chose Chapter 7 had dramatically more in unsecured claims than those who chose Chapter 13. On the face of it, this might seem normal, since Chapter 7 is the ideal chapter for dispensing with unsecured debt. However, the scale of this difference (three times as much) is unusual. Nationally, the median Chapter 7 debtor in 2015 had 163 percent as much unsecured debt as the median Chapter 13 debtor. Chapter 13’s supporters generally tout it as a potentially superior choice for debtors burdened by secured debt and particularly those facing foreclosure. But debtors from mostly black tracts in Western Tennessee tend to have less secured debt than the debtors ending up in Chapter 7. Compounding that discrepancy, their low income makes it highly likely their cases will be dismissed. In contrast, the typical debtor from a mostly black census tract filing under Chapter 7 has higher income, making it more likely they can afford the attorney fee for Chapter 7, and a disproportionately large load of unsecured debt, making it manifestly unwise to choose Chapter 13.

Western Tennessee - Repeat Filing is Common, Especially Among Black Debtors Another indication that Chapter 13 is a perilous choice is the surprising number of debtors who have filed repeatedly under Chapter 13 in a relatively short period of time. Below is a breakdown, by race and chapter, of filings in the last quarter of 2015. We counted how many times each debtor had filed in the previous five years (from 2011-2015), and the chart below shows what portion of debtors were filing for the first time since 2011, the second, etc.:

Repeat Filing in Western Tennessee is Most Common Among Black Debtors Filing Under Chapter 13 Portion of repeat filings, October through December 2015, by race and chapter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th,5th 6th+ Black Tracts Chapter 7 76% 11% 4% 4% 6% Black Tracts Chapter 13 50% 23% 11% 11% 6% White Tracts Chapter 7 89% 7% 3% 1% 0% White Tracts Chapter 13 71% 20% 5% 3% 1% Part of what drives this churn is not only a high rate of Chapter 13 plan failures, but the speed with which they fail. Twenty-three percent of the cases filed in 2015 were dismissed within the first three months. Forty percent were dismissed within the first six months.

Western Tennessee - The Types of Debt Driving Debtors to Chapter 13 Certain kinds of debt help explain why some debtors may be choosing Chapter 13 over Chapter 7, and, to some extent, the racial disparities in the district. We analyzed the creditors who registered claims against debtors who filed under Chapter 13 in 2010. This analysis was based off of court records obtained for a random sample of 2,394 Chapter 13 cases, about 20 percent of those filed in the district in that year. We then categorized claimants by type of creditor. There are drawbacks to this technique. Some major creditors/claimants, namely debt buyers, don’t clearly show the source of debt. However, the patterns we identified are very strong and were supported by interviews with attorneys, trustees and judges in the district. The four categories of debt that are most important to understanding the dynamics of the district are: mortgage, auto, court debt (mostly related to traffic offenses) and utility. The key categories of debt were determined by analyzing the percentage of cases that included each type of debt and how often each type of debt was the largest. Mortgages:In 2010, most debtors from mostly white census tracts who filed under Chapter 13 had real estate assets (this was not true in more recent years). A mortgage was the largest debt in at least 38 percent of cases filed by these debtors in our sample. For debtors from mostly black census tracts, a mortgage was the largest debt in at least 27 percent of cases. Filing a Chapter 13 makes sense for someone who is behind on a mortgage because it places an automatic stay on the debt, allowing the debtor to catch up and avoid foreclosure. In 2010, debtors from mostly black tracts had real estate assets in only 41 percent of Chapter 13 cases. That portion has continued to drop in the district. In 2015 only about a quarter had real estate assets. As a result, auto debt is probably the leading driver of bankruptcies in more recent years. Auto loans:This was a distant second largest debt for debtors from white tracts, but a close second (20 percent) for debtors from black tracts. The predominant lenders for debtors from mostly black tracts were subprime indirect lenders like Credit Acceptance and Santander. Bankruptcy attorneys told us that debtors often sought bankruptcy protection to avoid having a car repossessed. Court debt: In our sample, 29 percent of debtors from black tracts had this kind of debt (compared to 9 percent of debtors from white tracts), and for 6 percent of cases, it was the largest debt. The vast majority of this debt came from Shelby County’s General Sessions Criminal Court, which handles traffic cases and misdemeanors. In interviews, bankruptcy attorneys said this was generally related to driver’s license issues. Nonpayment of a court debt can lead to suspension of a driver’s license, and debtors often file under Chapter 13 either to prevent suspension of a license or to have their licenses reinstated. Debtors’ driver’s licenses are generally reinstated upon confirmation of their cases. This type of debt is not dischargeable in a Chapter 7. The racial disparity for this kind of debt in bankruptcy cases is reflective of a disparity in the suspension of driver’s licenses. We obtained data on driver’s license suspensions in Shelby County and found that suspensions stemming from traffic infractions (the most common source of a suspension) were six times more common among black residents than white residents. Utility debt: Nearly half the debtors from mostly black census tracts had utility debt, which consisted almost entirely of bills owed to Memphis Light, Gas and Water. Only a quarter of debtors from white tracts had this kind of debt. For about 5 percent of debtors from black tracts, this was their largest debt. Although we do not have data that speaks directly to racial disparities in utility debt in Memphis, federal survey data does show that black low-income households in the South have their electricity disconnected at twice the rate of low-income white households. Attorneys told us that debtors often filed a Chapter 13 bankruptcy in order to prevent a shutoff of service or to regain service. Why are these debtors choosing Chapter 13? Most likely because it is affordable. The median MLGW debt in our sample was around $1,100. If these debtors had the money to hire an attorney to file a Chapter 7, it seems likely they would have used that to pay their utility bill. Additionally, while the debt is dischargeable in a Chapter 7, discharging the debt would not achieve the goal of regaining service. In order to connect service, MLGW currently requires a $400 deposit from residents who have had debt written off within the last six years. Of course, there are other noteworthy types of debt beyond these four categories. However, no others demonstrated similarly outsized racial disparities. For example, about half of all debtors had outstanding medical debt, but this was the largest type of debt only about 3 to 4 percent of the time. Student loans, tax obligations, debt buyers (the most common form of debt) and credit cards (which skewed strongly white) are other categories worth mentioning. Finally, it is hard to gauge the role of garnishments in driving debtors to file for bankruptcy, but it is surely significant, and it is something that bankruptcy attorneys in the district mentioned when they listed reasons that people file. Creditors who get court judgments against debtors can pursue garnishments. In Tennessee, these allow creditors to take up to a quarter of debtors’ wages and zero out their bank accounts. We pulled data on garnishment cases in Shelby County’s General Sessions court and counted garnishment actions on 22,266 separate cases in 2010 alone. As we detailed in our 2015 paper on racial disparity in debt collection lawsuits, such court judgments are twice as common in black communities, holding income constant. Of course, Chapter 7 would generally be a better fit for debtors struggling with a garnishment, since the debt is unsecured, but we spoke with debtors in Memphis who had filed under Chapter 13 in response to a garnishment. The most common garnishment actions in Shelby County are brought by hospitals, auto lenders like Credit Acceptance that are collecting deficiency judgments on already repossessed vehicles, and debt buyers collecting on old debts (usually credit cards).

Western Tennessee - The Highest Volume Firms Account for an Outsized Portion of Filings and Exhibit Higher Racial Disparities To examine the role of bankruptcy attorneys in the filings, we used the district data set, which identified the attorney for each case, and interviews with attorneys. A few law firms (and at least since the 1990’s, the same ones) account for a large number of Chapter 13 filings. This concentration means that the customs and practices of a handful of lawyers have had a large effect on filings in the district. Since 2001, the same five law firms in the district have dominated Chapter 13 filings. Chapter 7 filings have a little more variation, with only two of the five firms remaining constant across all three blocks of years.

Chapter 13 Filings in Western Tennessee Are Highly Concentrated 2001-2005 2006-2010 2011-2015 Top 2 Law Firms - Number of Filings 20,442 13,954 15,344 Top 2 Law Firms - Percentage of All Filings in District 22% 21% 25% Top 5 Law Firms - Number of Filings 36,490 25,979 27,104 Top 5 Law Firms - Percentage of All Filings in District 40% 40% 43%

Chapter 7 Filings in Western Tennessee Are Less Concentrated 2001-2005 2006-2010 2011-2015 Top 2 Law Firms - Number of Filings 3,350 1,772 1,769 Top 2 Law Firms - Percentage of All Filings in District 8% 8% 8% Top 5 Law Firms - Number of Filings 7,724 3,967 3,946 Top 5 Law Firms - Percentage of All Filings in District 18% 18% 19% An examination of the high-volume Chapter 13 firms found that their cases displayed greater racial disparities. For the district, the rate of Chapter 7 cases as a percentage of all filings was 2.1 times higher for debtors from mostly white census tracts than it was for debtors from mostly black tracts. For these large firms, the “White/Black Chapter 7 Ratio” as we call it in the table below, was even higher, while the ratio for smaller firms was lower.

In Western Tennessee, Racial Disparities in Chapter Choice Are Wider at Higher Volume Firms High-volume firms vs. others, Chapter 7 percentage by race, 2008-2015 Chapter 7 as Percentage of All Filings Chapter 7 as Percentage of All Filings - White Tracts Chapter 7 as Percentage of All Filings - Black Tracts White/Black Chapter 7 ratio Top Five Chapter 13 Filers Only 11% 19% 8% 2.3 All Other Attorneys 35% 44% 27% 1.6 DISTRICT TOTAL 26% 39% 19% 2.1 There are, of course, law firms with less volume than these top five firms that have similar (or even much greater) racial disparities. The customs of these firms are not unique to them, but studying how they operate is important to understand the dynamics of the district.

Western Tennessee - Differences Among The Largest Firms The top Chapter 13 firms are alike in that they all file almost exclusively under Chapter 13 for their clients, but we also found important differences.

Western Tennessee: High-Volume Attorney Breakdown, Chapter 7 Percentage by Race, 2008-2015 Chapter 7 as Percentage of All Filings Chapter 7 as Percentage of All Filings - White Tracts Chapter 7 as Percentage of All Filings - Black Tracts White/Black Chapter 7 ratio Cohen & Fila 14% 25% 12% 2.1 Hurst Law Firm 13% 21% 11% 1.9 Jimmy E. McElroy & Associates 10% 17% 8% 2.1 Long, Umsted Jones & Kriger 7% 16% 5% 2.9 Teel & Maroney 16% 20% 8% 2.6 DISTRICT TOTAL 26% 39% 19% 2.1

Western Tennessee: High-Volume Attorney Breakdown, Chapter 13 Performance, Client Characteristics, 2008-2010 Law Firm Total Chapter 13 Cases Filed Percentage of Chapter 13 Cases Converted to Chapter 7 Percentage of Debtors from Mostly Black Tracts Median Annual Income, Black Tracts Median Annual Income, White Tracts Chapter 13 Discharge Rate, Black Tracts Chapter 13 Discharge Rate, White Tracts Jimmy E. McElroy & Associates 4,649 2% 78% $27,909 $35,680 20% 24% Long, Umsted Jones & Kriger 4,017 5% 83% $18,260 $29,512 10% 20% Cohen & Fila 2,902 9% 80% $19,096 $31,644 15% 26% Teel & Maroney 2,758 5% 27% $26,272 $30,738 37% 45% Hurst Law Firm 2,192 4% 70% $28,261 $38,168 27% 42% DISTRICT TOTAL 40,671 6% 54% $25,073 $33,500 22% 40% Note: The median income here (annualized, but based on the monthly “current income” number) is for all cases (Chapter 7 and Chapter 13) filed in the time period and the amount is in 2015 dollars. For the discharge rate, we are using the same method described above. The “Percentage of Debtors from Mostly Black Tracts” is based on all filers (Chapter 7 and Chapter 13). First, there is one clear outlier: Teel & Maroney has a much whiter clientele than the others. This is likely because the firm is located in Jackson, the county seat of a majority white county, as opposed to all the other firms, which are located in Memphis. The four remaining firms can be broken into two groups. Both Jimmy McElroy, the long-reigning Chapter 13 champion of Memphis, and the Hurst Law Firm advertise on television. They also have a clientele that is relatively higher income, at least when compared to the full population of district filers. Cohen & Fila and Long, Umsted, Jones & Kriger have very low-income clients and don’t advertise on TV, instead relying exclusively on word of mouth (Long, et al doesn’t even have a website). They have more clients with court or utility debt, which are more common among low-income debtors. The firms have correspondingly low discharge rates, the main difference between the two being a higher rate of Chapter 7 conversions at Cohen & Fila. The differences between the two groups are evident when you examine what portion of each firm’s clientele are repeat filers. The following breakdown is for 2015 and shows what portion of each firm’s Chapter 13 filings in 2015 were for debtors who only filed once from 2011 to 2015 and what portion were for high repeat filers (those who filed four or more times in that span of time):

Western Tennessee: Measuring Repeat Filings by Top Volume Law Firms, 2015 Law Firm Single Filing Four or More Cohen & Fila 34% 27% Hurst Law Firm 59% 6% Jimmy E. McElroy & Associates 60% 5% Long, Umsted Jones & Kriger 33% 30% Teel & Maroney 75% 1% It’s possible that the TV advertising by McElroy and Hurst brings in new clients, thus leading to a higher rate of unique filings. Long, Umsted, Jones & Kriger and Cohen & Fila, meanwhile, file a Chapter 13 cases for debtors who have not filed in the previous five years only about a third of the time. Often the repeat filings are for regular clients of the firm. Here, for instance, is an example of a client of Cohen & Fila who has filed 17 times since 2004, all with the firm. In the debtor’s last filing in December 2015, she declared a current monthly income of $520. Her sources of income were disability, child support and food stamps.

Filing History for Cohen & Fila Client Chapter Date Filed Date Dismissed Result 13 Mar 18, 2004 Apr 18, 2005 Dismissed 13 Aug 3, 2006 Nov 9, 2006 Dismissed 7 Feb 5, 2007 Jul 18, 2007 Dismissed 13 Oct 31, 2007 Oct 30, 2008 Dismissed 13 Feb 2, 2009 May 15, 2009 Dismissed 13 Jul 28, 2009 Sep 24, 2009 Dismissed 7 Oct 28, 2009 Discharged 13 Sep 8, 2011 Dec 20, 2011 Dismissed 13 Dec 20, 2011 Apr 20, 2012 Dismissed 13 Apr 26, 2012 Dec 13, 2012 Dismissed 13 Dec 17, 2012 Jul 15, 2013 Dismissed 13 Jul 17, 2013 Dec 16, 2013 Dismissed 13 Dec 23, 2013 Sep 12, 2014 Dismissed 13 Oct 1, 2014 Dec 12, 2014 Dismissed 13 Feb 5, 2015 Aug 12, 2015 Dismissed 13 Sep 15, 2015 Dec 4, 2015 Dismissed 13 Dec 7, 2015 Aug 26, 2016 Dismissed

Western Tennessee - How Debtor Attorneys are Paid No-money-down Chapter 13 cases have been predominant in Western Tennessee for as long as the judges, trustees and attorneys in the district can remember. About 71 percent of Chapter 13 cases in 2010 were filed with no money paid to the attorney prior to filing. For other cases, the average amount paid up front was $326. To examine debtor payments to attorneys in Chapter 13 plans, we used our sample of 2,394 cases from 2010 (approximately 20 percent of the Chapter 13 cases filed that year). From these cases, we extracted information from the Trustee’s Final Report, which lists the amount debtors paid through the plan to attorneys in addition to creditors. We also had the attorney’s fee as disclosed in the order confirming the debtor’s proposed plan. Of the top five high-volume Chapter 13 filers, four firms always or nearly always filed with $0 down. McElroy’s firm filed with $0 down in 83 percent of cases. The exception, he told us, is typically for debtors who have filed multiple times in recent years (we heard other attorneys say the same). For those cases, the average amount paid up front was $213. The exception was Long, Umsted, Jones & Kriger. However, their average up-front payment was a nominal $30. The standard Chapter 13 attorney fee for the district was until recently $3,000. However, with such a low discharge rate, attorneys rarely received that full amount. The trustees distribute payments to attorneys over time through the plan, meaning that attorneys typically do not approach full payment until the fifth year of the plan. Accordingly, we found that the median payment to attorneys through a Chapter 13 plan for cases filed in 2010 was $861. The average payment (boosted by the minority of cases that reached discharge) was $1,249. When you add the average up-front payment of $94, you get an average total earned attorney fee of $1,343 per Chapter 13 case for the district. Using our payment data, we estimated the earnings from Chapter 13 cases by the highest volume debtor attorneys for cases filed in 2010. We found that, even though attorneys generally don’t receive the stated Chapter 13 attorney fee of $3,000, they still pull in substantial revenue.

Western Tennessee Earned Chapter 13 Fees by Top Volume Law Firms, 2010 Law Firm Total Filings 2010 Average Paid per Case Estimated earnings from 2010 Chapter 13 cases Percentage of Total District Filings Percentage of Total Est. District Earnings Cohen & Fila 836 $697 $582,300 7% 4% Hurst Law Firm 630 $1,550 $976,623 5% 6% Jimmy E. McElroy & Associates 1,521 $1,299 $1,976,511 13% 12% Long, Umsted Jones & Kriger 1,420 $581 $824,396 12% 5% Teel & Maroney 746 $1,711 $1,276,480 6% 8% DISTRICT TOTAL 11,970 $1,343 $16,077,362 In particular, even though less than a quarter of McElroy’s Chapter 13 cases reached discharge, his firm still reaped significant revenue. Meanwhile, Teel & Maroney, with its whiter clientele and higher discharge rates, outperformed its market share. The two firms with the lowest income client base (Long, Umsted and Cohen & Fila) underperformed their market share. Finally, this data complicates the argument by some scholars that these attorneys steer their clients to Chapter 13 because of the higher $3,000 fee. In actuality, the average amount earned for Chapter 13 cases in the district was only a few hundred dollars more than the average attorney fee for a Chapter 7 filing, which was around $885. Instead, we believe the balance of the evidence suggests that the difference in down payments between Chapter 13 and Chapter 7 is more important.

Western Tennessee - Examples of Attorneys Who File More Chapter 7 Cases for Black Debtors To understand how the racial disparities in Western Tennessee might be alleviated, we looked at attorneys who, with a similar client pool as the highest volume attorneys (black debtors in the Memphis area), were filing under Chapter 7 more often or achieving higher Chapter 13 discharge rates. We focused on two attorneys, Brad George and Jerome Payne, with mid-volume bankruptcy practices filing around 200 cases per year. To supplement the data, we interviewed both attorneys extensively. The two firms are notable for different reasons. George has a much higher Chapter 13 discharge rate than is typical for the district and files a similar number of Chapter 13 and Chapter 7 cases for his black clients. Payne is one of the relatively few black bankruptcy attorneys in the district. For the period 2011-2015, he filed the most Chapter 7 cases on behalf of debtors from mostly black census tracts of any law firm. In both practices, Chapter 7 cases are slightly more common for white clients than for black clients, but the disparities are far smaller than is typical in the district. In order to provide a direct comparison with the highest volume practices, here are versions of the same tables that we produced above.

Western Tennessee Selected Attorney Breakdown, Chapter 7 Percentage By Race, 2008-2015 Law Firm Chapter 7 as Percentage of All Filings Chapter 7 as Percentage of All Filings - White Tracts Chapter 7 as Percentage of All Filings - Black Tracts White/Black Chapter 7 ratio Law Office of Brad George 45% 51% 44% 1.2 Payne Law Firm 65% 69% 63% 1.1 DISTRICT TOTAL 26% 39% 19% 2.1

Western Tennessee Selected Attorney Breakdown, Chapter 13 Performance, Client Characteristics, 2008-2010 Law Firm Total Chapter 13 Cases Filed Percentage of Chapter 13 Cases Converted to Chapter 7 Percentage of Debtors from Mostly Black Tracts Median Annual Income, Black Tracts Chapter 13 Discharge Rate, Black Tracts Law Office of Brad George 348 17% 75% $28,275 46% Payne Law Firm 144 16% 78% $28,904 28% DISTRICT TOTAL 40,671 6% 54% $25,073 22% Why are these attorneys filing more Chapter 7 cases? There is evidence, both in the attorneys’ stated philosophies and in the data, that they more readily consider Chapter 7 than other attorneys in the district. “I think you should try and always, always, always do a [Chapter] 7,” is how George put it. (We should also note that neither attorney shunned Chapter 13. Both said it was the best solution in certain situations: for instance, with court debt.) As for the data, it’s evident these attorneys have a dramatically different approach for evaluating the suitability of Chapter 13. Above, we identified four concerning metrics when it came to black debtors in the district: Black Chapter 13 debtors tend to have less income, fewer assets, less in secured claims, and dramatically less in unsecured claims than black Chapter 7 debtors. For George and Payne, the first three of these metrics aren’t true and the last is less extreme. In the chart below, we compared the financial profiles of the median Chapter 7 debtor to that of the median Chapter 13 debtor from a mostly black census tract. We compared the clients of George and Payne to those of McElroy, who has clients with a similar median income and the highest volume practice.

Western Tennessee Select Attorney Comparison: For Debtors from Mostly Black Census Tracts, Median Chapter 7 Values as Percentage of Median Chapter 13 Values, 2013-2015 Law Firm Current Income Total Assests Secured Claims Unsecured Claims Jimmy E. McElroy & Associates 111% 135% 99% 253% Law Office of Brad George 103% 53% 7% 218% Payne Law Firm 99% 27% 6% 210% DISTRICT TOTAL 137% 129% 105% 299% Attorney fees are also clearly a factor. Neither George nor Payne file Chapter 13 cases for $0 down. George said he requires between $140 and $240. For Payne, it’s $250-$500. Their Chapter 7 fees are also notable. George requires $550-$590 (low for the district), with $480 up front, although he will accept $400 in emergency cases, he said. Payne’s typical fee is around $1,200, higher than most attorneys, but his office is very flexible with payment plans, and as a result, cases are often filed with only $200-$400 down. The total fee can also change depending on the resources of the debtor, he said. Payne was candid in saying that his clients will sometimes not make all the payments due, but he did not have data for how often that happened. The way that George and Payne price their services make the Chapter 7 versus Chapter 13 decision very different. Typically debtors have a choice between paying $0 down to file under Chapter 13 or having to produce around $1,000 in a relatively short period of time to file under Chapter 7. With George, debtors choose, in the short term, between paying around $200 up front for a Chapter 13 or coming up with $480 for a Chapter 7. With Payne, the down payment alternatives are about the same. This has the effect of diminishing down payments as a factor in the debtor’s choice of chapter. Both Payne and George thought that their fee structures were important drivers of the higher number of Chapter 7 cases at their firms.

Western Tennessee - Discussion of Contributors to The High Rate of Chapter 13 Cases Our analysis found that two primary factors contributed to the high rate of Chapter 13s among black debtors. The types of debt. Mortgage, auto, court, and utility debt all provide reasons to file under Chapter 13 as opposed to Chapter 7. In particular, court and utility debt problems might be disproportionately borne by black debtors and exacerbate racial disparities in the bankruptcy system as a result. The attorney, as a result of fee structure and guidance. We contrasted two attorneys with higher Chapter 7 filing rates to the largest firms in the district. Tellingly, these two attorneys differed from the high volume filers both in what sort of debtor they were putting into each chapter (judging by the financial profile of their debtors) and in fee structure (by avoiding $0 down Chapter 13 cases and making Chapter 7 fees more flexible). These two factors are not distinct - and in fact can be very hard to disentangle. Debtors with very low income are more likely to have court or utility debt, and since these debts are unsecured, on paper the debtor might appear to be spectacularly unfit for Chapter 13 when in fact there are defensible reasons for filing that way. These are debtors who are also less likely to be able to afford any attorney fee that’s more than nominal, thus predisposing them to Chapter 13 even if Chapter 7 were preferable. All that said, the abysmal discharge rates in the district mean that Chapter 13 is a troubling choice for many, if not most, debtors who file under that chapter. Further, the extreme differences between attorneys like Payne and George and the highest volume attorneys suggest that a very substantial percentage of Chapter 13 debtors would be better off filing under Chapter 7. In 2015, less than 20 percent of filings by debtors from mostly black census tracts were through Chapter 7. It is hard to say whether that number ought to be 40 percent or 60 percent, but it is clear it should be significantly higher.